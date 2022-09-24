Finance
VoIP Phone Service – Manifesting Itself As a Giant Means of Telephony
VoIP Phone Service, is a trend-setter in itself with a number of service providers working to provide the best of IP services to customers worldwide. This service has successfully overcome many backlogs of the past. This type of telephony makes it evident that users can utilise high end services at a reasonably low cost in every place of the world. The system simplifies broadband telephony and makes the services low cost ones. The international rates charged on phone calls are actually local rates. So, the users are not troubled with the concern of having to pay huge call rates.
There are many attractive features of VoIP. It includes cheap international rates, money back guarantee, 30 calling features and customised accounts. These have generated a huge clientele for VoIP in the entire world. The world has sufficed technologies that are the best and bring to limelight connectivity methods with VoIP as a interactive mode. There are several advantages associated with VoIP phone service. The Voice over IP services include:
1.Substantial savings in comparison to traditional phone lines.
2.Local phone service is not necessary with VoIP.
3.It opines to one’s ability to move anywhere in the world.
4.It gives a detailed online tracking so as to monitor one’s account actively.
5.There are unique phone features that are unavailable with traditional providers.
6.Video conferencing is offered by several service providers.
The broadband VoIP phone service ensures high call quality and customer support. One just needs to subscribe to a VoIP service provider and the rest of the facilities are provided by the service provider. There are rich features such as fax support, call logs, speed dial and three-way calling that the service provider of VoIP furnishes. The extras features of VoIP internet phone service include call forwarding, selective call rejection, priority ringtones and caller ID recognition. The VoIP phone service provider offers free software to people so as to allow them avail the services of Voice over network.
The VoIP phone service has many benefits whereby it is possible for the users to go for annual prepay deals, select one’s area code and also avail cheap international call rates. The professional installation makes it possible for people to make international calls from their home base with the aid of a Personal Computer. The Voice Over IP service also makes it possible for people to make Video calls to others whereby the user gets the opportunity to see the person he is talking to. Sending and receiving files also becomes easy with the VoIP Internet phone service. So, one can upload pictures and videos and share them with other callers while taking to them. Thus Voice Over IP service is a method of connecting to others.
The Importance of Call Accounting Software
Call accounting software is a system that records, translates and reports on telephone call activity. The software is used by most corporations to control expenses, allocate cost and increase productivity. Call accounting generally receives Station Message Detail Records (SMDR) or Call Detail Records (CDR) from a telephone system through any of various protocls including serial, IP and file transfer.
SMDR is a feature that is available for most telephone systems and IP PBXs. The data is generally a system log of call traffic which includes call direction, date and time of the call, length of call, extension and trunk or line. There are various other pieces of information such as authorization code and account code that may be optionally available depending on the capability of the hardware. The raw or unprocessed SMDR output of the telephone system is often too volumous and difficult to read.
A call accounting software packages utilizes SMDR data and translate the information into a simplified database format for further analysis. The data is often presented in graphical, detailed or summary reports by extension, departments or other corporate levels.
The cost of a telephone call has been steadily decreasing with the introduction of peer to peer free calling, flat rate plans and bundled services. Call accounting software packages that historically focused on telephone tracking and expense management have transformed themselves into comprehensive communication management systems (CMS). These systems include extension, line, operator, auto attendant, ACD, IVR, voice mail and other facility traffic.
The ability to track call duration, call distribution, ring time, hold time and call queues has allowed leading communication management systems to analyze and measure productivity.
Toll fraud analysis remains a component of most major CMS systems. However, there now exist new threats in bandwidth hacking which can result in poor performance for VoIP traffic, security breach and network shutdown. New CMS systems pinpoint irregularities, bottlenecks and network overflows and suggest recommended corrective action.
Who Can I Trust in the Financial Services Industry?
For well over a decade, my unrelenting focus has been understanding financial risk and developing practical strategies for managing the risk created by job loss, illness or disability, bear markets and funding thirty years of retirement. Since 1997, I have watched the job of managing those risks become increasingly complex.
One reason understanding and managing financial risk is more difficult is the world, in general, changes at such an incredible pace. Fellow speaker, Vince Poscente, calls it the more-faster-now culture. The other more sinister reason the job is more difficult is it seems so difficult to know who to trust. Over the last ten years or so, in the financial services industry in particular, so many have proven themselves so untrustworthy.
I am not just talking about the Enrons and Bernie Madoffs of the world. I am talking about the countless number of brokerage firms, insurance companies, mutual fund complexes, brokers and investment managers who continue to sell you products – like mutual funds or annuities – and lies – like market timing or stock picking – when all the evidence clearly says those products are only good for the people selling them. So let me give you some guidelines to help you sort out the snakes from the good guys.
Transparency
The first criteria is transparency. Transparency means everything is up front and out in the open. It is the financial services equivalent of an open kitchen in a restaurant. Ask yourself these questions:
– Do you know exactly how the advisor is getting paid, how much and by whom?
– Can you see where the conflict of interests might be so you can evaluate whether they are coloring the advice you are receiving?
Requiring transparency will eliminate the vast majority of advisors working for banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms and almost anyone selling commissioned financial products. Why is transparency important? It is quite simple. If someone else is paying the bill, their interests will likely come before yours.
Truthfulness
The second thing on your checklist is do they promise the impossible? Ask yourself these questions:
– Do they promise unrealistic returns?
– Do they claim they can predict which way the market will go or pick the stocks that will do better than average?
– Do they tell you that an investment is no risk, or change the subject when you ask about risk?
All of these should set off alarm bells in your head. The first is most pervasive among unregulated entities promoting active trading strategies. The second will disqualify a lot of advisors – including an advisor that promotes an actively managed mutual fund. The third seems to be most common in the variable annuity and life settlement markets but it also occurs elsewhere. In February, 2008, the Auction Rate Securities market failed. $200 billion worth of ARSs that had been sold as a cash equivalent became illiquid.
Remember, there is no such thing as a risk-free investment. Risk takes many forms. Just because something doesn’t have market risk or credit risk does not mean it doesn’t have other forms of risk.
Expertise
The third criteria is expertise. And you have to be careful here. We often infer expertise from things that are meaningless. Being a celebrity doesn’t make you an expert. Having a newspaper column, TV show, radio show or having written a book doesn’t make you an expert. Having hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars of assets under management doesn’t make you an expert. Ask yourself these questions:
– Is the advisor recommending the same thing a hundred other advisors would or could?
– Is there any original thinking going into how to solve your specific financial challenges?
– Can the advisor back up their recommendations, with empirical data, from unbiased researchers, supporting their recommendations?
My favorite definition of expertise comes from Mark Sanborn. Expertise is the ability to synthesize existing ideas and think creatively – to add new knowledge and contribute new ideas to your domain of expertise. If your advisor spends most of his time reading about sales skills or practice management rather than the latest academic research, that should be a red flag.
Behavioral Finance
And finally, knowing, as we do, that investors rarely act in a completely rational manner as traditional economic theory would suggest, and knowing that when it comes to investing, our emotions are our worst enemy, if your advisor doesn’t have some sort of emphasis on the behavioral component of investing, I would be concerned. Ask yourself these questions:
– Does the advisor address the behavioral component of investing in their presentation or materials?
– What safeguards or mechanisms are in place to keep me from sabotaging my portfolio in a fit of fear or greed?
– What safeguards or mechanisms are in place to keep the advisor from sabotaging my portfolio in a fit of fear or greed?
The Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior, done each year by Dalbar, tells us that over the twenty year period ending in 2005, the stock market averaged roughly 12%. Over that same period, the average stock mutual fund averaged roughly 9%. The average stock mutual fund investor? Only 4%!
The difference between 4% and 9% is the result of buying and selling at the exact wrong time and what causes that is fear and greed. That’s the low hanging fruit! If an advisor doesn’t emphasize the behavioral aspects of investing, they are pretty limited in what they can do for you. Those are my four, although there could certainly be more. I am curious what you think – about these and about what you would add to the list.
The Blunder of it All, Or When is an Ad Finished?
How big can an orchard get if you cut down your one fruit-producing tree to replace it with a new, untested fruit tree?
First off you’ll never have any more than one fruit tree producing at a time and the new, untested tree may never take root, blossom or produce a product. It’s a limiting and dangerous way to make money from an orchard.
Metaphorically, we’ve seen many businesses stunt their growth by doing the exact same thing. Their fruit tree is a revenue-producing ad or marketing campaign that gets replaced by a new one for the sake of change. And the worst part, many an ad is changed without any real measurement of its effectiveness.
Let me compare and contrast two competitors’ ad campaigns to give you an example.
The U.S. Army had a recruiting campaign for decades based on the “Be All You Can Be” slogan. Not only did it stand the test of time, but it proved to be popular with its target audience and effective at generating recruits.
Turn the century. The U.S. Army Recruiting Command decides the ads have gotten old and need to be updated-so they feel. Along comes “An Army of One” quickly replaced by “Army Strong.” The former was a flop. The latter is just about to achieve the same result and has just about disappeared from TV and radio. A replacement is in the works.
The Army had a great slogan with a series of excellent recruiting ads built around it. The slogan produced results but it was changed for no other reason than someone felt it needed updating.
By contrast, check out the other service that needs to draw from the exact same target market, the United States Marine Corps (USMC). Their campaign of looking for: “The Few, the Proud, the Marines” predates “Be All You Can Be” and is still in use today. Why?
By being elite and creating an image of exclusivity, they attract the same young men and women the Army is looking for. What they have, and the Army seems to lack, is accurate measurement that gives the Marines knowledge the campaign works. Further, until it’s proven not to work, they’re not about to change it.
Here’s another example of a bad decision to end a campaign:
Foxwoods Casino in CT for years ran a rare, successful image-based campaign with the theme “The Wonder of It All.” It was featured in all their advertising on TV and radio. The owners decided the theme had run its course and something new was needed. Every attempt at a replacement was an instant and fatal flop. In fact, they’ve even stopped mass advertising, letting their main competitor go unchallenged on TV and radio.
If you want substantial business growth then you have to take a page out of the GEICO advertising game plan. Right now they’re running three different ad campaigns:
· So simple a caveman can do it
· The gecko
· Googly eyes on a stack of cash
The anectodotal evidence is they’re working. Why else run three different campaigns at the same time?
The big lesson: While so many business owners run sequential ads and marketing campaigns, the growth-oriented company overpowers the competition with simultaneous ads and marketing campaigns.
The Ever Improving Monster Truck Insurance
The thrill of monster trucks have been entertaining the American people and its fans from all over the world for decades now, and many would consider it as a big part of the American pop culture. At first sight, it could be mistaken as a regular pick up truck, but wait till you see the massive modification it holds. Armed with an oversize suspensions and wheels, it towers among the rest when it hit the road in rare occasions. Because of the massive frame it posses, they have the ability to crush cars like they were paper plates on a table. They are matched-up against each other in an event called demolition derby, where the strongest of them would survive.
Large arenas or venues are needed to cater monster truck rallies. In the finale of the monster truck competition, a driver would select the course, and after, he or she could do whatever he or she wishes with the vehicle. Tricks like donut, cyclone, and crushing cars with their behemoth wheels are the things fans wants to see. In some rallies, they would feature a mobile home being crushed by this monsters. Yes, they are so large that they could almost destroy anything in their path.
It is obvious that owning a monster truck would not be light on our regular budget, and also, you have to worry about its big insurance policy. According to a liable monster truck website, the cost for the insurance of the massive vehicle is too high for most individuals; this would not even include using it for sponsor support and business purposes. The MTRA or the monster truck racing organization is the governing body in charge of these oversize pick-ups. If you want any information regarding these devastating trucks, well look no further for you picked the right organization. If you want your monster truck to be licensed, they are going to be the people that could assist you in any ways possible. They are unique type of vehicles; it is only fitting that it would fall under special vehicle insurance.
Not all insurance companies would cater the needs of a massive vehicle like the monster truck, which leaves owners and future owners, with fewer options in terms to their insurance. For sure there is no cheap insurance with full coverage available out there that could provide the necessary needs of a big vehicle. In behalf to the drivers, most accidents happen in rallies and competitions. Seldom, you could see road accidents that involve these large pick-up trucks. Some laws would even forbid them from using the private and public highways. If you could conduct a survey on the knowledge of people about monster truck insurance, the result would be low because most people have limited or no knowledge at all about it. The life of drivers as well as fans in the front row are in danger every time a competition is held, it is in this aspect that most insurance companies would focus on, and their policies or terms are still not defined but they are confident that in the near future, it would be clear to all of us.
Live Your Life by Design With a Vision Board
OK already, so you have heard this before, well here it is again. Do you have a vision board and if not why not?
They are so easy to make, they are fun and when you make them you are deliberately forecasting your future. How cool is this?
Maybe the question should be, how scary it is if you do make a vision board.
What is a vision board: It is a snapshot of your personal desires, goals and dreams in drawings, pictures and writings. When you create a vision board you are having fun and thinking about what you want to come into your life. You are activating the universal law of attraction to bring these desires into your reality.
A few years ago I decided for the first time to make a vision board. I had no idea if it would work but I remained opened to the idea that it would. I cut pictures from magazines. I paste money from foreign countries that I received during my travels. I put a big cruise ship and lots of interesting, thoughtful and fun things on my board. I added more items as time passed. I placed the board in a location that I could view often. I stared at my vision board everyday for 6 months or more.
I moved my household to a different location and state thus packing the board away. I unpacked it recently and was overcome with emotions when I realized that everything on that board had come into my life. I was so full with gratitude as I touched the items on that vision board.
So, needless to say, I started another.
How to start yours:
- Your subconscious works in pictures and images. Collect pictures of things you desire to come into your life. Cars, money, checks, homes, computers, jewelry, large groups for your business. You can add a resignation to your boss or even quotations that move you. Let your dreams soar.
- Get colored pencils for drawings and writing.
- Buy a sturdy board from office store along with glue and tape
- Draw, write and paste pictures on your board.
- Use dates you want things to occur. Go for it.
- Engage your senses and emotions when adding to your board.
TIP: Do not place anything negative on your vision board, ever!
You vision board is only limited by the extent of your creativity. It should evoke a positive response from you and make you feel happy when you look at it.
Your board should be intentionally placed in a location that gives you maximum exposure to it. Constantly wash your subconscious mind with the energy from your board to manifest your desires quickly.
If you fear criticism or the need to justify your vision board to others, place it in a private location for your eyes only. Your little secret. How delightful.
Start collecting pictures for your board today and begin to live your life by your design.
Honor yourself!
Medical Machining
Medical machining process is used for manufacturing different types of medical tools such as scissors, clamps, surgical knives, syringes, and others. Medical instruments manufacturing uses advanced machining processes that help in producing precision medical tools and equipment required in the medical industry.
Medical machining involves fabrication of metal parts, which are extremely intricate and are mainly made from thin metal sheets. Different techniques used in medical machining include chemical etching, metal stamping, and EDM machining. Chemical etching machining process is mainly used for producing typical precision medical parts. The machining system offers a great flexibility for producing precision medical tools with unusual configuration as well as metals with tight tolerance within .0005′. Besides this, chemical etching machining is capable of producing small holes and bars that are not possible with other machining processes. Furthermore, chemical etching machining uses state-of-the-art-CAD software enabled with ¼-mm resolution in the production process, which facilitates speedy and low cost operations. The machining system is ideal for both prototype and production of large quantities of precision medical instruments.
Another technique known as the metal stamping machining phenomenon, which is also referred to as progressive die stamping or long run metal stamping, is extensively used in production of precision medical equipment with thickness from .002′ to .135′. The technique is mainly used for processing typical low price parts that are formed into three dimensions. Another common process is Wire Electrical-Discharge Machining (EDM) in which the metal is separated from a conductive work piece by means of electrical erosion. During this process, the wire never touches the conductive work piece and leaves a path on the work piece, which is slightly larger than the wire.
The advancement in precision medical machining has provided a significant boost to the medical industry, as surgical procedures need parts, which are designed with utmost perfection. Medical machining phenomenon has helped in manufacturing better quality hospital tools, thus serving greatly for a social cause.
