Finance
What is Asbestos Cancer?
Exposure to a constant and high level of asbestos can often times lead to cancer. Mesothelioma and lunch cancer are to of the most common asbestos cancers reported today. Gastrointestinal cancer and colorectal cancer have also been highly reported due to asbestos exposure. Asbestos is a highly hazardous chemical that was commonly used in homes and buildings starting in the 1930’s. Asbestos was used as insulation in walls as well as the backing for flooring. What makes this chemical so harmful to people is that when dry, the small shards of asbestos break off and become airborne which then creates the chance of inhaling the chemical. If asbestos is inhaled on a consistent basis, the shards attach onto the lunch tissue and in the breathing airway. After a while of continuous exposure, shards become inflamed which can lead to the growth of cancerous tumors.
Mesothelioma is a cancer that unfortunately is extremely difficult, if not impossible to cure. It attacks the thin lining of the lungs, abdomen and heart and typically affects 2,000-3,000 people every year. The link between Mesothelioma and asbestos was not originally known as most types of this cancer have not progressed to a cancerous form for 20-50 years after exposure. However, scientists who have researched for decades on the link have found that the two are directly related to each other.
Lung cancer, another commonly diagnosed cancer caused by asbestos is equally as dangerous as Mesothelioma, but this cancer can be linked to other issues such as smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke and not just asbestos exposure. Some of the symptoms of lung cancer are chest pain, shortness of breath, chronic coughing, a change in color of sputum or blood in your sputum. Other symptoms include chronic fatigue, headaches and weight loss. Contact your physician immediately if you are concerned that this cancer may have been caused by a constant level of asbestos.
Since Asbestos cancer takes such a long time to come out of dormancy, and the signs and symptoms are so subtle, that a trip to your physician is not warranted until it is too late. In cases of cancer caused by asbestos, many times these cancers are incurable because they were not aware of the sickness to begin with.
Finance
9 Compelling Business Benefits of Gmail Cloud Computing For All Your Office Productivity Needs
Deploying Google’s Gmail for my start-up internet marketing business has allowed minimal and secure IT administration of my 8 websites (28+ email accounts). Supporting a mixed operating environment which includes Microsoft, Ubuntu and MacOS, multiple browsers, and document file formats from Microsoft Office, Open Office is made possible and easier with an in-the-cloud computing environment like Gmail.
So why would you consider cloud computing like Google Mail for your business, especially an SME (small medium enterprise)?
In a two words – security and compliance. E-mail security, web security and message compliance are the underlying benefits to solid business reasons to have your mail and office documents served through Gmail.
Compliance to Security and Retention Requirements
Whether your organization is 1 person or thousands of people in size, you are faced with accounting, legal and government regulations and standards that dictate acceptable levels of IT security and records retention for all electronic files and e-mails. Gmail can help ensure compliancy plus provide you with real business benefits in streamlining your document and email management. Deploying Google Mail is just smart business. Some benefits include:
1) Organizing and Filing (Archiving) your email the anyway you want it.
Google uses labeling as a way to file and organize your emails. You can tag an email with multiple labels. For example, an email from your accountant with tax information could be label as “Corporate Taxes”, “Accountant”, “IRS”, “Revenue Canada”. Gone is the restriction of having to choose only one file folder to which you move an email.
2) Keeping Email conversations or threads linked together.
Appearing like cascading file folders, emails on the same topic (subject) will be kept together in your inbox or to the multiple archived labels you have assigned. No searching for the email trail or thread of emails about a particular subject. They are visually represented like a group of stacked file folders.
3) A free unlimited storage repository for all your email and messages forever!
At 7 gigabytes per gmail user account and growing as of August 2008, the Google mail tagline is ‘ you’ll never need to delete another message’.
Takin’ Care of Business, instead of computer or IT Administration
Reducing the time spent on administration of your computer storage, security, backup and recovery allows you to spend more time building your business. Manage all your email accounts entirely from within one or two Gmail addresses. Once set-up, Gmail offers this low administration environment.
4) No Mail is downloaded or stored on your server, desktop, laptop or PDA. This eliminates any stress or administration angst associated with:
– searching for emails stored and scattered across multiple client devices – some emails on your PC , some on your laptop, some on your PDA
– scheduling backups of your email, contact list and documents
– recovery (and loss) of email & documents due to client device loss, failure or theft
– expanding storage capacity due to continuing email and document growth and retention
– remote or mobile access for all your email, attachments and documents
– managing, consolidating and keeping intact multiple email addresses and personalities
– off-site backup of select files for SOHO or Small Businesses
Document creation, management and simple online collaboration
5) Use Gmail online Office Suite to create, manage, store your business documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Read and write Microsoft Office formatted documents as well as all the open document variants. Securely stored at Google, eliminate HDD file storage and backup. No more MS Office licensing fees to Microsoft.
6) Store images and pictures using Picasa Web Albums. Manage your images on your PC using FREE Picasa Software – crop, adjust, special effects.
7) online chat and messaging integrated, stored and managed just like your email.
Reducing the complex e-mail security threats to your corporate data
8) Google yet again has an very intelligent SPAM filter that checks each message content and therefore does not arbitrarily blacklist the email address, just the specific email due to content. No emails are downloaded to your PC or an office application; therefore, no waste of bandwidth or risk of infected emails on your hard drive.
9) Google’s anti-virus checking is also performed away from your computer. All attachments are checked at the Google server for viruses and, if infected, flagged/moved to SPAM right away. No infected e-mail ever arrives on your computer’s hard drive.
Traditional server or computer-based email systems download ALL your email, passing it through a spam/anti-virus filter on your computer. This is a waste of bandwidth usage (downloading spam email) and, even worse, exposes you to the additional risk of having spam and virus-infested e-mails get closer to your data files on your computer hard drives?
So why you need to seriously consider using Google Mail for all your office needs?
– Complete office mobility – via any browser, access to your email, documents, images, chat
– Access anywhere, anytime through any browser
– No backups required of email, office documents or contacts
– Manage multiple user profiles and email accounts in one convenient place
– Includes Anti-Spam and Anti-virus checking away from your PC, Laptop or Server
– Gmail Free Unlimited file space
– Next to No Mail Administration.
Gmail is the perfect Mobile Office Utility for Small Medium and Enterprise businesses. Google Mail Cloud Computing environment will allow you to focus on your business operations and growth. Implementing the Gmail in-the-cloud computing model for your email security and compliance makes a whole lot of sense.
Keep your head in the clouds!
Finance
Satellite Internet Providers for Alternative Internet Service
Believe it or not, satellite-based internet access wasn’t always the unfettered and limitless alternative in its early days. While it was possible to receive incoming data from the internet through the satellite dish, a dial-up connection was the only connection available and required to upload data to the internet using a dish. It didn’t take too long before technological advances ushered in better features to mesh with the growing trends of internet use that put satellite internet among the list of popular new technologies. No longer will rural residents have to consider going with a dial-up connection when they discover that there are alternative internet service providers in the business of helping customers setup their own internet connection.
Though the days of dial-up are not completely behind us yet, the fact that there are choices when you’ve done your research means no one needs to settle for what’s available for a given area. Often times better options are not suggested either because they’re not efficient or more expensive, which is not the case with satellite internet. Dial-up is not archaic by today’s standards; however, it is realistically sufficient for perhaps a single computer accessing the internet due to its relatively low data transfer rate and various disruptive factors such as line noise, the distance from the exchange, and handshaking that may cripple internet speed. With satellite internet, on the other hand, as long as the dish has an unimpeded view of the southern sky and electrical power, it will be able to send and receive data at high speeds.
Satellite internet providers feature several internet plans to fit any customer’s usage and budget. Included with the plan is the satellite dish that will need to be professionally installed by a certified installer per FCC regulations. The dish is generally installed on the roof the house. A coaxial cable runs from the dish into house and connected to the satellite modem, which is then connected to the computer or laptop. A wireless network can then be created to allow multiple computers to access the internet connection. Dish internet can also be mobile. A dish can be installed on the roof of RVs and campers for those long family road trips where internet access can prove to be resourceful as much as it can be used to pass the time.
While satellite internet providers are still small in numbers compared to the more traditional and widely available cable internet services, they are an invaluable choice for small town residents and those who don’t want to have to deal with internet accessibility wherever they go. It is a solution that doesn’t have to be expensive with the right service plan to suit your usage and budget.
Finance
How To Select A Best Buy Mobile Phone
The communication revolution is on and mobile phones are topping the technology innovative invention chart. There is no business like mobile business with miracles discovered everyday and competition that only gives you the best in service and price. Buy mobile phone and see the difference in your personal and business life. Things work faster, coordination is easier and the outcome is effective. Punch in your impact when you buy mobile phone for your various uses. There are many internet sites that advertise the need to buy mobile phone and change your life forever.
The Big Brands
You can buy mobile phone from topnotch mobile companies such as Nokia, LG, Samsung, Sony Ericsson and Motorola among others. When you buy mobile phone you must choose the mobile phone with features that suit your purposes. It depends on your use so if you need it for business then you can buy mobile phone that has business facilities like the internet, Bluetooth, WAP browsing, GSM roaming facilities, etc. If it is for personal then you can buy mobile phone with features that allow MP3 compressed music formats, MMS, Blue Tooth and other accessories.
The Deals
When you set out to buy mobile phone you can get various deals from the various mobile phone networks and services. You may even be eligible for free gifts like a DVD player, headsets, etc when you buy mobile phone. There are cash back deals which are equal to a year’s free rental service of the line and many such offers. The tariff rates are also slashed depending on the model of the phone that you buy. When you buy mobile phone your dealers can give you the best choice depending on your use of the phone. Whether personal or business, your mobile phone dealer can offer the perks that come along when you buy mobile phone.
So when you are off to Buy Mobile Phone look carefully at all the models and the deals and services offered before choosing the one that best suits you in budget and business.
Finance
Getting Your Marketing Mix Right
To effectively promote your products, you must make sure you have a right marketing mix promotion. To get the right marketing mix, you must have a good understanding of the fundamentals. The marketing mix is make up of 4 Ps. The Product, the price, the place and the promotion. Get these 4 Ps right and your product could be on your way to be marketed successfully.
1st P – Product. A lot of researches are done before a product is manufactured. These researches show results of the users’ needs or the demands. You final product should be able to meet the users or market demands.
2nd P – Price. Pricing can affect the product marketability. Usually, the sales of some commonly available products will changes to the price. On the other end, products that have limited availability but in high demand, price changes will not usually affect the sales of the product. We can test the price elasticity of your products by using some marketing techniques.
3rd P – Place. The 3rd P of the marketing mix promotion is place. What this means is that the place that the product is available for customers to obtain. Just to name some forms of delivering the products to customers, they can be through retail shops, send them through emails or let them to download the files. The accessibility of your products can affect your sales.
4th P- Promotion. The last P of the marketing mix will be Promotion. It can be very important of your marketing mix promotion. A good marketing strategy can bring good sales leads. Different approaches can be used when you trying to market your products. There are traditional ways of promoting like through words of mouth, public advertisement display boards radio or television.
Marketing can be very important in any aspects of a business. A poor marketing strategy can lead to poor product sales. Low sales in turn will let you get low profits or even lost. So, these marketing mixes are great guides for you to constantly check for your marketing campaign. This can keep you focus so that you can run your marketing campaign better.
Finance
Business Card Scanner Comparison
This is a business card scanner comparison between IRISCard (IC) Pro, CardScan (CS) and Neat business cards scanners and their respective software.
The IRISCard pro software gives you the option to use your own flatbed scanner to scan up to 10 business cards at a time. CS too gives you the option of using any scanner that you may have and on top of that, CS’s focus is on the actual contact management system. Thus providing you with database software that automatically files your contacts and retrieves them on demand.
Neat scanners also come bundled with a Digital Filing system that sorts your data into various categories like business cards, receipts etc. All three support the Mac Platform in addition to Windows.
On the hardware front, Neat gives you options between mobile scanners and a desktop scanner. The desktop scanner can handle pretty much anything and has robust build. CS has small, mobile scanners that are very compact and imminently portable. IC provides a small pen scanner, a slim mobile scanner and a business card scanner that is also small in dimensions.
So regarding the actual physical scanner, this business card scanner comparison finds that CardScan does not have variety but has quality, Neat has two very potent products and IRIS has the most variety for a buyer.
No verdicts here because this business card scanner comparison article is meant to help you find a tool that is best for your unique needs. According to popularity though, Neat and CS are higher up than IC Pro. One thing I love about most of these competitors is that they have a free online service for their customers.
Finance
What Is PPC?
Sure, you’ve built a great website for your small business. It’s well-designed, informative, and packed with great content as desired for SEO.
But this is the harsh truth: if nobody clicks on your site, all that work and investment will go to waste. So how do you attract online visitors? One of the best ways is pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.
PPC advertising is a method of online marketing where you can place ads in strategic places online, and pay a fee only when the ad is clicked by a visitor. It’s a way to buy visits to your site rather than attracting them organically.
When a user clicks on the ad, your business will pay a specified fee. This fee is called the cost per click (CPC). The CPC can vary dramatically – the average fee is between $1 and $2. Some clicks be as cheap as a few pennies while others can cost more than $50.That basically depends on density of keywords and in which location you are targeting.Google AdWords is best for small and medium growing
Another key term is CPM, which stands for cost per 1,000 impressions and applies to display and video ads only. Unlike CPC, where you pay based on how many times your ad was clicked, CPM is based on impressions alone. You’re paying for the right to show your ad 1,000 times – regardless of how many times it is clicked.
So is PPC right for your website? Here are some reasons you might want to add it to your online strategy:
It’s extremely targeted.
You can choose precisely who to show your ads to based on location, keywords, interests, age, gender, language, and even the type of device used. This allows you to advertise your goods and services directly to the people who are most likely to be interested in what you’re offering.
It allows you to retarget previous visitors.
On average, out of every 100 people that visit a website, only two will convert into customers. That means 98 percent of initial traffic goes to waste. Retargeting allows advertisers to remind people who left the site without making a purchase to come back and see what they’re missing.
It’s cost effective.
That’s because you only pay a fee is when your ad is actually clicked. When you consider the fact that the top three advertising spots on a search results page get 46 percent of the clicks, the odds are in your favor. PPC allows your business to be at the top of the search results page, even above the organic results.
It’s trackable.
This means you can monitor how your ads are performing and adjust them if you’re not getting as many clicks as you’d like. And you always know which ads are actually driving sales and helping your business and which ones aren’t.
It’s fast.
While ranking high in organic search results is important, it takes time to get there. But with PPC? You can put a new ad up and start seeing results in a matter of days, if not hours.
So if you’re looking to immediately attract more traffic to your site and boost sales, give PPC some serious thought. In the end, the greatest benefit PPC has to offer is that it helps get your website the attention it deserves from the people who will appreciate it most.
What is Asbestos Cancer?
Jamelle Bouie: The wrong judge at the right time can wreak havoc
NZDUSD is trading at a new low since March 2020
Dogecoin (DOGE) On Top Of Whales Menu
9 Compelling Business Benefits of Gmail Cloud Computing For All Your Office Productivity Needs
Satellite Internet Providers for Alternative Internet Service
Previewing Ravens vs. Patriots: 10 things to watch, including Lamar Jackson, Matthew Judon and an elusive win
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sets Egypt up to match Premier League tally in one game
ASK IRA: Is there a mystery contender for Heat at power forward?
How To Select A Best Buy Mobile Phone
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone