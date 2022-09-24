News
Ten PA high school football players charged with hazing and sexual assault
Ten Pennsylvania high school students have been charged with sexual harassment following a hazing incident involving the school’s football team.
Middletown Area High School’s football season was canceled in August after a cellphone video went viral showing serious incidents of hazing at the school, according to the Philadelphia plaintiff.
Superintendent Chelton Hunter told parents that a school survey found hazing was “much more prevalent and involving many more students” than previously known, the newspaper noted.
Administrators then canceled the school’s football season.
Now the police are adding to the problem.
Lower Swatara Township Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have launched an investigation into the hazing videos. On Wednesday, Dauphin County District Attorney Francis T. Chardo announced that ten students had been charged.
“Two students, both seventeen years old, have been charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviant sex, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, common assault and hazing,” Chardo said in a statement, according to TMZ Sports.
Investigators added that six students, aged 14 to 17, were victims of the hazing. But up to six other people may also have been victims but are reluctant to join the case.
Police are urging anyone with information about hazing in schools to call Dauphin County Detectives at 717-780-6200.
Chicago White Sox drop their 4th straight — and fall 8 back in the AL Central — with a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers
The Chicago White Sox called on Gavin Sheets to hit for Adam Engel with the bases loaded and two outs in the eight inning Friday against the Detroit Tigers.
The Sox were down by two but were threatening against right-handed reliever José Cisnero.
The Tigers countered, bringing in reliever Andrew Chafin to set up a potential lefty-against-lefty matchup.
The Sox weren’t done making moves, as right-hander Romy Gonzalez stepped in for Sheets.
The Tigers got the better of the chess match as Chafin struck out Gonzalez.
The Sox rallied once but couldn’t do so again in a 5-3 loss in front of 33,257 at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Sox, who are eight games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central and 6½ back in the wild-card race with 11 games remaining.
The Guardians, who on Thursday completed a three-game sweep of the Sox at Guaranteed Rate, remained hot Friday with a 6-3 victory against the Texas Rangers. Their magic number to clinch the division is three.
“We came into the (Cleveland) series focused, ready to go, and it just didn’t go our way,” Sox starter Lucas Giolito said. “Heartbreaking losses. It’s just the way it goes. You move on and we just play for each other and play hard through the end of the season.
“I wouldn’t say it’s surprising or shocking. We’ve had a whole season of not putting things together. (Friday), another tough loss late. We’ve got a lot of motivation, at least for myself. … A lot of motivation for these last two starts and then an important offseason.”
Giolito allowed three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in six innings. He did not factor in the decision.
The Sox tied the score 3-3 with an AJ Pollock two-run homer in the sixth.
The Tigers regained the lead in the seventh. Akil Baddoo walked, stole second and advanced to third when catcher Yasmani Grandal’s throw went into the outfield. Baddoo scored on Riley Greene’s sacrifice fly to center.
“It happens,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “But Baddoo, he’s fast. We are trying to hold him, but he takes a chance a few times and he got the bases. It’s part of the game.”
The Tigers used their speed for an insurance run in the eighth. Pinch runner Willi Castro stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out double from Spencer Torkelson against reliever Jimmy Lambert.
“It’s speed, man,” Cairo said. “We’ve got to do a better job holding the runners. We did it, but they were fast, got a good jump and they stole the bases.”
With the loss, the Sox are just one game over .500 at 76-75.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a few different ways over the course of the year, and the series against Cleveland did not go well,” Giolito said. “At this point we just go out and play hard and give it our all until the end. That’s really it.”
Giolito allowed two runs in the first and a solo homer to Jonathan Schoop in the second. He made an adjustment, “almost like leaning back, but it’s not what I’m actually doing, more of a feeling,” and felt more consistent. He received defensive help in the fifth when right fielder Andrew Vaughn made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Javier Báez of a potential home run.
“There’s been a lot in-game and outofgame adjustments all year, and a lot of them did not work very well,” said Giolito, who has a 5.05 ERA. “But this one, it was good. I felt like I got into a nice groove and I’m excited for my next outing.
“I felt (Friday) got me going in the right direction. The first two innings were not it. But after that, it was good. Felt pretty good pitching with confidence. Having a lot of conviction and then actually executing the pitches. It’s been a rough year for us. It’s been a rough year for me, obviously, but just try to finish it on a good note.”
“A night to remember” – The Denver Post
After continuing the Orioles’ pitching dominance both lately and against the top team in the American League, Dean Kremer has taken three showers of varying shapes, and it might have taken a fourth.
The first came moments after finishing a shutout in a 6-0 win over the Houston Astros, his first career full game giving the Orioles three straight starts of at least 8 2/3 innings for the first time since the year before his birth. Like Jordan Lyles and Kyle Bradish before him, Kremer received a Gatorade bath on the field from fellow pitchers during a television interview after a career night. Once inside the Baltimore clubhouse, he found himself inside a laundry cart, where ‘any liquid or maybe even no liquid was dumped on my head’ by his teammates. The experience prompted regular cleansing, but with some substance still tangled in his long, wavy brown hair, he returned to the showers after discussing his remarkable performance with reporters.
“It’s a special night,” Kremer said. “It may never happen again in my career. But it’s an unforgettable evening, that’s for sure.
The Orioles (79-71) entered Wednesday with just two eight-inning or more outings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons, but have since had three in a row. Lyles, the staff veteran, pitched a complete one-inning game in Wednesday’s series finale with the Detroit Tigers, and Bradish, a rookie on an impressive second-half run, missed a shutout during of Thursday’s series opener with Houston. Kremer, a 26-year-old right-hander in his second full season, had one more out than Bradish and allowed one run less than Lyles for the Orioles’ first shutout by a starter since no-hitter John Means in May 2021 .
It was Baltimore’s 15th shutout this season, its highest since recording 16 in Camden Yards’ inaugural campaign in 1992. The Orioles hadn’t had three straight starters unless a full game or better since Mike Mussina, Scott Erickson and Kevin Brown on September 26, 27 and 29, 1995, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
“I guess they noticed what Jordan did and tried to do the same,” Hyde said. “I’m really happy and proud of our young pitchers and how much they are improving and competing.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever had anything like this,” said catcher Adley Rutschman, who was behind the plate on Bradish and Kremer’s outings.
A 2-1 curveball from Kremer in the fourth obtained by the outstanding Orioles rookie, the first past ball of Rutschman’s career. He entered the game with the second most innings taken without one this season. This was perhaps the only mistake of the night for the battery. After Kremer worked on this top of this round, Rutschman homered in the bottom half on a day in which he hit base four times.
That run was enough for Kremer, who baffled Houston (99-53) for the second time in less than a month. In five games against the Astros, the Orioles allowed four runs, their starters limiting them to two in 39 1/3 innings. One of the best offenses in the game statistically, the Astros went no more than two hits in the first six innings of any game.
“With these clubs winning a lot, sometimes guys are reluctant to try to get around guys and so on,” Kremer said. “And the motto for us this year is we don’t really care who’s in the box. Just go after them.
Houston manager Dusty Baker added, “A relaxed pitcher is a very dangerous pitcher. … They’ve been kind of on our minds the last two games.
The win meant the Orioles won the season series against the Astros for the first time since 2014, the last year before the rebuilding that inspired Baltimore’s came to fruition. It also moved the Orioles within three games of the Seattle Mariners for the final wildcard spot in the AL, though they must finish with a better record than the Mariners as they lost that season streak.
A Houston batter has only twice reached second place safely against Kremer. Jose Altuve hit a left double to open the game but was sent off in the third trying to extend it. Rutschman’s passed ball moved Yordan Alvarez to second base, but he was also pulled out trying to advance an extra base when Alex Bregman hit a ground ball down the left side. It started an eight-game outing streak for Kremer before Alvarez opened the seventh with a field single, but he gave up the next three before the Orioles opened play.
Rutschman, whose solo shot to center gave him 12 homers for the season tied for second most by an Orioles rookie catcher, added a brace in the seventh to help that frame’s five-point outburst.
The inning opened with three lightly hit singles, the last on a check swing by rookie Terrin Vavra, who was inserted into the lineup late due to Ramón Urías neck spasms. Jorge Mateo gave up a sacrificial bunt attempt but reached an error that loaded the bases for Cedric Mullins, who quickly kicked a two-run single down the middle. After Mateo was ejected trying to steal his third base of the night, Rutschman doubled to a left to bring Mullins home. It was Rutschman’s 32nd brace, tying him with Cal Ripken Jr. for the most by a rookie in franchise history.
He also caught 10 Orioles shutouts.
“Two young pitchers and a very young receiver against a World Series club, that’s really impressive and you can’t underestimate how tough it is and how good he is there,” said said Hyde. “And the most important thing to me, and I keep saying the word, is that he cares. He cares what happens on the mound. He cares about putting a zero. And it’s very authentic, and it shows.
“Every time he comes back there, he’s a game-changer,” Kremer added.
The offensive buffer allowed Hyde to push Kremer further than he had Bradish in Thursday’s 2-0 win, after pulling him when a two-out single brought the tying run home. Kremer allowed a single to open the ninth but recorded two groundouts around a strikeout to end the game on 106 pitches.
“To see Jordan do it and then see Kyle come in the ninth and then for me to do it, it’s indescribable,” Kremer said. “It can make you want, like, ‘OK, it’s possible.’”
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
China uses civilian ships to build naval capabilities, achieve
BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese science vessel bristling with surveillance equipment docked in a Sri Lankan port. Hundreds of fishing boats anchored for months at a time among disputed islands in the South China Sea. And ocean ferries, built to be able to transport heavy vehicles and large loads of people.
All are ostensibly civilian vessels, but worried experts and regional governments say they are part of a Chinese civil-military fusion strategy, little concealed by Beijing, that is boosting its maritime capabilities.
China’s navy is already the world’s largest by number of ships and has been rapidly building new warships as part of a wider military expansion. She launched her first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier in June, and at least five new destroyers are on the way soon.
The buildup comes as Beijing tries to exert wider influence in the region. It is stepping up its military activities around the self-governing island of Taiwan, seeking new security agreements with Pacific islands, and building artificial islands in disputed waters to fortify its territorial claims in the South China Sea, which the United States United and their allies contested.
Civilian ships do more than just increase the raw number of ships, accomplishing tasks that would be difficult for the military to accomplish.
In the Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, for example, China is paying commercial trawlers more than they can earn by fishing just to drop anchor for at least 280 days a year to support Beijing’s claim to power. disputed archipelago, said Gregory Poling, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“China is capable of using nominally civilian vessels that are clearly state-run, state-paid to eat away at the sovereignty of its neighbors, but then plausibly deny that the state is responsible,” he said. he declared.
China has used civilian fishing trawlers for military purposes for decades, but dramatically increased their numbers recently with the creation of a ‘Spratly backbone fleet’ under a government subsidy program launched under President Xi Jinping. , which helps to cover the construction of new ships, among which other things.
These vessels “largely appeared almost overnight” after China built port infrastructure a few years ago on the man-made islands it built in the Spratlys that could be used for resupply, said Poling said.
Today, around 300 to 400 ships are deployed there at any given time, he said.
The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and others also have claims to the Spratly Islands, which lie in a productive fishing ground and an important shipping route, and are thought to hold untapped reserves of natural gas. and petroleum.
But Chinese vessels are deterring other trawlers from fishing in the area and have slowly moved them off the land, with little governments can do, said Jay Batongbacal, who heads the Institute of Maritime Affairs and Human Rights Law. University of the Philippines. Sea.
“Because these are apparently civilian fishing vessels, navy vessels are unable to deal with them lest China accuse the Philippines of causing an incident and using force against civilians,” did he declare. “They take advantage of perceived ‘grey areas’ below the threshold to trigger a self-defense response.”
In a high-profile incident, a Chinese steel trawler in 2019 rammed and sank a Philippine wooden-hulled boat at anchor northeast of the Spratly Islands, abandoning its crew to be later rescued by a boat from Vietnamese peach. Despite a diplomatic protest from the Philippines, China denied the incident was intentional, calling it an “accidental collision”.
In addition to about 800 to 1,000 commercial fishing boats in the Spratly fleet, China has about 200 other vessels that are part of a professional maritime militia, according to a November study co-authored by Poling based on an analysis of reports. Chinese officials, satellite images and other sources.
The professional militia is better equipped, with trained crews and under direct state control, and is used for more aggressive operations such as harassment of foreign oil and gas operations, Poling said.
In the event of a conflict, China’s use of civilian vessels would complicate the rules of engagement, he said.
“You don’t want to treat every Chinese fishing boat as an armed fighter, but, in fact, some of them may well be armed fighters,” Poling said.
China has also deployed civilian research vessels for military-related tasks in areas where its navy could not operate without provoking a response, said Ridzwan Rahmat, a Singapore-based analyst for defense intelligence firm Janes. .
“If you deploy gray-hulled ships, your opponent can also deploy a gray-hulled ship as a reciprocal measure, which makes it more dangerous for everyone,” he said, referring to the color. typical of military ships. “So to avoid that, China deployed white-hulled ships – to bolster its presence without making things worse.”
There are also numerous Western export controls prohibiting the sending of sensitive technology to China for military purposes, which China is able to circumvent by building such civilian vessels, even though “in all but name they are military,” Rahmat said.
The autonomously piloted Zhu Hai Yun is said to be one such vessel, capable of launching aerial, surface and underwater drones “to conduct marine scientific research”, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state-run agency.
The ship, which completed its first autonomous sea trial in June, could also create military maps of the South China Sea floor, including important undersea lanes around Taiwan, Rahmat said.
“China has increased its underwater deterrent patrols, and to make sure it can do that, it needs to map the underwater terrain,” he said.
China’s methods drew the ire of regional rival India last month when it sought to moor the Yuan Wang 5 in the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka, not far from the south coast. eastern India, to refuel at a time when New Delhi was preparing to test a new missile.
The vessel is officially a scientific research vessel fitted with sensors that can be used to track satellites, but the same equipment can be used to gather data on a missile launch.
Sri Lanka, in the midst of an economic crisis and heavily dependent on aid from India, initially refused to allow the ship to dock due to India’s concerns.
But China operates the port of Hambantota, having secured a 99-year lease on the facility – built with Chinese money – after Sri Lanka defaulted on its loans in 2017. After high-level consultations with Beijing, the Sri Lankan authorities backtracked and allowed the Yuan Wang 5 to dock from August 16 to August 22.
On August 23, India successfully tested its new surface-to-air missile designed to defend a ship against short-range airborne threats.
“I suspect the launch was delayed until the Chinese spy ship left,” Rahmat said.
China hasn’t tried to cover up its military use of civilian ocean ferries, which have had to meet defense standards since 2016 allowing them to accommodate military vehicles like tanks, said Mike Dahm, a navy intelligence officer. retired American who wrote on the subject for the US Naval War College China Maritime Studies Institute.
Brilliantly produced state television videos showing trains of military vehicles and troops boarding ships and heading out to sea, openly stating that they are testing “how to use civilian transportation resources to perform military tasks “. The last such exercise ended earlier this month.
It could be intended to intimidate Taiwan, which China claims as its own and hasn’t ruled out trying to take by force, and also aligns with the Chinese government’s message that the public contributes to national security, Dahm said. .
At present, China does not have enough amphibious craft to carry the necessary number of troops 160 kilometers (100 miles) across the Taiwan Strait for a possible beach landing on the island, and the ferries could be a stopgap measure if a crisis prompted China to decide to invade, Rahmat said.
China also might not want to bear the cost of building and maintaining a “huge amphibious armada” for an indefinite period, Dahm said.
Military amphibious craft are built to land troops and vehicles on a beach, while ferries provide port-to-port movement, which would mean they would only be effective if China could capture Taiwanese ports in good condition. , Dahm said.
Still, in a crisis, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army could take a risky gamble like offloading amphibious vehicles from ferries at sea or using floating causeways, Dahm said.
“There is always the possibility that the PLA could engage in a high-risk operation against Taiwan with the possibility of losing a large number of civilian ships,” he said.
Associated Press writers Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, and Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed to this story.
Emilio Estefan talks about the challenges of Latino representation in the media
Legendary music producer Emilio Estefan explained how to boost Latino representation in showbiz. Latinos, he said, should be true to their identity.
“I’m proud that I didn’t have to change my last name, I didn’t have to change my sound because people liked it,” he said. “We bring something a little different and that’s what makes America.”
Cuban-American Estefan, married to superstar singer Gloria Estefan, endured one of the few key figures in American show business. He has won 19 Grammys and President Barack Obama awarded Gloria and Emilio Estefan the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
While Latin American spending is a driver of the US economy, representation in the media is still lacking, according to a new report from the Latino Donor Collaborative.
In 2022, only 3.1% of lead actors in TV shows are Latinos, and the percentage of representation in movies is no better. Yet at the box office, Hispanic customers bought 29% or $2.9 billion of all box office tickets sold in 2019, before the Covid pandemic shuttered cinemas.
The report also revealed that not only is there a lack of Latin American representation, but many Latin American representations are negative. Examples of these roles included undocumented immigrants, orphans, criminals, and the poor and uneducated.
“The sad reality is that the representation of Latinos in mainstream entertainment in the United States continues to be very low and has not improved significantly over the past five years,” the report said.
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actress Louise Fletcher dies
Louise Fletcher, a late star whose gripping performance as the cruel, calculating nurse Ratched in ‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ set a new standard for on-screen villains and won her an Oscar , died at age 88.
Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by her family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.
After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when she was cast opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by director Milos Forman, who had admired her work the previous year in director Robert Altman’s “Thieves Like Us.” At the time, she was unaware that many other top stars, including Anne Bancroft, Ellen Burstyn and Angela Lansbury, had turned it down.
“I was the last person cast,” she recalled in a 2004 interview. “It wasn’t until halfway through filming that I realized the role had been offered to other actresses who didn’t want to appear so horrible on screen.”
‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ became the first film since 1934’s ‘It Happened One Night’ to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay .
Clutching his Oscar at the 1976 ceremony, Fletcher told the audience, “Looks like you all hate me.”
She then addressed her deaf parents in Birmingham, Alabama, speaking and using sign language: “I want to thank you for teaching me to dream. You see my dream come true.
A minute of silence was followed by thunderous applause.
Later that night, Forman made the wry comment to Fletcher and his co-star, Jack Nicholson, “Now we’re all going to have huge flops.”
In the short term, at least, he was right.
Forman then directed “Hair,” the film version of the hit Broadway musical that failed to capture the appeal of the stage version. Nicholson directed and starred in “Goin’ South,” widely regarded as one of his worst films. Fletcher signed on for “Exorcist II: The Heretic,” an ill-conceived sequel to the historic original.
Far more than her male peers, Fletcher was hampered by her age from finding major roles in Hollywood. Yet she worked continuously for most of the rest of her life. His post-“Cuckoo’s Nest” movies included “Mama Dracula,” “Dead Kids,” and “The Boy Who Could Fly.”
She was nominated for tag/emmys/Emmys for her guest roles on the TV series “Joan of Arcadia” and “Picket Fences,” and had a recurring role as Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami on “Star Trek: Deep. Space Nine”. She played the mother of musical duo Carpenters in “The Karen Carpenter Story” in 1989.
Fletcher’s career was also hampered by his height. At 5ft 10in, she was often fired from an audition immediately because she was taller than her leading man.
Fletcher had moved to Los Angeles to launch her acting career shortly after graduating from North Carolina State University.
Working as a doctor’s receptionist by day and studying by night with famed actor and teacher Jeff Corey, she began getting day jobs on such TV shows as “Wagon Train,” “77 Sunset Strip,” and ” The Untouchables”.
Fletcher married producer Jerry Bick in the early 1960s and gave birth to two sons in quick succession. She decided to put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom and did not work for 11 years.
“I made the choice to quit working, but I didn’t see it as a choice,” she said during the 2004 interview. home.”
She divorced Bick in 1977 and he died in 2004.
In “Cuckoo’s Nest,” based on the novel Ken Kesey wrote while on an experimental LSD program, Nicholson’s character, RP McMurphy, is a swaggering petty criminal who feigns insanity to be transferred from prison. to a mental institution where he won’t have to work so hard.
Once institutionalized, McMurphy finds that his psychiatric ward is run by Fletcher’s towering and cold nurse, Mildred Ratched, who keeps her patients under her control. As the two face off, McMurphy virtually takes over the room with her bravado, resulting in severe punishment from Ratched and the institution, where she restores order.
The character was so memorable that she would become the basis for a Netflix series, “Ratched,” 45 years later.
Estelle Louise Fletcher was born the second of four children on July 22, 1934 in Birmingham. His mother was born deaf and his father was a traveling Episcopal minister who lost his hearing when he was struck by lightning when he was 4 years old.
“It was like having immigrant parents who don’t speak your language,” she said in 1982.
The Fletcher children were helped by their aunt, with whom they lived in Bryant, Texas, for a year. She taught them to read, write and speak, as well as to sing and dance.
It was these latest studies that convinced Fletcher she wanted to act. She was even more inspired, she once said, when she saw the movie “Lady in the Dark” starring Ginger Rogers.
This film and others, Fletcher said, taught him “your dream could come true if you wanted it enough”.
“I knew from the movies,” she said, “that I wouldn’t have to stay in Birmingham and be like everyone else.”
Fletcher’s death was first reported by Deadline.
She is survived by her two sons, John and Andrew Bick.
