Finance
10 Must-Have Features When Choosing a Teleconferencing Service
Recently we’ve had troubles with our existing teleconferencing service, with people having troubles getting a long-distance line to dial into a teleclass. Two years ago we did a huge research project, looking at all the paid and free teleconference services in order to choose the best one for our small, 40-person teleclasses and our large 400-person teleclasses. Once again, I’m back to research mode. If you use teleconference services, or are planning to in the future, it is important to be aware of the recent problems most of my colleagues have been experiencing so you can choose your own teleconference service wisely.
Choosing a teleconference system to use for your teleclasses and teleseminars is an important decision. Each service offers a different array of features. While there can be several dozen features to consider when making your choice, here are the Top 10 features I think are important:
- Online control panel. The online control panel lets you see how many people are on the call, whether they are muted or not, and when new people come on the call. Some control panels allow you to manage the call online, and some include a Contact list so that the name of the participant shows up next to their telephone number.
- Guest Speaker access. Does the system allow you, plus a guest speaker, to be on the line while everyone else is muted? This is especially important if you are going to invite experts to be interviewed in your teleseminar.
- 24/7 reservations. Do you have to call in every reservation, or can you simply go online to schedule your calls? Is one line reserved for you that you can use anytime you want? I prefer a teleconference system where my assistant can reserve the phone line and schedule the dates/times online as they give us instant access to the telephone number and passcode that will be used, which we can then send immediately to our participants.
- Ability to record the call through the teleconference company. The ability to offer recordings of your teleclasses is of major importance. I’ve typically seen 30% or more of the participants who never attend live; they just listen to the recordings. Being able to record the teleclass means more people have access to your message. (Note: I often use both the teleconference line’s recording ability plus my own physical digital recorder as a backup.)
- Ability to keep a history of recordings. Some teleconference systems will allow you to keep multiple recordings from different teleclasses on their system, while others overwrite all existing recordings when you begin to record a new class. If you are teaching a teleclass that is a series (say, once a week for five weeks), you want to be able to keep and download those recordings for the entire series to share with your participants.
- Ability to have at least 50 people on a call (and all 50 can talk at the same time). You might think you will only have 10 people on a call, but as your business grows, you may find that you sometimes will have 50,100 or 200 on a call! For our free teleclasses, we often get 400-500 people register. Choose a system that can grow with you. Also, make sure that everyone who is on the call has the ability to speak and interact. Some systems say that they can have 96 people on a call, but when you read the fine print, you see that only 25 people can talk at a time.
- Ability to mute some or all participants. Participants bring background noises: dogs barking, kitchen dishes rattling, cars zooming by, colleagues speaking loudly in the same room. While the participants might not hear the noise themselves, everyone else on the call can hear it! Being able to mute individuals, or mute everyone on the call, makes it a better experience for everyone. It also helps if participants can mute and un-mute themselves individually.
- Calls can be scheduled for whatever timeframe you want. (Like 12:55 – 2:15). Some systems only schedule in 1-hour increments. Some systems will cut off the call at the assigned ending time, whether you are finished speaking or not. Get a system that allows you flexibility in call start/stop times and durations.
- NO “circuits busy” problem, guaranteed. There has been an explosion of people wanting to use teleconferencing lines over the past few years, and the “circuits busy” message that you sometimes get when dialing into a call is because there are not enough long-distance lines able to handle the influx of people all dialing into one number. The problem is with the capacity of the long distance telephone company (BellSouth, Verizon, etc.), not with the teleconferencing company itself. Apparently this problem is happening with many free teleconference companies, especially if you have more than 20 people dialing in, or it’s a particularly busy time of the day. (Evenings 7:00 – 9:00 PM are especially busy.) Most free teleconferencing companies probably don’t have the power to ask the telephone company to make more long distance circuits available, so a paid teleconferencing company might be your best solution.
- Free versus Paid. My next research project is going to be into “paid” teleconferencing lines. Some of these services offer special features not found in the free services, like streaming of your teleclass via the web, or the ability for participants to type in a question or comment on a website. Paying for a teleconference service is not the optimum solution for someone who is budget-conscious, but may be the only solution for people who are seriously offering paid teleclasses, or using teleseminars as part of their marketing campaigns. As soon as I complete that research, I’ll let you know what I discover so that you can make your own decision about which service is right for you.
As you can see, there’s a lot to think about when choosing a teleconference service. With a little knowledge, you can wade into their websites and select the best one for you.
Finance
Building A Facebook Business Page Is Easy
If you want an engaging Facebook business page, here’s what you need to know:
1: Don’t confuse business pages with personal profiles.
If you create a personal profile for your brand instead of a Facebook Business Page, you’re going to miss out on content creation tools, analytics and paid promotional opportunities.
Worse yet, people will have to send you a friend request before they can engage with you.
2: Don’t create a ‘professional profile’ associated with your business.
Let’s say you have a personal profile on Facebook and you want a second profile for professional reasons. This goes against Facebook’s terms of service and could get you in trouble.
3: Choose a friendly, engaging cover photo.
This cover photo takes up most of the room above the fold on your Page, so you’ll want a high-quality image that attracts and holds your visitors’ attention.
You might consider hiring a professional to create this image for you.
Keep words in the image brief and to the point.
Faces work well at holding attention, and bright colors are good, too.
4: Use a profile picture that’s easy to recognize.
It could be your logo or your headshot if you’re the face of your company.
Being recognizable is important to getting found and liked, so choose your picture carefully and then use it consistently.
5: Fill out your ‘About’ section.
This isn’t visible anymore when visitors arrive on your page, yet it’s still one of the most clicked-on items when they want more information about your business.
Put in your general description, company information, your story or whatever fits for your business.
6: Add a call-to-action button.
This is a great way to drive traffic to your website and build your list. Your call-to-action button might be to have visitors watch a video, sign up to your list and so forth.
7: Post often, but not too often.
If you don’t post for months at a time, then your business does not look professional. Heck, you don’t even appear to be in business anymore.
But if you post non-stop, you’ll likely annoy people.
It’s a matter of finding that happy medium, and that can vary from one business to another.
8: If you have the time to respond, then let fans message you privately.
It’s an awesome idea to let your customers and fans send you private messages – this can result in better customer service, fewer complaints made publicly and even more sales.
However, if you don’t have time to respond to these private messages then it might be best not to enable private messaging.
9: Monitor your page and respond to comments promptly.
You can monitor and respond to comments using the ‘notifications’ tab at the top of the page.
10: Pin important posts to the top of the page.
As you post, older posts get pushed down and buried. But there are times when you want a post to remain at the top, even after you’ve published new posts.
You can pin one post at a time and use these to promote events, offers and announcements.
11: Post visual content in your Timeline.
Photos and videos are up to 40 times more likely to get shared on social media, so take advantage of this fact and share lots of visual content.
12: Consider using live video.
People typically spend more than three times more time watching a Facebook Live video than they do a recorded video.
13: Use Facebook’s targeting tools.
You can target certain audiences with tailor-made updates. Segment by age, gender, relationship, location and so forth, and then send highly targeted messages to those groups for a greater response.
14: Promote your page. A lot.
Create an ad to promote your page, choose your target audience and choose your budget. Make sure your ad is directly targeted to your ideal customer and test.
15: Measure your success.
Dig into your page’s insights to track Facebook-specific engagement metrics. Analyze and adjust as needed.
It might all sound complicated, but you’ll quickly get the hang of everything here.
Finance
College Bound – Protecting Our Daughters – The 4 A’s of Self Defense
As our babies, we cradled them in our arms when they were infants. We kissed them, nurtured them, supervised them, encouraged them, supported them, loved them as they grew and matured and… protected them. As loving parents, protecting our children is not just our responsibility, it’s our passion. But how do we protect them when we’re physically separated from them and they from us?
How do we insure their safety in a world growing madder, more insane, more unstable and more dangerous by the day, aka the Georgia Tech Massacre on 16 April 2007 in which thirty-three people died, mostly college students, a horrible, heart-wrenching event claiming the unwelcomed title as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history? Even when our little girls are accomplished and mature women, even mothers, they will always be our children and our hearts can never be severed from the angst to protect them and keep them safe and out of Harm’s way.
I remember when both my daughters went off to college. It was a transformative experience. All grown up, leaving home and ready to take on the world, they were still more vulnerable than they knew, but I knew it in spite of their comforting, parting words, “Don’t worry, Dad. I’ll by okay.” As parents, “okay” is what we pray for.
Here are some sobering thoughts from OnlineLawyerSource.com:
1. “Sexual assault statistics including female college students have been the subject of various studies. In a 1988 national study involving 32 college campuses, one in four students was found to be a victim of rape or attempted rape. Some studies have suggested sexual assault statistics among college students is so high because of the role of alcohol and drugs. Many women believe reporting a sexual assault against a person if they have been drinking or were intoxicated cannot occur, but this is not right. Sexual assault is a violation, and being intoxicated does not mean the law no longer applies.”
2. “Sexual assault statistics show that 17 percent of reported cases against females resulted in injured victims. The 1992 National Victim Center and Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center sexual assault statistics reported 80 percent of sexual assault survivors knew their assailant at least by sight. The impact left because of sexual assault can be physically, psychologically and emotionally damaging, and denial is particularly strong in victims who knew their assailants.”
So how do we protect our children, especially our daughters, when they’re college-bound and away from home, helping insure their peace of mind as well as ours? One way is to give them the gift of a female self-defense workshop. The odds of our girls being attacked, assaulted and potentially raped is higher when they’re alone, perhaps walking to their dorm in the evening, going shopping, even studying in a secluded library. There will be times when they will be alone… and potentially vulnerable.
Vulnerable that is if they have no skills to defend themselves. The reality is that women who fight back in an assault have a greater chance of survival than those who do not fight back. Predators prey on the weak, not the strong. When confronted with a daunting adversary, predators move on to other prey, weaker prey. Giving our girls the gift of empowerment via women’s self-defense lessons helps them protect themselves when we cannot. After all, when our children become adults, it’s their responsibility to protect themselves. Having them study martial arts or taking a self-defense workshop (perhaps with Mom) designed especially for females, is one means of helping them help themselves. It is also one means by which we, as loving parents, can help insure the safety of our beloved children and daughters, especially when they’re college bound.
The 4 As of Self-Defense
As a professional martial arts instructor and owning my own karate studio for over thirty years, here are a few valuable tips that can help any person protect their life:
Having the right Mindset is critical to survival. We call this the 4 As of Self-Defense.
1.Awareness. Don’t beware, be aware. Awareness is critical no matter where you are. It’s also important to know who’s watching you?If you’re in a grocery store, gas station, department store, at a park, wherever – always be observant of your surroundings. This is your first line of defense.
2. Attitude – To survive, you must have an attitude of survival, having made a choice beforehand that you will fight to survive and not simply acquiesce to the demands of your assailant. Be like the sun – life giving in its warmth but scorching if someone gets too close. Another analogy is to be like a lioness – loving of her cubs unless someone tries to hurt them and which point she becomes a vicious adversary. Too, keep in mind that you are not a victim. Your attacker is the victim. Flip the assault coin. Attack your attacker. Finally, you must have an undying will to survive. If your opponent’s will to harm you is stronger than your desire to live or remain safe, your chances of victory are not good. In an attack situation, your will to survive trumps all else.
3. Aggression – Being passive in a physical assault is a recipe for being assaulted or worse. In the early, non-physical, part of a potential situation, passivity may be called for, but if the action becomes physical, fighting – and being aggressive in the fight – is the remedy for survival. The famous general George Patton said: “In war, the only true defense is offense.”
He was absolutely right. From my professional point of view and tens of thousands of hours of teaching self-defense in all my decades of teaching, your chances of victory are far better when you attack. You have more options and practically an infinite number of capabilities. However, a defensive posture is limited and the potentials of defeat are increased because in being defensive we become reactive and action is always faster than reaction. Therefore, we need to be highly proactive and aggressive if we choose to survive a physical assault.
4. Acumen – These are the defense skills which include finger pokes, stabs and claws to the eyes of your opponent; palm strikes to his eyes as well or face, especially using double palm strikes under the chin; knee strikes or kicks to the groin or his knees. Taking a self-defense class at a local and reputable self-defense studio will be of great help.
Finance
Google AdWords Advice – What Is AdWords?
Originally launched back at the turn of this millennium – 2000 – Google AdWords plays an absolutely vital role in the world of Internet marketing. The tool essentially allows marketers to advertise their products or services in a number of different ways in Google’s SERPs (search engine results page) and beyond.
One of its key offerings is that it allows marketers to create PPC (pay per click) marketing campaigns in what is probably the world’s biggest shop window – one that is accessible to the masses. Understandably, those relatively new to AdWords – i.e. those considering whether or not to use the service – will find themselves looking for Google AdWords advice on the tool’s intricacies.
Those companies seeking AdWords advice on whether the tool is right for them don’t really have a significant amount to consider. This is because AdWords enables businesses of all sizes – regardless of whether a globally-recognised behemoth or a small set-up, still in its infancy – to promote themselves effectively on the Internet.
It enables businesses to set up a campaign; set up a budget; bid on the keywords relevant to them and set up various campaigns based around those keywords. And once you’ve done that, you’re good, right? Well not exactly. Anyone with any kind of expertise in AdWords will state – in their own Google AdWords advice – that an account needs to be closely managed if the best results are to be achieved.
Account managers can, once they’ve got the keywords they want set-up, determine what type of searches trigger them to appear. Exact, broad, broad modifier and phrase can be assigned to ads to enable advertisers to tailor their PPC marketing strategies just that little bit more – something that Google AdWords advice can also help managers to do.
Ads set to exact match, for example, will only appear when a user has searched the keyword exactly – so no words before or after; no variations; just that search term exactly as it is. Match type settings are massively important to PPC campaigns, ultimately determining when the ads are shown – so it would certainly be worth consulting an expert for their AdWords advice on the matter.
Businesses that don’t have a site might also want to promote their site on Google, so how would they go about getting AdWords advice on whether they could effectively utilise the tool?
It would understandable to think that you couldn’t advertise your business on Google without a presence on the Internet; but with its Google AdWords Express tool – something that experts offering Google AdWords advice are likely to recommend for small businesses – it is possible for a business to improve its visibility on Google.
Alternatively, if you’re mulling over whether to advertise on Google using AdWords, you could visit the AdWords Help Center for more advice. Providing an extensive glossary, a number of basic how-to guides and explanations on the majority of AdWord’s key features, the Google AdWords advice provided is very handy for those considering the tool, complete beginners and more experienced PPC account managers.
With the right approach, and some good Google AdWords advice, successful PPC campaign results can be yielded.
Finance
The "Mcdonald’s Coffee" Case
In one of the most widely misreported and misunderstood cases in recent memory, a Albuquerque, New Mexico jury awarded 79 year-old Stella Liebeck $2.9 million for severe burns suffered after she spilled a cup of McDonald’s coffee, which she had placed between her knees.
The jury’s award was for $200,000 in compensatory damages and $2.7 million for punitive damages (because of McDonald’s callous conduct). The jury also found Mrs. Liebeck 20% negligent, reducing the compensatory damages to $160,000. The trial judge also reduced the punitive damages to $480,000.
Mrs. Liebeck did not receive $2.9 million, or $2.86 million, or $740,000. The parties entered a post-verdict settlement for a undisclosed amount.
(States have different legal standards with respect to negligence. New Mexico uses a comparative negligence rule, which assigns blame and, therefore, judgments proportionally. Other states such as North Carolina use a contributory negligence standard, which bars a plaintiff from recovery if their actions contributed even 1% to the accident!)
THE FACTS OF THE CASE
Mrs. Liebeck, while a passenger in her grandson’s car, purchased a cup of coffee at the drive-through window at McDonalds. While the car was stopped, she placed the cup securely between her knees and attempted to remove the lid. The cup accidentally tipped over and poured the scalding (180-190¡ Fahrenheit) hot water onto her lap.
She suffered third-degree burns over 16 percent of her body. During her eight day hospitalization she underwent skin grafting and painful whirlpool treatment for debridement (removal of damaged tissue) of her wounds. She has extensive scarring and was disabled for more than two years.
Despite these very painful and debilitating injuries and their expensive medical treatment, Mrs. Liebeck offered to settle with McDonald’s for $20,000.
McDonald’s refused to settle and the case went to trial.
FACTS PRESENTED AT TRAIL
The jury heard the following evidence in the case:
o McDonalds’s coffee sales are $1.3 million per day.
o By corporate specifications, McDonald’s sells its coffee at 180 to 190 degrees Fahrenheit; Coffee at that temperature, if spilled, causes third-degree burns (the skin is burned away down to the muscle/fatty-tissue layer) in two to seven seconds; Third-degree burns do not heal without skin grafting, debridement and whirlpool treatments that cost tens of thousands of dollars and result in permanent disfigurement, extreme pain and disability of the victim for many months, and in some cases, years;
o The chairman of the department of mechanical engineering and bio-mechanical engineering at the University of Texas testified that this risk of harm is unacceptable, as did a widely recognized expert on burns, the editor in chief of the leading scholarly publication in the specialty, the Journal of Burn Care and Rehabilitation;
o McDonald’s admitted that it has known about the risk of serious burns from its scalding hot coffee for more than 10 years — the risk was brought to its attention through numerous other claims and suits, to no avail;
o From 1982 to 1992, McDonald’s coffee burned more than 700 people, many receiving severe burns to the genital area, perineum, inner thighs, and buttocks;
o Not only men and women, but also children and infants, have been burned by McDonald’s scalding hot coffee, in some instances due to inadvertent spillage by McDonald’s employees;
o At least one woman had coffee dropped in her lap through the service window, causing third-degree burns to her inner thighs and other sensitive areas, which resulted in disability for years;
o Witnesses for McDonald’s admitted in court that consumers are unaware of the extent of the risk of serious burns from spilled coffee served at McDonald’s required temperature;
o McDonald’s admitted that it did not warn customers of the nature and extent of this risk and could offer no explanation as to why it did not;
o McDonald’s witnesses testified that it did not intend to turn down the heat — As one witness put it: “No, there is no current plan to change the procedure that we’re using in that regard right now;”
o McDonald’s admitted that its coffee is “not fit for consumption” when sold because it causes severe scalds if spilled or drunk;
o Liebeck’s treating physician testified that her injury was one of the worst scald burns he had ever seen.
o Moreover, the Shriner’s Burn Institute in Cincinnati had published warnings to the franchise food industry that its members were unnecessarily causing serious scald burns by serving beverages above 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
In refusing to grant a new trial in the case, Judge Robert Scott called McDonald’s behavior “callous.” Moreover, “the day after the verdict, the news media documented that coffee at the McDonald’s in Albuquerque [where Liebeck was burned] is now sold at 158 degrees. This will cause third-degree burns in about 60 seconds, rather than in two to seven seconds [so that], the margin of safety has been increased as a direct consequence of this verdict.”
By Wayne C Walker, President of Capital Transaction Group Inc. a leader in litigation financial services – http://www.captran.com.
This information is opinion and not intended to be legal advice. Readers should not act on this information without seeking the advice of a competent attorney.
© 2003 CapTran
Finance
Drug, Alcohol and Rehab Article – Executive Intervention
It may be difficult to believe that doctors, lawyers, judges, airline pilots and Fortune 500 corporate executives suffer from addiction, yet it is important to understand that addiction is an equal opportunity disease affecting professionals in the same way as it does for everybody else.
An executive intervention is an excellent option for individuals who are highly productive and functional in the workplace and who suffer from the disease of addiction. In these cases, the employers or partners of the professional are faced with the reality that addiction is a progressive disease, and that it is just a matter of time before the addiction causes productivity to decline, a work related accident or incident to occur, or deteriorating health, leaving the employer/partner no choice but to dismiss the once highly valued worker.
In the case where the employer is fully aware of the substance abuse problem, they can be a highly motivating force in the executive intervention. While it is preferable for the addict to make the decision on their own to accept treatment, oftentimes the addiction may be preventing any level of rational thought necessary to make such a decision. If the message delivered by the employer/partner at the executive intervention is grounded in complete support and with the assurance that the addict’s position of employment will remain, provided treatment is accepted, the addict has an added incentive to accept treatment and begin the process of recovery.
There are situations where employers may not be aware of the employee’s substance abuse problems. The family and friends are painfully aware of the addiction, yet the addict has been successful at hiding it from the workplace. The family may be justifiably concerned that it is just a matter of time before the addiction causes problems at work and jeopardizes the addict’s employment status. In this case, the family must exercise great care in the executive intervention. It is ill advised to announce to employers and partners of the addict the existence of the addiction and the desire to go forward with an executive intervention without first consulting with an intervention specialist and discussing the risks and issues relative to any such disclosure.
Another issue that frequently appears in executive interventions is ego. I’ve intervened addicts on every level of the economic spectrum, and, for the most part, they have been charismatic and highly intelligent individuals. In an executive intervention, egos may have been elevated to a higher level. Advanced education, financial status and professional degrees and licenses sometimes create an additional defense mechanism that interventionists face in an executive intervention. As an example, it would not be unusual to expect quite a bit of negotiating and outright objections when intervening an attorney. The executive or professional status of the addict should not be construed as intimidating or a deterrent from going forward with the executive intervention. It does, however, illustrate the need for considerable preparation in the pre-intervention meeting.
Perhaps the most important factor to consider if you have a friend or family member who is suffering from addiction, is that addiction is progressive (gets worse over time) and that it can be fatal (accidents and a multitude of health related issues). Simply put, good things don’t happen to people suffering from addiction and the problem rarely goes away on its own.
Finance
Scope Of Programmatic Buying In Healthcare Marketing
Data management programs enabled with technology has completely changed the way marketers buy media today. More and more companies are embracing technologies that facilitate media transactions in real-time and at a granular level. Programmatic buying ecosystem is at the core of this revolution and has triggered a paradigm shift from a conventional non-personalized mass media buying to targeted ad placements based on user behavior.
Programmatic buying means sale and purchase of media in real time in an automated manner through software and algorithms. Automation is real time and accurate to such extent that it not only saves time but also improves efficiencies in terms of ROIs and reaching a target audience with laser-guided precision.
While Programmatic buying has not yet taken the healthcare domain by storm, a buzz around the topic has started getting louder in recent times.
Media buying in healthcare quintessentially has been done in a traditional manner through sales teams approaching publishers either offline or online and then go through a long process RFQs, negotiations, preparing artworks and specs modifications, purchase indenting, vendor onboarding and eventually releasing payment. And all this convoluted process has to go through before the ad is even published. Hence there is a lag between purchase intent and actual media release. And that is what Programmatic is good at solving.
So how does Programmatic buying works and why hasn’t it caught the imaginations of healthcare marketer yet? Let us dig into details.
How does Programmatic Buying Works? The Programmatic Ecosystem
First, let us understand some commonly used terms used in the Programmatic Buying world and also how the Programmatic ecosystem actually works.
Step 1:
When a user clicks on a web page that has an advertising space on it, the publisher of the web page sends a cookie to user’s web browser (Chrome, Internet Explorer, Bing… whichever).
What is Cookie: Cookie, in simple terms, is a small data file that is sent from publisher’s web server to user’s web browser which serves to establish user’s identity
Step 2:
In case an inventory (advertising space on a web page) is available for sale, it triggers a request from publisher’s Ad Server to their Supply Side Platform (SSP) to fill the Ad slot
Definition of SSP: You may think of Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) like a library or storehouse of Ad Inventories available for placing your advertisement. It is a platform that connects sellers (web sites, blogs, directories etc.) with buyers or advertisers who compete against each other for available Ad space.
Some of the well-known supply side platforms are AppNexus, PubMatic, AOL or Google’s DoubleClick Ad Exchange.
Step 3:
SSP then issues a bid request to Demand Side Platform (DSP). This bid request contains information about the user who is about to see the Ad like her demographic profile, browsing history, etc. This information helps DSPs to make an informed decision about a user before making a bid.
What is a DSP? : Demand Side Platform or DSP, as they are referred in programmatic world, is a doorway to purchase advertising space in an automated fashion. Think of DSPs as advertiser’s gatekeepers who matches inventories with buyer’s marketing objectives. DSPs make bidding decision on behalf of a buyer after evaluating parameters like publisher’s profile, ad placement, the floor price of available impression, etc.).
Some of better-known DSPs include DoubleClick Bid Manager by Google, AdMission, MediaMath etc.
Step 4:
Based on the algorithm, DSPs assesses inventories to determine how valuable the impression is and whether to participate in the auction on behalf of an advertiser. If DSP decides to participate in bid auction, it sends a bid response back to SSP
Step 5:
SSP gathers all bid responses and picks a winner based on the second-price auction, that means, the one who bids slightly above the second highest bidder.
Step 6:
SSP notifies winning DSP and the DSP, in turn, sends Ad serving code to SSP. Finally, SSP passes on Ad serving code to user’s browser and renders the Ad. The Ad is then served along with other content on a web page.
And all these steps take place at a lightning speed at the back end while the page loads!
Types of Programmatic Buying
Programmatic Buying, as we know now, is automated buying of ad space on a web page. There are fundamentally 2 types of programmatic buying depending on whether the ad space or inventory is bought through auction (Auction based) or by paying a fixed rate to the publisher (fixed price).
Auction based:
Open auction: This is based on real-time auction-based bidding. Most prevalent of all programmatic buying
Invitation-only auction: This too is auction-based but bidding is limited to select advertisers selected by a publisher. More premium inventory sold at a higher price. Some publishers give ‘first look’ advantage to some advertisers before ad space is visible to others
Fixed priced:
Unreserved fixed rate: Price is prefixed but no ad space is set aside in advance
Automated guaranteed or Programmatic premium: This is an automated process of buying guaranteed ad space that doesn’t involve an auction, where the price is prefixed and impressions are guaranteed. Generally, this type is most premium of all types.
Scope of Programmatic Buying in Healthcare
Programmatic marketing has not taken healthcare industry by storm yet by any stretch of the imagination, especially so in India. Although this marketing phenomenon is discussed in marketing conferences and agency boardrooms but its role is still restricted to lexicons and concept rather than on actual spending of marketing dollars. Out of the global spending of USD 22 Bn on Programmatic buying in 2015, spending in India was a mere USD 25 M which makes it just above 1% share (Source: Media Global report cited in eMarketer )
By 2018, it’s projected that the healthcare industry will spend $2.2 billion on digital media. With roughly 40% of all media buys being programmatic, healthcare marketers have a great opportunity on their hands. Not only is programmatic the new buzzword, but it is estimated that 70% of all media buys will be programmatic in 2016. That’s significant growth over two years.
Healthcare media buying in India is still predominantly done through traditional spray-and-pray, at best loosely targeted media campaigns involving humans (read- sales team) that negotiate with publishers or media agencies to buy ad space or inventory. Programmatic buying, on the other hand, allows precision and previously unthought-of granularity to reach target customers with better engagement and lower costs. Let me present some real life scenarios to bring home the impact of Programmatic Buying in a healthcare setting.
Imagine you are visiting nearby pharmacy store to buy sugar control medication after doing some online search about medicines dosage and side effects. Suddenly your smartphone buzzes. Curious to know, you check your inbox and find email message inviting you to take a free diabetes check-up at a Clinic just a block away from where you are.
Almost scary, isn’t it! Well, this is what Programmatic can do. It reaches your predefined customers or audience at the right moment with a right message. And all this happens in milliseconds in an automated fashion, thanks to footprints, or say Cookies, you left while searching the web.
Programmatic buying has changed the approach from rendering same advertising message to millions of customers to creating a unique message for individual customers based on her need at that moment of time. A proof of concept for this could be how health insurance could be bought using a Programmatic platform.
While you were renewing health insurance policy online for your parents, an ad banner flashed across your laptop screen proclaiming to offer better coverage with add-ons at a lesser premium. The message is so timely and apt that you could not resist but clicking the ad. It feels that ‘someone’ is following your foot trails online. It turns out that there is indeed ‘someone’ that follow users to deliver messages that are very apt and timely.
Data gathering at forefront of Programmatic advertising
In a way, data analytics is the lifeblood of automated buying. Although an enormous amount of data is gathered in the healthcare industry, for instance, a hospital, hardly any of it is used effectively to build effective data-driven strategy.
First party data sources in hospitals like patient registration kiosk of Hospital Information System, CRMs or a Website can be used to capture customer intent by placing a cookie on customer’s browser which can then follow and track a customer’s online journey and place meaningful and compelling messages to drive engagement with patients or customers. This primary data along with a second-party data from affiliates or online subscription agencies and third-party data bought from outside data aggregators like telecom companies, other CRMs etc., is clustered to form homogenous group of audiences having similar traits like age, web browsing history, online purchases, content sharing on social media, medical content consumed, etc.
Let us conjure up a probable scenario for a hospital that is about to launch Diabetes Management Program and wants to reach targeted audience using their primary data base gathered over past years. Data points like e-mail address and contact numbers of patients undergoing care under endocrinologist would become a good audience pool to run targeted messages using GSP (Gmail Sponsored Promotions) or RLSA (Remarketing Lists for Search Ads) campaigns. While a GSP would enable messages to be delivered to prospective patient’s Gmail inbox, the RLSA campaign would ensure that message is rendered on user’s SERPs wherever they go online.
The best part of programmatic advertising is that it can integrate all media delivery options and deliver the message to right audiences wherever they live online be it video, search ads, mobile, display or social media. Such media optimization gets a captive and engaged audience to marketers resulting in maximum value out of marketing dollar spent.
Say you want to target women in their early 40s living in North Bangalore for promoting breast cancer screening. Programmatic-way of doing this is deliver your message to the in-market audience directly by capturing basic patient’s intent and then tracking their online behavior. For instance, say 45-year old women who visited your Oncology web page and is searching information online on “prevention of breast cancer”.
Programmatic Buying allows you to cater to your specific target audience who is at the far end of buyer’s journey and has a higher propensity of buying if your message touches their cord. Programmatic Buying helps to track investment or in other words, makes returns attributable. Advertising has become a niche endeavor and Programmatic Buying has come as a potent tool in marketers purpose to unravel key steps to niche marketing.
Challenges of Programmatic buying in healthcare
Programmatic Buying comes with its share of challenges and unethical practices that digital marketers have to stand guard against. Such bad practices permeate across the Programmatic ecosystem and are omnipresent across industries including healthcare.
In a highly regulated healthcare sector, these challenges are even more evident. So let me address some burning issues plaguing the Programmatic Buying in healthcare
1) Restrictions on retargeting: Hospital industry has been slow to adapt programmatic buying because medical ethics restrict any form of advertising to patients, even the audience retargeting using cookies
2) Ad misplacement: Ad placement while trying to reach a prospect, say a Physician in a non-clinical environment like a Game Center or Expedia Travel site may actually dilute importance of brand and message
3) Control: As previously mentioned, Demand Side Platforms are aggregators of inventory and make them available for Advertisers. However, in healthcare industry, not many reputed medical publishers like PubMed, WebMD, The Lancet, NEJM etc. may renounce control over their inventory to let open ad ecosystem like Programmatic take over. That is the reason why most medical publishers still prefer reserved, non-auction based on programmatic buying like either Programmatic Direct.
4) Higher costs: Due to publisher’s reluctance towards open-auction bidding in healthcare for reasons stated above, cost per impression (CPM) is higher than in other industries like retail and travel.
5) Inventory scale: Since ad spaces on medical sites is limited and finite, mostly they are bought via direct 1-to-1 Publisher-Advertiser model leading to inflated CPMs and suboptimal performance parameters (read ROI)
6) Stale-on-Sale:General impression is that a media bought through Programmatic model is often a leftover, remnant inventory. This is not entirely untrue in healthcare either. Media space buying in healthcare predominantly is either through direct buyout involving humans or direct buyout involving automation, called the Programmatic Direct. Hence, what is left is a less coveted, tier-2 inventory. Although buying this inventory may help derive engagement at much lower cost.
7) Private Healthcare Ad Exchanges:In view of medical data security, misplacements and privacy issues in healthcare, some proponents of exclusive healthcare ad exchanges have emerged. In fact there are already some media buying platforms in healthcare like MM&M, Compas etc. that allow automated buying to healthcare publishers. However, given that transparency and neutrality of open buying platform would be compromised with such agencies, there is little incentive for advertisers to work with such private ad exchanges. Besides, scale and inventory available with such private exchanges is also limited compared to full-service media agencies.
Aside these challenges that are specific to healthcare industry, Programmatic Buying has some inherent issues that are pervasive across industries. Such as some outlined below:
8) Non-human traffic: Non-human traffic or the NHT as is commonly referred in Programmatic world is the most prevalent form of fraud whereby programs imitate desired online behavior and register false matrices like impressions, views or clicks. Bots pretend to be actual humans while actually they are piece of malware that inflates the performance matrices by masquerading as organic activity. Common examples of this is paid ‘likes’ or ‘+1s’ on social media.
9) Viewability: Viewability is the probability of an ad to be seen. Many times a large proportion of impressions that advertisers pay for goes unseen either due to below-the-fold placement or user might scroll a page too quickly to see the ad.
Ad blocking: Today’s sophisticated programs allow users to remove advertising while browsing the internet or using apps. Most publishers and professional bloggers depend on advertising as the main source of their revenue. And with ad blocking in place, a blogger would lose an incentive to create free-to-consume content unless the alternate stream of revenue is available to them. Likewise, publisher websites lose interest since their revenue model based on content-for-advertising is compromised
In conclusion:
Programmatic buying has been a prominent inclusion in marketer’s quiver since last decade. Healthcare industry has been slow to wake up to this phenomenon due to industry-specific challenges. However, adoption of data, involvement of social media companies and proliferation of healthcare specific ad networks to manage automated buying in healthcare would only mitigate these challenges.
The healthcare sector including hospitals and pharmaceutical companies would be wise to consider programmatic buying as part of a core marketing strategy and move from broad, segment-based marketing to specific fine-grained messages crafted to attract, nurture and convert potential customers or patients.
10 Must-Have Features When Choosing a Teleconferencing Service
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, rookie DT Travis Jones to make season debut vs. Patriots; 5 players inactive
Building A Facebook Business Page Is Easy
College Bound – Protecting Our Daughters – The 4 A’s of Self Defense
Google AdWords Advice – What Is AdWords?
The "Mcdonald’s Coffee" Case
How to watch Ravens vs. Patriots: Week 3 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Drug, Alcohol and Rehab Article – Executive Intervention
Scope Of Programmatic Buying In Healthcare Marketing
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard active; Jordan Poyer out for ailing Bills secondary
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food2 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops