News
Tim Michels flips abortion position, says he would allow exceptions for rape, incest
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Tim Michels said Friday that he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor, a shift from his earlier statement that Wisconsin’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position.
Conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell asked Michels whether he would sign a bill passed by the Legislature with exceptions for rape and incest.
“I am pro-life, but I also understand that this is a representative democracy and if the people, in this case the Legislature, brought a bill before me, I would sign it,” Michels responded.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, locked in a close race with Michels in the key swing state, supports abortion rights. Evers has backed a lawsuit by Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, that argues the state’s 1849 ban is superseded by another law passed in 1985 that would allow for abortions before the point of viability.
For months, Michels has campaigned on statements that he wouldn’t support exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. At a Dane County GOP event earlier this month, Michels said he would not soften his stance on abortion, despite receiving calls asking him to support rape and incest exceptions.
“I’m winning because people see a strong leader, a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle, a man who doesn’t flip-flop. I’m gonna stick with what I know is right,” he said on Sept. 6.
Michels’ campaign disputed that he was changing his position, saying he had simply answered a question about how he would handle a specific piece of legislation.
Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights, and Wisconsin Democrats have made their backing of abortion rights central to campaigns this midterm.
A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign said she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.
“Tim Michels has told us what he believes time and again, even promising earlier this month that he would not soften his dangerous views on abortion. We know he was telling us the truth over the past two decades as he consistently opposed these exceptions,” Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson said.
News
Leon Rose won’t meddle in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation – The Denver Post
Tom Thibodeau has full rotational autonomy and the backing of Knicks president Leon Rose, even if that means popular young players don’t get much playing time.
This was the message on the internal network of Rose’s team, who was asked if the front office had established guidelines on the allocation of playing time.
“There are no edicts,” Rose said. “We also love our young players. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what rotations. The only thing I know about Thibs is that he’s gonna make decisions based on who’s gonna win us a basketball game. That is his role and I have full confidence in that.
The context is the struggles last season of a starting lineup that included veterans Julius Randle, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier, which contrasted with the thrilling bench strong play of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.
Fans were particularly smitten with 2022 Slam Dunk champion Toppin, who averaged just 17 minutes last season as a substitute for Randle. Despite Randle’s struggles and emotional outbursts, Thibodeau never strayed from his starting striker.
Toppin’s first extended opportunity didn’t come until late in the season, when Randle began missing games with a minor quad injury. The Knicks went 7-3 to end the campaign with Toppin exploding for 42 points in the Finals.
Circumstances reinforced the idea that Thibodeau was too rigid to bring about a reconstruction. Still, Rose said Thibodeau wasn’t under extra pressure to win the third year.
“I don’t see it that way at all. The way I say it is we’re pushing ahead with the plan,” Rose said. “We are not looking for any excuse for everything that happened last year. I love Thibs’ phrase – we’re going to win or we’re going to learn.
The low point of Thibodeau’s season was around the All-Star break, when RJ Barrett sprained his ankle in the foul weather of a blowout and the team lost 14 of 16. There were rumors infighting and calls for Thibodeau to be fired, but Rose never spoke publicly to quash the gossip during the season.
Rose was adamant in her support for Thibodeau on Friday.
“Thibs, two years ago – Coach of the Year,” Rose added. “He was twice coach of the year in his career. I can’t wait to start on Tuesday. And one of the reasons I’m so excited is that Thibs is leading the band.
denverpost
News
Texas real estate company buys Har Mar Mall in Roseville for $50 million
A Texas-based real estate investment company has bought the Har Mar Mall in Roseville for $50.25 million, according to a filing on record with the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Based outside of Houston, Fidelis Realty Partners is one of Texas’ largest commercial real estate companies, with a longstanding focus on shopping plazas and strip malls in Texas and other corners of the South. Har Mar appears to be its first Minnesota property.
Fidelis, which could not be reached for comment, purchased the 60-year-old mall from Gateway Washington, Inc. of Los Angeles in a cash transaction, according to the electronic certificate of real estate value on file with the revenue department. A call Friday to the seller was not immediately returned.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reported that the 446,000-square-foot mall, located on more than 48 acres of land, is about 83 percent occupied. Exterior-facing tenants include Marshalls, Burlington, Michael’s Arts and Crafts, Tuesday Morning, Home Goods, Barnes & Noble Books, Famous Footwear, Cub Foods, Cub Pharmacy and Cub Wine and Spirits. Freestanding outbuildings are occupied by Chick-fil-A, Chianti Grill and D’Amico & Sons, among others.
Constructed in the early 1960s and named after founder Harold J. Slawik and his wife, Marie, Har Mar operates in the shadow of the larger Rosedale Center mall. Har Mar last was sold in 2007 for $47 million.
News
Yankees beat Red Sox, 5-4, push win streak to five games
The crowd packed Yankee Stadium to see home runs Friday night. With Aaron Judge one homer away from tying the 61-year-old American League and Yankees record of 61, the ballpark saw homers, but not the ones they wanted. An eighth-inning RBI-single from Jose Trevino rallied the Bombers for a 5-4 win after Gerrit Cole gave up two more homers to the Red Sox.
The Yankees (92-58) have won each of their last five games, nine of their last 11 games and 13 of their last 17.
The Yankees scored on a home run and single by Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres’ double. In the eighth, Harrison Bader drew a pinch hit walk, stole a base and took third on a pitcher’s throwing error and scored on a Jose Trevino single.
It was the third game that Judge remained one home run away. He last homered on Tuesday night.
Judge struck out on six pitches in the first inning, Hill getting him to swing over an 85-mile an hour curveball. In the third inning, Judge got under an 84 mph cutter, sending it high to the left-field warning track for an out. In the fifth, Hill beat Judge again, needing just four pitches to strike him out swinging on a 73 mph curveball.
In the seventh, with the game tied, Judge lined a single into left field and was greeted with some groans and polite applause.
Judge’s at-bats have been interesting. Everyone in the ballpark stands and most start recording on their phones. The Yankees bullpen pitchers come out to watch and as the pitch is delivered it’s quiet as if everyone is holding their breath.
“The moment is huge. I think the baseball world and certainly the people in attendance, understand what they’re potentially witnessing and watching,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think it’s simply that it’s everyone on the edge of their seat and all their focus and energy on it. And that’s shown up in silence from 40,000-plus people in that moment because you don’t want to miss something or you’re completely locked in and concentrating. It’s interesting to witness and I think it’s something that will be very memorable for a lot of people. Like how it showed up in a sporting arena. This noise of anticipation as he walks up the excitement to it’s pretty interesting.”
Instead, Friday night, the real Yankees fireworks the 47,346 in the ballpark saw all came via Cole.
The 32-year-old right hander’s frustration boiled over in the sixth. The Yankees ace was peeved that he did not get a called strike on a 1-2 pitch to Alex Verdugo. Angry, Cole threw a 100-mile-an-hour pitch next and Verdugo crushed it 396 feet into the Yankees bullpen. The three-run shot tied the game and was the 31st homer Cole has allowed this season. The 30th came after Cole struck out Kike Hernandez and Rafael Devers to start the game. Tommy Pham crushed a 96-mile an hour fastball to the short porch in right field.
After the Verdugo homer, Cole struck out J.D. Martinez and started yelling at home plate umpire Brian Knight, who ejected him. Cole doubled back and yelled at Knight as catcher Jose Trevino was trying to stay between them. Aaron Boone came out of the dugout to try and keep control of the situation. The manager was tossed as well.
That was the ninth home run that Cole has given up to the Red Sox this season.
Cole allowed four earned runs for his fourth straight start. The Red Sox got five hits off him, he walked two and struck out eight for 244 this season, four shy of the franchise record set by Ron Guidry.
Torres doubled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Marwin Gonzalez and Hicks to give the Yankees . He advanced to third on Pham’s sloppy throw. Torres has a 16-game on-base streak, the second longest of his career. He is 21-for-66 in that span with 13 runs scored, five homers, 19 RBI and 10 walks.
Hicks, who’s playing time has dwindled over the past month, hit his 100th career home run in the bottom of the third inning to tie it. It was Hicks’ eighth of the season and went 405 feet to left-center field. He had not played since Sunday in Milwaukee, having lost playing time around the trade deadline when the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi, who is now injured, and Harrison Bader, who just returned from the injured list on Tuesday.
News
Democrat Sheila Kuehl was told about a police raid against corruption
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Sheila Kuehl was notified of an impending police raid on her home, according to text messages in a court filing, confirming previous complaints by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
The text messages, first obtained and reported by Steven Gregory of local radio station KFI AM 640, suggest Kuehl, a prominent local Democrat, may have had the ability to quash or destroy evidence in an ongoing investigation. on bribery.
These are the text messages extracted from Sheila Kuehl’s phone showing the warnings she received the day before her home was search warranted. @KFIAM640 @billhandelshow @GaryandShannon @johnandkenshow @ConwayShow pic.twitter.com/CWKkVDfROW
— stevengregory (@stevengregory) September 23, 2022
As Breitbart News reported last week:
Kuehl is reportedly being investigated over allegations of a “pay to play” contract for a sexual harassment hotline on the LA Metro public transit system. The contract was awarded to a Kuehl donor, Patti Giggans, in a non-competitive process.
…
The Time noted that a barefoot Kuehl’s phone had been seized, as she complained about the search and alleged that she was the victim of political bias inside the sheriff’s office.
County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has repeatedly clashed with the Oversight Board, opposing its efforts to “defund the police” and accusing it of failing to address the homelessness crisis on the streets nationwide. He also resisted county efforts to impose vaccination mandates on police forces. An angry board of supervisors proposed a ballot initiative in November that would allow them to fire the elected sheriff at will. Villanueva faces a tough re-election fight this fall.
After Villanueva complained to California Attorney General Rob Bonta that Kuehl had been tipped off, Bonta did not investigate Kuehl, but instead withdrew the investigation from the LA County Sheriff’s Department and took it over. state level control. As Breitabrt News reported:
In theory, the unit within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that investigates corruption is independent of Villanueva. But Democrats – ironically, echoing Donald Trump’s claims about the Justice Department – say there is political bias.
Villanueva wrote to Bonta last week, complaining that Kuehl and his associate, Patti Giggans, appeared to have been tipped off before the raid, potentially allowing them to hide or destroy evidence and raise politically motivated allegations.
Bonta responded by taking over the investigation.
…
Ironically, Kuehl’s lawyers are asking a local judge to appoint a special master to review potentially privileged documents seized by police – just like [former President Donald] Asset [in the Mar-a-Lago case].
Kuehl was enthusiastic about the coronavirus restrictions, calling those who complained about the masks “snowflake weepers.” She sadly dined at an outdoor restaurant after voting to ban outdoor dining in the county.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
Breitbart News
News
Dean Kremer’s shutout, Adley Rutschman’s homer lead Orioles to 6-0 win over Astros
Adley Rutschman did something he never had in the majors Friday night. A 2-1 curveball from Dean Kremer got by the Orioles’ standout rookie catcher, the first passed ball of Rutschman’s career. He entered the game with the Houston Astros with the second-most innings caught without one this season.
It was perhaps the only miscue of the night for the battery. Kremer worked out of the top of that fourth inning en route to a shutout that marked the Orioles’ third straight dominant pitching outing, while Rutschman homered in the bottom half as part of a day in which he reached base four times in Baltimore’s 6-0 win over the Astros.
The Orioles (79-71) entered Wednesday with only two outings of at least eight innings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons but have since received three straight. Jordan Lyles pitched a one-run complete game in Wednesday’s series finale with the Detroit Tigers, and Kyle Bradish came an out shy of a shutout in Thursday’s series opener with Houston. Kremer got one more out than Bradish and allowed one fewer run than Lyles for the Orioles’ first shutout by a starter since John Means’ no-hitter in May 2021. It marked Baltimore’s 15th team shutout this season, their most since recording 16 in Camden Yards’ inaugural 1992 campaign.
Rutschman’s solo shot to center gave him 12 for the season, tying him for the second most for an Orioles rookie catcher. He added a double in the seventh to contribute to a six-run outburst.
The inning opened with three softly hit singles, the last coming on a check swing by rookie Terrin Vavra, who was inserted into the lineup late because of Ramón Urías’ neck spasms. Jorge Mateo dropped down a sacrifice bunt attempt but reached on an error that loaded the bases for Cedric Mullins, who promptly rocketed a two-run single up the middle. After Mateo was thrown out trying to steal his third base of the night, Rutschman doubled to left to bring home Mullins.
That buffer allowed Hyde to push Kremer further than he had Bradish in Thursday’s 2-0 victory. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed a single to open the ninth but recorded two groundouts around a strikeout to complete the game on 106 pitches.
For the third straight night, the Orioles’ starter received a Gatorade bath on the field after a victory.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Chicago Cubs rookie reliever Brandon Hughes — a former outfielder — has been a developmental success: ‘Very consistent and is poised’
Chicago Cubs left-hander Brandon Hughes admits he might have been a little thrown off in spring training had he known how this season would have played out.
“But I’m here and I’m doing it,” Hughes told the Tribune. “The season has been crazy.”
The 26-year-old reliever opened the year at Double-A Tennessee, a brief five-appearance stop before his dominance resulted in a Triple- A promotion. Jason Heyward’s move to the COVID-19 injured list in mid-May created an opportunity for Hughes, whose usage has evolved from low-leverage innings to save opportunities.
“He’s been as solid as I’ve seen a rookie come up and be,” manager David Ross said. “Very consistent and is poised out on the mound. … What’s amazing is he hasn’t been pitching that long, so pretty impressive.”
Hughes’ transition from outfielder to pitcher was complete by 2019, his first full season on the mound. Before that season, the lefty threw one-third of an inning at South Bend in 2018 and made seven appearances with a 7.11 ERA during his 2015 freshman season with Michigan State.
Within four years of his switch to pitcher, Hughes has emerged as one of the Cubs’ most reliable arms over the last 4½ months after debuting May 17.
Hughes’ 51 relief appearances make him the first Cubs rookie to pitch in at least 50 games since Brian Schlitter (61) and Neil Ramírez (50) in 2014.
Hughes’ emergence is the type of developmental win the Cubs need to consistently unearth and harness through the rebuild if they want to return to being a perennial postseason contender. Assistant general manager and vice president of pitching Craig Breslow pointed to Hughes’ clean arm stroke, athleticism, great control of his body and previous exposure to pitching as ideal qualities an organization would look for if a pitcher were to convert from position player.
“There’s always a gamble, right?” Breslow told the Tribune. “But the thing that you have the least amount of information on is, how is this person going respond to adversity? Is the mentality going to work in your favor or against it? How committed are they to the new initiative? It’s an absolute credit to him and the folks around him that realize that success.”
Hughes’ effectiveness centers on consistency and understanding how his stuff works best: four-seam fastball to his glove side, sliders playing off the fastball and producing platoon-neutral numbers. The deception Hughes creates with his arm motion and mechanics fools hitters into thinking he is unloading a 94-mph fastball that instead is a slider darting down in the zone. When Hughes struggles, his pitches catch too much of the middle of the zone.
Hughes’ performance has earned the trust of Ross and the Cubs. The left-hander’s ability to keep right-handed hitters in check makes him a viable high-leverage option. Right-handed hitters have a .178/.277/.458 slash line compared with left-handed hitters’ .228/.299/.317.
He is already plotting how to improve in the offseason. Hughes plans to put a lot of work into his changeup, a pitch he envisions will help him better limit right-handed hitters’ power numbers. Hughes should get a few more opportunities to finish the season strong.
He is nursing a sore right ankle after rolling it making a pitch in Thursday’s win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hughes said Friday that his ankle was sore to touch, but he was relieved to avoid a serious injury after his plant leg was caught on the mound’s dirt.
He did not pitch in the Cubs’ 6-5 comeback victory Friday at PNC Park, led by Patrick Wisdom’s two-run homer, RBI walks from Franmil Reyes and Zach McKinstry and Esteban Quiroz’s two run-scoring singles.
In 54 innings, Hughes has posted a 3.17 ERA, six saves, a 28.6 K%, 8.5 BB%, 132 ERA+ and 1.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). His ERA+ tops all Cubs pitchers (minimum 25 innings).
“From his major-league debut through pitching leverage innings, he has the same approach, the same mentality, and doesn’t really deviate from what he’s established to be really effective,” Breslow said. “And I think he’s super comfortable with his identity as a pitcher — not a whole lot of guesswork, like this is what you’re going to get.
“While we’re always interested in understanding what development opportunities exists to push a guy further, we also want to embrace what has worked really well for him and what we reasonably should continue to work for him.”
