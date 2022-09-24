News
Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay expected to play vs. Patriots; 7 Ravens are questionable
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed Friday’s practice because of a personal matter but is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, coach John Harbaugh said. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay has also cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday.
Seven Ravens were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but six were full participants in the team’s final workout, a good sign for their availability Sunday. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee), Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) and Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle) all practiced fully Friday for the first time this week.
Humphrey and Peters were limited entering the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while Stephens was held out as he recovered from his injury.
Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable for Week 3 despite practicing fully again this week; Harbaugh indicated Friday that his season debut likely wouldn’t come Sunday. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was limited all week and is questionable. So is wide receiver James Proche II (groin), a full participant in Friday’s practice.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is doubtful after missing Friday’s workout. He’s yet to fully participate in a practice this season.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was limited by a right elbow injury Wednesday, was not listed on the injury report after practicing fully for the second straight day.
Eight Patriots are questionable for Sunday’s game, including three starters: wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) and safety Kyle Duggar (knee). Reserve defensive linemen DaMarcus Mitchell (knee) and Davon Godchaux (back), inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and defensive backs Adrian Phillips (ribs), Cody Davis (calf) and Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) are also questionable.
News
The “ideal track” is a myth, isn’t it? • TechCrunch
when it comes in consulting, tech likes standardization. Startups are often told that there are certain metrics to hit, deadlines to meet, timelines to measure against.
Examples abound: here’s the ideal amount of money to raise on your Series A round; here’s how many employees you should have before hiring this executive; this is the stage at which to hire a legal advisor; and, most recently, here’s the percentage of employees you should lay off if you can’t get more funding.
(The answer is 20% of staff, depending on who you ask).
There is an answer to some of these general statements: startups are complicated, and one size certainly doesn’t fit all. Nonetheless, these startup standards help steer businesses in the right direction, becoming the status quo at some point.
That’s why when entrepreneur Paul Graham, co-founder of Y Combinator, suggested that he sees startups with 20 years of trail thanks to huge fundraisers in 2021, it hit me. Isn’t the general advice that startups should have three years of trail? What if we are in a more bullish market, 18 months?
My belated reaction to that August tweet aside, let’s talk about the track. As you can see from the title of this article, I think the ideal track length is a myth – alongside other startup myths like more money equals more growth. By the end of this article, you might agree.
techcrunch
News
Tyreek Hill has had success against Bills while Dolphins haven’t; here’s his message to his new team
In his time in Kansas City, Tyreek Hill has demoralized the Buffalo Bills in recent playoff meetings.
With his Chiefs eliminating Buffalo the past two postseasons, Hill has 20 receptions for 322 yards in those games.
The star wide receiver’s new team, the Miami Dolphins (2-0), however, have been crushed by their AFC East rival the past several seasons with the Bills (2-0) on a seven-game win streak in the series entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff.
“I wouldn’t say they fear the Bills, probably a little more out of respect,” Hill said Friday of the impression he has received from Dolphins teammates feelings toward Buffalo. “For me, my message to them is, ‘It’s just another football game. Let’s just go out there, do what we’ve been doing our whole entire lives and just play ball. Let’s have fun with it, do what we’re coached to do, and just play fast.’
“The best is supposed to want to play the best. You shouldn’t run from no challenge. … We just got to go out there with the same mentality that we’ve been having. Dominate, conquer and be as deliberate as you can each and every possession that we touch the ball.”
Hill, fellow Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are coming off a historic passing display last Sunday in Baltimore. The Dolphins came back from down 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Ravens, 42-38, as Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, Hill recorded 190 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Waddle 171 plus two scores.
“One thing that NFL defenses fear is speed,” Hill said, “so let’s just be us. Control what we can control.”
While successful in postseason play against the Bills, Hill has relatively been held in check in regular-season meetings, going for 124 yards on 17 catches in three games, two of them losses.
The Buffalo secondary will be without cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson and safety Micah Hyde. Fellow safety Jordan Poyer is questionable.
“The absence of Tre’Davious, really, I feel like slows them down, but those guys over there, Sean McDermott, he has the mentality of next man up, next cornerback,” Hill said of a unit that may count on rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford at cornerback. “Those guys are filling in well for that defense.”
With Hispanic Heritage a theme for Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium, Hill said he’s been picking up more Spanish since living in Miami full-time. He added that his stepsister on his mother’s side of the family is part-Hispanic.
“That’s really important in our household,” Hill said.
“I know a little bit of something something,” Hill added of his Spanish. “I learn from Dora the Explorer, but then my little sister be teaching me too.”
And beyond using a Spanish term for nether-regions that he’s dropped on more than one occasion in speaking of Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel, Hill has even had fun flirting in what might become a second language for him.
“Me being around this area, the one thing I’ve been telling the ladies, ‘¿Te gusta el chocolate, mamacita?’” he joked — we think.
News
Jets’ young stars reminds Robert Saleh of his Seattle days
It is rare that a team sees early dividends from their rookie players two games into the season.
But that’s been the case with the Jets’ rookies so far. Jets coach Robert Saleh compares it to when he was a defensive quality control coach with the Seattle Seahawks.
“I learned that in Seattle with Pete [Carroll] going all the way back to his USC days,” Saleh said Friday. “He played a very young group all freshmen and sophomores.
“Then when he got Seattle, it was just about play the young guys with the objective being veterans don’t make mistakes, but they’re not nearly as explosive as the young guys. Young guys make tons of mistakes, but they’re not as smart as the old guys. I’m kind of used to it and the flash plays are really exciting. We see the flashes, you see the talent, it’s about how we can get that to be consistently great.”
Sauce Gardner, the overall No. 4 pick in last April’s draft, has been impressing coaches with his knowledge and speed of the game. Starting opposite D.J. Reed, Gardner has held his own covering some of the Ravens’ and Browns’ best receivers.
This week will provide a bit of a test for Gardner as the Bengals have a talented duo of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Although Gardner has had his positive moments, he did have some miscommunication issues against the Browns last week, which allowed a touchdown to Amari Cooper.
“It’s something you’re always conscious of with rookies just to keep your eye on them,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “There’s going to be these ebbs and flows, and there’s going to be these learning experiences which can be painful.
“You just got to observe the man, and I think each man is so unique and each rookie is so unique when it comes to that that they could potentially get shell-shocked, and they could start losing confidence and they could start wavering and they could start abandoning technique and start making things up.
“I’ve seen that a lot, and that’s not the case with him so far, at all. He acknowledges the mistakes. He grows from it. I really believe he’s not going to be an error repeater, which is the best thing you can ask of your rookies.”
It isn’t just Gardner contributing, as Garrett Wilson was the best player on the field against the Browns. He recorded eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson also was solid against the Ravens as he caught four passes for 52 yards in just 41 snaps.
The rookie wide receiver feels like his time at Ohio State has prepared him to contribute early in his career.
“I owe Ohio State everything,” Wilson said. “That environment was very special. You really can’t practice that, you really can’t get yourself prepared for seeing other DBs on the other side until it happens. At Ohio State, that is something you don’t miss out on.”
Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, running back Breece Hall and tackle Max Mitchell have also been key contributors early on for the Jets. Mitchell is starting at right tackle following the injury to Duane Brown, which forced George Fant back to left tackle.
Hall was the Jets’ leading rusher against the Browns as he had 50 yards on seven carries with a receiving touchdown.
Having young players starting and contributing this early for the Jets can only be looked at as a positive sign. Especially with the lack of talent they’ve had prior to this season.
“They’re all doing a great job,” Saleh said. “It is all about the crunch of excitement of fans as they only see the good that they do.
“We give them this long leach and we make excuses for their mistakes because I can give you a laundry list of stuff. The unbelievable flash plays that they’re capable of versus the backbreaking things that derail the stuff that we are trying to get done. When that gap closes, that’s when it becomes unstoppable explosive plays.”
Jets injury report heading into Sunday
Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) will be out another week, but the Jets expect to have everyone else available against the Bengals.
Left tackle George Fant [knee] was limited on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but he is expected to play. Safety Jordan Whitehead [calf] was also limited and is listed as questionable.
Tight end C.J. Uzomah [hamstring], who missed last Sunday’s game against the Browns fully participated in practice and is also questionable. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams [foot], wide receiver Corey Davis [knee], John Franklin-Myers [toe/quad] are all also questionable and fully practice Friday.
News
Tommies receiver Andrew McElroy ‘close to the perfect package’ on and off the field
Andrew McElroy hauling in a 33-yard touchdown pass in the end zone during St. Thomas’ Week 2 win over Michigan Tech? Impressive.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound McElroy’s ability to cover 40 yards in 4.5 seconds? Also impressive.
The Tommies coaching staff would like to think the sophomore wide receiver from Bolingbrook High School in suburban Chicago is another example of something it takes pride in: Finding that late bloomer who didn’t have the statistics to draw interest from larger programs.
Off the field, McElroy tracks as just the opposite, a highly engaged, deep thinker who is experienced beyond his years.
An academic all-state nominee in high school, McElroy also was a member of the National Honors Society. And, as something that quickly has grown close to his heart, he spent three years as an executive officer in the NAACP youth council, aimed at advancing the Civil Rights Movement.
The McElroys were introduced to the NAACP through family friends, and Kim McElroy, Andrew’s mom, became a family advisor. For Andrew, the county-run youth council provided him with the means to spotlight the need for racial justice through community service, local events and various forums.
“It’s been a big part of my life so far, so I feel like I will continue to be involved in some way, shape or form,” McElroy said.
Since arriving at St. Thomas, McElroy has become involved with the Black Empowerment Student Alliance (BESA), an undergraduate support network for Black Students. The undergraduate student club is committed to promoting a greater awareness of Black culture and Black presence within the university and the community at large.
McElroy’s sister Arielle is on the basketball team at Tuskegee University, one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCs). McElroy said he would have welcomed the chance to play football at a HBC, but the opportunity did not present itself. But he is more than happy with his decision to attend St. Thomas, saying that he loves the community, the coaching staff and his teammates.
One of the Bolingbrook coaches is a friend of St. Thomas defensive line coach Brady Grayvold, and he recommended that the Tommies take a look at McElroy. McElroy appeared in eight games as a freshman and had 14 receptions. He entered fall practice this season as a starter.
Tommies head coach Glenn Caruso said McElroy has quickly become an impactful member of the team on and off the field.
“Andrew is as close to the perfect package as any player we’ve had in the 15 years (I’ve been coaching at St. Thomas),” Caruso said. “Everyone can see how talented he is as a football player, but more importantly, the depth and breath of his character seems to be every unfolding. He’s a guy who can relate to the other starting wide receiver and the fifth-string wide receiver. Although he’s only been here 14 months, I would put him among our first-ring leaders.
“In a day and age all the more devoted to style over substance, when you see someone who has a genuine empathy — anywhere in society — I think that has to be highlighted.”
Not surprisingly, McElroy takes the role of being a leader seriously.
“Being a leader on the team is what I want to do,” he said. “I feel like I’m called to do it. There’s a lot of aspects to it; being verbal or making plays. I feel I find a good mix of the two. My teammates are my brothers. It’s a lot bigger than game day, one o’clock to four o’clock. I’m with my teammates all the time. It’s definitely a brotherhood.”
BRIEFLY
Quarterback Connor Jordan, who transferred to St. Thomas from the University of South Carolina, is no longer listed on the roster and is expected to transfer. Freshman Amari Powell takes over as Cade Sexauer’s backup.
Starting running back Hope Adebayo is expected to miss his second straight game due to a lower body injury.
News
Magic’s Franz Wagner reflects on EuroBasket experience: ‘It’ll help me grow’
Similar to his rookie season, Franz Wagner wasted no time to make an impact in Central Florida.
Less than 24 hours after returning to Orlando from Germany, there Wagner was Thursday evening helping NBA Top Shot and the Orlando Magic unveil renovated basketball courts at Candyland Park in Longwood.
The moment caused reflection while going through drills with kids on the new courts after being in his home country for a significant chunk of the offseason.
“It’s just cool for me,” said Wagner, who used the early parts of this week to be with his family in Germany before returning to Orlando. “It’s a big part of everybody’s dream to try stuff out on courts outside. It’s kind of like Candyland. We didn’t have anything like this back home in Germany. The kids will have a lot of fun.”
Wagner’s spent the last two months with the German men’s national basketball team, playing in friendlies, 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 — a tournament Germany won the bronze medal after defeating Poland Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
It was Wagner’s first time playing on the senior national team after playing for Germany’s youth teams.
He was a standout for Germany during EuroBasket, with averages of 15.2 points (53.1% shooting — 58.2% from the field and 46.3% on 3s), 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Germany won four of their five group-phase games to qualify for the 16-team single-elimination knockout stage, where they lost to Spain in the semifinals before beating Poland for third place.
“It’ll just help me grow a little bit,” Wagner said. “We played a lot of tight games. A lot of important games and games where every possession matter. That mindset should help me this next year and hopefully, I can help the team with that. In general, just having one more year under my belt is going to make some stuff easier.”
Wagner the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, is coming off an elite rookie season that he’s looking to build off of.
He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances), finished fourth in the voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and was named to the All-Rookie first team last season.
Wagner’s gotten noticeably stronger and it was evident he worked on his outside shooting during the offseason — both of which were points of emphasis for him entering the summer.
“It’s important to kind of pick one or two things for the offseason,” Wagner said. “Before the offseason for me, it was getting my body stronger, a little bit more developed, and working on my shot. It’s also important to use what you work on in the workouts and [use] it in game situations.
“I want to continue to improve as a player. Playmaking, shooting — honestly, whatever the team needs. I just to be an impactful player on the team. Whatever that means.”
The Magic start training camp Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Kadarius Toney downgraded to non-participant for Friday walkthrough injury report
The Giants tagged wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) with a “did not participate” designation on Friday’s official injury report.
Head coach Brian Daboll held a walkthrough that was closed to the media. But the team still downgraded Toney from Thursday’s “limited” status to “did not participate” on Friday’s projected injury report.
Toney also had sat out Wednesday’s practice with “hamstring soreness,” per Daboll.
The second-year wide receiver has struggled to stay on the field in both of his NFL seasons so far. His lack of practice time and reliability led Daboll to play him only seven snaps in Week 1. He rushed the ball twice for 23 yards in their season-opening win over Tennessee.
Toney’s snaps increased to 28 in Week 2, but he finished the game with two catches for zero yards on three targets.
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has drawn more ire this week as the Giants fan base’s scapegoat after last Sunday’s benching and two snaps against the Carolina Panthers.
But it’s likely Golladay will play a much larger role on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys than Toney – if Toney plays at all.
Darius Slayton also could see more playing time after being scratched in Week 1 and logging only four snaps in Week 2.
