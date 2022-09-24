SEO Packages Can Help Market Your Online Business

Regarding Illinois DWI there is a movement afoot from Chicago down to Springfield that will one day result in Illinois leading the Country in DUI and DWI convictions. If you are reading this article by chance or by design take serious note that the landscape from Lake County to Peoria County has been changing at record speed for over a decade now. Drunk driving in IL now carries even more impact and ramification than it ever did and even higher punishment than it’s sister offense DUI. DWI stands for Driving While Intoxicated and relates directly to an individual’s BAC (Blood Alcohol Conten). DUI is acronym for Driving Under the Influence. This includes all narcotics and controlled substances and in addition can include alcohol related charges.

Legislators in the State Capital of Illinois are responding to the constant pressure of activist groups like MADD and SADD despite the opposition of civil rights groups who are gaining little to no traction in this highly controversial arena. Politicians know that invoking stricter and in some cases onerous punishments for DWI offenders in their political campaign platforms can only increase their odds of success whether it be re-election or election.

It has never been more important that a motorist read, learn and research the complex variety of circumstances and consequences that can exist. First time offenders are losing driving privileges for a full year on top of exorbitant fines and five thousand in legal fees for their counsel. Mind you these are individuals with spotless records and no related alcohol offenses in the past.

Second and third time offenders are facing of course much harsher penalties. In fact the State is working with a pilot test that has already been administered in some collar counties. If a second or third time offender is deemed to have exceeded the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle (.08) a police officer will have the power and ability to arrest them and bring them to the courthouse whereby a 24hr judge rotation awaits them. The perpetrator would then be adjudicated and the judge would order that an on site clinical phlebotomist draw their blood for the purposes of determining their BAC. This event would occur in a voluntary or involuntary fashion as the latter would trigger physical restraint while they administer the process.

If the above stops you in your tracks and gives you pause it should. The arguments of violating the constitution and a person’s rights are falling off quickly as legislators know where the support and dollars come from. Second and third time offenders are always facing the potential of jail time in addition to many years revocation of driving privileges.

Clearly the smartest thing a motorist can do is to avoid drinking and driving or at a minimum understand and know their legal limits very well. Gender makes a large difference in this regard as well as weight among other factors. This being said if you are past this juncture it is absolutely critical for your mental well being as well your financial outlook to perform your due diligence and research legal firms.

In a highly saturated field it is easy to not see through the facade of many firms that will portray a good outcome for you but in reality have very little experience to back up their testimonials. Is your potential lawyer an ex-prosecutor? How many areas of law do they handle? If they are promising you a positive result, then go on to your next potential counsel as there has never been a period with more uncertainty.

The financial aspect of an Illinois DWI is already very detrimental. You must be very careful that you consider the additional ramifications of losing your driving privileges for a considerable amount of time. There is a lot to consider if you cannot drive to your employment, or worse if your employment is driving related. Never, never settle for the best “deal” as avoiding a couple of thousand dollars in fees could result in a couple of years riding the “L”.