Shiba Eternity Game’s Official Release Date Announced

The Shiba Inu project and its native cryptocurrency have received a lot of attention as of late. Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer, said on Thursday that they are developing a burn mechanism that would affect the whole Shiba Inu ecosystem to the SHIB Army. It was revealed that 5% of profits from the new Shiba Eternity game will be burned.

With the official SHIB community Twitter account anticipating yet another huge upgrade, SHIB holders can’t help but be excited about the future and thus high volatility is expected.

Download Day

In the time since Shiba Eternity was first made available in Australia, a lot has occurred. The most recent tweet from the official account simply serves to heighten the anticipation and excitement already there. In a recent “Shiba Eternity Community Update” on Twitter, the Shiba Inu team revealed the official release date for the Shiba Inu Collectible Card Game throughout the world.

The official release date for Shiba Eternity has been set on October 1. This day of availability, known as “Download Day” by the Shiba Inu community, will be marked by the widespread destruction of the Android and iOS app stores. As a result, there was a lot of buzz about the currency and the industry as a whole.

The ecosystem has more positive news to look forward to. The crew is hard at work finishing up the last touches to Shibarium, the next update which is expected to release on or around September 30. This update is expected to make the Shiba Inu ecosystem more scalable and reduce gas costs for all users, especially in the gaming sector.

