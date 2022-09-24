News
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.
Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.
“It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
When the match and, with it, his time in professional tennis ended, Federer hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock. And then Federer began crying. There were plenty of tears to go around; Nadal wiped his own away, too.
“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving, too,” said Nadal, 36, who used the words “sad” and “unforgettable” to describe the occasion.
As cascades of clapping and yells of affection came from the stands, Federer put his hands on his hips, his chest heaving. Then he mouthed, “Thank you,” while applauding right back toward the spectators who had chanted, “Let’s go, Roger! Let’s go!” during the concluding moments of a match that lasted more than two hours and ended at about 12:30 a.m.
His wife, Mirka, their four children — twin girls and twin boys — and Federer’s parents joined him on the court afterward for embraces and, yes, more bawling. Members of both teams joined together to hoist Federer up in the air.
“It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy; I’m not sad,” Federer said. “I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time.”
The Swiss star announced last week that the three-day team event, which was founded by his management company, would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be the last match. His surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his official exit in singles — is in no shape to allow him to continue.
“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press this week about his emotions when realizing it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”
He had said he wanted this to feel more like a party than a funeral, and the crowd obliged, rising for a loud and lengthy standing ovation when Federer and Nadal — each wearing a white bandanna, blue shirt and white shorts — emerged together from a tunnel leading out to the black court for the last match on Day 1 at the O2 Arena. They remained on their feet for nearly 10 minutes, through the pre-match warmup, holding aloft phone cameras to capture the moment.
They came ready to roar for him, some with Swiss flags, some with homemade signs (“Idol Forever” read one), and they made themselves heard with a wall of sound when Federer delivered a forehand volley winner on the match’s second point. Similar reactions arrived merely at the chair umpire’s announcement before the third game of “Roger Federer to serve,” and again when he closed that game with a 117 mph service winner.
“Obviously had 99.9% of the crowd against us. But it was super fun to just be a part of that match. I think we are going to be forever grateful to be a part of the GOAT’s final match,” Sock said, using the acronym for “Greatest of All-Time.”
Doubles requires far less movement and court coverage, of course, so the stress on Federer’s knee was limited Friday.
“Honestly,” he said, acknowledging that leading into the match there were the sorts of nerves he’d get before a Grand Slam final, “I was so surprised how well I was able to play tonight.”
He showed touches of his old flair, to be sure, and of rust, as to be expected.
There were a couple of early forehands that sailed several feet too long. There also was a forehand that slid right between Sock and Tiafoe and seemed too good to be true — and, it turned out, was: The ball traveled through a gap below the net tape and so the point was taken away from Federer and Nadal.
Although this match amounted to, essentially, a glorified exhibition, all four doubles participants played as if they wanted to win. That was clear when Sock, a three-time major champion in doubles who is 29, leaped and screamed after one particularly terrific volley or when Tiafoe, 24, sent a couple of shots right at Federer and Nadal.
There were moments of levity.
Federer and Nadal were able to laugh after a bit of confusion over which should go for a ball on a point they lost. After Nadal somehow flicked one back-to-the-net shot around the post, only for it to land barely wide, Tiafoe, a semifinalist at the U.S. Open, crossed over to extend a hand with congratulations for the effort.
In the first set, the older duo couldn’t quite hear each other between points, so Federer trotted from the net back to the baseline to consult with Nadal, then pointed to his ear to signal what the issue was.
Before Federer began winning Grand Slam titles in 2003, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open, setting a new standard that Nadal, now with 22, and Novak Djokovic, with 21, equaled, then surpassed, as part of a golden era for the sport.
Surely, there are those who would have found it particularly apt to see Federer finish across the net from Nadal, often an on-court nemesis but eventually an off-court friend. Maybe it could have taken place about 15 miles away at Centre Court of the All England Club, say, or in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros, or Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, or even Arthur Ashe Stadium, the centerpiece of the U.S. Open, the lone Grand Slam tournament at which they never faced off, somehow.
Perhaps they could have provided everyone with one final installment of a head-to-head matchup as memorable as any in the long history of their sport — or, indeed, any other.
Roger vs. Rafa — just one name apiece required — belongs up there with McEnroe vs. Borg (as it happens, the two Laver Cup team captains, John and Bjorn), Evert vs. Navratilova, Sampras vs. Agassi, Ali vs. Frazier, Magic vs. Bird, Brady vs. Manning, and so on.
Over the years, Federer and Nadal showed off individual greatness and compelling contrasts across their 40 matches, 14 at Grand Slam tournaments, nine in major finals: righty vs. lefty, attacker vs. grinder, seeming effortlessness vs. relentless intensity.
And yet, there was an unmistakable element of poetry with these two men who challenged each other and elevated each other performing as partners, slapping palms and sharing smiles.
This goodbye follows that of Serena Williams, the owner of 23 major singles championships, at the U.S. Open three weeks ago after a third-round loss. It leaves questions about the future of a game he and she dominated, and transcended, for decades.
One key difference: Each time Williams took the court in New York, the looming question was how long her stay would endure — a “win or this is it” prospect.
Friday WAS it for Federer, no matter the result.
“All the players will miss him,” said Casper Ruud, who beat Sock in singles 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
The day’s other results, which left Team Europe and Team World tied at 2-2: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in a match interrupted briefly when an environmental protester lit a portion of the court and his own arm on fire, and Alex de Minaur got past Andy Murray 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
Due to begin playing shortly after the end of Murray’s loss, Federer and Nadal first provided him with some coaching tips, then watched part of that one on TV together in a room at the arena, waiting for their turn. When Federer and Nadal were in action, it was Djokovic’s turn to suggest strategy.
The last hurrah came after a total of 103 career singles trophies and 1,251 wins in singles matches for Federer, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968.
At the height of his powers, Federer appeared in a record 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals, winning eight, from 2005-07. Extend that to 2010, and he reached 18 of 19 major finals.
More than those numbers, folks will remember the powerful forehand, the one-handed backhand, the flawless footwork, the spectacularly effective serve and eagerness to get to the net, the willingness to reinvent aspects of his game and — the part of which he’s proudest — the unusual longevity. Beyond the elegance and effectiveness while wielding a racket, Federer’s persona made him an ambassador for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped attract fans.
“This is not the end-end, you know. Life goes on. I’m healthy, I’m happy, everything’s great,” Federer said, “and this is just a moment in time.”
___
More AP tennis:
Hyde5: Five ways Dolphins beat Bills, starting with attacking a depleted secondary
1. Pick a guy, let it fly. That was Dan Marino’s line and it should be Tua Tagovailoa’s Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Buffalo. Due to injury, the Bills start two rookies at cornerback and two sixth-round picks with one combined start between them at safety. Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen White should be able to find places to pick on again this week. The Bills are without three-fourths of their starting secondary with 2021 All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and second-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde joining 2019 All-Pro cornerback Tre’davious White on the injury list. Hyde is out for the year. Poyer and Hyde combined for 10 interceptions last year, the most of any safety tandem.
In their place are two sixth-round picks with one career start combined in Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Hamlin has no starts and 78 defensive snaps over the past two years. Rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam will start at cornerback. You don’t think the Dolphins passing game is salivating? Mike McDaniel should be able to create mismatches considering there are three reserves to go at. Tua threw against two fourth-round rookies last week in Baltimore. Now instead of throwing at veteran stars he’s going against bit players. There will be chances assuming …
2. Terron Armstead’s toe holds up. The Bills are also without two defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. The middle of the Dolphins line should hold up fine. Armstead didn’t practice this week with a toe issue but is expected to play. He’s needed to block Von Miller, assuming the Bills don’t shuffle him to the other side to go at right tackle Greg Little. Last week, Little played as well as injured starter Austin Jackson. The Bills have a good pass rush with Miller and Greg Rousseau on the edges (though Rousseau moved inside at times last week). But a great Bills defense that’s given up a total of 17 points through two games is hurt by injury.
3. Contain Josh Allen. The Dolphins should be able to score, considering their firepower and the Bills missing five defensive players. The question is if Allen goes off on the Dolphins defense like Lamar Jackson did for three quarters last Sunday. Does a pass rush emerge? Allen can run with power where Jackson did with flash. He also can throw the ball and his offense put up 31 points at the Los Angeles Rams and 41 against Tennessee. You’re not going to stop Allen. But the idea is to not let him have the kind of game that can win the day. That means …
4. The Dolphins cornerbacks have to hold up. Xavien Howard didn’t practice with a groin issue this week, even though the idea was he should play. They need him because even with undrafted rookie Kader Kohou playing well for injured Byron Jones at the other corner, the Bills receivers are dangerous. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis make as imposing a receiving tandem as Hill and Waddle.
5. Depth. How deep are these teams? In the heat, with their injuries, this will be a big test for a Buffalo team that started its rebuild a couple of years before the Dolphins and has been a contender the past two seasons. The Dolphins have had a jillion draft picks in recent years to build up their depth. It’s early in the season to have to depend on it, but a 1 p.m. kickoff in September demands everyone play.
Prediction: Dolphins 34, Bills 31. I’ve added some more points from a mid-week prediction due to the injuries. At home, riding confidence and given the state of the Bills secondary, I think the Dolphins come out 3-0.
Real World Economics: Accidents will happen; how we respond is the question
Even today, $50 million is a lot of money. When damages in that amount recently were awarded to a local brewery worker scalded over 40 percent of his body in his workplace, my eyebrows probably were not the only ones raised.
And many others must have wondered why the case was even in court — most such work injuries are handled under Minnesota’s Workers’ Compensation system.
The news struck me particularly hard though. Just the evening before, I had been reviewing familiar old papers detailing someone else’s burn sufferings: On Sept. 7, 1970, another man also suffered burns on 40 percent of his body, plus “surgical amputation, right leg” and “multiple fragment wounds both legs, chest.” Five of the other 10 people wounded that day also had burns. And then there were four with a terse “KIA — Burns 100% body.” That’s “Killed in Action,” by the way. One of those four would receive a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for saving others.
Moreover, news of the brewery scalding settlement came days after the obituary of Dr. Ronald Glasser, the HCMC pediatric nephrologist whose book “365 Days” is a classic of Vietnam War literature. Few can read its final chapter, “The Burn Ward,” without weeping.
No, this is not a diatribe about bad treatment of wounded veterans compared with others. Rather, it is a reflection on how terrible things happen in life to all sorts of people for all sorts of reasons, and how we deal with it as a society.
How, as a society, do we act to help those hurt, to enable their recovery and facilitate as good a life as possible going forward? What incentives do we construct to minimize horrendous injuries? Do we punish those whose lapses cause harm to others — and how?
Start by thinking that, to have a just society, most people would want mechanisms to reduce the frequency of injuries. Most would want medical and rehabilitative care for those injured. Many favor ongoing benefits so that those gravely harmed could still have rewarding lives. Some would like to see punishment for those whose decisions make such injuries more common.
But how do we reach these goals? What role can economic insights play?
It is obvious that liability lawsuits, such as the one just decided, provide a mechanism — large damage awards — to compensate those harmed, and incentives — judgments or high insurance premiums to be paid — to motivate safety measures. At times these can be “punitive” both in fact and in law.
Small-L libertarians, who value the insights of Nobel Laureate Ronald Coase, argue that if we could just get “property rights,” which include tort liability, just so, government regulatory agencies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are unneeded. Decisions by judges and juries would compensate those harmed, punish offending owners and managers and create incentives to not harm again. Accidents will still happen, but free markets will save the day.
That thinking, of course, depends on some key assumptions. One is that the financial and political power of both sides entering a courtroom is equal. Another is that all parties have inexpensive access to all relevant information, including on how to sue. Yet another is that there are no “transaction costs,” little details like hiring lawyers, interviewing witnesses or finding the right expert witnesses.
Moreover, there is an assumption that different cases merit different degrees of societal worth or value. Incinerate large parts of your body while running a meth lab and, unless you’ve saved up lots of dirty money, you should just die in pain. Be in the lead armored personnel carrier rushing out to try to catch those mortaring the LZ, and the nation’s taxpayers must pay for your care and provide modest help for the rest of your life. Such distinctions should seem obvious.
But what about the sophomore at the Christian college who thinks, “what a great prank! Break into the transformer vault, pull a lever and black out all the dorms!” Or the 70-year-old farmer who forgets to flip the breaker before climbing into the loft of his milkhouse to clean the refrigeration coils with solvent? What about the toddler who tugs on the dish towel under the kettle of scalding pasta water? And should the value distinction be any different if the toddler’s parent is a teenage drop-out single mom or a rising star at a prestigious law firm? If the teens around the campfire that someone throws gas on are singing Kumbaya or smoking weed?
The answer is that we, like most other industrialized nations, have a hodge-podge of safety regulations, public and private health care, disability benefits, insurance, tort suits and private insurance. These are not necessarily logical, just or efficient. Some are based on objective collective values, some based on the subjective circumstances of the victim and the liable party. In most cases, the phrase, “All things being equal … ” rarely rings true.
Our country is heavy on tort actions and damages, light on socialized health services. Taxpayer provided rehabilitation and disability benefits are more abundant in much of Europe, with liability suits difficult. Few other nations anywhere allow contingency fees for attorneys or for “punitive damages.”
There is much evidence that the liability-suit-friendly U.S. system creates incentives for actions that sap economic efficiency. On the flip-side, there also is much evidence that Japan’s legal hostility to actions for damages allows businesses in that country to abuse the public.
In the U.S., businesses hire thousands of lawyers to defend in such suits. And these lawyers increasingly devise ever more opaque ways to get customers to surrender their rights to sue with small-print clauses to which we often unwittingly consent by clicking an “I agree” box every time we order something online, download software or reading material, or apply for a credit card.
Things could be worse. They are in almost every developing economy. And they could be better. Government workers’ compensation systems were developed more than a century ago after it became apparent that existing civil tort liability solutions for workplace deaths and injuries had outcomes that were haphazard, drawn-out, often unjust and carried huge transaction costs relative to harms being settled. Workers’ comp systems are far from perfect, but better than we had in the days of Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.” However politically contentious, OSHA and other regulatory measures have sharply reduced workplace injuries and deaths, albeit, according to some, at an unnecessarily high cost in wasted resources.
“Citizen juries” or panels of experts can come up with sound recommendations for improvement. But our current political system is so polarized that meaningful reform of workplace and product liability law or of lax-funded rehabilitation services or of disability benefits seems impossible.
There are no clear answers here, just painful questions about which to soul search a bit.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022
The UET (University Entrance Test) Result for SKUAST Kashmir is declared as on 21st of September 2022, and the Document Verification Process has also began as on 24th of Sep, 2022.
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix 2022
PROGRAMME GENERAL + CATEGORY
SEATS FINANCE
SEATS
BSc Agriculture (Hons) 70 Seats 40 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) in Sericulture 27 Seats 13
Seats
B.V.Sc & A.H. 59 Seats 30 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) in Sericulture 27 Seats 13 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons).Horticulture 91 Seats 45 Seats
B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering) 27 Seats 12 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry 31 Seats 16 Seats
B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) 27 Seats 12 Seats
Also Check: SKUAST Kashmir Result 2022
SKAUST K Category – wise Reservation 2022
General (OM) 50 %
Scheduled Caste 08 %
Scheduled Tribe 10 %
Weak and Under Privileged Classes, Social Castes (OSC) 04 %
Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control/
International Border (ALC/IB) 04 %
Residents of Backward Area (RBA) 10 %
Pahari Speaking People (PSP) 04 %
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10 %
The post SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Live updates: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones on site at Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins try to get to 3-0 with a 2-0 AFC East record for the first time since 1998.
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and David Furones break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discuss Sunday’s big game against the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answered readers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Sunday Bulletin Board: Spahn and Sain and pray for rain? Ryan and Gray and pray for . . .
Everyone’s a (Twins) critic!
Roger of Roseville says: “Twins manager Rocco Baldelli may want to consider this when putting his pitching rotation together for next year.
“Years ago the Boston Braves, as they were then known, had two outstanding pitchers — Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain — in their starting rotation. These two single-handedly won the 1948 pennant for Boston. [Bulletin Board interjects: Shouldn’t that be “double-handedly”?] Their fans, during that pennant run, adopted the slogan ‘Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.’
“OK, now fast-forward to today. The Twins have two — and only two — fairly reliable pitchers in their five-man starting rotation: Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray. So, to bring that Boston slogan up to date, let’s have our own: ‘Ryan and Gray and pray for a 4-day weather delay!’
“P.S. And by the way, our relief pitchers have been anything but a relief. But that’s another story.”
Our theater of seasons
GRANDMA PAULA writes: “When a hanging basket of purple petunias that I bought last spring still looks this good in September, I have to share the photo that I took of it this morning. Lots of watering, fertilizing and fussing-over are the care that I gave it. Oh yes, and lots of sunshine!”
Our fungi, ourselves
Wayne Nelson of Forest Lake: “Subject: Nature’s creation.
“We were gone for four days, and when we returned we had a yard spotted with lots of mushrooms. I later cut the grass, and I started to mow over the biggest and most beautiful ones. I stopped mowing, and I took a close look at them and realized how different and characteristic they are from one another. I regretted not taking some pictures of those before I mowed them down, so I went into the house and got my camera. I went over to a different part of the yard and took some pictures of those that I hadn’t yet destroyed. They are all different-looking from one another and have their own personality and beauty — sort of like all of us!
‘The next time that I see some wild mushrooms, I think that I will stop and take a good look at them and admire them in their different and natural beauty.”
Could be verse!
Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “When this winter’s bills I view,
“I think I will be turning blue,
“because to heat my modest hut,
“my bank account I’ll have to gut.
“Oh Lord, make winter mild and meek —
“or else make chilblains very chic!”
The Unforgettables
And: In memoriam
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Colonel Dave.
“I met Colonel Dave in 1961. I had just shot a very nice mule deer on the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, and he helped me load that buck into the back of his old Jeep Wagoneer. We hauled it down to the dining hall, where my squadron, the Tough Twenty Trolls, would share a venison dinner together. I was just a third classman (sophomore status), and this was our first experience together — leading to many years of my knowing a great fighter pilot and outdoorsman. He snapped a picture of the deer, with me posed behind it as I held that old Remington model 1911 ‘humpback’ shotgun. Several years later I was surprised to see that photo on the pages of Sports Afield magazine. Colonel Dave wrote an article about late-season deer hunting and used me as an example.
“He grew up in Coleman, Texas, and still, after 24 years in the Air Force and fighting in two wars, talked with a Texan drawl that let you know where he was from. When I knew him, he was already retired from the Air Force. He and his wife, Bobbie, lived up behind the Broadmoor Hotel in North Cheyenne Canyon. His door was always open to me and my family.
“I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, where my only opportunities for hunting and fishing were pretty limited to small game on the Illinois plains. My father took my brother and me out at least once, if not twice, each month, so we were accustomed to the outdoors. Now, in Colorado, I grabbed with gusto for every opportunity to expand the horizons of my outdoor experiences. And knowing that the future held promises of becoming an aviator who would fly and someday defend our country’s freedoms, my relationship with Colonel Dave was awesome. He was not just a retired Air Force fighter pilot; he was a writer of fishing and hunting stories. We really hit it off together.
“Colonel Dave had already earned his wings when World War II broke out and Pearl Harbor, where he was stationed, was attacked. He confided in me that he was still in his Mess Dress (formal) uniform that Sunday morning when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He was returning from a formal dinner in the wee hours of the morning. He was assigned to a wing of P-40 fighters, engaged in training missions. The aircraft were not loaded with ammunition, but he took off anyway, desperate to prevent the aircraft from getting destroyed on the ground. He barely lifted off and raised his landing gear when his plane was struck by enemy gunfire. He was shot down on takeoff. He managed to survive that ordeal, the chaos, the killing, the start of WWII.
“In WWII he was in his early 20s. Wars are fought by young men. This was no exception. He went on to serve in New Guinea, where he flew P-38s on the wing of Richard Bong, the Ace of Aces. Colonel Dave did not talk much about his exploits. He was a humble gentleman, but he earned the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Oak Leaf Clusters to the Air Medal, among others.
“The Good Wife and I visited Hawaii, wanting to see the airfields and what it was like back then. Colonel Dave and Bobbie eventually moved there and then on to Alaska. Over the years, he had taken me on a good number of hunting and fishing trips.
“I remember one goose-hunting trip in Lamar, Colorado, where it was so cold (minus-52 degrees F.), we had to put cardboard in front of the radiator to keep his old Buick station wagon from freezing up. How cold was it? I was using a friend’s old Model 97 Winchester pump shotgun. It had been neglected , not oiled up, but it functioned just fine. The guns that were well oiled froze up because it was so cold. We got only one goose that day, but enjoyed it together at Colonel Dave and Bobbie’s home.
“Over the years, we went bass fishing and tarpon fishing as well as deer hunting. I learned secrets to enable me to more effectively catch fish. But I learned more about him. He held a deep respect for and love of his God. After he passed away, Bobbie said they regularly had tithed money to their church, and it had always seemed to come back to them in blessings. He had a connection to the outdoors that came across in his writings. He published books, including ‘The ABCs of Freshwater Fishing,’ but probably wrote more about wild-turkey hunting than any other game. Several times he used me as a guest author to fill in on musky fishing. Before he passed, he sent me a huge box of musky lures, some of which I still use today.
“There is a special place in Heaven for people like Colonel Dave. I can rarely go turkey hunting when I don’t think of some ‘secret’ techniques he had told me about. And I still use that purple worm rigged like Colonel Dave taught me. He called it his ‘seine’ because we caught so many bass with it. I learned about the special thrill of flying, love of the outdoors and respect for God and man.”
Oh, and were their faces red!
KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Stories that live forever.
“Some things we never live down, such as when a co-worker disposed of a chemical per the then-standard lab procedure. Through no fault of his own, he got a Group VP (and future CEO) of our company evacuated to the parking lot of our building. The VP left, and never saw the dog-and-pony show he had come to see. And the co-worker went down in history with everyone who spent 45 minutes in the parking lot waiting for the all-clear that day.
“What reminded me of this was on ‘The Daily Show’ tonight. Trevor Noah ends each show with a brief Moment of Zen, in which someone says or does something ‘not bright.’ Today was September 19, and newscasters were naming dignitaries arriving for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. A car drew up, and a couple got out, but the [Australian] newscasters didn’t recognize them. So they said the newcomers must be minor dignitaries — until they learned that the woman who had just arrived was Liz Truss, the newest Prime Minister of England, who had met with the Queen on September 6. Oops!
“The story of that goof is guaranteed to follow those newscasters forever and ever.”
Band Name of the Day: The Minor Dignitaries
