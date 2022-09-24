Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live stream: Tartan Army look to build on Ukraine 3-0 and end poor record against Boys in Green

Scotland host the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League this weekend as they look to build on their win over Ukraine.

The hosts beat their opponents 3-0 and gained some revenge after losing in their World Cup play-off.

John McGinn was the star of the show for the tartan army

But Steve Clarke’s side were beaten 3-0 by the Boys in Green in the second leg, so it will be a tough test.

Stephen Kenny’s men have not played football since June but have managed draws against Ukraine and Belgium this year as well as victory against Scotland.

They also have a decent record over their opponents and have lost just one of the last five encounters between the sides.

So it could be an intriguing clash, but Scotland need to have some faith in this one.

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Date and how to follow

This UEFA Nations League clash will take place on Saturday September 24.

Kick-off from Hampden Park is scheduled for 7.45pm.

The match will be shown on Premier Sports One, while subscribers will be able to watch via the Premier Player website or app.

talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have a live blog.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Getty It was an easy win for Ireland the last time these two met

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Team News

Everton’s Nathan Patterson will be out after being stretched during the match against Ukraine with what appeared to be an ankle problem.

Celtic’s David Turnbull has also withdrawn from the squad through injury and Josh Doig and Declan Gallagher have been called up.

Andrew Robertson, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin are also all missing.

Meanwhile, visitors are without Caiomhin Kelleher and Darragh Lenihan.

Gavin Bazunu and John Egan are expected to take their places, while Matt Doherty could start despite lacking minutes for Tottenham Hotspur.

Getty It doesn’t look good for Patterson

Scotland vs Republic of Ireland: what was said?

Steve Clarke: “We know all too well from our experiences over the summer how tough the game is going to be and we have to be ready for whatever Ireland throws at us.

“We have to fight their strengths and make sure we play to our maximum and show our qualities. We showed better performances against Ukraine in the middle of the week compared to what we did in the summer and the idea is to replicate that again.”

Stephen Kenny: “We want to finish [the campaign] strong.

“It’s a big game. A big game. Ireland against Scotland in the Nations League, at Hampden Park, a famous hall, we are delighted to go there.

“Scotland have qualified for the European Championships before, a lot of their players play in the top tier of the Premier League.”

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: match facts

The reverse game between these two teams was won 3-0 by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in June, with goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi giving their country the biggest margin of victory ever recorded in this game.

Scotland have won one of their last five games against the Republic of Ireland (D1 L3), although it was the last time they hosted this game, in November 2014 in a qualifier at Euro 2016.

The Republic of Ireland’s only win in 14 UEFA Nations League matches came against Scotland in June (otherwise D6 L7). The Republic of Ireland scored as many goals in this match as they have scored in their other 13 matches combined in the competition (3).

After winning just one of their first 16 matches under Stephen Kenny (D8 L7), the Republic of Ireland have since won five of their last 10 matches under his tutelage (D3 L2).

Scotland are unbeaten in their six home matches in the UEFA Nations League (W5 D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run. Only Germany and Italy (seven games each) have played more at home without losing in the competition.

20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott has scored four goals in 15 appearances for the national team. Only two players have scored five times before turning 21 for the Boys in Green – Robbie Keane (7) and David Connolly (6).

John McGinn has been involved in 13 goals in his 16 home starts for Scotland under Steve Clarke (10 goals, 3 assists), although he is yet to score at home in the UEFA Nations League .

Since Stephen Kenny took over in September 2020, Callum Robinson has scored the most goals (6), taken the most shots (41) and recorded the most shots on target (16) of any Republic of England player. ‘Ireland. Central defender Shane Duffy is either second or co-second for each (4 goals, 26 shots, 9 shots on target).