Finance
The Business Legal Checkup – Preventive Advice For the Legal Health of Your Business
More than 250 years ago, Benjamin Franklin famously said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. He was advising Philadelphia homeowners to insure their homes against fire to avoid catastrophic losses. Franklin’s advice is just as applicable today to the legal issues of your business.
In this article, we explain a new legal service, Canadian Business Legal Checkup, an audit of legal matters affecting your business. Business Legal Checkup is a diagnostic tool most small and medium size businesses could use to verify if legal aspects of their operation comply with the law and to minimize risk, litigation and expense. When the Business Legal Checkup is completed, the business owner receives a lawyer’s report red-flagging matters which need correction, improvement or further legal advice.
A closer look at the Business Legal Checkup
Your business is built on a foundation of laws and legal procedures. As a prudent business owner, you have probably considered the following legal matters:
o You had to incorporate your business. The corporation has been properly set up. All shares are properly issued. Directors and officers have been appointed. The corporate minutes and register are up-to-date.
o You and other directors of the corporation know exactly what your duties and liabilities are. All directors are protected from liability by sufficient insurance coverage.
o You have a shareholders’ agreement so that all shareholders know their roles. All partners are treated fairly. There is an orderly method for valuation and termination of the corporation. You understand the minority shareholders rights requirements of the Business Corporations Act.
o You filed a business registration and have a system to renew it before expiry and you have registered any business names that you are using.
o You filed trademark, patent and copyright applications to protect the intellectual property of your business.
o Your URL (web address) is trademarked. You have audited your website to check for breaches of privacy law, defamation and technology law issues. Your online sales portal is set up to avoid legal problems with privacy law, identity theft and contract issues.
o Your licencing and registrations are up-to-date. If your salespeople have to be registered or licenced, you have a system to ensure that their registrations are up-to-date and that their regulatory requirements are being monitored.
o You have a long term lease for your plant or office. You had your lease vetted by a lawyer. You know what it says, including the extra rent the landlord can demand. You know the deadline for your right to renew.
o You use several legal standard forms and contracts in your business. These have all been vetted by a lawyer to comply with applicable laws including the PPSA, the Interest Act, the Consumer Protection Act, the Sale of Goods Act, the Mercantile Law Amendment Act and the Bills of Exchange Act and contract law.
o If you extend credit, you know that your service charges don’t exceed the “criminal rate of interest”.
o You know prohibitions against misleading advertising and unfair competition in the Competition Act.
o You understand the privacy legislation and you have a system to ensure that you comply each time you collect, use, or disclose personal information.
o Your employees have signed agreements which spell out the length of notice they are entitled to receive if you terminate their employment. You know who is entitled to how much and what to do if you decide to terminate an employee, whatever the reason. You understand your obligations under the Employment Standards Act.
o Your employees have all signed non-competition covenants and non-solicitation agreements to prevent them from taking away your best clients, business procedures, best employees and trade secrets if they leave to set up shop on their own.
o You have a procedure to prevent violation of the Human Rights Code and you know the protected grounds of discrimination. You also understand all of the elements of sexual harassment and you know how to deal with it.
o You know your company’s rights and obligations under the Workplace Safety Insurance Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
o You have liability and multi-peril insurance and you know what it covers.
o Your manufacturing and distribution processes are set up to avoid potentially devastating product liability and class action lawsuits. You have minimized risks.
o You keep up-to-date with changes in the law which affect the corporate, contractual, insurance and employment law issues in your industry.
o You have complied with the filing requirements for income taxes, sales taxes and GST. You have had your business and municipal tax assessment vetted.
o You know what precautions to take to help prevent litigation.
o If you are about to get involved in litigation, you have an action plan to maximize your chances of success and to keep the cost in check. When hiring a lawyer, you know what you need and what to expect.
Stop the presses – before we continue – do we hear you saying there are many items on this list that you haven’t looked after, that you haven’t thought of or which could be updated?
We’re not surprised. In our experience, small and medium-sized business owners don’t get around to dealing with many important legal issues involved in organizing their business relationships with partners, shareholders, customers, employees and government and in preventing or managing the risk of expensive litigation. Often, agreements are not fully thought through.
Small business owners tend to do only what they absolutely have to do to comply with the law and are reluctant to spend money for top drawer legal services when an inexpensive shortcut appears to do the trick. Your focus is getting your business up and running, getting your product to market, making sales and keeping costs down. You could be lucky and run your business for years without anything going wrong.
Fair enough, but if you disregard preventive legal measures like the ones mentioned, your business is like a driver without a seatbelt in a car that has never been serviced —in other words, a catastrophic accident waiting to happen.
Here are two examples of business legal nightmares that could have been easily avoided with a program of preventive law such as the Business Legal Checkup. These are actual cases, decided in Ontario courts:
o A Toronto RV dealer sold a motor home to a customer. After using it for a couple of weeks, the customer complained that the salesperson had misled him about a “rental program” and brought the motor home back and refused to make any payments. The dealer sold the motor home as a used vehicle and suffered a $25,000 loss for which it sued the customer.
The Ontario Court of Appeal decided that customer was entitled to return the RV and cancel the contract because the salesman’s Motor Vehicle Dealers Act registration expired and was not renewed. This made the contract illegal. The RV dealer didn’t have a system to check if all their salespersons’ registrations were current. The dealer not only lost $25,000 but also had to pay about $30,000 to their own lawyer and almost that much in legal costs to the customer’s lawyer. A Business Legal Checkup could have saved this business most of the $100,000 and a lot of aggravation.
o A southwestern Ontario company was a wholesale distributor of car alarm systems, which started as a basement operation and developed into a successful business. The owner used contract forms he found on the internet. Why pay a lawyer when forms were right there for the taking? His standard form contracts had statements that he didn’t fully understand but if they were on the internet, they must be OK. He didn’t have a lawyer check them. The standard form agreements didn’t create a problem for several years.
The distributor extended credit to CAG, a company owned by a Mr. Don for more than $90,000 worth of car alarms. He wasn’t worried about payment because Mr. Don signed the standard form contract — the one he found on the internet for free — which stated that Mr. Don was personally liable for everything CAG ordered. When CAG went out of business, the distributor sued Mr. Don. The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the claim against Mr. Don because the personal liability clause in the standard form agreement was unclear and was capable of two meanings. The distributor didn’t recover his $90,000 and had to pay legal fees to his own lawyer and costs to Mr. Don’s lawyer. A Business Legal Checkup could have saved him almost $150,000 and possible financial ruin.
These examples are the tip of the iceberg. As you read this article, you can probably think of other examples that affected your business. In each case, it’s more than the legal expenses that are at stake. The business owner has to devote time and sleepless nights to the legal dispute and loses time from running the business.
How does a Business Legal Checkup work?
o You will be asked to complete some forms to provide confidential information about your business.
o You will have a discussion with the lawyer to assess the scope of the Business Legal Checkup. For example, it doesn’t cover tax law, environmental law or succession planning unless special arrangements are made.
o A basic Business Legal Checkup will provide a diagnostic review of the legal status of the following issues in your business: (1) Set up and governance of your corporation; (2) Relationships among the owners of the business; (3) Relationships with employees; (4) the contracts and forms used in the business; (5) Competition Law and Illegal Advertising; (6) Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets, Confidentiality and Privacy; (7) Safety and risk management; (8) Risk analysis and efficient management of existing litigation; (9) Internet Issues; (10) Regulatory licencing issues.
o A Business Legal Checkup can also be customized to meet the business owner’s specific requirements. This may require consultation with outside legal experts.
o In preparation for the Business Legal Checkup, you will be asked to provide documents and information concerning each category of the analysis.
o After the documents have been reviewed by a lawyer, consultation may be required with other lawyers. Further clarifications may be required from you and other senior officers of your business.
o A report will be prepared explaining the status of each topic and red-flagging issues which require attention and indicating their level of urgency.
o When the Business Legal Checkup report is ready, the business owner may prefer to have the Business Legal Checkup lawyer or legal team present the findings orally. An oral presentation followed by a Q&A session can assist the business owner to plan the next steps efficiently.
o The Business Legal Checkup legal team will facilitate referrals to lawyers who are specialized in resolving the legal problems identified by the Business Legal Checkup.
How much will a Business Legal Checkup cost?
For a small startup business with less than five employees, operating out of a single location and having only one business entity, a Business Legal Checkup can usually be completed for about $5,000 to $7,500 if there are no unusual problems.
Who needs a Business Legal Checkup?
Every business needs to know whether its legal processes are efficiently compliant with the law. Public corporations are obliged to provide certain levels of legal compliance to government and regulatory bodies. A small private corporation does not have the same levels of mandatory compliance but failure to do so voluntarily is like the proverbial ostrich with its head in the sand.
A Business Legal Checkup is also useful for a business owner who is considering the sale of his business or for a prospective purchaser of a business. Minority shareholders could insist on a Business Legal Checkup annually or bi-annually to ensure that management and the majority shareholders are meeting their obligations to the corporation.
A Business Legal Checkup may also be a credibility tool for a business seeking financing or government contracts. Unlike a financial audit, ISO9001 and ISO 14400 compliance standards, the Business Legal Checkup is a confidential report to management only and expressly excludes reliance by outside parties. If an outside party, such as a lender or investor, will receive a copy of the report, the Business Legal Checkup legal team must be informed in advance so that concerns relevant to these outside parties can be taken into account.
Where can my business get a Business Legal Checkup?
So far as we know, the Business Legal Checkup, as a fixed-price legal diagnostic tool for private small and medium-sized businesses is a new legal service in Canada. Interested business owners are invited to contact us for information.
Benjamin Franklin’s famous advice has evolved. A Business Legal Checkup can be much weightier than an “ounce of prevention”. It could provide “tons” of preventive advice to save your business from damaging or catastrophic expense. The Business Legal Checkup will also provide the business owner with peace of mind which, as another saying goes, is “worth its weight in gold”.
October 2008. © Igor Ellyn and Orie Niedzviecki
This article is for information only and not legal advice.
Igor Ellyn, QC, CS and Orie Niedzviecki, Partners
Ellyn Law LLP, Business Litigation Lawyers, Toronto
http://www.ellynlaw.com
Finance
Free MLM Leads: 3 Simple Tips For Online Lead Generation
If I know anything about network marketing, I know that the first thing that newbies do when they decide to go into business for themselves is to jump online and search for ways to generate free MLM leads.
Seems reasonable to me.
After all, with more than one million people every month Googling “MLM,” you have to assume that there’s a tremendous market out there for attracting people to your opportunity.
What’s more, with people like multi-millionaires/billionaires Robert Kiyosaki, Donald Trump, Warren Buffet, and Jim Rohn talking up the industry (internationally-acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and author Rohn noted that network marketing is “the big wave of the future [that’s] taking the place of franchising, which now requires too much capital for the average person…”) you have to feel like you’re in a pretty good place.
The question is, how do you generate free MLM leads for your business and benefit from this rapidly-growing industry? Easy. Just follow these three steps every day, and watch your business begin to thrive:
Free MLM Leads Tip #1 -Comment on blogs and participate in forum conversations where people are looking for MLM advice.
Offering insightful tips, techniques, and insights into how to grow a successful MLM in forums where people are hanging out is a great way to drive traffic to your site. (Just be sure the forums you post in allow for links back to your blog so people know where to find you.)
And if you’re new to the industry and don’t yet feel like you know enough to offer advice, that’s okay. Make it a point to read and comment on 10 new blog posts every day and you’ll discover very quickly what it takes to be successful.
When you’re in the forums or posting comments on a blog, just be sure to be respectful of the community and be yourself. And if you can make someone laugh, or think, or inspire them in some way to keep going when the going gets tough, all the better.
Free MLM Leads Tip #2 – Interview experts in your field.
Oftentimes, many pros will work to bundle audio, visual, and print training material as a way of gaining a following and signing up new leads. You don’t have to do anything as involved as that, but it is a smart idea to conduct interviews with MLM pros who are willing to do so.
And there are a few very good reasons for this.
For starters, you’re going to learn a ton of insider techniques yourself.
And then, there’s the fact that having something on your blog with an MLM pro’s name attached to it gives you a certain level of clout… just by association.
What’s more, if you land an interview with some of the really heavy hitters in the industry, you may just grab some of the search traffic that their name generates.
Not bad for something that may take about an hour or two of your time to complete.
Free MLM Leads Tip #3 -Lead with a funded proposal
I’ve written several different articles about funded proposals, for the simple reason that they are a great way to earn additional streams of income for your business. In addition, funded proposal systems can help you generate free MLM leads and build wealth on the fast track – especially if the system you use is designed to reach out to your potential customers for you with well-written, effective email campaigns.
There are a handful of effective funded proposal services out there that you can choose from, but not all of them are created equal. To ensure that you pick the very best service for your network marketing needs, look for one that:
1) Offers extensive training for you and your team. I’ve been a marketing professional for over 18 years, but even with all of that expertise, there’s always more I can be learning – especially in the ever-changing world of network marketing. You want to be sure that the funded proposal system you decide on has extensive, effective training on offer and that the information they provide is up to date.
2) Diverse earnings potential. When a new prospect comes to your site to check out your MLM opportunity, even if they don’t join your team, you have the chance to make a commission if you are able to offer them a funded proposal system that will tie them into industry-specific affiliate programs.
3) Fantastic follow up. Once you start driving traffic to your site from the forums and other peoples’ blogs and visitors sign up for the free training your funded proposal system provides through your affiliate link, you’re free sit back and let the software do the selling.
You’ll want to partner with a system that features marketing campaigns with high-conversion, value-packed emails that get sent out on your behalf every few days. Do a quality check on the systems you are most interested in by joining for a trial period and then taking the system for a test drive. If you like what you see, you can’t go wrong.
Ready to jump in?
Generating free MLM leads for your business isn’t difficult to do, but be sure to take the time, be disciplined in your approach, and be constantly on the look out for new ideas that will jump start your creativity and keep you excited about being in the game.
Once you do, the free MLM leads will begin to find their way to your site, and you’ll be well on your way to building a successful network marketing company.
Finance
Understanding Morning Sickness
There are a number of things to look forward to while you are pregnant: glowing skin, thicker hair, and a curvy body, among others. But what about the more negative things? Although there is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, being pregnant can also bring along swollen feet, a feeling of vertigo, stretch marks, and perhaps the worst, morning sickness.
Estimates say that 75% of pregnant women suffer from morning sickness during the first trimester alone. Although some women report a lessening of the nausea and vomiting after these first three months, it takes even longer for half of the women to feel better. Also, morning sickness can come and go throughout the nine months, meaning that while you may get over your queasiness after the first three months, it can strike again later in your term.
The name “morning sickness” is not always an exact description of your stomachaches. While most women do say that they feel the worst in the early hours of the day, morning sickness can hit you at anytime or even last throughout the day without letting up. Typically, a soon-to-be mother will feel queasy, and the scent or sight of some items can send her completely over the edge and make her have to vomit immediately. For other women, the vomiting needs no trigger.
Frustratingly, doctors do not know exactly what leads to this pregnancy queasiness. During a pregnancy, there are so many physical and hormonal changes going on in your body that these are suspected to be the main contributors to your ill feelings. Some say it is related to your more sensitive sense of smell, caused by elevated levels of estrogen. Other researchers have noticed the correlation between the rise in the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin and the onset of morning sickness.
Thankfully, morning sickness does not really affect your baby. Even if vomiting keeps you from gaining weight during your first trimester, doctors are usually more worried that you are staying hydrated and not explicitly starving yourself. You don’t want to lose weight during the pregnancy, but for the most part, staying on a plateau is okay, at least during the beginning of your pregnancy.
However, intense vomiting that lasts the majority of your pregnancy can hurt your child. A baby whose mother has severe morning sickness is more likely to be born prematurely and with a low birth weight or size. Of course, these are not major issues in themselves, but premature birth can affect lung development and other health issues for a newborn.
Sometimes, doctors do not always aptly handle morning sickness, which can lead to health problems for your baby. If you believe that your mishandled nausea and vomiting has led to your baby having a birth injury or other health-related issues, you should consult the advice of a birth injury lawyer. For more information on birth injuries and the laws regarding this type of medical malpractice, check out the knowledgeable Philadelphia lawyers at Lowenthal & Abrams, PC today.
Finance
The 6 Qualities of Insurance Agents With Dominance Personality
Does personality contribute to the success of an insurance agent? Personality traits provide a recipe for success for one to identify and capitalize one’s unique strengths and qualities.
A behavioral profile assessment based on four styles or behavior traits i.e. Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Compliance has been instrumental to measure an individual behavior.
Insurance agents with Dominance personality have the following qualities that can enhance their sales capability and outcome:
(a) Competitiveness
Insurance agents with dominant personality are aggressive. They are always watchful of their peers and comparing their performance to others. They are hard wired to be the winners. Their competitiveness compels them to work harder.
There is nothing wrong with being competitive. Competitiveness is a valuable attribute. But the agents must direct their efforts toward the attainment of their business goals.
(b) Ambitious
They are motivated by big dreams and will not settle for mediocre performance. They are goal driven and clear about being excellent in every part of their business and personal lives.
Ambition is an internal motivator that makes them to get up early, stay up late and make whatever personal sacrifices necessary to achieve their goals. It is the inner fire that keeps them stay in momentum.
(c) Ego driven
To ego-driven individuals, satisfaction comes from victories. Their job is to win. They are aggressive in their approach and always have their eyes on the horizon looking for the next win.
They are willing to put in long hours. They do not give up easily but explore different options and approaches to succeed. They take advantage from every situation to put them ahead of competitors.
(d) Love challenges
They thrive on challenging environment. They are willing to pay the price for success. When facing obstacle, they have the courage to adopt new solutions. They are tenacious.
Driven by an overwhelming need to win, they strive for perfection. They set the bar high, jump over it and set new standard next time. They possess strong will and display tremendous amount of determination and persistence.
(e) Entrepreneurial
They have an entrepreneurial streak and are willing to seek new opportunities. They don’t mind taking risk in order to receive the rewards that can go along with it.
It is not unusual for them to be quick decision makers or selective listeners. They’re self-motivating and require little or no management involvement to succeed. They know what needs to be done. They dislike relying on others and hate being micromanaged.
(f) Result oriented
They set challenging goals and know what they want to accomplish. They make sure their goals are motivational and relevant to their personal situation. They visualize and focus on their target and take goal orientated actions on a daily basis.
They are no-nonsense individuals who have little time for small talk. They are problem solvers who seek expedient resolutions. Being task-oriented, they get annoyed if there is any delay in things they do.
The major personality dynamics of insurance agents with dominance style are boosters to for greater success in sales. Depending on the sales situation, other qualities may be required for success.
Your overall challenge in achieving sales breakthrough is to internalize the skills and knowledge requirements of the insurance sales job and then bring your competence to the next level using your personality strengths.
Finance
Important Facts About Asbestos and Asbestos Removal
If you have found there is asbestos in your home it is crucial that you immediately have the asbestos removed. Asbestos is highly dangerous to you, your family and your pets.
Definition of Asbestos
To help you understand what asbestos is, asbestos is made up of a group of minerals. The minerals in asbestos have long and thin fibrous crystals. Your naked eye is not able to see all of the asbestos and can easily be inhaled causing serious illness. If you have inhaled asbestos it will plunge deep into your lungs. Your lung’s linings will be eaten away by the asbestos causing difficulty in breathing and deadly cancer. If you are diagnosed by a doctor with Asbestosis or Mesothelioma it is not curable.
Years ago asbestos was used in building houses due to how strong it is, durable and helps to fireproof a home. The asbestos is found in insulation, roofing, and tiles in homes in older homes. Asbestos is banned from using in new homes due to the dangerous and incurable health hazards it can cause.
Over more recent years the affects of Asbestos have become more obvious and on 31st December 2003 new laws were introduced to ban the use, re-use, selling or distribution of any Asbestos products of any kind.
Who can Remove Asbestos?
You must hire a fully licensed and certified company to remove asbestos due to their dangerous content. An experienced company should be chosen that will safely remove your roof and is able to replace your roof with today’s standard of up-to-date safe materials.
It is critical the business you use is fully equipped and qualified to complete any asbestos removal. They need to be certified and in Australia the business must be licensed by WorkCover.
When dealing with a business for asbestos removal ensure they have a solid asbestos management plan and they have a plan to replace the materials with safer, more suited alternatives.
Top 5 Tips to finding a business to fix your asbestos problem
1. Always seek business that have proven experience to ensure they carefully remove the asbestos from your beloved home or business.
2. Only use businesses that hire tradesmen that are highly trained to take care of your roof.
3. Ensure the business you hire have a clearly laid out plan in case of an emergency to reduce of prevent more damage to your home or business.
4. Look for a business to looks at every job on a case by case scenario, asking questions to better understand how to remove your asbestos quickly and with the least amount of danger
5. Finally, only EVER use business that is Fully licensed and certified to remove asbestos and ask for their qualifications and license details.
After all, you’re placing the life of you, your family and friends into their hands and you need to ensure in years to come you will remain happy and healthy.
Finance
How Hard Is It To Migrate To A Foreign Country?
Immigration reform appears all over the news these days. In Cali, The Dream Act approved this month. The measure of this law entitles some illegal immigrants to go to state colleges for free. Whether you support this or not, it cannot be refuted that each human is better off with education of some kind.
Is it good to allow illegal students to get a better education than natural born citizens? Before you even think about that question and go into different reasons, let’s think together and weigh different view points. It is horrible what many of these folks have to endure to live here, but is it right that we do whatever they ask at our own expense?
Mexicans are not the only immigrants who come to the US illegally. Other nations have lots of problems with their boundaries, as well. Some Americans have decided to flee as illegal immigrants to other nations, as well.
Nowadays, it takes more than just determination to make it into another country and set up a home. You probably already figured that out. For beginners, you need to decide what form of transportation you will be taking. Ships could be a little easier and safer when traveling. You must have your passport to board an aircraft. You must have a United States passport to go anyplace these days. You can easily get a United States passport; it just depends on your past.
Always seek the honest way first before you try to slip into a country. Even the Dalai Lama had problems traveling from Tibet to America because he got denied the process of receiving an application for China visas. Luckily, the Dalai Lama has been able to travel with the support of Amnesty International and a few other groups that support him and his people.
One of the most troublesome lands to enter now is New Zealand. It might be because it is so beautiful or maybe because of The Lord of the Rings’ popularity, the movie having been filmed there. So even if you have made preparations and own a United States passport, New Zealand will not let you stay for too long.
Maybe you should come up with another idea, as living in a foreign country can sometimes be somewhat tricky. If you still want to travel, be sure you have all your stuff, your documents, and a place to stay.
Finance
Don’t Stay In Jail Before You Are Convicted
What You Need To Know About Bail
Once you are charged with a crime, you can get arrested awaiting hearing. However, the arrest does not mean that you have to spend time in jail before you are actually convicted of the crime. You can still enjoy your freedom as you await your court date and this is something that is made possible through the bail. Bail is a simple agreement between you the defendant and the court for an amount of money to serve as assurance that you will actually return to the scheduled hearing in court.
The bail amount is usually a large amount and it is refunded when you actually show up for the hearing as agreed. In case you miss the date, you forfeit the amount paid and an arrest warrant is issued against you. Those unable to pay the bail amount have no choice but to remain in jail until their scheduled day in court. Trials can take months and it can be frustrating to have to say behind bars before you are convicted simply because you are unable to post bail.
How it works
If the bail set is too high for you or your family to afford, then you may need to work with a bail bond. A bail bond is quite like a personal loan. You will be needed to put a small percentage of the total amount required and then have a bail agent or bondsman provide the remaining amount. Collateral is usually required for the remaining amount to be given and this is what works as assurance. It could be property, house, car or even high priced jewelry. A bond company can be of assistance when it comes to the bonds and they prefer working with relatives and friends of the defendant because they would know where to find the accused in case they decide to disappear.
The bond types
Bail bonds come in different types and they include surety bond which is secured by the insurance company for the financial backing needed, property bond where the defendant’s house is put down as collateral for the release awaiting appearance in court; it can be sold in case the defendant fails to show up for a court date. You may also get some immunity from jail if the judge decides your crime is low level and there is no flight risk involved.
Your criminal defense attorney can help you with securing bail or bail bond once you have been arrested. It is always a good idea to contact a criminal lawyer as soon as you are arrested so they can help you out with every stage of the process including the bail and trials. You may be in luck to get free initial consultations and later enjoy flat rates for all services that your attorney will be offering to ensure that you have the most pleasant experience dealing with the charges against you. Choose an attorney, you can trust with transparency, especially as far as the charges are concerned.
Free MLM Leads: 3 Simple Tips For Online Lead Generation
Top 10 Cryptocurrency by Trading Volume, Tether Beats Bitcoin?
Understanding Morning Sickness
The 6 Qualities of Insurance Agents With Dominance Personality
CBK Believes Converting Kenya’s Reserves to Bitcoin Is Craziness
Important Facts About Asbestos and Asbestos Removal
3 keys to a Jets victory over Joe Burrow, Bengals in Week 3
How Hard Is It To Migrate To A Foreign Country?
How did Chicago Bulls players spend their summer? Here’s a rundown with training camp fast approaching.
Don’t Stay In Jail Before You Are Convicted
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food2 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops