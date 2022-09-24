News
Working Strategies: DEI interview questions need not be dangerous
As a job search strategist, I’ve learned that some interview questions are tricky, while others are downright dangerous.
Tricky: Describe one of your weaknesses and how you manage it.
Dangerous: What qualities did you most dislike about your last boss?
The difference between tricky and dangerous? The speed with which you, as the candidate, can propel yourself into a hole while answering — and the rapid pace at which your prospects diminish for climbing back out.
Questions about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) definitely fall into the dangerous category, if for no other reason than the fact that DEI seems to mean something different to everyone. To help you grapple with the potential for misunderstanding, start with these four steps when preparing for DEI questions:
1. Learn the basics. Even if you’ve had workplace training on DEI, there’s benefit to refreshing yourself on what each part of the acronym generally means.
2. Learn the extras. Have you heard of a diversity dashboard or scorecard? How about the pillars of inclusion? You don’t need a master’s course on the subject, but having more background can provide more agility in answering interviewers’ questions.
3. Think broadly. It’s easy to assume that diversity refers to race or culture, while exempting age, gender, disability, neurodiversity, economic status or other factors from your thinking. By expanding your perspective, you’ll be able to identify more examples from your work experience.
4. Consider context. Forgive the clumsiness of this example, but suppose you’re white and have worked primarily with white colleagues, serving mostly white clients. Now suppose that those clients are families of children with autism, or perhaps they are elderly residents of a care center, or possibly adults with cognitive disabilities living in group homes. Does this mean you have experience with diversity?
Following these four steps will give you a foundation for your thinking, but you still need to practice some answers. This is where things can go south fast. For example, using the example above, it wouldn’t be very smooth to say, “I know I’m white, and my clients have mostly been white, but their cognitive disabilities give me a lot of exposure to diversity.”
Huh? That sounds like someone trying to hop on a bandwagon rather than giving an honest reflection on the topic. Regardless of the question (“Describe your experiences with diversity” or “How do you strive to improve DEI in your work?” are common), you want your answer to demonstrate both an understanding of and a commitment to the topic.
Let’s try this instead: “I’ve given a lot of thought to DEI, and particularly to the ‘inclusion’ part of the term. As adults with cognitive disabilities, our clients are frequently excluded from normal activities, even in their own families. Working on their behalf has helped me sharpen my understanding and processes for bringing more voices to the table. It’s not always easy, but I try to incorporate their perspectives whenever possible.”
Parsing out the answer above, here are the main strategies:
Don’t define DEI too narrowly. Your definition of DEI might differ from the interviewer’s but that’s one of the principles of inclusion: Your perspective counts too.
Be specific. Speaking in generalities is a common mistake, born of the desire to avoid a misstep. Remember that answers that sound like a motivational poster (“I believe that diversity is the key to a great workplace”) have the potential to backfire when the interviewer follows up with, “Tell us why.”
Don’t apologize. Whether explicitly, or by implication, indicating that you don’t have experience with the topic because you’re white, or haven’t had the training, or haven’t been tasked with the issue at work will all sound like apologies. Dig deeper and find a better focus for your answer.
Be brief. The answer above is almost designed to bring a follow-up question, which is good. You could expect, “Can you provide an example?” or perhaps, “How would that experience transfer to our work, since we’re in a different industry?” By not covering all the possible points in one answer, you provide a better opportunity for give-and-take — which is more likely to reveal the interviewers’ true concerns and viewpoints on the subject.
What if you follow these steps and still can’t find a way to participate in this topic? It’s time to consider a training or volunteer experience to provide you the background you’re missing. DEI isn’t going away (nor should it); you need to be ready for the conversation, as well as the workplace it reflects.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Mike Lupica: Daniel Jones has perfect opportunity to prove who he is as a QB vs. Cowboys on MNF
Maybe Monday night, and Monday Night Football, the Giants with that kind of stage at home against the Cowboys, the Giants trying to get to 3-0, maybe this will be the night when Daniel Jones looks like a quarterback who can take the Giants back to the Super Bowl someday, and not like a younger version of Ryan Tannehill.
Maybe this can be a night when Jones looks like what the Giants drafted him to be, which means to be one of the better young quarterbacks in the league.
He has not been that yet. You know all the reasons — and excuses — given as to why it hasn’t happened yet. He’s had multiple coaches and multiple coordinators and he doesn’t have enough weapons. Got it. And, of course, there is some truth to that. It doesn’t change the fact Jones has so rarely made you think you were looking at a future star.
Put it this way, and even knowing what a small sample we’re dealing with here now that Jones is being coached up by Brian Daboll: There seems to be a reason why Daboll has been reluctant, even in the two victories his team has managed to grind out, to ask Jones to win the game for him.
Jones has made some plays. He has. He does that sometimes. You still get the idea so far that Daboll has more confidence in Jones’ legs than his right arm.
Jones has had one game in which he has thrown for more than 400 yards. So has Mike White, an emergency starter for the Jets last season against the Bengals. Jones has now started 39 games for the Giants and played 40. He has thrown for more than 300 yards, in a passing league, six times, and has three games in which he has thrown at least three touchdowns. Scott Brunner once had 38 games as the Giants quarterback. Brunner had four games in which he threw for more than 300, and two games in which he had at least three touchdown passes.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau (they know everything), there have been 27 quarterbacks to play 30 or more games since 2019. Here are the ones with the fewest 300-yard games:
Mitchell Trubisky: Two.
Jacoby Brissett: Three.
Lamar Jackson: Four.
Sam Darnold: Five.
Jones and Teddy Bridgewater have six apiece. And Jackson gets a bullet next to his name because he runs for 75 yards a game and is hardly sitting back in the pocket. Everybody else on this list, with the exception of Jackson and Daniel Jones, are glorified backups.
Here is the list of the quarterbacks with the fewest 3-passing-touchdown games over the same period:
Darnold has one. Bridgewater has two. Jones and Brissett and the immortal Andy Dalton have three each. That is where we are in Jones’ fourth season, the one in which he has been asked to perform well enough to keep his job, and show that he has more game and more potential than Dave Brown, another Duke quarterback that the Giants selected with a (supplemental) No. 1 pick.
Everybody knows what Jones did when he introduced himself to Giants fans, coming off the bench for Eli Manning and quarterbacking his team to that great comeback against the Bucs. He had a huge 5-touchdown game against Washington, three days before Christmas in 2019, a game that the Giants finally won in overtime. And he had maybe the best moment of his career so far, last season, against the Saints in New Orleans, when he threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns and brought his team back again, and finally beat the Saints in overtime.
Now Pat Shurmur is gone and Joe Judge is gone and Brian Daboll is here and Saquon Barkley appears to be back. There is real optimism around the Giants, who get the Cowboys at home on Monday night and then get another home game against the Bears before they go to London to play the Packers, for the first time in years. There is a big chance, right in front of them, to start out 4-0 and, who knows, even better than that as they don’t have to face the Packers at Lambeau.
It is why this would be a perfect time for Jones to shine, under the bright lights of Monday night. To light up the Cowboys. To see Jones win the game as if being coached by Daboll just not to lose it. To see him do something that doesn’t have Giants fans still thinking he is their Sam Darnold. The Jets took Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the draft. The Giants took Jones at No. 6. It was Dave Gettleman’s call, and Gettleman no longer works at MetLife Stadium, but no general manager drafts a quarterback that night to be a game manager.
The Bears went big on Trubisky when he was coming out of Chapel Hill the way Brown came out of Durham, and all they got was a game manager who is now on his second team since the Bears, and about to lose his job in Pittsburgh to another ACC hotshot, a kid out of Pittsburgh named Kenny Pickett.
“He’s very steady,” Daboll has said of Jones. “I’m a fairly emotion guy, and it’s a good mix because I can get pretty high strung at time, and he’s very, very consistent.”
And Daboll also says this of his young quarterback:
“I’ve loved him up. What a teacher is supposed to do is teach them. ‘Hey, this is what you did. First of all, tell me why you did it.’ Because it’s a tough position to play. Everybody can see it from the outside, but unless you’re standing back there in the pocket, which I’m not either, you see a lot of different things.”
Here is what we have seen so far from Jones this season. He was 17-for-21 against the Titans, 188 yards, two touchdown passes, one interception. He was 22-for-34 against the Panthers, 176 yards, one touchdown pass, no interceptions. For sure the stat that matters is this one: Two. The Giants have won these two games. Now they have this tremendous chance against the Cowboys, currently quarterbacked by Cooper Rush, to make that start bigger and better against the Cowboys.
The great chance is for the quarterback, to look like one of Those Guys. To not just have a good game, but to show up with his best game on Monday night, and get Giants fans — historically such tough graders on quarterbacks, all the way back to when they liked Scott Brunner better than Phil Simms — to believe that they really have found the next quarterback in the line that had Simms in it, and Eli.
Buck Showalter always says this about ace pitchers in baseball: “You know one when you see one.” Let’s see Daniel Jones look like an ace Monday night.
FEDERER’S FAREWELL TO TENNIS, DON’T FORGET ABOUT PETE & FUN DAY FOR FLACCO …
My son Christopher, a Roger Federer fan from the time he started following tennis, said this the other day about Fed:
That he is one of those athletes who left his sport better than he found it.
That that is exactly what he did.
And I honestly believe that Rafa and Novak Djokovic would not have been as fixed as they were on compiling major titles, as they sure were, would have chased them quite as hard if Fed hadn’t come first.
I’ve covered tennis since I got into this business, and can tell you this:
I wanted that doubles match that he and Rafa played on Friday in London to go all night.
More than any of them, he was the Michael Jordan of his sport.
By the way?
That photograph that Federer posted of him and Rafa and Djokovic and Andy Murray in black tie the other night tried to break the internet.
The only way Greg Norman could have done worse trying to lobby members of Congress about his Blood Money Tour is if he’d slashed the tires of their cars.
How are the Yankees doing with those Next Gen stars Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier?
Asking for friends who are Yankee fans.
My friend Stanton is hoping that Saquon Barkley can make even half the run at free agency that Aaron Judge is making.
And while Judge keeps hitting home runs, and making his run at Ruth and Roger Maris and a Triple Crown, the kid across town, Pete Alonso, just keeps knocking in runs for the Mets, and continuing to act like their Piazza.
And someone who will end up being the great Met slugger of them all.
With everything that Judge has done for the Yankees, with the way he’s carried them and the way he’s made this baseball September so memorable in New York, it’s worth remembering that the Mets have had a better year.
And have had to go toe-to-toe against the Braves, who are a lot better than anybody chasing the Yankees in the AL East.
I find myself rooting very hard for Tua, and I’m not quite sure why.
Though I will say this isn’t quite the beginning I was hoping for from my BC guy Matt Ryan.
Whatever happens the rest of the way, it was really fun seeing Joe Flacco have one more day for himself like the one he had against the Browns.
Does anybody think that Ime Udoka is still coaching if the charges against him, within the organization, aren’t serious enough to matter the sanctions that the Celtics handed down?
Come on.
Udoka is just one more guy in sports who blew the greatest part he ever had.
By thinking with the wrong part.
I’ll coach the Celtics before he does.
From the reaction, I couldn’t tell whether they put a Yankee game on Apple TV Friday night, or bulldozed Monument Park.
()
Bob Raissman: Losing Aaron Judge would be a business disaster for all involved with Yankees
While Yankees executives have not yet asked their TV/Radio carriers to ante-up to help defray the cost of signing Aaron Judge to a massive contract extension, the ramifications of Judge’s ultimate decision on the Bombers broadcast partners are extraordinary.
If Judge splits the Bronx for greener pastures, the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network and Audacy (the radio rights holder) lose a ratings and advertising magnet of incalculable proportions. It would be a business disaster. His departure would leave the Yankees not only with a massive hole in their lineup but one void of a transcendent superstar. Coming off an historical 2022 season, Judge, in 2023, will be catapulted even higher into the celebrity stratosphere as the ultimate Yankee, the face of Major League Baseball.
Without Judge, YES (aka Judge TV), would not be on pace to having its best Yankees season in 11 years. Al Yankzeera is averaging 354,000 total viewers for its Bombers telecasts this season, 24% higher than 2021. Without Judge’s all-around presence, and continued anticipation of his must-see at-bats next season, YES will be hard pressed to continue pulling high viewership numbers, especially with the Mets expected to bring more star power to Citi Field.
While YES suits can stress the benefits of Judge to their continued success, they are powerless to influence, or pressure, Hal Steinbrenner who will have the final say on how far, in terms of money and length of contract, the Yankees will go to keep the slugging outfielder. The Yankees also own the majority stake (26%) in YES. Unless Steinbrenner has an argument with himself, there will be no dissent. The ultimate decision on Judge will be made by one happy family.
Local TV outlets pay baseball owners for TV rights. Under that system, it’s not unusual for TV execs to express opinions on a team’s performance or even make suggestions on free agent acquisitions. Some TV suits have helped finance the contract of a particular player. One of the biggest examples of a TV outlet “chipping in” came in the NHL. Many moons ago, in 1988, the Los Angeles Kings traded players and $15 million to Edmonton for superstar Wayne Gretzky. L.A.-based PrimeTicket Network, the Kings TV home, paid $2.5 million to cover a portion of Gretzky’s contract.
It would also be advantageous for Rob Manfred and his MLB crew, if Judge remained with the Yankees. With Judge in pinstripes, playing in the world’s biggest media market, MLB’s national TV partners (Fox, ESPN, TBS, Apple and Peacock) could give Judge and the Yankees maximum exposure, raising the prospect of producing consistently hefty viewership numbers.
Manfred cannot get involved with individual player contracts. All he can do, if he even cares, is hope “for the good of baseball” that Judge remains in pinstripes
So, any pressure on the Yankees to pay Judge big money will come from the media and fans. With Judge on his home run tour, there have already been columns and radio rants about what the Yankees “gotta do.” Yankees GM Brian Cashman knows how to deal with media heat. Not only has he cultivated good relationships with boss scribes but knows when to talk and when to stay mum.
Steinbrenner has shown he won’t melt in the media spotlight, which he eschews. He mostly does his talking through press releases. And as the ultimate decision maker, he will look at the numbers (money and years) and make a bottom-line decision.
A decision that will determine whether Judge TV continues — only on YES.
***
Aaron Judge’s relationship with the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network was first brought into question a year ago when it was reported he didn’t like being spied on by network cameras as he and his teammates moved around inside the Bombers dugout.
Is the “relationship” still shaky? Tuesday night, After the Yankees wild 9-8 win over Pittsburgh capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s dramatic game winning, 9th inning grand slam homer, which followed Judge connecting on his historic 60th HR, Stanton showed up for the on-field postgame interview with Meredith Marakovits. During the chat, YES’ cameras showed a smiling Judge waiting in the dugout.
This left us with the impression Judge would come out for an interview when Stanton finished. After a classic telecast, YES wouldn’t leave a hole in it by not getting an on-field interview Judge? That’s what happened. Yankee sources said the plan was for Stanton to be interviewed by Marakovits and then by radio analyst Suzyn Waldman. Judge was supposed to follow Stanton and do separate interviews with the two reporters. He declined.
Judge eventually did his post game stuff in the interview room with the entire press corps. While YES downplayed Judge’s no-show with Marakovits, it’s apparent Judge isn’t giving YES any “exclusive” time as he chases history.
Perhaps Judge is just cashing in “receipts” for his spy-cam complaints?
(***
Is Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo saving his best material for his SXM radio soiree and withholding it from ESPN’s First Take?
The question is legit after hearing him, on both outlets, put a verbal beat-down on Colts coach Frank Reich. On First Take, Doggie lashed out at Reich, saying he stinks, he’s not a great coach and has acoordinator’s mentality.
Yet on his Monday SXM Fiesta, Russo went further and was more specific, saying Reich is “protected” by some big-name NFL TV analysts. Russo used strong adjectives and named names (which he didn’t on FT). Included on Dog’s hit-list were Reich’s close buddy, CBS’ Norman Julius Esiason and CBS’ Phil Simms, who does a weekly SXM spot with Russo. Dog stopped short of saying the former QBs are carrying Reich’s water, but accused them of “always praising Reich.”
Hot stuff!
When it comes to making decisions on replaying grotesque and uncomfortable moments during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” the network’s production crew doesn’t show much sympathy—or judgement.
Did ESPN really have to replay (twice) video of Bills DB Dane Jackson having his neck violently snapped back in a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds? At least ESPN stopped replaying the hit before anambulance came on the field to transport Jackson to the hospital.
On the air, play-by-play voice Steve Levy said: “Really tough to watch that.”
Amen.
AROUND THE DIAL
By the end of the week we were totally confused: Was Michael Kay more interested in his own crusade to be in a broadcast booth to deliver play-by-play of Aaron Judge’s 60, 61, 62 HR’s than he was in Judge’s quest to break Roger Maris’ historic HR record? … The Yankees/YES’ sudden concern about getting Apple+ to move off Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees tilt for the greater good of Bombers fans was hilarious — hilariously hypocritical. YES suits didn’t show any concern for their loyal viewers when they sold 21 games, which, for many moons had aired on Ch. 11, to Amazon Prime. Amazon owns 15% of YES. … Mike Kessler, the man who caught Judge’s 60th HR, took a lot of needless, most of its gratuitous, heat from Valley of the Stupid, greed-infested, Gasbags who would rather he kept the ball and sold it. Yet Kessler’s allegiance to Judge, the Yankees and baseball, reveals him to be the truest sort of fan. Commissioner Rob Manfred should invite Kessler to sit with him at a game. That picture would be good for baseball. … Carlos Beltran was smooth working in YES’ studio with Jack Curry and Bob Lorenz. Beltran’s demonstration segment on how Judge has adjusted his swing was insightful without being tootechnical. … Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will join Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN’s Sunday K-Rod cast (Red Sox-Yankees). Looking forward to this PED’s seminar. God help the ‘Roids Boys if they mess up Kay’s Judge HR call.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: ROGER FEDERER
For his graceful farewell. The twenty Grand Slam titles are enough to place him among the immortals in tennis. But it’s the class, dignity and respect he showed in every match that will never be forgotten.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: MLB TONIGHT CREW
For being silly. There must have been a full moon out Tuesday night. Why else would the panelists be so hung up, questioning why the Yankees would bat Aaron Judge in the lead-off spot? They also contended that the Mets should be satisfied with a Wild Card slot. They saw no need for them to go full steam to win the division.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kenny Golladay said: “I’m not here to be friends with coaches. They’re just co-workers to me.”
What Kenny Golladay meant to say: “I like my co-workers, just not the ones who won’t let me play.”
()
Ira Winderman: Concluding ‘5 at 35′ with our Heat All-Time teams 3 1/2 decades in
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel today completes a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we continued with our position-by-position breakdowns of the top five shooting guards, point guards, small forwards, power forwards, centers and sixth men since the franchise’s 1988 inception.
Today, we conclude with our perspective on the Heat’s all-time teams.
Throughout this series, the goal was to provide context that there was Miami Heat before the 1995 arrival of Pat Riley, the 2010 pairing of the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and that this is a franchise that continues to evolve, as we plan to meet back in 2027 to reflect on the Heat at 40.
FIRST TEAM
Center: Alonzo Mourning. It could be argued that if Jerry West is the NBA logo, then Alonzo Mourning stands as the enduring face of the Heat, from scowling shot blocker to current front-office presence. Zo arrived to slay, but he came to stay.
Power forward: Chris Bosh. The tenure proved too fleeting, snuffed out by career-threatening blood clots. But no player in the Heat’s 35 years possessed such a combination of power and finesse, something Bam Adebayo now attempts to emulate.
Small forward: LeBron James. The only player in franchise history to be named NBA Most Valuable Player (in 2012, ‘13). A supernova who represented the ultimate high (arrival) and low (departure) in the franchise’s history.
Shooting guard: Dwyane Wade. The single most important player in Heat history, and arguably in South Florida sports history, over these past 35 years (with apologies to Dan Marino). He changed everything upon his arrival.
Point guard: Tim Hardaway. Proved to be almost irreplaceable at his position after his departure, with more than a decade passing before Goran Dragic and, now, Kyle Lowry, provided anything similar in terms of talent at point guard.
SECOND TEAM
Center: Shaquille O’Neal. The most talented center in the franchise’s 35 seasons, a force of nature whose infectious personality elevated the franchise from those playoff failures against the Knicks. Another example of brief Heat tenure but enduring legacy.
Power forward: Udonis Haslem. Sometimes longevity counts for plenty. Others have possessed more talent at the position, but none have taken such root in the franchise and in the community. Yes, that matters. And it’s not as if he isn’t also the Heat’s all-time rebounding leader.
Small forward: Jimmy Butler. In his three seasons with the team, Butler has led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals and within one shot of the 2022 NBA Finals. There were questions about whether there would be another superstar in the Heat’s orbit after the Big Three. Those questions have already been answered.
Shooting guard: Eddie Jones. During the leanest of years there was the professionalism of a player who served as leader on the court and in the locker room, a player who embodied much of the Heat Lifer motto that came later.
Point guard: Goran Dragic. The timing was off from the beginning, when Dragic stepped in just as Chris Bosh was forced to step aside. But through it all, through Dwyane Wade coming and going, Dragic kept it afloat. And he made it fun, as well.
THIRD TEAM
Center: Bam Adebayo. After years of empty calories in the middle, including the Hassan Whiteside experience, Adebayo arrived as an anchor of selflessness to help generate franchise renewal. Never had the Heat had a center as defensively versatile.
Power forward: P.J. Brown. The franchise has come to be defined by lunch-pail types at the position, from Grant Long to Udonis Haslem. Like those two, Brown always had his teammates’ backs.
Small forward: Glen Rice. Before 3-point shooting became the thing in the NBA, Rice was tantalizing with the long ball, his value ultimately allowing the Heat to utilize him in the trade for Alonzo Mourning.
Shooting guard: Steve Smith. To a degree, the No. 5 pick in the 1991 draft was a player ahead of his time, a playmaker who, at 6-8, was as much shooting guard and small forward as point guard. At times, when playing alongside Brian Shaw it was difficult to delineate the positional designation. The problem was the Heat did not truly recognize what they had until he was gone, squandered in the 1994 trade for Kevin Willis. He got lost in our positional “5 and 35″ ratings, but deserves All-Heat consideration here.
Point guard: Sherman Douglas. At a time charisma was desperately needed, Douglas arrived at the franchise’s outset to provide backcourt stability as one of the franchise’s first clutch scorers. He wasn’t ranked this high on our positional list at point guard, but his overall impact moves him in this type of ranking.
IN THE LANE
THE LONG ROAD: There have been few starker examples of the winding road of prospect to pro than what 2021 Heat summer-league prospect Micah Potter has traversed over both the past year and then this summer. After thriving with the Heat’s summer roster a year ago, the outside-shooting center, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin, then moved on to the Heat’s G League affiliate last October. From there, Potter got a 10-day contract from the Detroit Pistons last December amid a COVID outbreak, before returning to finish the season in the Heat’s sphere with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. From there, there was time with the New York Knicks’ summer roster in July, being signed back by the Pistons as a means to possibly funnel him to Detroit’s G League affiliate, and then, this past week, a two-way contract agreement with the Utah Jazz. Potter was signed when rookie Walker Kessler and third-year Udoka Azubuike stood as the only centers on Utah’s roster. But since his agreement, the Jazz also have added veteran big man Cody Zeller and Kelly Olynyk. For Potter, that could continue to leave stability as an abstract.
REVISED OUTLOOK: When the NBA schedule was released last month, the Heat’s opening week looked particularly daunting, with the Oct. 19 season opener against the visiting Chicago Bulls and Oct. 21 home game against the Boston Celtics. Now, the Bulls have acknowledged that Lonzo Ball will not be ready for their season opener, after requiring follow-up knee surgery. The same will be the case with Boston center Robert Williams, whose knee issues predate the Heat’s meeting with the Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, now ruled out for eight to 12 week. Plus, the game against the Heat will be Boston’s road opener under 34-year-old interim coach Joe Mazzulla in light of the season-long team suspension of Ime Udoka.
OPTION LOST?: While the personnel game tends to be one of feint and deception, Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said on a radio appearance this past week that center Myles Turner isn’t going anywhere. Turner, due $18 million this season, has been linked to several trade destinations, including the Heat. “Our job is to listen. We value him greatly and other teams around the league do, too,” Buchanan said. “He really fits with some of our young guards. He’s an outstanding fit on the court for us. He’s set up to have a great season and that puts him in a great spot next summer.” Unless, of course, the right offer comes along, with Indiana in the midst of a lottery-bound rebuild.
THEIR HASLEM: While the two briefly were Heat teammates, Andre Iguodala ultimately will go down as the Golden State Warriors’ version of Udonis Haslem. Warriors general manager Bob Myers acknowledged as much in a recent interview with The Athletic, regarding Iguodala commanding the respect of both veterans and neophytes. “He’s got a great respect level about him, he has got a great presence,” Myers said of Iguodala, who has committed to return for a 19th and final NBA season. “He is one of the few people in the world that can look [Stephen] Curry or Draymond [Green] or Klay [Thompson] in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or [Jonathan] Kuminga or [James] Wiseman and speak to them, encourage them. There’s no one else in the league who can do that for our team.”
NUMBER
$250,000. The only guaranteed money in the two-year free-agency contract former Heat forward KZ Okpala signed with the Sacramento Kings. The guarantee on the minimum-scale deal goes up to $500,000 if he is on the opening-night roster.
()
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
DOLPHINS (2-0) vs. BILLS (2-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 2-0 in his first season as a head coach; Sean McDermott, including playoffs, is 54-36 in his sixth head coaching season overall and leading the Bills.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bills, 61-54-1, including playoffs, but Buffalo has won the last seven meetings and nine of the last 10 between the AFC East rivals.
Weather: 87 degrees, 63 percent humidity, 22 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 5 1/2-point underdog; the over/under is 53.
Injuries: Dolphins —Out: TE Cethan Carter (concussion); TE Hunter Long (ankle); Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (toe), CB Xavien Howard (groin), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Austin Jackson (ankle), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Bills — Out: S Micah Hyde (neck), CB Dane Jackson (neck), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring); Questionable: S Jordan Poyer (foot), WR Gabe Davis (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (foot), DT Tim Settle (calf), C Mitch Morse (elbow); Reserve/PUP: CB Tre’Davious White; Injured reserve: WR Marquez Stevenson.
Noteworthy: Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills pairing is the only matchup between two 2-0 teams on the NFL’s Week 3 slate. …
While Buffalo has won seven consecutive games in the rivalry with Miami, the Dolphins take a seven-game home winning streak into Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. A win would create Miami’s longest home win streak since a 10-game stretch from Dec. 17, 1984 to Sept. 14, 1986. …
The Dolphins offense, under new coach Mike McDaniel, comes in red hot after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns — four in the fourth quarter — to lead a comeback from down 21 points in the final period to win 42-38 in Baltimore. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 22 receptions, 361 yards and four receiving touchdowns in the thriller. …
The Bills have defeated their first two opponents — the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and last year’s top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans — by a combined 55 points. …
Given Buffalo’s injuries in the secondary, added opportunities are expected for South Florida locals in cornerback Kaiir Elam (UF, The Benjamin School) and safety Jaquan Johnson (UM, Miami Killian High). The Bills also have running backs Devin Singletary (FAU, American Heritage-Delray), James Cook (Miami Central) and Zack Moss (Hallandale High), defensive end Greg Rousseau (UM, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (American Heritage) and offensive lineman Bobby Hart (St. Thomas Aquinas) on the roster and running back Duke Johnson (UM, Miami Norland High) on the practice squad. Hart is suspended for Sunday’s game.
()
Column: Aaron Judge’s ‘clean’ pursuit of Roger Maris’ home run mark can’t match the hype of the 1998 Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire race
Before a game at old Busch Stadium in September 1998, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire declined to speak at a news conference about his pursuit of Roger Maris’ home run record, stiffing hundreds of media members.
Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa, who then was on McGwire’s heels in the great home run race, happily sat down with a dozen reporters in Pittsburgh the next day and answered question after question about his pursuit of Maris.
Sosa told reporters McGwire should be pardoned for stiffing them, saying he was simply more comfortable dealing with the media than his nemesis.
“I’m a little more Rico Suave,” Sosa said, referring to a 1990 song.
Twenty-four years later, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge didn’t have to worry about handling the media crush as he chased Maris American League record of 61 home runs.
Judge normally doesn’t do pregame interviews, and a Yankees media relations staffer ended the slugger’s postgame session after 2 minutes, 15 seconds following Thursday’s homerless game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
It’s a different world for the media — and for baseball.
While dozens of reporters from around the nation followed McGwire and Sosa around the country in September 1998, only a few national media members have been in New York chronicling Judge’s chase.
Fewer newspapers, tighter budgets and the dwindling of the species commonly known as the “national baseball writer” have made Judge’s life easier as he attempts to make history.
“I haven’t seen many people who aren’t usually here,” New York Times baseball columnist Tyler Kepner told me, pointing to a handful of national reporters on hand for Thursday’s game. “It’s not really an overflow crowd, and I can’t imagine that it wears at all on Judge.”
Like many star players, Judge generally doesn’t make himself available at his locker before games, saving himself the aggravation of talking about the record. He’s very genial when he does speak, but Judge’s postgame sessions at his locker don’t last long because he doesn’t say a lot, in the tradition of Yankees icon Derek Jeter.
Sosa had a lot to say and at the time enjoyed speaking with the media. That would change by 2004, but in September 1998 he was so in demand the TV crews crowded out print reporters who had covered him and the Cubs all season.
After one on-field scrum led to some elbowing between TV cameramen and print reporters, I asked Sosa if he knew who voted for the Most Valuable Player award. Naturally, he had no idea.
“The writers,” I said. “The guys who can’t get close enough to hear you because of the TV cameras.”
Sosa made a deal to hold a separate pregame interview session with the writers after his TV interviews. Everyone was happy — except for some of his teammates who tired of the distraction during a tense wild-card race.
Of course the 1998 home run race later was discredited when McGwire and Sosa were alleged to have used performance-enhancing drugs, which McGwire later admitted to. Neither has made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame despite their historic home run totals. But McGwire’s 70 homers in 1998 remained the record until Barry Bonds broke it with 73 in 2001. There are no asterisks, even as all three have been tarred as cheaters.
Judge still considers Bonds’ mark legit, no matter how it was accomplished.
“Seventy-three is the record,” he told Sports Illustrated reporter Tom Verducci. “In my book. No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and (McGwire hit) 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is.
“The AL record is 61, so that is one I can try to go after. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it’s been a fun year so far.”
MLB is hoping Judge’s “clean” pursuit of the hallowed 61 mark can bring back the best parts of the drama of the 1998 race without the baggage of PEDs allegations.
Judge is one of the game’s most popular players for the game’s most iconic franchise and playing in the media center of the world. Throw in the Boston Red Sox as an opponent and it’s Commissioner Rob Manfred’s wildest dream come true.
Thursday’s game, in which Judge hit a long flyout to center, was televised nationally on Fox Sports. Saturday and Sunday’s Yankees-Red Sox games will be nationally televised on MLB Network and ESPN, respectively, while Friday’s game streamed on Apple Plus, which annoyed Yankees fans to no end.
The ratings no doubt will pale in comparison with the day McGwire broke Maris record with his 62nd home run on Sept. 8, 1998. Fox preempted the season premiere of “King of the Hill” and a new show called “Costello” to air the Cubs-Cardinals game and was rewarded with 43.1 million viewers, making it the highest-rated regular-season game in 16 years.
Those numbers are unreachable in the current TV stratosphere. The 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros averaged only 11.75 million viewers, with the decisive game Game 6 drawing 14.3 million.
Last year’s Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox had nearly six million viewers, which MLB announced was its most watched regular-season game since 1998. Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run into the corn could be seen by more viewers than Judge’s historic moment.
Whoever serves up the 62nd home run will have a place in baseball history, just as former Cubs Steve Trachsel, who served up McGwire’s record-breaking 62nd homer on that memorable night in 1998 and then watched Sosa and his teammates celebrate in a bizarre spectacle.
“There is no joy involved in it for me,” Trachsel said after the 6-3 loss.
Trachsel seemingly stood at his locker forever afterward, answering redundant questions about serving up the biggest home run of all time. Not because he enjoyed it, but because the moment required his input for history’s sake.
It’s a new world now.
Maybe everyone can just tweet a reaction.
()
Column: In a ‘microwave society,’ patience is required to evaluate QB Justin Fields — especially with the Chicago Bears offense around him
It has been a rough week for Justin Fields, so much so the Chicago Bears quarterback went out of his way to clarify comments that required no explanation.
Fields said after Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field that the loss hurt in the locker room more than it did for Bears fans.
“At the end of the day,” he said of fans, “they aren’t putting in any work.”
Sure, maybe Fields could have omitted the final part, but no clarification was needed — and any grief he received since should be performance-based, not the result of a perceived slight. This is miles away from when former Bears first-round pick Cade McNown in 2000 suggested disgruntled fans at Soldier Field “save their boos for TV” following a three-interception game. Imagine if that occurred during the age of social media.
Fields didn’t commit a turnover in the Week 2 loss to the Packers, but he attempted only 11 passes, threw for just 70 yards and was sacked three times. The Packers did a good job of pinning him in the pocket, limiting him to only 20 yards rushing on eight carries, including a 3-yard touchdown.
After two weeks, including a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a driving rainstorm, the Bears are at or near the bottom of the league in many key passing categories. Coach Matt Eberflus said in April that the new scheme would be “very quarterback-friendly,” but wide receiver Darnell Mooney has four receiving yards and tight end Cole Kmet doesn’t have a catch a year after being targeted 93 times.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the lack of pass attempts in Green Bay was more a function of the offense having only 42 snaps than anything else (the Bears have 97 for the season, ranking 31st). Getsy said he called “19 or 20″ pass plays with Fields running on an RPO or scrambling factored in too. So the planned run-pass mix was closer to 50/50 than actual results.
The Bears need to be more productive offensively to balance out an attack that has been profitable running the ball. Forget winning games. The Bears are not going to be competitive averaging anything close to the 90.5 passing yards each week.
The offensive struggles have amplified conversations about whether Fields is the long-term answer for the organization, but one personnel man was adamant that it’s premature to pass judgment.
“We’re living in a microwave society,” he said. “People want things now as opposed to allowing it to go in the oven, bake over time and come out to be a perfect meal that tastes really good. These young quarterbacks, people need to stop demanding immediate results, particularly the ones that are on bad teams.
“You look at Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. He’s throwing to freaking A.J. Brown and he’s got a young guy on the come in DeVonta Smith, who was the Heisman Trophy winner. And he’s got a young tight end in Dallas Goedert, and the offensive line there is one of the best in the league. If you put Fields behind that line, how good would he look?
“If you look at the Bears roster, they are awful. They are not built for Fields to have success. The receivers are a hodgepodge of guys. I like Mooney but after him, who is he throwing to?”
That raises questions about the job first-year general manager Ryan Poles did in building a structure around Fields with linemen and skill-position talent. There were not any significant investments.
“Look at what he inherited,” the personnel man said. “A bad salary-cap situation and an awful offensive line. The best receiver (Allen Robinson) was disgruntled, so he had to let the guy go in free agency. The Bears were short on draft picks. That’s not on Poles. The cupboard was bare. That’s why Poles is there.
“Everybody has to pause and realize the Bears are in a rebuild no matter what Poles says or Eberflus says. They are doing the smart thing by not putting the young quarterback in harm’s way and making him throw a ton behind that offensive line and without offensive weapons. That’s smart. They don’t want to hurt the kid’s confidence like Houston did with David Carr when it had nobody around him. Pump the brakes. It’s only two games.”
The Bears should be able to attack the Houston Texans more Sunday at Soldier Field after what appeared to be a plan to stay in the game against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Texans rank 30th in run defense, so holes should be there for David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and the play-action passing game should have life. The Texans, unlike the Packers, have a bottom-tier roster.
It will be the 13th start of Fields’ career, and there is a long way to go this season. No one was realistically expecting to have a clear picture of his career arc after two games this season. Still, there is an uneasy feeling with a bumpy start. Fields is the focal point — but multiple factors must be considered when assessing him.
Scouting report
Derek Stingley Jr., Texans cornerback
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Stingley, 6-foot, 195 pounds, was drafted No. 3 out of LSU this year — ahead of some talented offensive tackles and wide receivers as well as pass rushers.
Stingley has been credited with 15 tackles — 11 solos — through two games and has three pass breakups with two coming last week against Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson.
“The addition of Stingley is kind of driving Lovie Smith’s game plan in terms of how he is setting his coverages,” the scout said. “Traditionally, they are zone heavy, Cover-2, single-high with zone pressure. Their man-coverage rates are going up. Their blitz rates are going up. I think he’s doing that because he has a corner who has premium traits. Stingley is incredibly sticky in coverage. He’s aggressive. He’s competitive. He can be a little grabby, which he is going to have to work through in the NFL. Really fluid lower body and has the ball skills to make the plays.
“I think Houston graded him based on what he can be in the NFL. At LSU, he had the phenomenal freshman year. You watched the tape and said, ‘This is a top-10 player right now.’ He played high-level SEC competition and shut people down. Then he went through a period where he had injuries, people questioned his effort level. But the Texans got the player they wanted.
“He can play man. He can play zone. He’s got backfield vision to pedal off the ball and read inside to the quarterback. He’s extremely physical when you want to play Cover-2. They left some really good players on the board to take Stingley, who I also think is very good.”
()
