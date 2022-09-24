Retired boxing world champion Tyson Fury plans to buy £300,000 small pub in Retford

Retired world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury takes aim at a Retford pub as the current owner prepares to retire.

Owner Barry Brown, 65, who has run The Brick and Tile on Moorgate for five years, says the Gypsy King, 34, would like to buy the pub.

The property is currently on the market, with offers of around £300,000 being accepted.

Mr Brown said Fury – who has visited the pub twice – ‘wants to buy it mainly for his family. I think he has family in Treswell [a nearby village] and he is now looking to make it one of his business interests.

“When he is visited it is always when the pub is closed because he is a man who likes a bit of peace and quiet.

“His brother-in-law is local and he was the one who told me Tyson was interested and then brought him over to meet me and discuss it.”

Barry Brown (pictured), 65, has run The Brick and Tile on Moorgate for five years but is now looking to sell the pub, which he owns outright

Mr Brown now says he's got an offer he likes – and it's from The Gypsy King

Fury, 34, was born in Manchester and lives with his family nearly three hours away in Morecambe. But he has more local connections through his wife Paris, with the couple getting married in Doncaster.

Fury announced his retirement in August after successfully defending his WBC crown against Dillian Whyte in April.

And reps for Fury and Anthony Joshua are currently working on a contract for an all-British superfight for this December.

Mr Brown said: “It is [Fury] a great character and it was nice to meet him. It’s amazing how tall he is, he really has to duck when he walks into the pub.

“A lot of regulars and staff are very enthusiastic about it and he told me he wasn’t looking to change much about the place.

“I built it myself because we did a complete refurbishment when I took it over and now we have a nice lounge on one side of the bar and a sports bar on the other. I am a former miner and am 65 now so was looking to leave the place to enjoy some time to myself.

The Brick and Tile was built in 1880 and is now described as a “traditional watering hole”, complete with pool, darts and dominoes team. The pub does not serve food and upstairs there are four rooms to let.

The people of Retford were especially excited about the news. Reuben Crossley, the new rector of St Swithun’s Church in Retford, moved to the town with his wife Portia three weeks ago.

The couple, who are in their 40s, said they would make sure they entered the pub under Fury’s direction. Portia Crossley said: “It’s very exciting and I think it’s bound to be good news for Retford.” I don’t know if I’d go get an autograph, but I think we’ll definitely go out of curiosity.

Jewelery-loving boxer Tyson Fury (pictured) was born in Manchester and lives with his family in Morecambe. But he has more local connections through his wife Paris, with the couple getting married in Doncaster

Mr Crossley added: ‘I know Tyson is quite a controversial figure, but it will attract a lot more interest in the city, so that’s a positive thing.’ We moved here three weeks ago and it’s a lovely town and will make a great addition.

Pete Hynes, 69, who lives in Retford, said: “I’m not a huge boxing fan but I’ve heard of Tyson Fury and maybe that will spark a lot more interest in Retford.” I tend to drink in Idle Valley and Galway so haven’t been to The Brick and Tile in years.

“But it will probably be good for the pub. I don’t know if I’ll be visiting because I tend to stay out of the city center but it will be interesting to see what he brings to Retford.

The two-time heavyweight champion (pictured) called for tougher sentences for those convicted of knife crimes as he announced his cousin’s death

In this file photo taken in April, Britain’s Tyson Fury (R) celebrates after knocking out Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to win his WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in west London.

Andrew Sharp, 56, who was from Doncaster and was considering setting up a stall in Retford Market, said: ‘There will certainly be no problem there if you have someone like Tyson Fury running it .

“Having a big name like him here will probably attract more people to Retford and that could be a good thing as long as everything is well managed.”

Mr Brown added: ‘The whole family is on vacation at the moment, I’m thinking of Las Vegas, but I’ve been told that towards the end of next week Tyson will be coming to finalize everything.

“At first I think he plans to be quite open to the public to promote the place, but I think he is bringing a family member from Morecambe to run day-to-day.

“It differs a lot, but usually with lawyers and everything, a transfer takes about eight weeks. Tyson is fighting again in December so I know he hopes to be here and settled by Christmas.

The undefeated Fury is known for regularly serenading his fans after a fight with Don McLean’s 1971 American hit. This December, the Brick and Tile jukebox might have a song more in demand than any other.

Representatives for Tyson Fury have been contacted for comment. It comes after Fury offered to pay £25,000 for the ‘UK’s largest gold cross and chain’ which a Nottinghamshire man saved from scrapping.