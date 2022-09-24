Veritaseum Capital Sues Coinbase for Patent Infringement

Hyperchain X’s first product,the gaming NFT marketplace and NFT mystery boxes Launchpad,is going to be launched on the 1st of October. Hyperchain X is the world’s first community driven token in gaming.

The NFT marketplace of Hyperchain is fully dedicated to the gaming industry and designed for gamification. Users can buy mystery boxes from their NFT Launchpad or trade hot NFT items on the marketplace.

Their team aims to collaborate with gaming studios, eSporters, gamer girls and historical events connected to gaming hosting their NFT collections. On the Launchpad NFT collections will have the opportunity to give away whitelist spots for their community and even lottery tickets attached to each mystery box giving away prizes. The mystery boxes can be revealed by the buyers with an animation that will show if you have a Legendary NFT or common one. There will also be an ‘affiliate program’ available which NFT collection owners can customize on their presale and use to boost their sales along with the Hyperchain own affiliates.

Hypertron NFTs Giving Equity

The “Hypertron” NFT collection has a unique Utility, when staking the NFTS you will have ‘Equity’. Meaning that you will receive a % from all transactions made on their platform, from the NFT marketplace trading volume to the gamers that challenge each other for crypto. The collection will have a limited supply of 4,444 items divided by 7 different tiers, iconic, legendary and epic will be the highest 3 tiers that will give the most equity. The presale will be Launching on 8 October 2022 on their Hyperchainx Launchpad. Each NFT mystery box will cost 0.35 BNB at the presale.

NFT Collection of a Tech Legend

In quarter 4 of 2022, they will be releasing a legendary NFT collection + Netflix documentary pilot of “JugiTandon’’ the inventor of the “Double sided floppy drive” in the 80”s. Tandon was #1 in the disk-drive industry, and his company was named Forbes magazine’s “Up and Comer of the Year”. “Jugi”, at age 41, was on the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans. With this wealth, he built a 30-room home on 20 acres in Chatsworth. He has played a significant role in the digital revolution. The technology he developed laid the foundation for where we are today. The cloud, NFTs, blockchain, an evolution of the solution that Jugi was solving for storage capabilities to make computing accessible.

Big names like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, Jugi was working and competing with them all and he was part of the success of IBM being their sole supplier. His story is legendary, coming to America with $28 dollars to build one of the biggest companies in the world! While his successes are a part of history, the intrigue comes from Jugi himself. Dynamic, fearless, warm and thoughtful, he was an industry maverick whose exploits were legendary. But the best stories have never been told until now and we at HyperChainX will be coding it into the blockchain forever.

The supply of the NFTS will be 10,000 divided by 7 different tiers.

Price: $250 BUSD

