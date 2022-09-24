Finance
Right Brain Learning
Many people learn well through their sense of sight. They can watch someone do something and then can duplicate the task with practice. Other people learn well through their sense of hearing, by listening to the instructions. Most people tend to learn best through a combination of their senses including those of seeing, hearing and doing. Doing is kin-esthetic or our sense of feeling. Other learning moments rely strongly on taste and smell such as when someone is striving to be a chef. For most of us, it is the feeling/doing experience that helps us to truly integrate new information and skills. Once we actively participate in whatever we are learning we progress more easily.
Many years ago I worked as an adapted P.E. Teacher in San Diego, California. Some of my students were “severely emotionally disturbed.” I remember one eight year old boy who was unable to write his name. His teacher didn’t know how to help him succeed since all of his previous efforts had failed. One day, I wrote the boy’s name upon the ground with chalk in great big letters. I asked him to walk on top of each letter, tracing them with his body movement. Each time he did, I asked him to say the letter. After this experience he knew how to spell his name. He simply needed to integrate this information kin-esthetically. He was relaxed and having fun. This is right brain learning.
It is natural to learn through our senses. We see, hear, smell, taste and feel. These signals are received by the body before reaching the brain with conscious awareness. Children will visually study an object with great intensity. They touch things to their cheek or to their lips. They often smell or taste things. Why do infants put everything in their mouth? It is because they are learning about the world around them through their tongue. They touch and feel in much broader ways because it is natural. They learn through their senses first and then they learn how to think. We are all this way. Sensory learning is primary and logical learning is secondary. When we use more or our mind’s natural abilities for learning we have greater resources for creating successful results.
There are four parts to the learning process:
1. The teacher’s part is that of sharing the information.
2. The student’s part is to focus on what is happening.
3. The student’s part is to receive and hopefully integrate the new information.
4. The student’s part is to recall the information when needed, such as when taking a test or when useful in a real life situation.
Regarding #1, the teacher’s part of sharing information, it is interesting to note that when we are children in kindergarten we are cheerfully led to learn new things through engaging our senses. We learn our ABC’s through song, we learn the months and how many days they have through a rhyme “30 days has September, April June and November… ” We learn simple addition and subtraction by counting items such as blocks or sticks as we move them from one place to another. We are actively engaged through sensory awareness.
Some of these tactile learning skills remain through first and second grade but often by the third grade most teaching shifts from right brain teaching to left brain teaching. This means it changes from primarily sensory learning to secondary logical learning. Now we are taught to memorize the times tables, or names or dates and math is nothing more than numbers on paper. There is a better way.
Learning through right brain sensory awareness is primary.
Learning through left brain intellectual concepts is secondary.
Studies show that when children engage in right brain activities such as music or dance, they do better with left brain activities such as math and English. When we teach children through right brain approaches, they are more stimulated and excited. Rather than feeling bored they can learn in a way that is engaging and pleasing.
Let’s look at #2, the student’s ability to focus. The lack of this ability is often labeled as ADD or ADHD. I feel strongly that it is unrealistic to expect a young child to sit in a chair for many hours every day as his or her brain is fed information. Many children are given medication so that they can manage to fit into this very unnatural mold. Young animals are active and energetic naturally. Another common influence behind this problem is that of a lack of sleep. When children are tired they have to overstimulate themselves just so that they can remain awake.
Consider a young child who has spent most of his or her time at home where the environment tends to be peaceful. Even with siblings, the amount of external stimulation is limited. Now this same child is three or four or five years old and they are placed in a room with twenty or twenty-five other children. This child hasn’t any experience with learning how to block out so much external stimulation. Even if the room is quiet, many children are highly sensitive and they can feel the abundance of energy in the classroom.
Why do we expect that all children can automatically focus in the classroom when most of them have never had a chance to learn how to do so?
Right Brain and Strength of Memory
Using the following story, I’d like to build upon the idea of using sensory learning for greater integration of information and for ease of recalling the information at a later time. When we use our senses it makes it easier to recall the information when needed.
“You’re riding your bike and you see a shiny piece of quartz crystal on the ground. You stop and pick it up. You hold it up to the sunlight and you can see a small rainbow deep inside. Now you come to a large fountain with something unusual on top. The water is flowing down into 3 pools. There are pennies and coins in each pool. You make a wish and toss your piece of quartz crystal in the water. It sparkles in the water.”
Sensory Integration
* You’re riding your bike – Imagine this in your mind’s eye. Feel it. What kind of bike is it? What color is your bike?
* You see the shiny quartz crystal – What shape, size etc.
* You hold it up to the sunlight – Feel the sun shining on your face.
*You see a small rainbow inside – Describe it to me. (See it.)
* You come to a fountain with something unusual on top. What’s on top? Describe it to me. (See it)
* The water is flowing down into 3 pools of water filled with pennies and coins (See it. See the coins shimmering beneath the water. Feel the water splashing on your face.)
* Imagine making a wish and throwing your crystal in the water where is sparkles in the sunlight.
I tell this story two or three times while asking the child to be engaged through his or her imagination. Then, I ask the child to tell me the story. Most children find this is easy for them to do and they tend to be quite accurate in recalling the key elements. This is independent of how much time passes. Even weeks later, they are still able to retell the story with relative ease.
I have used the following ideas to help children learn to focus more effectively:
Laser Beam
First, we talk about laser beams. A laser bean takes scattered electrons that randomly flow and it moves them all in one direction. Rather than being scattered the electrons form a line of energy, a laser that is powerful enough to burn a hole through steal or gentle enough to do delicate eye surgery. What started from scattered chaos becomes focused and useful.
Then we talk about how the mind is like that. It can either be scattered or it can be like a laser beam. When it’s like a laser beam, it has a lot of power. I further mention that when they are listening to their teacher or focusing on school work, that is the best time for their mind to be like a laser beam. Then we can engage in the following activity:
Laser Beam Activity
Sit directly across from the child you are helping, eye to eye when possible. Tell him or her to be like a laser beam. All they can do is to focus on you and your voice. No matter what else happens around them, they are more focused on you and what they are learning. Now retell the short story.
Next we add some external stimulation. I have another person stand behind the child who is seated. This person’s job is to be a distraction. They can talk or jump or clap etc. They continue to do this while you re-tell the story. You can give the suggestion, “No matter how much goes on around you, you focus more like a laser beam. You focus like a laser beam and nothing bothers or disturbs you.” This continues several times through and each time the level of distractions are increased. Lastly, have the child tell you the story to see how well they were able to focus on you, independent of the distractions. This process can be repeated with other stories and great results can be found when we use information that the child needs to learn for school. We can take their most challenging subject area and turn it into a successful and enjoyable experience.
Following is a real life example to show how this same sensory learning can work in more advanced learning situations for adults.
I worked with a client who was in her fifty’s when she decided to start a new career. She wanted to become an accountant. She felt overwhelmed with the amount of information she needed to learn and was greatly concerned about being able to pass her test. Now, nothing can be further away from creative influences than that of accounting and numbers, yet we were able to use right brain strengths in her learning process.
In her imagination we created a neighborhood. In the first house lived a single mother with two children. We placed the necessary tax information on the door and around the house. We threaded it into this single mother’s life. Next store was a man who worked at home. Again, we imagined this man, what he did and what tax benefits he earned for working at home. For example, “He’s allowed to write off ‘x’ percentage of his utilities” became an image of his lights throughout the house, each one displaying the number representing the allowed percentage for tax benefits. Soon we had an entire neighborhood complete with clues for most of the needed information.
I am happy to say this client past her test the first time through! She felt calm and capable throughout. The information she needed was easy to recall and instead of being stressed she had a enjoyable time.
These few examples demonstrate ways of bringing right brain, sensory processing into learning. Here are a few basic thoughts to keep in mind as you progress:
* Make the images as real as you can – feel like it is really happening.
* The sillier the image the easier it is to recall the information. (Think about the Geico gecko.)
* Connect one idea to another so that they form a storyline.
* Make up a song or a rhyme to remember the information.
* Relax and enjoy the process!
When we use more of our mind for learning, then learning is fun and easy. Relaxation and enjoyment allow for new information to be integrated and accessed far more easily. Imagine how different our educational system would be if we decided to embrace this natural way of learning! Are you ready to experience what your brain can do for you?
How to Find Cheap Utah Car Insurance Rates – 2 Ways to Find a Cheap Utah Auto Insurance Policy
You may have heard that one way to get cheap auto insurance in Utah is to shop around. There are a couple of ways you can do this: go online to do some investigating or work with an independent Utah auto insurance agent.
1. Find Cheap Utah Auto Insurance Online
The Internet is a wonderful resource that allows users to find and compare rates from anywhere that has a connection. Rather than finding different companies and calling each one to set up an appointment to see an agent, you can use a few clicks of the mouse to get information about each company has to offer.
If you decide that you want to find out more information, many companies will let you request a quote by filling in an online form. In just a short time, the “In” box of your e-mail account will be full of quotes for you to review.
2. Work With An Agent
If you prefer a more personalized level of service but still want to make sure that you are getting the best possible rate, then you may want to consider working with an independent insurance agent. This person is trained to analyze your needs and search the market to find an insurer that can provide you a policy based on them.
An advantage of working with an agent is that you develop a relationship with that person. He or she understands what is most important to you when you are looking for auto insurance coverage and can help you get it. Since they are not limited to representing one company, they can shop the market for you and present you with a number of quotes.
If you have questions about the quotes or the policy after you have bought it, the agent is your go-to person who can give you the answers you need. Instead of calling into the insurance company to find out this important information, you can contact someone you know and trust.
Get Started Finding Cheap Utah Car Insurance Rates
Both of these methods will help you to find cheap auto insurance in Utah. Whether you do the leg work yourself or have an agent do it for you, why pay more than you need to for your auto insurance coverage?
The key to finding the cheapest Utah car insurance rates is to shop around. Be sure that whichever method of comparison you choose that you are comparing rates from at least 5 different companies.
Traumatic Brain Injuries in the Military
Brain and other injuries can be sustained by anyone due to the carelessness of another person, which may be cause for the victim to seek compensation in a personal injury case. If you are one such victim, learn what you could do today.
When people hear of soldiers acting erratically or lashing out violently because of minor things, they may automatically think “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder” (PTSD). But what they may not know is that a huge number of soldiers are involved in accidents every year that cause injury to the brain, resulting in traumatic brain injury (TBI). In 2011 alone 23,633 soldiers were diagnosed with TBI. In essence, these injuries are bad concussions or penetrations to the head that result in brain injury and they cause symptoms similar to PTSD, such as anxiety, irritability, depression, and low stress tolerance. To help treat soldiers who have suffered such injuries and get them back into the field, or at least back to living a normal life, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, TX has a TBI clinic that offers screenings, therapy, and rehab for soldiers who have suffered TBI.
In the recent case of Sgt. 1st Class Sgt. Jeremy Ricketts, even shopping at Walmart can present a problem because of TBI. Due to his symptoms, people blocking aisles and interfering with his “mission” can make shopping a nightmare. Fortunately, his wife understands and often goes on ahead while he waits, or agrees to shop on another day when it’s less busy. Another soldier diagnosed with TBI, Sgt. Michael Darby, struggles with memory and anger problems, as well as headaches, ringing in the ears, and sensitivity to light. With help from the clinic, both of these soldiers’ symptoms are improving, as do most of the 100-plus cases the clinic sees every day. In most circumstances, patients at the clinic return to duty within two or three months. In Sgt. Ricketts’ case, he’s ready to jump back into duty as soon as they say “go.”
Head injuries are no laughing matter. They can cause serious damage to your health, to your life, and to the lives of your friends and loved ones. Though these two men sustained these injuries in the line of duty, there are many people who suffer severe injuries every day at the hand of a careless individual. In these cases, legal action can often be taken to see justice done and to get financial compensation for the person’s injuries. An innocent victim should never have to pay for an accident they did not cause. If you have sustained a serious personal injury of any kind, find out what a personal injury attorney could do to defend you.
Choosing the Best Cell Phones, Rate Plans and Service
Cellular phones are a part of the “now” generation, instant contact, anywhere at any time. People are looking for convenience, comfort and security. They have become sort of a status symbol in our society, akin to the bigger is better mentality, but with phones it’s the more features the better, and of course the smaller the better. They have certainly made modern life more convenient. Being able to get in touch with anybody at anytime no matter where you are just makes life easier. They are quickly becoming devices of personal expression. With the ability to customize ring tones, skins, photos, and songs and to interact via voice and text, the cell phone can be seen as an extension of one’s personal self.
The best cell phones are those which have extra capability for taking photos and also for unlimited video recording which marks outstanding clarity. They support additional memory cards, standard headphones and wireless Bluetooth headsets. They are compatible with a variety of networks and are no-hassle, easy-to-use and understand devices. They help your family stay connected and give you much-desired peace of mind without breaking your budget.
The Apple iPhone 3G is here, and it promises to be an improvement over the original iPhone. It will also be thinner by about an eighth of an inch. It not only comes with high-speed mobile network access, but it is also possible to download new applications to the device. It offers critical new features including support for high-speed 3G networks, third-party applications, and expanded e-mail. It delivers an amazing 10 hours of talk time on 2G networks and 5 hours using 3G, with up to 5 to 6 hours of web browsing, up to 7 hours for video playback and up to 24 hours for audio playback. The user interface enables the user to move the content itself up or down by a touch-drag motion of the finger. The iPhone 3G delivers on its promises by adding critical features and sharper performance. It is also both a wireless and Bluetooth device.
Motorola Bluetooth cell phones make use of the unique Bluetooth technology to keep you connected like never before. With Bluetooth you can download information from your PC or Mac directly to your cell phone. Motorola V66 cell phones make a great starter phone, or even a family phone. This is a basic model flip phone that offers some extra features that set it apart from the pack. They provide wireless networks and their products have proved itself as a global leader in communication technology. Their phones often have a bit more bass for a fuller sound, but some people may find it makes calls sound fuzzy. However, Sanyo phones seem to be the best for reception. Motorola V195 has all the qualities that all phones must possess but it lacks in audio quality. However, if you are not looking for a phone with keyboard, then this is a good choice. Motorola is known for quality and performance, as well as style.
Verizon cellular phones are among some of the best cell phones on the market today. They took the top ranking in 16 markets except in Minneapolis where T-Mobile was the winner and in Tampa, Phoenix, and Cleveland, where Alltel won. T-Mobile took second place in 14 of the markets, while poor Sprint ranked at the bottom in all but one. Verizon has become one of the most trusted names in the communications industry and is now one of the leaders in the cell phone business.
Nokia and Samsung phones are by far the best in the market, having best reliability, durability, and reception. Nokia also paid extra attention to the phones functionality with unique features like a “turn-to-mute” function that silences the ringer simply by placing the phone screen-side down. The phone will also come with 3G connectivity, a 3.2MP camera, OLED Display, and 4 gigabytes of onboard storage. Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phone has a 3.5 mm AV jack situated on its top meaning standard headphones can be plugged in without the need for a 3.5 – 2.5 mm adaptor. Nokia uses a technology that’s even more advanced than the iPhone’s tap screen, allowing you to actually feel the keys you press as you’re pressing them! The technology is called “tactile response,” and it allows you to do things like dial a phone number without staring at your screen. Nokia also has released a smartphone with 8Gb of internal memory.
The best cell phone plans for you may strongly depend on coverage area. This should be your first concern. Also make sure you have enough minutes to cover your needs. Make sure you are not paying a colossal amount if you go over your minutes. Some good plans are out there, they simply vary from person to person.
AT&T, America’s largest carrier consistently ranked in in the penultimate spot except in Minneapolis and Dallas, where it was the second-best carrier. They are one of the largest companies in the Telecommunications Industry worldwide and also America’s largest company in the private sector. The company has a variety of calling plans and bundled packages for the telephone, mobile and Internet markets.
Anxiety Herbs and Supplements – The Pros and Cons
Most people dealing with anxiety have tried just about everything to combat its effects, including the use of prescription drugs. But what if you don’t have insurance and can’t afford such medication? Perhaps you’ve tried coping with anxiety by taking drugs but have become wary of their side effects. The good news is that there are several natural alternatives that may benefit people with stress and anxiety. Below I’ll take a look at several natural herbal remedies and supplements aimed at controlling anxiety, which may also help curb stress, low moods, and insomnia associated with the disorder:
HELPFUL HERBS:
Natural herbal remedies have long been used to help treat both mental and physical disorders associated with stress and anxiety. There are many herbs that have been known to help relax symptoms, however many of them are simply folk remedies with little scientific backing of controlling anxiety. Here we will only deal with the ones most proven to be effective. When coping with anxiety, consider the following herbs:
Kava Kava
The roots of Kava Kava come primarily from tropical Polynesian countries, though they are also now farmed in other places where warm climate permits (such as Hawaii).
Pros: Produces a “high” remarkably similar to alcohol (without the dizziness), and is an excellent choice for hours of real stress and anxiety relief. Unlikely to create alcohol-like hangover symptoms. Can be purchased in pre-mixed, prepared pouches.
Cons: Expensive. Unavailable in most land stores (but available online). Illegal in many countries, but is legal in the USA. Using ground-up roots, preparation is messy and requires a lot of kitchen time. Has a terrible taste best described as tasting like ‘mud juice.’
Valerian Root
Taken during times of stress and anxiety, this herbal remedy may help calm the nervous system. Allow 30-45 minutes for Valerian’s effects to be noticed. NOTE: Combining Valerian with Passion Flower or Scullcap is said to be more effective at controlling anxiety.
Pros: Inexpensive. Available most places where vitamins are sold. Wears off in several hours, unlikely to leave you feeling groggy the next morning — therefore can be consumed if you awaken during the night and cannot fall back asleep.
Cons: Mild effect, perhaps too mild to be noticed especially if your anxiety is accompanied by excessive racing thoughts. A small percentage may experience an upset stomach or diarrhea some time after taking Valerian.
St. John’s Wort
This herb is so well researched, documented and proven effective that several European countries only offer St. John’s Wort through a doctor’s prescription. It has been used for centuries throughout the world to treat depression and low moods. NOTE: When buying the most potent St. John’s Wort, look for.3% hypericum standardized extract. If the label does not claim standardization or show a percentage, or if it states.1% hypericum — avoid purchasing the product!
Pros: Rather inexpensive and readily available where vitamins are sold. Though not directly used for controlling anxiety symptoms, it has a strong documented reputation for being effective for people with anxiety who are also suffering with depression. Side effects appear to be minimal, even at high dosages.
Cons: Will not work for severe depression (only mild to moderate). A fairly high dosage is required (2,000+ mg./daily) to see the best results. It may take up four to eight weeks before positive effects are noticed, deterring many sufferers who want answers now.
HELPFUL SUPPLEMENTS:
5-HTP
5-HTP is a relatively new supplement during the past decade. Actually it’s a derivative of L-Tryptophan, an amino acid that was banned by the FDA in the 1990’s after a bad batch overseas killed some unassuming victims. With its safety now well documented, 5-HTP has quickly gained a reputation as an effective mood enhancer by boosting the brain chemical Serotonin. This chemical, which is normally produced naturally by the brain, is often missing from people coping with anxiety who also experience low moods or depression.
Pros: Works quickly (often in just minutes) to boost low moods. Good stress and anxiety combatant when you begin dealing with symptom flare-ups. Can help induce sleep for anxiety patients suffering from bedtime insomnia.
Cons: Can be mildly addictive if taken regularly for more than a few weeks. May induce an unpleasant ‘rushing high’ sensation if taken at very high dosages (only take the recommended dosage printed on bottle).
L-Tyrosine
Like Serotonin, there are two other notable brain chemicals that may regulate mood. These are norepinephrine and dopamine. L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that has been scientifically proven to boost both. This chemical is usually adequately present in most people, but it may be lacking in some individuals with stress-induced anxiety.
Pros: May boost mood if you’re dealing with stress and anxiety while also suffering from depression. Helps ward off stress. Few side effects, even at high dosages.
Cons: Produces no noticeable effect for many people. High dosage often required (3,000+mg./daily) to see positive results, therefore it may become a bit pricey. May take weeks to notice any effects.
Melatonin
If you’re coping with anxiety and experience bouts of sleeplessness, Melatonin is used by many as a safe alternative to prescription sleeping pills. Take 30-45 minutes before bedtime.
Pros: Proven effective in many case studies. Inexpensive and readily available where vitamins are sold. Unlike drugs, Melatonin has minimal side effects (little or no morning grogginess).
Cons: Works great for some people, doesn’t work at all for others. Known to produce ‘vivid’ dreams, making it dangerous for those who have frequent nightmares or other similar sleeping disorders.
Other Supplements
Magnesium is often found lacking in patients dealing with stress and anxiety, and taking a healthy daily dose is said to help promote body relaxation. Magnesium may also help people with mild insomnia when taken before bedtime. Two other minerals, Potassium and Calcium may also prove beneficial if added to your vitamin regimen.
B-Complex (or any B-Vitamin) is an excellent choice to take daily to help calm your nervous system.
Though I don’t have panic attacks anymore, nor have I tried it, it is said that the supplement Inositol (up to 400 grams 3X a day) may show some benefit when you feel the onset of panic approaching.
CONCLUSION:
While there is no magic herb or supplement specifically used for controlling anxiety, there are many that appear to help people dealing with anxiety-related depression (St. John’s Wort, the best example). The theory is if you improve the mood, you are also indirectly controlling anxiety symptoms. In addition, quite a few of the above-mentioned supplements do have tremendous sleep-inducing qualities (Melatonin & Valerian the best examples). If you’re coping with anxiety, combining most of these herbs and supplements for added effect is generally considered safe, but it’s still good practice to experiment with caution.
Deployment Of LMS To Impart Training To Banking & Financial Personnel
The digital learning landscape in the entire banking sector is changing at a fast pace. Today, banking and finance companies are moving from conventional training methods to engaging online learning approach. Online workplace learning proves to be an effective solution when it comes to addressing different training challenges faced by the industry professionals. The need to train the workforce on new financial strategies, technologies and other processes has resulted in the use of Learning Management Systems (LMSs) at the workplace.
Banking and financial organizations use e-learning to enable employees fulfill their designated objectives in the following ways:
- Software training- It includes employee training on different applications such as WebLogic that is quite crucial for banking transactions. E-learning imparts simulated solutions through which the functionality of each element within the application is analyzed, steps to use the new software and more.
- Compliance training- It is essential for employees to get training on how to comply with different kinds of regulatory bodies. They also need to get familiar with the code of conduct that is specific for their organizations, which they learn through studies and scenarios during the training program.
- Process training- Banks involve varied kinds of processes such as loan approvals, money transfers, cash withdrawals and more. E-learning proves to be effective for training employees on different processes through tables and flowcharts, along with the incorporation of audios with e-courses to better explain the process.
- Sales training- In the banking sector, it is significant to train sales employees, which helps to improve product sales, drive maximum productivity and transform product-based selling to solution-based selling. Some of the real-life workplace situations faced by sales personnel are explained through case studies, which helps to impart effective product selling techniques to the existing employees.
Certainly, technology has completely transformed the workflows and processes in the financial services sector. Tasks once handled manually are now completed via digital interfaces. The future of the banking industry lies in the use of efficient LMSs to impart the learning experience which is personalized and engaging. The online learning platforms enable employees to access common training curriculum in a distributed fashion. Majority of public sector banks have started using such systems to fulfill the training needs of employees from different demographics. Also, foreign and private banks are investing more in online learning platforms to ensure quick dissemination of knowledge on newer products, services, strategies, pricing and compliance to their new-generation workforce.
Difference Between Data Integration and Unification
Difference between data integration and unification is best to analyze through Data Warehouse. Data Warehouse is widely used technology and it is quite often being treated to help company with reporting speed and storage issues. Data unification is something what Data Warehouse does with ease since it is constructed to gather information from many sources with purpose to speed reports and to store data. All data are at same place and customized for reporting processes.
Just pulling all data from source systems and placing it into Warehouse does not necessarily mean business logic can be easily restored. Restoration and quantification of business logic means data is also integrated, not only gathered at one place as data unification or single point of truth. It is not easy to restore business logic within data set since data flow on production systems is usually not big enough to describe processes for reporting purposes. Inadequate data flow and missing data are main reasons why Data Warehouse cannot by default provide integrated data but only unified. Business side usually misinterprets two terms and considers implementation of Warehouse will solve all problems in reports. Core reporting problems lie on production level with too little data exchange between systems which Warehouse cannot resolve. “Garbage in” means also “garbage out”.
Example of integrated data is presented with following case. Number of customers have bought marketing package A. Total number of currently sold marketing packages A should be tightly related with difference between current and last month of newly connected and disconnected packages. Total number of packages should be integrated with newly sold and packages that are not any more in use, so called churners. If production systems and billing are only setup for processes, it could mean that company will bill service correctly but perhaps will not report service reliably. Production systems are usually set for processes not for reporting. If reports are not immediately implemented during production systems deployment phase, additional implementation of reporting procedures into live production system will be far harder. Integration is not same as unification.
It is deeper and harder to achieve integration then simply implement Data Warehouse and make data unification.
