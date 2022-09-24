Finance
Term Life Insurance – Making the Right Choice
Temporary vs. permanent Life Insurance
Life insurance comes in two basic types: permanent and term. Permanent insurance is purchased to cover an individual for an entire lifetime, and it may also be used as a savings vehicle and wealth transfer vehicle. In addition to providing a cash benefit if the insured person dies, these types of permanent policies are designed to build up a cash value. Withdrawals or low interest loans may taken from the policy. These are legitimate uses for life insurance, but may not meet many working families needs right now. Examples of permanent life insurance are whole life insurance and universal life insurance.
Term life insurance is a simpler product, which is just purchased to provide a death benefit over a specified span of time. The term of the life insurance can vary. One year renewable term products are marketed, and so are thirty year products meant to cover an individual for their working years.
Advantages of Term Life Insurance
Because the insurer is only taking on the risk of having their insured customer survive a specified span of years, the premiums will much less expensive than a comparable amount of permanent life insurance. The face value, or amount of the death benefit, that can be purchased will usually be much larger. On the other hand, when the term of the policy has ended, the coverage is gone, and the policy will not have any cash value.
Most people look for the larger face values of temporary term life insurance to protect themselves when they have dependent children or spouses, or need to cover a large debt like a home mortgage. They purchase term insurance as a pure insurance product, without intending to use it as a savings vehicle. Since the premium will usually be much less than it is for a permanent policy, the extra money can be used for other savings and investment strategies.
Now many term life insurance policies come with options, or riders, that will provide extra benefits for an extra fee. Even with the riders, the premium will still be an affordable option. Return of Premium riders cost extra, but refund premiums at the end of the term. This provides a nice check right when the insured person is ready to retire, or perhaps a sum that can be used to purchase a smaller, permanent life insurance policy for final expenses. Other benefit riders can provide disability or critical illness coverage, or they can cover premiums in case of unemployment, accident, or sickness.
Some term policies come with an option to convert the policy to a permanent life insurance policy if the insured person’s needs change. This means that a working person with young children and a mortgage could purchase a large term policy to protect his or her family. Later in life, when the children are self supporting, he or she could convert the policy to a smaller whole life policy that can be used to leave money to heirs, cover funeral expenses, or settle debts.
If people depend upon you, do not leave their future to chance. Term policies are affordable, and will give your family peace of mind. Plus, with optional riders, they can be used to provide cash or permanent protection far in the future.
Tread Lightly! What You Should Know About 4 Wheelers
My husband and I live in a recreational area in central Minnesota. As with most recreation areas throughout the country this means many frequently use 4 wheelers around us. We have 4 wheelers ourselves that we use to plow snow from our driveway, haul wood from the wood pile to the house and to travel the recreation trails of the area. We also use our 4 wheelers during the deer hunting season to get back to our deer stands and to transport the deer out of the woods. I think they are a useful and fun vehicle; however there are so many people who use their 4 wheelers to destroy the natural beauty of our State unknowingly or purposefully.
It all starts from the fortunate fact that there are several paths in the acreage behind our home for 4 wheelers. We normally use these paths to go from one neighbor’s home to another and to simply walk in the beautiful woods. The wooded area where the paths are located has quite dense vegetation filled with very old beautiful hardwood maples and ash trees. This wooded area is classified under tax forfeited land, so it is collectively owned by the State of Minnesota. There is an agreement among the neighbors that we will all do our best to keep the paths clear of brush and fallen debris. However, there are no rules or guidelines whatsoever about the use of 4 wheelers on the paths. Everyone used common sense and was courteous to each other as well as to Mother Nature.
Everything seemed to be going well, until one particular day. Recently our path system was discovered by a group of 4 wheelers that are now using it as a connection from one racing area to another. The racing causes an excessive amount of noise and some serious damage to the wooded area, which prompted the interference of the department of natural resources which stepped in and banned the use of ATV’s in this wooded area.
This has been a great disappointment to those of us who were using our 4 wheelers responsibly. When I mentioned this to some of my co-workers I was surprised to find out a majority of them thought that all ATV trails should be closed. Many people see these trails as dangerous and harmful to the environment. I was amazed that they saw the 4 wheelers as a bad thing per se. A close look at the situation should reveal that the real culprits are those irresponsible people driving them.
The woods behind our house are much quieter now. People still use the paths for walking and nature-gazing. The thing that still bugs me is that others are getting the message that 4 wheelers are bad for nature, when the true message should be irresponsible people are really what are bad for nature. It is unfair that thoughtless behavior by some people is over – generalized and affects the entire community. I love Nature. I love my 4 wheelers, too. They can co-exist.
Getting Your Fair Share: Documents You Need to Give Your Divorce Lawyer
Documents are very important in divorce litigation. They can be important in establishing fault grounds. They are certainly important in establishing the factors necessary to insure that you get or retain your fair share of income, marital assets and marital debts. If you are unable to prove your case, you may find that you do not get a fair share of the income, assets, and liabilities. The degree to which you cooperate with your lawyer and provide him or her with supporting documents is proportionate to the degree of success you may experience in getting or retaining your fair share of income, of marital assets and marital debts.
The documents mentioned in this article are the standard documents which we ask clients for in contested divorce cases and are included in our client divorce manual. You should ask your attorney if there are other further documents which may support your case. You should at a minimum gather the documents listed in this article and provide them to your divorce lawyer at a point early in the representation. The more organized you are to start with, the better for your case. Many of the documents may be necessary early in the litigation and it may take some time to obtain them.
Under Virginia law, a complete picture of the assets, income and liabilities of both spouses is absolutely necessary for the court to make a fair and equitable distribution. By providing your lawyer with the information and documents mentioned in this article, you will save be time and money. You will also help your lawyer in the preparation of pleadings and documents required in your case. In addition, possession of these documents could help in preventing your spouse from dissipating or secreting any assets. You should make a list of the documents that you cannot get and provide the list to your lawyer, so that he or she can attempt to obtain them for you.
Income:
Because it is important to establish an accurate picture of your financial situation and that of your spouse, you should gather income tax returns, including personal, corporate, partnership, joint venture or other income tax returns, state and federal, including all attachments thereto (w-2, 1099 and k-1 forms) in your possession or control covering the period of your marriage and separation.
In addition to the tax records, you should also obtain supporting documents reflecting current income information, such as payroll stubs and other evidence of income for yourself and your spouse since the filing of your last return. Don’t forget other employment records during the term of the marriage, showing evidence of wages, salaries, bonuses, commissions, raises, promotions, expense accounts, and other benefits or deductions of any kind. Be sure to include all records showing any fringe benefits available to you or your spouse from any business entity including, without limitation, auto, travel, entertainment, educational, and personal living expenses.
Assets:
Because it is important to identify marital assets, you should also gather any deeds and leases of property in which you or your spouse has an interest together with evidence of all contributions, in cash or otherwise, made by you or on your behalf, toward the acquisition of and maintenance of such real estate during the marriage or thereafter. You should also provide your lawyer with copies of any sales agreements or options pertaining to real estate and with personal property tax returns filed in Virginia or elsewhere from the start of your marriage to the present time.
If there are stocks, bonds or mutual funds, you should gather certificates, if available, of accounts owned by either spouse during the marriage or owned by you prior to the marriage or acquired subsequent to the separation. You should also gather all documents pertaining to stock options, including options given by employers. If there are pensions, profit sharing plans, 401(K) plans, retirement plans and or deferred compensation plans, you should gather all available documents for your lawyer. If the plan administrator has a package for divorcing parties, you should request that packet.
Business Assets:
If you or your spouse has operated a business during your marriage, you should provide your lawyer with your business records or ledgers in your possession and control that are either personal or business-related, together with all accounts and journals. Don’t forget to include Partnership and Joint Venture Agreements to which you have been a party during the marriage.
Personal Property:
Regarding interests in personal property, in addition to personal property returns, you should gather all documents, invoices, contracts, insurance policies, and appraisals on all personal property, including furniture, fixtures, furnishings, equipment, antiques, and any type of collections, owned by you individually, jointly, as trustee or guardian, or through any other person or entity during the term of the marriage. Don’t forget to include firearm registrations issued or pending receipt of governmental registration documents, owned, possessed, or controlled by you during the last five (5) years.
Be sure to include titles to motor vehicles, as well as, all financing agreements to all motor vehicles owned by you, individually or jointly, at any time during the last five (5) years, including airplanes, boats, motorcycles, automobiles, or any other types of motor vehicles.
If you and your spouse have executed wills and trust agreements, or if you or either of you or your spouse have a present or contingent interest under a will or trust agreement or you or your spouse are a beneficiary, trustee, executor, or guardian under a will or trust agreement and receive or have received benefits or will receive benefits and which are or were in existence during the past five (5) years, including inter vivos trusts, you should provide those documents to your lawyer, along with all records of declaration of trust and minute books for all trusts to which you are a party, including the certificates, if any, showing such interest and copies of all statements, receipts, disbursements, investments, and other transactions.
Related to both income and assets, your lawyer will need information on your bank accounts and investments. You should gather monthly bank statements, passbooks, check registers, deposit slips, canceled checks and bank charge notices on personal and business accounts, certificates of deposit and money market and retirement accounts from banks, savings and loans, credit unions, or other institutions in which you or your spouse has an interest. If you have brokerage statements from securities and/or commodities dealers or mutual funds maintained by you or your spouse during the marriage, whether jointly or individually, you should provide those statements to your lawyer.
If you or your spouse has submitted any loan applications or financial statements to banks, lending institutions or other persons or entities during the past five years, you should provide those documents to your lawyer. We have actually been able to discredit a spouse’s testimony using information he gave on loan applications.
Insurance:
Another area of interest is insurance. If you or your spouse has life insurance policies insuring your life or that of your spouse, you should provide your lawyer with a copy of the policy and any statement of cash value. You should also gather for your lawyer copies of insurance policies for health, accident, casualty, automobile, property liability and annuities owned over the past five years.
Marital Debts:
Besides income and assets, another area to be considered is outstanding debts. You should gather all documents reflecting debts owed to you or by you, secured or unsecured, including personal loans, credit card statements, and lawsuits pending or previously filed in any court. Be sure to include judgments and pleadings in which you have been a party to, either as Plaintiff or Defendant, during the marriage.
Because standard of living may all be a factor in divorces, you should include membership cards or documents identifying participation rights in any country clubs, key clubs, private clubs, associations, or fraternal group organizations during the past three (3) years of the marriage, together with all monthly statements.
Conclusion:
If you take the time to prepare and to gather documentation of your income, assets and liabilities, you will find that you will be more successful in your efforts to get or to retain your fair share of income, assets and liabilities. If you don’t take the time to prepare and to gather documentation of your situation, your divorce will be more costly and you may find that you are not able to prove what you need to prove to get or to retain your fair share.
Mobile Marketing: Integrating Offline Marketing In Print Media
If you’re like me, then you must have heard or been a recipient of some form of mobile advertisement in one time or another. Despite its promising spiel for being the next big thing, not only in the smartphone revolution but, in the realm of marketing as well, it is not intended to independently cater to all of your marketing needs.
The objective of mobile marketing is not to interact with the consumer exclusively on their mobile phones alone, but to constantly engage with them.
Repetitive exposures to a stimulus would increase the likelihood of them being able to remember your advertisement. Research indicates that a majority of consumers have to come in contact with a brand at a minimum of eight times before they are cognitively mindful of it, and an additional two before they actually take the consideration to purchase it. This type of dynamic and regular engagement is termed participatory marketing. Any time mobile marketing is incorporated in on-and offline strategies, it may end up being participatory and become fully employed to produce a profound and enduring relationship.
The proper mobile marketing can certainly create that essential connection between your customers’ offline and online experience (e.g. online for browsing through your catalog and offline for the particular transaction). The cost of an item is the usual reason in the delay concerning research and purchase. An incorporated participatory marketing strategy creates an awareness of your brand that will most likely influence the consumer. And by increasing consumer awareness, you may be able to generate those sales to boost your quarterly net profit.
Using Print
One of the most significant and most economical mobile integration options is by using print. This is often as basic as motivating customers to view your website using a mobile phone or to send a code via SMS to sign up in a study or sweepstakes or to obtain customer details.
* Flyers
* Letterheads
* Banners
* Instructions
* Newspapers
* Business cards
* Catalogs
* Magazines
* Handouts
* Menus
* Tickets
* Manuals
Among the best approaches would be to use current print promotions in classified ads, newspapers, and magazines. With these, you can integrate a mobile initiative which is associated with the advertising campaign, directions for downloading featured mobile vouchers for consumer convenience (the customers will not have to cut one out of the paper), or marketing content material that promotes the advantages of your campaign and describes the way to get connected to current location-based ads.
Businesses may also integrate within a direct-mail campaigns. They are able to enable customers to enroll in mobile alerts whenever their monthly bill is due or when their membership status has been updated or changed. When they send merchandise to the customers, they could also let them send a text message to obtain the status of their delivery, or motivate them to subscribe for promotions or special discounts in connection with whatever they have purchased.
An additional way to integrate print in mobile marketing would be to include things like mobile directives to respond (call to action campaigns) or Quick response (QR) codes in your packaging or provisional service products, including disposable paper plates, utensils, cups, and napkins. Alternative paper resources, like envelopes, letterhead, banners, flyers, and business cards, could be employed to direct people to your own mobile website or even get them to text in a brief code to acquire a file format (Vcard), with significant contact details or to receive an open source calendar standard (Vcal), of your respective events.
My Personal Testimonies of the Power of Gratitude and Attracting Wealth and Abundance
My Sequel Post about How the Power of Gratitude can Work for Attracting Wealth and Abundance…
Since my last post about attracting wealth and abundance through the power of gratitude, I have been blessed with a lot of good things, which of course has inspired me to write another post about this incredible power dictated by physics.
For all you doubters out there, let me remind you that the power of gratitude is part of the law of attraction, which is a physics law, the same as the “universal law of gravitation” and “relatively theory” (for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction), Sir Isaac Newton. The law of attraction has to do with the relativity theory, and the “reaction” that you get is generated by the thoughts, which is what generates your feelings. The reason why gratitude is such a universal positive force is that it is virtually impossible to feel true and genuine feelings of gratitude about anything without emitting a positive frequency.
Timeless Technique of Attracting Wealth and Abundance…
This power is not at all new, although many of the people of today’s society have fallen away from these beliefs, I’m guessing because many people are so fed up with religious teachings, and controversy about which religion is “right”. But this is not a religious teaching (although you can find phrases in the Bible to back up the theory). It is a physics teaching. And it’s real.
I recently learned that Wallace Wattles wrote a book about the law of attraction in 1910, “The Science of Getting Rich”, where he went into detail on the technique of using gratitude in your life as a way of getting rich. I have since read other current books that mention the technique of “giving back in value more than the dollar amount you receive” as a method of getting rich.
Furthermore, Einstein made it a daily practice to say “thank you” hundreds of times each day, as a practice of gratitude for all that had been given him. And, having started out in a poor environment, look at all he accomplished!
Since my last post about attracting wealth and abundance through the power of gratitude, I have been blessed with a lot of good things, which of course has inspired me to write another post about this incredible power dictated by physics.
1 – Although I was not aware of the power of gratitude in 2007, I do believe it came into play when we had our house fire. Initially, I was afraid that we didn’t even have fire coverage on our homeowner’s policy. When I learned that, not only were we covered, but we could have another residence on the beach paid for in full while our house was under construction, I remember telling everyone how thankful I was that I was able to stay on the beach for the entire summer for free, and I even had a shorter drive to work.
Much to my surprise, my house was reconstructed all over, not just the areas that I thought were damaged. They told me that due to the “smoke damage” all throughout the house, I should pick out new ceiling fans, furniture, kitchen countertops, carpet throughout the entire house… and we even wound up much better audio equipment and TVs!
2 – 2007 had been a rough year for us because of the fire, but I remained thankful for all that the “silver lining” had brought us, and I wound up getting a job that paid much higher in December of 2007. I didn’t even search for this job; it “found me” when I got a call from someone I had previously known who wanted to hire me!
3 – I was grateful that this new job would allowing me the money I needed to keep us afloat since my husband was out of work and unable to work due to a disability. We had filed for disability twice and been turned down. But I believe it was my feelings of gratitude that generated a winning legal case, because the judge in charge at the time just “happened” to have had friends with the same disability as my husband, and granted us the case. By 2011 we received thousands of dollars to compensate for previous losses.
4 – Prior to being disabled, my husband was an established musician. However, he had fallen away from all of his contacts and was working any job he could find prior to his disability. But after we started receiving disability payments and felt true feelings of gratitude for the money coming in, well know musicians from all over just seemed to come out of the woodwork to hunt him down to have the opportunity to play with him. He even met a new acquaintance bass player who used to play with George Benson!
5 – I learned about the power of gratitude in 2010 and started to make it a daily practice. I’d always wondered what I might do in my senior years to carry us through financially, since my whole life up until recently was living paycheck to paycheck. I asked my daughter to move back from California so we could establish an online business together in network marketing.
Imagine my excitement and gratitude when she decided to do that! It was through her coaching me with online strategies and article marketing and SEO techniques that I have now begun to build a successful business online! And the more I remain thankful to her and those folks whose techniques I’ve adopted, the more money flows into my account!
6 – Just last year I was driving a “P.O.S.” 1992 Toyota. Although not the car of anyone’s dreams, I remained thankful for the ice cold air conditioning and the fact that it had remained a dependable car for me. I did, however, hold onto my dream for a “real car” one day. Then one day I was in an odd accident where I was side-swiped by another car. We both got out and looked at our cars. By some “miracle”, although my car was completely wrecked on the drivers’ side with a lost hubcap, the other car did not even have a scratch! So I took this as my message from the universe that it was time for me to get my new car, and within 2 months I had enough finances and credit line available to get my 2008 Honda Civic dream car!
7 – The last time I wrote a blog post about the power of gratitude, there was something very strange but wonderful that happened in the way of “attracting wealth and abundance” my way. Earlier in the day, I received a message that one of my internet customers had terminated his account. I elected not to worry too much about it, because I knew I am getting more people hopping on board all the time anyway. I proceeded to write a post which mandated that I call to mind how much I’m grateful for everything in my past and in what ways it has changed my life.
Later that same day, I received another email notification that the same person who had “terminated payment” actually sent $100 to my account. Obviously, the first email was just an error. In addition to that, I received another $100 from another customer where the payment had previously been “skipped”. And, in addition to that, I received another email notifying me of a new customer! Hence, you can imagine why I’ve elected to write another post about of power of gratitude!
8 – Of course, wealth and abundance isn’t just money. I had a new type of wealth and abundance come to me in the form of a strange power of attraction friendship initiated by my online business. By the shear power of attraction, a woman on the other side of the country called me to talk, and it turns out that we have everything in common, from our age, children’s ages, type of business we’ve had experience in, likes and dislikes, right down the type of food we like to eat! The law of attraction truly is a perfect force! And, of course, I remain thankful for my new friend!
I really think that you would experience the same “luck” when you practice the power of gratitude. Because, after all, it’s really not “luck” at all… it’s the quantum physics law of attraction! Learn more about attracting wealth and abundance in your life from the power of gratitude.
A Quick Guide to PPC Management Services
No matter what they’ve been telling you, PPC management is serious business and one that requires a good deal of understanding of the process.
Take the example of AdWords, easily one of the most popular Pay-Per-Click advertising services on the Net today. Google has excellent online help pages to guide you through the process of setting up a campaign, filling in the details and getting started. But don’t let that fool you into thinking that even though you can set up a PPC campaign all by yourself, you can make it successful, especially if you’re new to such areas.
But don’t get me wrong.
While I’m in no way trying to discourage you from setting up your own PPC campaigns in Google AdWords, I’m advising you strongly to take the assistance of professional PPC management services to ensure that your campaign is a success and you get the kind of returns you expect from it.
One of the keys to success in PPC advertising is constant monitoring. In-depth competition analysis is also a very critical aspect to setting up a powerful campaign. Most reputed PPC Management Services would use a host of analytical tools to better understand what your competition is spending, their estimated traffic, estimated bid prices, and much more, and then advise you one how to set up a better and more effective campaign.
At the end of the day, a PPC campaign is worth as much as its keywords. With this in view, professional Pay Per Click Management Services will leave no stone unturned to find you the best keywords that would bring you the most targeted traffic in the quickest possible time. Keeping a close watch on the budget is also important and when you let skilled PPC managing experts to work for you, you can always keep it within control and yet derive the best results from your campaign.
Competent and skilled Pay Per Click management services are not hard to find these days. A quick search on Google will yield the names of hundreds of companies in an instant. Some of the best ones are even certified by Google as bona fide Campaign Managers.
What is Asbestos Cancer?
Exposure to a constant and high level of asbestos can often times lead to cancer. Mesothelioma and lunch cancer are to of the most common asbestos cancers reported today. Gastrointestinal cancer and colorectal cancer have also been highly reported due to asbestos exposure. Asbestos is a highly hazardous chemical that was commonly used in homes and buildings starting in the 1930’s. Asbestos was used as insulation in walls as well as the backing for flooring. What makes this chemical so harmful to people is that when dry, the small shards of asbestos break off and become airborne which then creates the chance of inhaling the chemical. If asbestos is inhaled on a consistent basis, the shards attach onto the lunch tissue and in the breathing airway. After a while of continuous exposure, shards become inflamed which can lead to the growth of cancerous tumors.
Mesothelioma is a cancer that unfortunately is extremely difficult, if not impossible to cure. It attacks the thin lining of the lungs, abdomen and heart and typically affects 2,000-3,000 people every year. The link between Mesothelioma and asbestos was not originally known as most types of this cancer have not progressed to a cancerous form for 20-50 years after exposure. However, scientists who have researched for decades on the link have found that the two are directly related to each other.
Lung cancer, another commonly diagnosed cancer caused by asbestos is equally as dangerous as Mesothelioma, but this cancer can be linked to other issues such as smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke and not just asbestos exposure. Some of the symptoms of lung cancer are chest pain, shortness of breath, chronic coughing, a change in color of sputum or blood in your sputum. Other symptoms include chronic fatigue, headaches and weight loss. Contact your physician immediately if you are concerned that this cancer may have been caused by a constant level of asbestos.
Since Asbestos cancer takes such a long time to come out of dormancy, and the signs and symptoms are so subtle, that a trip to your physician is not warranted until it is too late. In cases of cancer caused by asbestos, many times these cancers are incurable because they were not aware of the sickness to begin with.
