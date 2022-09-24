Finance
Traffic Tickets
What are traffic tickets?
Traffic tickets are writs issued by the traffic police officers to road users whenever they cross traffic rules. The road users who receive these writs range from motorists, car drivers to bus drivers. These traffic ticket cases are heard in the traffic courts and the tickets are issued there.
Types of traffic tickets
Traffic tickets are generally issued for two major types of traffic crimes namely,
1. Moving violation
2. Non-moving violation
Moving violation is defined as those traffic crimes that are committed when the vehicles are in motion. The most frequented type of moving violation is over-speeding, that is, when a motorist exceeds the speed limit of that road or highway.
Non-moving violations are those traffic violations that are committed when the vehicle is stationary. The most common non-moving violation is the parking violation, that is, when the vehicle is parked in a no-parking zone or if the vehicle is parked in an unlawful way.
Two-wheeler riders are prone to commit moving-violations more than four-wheeler drivers commit the same. At the same time, four-wheeler drivers (car owner, in particular) are prone to commit non-moving violation like parking violations.
Levels of traffic tickets
There are different levels of traffic tickets given to those who commit traffic crimes. The punishment level depends upon the intensity of the crime committed.
The most common punishment given for traffic crimes are for those who do parking violations. Generally, traffic police issue a small amount as fine to those who park their vehicles in “no parking” zones or if they park them in unlawful ways. Issuing fines are the least severe writs given to the offenders. However, the amount of money charged as fine will also vary depending upon the severity of the crime.
Crimes like over-speeding, disobeying the lane rules, traveling in one-way roads, careless and reckless driving, disturbing the public while on the drive and damaging public properties etc are a few notable ones that result in fines. There are chances that these crimes may be upgraded by the traffic officials to traffic courts rather than settling off through traffic tickets. This usually depends on the demeanor of the driver.
Traveling without a valid license, traveling in uninsured vehicles, possessing fake registration identities for the vehicle and road taxes for the vehicles left unpaid etc are some of the crimes that are settled only in traffic courts. In such cases, the traffic police officials issue a traffic ticket to the concerned driver and summon them to the traffic courts on specific days. Failure to obey this is considered a serious crime and may result in the person being detained.
The above mentioned crimes and traffic ticket issuing methods are followed in a majority of the countries. The list includes the United States, Canada, Cuba and other countries of North America, England, Scotland, France Italy and Germany among others. Certain other countries like India, Pakistan, China, Russia etc follow a similar kind of strategy expect for the fact that they do not issue tickets but settle of the issues through on the spot fines. Some countries around the world use a “traffic points” system wherein the drivers accumulate points for each crime they commit and at a point of time when they reach an unacceptable level, their license stands canceled and serve a permanent infraction from riding vehicles any further.
Social Media Integration With Your Business in a Digital Era
Social media is evolving in a big way, and everyday we are presented with a report that displays the impact of social networking channels like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Blogs, community forums and others on small and large businesses alike. It is transforming business in every way. Business models are changing with more access, choice and maturity in the cloud or on the SaaS platform.
Thus it not only transforms brands but also impacts the brand/customer relationship like no other communication method used previously. It’s simply about finding the best way to communicate with a customer. With the slow economy, customers are becoming more cautious in their approach and want to be better informed before they use a service or buy a product. They have access to a plethora of information that can be sourced online.
Businesses have moved to exploit social networks to reach an audience that was untapped before. It is bound to consume all areas of marketing strategy because of its ambiguity and ubiquitous nature. But how exactly companies will go about capturing information dispersed across multiple media platforms is anyone’s guess.
There is nothing new in the social media we are using. It is the same content that has been in use: images, audio, video and text. It is how we utilize it and open up new channels of communication.
Take the Marketing Initiative
Instead of thinking of social media as a technology, think of it as a communication tool wherein you can connect with the customer and build a long term relationship. It’s simple: shifting conversations to a different medium; allowing for easier updating of content; and reaching a wider audience.
Every organization needs a social media implementation and integration framework.
a) Managing Content Aggregation – At the onset, businesses need to better understand market behavior and interaction within their marketplaces. Deploying Google Alerts, Twitter Search,Radian6, and PR Newswire’s Media Metrics to track conversations and instances associated with key words helps in understanding the market better.
b) Audience Reaction – Based on the reactions to their content on these social networking sites, companies can respond and improve the content, define future launches or engagements and connect.
c) Data Analytic Metrics – It is a managed service for multiple social media channel monitoring and reporting activity in order to show the trend, usually in the form of friends, followers, conversations, traffic and reach.
d) Enterprise Integration – Any department affected by external activity will eventually socialize. Organizational transformation will gravitate towards a top-down hierarchy of policy, education, and empowerment across the entire organization and provide on-going support for content development and community building initiatives. Enterprise integration links social analytics with existing CRM and BI tools.
Incorporating social media solutions into your client’s or company’s existing content strategy does not have to be a painful process. By hearing and observing the responses and interactions of the customer, we can touch on the pain points, source new ideas, foster improvements, learn and integrate a sense of purpose into our social media programs, thus opening the door to new possibilities.
Any individual or organization that sells products or offers services should value open communication as a goal. If your client or company does not have one, social media integration might be a good starting point.
Medical Liens – Healthcare & Law’s Proverbial Catch 22
While meeting financial demands may be nothing new for healthcare facilities, for today’s medical providers a legal climate exists that has been described as an ‘economic gauntlet. Just keeping the lights on for some healthcare facilities is an issue facing far too many healthcare providers. How does this issue affect you? Let us explore this question.
Nationwide medical care providers deal with tough issues daily, in part such issues range from; rising operational costs, State and Federal funding cut backs, reduced corporate donations created by a tough economy, and Federal legislation ensuring emergency medical care for all patients. Granted while such challenges are just a sample of the issues facing America’s medical providers, make no mistake, these issues alone are reason enough for a “fiscal juggling act” providers face as demands increase while capital is decreasing.
For the federally subsidized medical institution, each provider is compelled by Federal statute to provide emergency medical treatment to all patients, irregardless of the patient’s ability to pay. To date; the financial impact such regulation has on medical providers has been defined by recent statistics that show over 50% of all emergency patients admitted annually have no proof of insurance at the time of admission. So what’s the correlation? Patients who receive emergency medical care benefit from the current legislation, as each receives medical treatment without a guarantee of financial responsible for such treatment. For medical providers the losses associated with patient care is absorbed as taxable deductions as well as passed on as increased healthcare costs to insured patients. Thus insured or not this situation affects us all.
For the healthcare providers who are profitable, a “taxable write ” for uncollected patient accounts provides an advantage, but for medical provider whose write offs exceed revenue, there’s a real paradox. For providers to meet fiscal demands while not generating sufficient capital to meet overhead, and yet expected to provide quality care, well is too much being asked? Not if you’re a patient who’s standard of care falls below that guaranteed by national standards.
For the profitable medical facility write offs provide a slight advantage, but the reality is a “business as usual” approach to healthcare can not continue as at current because the facts are; a day of reckoning in on the horizon for us all. For medical facility executives to keep the books balanced money must be available to meet financial demands and absorbing losses doesn’t meet the demands incurred by wages, salaries, supplies, utilities, equipment, bank notes and the like. And while you’re calculating the hundreds of millions in expenses just for these categories, add to the equation the legal costs of collections for unpaid uninsured accounts. Now as you wear out your calculator, are you beginning to understand the economic crunch medical facilities face when treating the uninsured and ending up on the short end of the “financial stick”?
Granted while most U.S. consumers find themselves shedding no tears for multi-billion dollar healthcare facilities, you may find yourself feeling differently the next time you’re in need of emergency medical care and none is available because, the once prosperous medical facility is closed due to the economic reasons. Something to think about wouldn’t you agree? Are there other options verses the standard way of doing business? Absolutely. Now let’s explore uninsured patients and the financial solution medical providers have available.
The “Solution”…the “Medical Lien”
The medical lien is a legal security provided to a medical provider when a patient later becomes a plaintiff in a legal case. In such a situation if settlement occurs, medical providers are compensated as the attorney of record compensates the provider out of the insurance collection proceeds. However, as financially sound as a medical lien appears to be, in a real world application, untold losses occur each year from the use of the medical lien.
While medical liens are a nationally used legal tool, for the millions of patients treated annually under this devise the facts are, all too often a medical lien leaves the providers who rely on them with the “short end of the financial stick”. Revenues the medical lien are designed to generate instead create liability for the medical facility, and thus the results are, beyond emergency care, some medical providers decline patients or at best limit the amount of patients they accept whose care is secured by the medical lien.
For the patient who becomes a plaintiff, the injured more often than not need ongoing medical care in order to achieve maximum medical recovery. “MMR” is the sought after goal for the attorney in order to achieve settlement, satisfy the medical lien providers, be compensated themselves and the patient-plaintiff.
As an illustrative example when an auto accident occurs and the uninsured injured receive emergency medical care. In such instances the patient-plaintiff needs ongoing medical treatment in order to ultimately achieve mmr which ultimately correlates to an insurance settlement. This is where for the medical provider, the patient-plaintiff, and their attorney the proverbial “catch 22” begins.
For medical providers the paradox is such must maintain positive cash flow in order to provide services. Because medical liens do not provide guaranteed compensation a growing number of medical providers refuse to provide ongoing medical care under the auspices of the medical lien. For other medical providers who limit the services provided or the amount of patients accepted whose file is secured by a medical lien, are forced to do so because of the lack of guaranteed compensation combined with the shear length of time involved in achieving compensation.
For the patient-plaintiff this paradox is critical as financial pressures and “pennies on the dollar” insurance settlement offers leave the injured with no-win choices; accepting an offer for settlement before achieving mmr, or searching for medical providers who accept medical lien patients, which in many instances takes months to receive treatment and delays a possible settlement even farther.
For the contingent attorneys in such cases the paradox occurs as their compensation is adversely affected by the amount of settlement achieved when the patient-plaintiff accepts an insurance offer without achieving mmr. Ultimately the values of the injuries sustained are not compensated for and the value of the case is not achieved.
Why then do medical providers decline or limit their care of medical lien patients? Let’s look briefly at what occurs for the medical provider:
Fact 1 Medical Liens Provide No Guarantee of Payment: For medical providers medical liens provide no guarantee of financial security if the pending litigation case is lost, period.
Fact 2 Medical Liens Take Years to Provide Compensation: Medical providers wait years for resolution as each has no leverage to enforce an “at fault” insurance carrier provide prompt payment for cases they must assume liability for.
Fact 3 Medical Liens Result In Reduced Payments: Medical providers under a medical lien are negotiated with to reduce the accounts payable after absorbing the costs of care while waiting years for settlement.
Fact 4 Vexatious Delays: Vexatious insurance companies control settlement revenue which allows the insurance company time to continue to earn interest on settlement monies in their possession while the medical provider looses revenue to interest.
Fact 5 Medical Facilities Face Loose-Loose Business Decisions: Medical facilities are forced to make “business decisions” everyday regarding absorbing losses for unsuccessfully litigated cases or spending more resources pursuing patient assets with still no guarantee of recovery.
Thus from both a financial and administrative perspective the Medical Lien Letter of Protection makes “keeping the lights on quite challenging as this legal instrument has proven after decades of use to not be the most effective solution for fiscal medical management.
Is There a More Effective Solution?
The answer is yes. A long past due financial solution has been developed as an innovative approach to fiscal medical management and has been recently launched by a professional financial consulting firm, 1st Choice Funding. As financial guru’s, 1st Choice Funding offers an amazing fiscal solution for medical providers, patients-plaintiff’s and their attorneys. This innovative financial solution has been appropriately called “No Risk…No Delay…Payment Today” Medical Lien Portfolio Funding.
As financial experts with a cutting edge solution oriented philosophy, 1st Choice Funding provides a fresh approach, an “outside the box” perspective to the medical-legal patient-plaintiff dilemma. By taking an objective approach to medical liens and the inherent issues they create, 1st Choice Funding provides a “No Risk” financial system that removes 100% of the risk for medical providers which will change the way medicine views the use of medical liens. How is such possible? Simply put: because 1st Choice Funding has unlimited investor resources which when utilized provide a guaranteed cash infusion to the medical provider who sells the medical lien portfolio which converts uncollected patient accounts into a guaranteed cash avalanche.
With “No Risk” Medical Lien Funding medical lien patient files are then converted from “potential risk-to-capital” in days. And with this programs implementation, healthcare facilities are taken out of the business of law and kept in the business of healthcare. A sound financial option indeed. With “No Risk” Medical Lien Portfolio funding, medical facilities who utilize this program comply with Federal guidelines for uninsured patient services while not being left with financial consequences for doing such. The facts are for unpaid medical lien accounts, medical providers who utilize “No Risk” capital receive:
Capital Today Instead of Capital Delay
Capital Today Instead of Capital Outlay
Capital Today Instead of More Capital Pay “No Risk” Medical Lien Portfolio Funding is just that simple. With this unique financial tool medical providers receive an unheard of ability to increase patient volume and revenue without consequence. For the first time in medical history, healthcare is being offered the most effective “financial bridge” designed to bring Government, Finance, Law, Medicine and Patient Care together effectively and simultaneously. “No Risk” Medical Lien Portfolio Funding is good for medical providers, for patient-plaintiffs, and for their attorneys. “No Risk” Medical Lien Portfolio Funding is a savvy financial solution and is a 100% winner for everyone involved.
Unlike health insurance carriers or government agencies whose red tape and never ending delays cost medical provider’s more in fiscal resources waiting for compensation, 1st Choice Funding’s investor capital is eager to provide the financial remedy without delay. For a further examination of 1st Choice Funding’s “No Risk” Medical Lien Portfolio program consider these facts:
“No Risk” Medical Lien Funding Eliminates Financial Risk For Medical Providers
“No Risk” Medical Lien Funding Provides 100% Capital on Unsuccessfully Litigated Cases
“No Risk” Medical Lien Funding Eliminates Medical Lien Collection Expense
“No Risk” Medical Lien Funding Provides a Positive Environment Improving Patient Relations
“No Risk” Medical Lien Funding Provides Cash Infusion from Lien Portfolio Sale
“No Risk” Medical Lien Funding Provides Capital When Services Are Rendered
“No Risk” Medical Lien Funding provides tomorrow’s effective financial solution….Today!
For More Information Log on to: Medical Lien Information at 1st Choice Funding [http://1stchoicefunding.com/Medical-liens.html].
Important Elements of PPC Management Campaign
Nowadays, most search marketers are complaining about the escalating level of complexity with the PPC management services. It is practically not feasible to stay up-to-date with the infinite stream of updates to AdWords search targeting. The newest AdWords feature keeps PPC management services providers so heavily occupied that they often miss out the basic pay per click best practices. Naturally, this ends up in account winds up suffering. The situation is worse for small businesses, budding entrepreneurs and busy marketing director. None of these people can learn all the newest Ad Words features and functionality on their own.
And without these updates, the idea of maintaining a clear, organized approach to PPC management services seems impossible. Current researches and analysis show that a good number of SMBs spend thousands a month on paid search and put on show advertising at every possible every ad extension. Also, they are avidly making efforts to turn on all experimental features. But unfortunately, in the race to get better and more advanced, they are missing out on basic things. Many basic requirements such as blocking and tackling negative keywords, sound use of match types, ad copy testing, and more have been neglected.
Essential to Begin a PPC Campaign
In the game of PPC management services, it is much more important to understand the basics, than starting to learn the way to build a solid methodology around it. Hence in this article, we are going to brief our readers on the basic essentials of it to help advertisers understand the right approach to begin the set up of their campaign with the list of primary sections needed to be focused on. The list includes:
- Keyword research
- Campaign structure
- Free or affordable tools make your first campaign go off the ground
- Very critical, initial bidding strategies
- Negative keywords
- Match types
- PPC landing pages
- Ad copy best practices
- Account settings
- Measuring results
It goes without saying that all the small business owners attempting to discover a way to collect maximum returns from AdWords should strengthen their ability to understand what makes for solid, efficient campaigns.
The PPC Campaign Maintenance
Post the launch; it is the task of maintenance that boggles your head completely. PPC management services mean much more than just measuring results and moving more and more close to increasing ROI. People often tend to get lost at this stage. The road seems foggy. This is the time when owners should go through the sessions of trouble shooting specific issues you may choose to read a good range of FAQs regarding issues. Also may learn how to make your campaign deliver improved results. Purposeful and efficient insights can be gained from the various available resources, guides and e books on PPC management services.
Be Aware of a Common Cause of Lung Cancer
Cancer is a serious disease that affects millions of people and often has no known cure. Environmental surroundings or lifestyle choices can contribute to some kinds of cancer. There are many people who have been exposed to high levels of asbestos without ever realizing it. The production of asbestos as a commercial insulation material began more than 125 years ago. It was only a generation after that, at the turn of the 20th century, that physicians and scientists began to make connections between asbestos exposure and lung diseases. Since then, researches have continued to learn about mesothelioma, a rare cancer that affect the pleura (a sac or lining) around the lungs and lining the chest wall. Scientists continue their research about mesothelioma.
If you have been exposed to asbestos, you can take steps to make sure that you are not putting yourself in further danger. Higher levels of exposure increase the chances of acquiring cancer. If you have been exposed to asbestos, you should consider being screened for cancer as soon as possible. It is never too early and never something that should be put off. Even if you do not have cancer, it is worth going through the screening just to be sure of it. Should you be diagnosed with an early onset of lung cancer, it is better to discover this early as more treatment options may be available.
Chemotherapy is one of the most common methods used to treat cancer. The most frequent chemotherapy technique is by injection into a vein. Depending on the type of cancer and the drug used, chemotherapy drugs can also be administered by mouth, injected into the muscle or skin, or placed directly into a body cavity which is known as intracavitary chemotherapy. Chemotherapy drugs may be given as single agents, but often, two or more drugs are given simultaneously in combination therapy.
As science advances, treatments for mesothelioma and other lung affiliated diseases move forward as well. In February of 2004, the FDA approved a new drug called Alimta for victims of mesothelioma. Patients treated with Alimta along with cisplatin experienced measurable improvement in their symptoms, including less pain and shortness of breath. Trials also indicate that patients who use this treatment may live up to 30 percent longer.
The more you learn about asbestos and the relation it has to cancer and other serious illnesses the less likely you are to neglect potential symptoms. If you have been exposed to asbestos, stay educated and keep current with screenings, tests and regular checkups.
Service Scheduling Software: Improve the Appointment Process by Turning to Cloud Applications
Ask a service provider what’s one of the most important considerations in running a successful business, and he or she is most likely to say accurate appointments. From massage therapists and chiropractors to auto service centers and pet groomers, these small business operators rely on effective and efficient appointment-setting methods to ensure a good customer experience, the best use of staff time and resources, and, ultimately, a full calendar with every available time slot taken.
The appointment-setting process seems simple enough, but in many cases it’s a tedious and time-consuming task that requires a significant amount of staff hours and resources to properly handle. This is especially true for service providers who continue to rely on traditional and outdated scheduling methods, such as booking appointments and reservations primarily over the phone and recording the details and customer contact information in a paper appointment book, file or spreadsheet.
In today’s tough economy, few businesses have the option of one or more staff members devoted entirely to answering phone calls and writing down appointment information. That’s why a growing number of service providers are turning to Web-based scheduling systems to help them improve this important process.
INTERNET CONNECTION IS ONLY REQUIREMENT
Many small business owners and operators cringe at the very mention of computers, software and technology, as thoughts of expensive installations, hardware and ongoing maintenance flood their head. Cloud technology has eliminated the need to spend a small fortune on most software programs, and now many are as easy to access and utilize as online banking, social media sites or e-mail. They function in the same manner as any other Web site. Users simply go to the Web site or online portal, log in, and access their software. Such is the case of most Web-based appointment-scheduling software applications, which only require an Internet connection to implement.
The Web accessibility aspect also makes online scheduling software ideal for businesses with multiple locations and owners, administrators and staff that routinely conduct business from outside the office and need access to their appointment schedule from home or on the road. It’s also what differentiates itself from the more traditional “boxed” software that’s installed on individual computers. Those software programs typically confine the appointment calendar or schedule to one local computer, making access difficult unless the individual is working on that specific computer.
The science behind cloud-based scheduling applications also allow for some really beneficial features for both the service provider and its customers. Standard functionality found in online scheduling services includes:
• Online customer self-scheduling. This gives individuals the option to book their own appointments and reservations at their own convenience. The Internet is always open for business, and so are service providers who offer online customer self-scheduling. In addition to the benefit to customers who are increasingly conducting tasks online, this feature can also dramatically reduce the number of telephone calls, which in turn frees up staff for more pressing responsibilities.
• Automated e-mail and text message reminders. Reminders are appreciated by customers. They can also reduce the number of “no-shows” who fail to arrive at their scheduled times. They also can also require a considerable amount of staff time, resources and money. Some online appointment-scheduling programs will automatically send e-mail and text message reminders to customers prior to their scheduled appointment and reservations times.
• Record-keeping and reporting. Proper record-keeping is important for most business operations. But for many service providers, managing appointment details and contact information involves managing separate calendars, appointment books and spreadsheets. This information must then be sorted and organized to include in operating reports. Online appointment-scheduling software helps simplify this important task by centralizing all inputted information in one easy-to-reach location. Some programs even provide standard reports that take only a mouse click or two to generate.
• E-marketing capabilities. It goes without saying that accurate e-mail addresses are a key component of a successful e-marketing campaign. But maintaining and continually updating customer e-mail can be a job in itself. Just as online appointment scheduling software makes record-keeping and reporting a snap by centralizing and maintaining information, this concept also makes e-marketing a simple process. In some instances, a service provider may be able to send the marketing message right through the schedule without any additional steps. And because customers have the ability to update their contact information, the likelihood that the e-mails pulled are current is much greater.
Regardless of the type of service a business provides, chances are it can benefit from online appointment-scheduling software. Users of this technology include spas, salons, massage therapists, acupuncturists, chiropractors, home service providers, remodelers, pest control technicians, auto service shops and many others. For most operations, there’s not a more efficient or effective approach for managing, automating and improving their appointment-scheduling and reservation-booking processes. And since most appointment-scheduling providers offer a free trial of their service, there’s nothing to lose. Except, of course, the old and tedious way you previously scheduled appointments!
Behavioral Sciences Online Career Training Options
Gaining the education needed to pursue a career in behavioral sciences can be done by enrolling in an accredited online school or college. Students can choose to pursue their desired career by gaining the necessary skills and knowledge from the comfort of home. Online educational training is available at various levels of study for those looking to enter into this exciting field. Students can pursue an accredited associate, bachelor, master, or doctoral degree in behavioral sciences. Training is available in a number of specialized areas for students to choose from.
*Counseling
Students can train for a career in counseling or pastoral counseling with an online school or college. Training can last anywhere from four to eight years with a bachelor, master, or doctoral level degree. Coursework will vary by level of education and desired career. Subjects can include biology, human development, statistics, psychology, and many other relevant courses. Training in counseling will prepare students to enter into careers as mental health counselors, school counselors, counseling psychologists, school counselors, and other professions. Training online for an accredited education in this area will open a world of career opportunities for students.
*Human Development
Online schools and colleges allow students to train for a career in human development at their own leisure. Accredited programs can be completed at the associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree levels. Students can expect to spend two to eight years on study depending on the level of education desired. Training is available through a number of subjects such as adolescent development, child abuse, adulthood, gerontology, and much more. Students can gain the skills needed to pursue careers in education, counseling, and more. Accredited online training in this area of the field can provide students with the means to enter the workforce.
*Sociology
Students who wish to gain the education needed to pursue careers in sociology can do so by enrolling in an online educational training program. Online studies are available at the diploma, certificate, associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral level. Programs can range from six months to eight years depending on the level of education. Coursework may consist of social problems, humanities, social theory, communication, and more. Training will allow student to enter careers in administration, corrections, education, counseling, business, and much more. Students can prepare for their desired career by enrolling in an online sociology program.
*Psychology
Training for an accredited education in this area of the field can be done through various online schools and colleges. Students can gain degrees ranging from the associate level to the doctoral level. Training can be completed in two to eight years based on the individual student’s desires. Courses can include the study of biology, statistics, cognition, social science, development, and more. With training in these areas students can seek employment in therapy, psychological research, social services, and much more. Training in psychology will prepare students for the exciting career they desire.
An accredited education can be obtained through a variety of online programs. Students can gain the quality education they desire by ensuring that the school or college they choose carries full accreditation. Agencies like the Distance Education and Training Council (http://www.detc.org) are approved to accredited online behavioral sciences career training programs. Students can start by enrolling in the program of their choice today.
DISCLAIMER: Above is a GENERIC OUTLINE and may or may not depict precise methods, courses and/or focuses related to ANY ONE specific school(s) that may or may not be advertised at PETAP.org.
Copyright 2010 – All rights reserved by PETAP.org.
