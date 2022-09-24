Connect with us

Why We're So Obsessed With Do Revenge Costumes

Why We're So Obsessed With Do Revenge Costumes
Morshead created Drea and Eleanor’s standout looks for the film’s climactic admissions party.

“We wanted it to be super special,” she explained. I knew it would be night and there would be fire, lights and a crowd. So how do we make them stand out from a crowd that is also going to be very dressed up? I wanted something that could really reflect.”

An image of Carla Bruni became the inspiration for Drea’s iridescent green dress, to which a surprising design element was added. “My costume assistant introduced me to beauty supply stores in Atlanta,” Morshead said, “which are amazing and the chains on those dresses are actually two belts that were $1.50 each.”

As for Eleanor, “I loved the idea of ​​an androgynous oversized costume,” Morshead noted. “She’s still too cool to be like, ‘I’m going to buy a dress or a dressing gown.’ Like, of course, she wears a cool costume and can pull it off.”

“I remember waking up one day and being like, ‘Orange zippers. I have to do something with orange zippers,’” she continued. “I went to the fabric store and bought 75 orange trouser zippers and we sewed them all together and then wrapped them around and made some sort of corset out of them.”

But the shiny lamé fabric was a gamble, admits Morshead, “A lot of people were like, ‘I don’t know, Alana.’ And I was like, ‘I know, it could be terrible. But let’s do it, we have to try it! Of course, we did it and we were like, ‘This is it!’”

Intercepted documents show pro-Russian officials allowing teenagers as young as 13 to vote in 'fictitious' referendums, according to Ukraine's security services

September 24, 2022

Intercepted Documents Show Pro-Russian Officials Allowing Teenagers As Young As 13 To Vote In 'Fictitious' Referendums, According To Ukraine's Security Services
Residents vote in controversial referendums in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on September 23, 2022.Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • On Friday, pro-Russian separatists from four occupied Ukrainian regions launched a “mock referendum”.

  • Ukraine’s security service said Russian proxies wanted teenagers as young as 13 to vote.

  • The votes – on the regions joining Russia – were criticized by Ukraine and the West.

Pro-Russian officials holding illegitimate referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories plan to encourage “minors” to vote so they can give the appearance of increased turnout, Ukraine’s security service said.

From Friday until early next week, Moscow-backed separatists in four occupied regions of eastern and southern Ukraine – Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – are holding referendums on membership to Russia.

In occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, pro-Russian officials plan to include teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 in the ‘fake referendum’ voting process, the security service says Ukrainian – or SBU – in a statement on Thursday. Citing intercepted documents, the SBU said “minors” will be accompanied by their parents, guardians or orphanage representatives to polling stations.

The SBU said this would allow Russian proxies to build a larger voter base and “enhance control” of referendum turnout.

“To the detriment of underage ‘voters’, the occupiers attempt to artificially increase the catastrophic lack of ‘votes’ in order to legitimize the fake [referendum]’, the SBU said, adding that the Russian proxies planned to implicate families who registered to vote in Donetsk but now live in Russia so that they could ‘rig the results’.

As voting began on Friday, Russian soldiers and their proxies stood guard around election workers as Ukrainians voted and even showed up in people’s homes, according to a New York Times report. A CNN report said some residents ignored the call to vote, while others were pressured to vote.

Ukrainian and Western officials have widely called the referendums illegal and said the results of any votes will never be recognized.

“Mock referendums have no legitimacy and do not change the nature of #Russia’s war of aggression against #Ukraine. This is another escalation in Putin’s war,” the official said. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. said earlier this week.

During a speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the “mock referendum to try to annex parts of Ukraine” is an “extremely significant violation of the charter of the UN”.

British Ministry of Defense share in an intelligence update that the votes are “probably driven by fears of an imminent Ukrainian attack and the expectation of greater security after officially becoming part of Russia.”

The announcement of the referendums earlier this week came after several weeks of Ukrainian advances along the eastern and southern fronts of the war, including a punitive counter-offensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, which saw the Eastern European countries liberate thousands of square kilometers of territory that was previously under Russian occupation.

In response to battlefield setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the partial military mobilization of his country’s reservists — a move that Western officials and war scholars say is unlikely to have any tangible impact on the seven-month conflict for months. .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Shop owner in Kerala braves threat of militants during Pfi Hartal

September 24, 2022

Violence Reported At Pfi Day Of Protest In Kerala
By PTI Sep 24, 2022, 1:39 PM IST (Released)

When suspected Indian People’s Front (PFI) militants unleashed violence and forcefully smashed shop shutters in various parts of Kerala during its called hartal against NIA raids, a man here stood up to the agitators, saying they couldn’t shut down his outlet by force, a video of which has now gone viral. Ashad, a young mobile technician, opened his shop as usual on Friday morning despite the call from the outfit, to take care of the work in progress.

Apart from his shop, only a pharmacy remained open on the otherwise busy Taliparamba street here that day. As he was aware of the illegal activities of bandh supporters in other areas, the youth said he was sure they would definitely come to his store.

“So I turned on the video recording on my cellphone and put it in the store…and got on with my job,” he said on Saturday. As expected, an activist is seen breaking into the shop, in the video.

He could be seen asking Ashad if he didn’t know it was ‘hartal’ day and the shop couldn’t be open. However, the daring Ashad was seen emphatically saying that he was not going to lower the shutters and made it clear that no one has the right to close shops by force in the name of hartal.

As the store owner refused to budge despite repeated threats, the angry activist threw the stored items on the table and left the store, warning him of the consequences. Ashad then approached the local police with the video based on which a case was registered.

The accused has been identified and a manhunt is underway to find him, police sources said. Masked men and miscreants went on a rampage in different parts of Kerala on Friday during the dawn to dusk hartal called by the PFI, under the target of suspected terrorist activities, damaging state-run buses and ambulances , injuring police and commoners and vandalizing shops and threatening the public.

Normal life has been hit by violence in many parts of the southern state, a day after the National Investigation Agency carried out multi-agency pan-India raids on PFI, accused of being a group radical Islamist, arresting more than 100 people.

Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to watch on Saturday and what to expect

September 24, 2022

Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to watch on Saturday and what to expect
netflixThe second annual Tudum Global Fan Event is almost here, and it will be filled with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday’s livestream will provide the latest news on shows, movies and games from the streaming service.

A flagship celebration for Netflix, the virtual Tudum event will be broadcast in 29 languages, from regions including the United States, India, Korea, Europe and Latin America. Fans can expect announcements for TV series like The Witcher, Stranger Things, squid gameOuter Banks, The Umbrella Academy, Elite and Money Heist spin-off Berlin. Films in the lineup include Extraction 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The School for Good and Evil, and Enola Holmes 2. Netflix Players can tune in for news on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, Compass Point: West, Kentucky Route Zero and more.

Netflix Title List For Tudum Event September 2022

A list of TV shows, movies and games that will be talked about at Tudum this year.

netflix

What time does Tudum start and where can you watch?

Tudum will be streaming five different events on YouTube throughout the day, kicking off live from Korea at 11 a.m. KST. Viewers in the United States can start watching at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST) on Saturday, September 24. Stream it directly to Netflix’s Tudum channel on YouTube.

Here’s a look at Netflix’s full schedule:

  • At 11 a.m. KST (7 p.m. PT on September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show outside of Korea. Click to stream Tudum Korea.
  • At 11 a.m. IST (10:30 p.m. PT on September 23), fans will be treated to a fun preview of what to expect in India. Stream Tudum India.
  • At 10:00 a.m. PT on September 24, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 outside the US and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT outside Latin America, including surprises other countries.
  • At 1 p.m. JST on September 25 (9 p.m. PT on September 24), stars from Japan will close Tudum.

According to Netflix, fans will get a sneak peek at more than 120 shows, games, and movies, and “unreleased footage, trailers, and first looks, plus interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.”

CNET

A climate change activist set his arm on fire at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London

September 24, 2022

A Climate Change Activist Set His Arm On Fire At The Laver Cup Tennis Tournament In London
The protester, who was wearing a white shirt that read ‘End UK Private Jets’, ran onto the pitch at the O2 Arena and briefly set his right arm and part of the pitch on fire.

Security ran towards the protester to choke him with what appeared to be a suit jacket.

Roger Federer Appears In Court For The Last Time As His Legendary Career Draws To A Close

The protester has been arrested and the case is being handled by police, the Laver Cup said in a statement to CNN.

The protester was escorted off the pitch by security and the match resumed after a short delay. The protester appeared to be fine.

Tsitsipas then defeated Schwartzman in straight sets.

The match took place before tennis great Roger Federer started his last competitive appearance in the same competition and at the same venue.

The Laver Cup sees teams from Europe and the rest of the world compete in nine singles matches and three doubles matches over three days.

climate activists block access to Le Bourget (IMAGES) – RT in French

September 24, 2022

Climate Activists Block Access To Le Bourget (Images) – RT In French
Twenty activists carried out an action at Le Bourget business airport. Symbolically, this comes in a context where the parliamentary left is preparing a charge against private planes, in the name of the “climate” and “social justice”.

“While the rich steal, our future flies.” On September 23, climate activists from Attac France and Extinction Rebellion blocked access to terminal 1 at Paris’ Le Bourget airport for two hours, “preventing the ultra-rich from taking their comfort flights for the week. -end”, underlines the press release of the anti-globalization association Attac. The latter depicts her action at Le Bourget as a “response” to the government’s instructions to make “small gestures” to save energy.

Before being dislodged by police, several activists sprayed the entrance to the building with red paint where they unfurled warning tape indicating a “climate crime zone”. Perched above the access road, four other activists held up a banner denouncing “climate criminals”. They also installed a counter that is supposed to illustrate the number of tons of carbon dioxide saved by this blocking action, or one ton every ten minutes.

A blockage above all symbolic – insofar as the flights were not prevented – in this business airport which presents itself as the first in its sector in Europe. In 2019, Le Bourget totaled more than 54,000 take-offs and landings, i.e. just over 7% of the movements totaled by the three Ile-de-France airports, according to figures from Aéroports de Paris (ADP), manager who for his part reported to AFP that he would lodge a complaint against the associations. According to an airport source from the news agency, several activists have been taken into custody.

“While the government asks the most precarious to reduce the use of their car, to lower the heating, to cut the wifi, no constraint weighs on the richest”, denounces Annick Coupé, spokesperson for Attac France. For him, “it is urgent to stop climate criminals and ban private jets!” “A billionaire like Bernard Arnault emits nearly 9,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, or the average emissions of a Frenchman over 1,870 years,” he continues.

Supervision of private jets: between the anecdotal and the symbolic

Remarks which are in line with those of the direction of Europe Ecologie-les-Verts (EELV). On August 19, Julien Bayou, who was still co-chairing the ecologists at the Palais Bourbon, declared in an interview with Release its intention to table a bill in the fall to ban private jets.

In his sights: the “whimsical flights” of the “ultra-rich” at a time when “we ask a lot of effort from the population”, as he declared on the set of Apolline de Malherbe. The BFMTV journalist had just reminded him that these private flights have little weight in global carbon dioxide emissions.

But much more than an environmental protection measure, the left has made the regulation of jets a totem in the fight against social injustices at a time when the government calls the French to sobriety. Business theft, a sector “which benefits from significant aid and tax exemptions which are estimated at the Court of Auditors between 7 and 10 billion euros per year”, denounced at the microphone of France Culture Julien Rivoire, a another spokesperson for Attac France, in reaction to Julien Bayou’s proposal.

On the government side, the issue seems to be divisive. If Clément Beaune, Minister Delegate for Transport, had not closed the door to regulation, in the eyes of Agnès Pannier Runacher, pollution from jets is on the other hand an epiphenomenon compared to discharges from other economic activities. “It is clearly a limited problem in terms of climate impact, and therefore that the environmentalists make a fight of it shows how far they are off the mark”, had dropped on August 30 on France Inter the Minister of the Transition. energy.

Since then, two bills aimed at regulating the flights of private jets have been tabled by the parliamentary left.

On the Senate side, elected Communists support a text aimed at limiting the use of private flights when certain train alternatives exist. A text called “PSG law”, in honor of a joke by the coach of the Parisian football club which brought a lot of water to the mill of the anti-jets.

On the other hand, in the Assembly, we are much more offensive, with a desire to purely and simply ban private planes in the French sky, as supported by 63 rebellious deputies and four Communists in their bill. Two texts to which a third should be added, the one initially promised by Julien Bayou.

UK Finance Minister Kwerteng: His economic strategy is not a gamble

September 24, 2022

UK Finance Minister Kwerteng: His economic strategy is not a gamble
UK Finance Minister Kwerteng on the BBC says:

  • Its economic strategy is not a bet
  • Failed to acknowledge that the UK was in a recession and that one was not inevitable

the GBPUSD and rates might say otherwise.

UK 10-year yields hit a high of 3.842%, the highest level since May 2010.

Traders pushed the pound lower.

Looking at the 5 minute chart below of GBPUSD, the pair hit a fresh session low at 1.08609 and the lowest level since 1985. The downside move was in 3 trend leg moves with the last move being the longest and steepest drop. It took the price from 1.10957 to 1.08609 or -235 pips.

The 38.2% to 50% correction zone lies between 1.0950 and 1.09783. Climbing above the level would give bearish buyers some comfort and a small win at least intraday. The falling 100 hourly moving average at 1.1023 would be another target to hit if the bulls were to start gaining in the near term.

This article was written by Greg Michalowski at forexlive.com.

