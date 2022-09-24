News
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer wrapped up his superlative professional tennis career at age 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday night.
Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, whose 22 are the men’s record, paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena.
Federer announced last week that this team event founded by his management company would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match.
Until Friday, he had not competed anywhere since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in July 2021. Shortly after that, the Swiss star had a third operation on his right knee.
It was poetic that Federer would close things out by sharing a court with Nadal, who was often an on-court nemesis but became an off-court friend.
Before Federer, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.
His substantial resume includes 103 career singles trophies in all, 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup title and Olympic medals. Beyond his elegance and effectiveness on court, Federer was seen as a statesman for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped drive fans to the sport.
___
More AP tennis: and
News
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu not ready to play
DJ LeMahieu is not ready to play and he doesn’t want to be “useless,” so he’s trying to stay ready without getting “stupid.” The Yankees versatile infielder has been dealing with a right foot issue between his big and second toe since before the All-Star break. Friday, before the Yankees game against the Red Sox at the Stadium, LeMahieu hit with a batting practice group, but he admitted he doesn’t think he can play with how it feels now.
“It’s two weeks and it’s a little bit better. We have a week and a half left in the season or two weeks or something like that. So I don’t want to just shut it down and then have to ramp up again. So I’m staying as ready as I can without being stupid,” LeMahieu said. “And I don’t think at this point, it’s really going to go away. So I think it’s just stay ready, and just go to them [let them] know how I feel and I’ll be ready to go. Whenever that day is.”
LeMahieu began dealing with the pain in his foot before the All-Star break and tried to treat it during the hiatus with a cortisone shot. It did not help and it has gotten worse. It bothers LeMahieu when he’s moving on the field, running the bases and hitting.
“But you know, most importantly, if I can’t get my swing off then I am kind of useless,” LeMahieu said.
Last season, the Yankees got a glimpse of how inconsistent they were without LeMahieu, a contact hitter who compliments the power hitters in their lineup. LeMahieu was shut down in September with a sports hernia, which was healed through surgery.
LeMahieu said he does not think that this will require surgery. He thinks extended rest in the offseason will heal it.
“But, I am just trying to get through the season, so I haven’t really thought about that yet,” LeMahieu said.
“It’s been a really tricky injury to get our arms around and what treatments we can do,” manager Aaron Boone said. “If and when you can do a shot and things like that. We’ll see.”
RIZZO RESTS
Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with a back issue on Sunday and on Friday Boone gave him a day of rest.
“He’s doing really well actually, the backs not an issue,” Boone said. “This is more of he was down for two weeks of not doing anything and now that ramp up so looking at the schedule and we’re in the midst of that eight in a row it’s like when do I get them one so we talked a lot about it last night he and I and then even this morning it just felt like today’s the best day to do it and you know hopefully it serves him well.”
Since coming back from having an epidural to address back pain, Rizzo has hit .211/.286/.421 with a home run.
BACKING OFF BADER
Harrison Bader, who made his Yankee debut Tuesday night, also had the night off on Friday. Bader was acquired by the Yankees on Aug. 2 from the Cardinals, where he had been on the injured list for over a month with plantar fasciitis. It took seven weeks for him to make his Yankees debut, but it’s been impressive.
Bader is 4-for-11 with a double and six RBI in three games.
“Just good situational things that he’s done. He’s run the bases incredibly well. He’s gotten some big hits in these first couple of games with runners in scoring position,” Boone said. “You get a peek at just how athletic and fundamentally sound he is in the outfield the way he’s getting behind balls to keep guys from advancing. He’s just been a spark and he’s done a lot of winning things in just three games.”
()
News
Yankees not celebrating postseason birth: ‘We’re after the division crown’
The Yankees’ clubhouse was empty when it opened after Thursday night’s game. The music, which is always on after a win, was down low with the dance lights flashing just as they have after every win this season. There was no stink champagne or beer, nothing out of the ordinary after a win, even though the Bombers had just clinched their sixth straight trip to the playoffs.
“Yeah, you never want to take it for granted. We’re in the dance and we got a chance now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the 5-4 win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, which clinched the playoff spot. “Obviously we’re after the division crown but you’ve been around this game long enough and you appreciate every time you get the opportunity and we’ve punched that ticket. We got a lot more business to do here in the regular season that we want to get done, but you know, it starts a long time ago. Lot of work, a lot of blood sweat and tears to get to this point adversity highs lows. So excited we’re gonna get an opportunity now we want to go improve on that.”
The Yankees went into Friday night’s game against the Red Sox with a magic number of six, meaning any combination of six Yankees wins or Toronto losses will give them the American League East title. There is a chance they could clinch the division for the first time since 2019 this weekend at Yankee Stadium, but more likely that will happen next week in Toronto.
With the team looking forward to that celebration and the anticipation surrounding Aaron Judge being one home run shy of the American League and Yankee single-season home run record, the Yankees winning the playoff spot was largely overlooked Thursday night.
There was no champagne. No party, just a simple address as part of their normal postgame ceremony honoring the best player of the game by giving him a championship belt. Thursday night, that went to Josh Donaldson, who hit the groundball in the bottom of the 10th that walked off their 91st win of the season.
Donaldson gave a little acceptance speech acknowledging Jameson Taillon’s solid start, Judge’s solid defense on stopping a leadoff double in the top of the ninth, and the fly ball that came just four feet short of clearing the fences and giving Judge a piece of the record. He acknowledged Clay Holmes’ two scoreless innings and then added congratulations to everyone for making the playoffs.
“The last thing I said was, it’s a nice welcome back to the playoffs for the Yankees right here for all the guys,” Donaldson said. “It’s not over yet but the chance that we get that opportunity to play some postseason baseball. It’s gonna be fun.”
The Yankees scrambled to get in last season, going into the last day wondering if and where they would end up. So clinching it Thursday night with 13 games to go is a nice change, which also allows them to prepare for the postseason.
“I mean, it took us all the way down to game 162 last year,” Taillon said. “We were scoreboard watching on day 162. So just knowing that we’re in the dance is nice. Obviously, we’re hoping to clinch the division to do bigger things. So we acknowledged it a little bit and just moved on.”
This team has talked about bigger things since February. The Yankees have not advanced to a World Series since 2009 when they won the franchise’s 27th title. They ended their season early in October last season when Gerrit Cole got knocked around early by the Red Sox in the AL WIld Card Game. They have a lot to prove this offseason, so Thursday night, they knew the work wasn’t done.
()
News
Why Leon Rose is “thrilled” after missing out on Donovan Mitchell
Leon Rose emerged from hiding to tell the Knicks’ in-house network that he’s “thrilled” with his roster after missing the playoffs and missing out on Donovan Mitchell.
“We went through that process (of trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell) and at the end of the day we made a decision to stay put,” Rose said on MSG Network, which is owned by James Dolan. “And we’re thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired.”
Rose, the former agent turned Knicks president, touted his offseason spending on RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson. The Barrett signing of four years, $107 million – which gave the 23-year-old forward the highest average salary in franchise history — was delayed until September as Rose dangled him in trade talks with the Jazz for Mitchell.
Ultimately, the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cavs. According to sources, a big hang up in negotiations was over protected draft picks. The Jazz wanted more from the Knicks. Barrett, a Toronto native, sat out Team Canada games this summer while awaiting his contract extension.
He became the first Knick first-round draft pick to re-sign off his rookie deal since Charlie Ward in 1999.
“One of our main goals has been to create internal stability. Signed RJ Barrett. First extension of a player since Charlie Ward,” Rose said. “We retained Mitchell Robinson (for four years, $60 million). He’s a player who has developed the last few years and we feel very fortunate that we were able to keep him. We got the No. 1 point guard in free agency this summer in Jalen Brunson (for four years, $104 million). So we feel really good about the summer.”
Despite his bullish attitude about the summer, Rose coveted Mitchell and pushed hard for the All-Star. Mitchell thought he was headed to New York and hinted there’s more to the story. Some members of the Knicks thought they offered a better package than the Cavs and were skeptical they were given a fair chance to land Mitchell.
“Very close. I won’t say more than that,” Mitchell told ESPN. “I know a little bit more than most. But very close.”
Jazz GM Justin Zanik said they took the “best offer.”
”It was the best offer,” Zanik said. “I think for (the Cavs) it was an opportunity to add to their team to open up a window with Donovan. To get a good return you’ve got to give up something good as well. They certainly gave up a lot.”
Rose again referenced his 11 first-round picks over the next seven years, which were maintained by not trading for Mitchell.
“By not making a move, we are flush with draft capital which you know is great currency in the market,” Rose said. “And something that will help us get better as we move forward.”
By only speaking to the team’s in-house network, Rose continued the team’s boycott of outside media. It’s a policy dictated by Dolan and only broken up by league-mandated availabilities. Rose is never mandated to speak to the media but held a session with beat reporters a year ago near the peak of his tenure, not long after the Knicks exceeded expectations by finishing fourth in the East in 2021.
He hasn’t spoken to outside media since. The Knicks, perhaps not coincidentally, were a disappointment last season while finishing 11th in the East.
The Knicks released preview clips of its interview with Rose on the team’s Twitter account. He also lauded the signing of Brunson, whose father, Rick, is a close family friend of Rose.
”He fills one of the biggest voids that we have. The starting point guard,” Rose said. “That is such an important role on our team. We needed that person that was going stabilize us.”
Rick was hired by the Knicks as an assistant coach in the offseason. He hasn’t been in the NBA since resigning as the Timberwolves assistant in 2018 amid allegations of improper conduct with women. In 2014, Brunson was found not guilty of sexually abusing a masseuse while serving as a Bulls assistant coach.
The Knicks have neither commented about nor announced Rick Brunson’s hiring, although he’s listed on the team’s website.
()
News
Sting of another first-round playoff loss particularly acute for Wild’s Matt Dumba
Last spring’s NHL playoff exit still stings for the Minnesota Wild, perhaps no more acutely than for Matt Dumba, who played his first season in St. Paul in 2013-14 and is entering the final year of five-year contract extension.
No current player has been through more Minnesota postseason disappointment than the veteran defenseman, the Wild’s first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, seventh overall.
Asked Friday if frustration would be an accurate way to describe eight early postseason exits, six of them in the first round, Dumba said, “Frustration’s fair.”
“But you know what?” he quickly added. “This is obviously a different team than any of those years before. That’s why the frustration from last year is different from those other years, because I look back at those other years and step away from the offseason and you look at it and (wonder), could we have gone all the way? I don’t know. Last year, I think so.”
After a 4-2 series loss to the St. Louis Blues in May, many Wild players are still kicking themselves. They had set franchise records of 53 wins and 113 points, only to bow out of the postseason in the first round for the sixth straight time if one includes their play-in loss during the shortened 2019-20 COVID season.
They expected more.
As the postseason approached, general manager Bill Guerin added several pieces near the March 21 trade deadline, including future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, center Tyson Jost, hard-nosed forward Nicolas Deslauriers and big defenseman Jacob Middleton. They led their best-of-seven series two games to one after 6-2 and 5-1 victories but were blown out in the next three games.
“We thought we were capable of much more last year, especially with all the moves we made at deadline — just the feeling that we had coming into the playoffs and (then) coming up short,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “Obviously, yeah, it leaves everyone ticked off.”
Foligno and Dumba were among players debilitated by injuries by the time the playoffs rolled around, Foligno by knee and upper-body injuries, Dumba by a punctured lung and displaced rib suffered in an April 5 neutral-zone collision with Nashville defenseman Mark Borowiecki. It took Dumba, he said Friday, a month to recover.
“I was really disappointed with how everything ended,” he said, “and for me just sitting around doing nothing was just kind of creating more tightness in my body. Me and my trainer, Tommy, we got after it pretty quick, just started doing some rehab stuff to try to open up the chest and back again, to get where I need to be and just get training right away.”
Dumba feels right now, as does Foligno. Physically. Mentally, they’re still sore but ready to try again.
“We’re learning from the playoffs,” Foligno said.
That’s a theme for 15 of the 16 teams that made the playoffs last season, of course, but the Wild feel like they left a real opportunity on the table. They have to play well enough in the 82-game regular season to get another chance, but nothing they’ve been doing in training camp can’t be traced back to that first-round playoff loss.
“Honestly,” general manager Bill Guerin said, “I think it starts Game 1.”
The narrative developing early in camp is that after a great regular season, the team was confident yet ultimately unprepared for the postseason.
“We have to have more focus and more discipline and focus on better details of our game, and that will help us win,” Guerin said. “That’s why we didn’t advance, because we slipped on the details of our game.”
Dumba, 28, said he felt the Wild could win a Stanley Cup last spring “if we had that preparation and really dialed in, which we didn’t do. So, we have to hold ourselves accountable to that, and I think our group here has recognized that, especially the leaders.”
The Wild advanced to the second round of the playoffs in Dumba’s first two seasons, losing to eventual Stanley Cup winner Chicago each time. Since then, they’ve lost 25 of 35 total postseason games — although that has improved the past two seasons. In 2020-21, they took Western Conference finalist Vegas to seven games, one of the reasons for last season’s optimism, especially in light of a record-breaking regular season.
“It’s not good we lost in the fashion that we did, but to see guys pissed off and holding onto that and knowing that feeling and letting it really sink in,” Dumba said. “Because we had the will to win and maybe we didn’t have the will to prepare to win in those situations.”
That’s Dumba “being a leader,” coach Dean Evason said. “His mindset is right that we didn’t accomplish our goal. We know that. We know that we didn’t get the job done in the playoffs and, yeah, everybody’s fired up about getting started and hopefully getting back to that situation where we can push it again.”
News
A look at the history of New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse
NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania — The Bucks County Playhouse opened in 1939 in New Hope, Pennsylvania.
The old gristmill was a haven for Broadway actors seeking to escape the heat of New York City theaters that lacked air conditioning.
The Summer Theater has been the starting point for many great actors, such as Liza Minelli, Robert Redford and Grace Kelly.
By the 1970s, when Broadway switched to central air, the rise of the Summer Stock Theater movement was over and theaters began to close.
Bucks County Playhouse remained in operation until 2010 when it declared bankruptcy and was about to close.
Broadway producer Jed Bernstein saw the potential of the theater and, with the help of the Bridge Street Foundation, was able to transform the theater.
Today, the theater still attracts big names and presents popular performances while providing opportunities for budding directors and actors.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Roger Federer bids farewell alongside Nadal in last match
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.
Federer was bidding farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a role as a statesman for tennis. He was playing a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press this week about his emotions when realizing it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”
He said he wanted this to feel more like a party than a funeral, and the crowd obliged Friday, rising for a loud and lengthy standing ovation when Federer and Nadal — each wearing a white bandanna, blue shirt and white shorts — emerged together from a tunnel leading out to the black court for the last match on Day 1 of the three-day team event at the O2 Arena. The spectators remained on their feet for nearly 10 minutes, through the pre-match warmup, holding aloft phone cameras to capture the moment.
A couple of hours earlier, Federer tweeted: “I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight.”
They came ready to roar for him, some with Swiss flags, some with homemade signs, and they made themselves heard with a wall of sound when Federer delivered a forehand volley winner on the match’s second point. Similar reactions arrived merely at the chair umpire’s announcement before the third game — “Roger Federer to serve” — and when he closed that game with a 117 mph service winner.
Federer announced last week that the Laver Cup, which was founded by his management company, would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match. His surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his final official singles match — is in no shape to allow him to continue.
Doubles requires far less movement and court coverage, of course, so the stress on his knee was limited Friday. Federer showed touches of his old flair, to be sure, and of rust, as to be expected.
There were a couple of early forehands that sailed several feet to long. There also was a forehand that slid right between Sock and Tiafoe and seemed too god to be true — and, it turned out, was: The ball traveled through a gap below the net tape and so the point was taken away from Federer and Nadal. A moment of levity came later in the first set, which Federer and Nadal claimed by a 6-4 score, when the two greats of the game couldn’t quite hear each other between points. Federer trotted from the net back to the baseline to consult with Nadal, then pointed to his ear to signal to the fans what the issue was.
When there were breaks in the action during the matches before his, Federer wandered over to the stands and signed autograph after autograph — on programs, tennis balls, whatever was thrust his way by spectators.
“The crowd was electric,” Sock said after losing the opening singles match Friday afternoon to two-time 2022 Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud 6-4, 5-7, 10-7. “I can only imagine what it’s going to be like for the rest of the weekend. And obviously tonight with … two of the ‘GOATs’ playing together.”
The second match was briefly interrupted when an environmental protester made it on to the court and lit a portion of the playing surface and his arm on fire before being carried away by security guards.
“I never had an incident like this happen on court,” said Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 to put Team Europe ahead 2-0.
Just before Ruud vs. Sock began, Federer rose from a black couch just off the sideline and walked over to offer Ruud a pat on the shoulder. During the night session’s singles match, in which Alex de Minaur edged Andy Murray 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 to cut Team World’s deficit to 2-1, both Federer and 22-time major champion Nadal offered coaching advice.
Due to begin playing shortly after the end of Murray’s loss, Federer and Nadal watched part of it on TV together in a room at the arena, waiting for their turn.
Those lucky enough to have tickets came from all over, no distance too far to travel, no expense too great.
“I have such mixed feelings about this,” said Indrani Maitra, a 49-year-old from India. “I’m really glad I’m being able to catch his last match. But I’m really sad this is his last match.”
She came with her daughter, Anushka Verma, a 19-year-old student at University of California, Berkeley, for what they said was their first time to watch tennis live. Both wore blue hats for the occasion, Maitra’s with Federer’s “RF” insignia, Verma’s with Nadal’s bull horns logo.
This goodbye follows that of Serena Williams, the owner of 23 major singles championships, at the U.S. Open three weeks ago after a third-round loss. It leaves questions about the future of a game he and she dominated, and transcended, for decades.
One key difference: Each time Williams took the court in New York, the looming question was how long her stay would endure — a “win or this is it” prospect. Friday WAS it for Federer, no matter the result.
The Laver Cup, which is in its fifth edition, was founded by Federer’s management company and uses a format quite different from a standard tournament. So a victory for him and Nadal would not mean advancing to another round.
“All the players,” Ruud said, “will miss him.”
“Roger is a unicorn in our sport,” Tsitsipas said this week. “He has all my respect, all my appreciation for what he has offered to tennis today. It’s something that, for sure, is not going to be forgotten for thousands of years. He has that charisma and purity and aura about him that made him kind of invincible when he was on the court.”
Tiafoe’s take on Federer was similar: “I don’t think we’ll see another guy like Roger, the way he played, and the grace he did it with, and who he is as an individual.”
The last hurrah comes after a total of 103 tour-level titles on Federer’s substantial resume and 1,251 wins in singles matches, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968. Federer’s records include being the oldest No. 1 in ATP rankings history — he returned to the top spot at 36 in 2018 — and most consecutive weeks there (his total weeks mark was eclipsed by Novak Djokovic).
At the height of his powers, Federer appeared in a record 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals, winning eight, from 2005-07. Trace it out to 2010 and he reached 18 of 19 major finals.
More than the numbers, folks will remember that powerful forehand, one-handed backhand and flawless footwork, a spectacularly effective serve and eagerness to get to the net, a willingness to reinvent aspects of his game and — the part he’s proudest of — unusual longevity. Then, too, there is his persona away from the court.
All of which is part of why the truth Friday was that the eventual winner of Federer-Nadal vs. Tiafoe-Sock, the score, the statistics — none of that would matter, was all so entirely beside the point. The day was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.
___
More AP tennis: and
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
Construction Jobs – Management Degree and Master’s Courses
Number Of Bitcoin Addresses Sending BTC To Exchanges Continues To Drop
Don’t Have A Valid Will? Contact Estate Planning Lawyers Today!
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu not ready to play
Yankees not celebrating postseason birth: ‘We’re after the division crown’
Driver License Suspension – How an Insurance Or Subrogation Company Can Suspend Your Texas License
Why Leon Rose is “thrilled” after missing out on Donovan Mitchell
What Qualities Are Needed For Starting Internet Business?
Sting of another first-round playoff loss particularly acute for Wild’s Matt Dumba
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!