5 questions facing the Timberwolves as training camp begins
Timberwolves training camp starts Tuesday, preceded by media day Monday. That marks the start of a season with an anticipation level that rivals that of Jimmy Butler’s first season in Minnesota back in 2017.
The rise of Anthony Edwards and offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert has the Timberwolves, and their fans, thinking big — in more ways than one. Expectations are high and reasons for optimism are plentiful.
Still, even with loads of talent and momentum stemming from last season’s playoff appearance, there are questions that face the team ahead of its regular-season opener Oct. 19.
WHO IGNITES THE FLAME?
It’s not surprising that Patrick Beverley views himself as a catalyst for the Timberwolves’ soar up the Western Conference standings last season. The veteran point guard has always felt underappreciated.
Beverley, who was traded to Utah this summer before later being re-routed to the Lakers, responded on Twitter to NBA legend Paul Pierce’s take that Minnesota will be a top-four seed in the West this year by saying “Yal take Tony Allen off (Pierce’s championship) Celtic squad yal a different team. That’s all I’m saying. Toughness and Dog mentality goes farther when skill doesn’t work hard.”
Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett shared his concerns about losing players such as Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the Rudy Gobert trade on his show, KG Certified, noting Anthony Edwards was “mixed up in a group of dogs” with those two players — “some of those personalities and presences.”
No one is questioning that Minnesota’s ceiling and overall core improved with the addition of Gobert, regardless of what the Wolves had to give up. And there is no guarantee a second year with a grinding personality like Beverley would have worked, either.
But there is no denying the impact the likes of Beverley and Vanderbilt had on Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and, to some extent, D’Angelo Russell. Their consistent and relentless effort and energy was a spark that ignited more out of their higher-profile teammates.
Previously, all three of Minnesota’s “star” players had raps of being bad defenders who frankly weren’t invested enough on that end of the floor. The 2021-22 Timberwolves were scrappy and fiery. That was their identity. That was how they won games.
Now the road map is, first and foremost, to just be better than opponents. But they have to maintain at least some semblance of that edge Vanderbilt and Beverley instilled. Can Gobert be the source of that? Or did Towns and Edwards learn the value of such energy to understand they’ll need to bring it themselves?
WHAT’S THE PLAN ON ‘D’?
The Timberwolves finished 13th in NBA defense last season, an ascension that can be credited for the team’s playoff appearance. The success on that end was born out of the hectic style of run-around-and-recover defense that stemmed from Minnesota’s “high wall” pick-and-roll coverage that challenged ball handlers on the perimeter.
Towns, Edwards and others thrived in the chaotic system that relied more on athleticism than structure.
Gobert-based defenses in Utah have been the opposite. To this point in his career, the 30-year-old center has dominated structure-based systems that intentionally funnel opponents toward the big man. That can require more discipline and intentionality than some of Minnesota’s younger players have previously displayed on the defensive end.
So where will the Wolves land between the two styles? Will they cater toward Gobert? Will they revert to what worked last season? Will it be a combination between the two, depending on whether or not Gobert is on the floor?
Wolves coach Chris Finch and Co. will look to strike a balance that works for all involved.
HOW HIGH IS EDWARDS’ ASCENT?
It is universally agreed upon that Minnesota raised its ceiling via this summer’s Gobert trade. But the exact height of said roof, particularly this season, will be determined by Edwards’ progression.
Another jump is expected of the 21-year-old guard. If he is and plays like an all-star, the Wolves have a clear path to being a top-four seed in the West. If he’s an All-NBA player and a top-three shooting guard in the league, that would likely make Minnesota a legitimate NBA Finals contender.
That would entail Edwards being more consistent offensively on a night-to-night basis while continuing to grow into an on-ball defensive stalwart.
DO THE BIGS FIT?
Finch has stated time and again since Minnesota acquired Gobert that the Wolves will not allow other teams to force Minnesota’s best players off the floor. That means Towns and Gobert will likely share the floor for roughly 24 minutes a game.
The Wolves’ great size experiment has a high upside, but things have to fall into place. Can Towns consistently defend smaller players on the perimeter? Can the Wolves punish opponents offensively on the interior? Can Minnesota improve its transition defense, which Finch believes is paramount, with 40 percent of the lineup standing at 7 feet tall?
WHO PLAYS?
The Timberwolves enter training camp with one of the deeper rosters in the league in terms of sheer volume of NBA-caliber players. That’s a luxury but will create some challenging choices for Finch and rotation guru Micah Nori to consider.
Most teams play nine to 10 guys consistently. Locks for rotation spots figure to be Towns, Edwards, Russell, Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Jordan McLaughlin. Taurean Prince is likely a good bet to play, which would leave Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes all in a battle for minutes at backup guard spots. It also remains to be seen if Naz Reid will play on a regular basis.
Business People: Robert Doty, who led the state’s Dept. of Revenue, joins Science Museum of Minnesota
OF NOTE – ATTRACTIONS
The Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, announced the appointment of Robert Doty as its chief financial officer. Doty previously was commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Revenue, executive director of the Minnesota State Lottery and CFO/COO of Dunwoody College, Minneapolis Public Schools and Harvest Network of Schools.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Brunton Architects and Engineers, North Mankato, announced that retired Andover, Minn., fire chief and emergency manager Jerry Streich has joined the firm in the role of business development in its Public Safety Division, helping local government officials through the process of designing new facilities.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
St. Paul-based Bremer Bank announced the opening of branch at 2130 East Lake St., Minneapolis, part of a racial equity plan established in 2020 to establish a greater presence to serve the region’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Asian and other businesses and communities of color. … Stearns Financial Services, the St. Cloud-based holding company for three Stearns Bank charters, announced it has added Margrette Newhouse to its board of directors. Newhouse is the John and Elizabeth Myers chair in management and director of the Donald McNeely center for entrepreneurship at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in central Minnesota.
HEALTH CARE
UCare, a Minneapolis-based health insurer, announced the hire of Dr. Tenbit Emiru as executive vice president and chief medical officer. Emiru previously was a critical care neurologist at Hennepin Healthcare (formerly HCMC) in Minneapolis.
MANUFACTURING
Malco Products, an Annandale, Minn.-based maker of professional hand tools for workers in the HVAC, construction and automotive trades, announced the hires of Jim Finneman as executive vice president of supply chain management and Jeff Widdel as director of engineering and plant operations. … Liberty Diversified International, a New Hope-based maker of packaging, office furniture and building products for industry, announced that Greg Theis has been named president and CEO. Theis has served as vice president of the company’s Packaging North Division since 2018.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
MediMatrix, a Minneapolis-based provider of connectivity software and services to the mobile medical imaging industry, announced that Marvel Myrtile has been named CEO in conjunction with the company’s acquisition by ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors. Founder and previous CEO Ken Kern remains with the company as chief technology officer.
ORGANIZATIONS
The St. Paul Chamber of Commerce announced that Kevion Ellis has joined as vice president of business & talent development. Ellis previously has held positions with Education Minnesota, Goff Public and U.S. Bank. … Minneapolis-based BIPOC business development group Meda (Metropolitan Economic Development Association) announced Dorothy Bridges is its interim president and CEO. Bridges is on the board of directors at U.S. Bancorp and formerly was an executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
RETAIL
Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, announced the return of The Lost Cove Co., a pop-up tattoo studio and shopping experience operated by MTV realty show artist Travis Ross, from Oct. 1 – 15.
SERVICES
Regis Corp., a Minneapolis-based franchisor and operator of branded retail hair salon chains, announced that Michelle DeVore has joined the company as senior vice president, head of marketing. Most recently DeVore was vice president, customer experience at European Wax Center.
UTILITIES
Allete Inc., a Duluth-based multi-state energy utility, announced the following executive appointments: Vice President Nicole Johnson takes on the additional role of president of Allete Clean Energy; Al Rudeck, promoted from president of Allete Clean Energy to the newly created role of safety and external affairs officer, and Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer, adds the title of vice president.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, rookie DT Travis Jones to make season debut vs. Patriots; 5 players inactive
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Nick Boyle and rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make their season debut in Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin), Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle) and Marcus Peters (knee) as well as defensive back Brandon Stephens (quad) are active after being listed as questionable to play. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Patriots.
Jones, who suffered a knee injury in Baltimore’s preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals last month, will play after being a full participant in practice this week. Boyle will make his debut in Gillette Stadium, where he suffered a brutal knee injury two years ago.
Dobbins hasn’t played since tearing his ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee, along with his hamstring, in last year’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. Dobbins practiced fully for the second straight week, but when coach John Harbaugh was asked about the running back’s availability, he said “You’ll know it when you see it.”
Dobbins told reporters before Week 2′s matchup against the Miami Dolphins that he felt “amazing” more than a year after his knee injury, which he called “one of the toughest injuries I’ve had.”
Dobbins, who led all NFL running backs in yards per carry as a rookie, was cleared to practice in training camp in early August and has been slowly ramping up. The Ravens have been cautious with Dobbins, as he didn’t fully participate in practice until two weeks ago.
Dobbins’ return is a major boost for a struggling run game. The Ravens are 13th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.7) and 18th in rushing offense (109.0 yards per game) while running backs Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill have amassed 74 yards on 29 carries (2.6 per attempt).
The Ravens have five players inactive. Wide receiver James Proche II (groin), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive end Brent Urban, running back Kenyan Drake and cornerback Daryl Worley will not play against the Patriots.
For the Patriots, leading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will not play due to a knee injury. Starting safety Kyle Dugger (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), defensive tackle Sam Roberts, quarterback Bailey Zappe and cornerback Shaun Wade are inactive.
()
How to watch Ravens vs. Patriots: Week 3 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 3 game between the Ravens (1-1) and New England Patriots (1-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
TV: Fox, Ch. 45 (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnson, Pam Oliver)
Coverage map:
Stream: Fox Sports
Radio: ESPN Radio (Chris Carlin, Chris Canty, Sal Paolantonio); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Forecast: High 60s, cloudy
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Patriots staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 3 game in New England?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Patriots: 10 things to watch, including Lamar Jackson, Matthew Judon and an elusive win
- Where Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley and RB J.K. Dobbins stand as recoveries continue
- Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay expected to play vs. Patriots; 7 Ravens are questionable
- Ravens secondary faces moment of truth after disastrous performance vs. Dolphins raises ghosts of 2021
- Ravens vs. Patriots scouting report for Week 3: Who has the edge?
- ‘The process leads to the production’: Ravens looking for more from Odafe Oweh and struggling pass rush
()
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard active; Jordan Poyer out for ailing Bills secondary
The Miami Dolphins will have left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard available for Sunday’s matchup of AFC East unbeatens with the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Neither of the three-time Pro Bowlers, who both entered Sunday questionable, were listed among inactive players for the Dolphins (2-0) announced 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff.
Meanwhile, the already-ailing Bills (2-0) added safety Jordan Poyer to their inactives. Buffalo’s entire starting secondary of Poyer and fellow Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (reserve/PUP) and Dane Jackson are out against a Dolphins pass game that is red hot after a 42-38 come-from-behind win last week in Baltimore.
The Bills will try to keep up with Miami’s speedy wide receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle – who combined for 22 receptions, 361 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 2 win at the Ravens – with rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, plus nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, and backup safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin.
Armstead is set to play and start at his left tackle post despite missing the week of practice nursing a toe injury. He will likely be matched up often with All-Pro Bills edge rusher Von Miller on a Dolphins offensive line that already has Greg Little in for right tackle Austin Jackson, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Howard, who was limited with a groin injury at Thursday and Friday practices after missing Wednesday’s session, will draw the assignment of limiting Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs.
wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs) is also available for Miami after going in questionable. The other Dolphin that entered questionable, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), is out for Sunday.
Miami already had tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) listed as out entering Sunday.
Other Dolphins inactives are running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. The rookie signal-caller and wideout are healthy scratches for the third time in three weeks.
The Bils also have defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips and center Mitch Morse among inactives. Wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, who entered questionable, are active.
This story will be updated.
()
Linebacker Eric Kendricks active as expected for Vikings vs. Lions
As expected, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was active for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kendricks was listed as questionable for the game due to a toe injury and was limited in practice Friday but all indications then were that he would play.
Inactive for the Vikings were safety Harrison Smith (concussion) and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps), who both had been ruled out Friday, offensive lineman Chris Reed, running back Ty Chandler, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo.
Hyde5: Five ways Dolphins beat Bills, starting with attacking a depleted secondary
1. Pick a guy, let it fly. That was Dan Marino’s line and it should be Tua Tagovailoa’s Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Buffalo. Due to injury, the Bills start two rookies at cornerback and two sixth-round picks with one combined start between them at safety. Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen White should be able to find places to pick on again this week. The Bills are without three-fourths of their starting secondary with 2021 All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and second-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde joining 2019 All-Pro cornerback Tre’davious White on the injury list. Hyde is out for the year. Poyer and Hyde combined for 10 interceptions last year, the most of any safety tandem.
In their place are two sixth-round picks with one career start combined in Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Hamlin has no starts and 78 defensive snaps over the past two years. Rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam will start at cornerback. You don’t think the Dolphins passing game is salivating? Mike McDaniel should be able to create mismatches considering there are three reserves to go at. Tua threw against two fourth-round rookies last week in Baltimore. Now instead of throwing at veteran stars he’s going against bit players. There will be chances assuming …
2. Terron Armstead’s toe holds up. The Bills are also without two defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. The middle of the Dolphins line should hold up fine. Armstead didn’t practice this week with a toe issue but is expected to play. He’s needed to block Von Miller, assuming the Bills don’t shuffle him to the other side to go at right tackle Greg Little. Last week, Little played as well as injured starter Austin Jackson. The Bills have a good pass rush with Miller and Greg Rousseau on the edges (though Rousseau moved inside at times last week). But a great Bills defense that’s given up a total of 17 points through two games is hurt by injury.
3. Contain Josh Allen. The Dolphins should be able to score, considering their firepower and the Bills missing five defensive players. The question is if Allen goes off on the Dolphins defense like Lamar Jackson did for three quarters last Sunday. Does a pass rush emerge? Allen can run with power where Jackson did with flash. He also can throw the ball and his offense put up 31 points at the Los Angeles Rams and 41 against Tennessee. You’re not going to stop Allen. But the idea is to not let him have the kind of game that can win the day. That means …
4. The Dolphins cornerbacks have to hold up. Xavien Howard didn’t practice with a groin issue this week, even though the idea was he should play. They need him because even with undrafted rookie Kader Kohou playing well for injured Byron Jones at the other corner, the Bills receivers are dangerous. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis make as imposing a receiving tandem as Hill and Waddle.
5. Depth. How deep are these teams? In the heat, with their injuries, this will be a big test for a Buffalo team that started its rebuild a couple of years before the Dolphins and has been a contender the past two seasons. The Dolphins have had a jillion draft picks in recent years to build up their depth. It’s early in the season to have to depend on it, but a 1 p.m. kickoff in September demands everyone play.
Prediction: Dolphins 34, Bills 31. I’ve added some more points from a mid-week prediction due to the injuries. At home, riding confidence and given the state of the Bills secondary, I think the Dolphins come out 3-0.
()
