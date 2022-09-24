News
Vikings won’t be in London very long for game against Saints
Under first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensan and first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings do extensive research before making all sorts of decisions. And that was the case before the team decided when it would leave for next Sunday’s game in London against New Orleans.
When the Vikings played in London in 2013, they left Monday night and arrived Tuesday morning. When they played there in 2017, they left Wednesday night and arrived Thursday morning. For the game against the Saints, they will depart Thursday night and arrive Friday morning.
“I do rely heavily on the sports performance side of things,’’ O’Connell said. “I have not made the trip to London, so this will be my first. I will say that we spent a lot of time talking about how we’re going to handle it, (including) consulting with the players of which have made two or three of those kind of trips. So we do feel good about our plan.”
While the Vikings left at different times for their previous two Sunday games in London, they won both. They defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 in 2013 under head coach Leslie Frazier and Cleveland 33-16 in 2017 under Mike Zimmer.
The Vikings were the home team in 2013, the road team in 2017, and again will be the road team against the Saints. The Saints will fly to London after their game Sunday at Carolina and arrive Monday morning.
“It’s a heck of a travel no matter how you do it and I think there are a lot of philosophies to it,’’ O’Connell said.
The Vikings will fly home immediately after the game. Unlike after their two previous games in London, they will not have a bye the following week. They will return to face Chicago at home on Oct. 9.
O’Connell said the Vikings will plunge quickly into preparation for the game against New Orleans after they face Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will practice at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday and Thursday and O’Connell said they will “condense some meeting times a little bit” during the week.
Equipment manager Dennis Ryan said he has been working diligently on getting ready for the trip since it was officially announced May 4 that the Vikings would play in London. He said the team long has been assembling a list of items for a manifest that must be turned into customs in the United Kingdom.
“It’s quite a lengthy document and right away we started going through it,’’ said Ryan, saying the Vikings must include the value of everything they bring and in what country items were made.
Ryan said the Vikings will bring about 20,000 pounds of equipment, a similar amount to their last two trips to London and more than the roughly 17,000 pounds taken for a typical regular-season game. The difference in going overseas is the Vikings need equipment for practices and the traveling party is larger.
Ryan, who has been with Minnesota since 1975, has accompanied the team on all its international trips. Prior to their first regular-season game abroad in 2013, the Vikings played preseason games in London in 1983, in Gothenburg, Sweden in 1988, in Berlin in 1993 and in Tokyo in 1994.
For the London game in 1983, Ryan said the traveling party was much smaller and the Vikings only took about 7,500 pounds of equipment.
The Vikings will face the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the fourth different stadium used in four trips to London. They played at the old Wembley Stadium in 1983, the new Wembley Stadium in 2013 and at Twickenham Stadium in 2017.
Ryan hasn’t yet been to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but has “heard it’s impressive as far as an NFL facility” and that it has a big locker room. The surface is Turf Master, which will make it the first time Minnesota has played on artificial turf in Europe.
IT’S THE OTHER NO. 45
Vikings linebacker Troy Dye got a kick out of announcer Joe Buck saying on ABC’s Monday Night Football last Monday in Philadelphia that a tackle he made on a punt return was by long snapper Rick Lovato. Lovato wears No. 45 for the Eagles and Dye wears No. 45 for the Vikings, who lost the game 24-7.
“That’s pretty funny,’’ Dye said. “You can’t get really mad at somebody for making an honest mistake. As long as the people who tally up the tackles get it right. As long as they put it down as a tackle for Troy Dye.”
Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the Chicago Bulls season — and his absence is likely to stretch longer after knee surgery
Lonzo Ball will have left knee surgery next week and miss the start of the season as the Chicago Bulls continue to seek answers for their starting point guard’s lingering injury.
The Bulls announced Wednesday that Ball on Sept. 28 will undergo an arthroscopic debridement — a procedure that removes cartilage, tissue and other debris — of his left knee. The procedure will take place in Los Angeles, where Ball has spent the offseason attempting to rehab the injury initially suffered in January.
Ball will be reevaluated four to six weeks after the procedure, sidelining him through at least the first five games of the season. His absence is likely to stretch longer.
By the time he is reevaluated, Ball will have gone more than 10 months without being able to run at full speed or scrimmage with contact, and that volume of missed games will require a lengthy onboarding back into the weekly workload of the regular season.
In the meantime, Ball’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the Bulls lineup, which will rely on second-year pro Ayo Dosunmu and veteran Alex Caruso to shoulder the load at point guard.
Ball’s path to recovery seemed simple after a Jan. 28 surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee. At the time, the Bulls predicted Ball would return by the end of the regular season to run the offense in the playoffs.
Complicated by a deep bone bruise in the same knee, Ball remained plagued by pain and discomfort that prevented him from running at full speed. He eventually was shut down midway through the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls front office remained vague about Ball’s recovery path throughout the summer, but executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley both hinted at concerns about Ball’s return during the offseason.
“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said July 12 during an NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
Injuries have plagued Ball throughout his career. He has yet to play more than 65% of a single season, suffering a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb during prior stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
As the Bulls prepare to open training camp Tuesday, they face a major crisis in filling Ball’s position. They did not target another primary ballhandler in the offseason, which means they’ll be forced to rely on Dosunmu and Caruso to open the season.
Besides his ability to spark the Bulls in transition with pinpoint passes, Ball’s defensive instincts are nearly inimitable. The Bulls struggled to maintain defensive pressure in the final months of the season without Ball.
()
Trump has installed a historic number of judges. Biden is overtaking him so far.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has secured Senate confirmation for more than 80 of his nominees for federal judgeship, a breakneck speed that surpasses former President Donald Trump at this point in his presidency.
The Democratic-led Senate has confirmed four new Circuit Court justices in the past two weeks, most recently U.S. District Judge Florence Pan to the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, per a vote of 52 to 42, bringing Biden’s total to 83. By contrast, Trump had installed 69 justices by this point in his term.
Still, Biden is playing catch-up after Trump and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell throttled back in the second half of Trump’s term and brought his total to 231 justices – mostly young conservatives poised to shape the law American for generations, including three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Trump’s total exceeds every first-term president since Jimmy Carter. The most recent two-term presidents, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, each earned 325 Senate-confirmed justices for district courts, circuit courts and the Supreme Court in eight years. (The numbers drop slightly when judges who were confirmed to a lower court and then elevated by the same president are counted as one.)
Biden chose an unusually diverse slate, with high shares of black, Latino and Asian American judges, and he emphasized candidates with a background as public defenders or civil rights lawyers, choosing fewer prosecutors and corporate lawyers.
But will Biden continue to overtake Trump and his predecessors?
That question will be answered by voters in major swing states in the upcoming midterm elections, as they decide which party will control the Senate for the next two years. The current 50-50 split means Republicans only need one net win to capture a majority.
If Democrats hold their ground, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., would continue to prioritize votes over Biden’s picks. He has about three months left in the current session to confirm more justices and has highlighted the judiciary to rally liberal activists around keeping the Senate in Democratic hands.
“I have made it clear that more President Biden judicial nominees will be a top priority for Senate Democrats, and we are delivering on our promise,” he told reporters. “We’ve come a very long way, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
If Republicans took control, it would give McConnell, R-Ky., the power to allow or deny votes on any of Biden’s nominees. Last year he would not commit to holding a vote on a Biden nominee for the Supreme Court in 2023, if a seat opened up, and said it was ‘highly unlikely’ he would leave. the Democrat will fill a vacancy in 2024, a year-long presidential election.
McConnell’s allies say a GOP-led Senate would force Biden to choose justices acceptable to conservatives in order to secure floor votes. Many of its current candidates do not fit these criteria.
“Obviously, if we’re in the majority, he’ll have to consult with us on the justices and other names in the executive,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R.S.D., told NBC News. “I guess that will affect and temper the types of candidates he sends, knowing he’s going to have to run it through a Republican Senate.”
“They’re going to have to be judges for you to expect a Republican Senate to get ahead,” he said.
McConnell has already used extraordinary tactics to keep liberal justices away from the courts and pave the way in the Senate to confirm more conservative judicial nominees under Trump. He made it a priority to steer the courts to the right, blocking President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, citing the approaching election, before confirming Trump’s chosen Amy Coney Barrett. the week before the 2020 election.
McConnell’s tactics have brought big wins for Republicans, with the new 6-3 conservative Supreme Court recently revoking the constitutional right to abortion, expanding protections for gun owners and expanding religious rights.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, DR.I., a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, said a GOP-led Senate would hand over the judicial nomination process “to whoever the dark backers of the Federalist Society want,” referring to an influential curator. judicial organization with leaders who controlled Trump’s judges.
Brian Fallon, who heads the progressive judiciary group Demand Justice, said a Republican-led Senate would “put an abrupt end to President Biden’s overhaul of the justice system.”
“The past two years have seen Biden set records in terms of the number of confirmed judges and have also seen him dramatically shift the paradigm of who gets nominated. All of that is in jeopardy in November,” he said. “If the Democrats fail to hold the Senate, that probably also means we can say goodbye to any hopes of Biden filling a vacancy that might unexpectedly arise on the Supreme Court.”
For now, the Democrats’ judicial focus is on the lame session.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in an interview that he plans to advance more than 20 additional nominees this year.
“Hopefully we can do all of that, and more,” he said. “I think it will be a remarkable achievement if we do that.”
If he remains president for two more years, Durbin said, he intends to preserve the “blue” comity that allows senators to effectively veto the choices of district courts that oversee their home states. . Republicans ended the tradition of circuit judges in the Trump era and some liberals want to end it for district judges so GOP senators in red states can’t block Biden candidates for vacancies. .
But, Durbin said, “I’m sticking with it. We made it work.”
nbcnews
Gst slaps biggest Rs 21,000 crore cause and effect opinion on Gameskraft tech
mini
Gameskraft Technology Private has been charged with failing to pay GST (goods and services tax) of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice relates to the period between 2017 and June 30, 2022.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has issued the largest indirect tax show cause notice in history to a Bengaluru-based online gaming company, Gameskraft Technology Private Ltd (GTPL), reported CNN News 18.
The company has been accused of failing to pay GST (goods and services tax) of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice relates to the period between 2017 and June 30, 2022.
Gameskraft Technology has been accused of promoting online betting through card, casual and fantasy games like Rummy Culture, Gamezy, Rummy Time, etc. and DGGI imposed a 28% tax on bet amounts of almost Rs 77,000 crore.
According to the DGGI report, GTPL engaged in betting by allowing its players to place bets in the form of cash bets and it allowed betting on the outcome of card games played online.
During the investigation, DGGI discovered that Gameskraft did not issue any invoices to its customers and submitted false/overdue invoices, which were detected by forensic examination.
Additionally, DGGI said the company urges its customers to gamble because there is no way back once the money has been added to the wallet.
Gameskraft was launched in 2017 by a group of passionate gamers to delight the Indian gaming community with skill-based games.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Fiona hammers the Canadian coast with hurricane-force winds and rain
Associated press
The Fascination of Marilyn Monroe Comes to Netflix with ‘Blonde’
Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there’s still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the frenzied talk around “Blonde”, an adaptation of the fictional portrait of the Hollywood star by Joyce Carol Oates which has not yet been seen by the general public. There was curiosity about its star, Ana de Armas, and her native Cuban accent creeping into the trailer.
yahoo
3 keys to a Jets victory over Joe Burrow, Bengals in Week 3
1. GET PRESSURE ON BURROW
Through two games, the Bengals have allowed Joe Burrow to be sacked 13 times during the first two weeks of the season. Since 2005, that is tied for the most sacks allowed over the first two games.
Cincinnati thought it solved its offensive line issues during the offseason by adding four new starters, including right tackle La’el Collins, who came over from the Cowboys. However, that is not the case. Collins was not only the lowest-graded offensive lineman after allowing giving up two hurries, two quarterback hits and one sack, but he is also dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss two days of practice this week.
The Jets need to generate pressure on Burrow early and often if they’re going to come away with the victory. The problem is, the Jets’ pass rush has been nearly nonexistent through two games.
Gang Green has just three sacks, which is ranked 26th in the league. Even if the Jets have to bring pressure in terms of blitzing, keeping Burrow rattled the entire afternoon has to be a priority for the Jets.
2. START FAST
New York has let both opponents get out to an early lead. Now it’s time for the Green and White to set the tone for the entire game.
Last week, the Jets’ playcalling offensively was more creative, which eventually led to 14 points before halftime. Now the Jets need to gain a lead early so their entire playbook can be at their disposal.
Playing from behind like the Jets have the first two weeks, you’re limited to passing the ball to overcome your deficit. That’s why Gang Green needs to gain an early lead, which will also help their defense play looser.
3. COMMIT TO RUNNING GAME
Running the ball effectively hasn’t been the problem for the Jets, it’s been committing to the run late in the game.
The Jets are averaging 4.8 yards per carry, which is tied for 10th in the NFL. In the 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns, rookie Breece Hall ran for 50 yards and averaged 7.1 per attempt.
Gang Green went away from the run after being down in the fourth quarter. The rushing attack can take pressure off quarterback Joe Flacco and the rest of the offense. This is why Jets offensive coordination Mike LaFleur needs to commit more to the run, no matter if they’re down or not.
()
How did Chicago Bulls players spend their summer? Here’s a rundown with training camp fast approaching.
The Chicago Bulls stayed quiet for most of the offseason, focusing on re-signing Zach LaVine and returning the core of last year’s roster to build into the 2022-23 season. But it was still a busy summer for Bulls players, who spent the time recovering from injury, expanding their families and competing in local and international competitions.
The Bulls added free agents Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić along with draft pick Dalen Terry to complement the starting trio of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. The front office committed early to its plan for running back last season’s roster, but injuries remain a key concern as the team plans to enter the season without starting point guard Lonzo Ball.
With the Bulls opening training camp Tuesday, here’s a rundown of how some of the top players spent their summer
1. Lonzo Ball’s left knee injury lingers
The offseason didn’t offer relief for Lonzo Ball, who will have left knee surgery Wednesday and miss the start of the season as he continues to seek answers for an injury that has lingered since January.
Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement — a procedure that removes cartilage, tissue and other debris — of his left knee. The procedure will take place in Los Angeles, where Ball spent the offseason attempting to rehab the injury.
Ball will be reevaluated four to six weeks after the procedure, sidelining him through at least the first five games of the season. By the time he is reevaluated, Ball will have gone more than 10 months without being able to run at full speed or scrimmage with contact, and that volume of missed games will require a lengthy onboarding back into the weekly workload of the regular season.
2. DeMar DeRozan dominates the Drew League
DeRozan returned to the Drew League with his team MMV Cheaters this summer, dropping eye-popping scoring performances in the vaunted pro-am league.
The Drew League is a competitive league based at King Drew Magnet High School in DeRozan’s hometown of Compton, Calif. The league regularly features top NBA talent, with rotating rosters that allow players to drop in throughout the summer.
DeRozan scored 36 points on his top night of the summer, but the Cheaters ultimately were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.
Patrick Williams joined DeRozan for a game, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds in his league debut. At the start of summer, Williams cited plans to join DeRozan in Los Angeles to undergo grueling “hell” workouts that the veteran previously honed with Kobe Bryant.
DeRozan also welcomed Lakers star LeBron James onto his team for a July game. In his first appearance in the Drew League since 2011, James dropped 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in the win while DeRozan added 30 points and 14 rebounds.
3. Zach LaVine welcomes first child
Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter, welcomed their first child, Saint Thomas, in August.
After signing a maximum five-year, $215.2 million contract extension with the Bulls in July, LaVine expressed excitement and nerves over his new role as a father.
“That’s bigger than basketball, bigger than everything,” the two-time All-Star said. “I’m nervous, anxious, excited. … I know how to play basketball — but this is something I haven’t done yet.”
LaVine, 27, focused on growth and recovery this offseason. He spent most of the summer in Los Angeles after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May to address discomfort that plagued him for the latter half of the 2021-22 season.
4. Goran Dragić returns to Eurobasket tournament
Dragić came out of international retirement at 36 to play for the Slovenian national team in the Eurobasket tournament this summer, starting alongside Dallas star Luka Dončić.
The tournament offered a much-needed update on Dragić’s current abilities after the guard played only 21 games last season.
Slovenia’s run was cut short in a quarterfinals upset by Poland, but Dragić’s performance proved positive: He averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in seven games.
Dragić oscillated between the primary and secondary ballhandler roles, showcasing promise for his ability to run an offense as the Bulls weigh their point guard alternatives to the injured Ball.
The tournament was dominated by top NBA stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it was missing one Bulls starter: Vučević. The center opted not to compete for the Serbian national team in part to focus on his role with the Bulls after a frustrating end to the 2021-22 season.
5. Ayo Dosunmu bulks up, focuses on community
The second-year guard showed signs of significant muscle gain during his first full offseason, participating in summer workouts at the Advocate Center despite sitting out of summer league in Las Vegas.
But the biggest event of Dosunmu’s summer took place on a different court. Dosunmu hosted a community block party in July to honor his childhood friend Darius Brown, who was killed in a shooting on their neighborhood basketball court.
The homegrown guard participated in charity events throughout the summer, joining Mayor Lori Lightfoot to speak at a peace march in June to advocate against gun violence.
()
