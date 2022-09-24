Finance
What Is an IP Phone?
An IP Phone is a telephone that operates on a data network instead of traditional telecoms networks. It is designed as a networking device, running over the TCP/IP suite of protocols, where the speech is digitized and encapsulated in a series of IP (Internet Protocol) packets for transmission over copper or fibre transmission lines. An IP Phone is more traditionally referred to as a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone because it is because it uses technology that come under the general heading of VoIP.
VoIP telephone calls can be made over the Internet or private IP networks run by companies and organisations. Just like traditional telephony, VoIP needs to use signalling and control protocols for the setup, control and clearing of the calls. SIP (Session Control Protocol) is the most popular control protocol in use today, and most commercial IP Phones support SIP. On the Internet, Skype is the most popular Voice over IP system, but it is proprietary and doesn’t support Industry standard protocols.
Voice over IP technologies also support multimedia as well as voice, and there are many video applications that are supported by VoIP.
In order for the IP phone to operate in a digital network then the analogue speech input via the microphone must be digitised so that it can be packetized ready for transmission on the IP network. There are many variations of the processes for digitization and they generally come under the heading of a Codec (Coder / Decoder). One codec that is also used in the digital telephone networks is the ITU-T G.711 codec, which digitises the analogue speech through a process of sampling and quantization. The first part of the process is PCM (Pulse Code Modulation), where the analogue speech is sampled at a constant rate of 8khz to produce 8 bit binary words which represent the original analogue speech. It must be noted that when the binary data is reconverted to an analogue form at the receiver, there is a drop in quality due to what we call quantization error. Other popular codecs include G.729, G.726 and G.723, and a lot of IP phones support multiple codecs.
Traditional telephones can be used on VoIP systems provided an intermediate device is used to provide conversion and connection to the data network. These devices come under the heading of Analogue Telephone Adapters or ATA.
VoIP Phones can communicate directly with each other over a data network, but they are often used with an IP PBX which is a hardware or software device that emulates the operation of a traditional PABX as used in the Telecommunications industry. The IP PBX will provide such functionality as registration services for the phones, proxy services and supplementary services such as Call Divert, Call Forwarding, Ring Groups and Voice mail. Indeed an IP PBX should be able to provide all the services currently supplied by traditional PABXs.
Just like any other IP networking device such as a PC or Server, an IP Phone needs some basic configuration parameters such as a valid IP Address, Network Mask an MAC Address. The phones can be manually configured with IP Addresses or can be supplied with IP Addresses from a DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) server like most network devices in our IP networks today.
VoIP Phones need a power supply, just like any other network device and in recent years technology has been developed to supply these phones with DC power direct from network connection with the local switch. The power is passed down the Ethernet patch cables using the previously unused copper pairs within the cable. A standard known as IEEE 802.3af was released in 2003 and it can provide up to 15.4 watts of DC power to each device direct from the switch port. The standard was updated in 2009 as IEEE 802.3at to provide up to 25.5 watts of power per device.
IP Phones have to compete with other network protocols in our packet based data networks, but because they are conveying Real-Time information in the form of speech, they must be afforded some kind of special handling or prioritisation in the network. The methods of affording some network protocols prioritisation over others is known as QoS (Quality of Service). In other words, we must minimise the amount of delay across the network for the IP Packets containing the digitised speech. Too much delay across the network will result in a two way conversation being difficult to manage, rather like talking over a Satellite phone where the delay to and from the satellite makes the conversation difficult unless the users are disciplined and understand the problems. Variable delay, often referred to as packet switching delay, is where the delay between individual packets varies in sympathy with network conditions. This type of delay normally comes under the heading of jitter, and there are a number of techniques that can be employed to alleviate the effects of jitter.
There are many manufacturers of IP Phones, and if you are purchasing a VoIP Phone then you must ensure that it supports the standards supported elsewhere in your network such as the correct codecs, inline power standard and of course the features that you require.
How Car Accident Lawyers Protect Your Rights After an Accident
Car accident lawyers in Albuquerque are often called out in the middle of the night to help clients who are involved in a car accident and accused of being intoxicated. The arresting officer may request you to take the field sobriety test, but this test is not always conclusive, and some people cannot pass it even if they are not drinking. Residents of Albuquerque, New Mexico and visitors alike are all wondering what their rights are when they are involved in an auto accident and the police have charged them with driving while intoxicated (DWI).
Albuquerque Attorneys Protect Your Rights
Albuquerque attorneys may advise you that refusing the field sobriety test is ok, but you should make it plain that you are not refusing to take the a breath or blood test. The officer will possibly take you to jail and you should immediately request to call your choice of Albuquerque attorneys. The attorney will make sure that you are tested properly and not charged with DWI if you are not drinking. This is very important when you are involved in a car accident where someone has been hurt.
The attorneys may advise you that after your arrest, you will need to submit a request for an administrative hearing regarding the revocation of your driver’s license to the Motor Vehicle Division of New Mexico. In Albuquerque this procedure must be done immediately in order to save your driver’s license from being revoked by the state of New Mexico. This is a necessary step even if you are not guilty of DWI in order to save your New Mexico driver’s license.
Penalty for DWI in New Mexico You will find that the penalty can be rather stiff if convicted of DWI in New Mexico. That is why it is necessary to contact lawyers immediately from the Albuquerque area to represent you. If this is your first offense you could spend up to 90 days in jail with a fine of about $500. Then there is an additional Bernalillo county court cost of $200. This means that you could end up spending around $700 in fines and penalty costs and losing ninety days of freedom. In some cases the Bernalillo county judge will order you to attend a first offender class, do community service, and serve your time in the form of probation. When you select from car accident attorneys in the Albuquerque area to defend you, then it is more likely that you will get the lesser of punishments. Car accident attorneys in Albuquerque know the judges of Bernalillo County and this will go a long way towards helping settle your case. This is true especially if this is your first time and if you are innocent the attorney will get the DWI charges dropped.
Car Accident attorneys are available for you most any time day, or night and you should not hesitate to call one if ever involved in an accident where someone has been hurt. You will find that in order to prevent unnecessary charges against you, the car accident attorneys will work very hard to make sure that you are treated properly. Your lawyers can work to help you if you have a personal injury and also to make your claim with your insurance company for damages against your vehicle. It is very important to have car accident lawyers help you whenever you are involved in an auto accident.
Cheap Car Insurance and How to Lower Your Auto Insurance Costs
Car insurance is required in most of the states of the U.S. The reason for this is that driving can prove to be very costly in case of an accident, so what companies decided to do is to charge premiums that meet a yearly rate in order for a driver to be covered if anything bad was to happen. The cost of having car insurance however, keeps rising and with the premiums as expensive as they are we wonder if there is ever a way of getting low-cost car insurance.
The cost of having car insurance can depend on many things. The thing is that with every car insurance company advertising their lower rates it’s hard for Americans to see the differences between them. Phrases like “GEICO can save you a bunch of money on your car insurance” or “with Progressive you can see the rates of all the other companies, and you will pick us” have gotten to our head, and the honest truth is that the public cannot decide what cheap car insurance is to them.
As said before automobile insurance has different factors in order to be cheap. One is the type of coverage that you have. You can purchase the basic coverage (for most states is Bodily Injury and Property Liability), full coverage (which included everything from paying the damage of your vehicle and sometimes even giving you a rented car in order for you to keep driving after an accident) or somewhere in between.
Most Americans tend to buy their cars through credit that is given to them by the car dealerships. If you have a vehicle that you are still making monthly payments it’s important to know that more than likely you will be required to have full coverage (in case of an accident). For those people that have their cars paid already, they can go with any coverage they want, which would make it less expensive.
Another factor in car insurance is the year, make and model of the vehicle. SUV’s have a better safety rating that sport cars and for this reason insurance on SUV’s would be less expensive. However, SUV’s like Cadillac Escalade’s are stolen more often than any other vehicle and this might make the price a little higher. If you have a family compact car, a mini-van or a pick-up truck, expect to pay less money on automobile insurance than those who have luxury cars, nice looking SUV’s and fast sports cars.
There are many ways of looking for the low-cost car insurance that you need. Before even thinking about getting car insurance you must first do your homework. This requires finding out your state’s auto insurance requirements which include types of coverage required and if your state is a “no fault” state. You can also write your auto insurance profile specifying what kind of car you have, who else will be in your policy, where you drive, what your driver record is and what optional safety features your automobile has.
Personal Injury Lawsuits: Getting Justice Against Burn Injuries
According to an estimate by American Burn Association, there are about 1 million burn injury cases in USA every year. Moreover, 45000 of such injury patients require hospitalization. There are burn centers in hospitals specializing in treating patients with burn injuries.
Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2005 stated that burn related injuries are the 5th most common cause of unintentional death in USA. Here, in USA in the year 2005 there were about 1602000 reported fire cases resulting in death and injuries. Everyday people sustain minor burn injuries from hot oil and handling cooking related utensils. But they hardly make it to a court of law.
However, negligence on the part of a manufacturer, employer, etc. resulting in injury or death will surely cause personal injury lawsuit. This is the jurisdiction of a Personal injury attorney. The cause and other related factors will give rise to a strong case of personal injury. The causes of fire may also vary as well as the magnitude of injury-
- Building fires especially in tall buildings can be catastrophic. Strategies tend to fail as the height of the building increases. However, lawsuit can be filed if the builder or property owner hasn’t complied with government safety standards.
- Chemical burns can take place in a school laboratory as well as a factory environment. Certain chemical burns are not obvious but can cause deep tissue damage. In case of workplace related burns the plaintiff needs to prove that the employer has failed to provide safety gear, etc. The process of injury can also determine the fate of the case. In case the chemical was inhaled or consumed the defense can say that the plaintiff tried to commit suicide. In case of negligence on the part of plaintiff will weaken his/her case.
- Negligence is not always necessary to get harmed by a defective product. In case of defective product (design, manufacturing defect or inappropriate marketing) fire injuries, the plaintiff has to prove the product was defective. Injuries can be result of electrocution too. As per US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are about 400 electrocution related victims every year.
- Flammable Fabrics Act (1953) regulates the production of flammable clothes. Presence of flammable material in clothing can be proved as mark of negligence.
- National Fire Protection Association estimated majority of fire related cases occurs in homes without fire alarms.
There are several other types of fires. In any case a legal evaluation is required before claiming compensation from an offender. Denver residents approach a local Denver Personal Injury Attorney who specializes in fire related lawsuits. The lawsuit will be initially filed in the lowest court under the jurisdiction of which the accident occurred.
Why You Should Choose Online Car Insurance
The boom of the Internet has driven car insurers to present their insurance plans online. Most traditional procedures of purchasing coverage required a lot of assessment and documentation. With online options, a car owner may save time as well as money.
It is possible for a person to acquire information about suitable plans and quotes easily through online services. Auto insurers directly sell their plans using this service. These online car insurance services serve the public on a 24/7 basis.
A majority of online insurer web sites offer complete and simple information to help the common person. These help clients to acquire more knowledge about many different types of car plans and policies, deductibles, terms and limits. Most car insurer web sites use a secure connection and therefore are safe to use to buy online.
Online Car Insurance Quotes:
A person has to pay a monthly premium for any purchased car policy. Car insurance quotes show a probable premium amount that an owner may have to pay. Online care insurance quotes are estimated values of plans by different insurers, provided on the Internet on their official web sites.
A car is a costly asset in a person’s life. Therefore, the best car quote needs to be easy to choose and the ideal place to search for this quote is an online service. Any car insurance quotes online depend on information provided by vehicle owners.
All online quote comparison web sites offer an online application forms. A vehicle owner needs to fill up this application form with correct information. This information includes all personal details of the owner and any details associated with the car purchase. Car details include the vehicle’s license plate number, other insurance policies on it, and the period of car usage.
How can someone get the cheapest car insurance quotes online? This is a common question arising in every car owner’s mind. A process of comparison helps to obtain the cheapest quotes. Car insurer comparison web sites allow users to compare more than five quotes from different companies at a time. Customers save time and money with the help of these comparison web sites.
A person may get lower car insurance rates with appropriate knowledge and safety measures. If the car is in good condition and set up with safety measures, a car owner may get numerous cheap car quotes.
Conclusion:
In brief, an online car insurance purchase helps car owners to get an insurance plan much more easily, compared to the traditional way of purchasing. There are no worries associated with these online services, because in most cases, insurers advertising on the Internet are recognized companies with good financial stability.
A client may also fix direct appointments with car insurer associates if there are further questions that need answers. Compare as many online car insurance company quotes as possible and get the best car insurance policy. You can get started with any of the resources listed below.
Mesothelioma Lawyers or Attorney and Mesothelioma Research
Mesothelioma is a form of cancer contracted by the inhalation or ingestion of asbestos fibers. The fibers in asbestos cause tumors in the lung and/or abdominal lining which, like any other form of cancer, is ultimately fatal unless treated properly. The common causes of death are internal bleeding or hemorrhage from the tumors, or cardiac arrest from the buildup of bodily fluids secreted by the body’s immune system in an attempt to combat the tumors.
A majority of those people who contract mesothelioma are in their middle to late years in life, since the symptoms manifest only after 20 to 50 years after exposure. For this reason, the number of cases of diagnosed mesothelioma patients has been steadily growing, due to the fact that asbestos was mainly in use for most industrial work during the 1970s and 1980s.
To help the afflicted victims of asbestos induced cancer, certain law firms and lawyers have begun to specialize in cases of mesothelioma. More often than not, companies in the past were aware of the adverse effects of asbestos fibers on the human body, yet failed to take proper precaution with their workers.
In cases like these, the injured patients are assisted by the lawyers or firms in finding out exactly (or approximately) when and from which source they contracted mesothelioma. A properly presented and defended case can bring in millions of dollars by way of compensation for the injured parties.
Aside from work related cases, there have also been cases where careless demolition of houses and buildings which had asbestos in the foundations and walls (in an attempt at fireproofing) were also revealed to introduce large quantities of airborne asbestos fibers which causes nearby residents mesothelioma. Again, these cases can be traced by these law firms and won in a court of law with proper presentation.
Then there are also law firms which specialize in malpractise suits against doctors which used “alternative” (meaning unproven) methods of treatment for mesothelioma. The common accepted method of treating mesothelioma is to use heat/laser surgery and chemotherapy in tandem to burn out the tumors without damaging the healthy body cells. The alternative methods include medicines to boost the body’s immune and regenerative systems as well as alternative diets and exercise.
Classic tumor removal surgery for cancer is actually ineffective against mesothelioma, and has led to patents dying after an apparently successful operation. The maximum life span after an operation is set at around 5 years. Again, conducting regular surgery to treat mesothelioma can also lead to a malpractise suit.
Another type of law suit that mesothelioma law firms and lawyers can pursue is negligence. While not as severe as a malpractise suit, it can still be damaging to a doctor’s career and can bring in a fairly decent amount in compensation if the case is won.
The reason for this type of case is that mesothelioma symptoms are actually quite similar in nature to any number of relatively harmless disorders, including common old age maladies, asthma, and indigestion. When these regular treatments fail, a good doctor should recommend an x ray, and these will reveal the presence of tumors in the lungs or stomach. Some doctors, however, will simply write off the current treatments as ineffective and prescribe another set of medicines instead of choosing an x ray, and this leads to the true problem being undiagnosed.
These are some of the major common cases handled by mesothelioma lawyers and law firms, and their credo is to help their clients find justice against the parties which have wronged them. While they cannot directly do anything to cure the mesothelioma, they can at least see to it that justice is served and compensation for the injury is recovered, and the money gained from the law suits can go a long way towards helping their clients get proper treatment.
Lastly, it is advised by mesothelioma lawyers that as soon as a person is diagnosed with it they contact a lawyer as soon as possible, since there is a short statute of limitations for filing a case of mesothelioma. The lawyers can then proceed to do their initial research to determine if the injured party has a solid case and enough evidence to make a successful claim in a court of law. If the answer is yes, then a case can be filed and everything proceeds from there.
Tha Bad Side Of Dental Tourism
The high cost of dental care has forced many people to seek dental treatment elsewhere. This explains the growing popularity of dental tourism that is sweeping many parts of the world today.
In a nutshell, dental tourism involves traveling to another country for affordable dental care, treatment, and surgery. This is a common practice among many Americas, Canadians and Europeans who are looking for ways to save money on high-priced dental treatments that are normally expensive in their respective countries.
“While the exact statistics on dental tourism aren’t available, it is estimated that over one million people from around the world travel to get dental treatment such as cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, crowns, and root canals abroad. There are a number of countries such as India, Thailand, Costa Rica, Hungary, Panama, South Africa, and Mexico that are marketing low cost, high quality dental services to medical tourists,” revealed Placid Way, a heath and wellness tourism company.
The popularity of dental tourism in the United States alone is due to the fact that over 108 million Americans and 25 million American kids lack dental insurance. These people will have to pay through the nose for even the simplest of procedures. Unfortunately, even those who are covered will find that dental insurance will not pay for expensive dental implants or dental cosmetic procedures that are sometimes needed.
The same is true in Britain where an estimated 35,000 Britons travel abroad each year to find dental treatment they can afford. Frustrated by the shortage of dentists offering reasonable dental care, consumers see dental tourism as the answer to their prayers. The thought of getting a new smile without spending much and traveling to an exotic country is hard to resist. Bargain deals, a dentist who will work with your schedule, and exciting travel opportunities can make dental tourism a tempting offer indeed.
“Many Britons are traveling for purely cosmetic reasons – the nation previously indifferent to its snaggle-tooth reputation has suddenly become obsessed with the perfect smile. Indeed, a recent survey by the British Dental Health Foundation (BDHF) found a staggering one in two adults approaching middle age would consider having cosmetic dental surgery,” reported Alison Smith-Squire in the Daily Mail.
But behind this silver lining is a dark cloud. As the popularity of dental tourism increases, the BDHF said it has received a significant number of calls to its helpline from people who have had bad experiences abroad.
Take the case of Lisa Hewer, a 38-year-old mother of five who traveled all the way to Hungary to have her teeth fixed. Hewer, who lost her two front teeth in an accident 20 years ago, was always conscious about her smile and didn’t feel confident with dentures. She was so embarrassed about her teeth that it was four months after she met her husband Mark Beggs before she admitted she wore dentures.
“I used to wait until he was asleep before I removed them,” she admitted.
Beggs, 34, understood the agony that Hewer felt and surprised her one day by offering to pay for her bridge work as an early birthday present. Hewer was thrilled. Little did she know her nightmare was about to begin.
“She looked into having the work done by a British dentist, but quotes ranged from £18,000 to £48,000. She then read an article in a women’s magazine about dental treatment in Hungary and decided to investigate. It was a decision she now regrets,” Smith-Squire said.
What happened to Hewer after she traveled to Hungary? Could the same thing happen to you? Find out in the second part of this series.
