River Cracraft’s emergence could force Dolphins into tough decision soon

Roger of Roseville says: “Twins manager Rocco Baldelli may want to consider this when putting his pitching rotation together for next year.

“Years ago the Boston Braves, as they were then known, had two outstanding pitchers — Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain — in their starting rotation. These two single-handedly won the 1948 pennant for Boston. [Bulletin Board interjects: Shouldn’t that be “double-handedly”?] Their fans, during that pennant run, adopted the slogan ‘Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.’

“OK, now fast-forward to today. The Twins have two — and only two — fairly reliable pitchers in their five-man starting rotation: Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray. So, to bring that Boston slogan up to date, let’s have our own: ‘Ryan and Gray and pray for a 4-day weather delay!’

“P.S. And by the way, our relief pitchers have been anything but a relief. But that’s another story.”

Our theater of seasons

GRANDMA PAULA writes: “When a hanging basket of purple petunias that I bought last spring still looks this good in September, I have to share the photo that I took of it this morning. Lots of watering, fertilizing and fussing-over are the care that I gave it. Oh yes, and lots of sunshine!”

Our fungi, ourselves

Wayne Nelson of Forest Lake: “Subject: Nature’s creation.

“We were gone for four days, and when we returned we had a yard spotted with lots of mushrooms. I later cut the grass, and I started to mow over the biggest and most beautiful ones. I stopped mowing, and I took a close look at them and realized how different and characteristic they are from one another. I regretted not taking some pictures of those before I mowed them down, so I went into the house and got my camera. I went over to a different part of the yard and took some pictures of those that I hadn’t yet destroyed. They are all different-looking from one another and have their own personality and beauty — sort of like all of us!

‘The next time that I see some wild mushrooms, I think that I will stop and take a good look at them and admire them in their different and natural beauty.”

Could be verse!

Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “When this winter’s bills I view,

“I think I will be turning blue,

“because to heat my modest hut,

“my bank account I’ll have to gut.

“Oh Lord, make winter mild and meek —

“or else make chilblains very chic!”

The Unforgettables

And: In memoriam

THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Colonel Dave.

“I met Colonel Dave in 1961. I had just shot a very nice mule deer on the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, and he helped me load that buck into the back of his old Jeep Wagoneer. We hauled it down to the dining hall, where my squadron, the Tough Twenty Trolls, would share a venison dinner together. I was just a third classman (sophomore status), and this was our first experience together — leading to many years of my knowing a great fighter pilot and outdoorsman. He snapped a picture of the deer, with me posed behind it as I held that old Remington model 1911 ‘humpback’ shotgun. Several years later I was surprised to see that photo on the pages of Sports Afield magazine. Colonel Dave wrote an article about late-season deer hunting and used me as an example.

“He grew up in Coleman, Texas, and still, after 24 years in the Air Force and fighting in two wars, talked with a Texan drawl that let you know where he was from. When I knew him, he was already retired from the Air Force. He and his wife, Bobbie, lived up behind the Broadmoor Hotel in North Cheyenne Canyon. His door was always open to me and my family.

“I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, where my only opportunities for hunting and fishing were pretty limited to small game on the Illinois plains. My father took my brother and me out at least once, if not twice, each month, so we were accustomed to the outdoors. Now, in Colorado, I grabbed with gusto for every opportunity to expand the horizons of my outdoor experiences. And knowing that the future held promises of becoming an aviator who would fly and someday defend our country’s freedoms, my relationship with Colonel Dave was awesome. He was not just a retired Air Force fighter pilot; he was a writer of fishing and hunting stories. We really hit it off together.

“Colonel Dave had already earned his wings when World War II broke out and Pearl Harbor, where he was stationed, was attacked. He confided in me that he was still in his Mess Dress (formal) uniform that Sunday morning when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He was returning from a formal dinner in the wee hours of the morning. He was assigned to a wing of P-40 fighters, engaged in training missions. The aircraft were not loaded with ammunition, but he took off anyway, desperate to prevent the aircraft from getting destroyed on the ground. He barely lifted off and raised his landing gear when his plane was struck by enemy gunfire. He was shot down on takeoff. He managed to survive that ordeal, the chaos, the killing, the start of WWII.

“In WWII he was in his early 20s. Wars are fought by young men. This was no exception. He went on to serve in New Guinea, where he flew P-38s on the wing of Richard Bong, the Ace of Aces. Colonel Dave did not talk much about his exploits. He was a humble gentleman, but he earned the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Oak Leaf Clusters to the Air Medal, among others.

“The Good Wife and I visited Hawaii, wanting to see the airfields and what it was like back then. Colonel Dave and Bobbie eventually moved there and then on to Alaska. Over the years, he had taken me on a good number of hunting and fishing trips.

“I remember one goose-hunting trip in Lamar, Colorado, where it was so cold (minus-52 degrees F.), we had to put cardboard in front of the radiator to keep his old Buick station wagon from freezing up. How cold was it? I was using a friend’s old Model 97 Winchester pump shotgun. It had been neglected , not oiled up, but it functioned just fine. The guns that were well oiled froze up because it was so cold. We got only one goose that day, but enjoyed it together at Colonel Dave and Bobbie’s home.

“Over the years, we went bass fishing and tarpon fishing as well as deer hunting. I learned secrets to enable me to more effectively catch fish. But I learned more about him. He held a deep respect for and love of his God. After he passed away, Bobbie said they regularly had tithed money to their church, and it had always seemed to come back to them in blessings. He had a connection to the outdoors that came across in his writings. He published books, including ‘The ABCs of Freshwater Fishing,’ but probably wrote more about wild-turkey hunting than any other game. Several times he used me as a guest author to fill in on musky fishing. Before he passed, he sent me a huge box of musky lures, some of which I still use today.

“There is a special place in Heaven for people like Colonel Dave. I can rarely go turkey hunting when I don’t think of some ‘secret’ techniques he had told me about. And I still use that purple worm rigged like Colonel Dave taught me. He called it his ‘seine’ because we caught so many bass with it. I learned about the special thrill of flying, love of the outdoors and respect for God and man.”

Oh, and were their faces red!

KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Stories that live forever.

“Some things we never live down, such as when a co-worker disposed of a chemical per the then-standard lab procedure. Through no fault of his own, he got a Group VP (and future CEO) of our company evacuated to the parking lot of our building. The VP left, and never saw the dog-and-pony show he had come to see. And the co-worker went down in history with everyone who spent 45 minutes in the parking lot waiting for the all-clear that day.

“What reminded me of this was on ‘The Daily Show’ tonight. Trevor Noah ends each show with a brief Moment of Zen, in which someone says or does something ‘not bright.’ Today was September 19, and newscasters were naming dignitaries arriving for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. A car drew up, and a couple got out, but the [Australian] newscasters didn’t recognize them. So they said the newcomers must be minor dignitaries — until they learned that the woman who had just arrived was Liz Truss, the newest Prime Minister of England, who had met with the Queen on September 6. Oops!

“The story of that goof is guaranteed to follow those newscasters forever and ever.”

