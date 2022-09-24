Wake Up America – Time to Up the Ante!

Pin 0 Shares

Very important. What would it happen if last Friday record breaking $138.54 increased price of oil barrel price increases once again to $200.00 per barrel? Prefer to hear the scary stuff before it gets late as many expert predict 2012 is when the economy can positively start changing.

If you read the economic numbers of the 90s, the later pattern expenses of our latest years since 911 and the way our ruling has kept inflating the economy, you probably having a gut feeling by now that this may be starting. The government wants to keep all of us confident about spending our hard earned money, they have to.

These are none other than viral communications just to prevent want thing, chaos. Problem is, time is running out. If you watch the news, people in Spain are now taking the law into deep levels with what they can to stop mayham in gas prices. Worst, our US military runs with fossil fuels, what happens if there isn’t any entry of petroleum to your country? Would you be more vulnerable to terrorist attacks?

Why should I mention all this given potential outcomes? When our income depends on fossil fuels, on a third party – we don’t have great control (notice I didn’t say 100% control – as we never have that by nature)

If consumer spending makes about 70% of all economic activity in Puerto Rico, USA among other countries, don’t you think it would be wise for governments to keep you confident about spending. Of course, it buys control and buys us what is being taken away from us – it buys us time.

If you have acquired a loan like me to buy a beautiful home right when most business runs, the city. You know that it has been easier than ever to lock 5% interest rates. Fantastic opportunity. It is a genuine way to maintain an economy afloat to combat inflation do because energy prices.

Automobile brands like GM, Delphi, Lucent about many others that anyone can hit a little search online can note that quite a few of this brands are already in hole with $2,200 for every automobiles that leaves their production plant do to pension expenses. What happens if you and I don’t buy cars while fossil fuel prices sky rocket? Merger with Geico? By seeing enough, anything can happen – but your well being is on the line and that’s what is important.

When a pension plan remains under funded for a certain timeframe, companies are required to use their earnings to fill the gap and if big corporations need to take care of retirees. What happens if there are not more earnings? Would insurance covers everyone?

If anyone by this stage thinks the economy is starting to improve, the only think few of us can personally say to friendly America is – wake up! It is a positive illusion pipe dream. Change your vision before it is to late. Try to take more control of your life by starting a business. The competition is basically on each other in price cuts, that’s good for you as a buyer. Enough is enough?

Most people are spending based on borrowed money, home equity loans being the biggie. Job creation are not the one to thank for this behavior, it is the flexibility in credit acceptance from banks. Remind yourself of our last Internet bubble a few years back. The ruling being unaware of the disasters ahead and Wall Street still having everyone at hello left disasters.

I would encourage you to take a look back when many of us were babies in the 80s. Going back to books for history, Mr. Paul Volcker was and still is an historic star. As a compulsive compliment, differentiate him now from Alan Greenspan. Any predictable results for next months, years?

There is no need to talk about record breaking federal deficits, record breaking bankruptcies, record consumer debt, Iraq post-war issues, health care, weak dollar, pension crisis, global tensions, deficits in trade and many others that few of us do not have the time to form a 10 pound content gorilla.

It is time for a change and upping up your anti. If you accept to take more control of your future, say at loud: Enough is enough! If you really mean it, you should know what to do for short term and long term growth. It isn’t about survival, it is about living – consider the reminder!