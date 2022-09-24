Satellite Internet Providers for Alternative Internet Service

Pin 0 Shares

Believe it or not, satellite-based internet access wasn’t always the unfettered and limitless alternative in its early days. While it was possible to receive incoming data from the internet through the satellite dish, a dial-up connection was the only connection available and required to upload data to the internet using a dish. It didn’t take too long before technological advances ushered in better features to mesh with the growing trends of internet use that put satellite internet among the list of popular new technologies. No longer will rural residents have to consider going with a dial-up connection when they discover that there are alternative internet service providers in the business of helping customers setup their own internet connection.

Though the days of dial-up are not completely behind us yet, the fact that there are choices when you’ve done your research means no one needs to settle for what’s available for a given area. Often times better options are not suggested either because they’re not efficient or more expensive, which is not the case with satellite internet. Dial-up is not archaic by today’s standards; however, it is realistically sufficient for perhaps a single computer accessing the internet due to its relatively low data transfer rate and various disruptive factors such as line noise, the distance from the exchange, and handshaking that may cripple internet speed. With satellite internet, on the other hand, as long as the dish has an unimpeded view of the southern sky and electrical power, it will be able to send and receive data at high speeds.

Satellite internet providers feature several internet plans to fit any customer’s usage and budget. Included with the plan is the satellite dish that will need to be professionally installed by a certified installer per FCC regulations. The dish is generally installed on the roof the house. A coaxial cable runs from the dish into house and connected to the satellite modem, which is then connected to the computer or laptop. A wireless network can then be created to allow multiple computers to access the internet connection. Dish internet can also be mobile. A dish can be installed on the roof of RVs and campers for those long family road trips where internet access can prove to be resourceful as much as it can be used to pass the time.

While satellite internet providers are still small in numbers compared to the more traditional and widely available cable internet services, they are an invaluable choice for small town residents and those who don’t want to have to deal with internet accessibility wherever they go. It is a solution that doesn’t have to be expensive with the right service plan to suit your usage and budget.