A Few Points Regarding Affiliate Marketing
Knowledge is always the key to any enterprise. Affiliate marketing is no different. Everyone that is new to this business wants instant success, instant riches, and to quit their day job tomorrow. They are soon rudely awakened by the truth. There is no easy road to riches, just dedication, discipline and hard work and the knowledge to get it done the most efficient way possible.
One of the problems that promote this attitude regarding the Affiliate marketing riches syndrome is the fact that affiliate marketing is widely advertised as one of the easiest methods to make money on the web. The seasoned Affiliate marketer knows that there are methods or tools to conduct a successful Affiliate marketing business. Below I would like to discuss a few that come to mind.
One of the first steps you need to take is having your own website. Constructing a relevant content, keyword, spider friendly website, is the start of one of your many marketing efforts. It is very important to have your website laid out in such a way that will be easy to navigate. Your job is to have a website that will attract the reader to your content. The keyword or phrase they used in their search, which ultimately brought them to your site, is what they are expecting in regards to the information that they were seeking. At that point, how well you have your sight designed, to get them to click on the links to the affiliate products, that you are presenting for sale, will have a direct bearing on your efforts and ultimate sales. The end result should be that you have enough affiliate relevant products or services that will fulfill your reader’s needs.
Why should they buy from your website?
Building credibility is one of the key elements to create sales. You can write some good articles that can make you appear to be an expert in your field. You can give away free software, opt-in email lists, and direct them to effective free advertising. Competition is what makes any business better. It should enable you to be one up on your competitors to ensure that your sales equate to the effort that you endure. The question you need to ask yourself is this; would I buy from me if I was a visitor to my website? Be critical, have your spouse, relatives, and friends visit your website. Get their opinion. Ask them if they were looking for the product or affiliate site your representing, would they buy from your site? If yes, find out what attracted them to make the purchase. If no, find out what you can do to make improvements. Make sure that you have something to offer to get them to sign up for your ezine, newsletter or email list. An email list is an excellent tool for future sales. A double-opt-in list is a priority.
The importance of linking.
Search engine traffic is something you should strive to achieve. When you have targeted keywords, it is like the movie “field of dreams;”, “build it and they will come.”Seo is very important when attracting traffic to your site. Building great back links is another factor. Search engines such as Google will determine the page rank of your site based on the number of higher ranking websites that link back to you. It is wise to ascertain relevant back links. The second in importance would be linking back to relevant sites. When I say relevant, be sure that the sites you link to and link back to you are relevant to your content. Google, yahoo, msn and other search engines tend to smite you if your selling roofing and the website you are linking to sells books or videos.
Another way to get back links to your site is to write articles. This is a whole new realm within itself. The more articles that you write that are accepted for publication, the more back links you will receive. The possibility of exposure goes up exponentially according to the quality of articles that you write.
One of the largest places on the internet to get the exposure and to write these articles for submission is EzineArticles. I would start with this group first. If your article is good enough it will be picked up by other sources for distribution.
The great benefit that you receive is you are allowed to keep an article resource box with your information. This is your content and cannot be duplicated without this resource box. Make sure you enter your necessary information in this area.
It is best to go to EzineArticles.com and sign up and read their requirements. You will gain knowledge regarding how well this method can be used for your promotions.
Affiliate marketing can be very lucrative, but as with any endeavor it requires great advertising and marketing techniques. The Internet is an ever changing environment that can lead to instant riches and wealth. Do not be deceived into thinking that it can always happen overnight. Most individuals have to put in the sweat and elbow grease to attain the smallest amount of income. There is an old saying; “build a better mousetrap and people will buy it”. The internet does by the chronicles of history, tends to evolve in much the same manner.
Complete Digital Marketing Strategies for Leads Generation
Digital marketing services are the latest way of marketing. They provide a 360-degree view of the marketing sphere and can help you to ensure that you reach your goals.
Digital Marketing is a tricky area, where you need to take into account many factors in order to succeed. That’s why it’s important to hire a company that has expertise in this field and can help you plan your strategy for lead generation.
One of the most important aspects of digital marketing is lead generation, which is why it needs careful planning and implementation.
How to create Strategies for Leads Generation
Digital marketing services are a type of service that typically offers a selection of digital marketing options, such as email marketing, social media advertising, pay-per-click advertising, and search engine optimization.
A successful strategy for lead generation is one that offers an ROI to the client and the provider. The provider should be able to get a return on their investment by getting the desired level of sales or leads from the client. The client needs to be able to get sufficient data on which they can base their campaign decision-making process.
Identify your customers
In today’s digital world, customers are no longer satisfied with a one-way conversation. They want to be active participants in the way your business runs. In order to meet their expectations, you need to identify your customers and understand what they want from your company.
The first step is understanding who your customers are and their needs. After that, create a dialogue with them by providing them with what they want and need from your company. If you do this, they will likely become a happy customer who will continue to use your services for a long time because now they feel like part of the team.
Decide your budget
One of the most important things to consider when choosing a company for your marketing needs is how much you are willing to spend. Marketing services can range anywhere from $25 per hour for digital marketing services to much more than that?
There are three main factors that affect cost: the time spent on certain tasks; what will be delivered; and the number of assets the company has at its disposal. When it comes down to it, you want to compare apples with apples when comparing what will be delivered and how many assets are used by different companies in order to get a true comparison of what is possible for your budget.
Use right platform
As a business owner, you should always choose the right platform for lead generation. The digital marketing services that you choose to use should be a perfect fit for your company and your needs.
You can generate leads from social media, email marketing, search engine optimization, and many other sources. Each of these channels has advantages and disadvantages that you should be aware of before making any decisions.
Hire good company
Digital marketing services are essential to the success of any company. They are important for businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinationals.
One such service that digital agencies provide is SEO (search engine optimization). SEO is a huge part of digital marketing as it helps companies rank higher in SERPs (search engine result pages) and attract more customers.
Digital agencies also provide other services such as social media marketing, content management, and design, web development, and app development.
Target your customers
These days, it’s not just about the product. If a company doesn’t have a digital strategy, they are going to lose a lot of potential customers.
What is the value of a company without reaching its customers? Without identifying your target audience and targeting them, you can’t sell your products and services effectively. The first step to solving this issue is knowing who your customer is. There are three different types of people that you might need to sell to:
Prepare your strategy
The first thing that you have to do is to figure out what your marketing goals are. Then you have to set up a strategy for reaching these goals.
The marketing strategy needs to be well-defined and focused on the needs of the business. It has to be feasible, achievable, and sustainable for future development.
Strategies should have a clear focus on ROI, KPIs, and conversion rates. For example, setting up a Facebook page with the objective of increasing website traffic over the next year is not enough if you don’t know how it will happen or if it’s realistic.
A digital marketing services company can help you with this process by providing high-quality digital marketing plans with step-by-step instructions for execution at reasonable costs.
Increase your growth
Digital marketing services have the potential to help you grow your business.
Digital marketing services have been in demand in recent years with a huge increase in usage and revenue.
This has been a result of the fact that people are increasingly turning to digital channels for shopping, banking, and other services. It’s also because of the increased competition from traditional media outlets such as TV, print publications, and radio.
This is why it’s important for businesses to invest in digital marketing services from an experienced company like ours. We’ll work on strategies and campaigns that will help you reach new audiences and gain more sales leads.
Monetarize your customers
Digital marketing services are in demand in this age of digital transformation. As customers are getting digital savvy, marketers need to find new ways to bring them back into the store or stay in contact with them. The rise of social media platforms has led to a huge increase in customer awareness. Digital marketing strategies have become important for businesses looking to retain customers and create loyal customers.
The best way for companies looking to monetize their customers is through free offers. These free offers can range from discounts or trials on subscription-based products, access to reports, coupons or vouchers for your products, etc.
Automotive Advertising Agencies Use Social Networks and Search Engine Algorithms to Sell More Cars
Automotive advertising agencies are challenged to provide more for less to serve a consolidating auto industry and today’s Internet has provided them with the media and the methods to do it. Budget conscious consumers are firmly in the driving seat on the Internet Super Highway and auto dealers have directed their marketing messages to their online showrooms vs. their brick and mortar facilities to get their attention. More accurately, they are following their customers onto the World Wide Web and hoping that their past and pending customers will find them there.
The days of hard sell retail messages in conventional media like radio, T.V. and newspaper as well as dealer-centric banner ads and websites promoting daily dealer specials are numbered. Today’s car shoppers have been empowered by the search engines to filter out dealer messages in favor of information on exactly the new or pre-owned vehicle they are searching for. In addition, Social networking communities of online friends have rallied their support and opinions to help car shoppers decide what they should buy and from which dealership they should buy it from. After all, what are friends for!
The consumers’ new found source of information on the Internet to assist them in their car shopping process hasn’t replaced the need for automotive advertising agencies in the retail auto industry, but it certainly has changed their role in it and the methods that they must use to earn their agency fees. The first adjustment that an automotive advertising agency must make in their business model is to recognize that the internal profits that they used to realize in their radio, T.V. and print production departments can no longer be supported by their auto dealer clients. Reduced sales volume and profit margins on the auto dealers’ side of the table demand a better R.O.I. for every dollar and while these departments are still required to produce digital marketing material for online campaigns the production costs must be a fraction of previous pricing to remain competitive with the newly developing online resources that an auto dealer has access to.
The agency must still provide creative that is relevant to the market and they must define the target audience that would be most receptive to it, but once again the World Wide Web has changed the rules and automotive advertising agencies must learn what they are and follow them. Top of the mind awareness is still job one for automotive advertising agencies who understand that they can’t time the buying cycle for everyone on the Internet Super Highway and therefore they must maintain a consistent message across multiple channels to be on the short list when the customer is ready to purchase a vehicle. Diversification across multiple media and frequency of targeted messages to qualified buyers isn’t a new practice but the methods, media and skill sets required to get the job done have changed.
Networking and the related referrals and sales sourced from it has been an integral component of internal selling processes for auto dealers since the first vehicle was sold but it has had little to do with conventional advertising — until now that is. Social networking and the related Internet media channels that have grown to support it are now a primary target audience for automotive advertising agencies. Word of mouth advertising has grown exponentially as viral messages travel through social networking channels with the opinions of like minded car shoppers who use these online communities of friends to share their car shopping experiences before, during and after their buying cycle.
Initial attempts by automotive advertising agencies to market to these social networks from the outside through the use of banner ads or as wolves in sheep’s clothing trying to invade a network of friends were soundly rejected. Members valued each other’s opinions and shared experiences over a self serving auto dealer or their automotive advertising agency.
Monetizing social networking has been a challenge but new technologies that integrate established marketing channels with social networks from the inside out have provided the solution. ronsmap, for example, is a game changing consumer-centric online inventory marketing platform that embeds a social networking engine on their communal site as well as every vehicle posted on it by participating auto dealers. Their application, vBack, provides an Ask-a-Friend / Tell-a-Friend feature that solicits feedback from friends on the various social networks that an online car shopper trusts. These influences then act as agents of the auto dealer — without their knowledge — under the direction of a friend which allows the automotive advertising agency to market from the inside out vs. from the outside in. C2C marketing vs. B2C marketing is the key to monetizing social networking and ronsmap is a new technology based exit on the Internet Super Highway that has opened this new channel to auto dealers.
In addition, ronsmap enhances the value of the leads generated from within the social networks by accumulating the information gathered through their SellersVantage application. In addition to the anticipated name, IP address and vehicle information requests their new Intelli-Leads include the online shopping selection and vehicle preferences of the initiating car shopper and the comments accumulated by his online network of friends. These enhanced leads allow the auto dealer to anticipate the needs of their potential customers before they open negotiations with them. As a result, the consumer is provided a more relevant and transparent vehicle selection in response to their initial inquiry and the auto dealer has a competitive edge to quote the best price on the best vehicle for the consumer. This is a win-win scenario that increases closing ratios and profits for the auto dealer while offering the consumer the advantage of the information and referrals he gathered from his online car shopping experience.
The internet is far superior to conventional media on many levels and social networking is only one of the newest reasons. Automotive advertising agencies must be prepared to direct their clients beyond marketing through social media. They must also provide more than advice on search engine optimization, S.E.O., search engine marketing, S.E.M. and banner ad placements or transparent and relevant website designs. The search engines hold the key to the Internet and understanding the algorithms that determine the rules of the road on the Internet Super Highway that they control are the responsibility of the automotive advertising agency.
Google, for example, has clearly stated the weight that they place on video vs. copy or other means of online digital marketing. Today’s Internet consumer grew up watching television and the explosive growth of YouTube proves that their preference for video has survived onto the World Wide Web. One vendor that has listened to Google and their subsidiary YouTube is SiSTeR Technologies with their Video CarLot platform. SiSTer is able to take the existing pictures and vehicle information posted on an auto dealer’s website and convert them into professionally produced videos.
More importantly, their videos are fully index-able with multiple schema layers making them interactive and more transparent to the online car shopper. These videos are placed on the auto dealer’s website as well as any third party advertising sites that the auto dealer is linked to. In addition they are driven through a dedicated API to YouTube with individual URLs that extend the reach and frequency of the dealer’s inventory and marketing messages — a proven formula for success in conventional automotive advertising that also applies to Internet advertising.
Automotive advertising agencies are not reinventing the wheel by extending their reach and frequency with consistent messages across multiple channels by leveraging access to social networks or by manipulating the algorithms on the search engines. They are simply applying proven and established advertising wisdoms and best practices to an auto industry that has only one constant — change!
Right Brain Learning
Many people learn well through their sense of sight. They can watch someone do something and then can duplicate the task with practice. Other people learn well through their sense of hearing, by listening to the instructions. Most people tend to learn best through a combination of their senses including those of seeing, hearing and doing. Doing is kin-esthetic or our sense of feeling. Other learning moments rely strongly on taste and smell such as when someone is striving to be a chef. For most of us, it is the feeling/doing experience that helps us to truly integrate new information and skills. Once we actively participate in whatever we are learning we progress more easily.
Many years ago I worked as an adapted P.E. Teacher in San Diego, California. Some of my students were “severely emotionally disturbed.” I remember one eight year old boy who was unable to write his name. His teacher didn’t know how to help him succeed since all of his previous efforts had failed. One day, I wrote the boy’s name upon the ground with chalk in great big letters. I asked him to walk on top of each letter, tracing them with his body movement. Each time he did, I asked him to say the letter. After this experience he knew how to spell his name. He simply needed to integrate this information kin-esthetically. He was relaxed and having fun. This is right brain learning.
It is natural to learn through our senses. We see, hear, smell, taste and feel. These signals are received by the body before reaching the brain with conscious awareness. Children will visually study an object with great intensity. They touch things to their cheek or to their lips. They often smell or taste things. Why do infants put everything in their mouth? It is because they are learning about the world around them through their tongue. They touch and feel in much broader ways because it is natural. They learn through their senses first and then they learn how to think. We are all this way. Sensory learning is primary and logical learning is secondary. When we use more or our mind’s natural abilities for learning we have greater resources for creating successful results.
There are four parts to the learning process:
1. The teacher’s part is that of sharing the information.
2. The student’s part is to focus on what is happening.
3. The student’s part is to receive and hopefully integrate the new information.
4. The student’s part is to recall the information when needed, such as when taking a test or when useful in a real life situation.
Regarding #1, the teacher’s part of sharing information, it is interesting to note that when we are children in kindergarten we are cheerfully led to learn new things through engaging our senses. We learn our ABC’s through song, we learn the months and how many days they have through a rhyme “30 days has September, April June and November… ” We learn simple addition and subtraction by counting items such as blocks or sticks as we move them from one place to another. We are actively engaged through sensory awareness.
Some of these tactile learning skills remain through first and second grade but often by the third grade most teaching shifts from right brain teaching to left brain teaching. This means it changes from primarily sensory learning to secondary logical learning. Now we are taught to memorize the times tables, or names or dates and math is nothing more than numbers on paper. There is a better way.
Learning through right brain sensory awareness is primary.
Learning through left brain intellectual concepts is secondary.
Studies show that when children engage in right brain activities such as music or dance, they do better with left brain activities such as math and English. When we teach children through right brain approaches, they are more stimulated and excited. Rather than feeling bored they can learn in a way that is engaging and pleasing.
Let’s look at #2, the student’s ability to focus. The lack of this ability is often labeled as ADD or ADHD. I feel strongly that it is unrealistic to expect a young child to sit in a chair for many hours every day as his or her brain is fed information. Many children are given medication so that they can manage to fit into this very unnatural mold. Young animals are active and energetic naturally. Another common influence behind this problem is that of a lack of sleep. When children are tired they have to overstimulate themselves just so that they can remain awake.
Consider a young child who has spent most of his or her time at home where the environment tends to be peaceful. Even with siblings, the amount of external stimulation is limited. Now this same child is three or four or five years old and they are placed in a room with twenty or twenty-five other children. This child hasn’t any experience with learning how to block out so much external stimulation. Even if the room is quiet, many children are highly sensitive and they can feel the abundance of energy in the classroom.
Why do we expect that all children can automatically focus in the classroom when most of them have never had a chance to learn how to do so?
Right Brain and Strength of Memory
Using the following story, I’d like to build upon the idea of using sensory learning for greater integration of information and for ease of recalling the information at a later time. When we use our senses it makes it easier to recall the information when needed.
“You’re riding your bike and you see a shiny piece of quartz crystal on the ground. You stop and pick it up. You hold it up to the sunlight and you can see a small rainbow deep inside. Now you come to a large fountain with something unusual on top. The water is flowing down into 3 pools. There are pennies and coins in each pool. You make a wish and toss your piece of quartz crystal in the water. It sparkles in the water.”
Sensory Integration
* You’re riding your bike – Imagine this in your mind’s eye. Feel it. What kind of bike is it? What color is your bike?
* You see the shiny quartz crystal – What shape, size etc.
* You hold it up to the sunlight – Feel the sun shining on your face.
*You see a small rainbow inside – Describe it to me. (See it.)
* You come to a fountain with something unusual on top. What’s on top? Describe it to me. (See it)
* The water is flowing down into 3 pools of water filled with pennies and coins (See it. See the coins shimmering beneath the water. Feel the water splashing on your face.)
* Imagine making a wish and throwing your crystal in the water where is sparkles in the sunlight.
I tell this story two or three times while asking the child to be engaged through his or her imagination. Then, I ask the child to tell me the story. Most children find this is easy for them to do and they tend to be quite accurate in recalling the key elements. This is independent of how much time passes. Even weeks later, they are still able to retell the story with relative ease.
I have used the following ideas to help children learn to focus more effectively:
Laser Beam
First, we talk about laser beams. A laser bean takes scattered electrons that randomly flow and it moves them all in one direction. Rather than being scattered the electrons form a line of energy, a laser that is powerful enough to burn a hole through steal or gentle enough to do delicate eye surgery. What started from scattered chaos becomes focused and useful.
Then we talk about how the mind is like that. It can either be scattered or it can be like a laser beam. When it’s like a laser beam, it has a lot of power. I further mention that when they are listening to their teacher or focusing on school work, that is the best time for their mind to be like a laser beam. Then we can engage in the following activity:
Laser Beam Activity
Sit directly across from the child you are helping, eye to eye when possible. Tell him or her to be like a laser beam. All they can do is to focus on you and your voice. No matter what else happens around them, they are more focused on you and what they are learning. Now retell the short story.
Next we add some external stimulation. I have another person stand behind the child who is seated. This person’s job is to be a distraction. They can talk or jump or clap etc. They continue to do this while you re-tell the story. You can give the suggestion, “No matter how much goes on around you, you focus more like a laser beam. You focus like a laser beam and nothing bothers or disturbs you.” This continues several times through and each time the level of distractions are increased. Lastly, have the child tell you the story to see how well they were able to focus on you, independent of the distractions. This process can be repeated with other stories and great results can be found when we use information that the child needs to learn for school. We can take their most challenging subject area and turn it into a successful and enjoyable experience.
Following is a real life example to show how this same sensory learning can work in more advanced learning situations for adults.
I worked with a client who was in her fifty’s when she decided to start a new career. She wanted to become an accountant. She felt overwhelmed with the amount of information she needed to learn and was greatly concerned about being able to pass her test. Now, nothing can be further away from creative influences than that of accounting and numbers, yet we were able to use right brain strengths in her learning process.
In her imagination we created a neighborhood. In the first house lived a single mother with two children. We placed the necessary tax information on the door and around the house. We threaded it into this single mother’s life. Next store was a man who worked at home. Again, we imagined this man, what he did and what tax benefits he earned for working at home. For example, “He’s allowed to write off ‘x’ percentage of his utilities” became an image of his lights throughout the house, each one displaying the number representing the allowed percentage for tax benefits. Soon we had an entire neighborhood complete with clues for most of the needed information.
I am happy to say this client past her test the first time through! She felt calm and capable throughout. The information she needed was easy to recall and instead of being stressed she had a enjoyable time.
These few examples demonstrate ways of bringing right brain, sensory processing into learning. Here are a few basic thoughts to keep in mind as you progress:
* Make the images as real as you can – feel like it is really happening.
* The sillier the image the easier it is to recall the information. (Think about the Geico gecko.)
* Connect one idea to another so that they form a storyline.
* Make up a song or a rhyme to remember the information.
* Relax and enjoy the process!
When we use more of our mind for learning, then learning is fun and easy. Relaxation and enjoyment allow for new information to be integrated and accessed far more easily. Imagine how different our educational system would be if we decided to embrace this natural way of learning! Are you ready to experience what your brain can do for you?
Which States Allow Criminal Record Expungement?
With so many laws being passed and repealed every day, it’s hard to keep up. And although most people are unaware of new laws being passed in their state, there is one new law that many cannot afford to ignore. Criminal expungement is now legal in several states within the country. This new law allows past criminals to seal or restrict their past arrests and convictions from public view. There are endless benefits to this law, but not all states have approved it yet. Continue reading to learn more about criminal record expungement and which states have approved the law.
Expunging Criminal Records
The new criminal record expungement laws have the ability to change people’s lives in a dramatic way. With certain criminal records weighing over a person’s head and lingering on their public record, there are certain consequences. Aside from criminal stigma and judgement, a criminal record can hold a person back from any benefits that require a background check. This includes applying for a loan, renting an apartment, getting a job, and more. Now, in cooperating states, people have the opportunity to have these past criminal records sealed or restricted from the public, with the exception of police and government officials. This allows people to take advantage of certain benefits, like better jobs and home loans, and live a better life.
Most states have adopted this new criminal record expungement law, but some are still lingering on the back burner. Since most states have not approved and passed this new law, it is more efficient to list the ones that have so far. Here is a list of states that allow expungement:
- Indiana
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Illinois
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Oregon
- Ohio
- Utah
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Washington
Although these states have approved the law, it is not a permanent law. They have only approved it for a trial period. And since there are several opposed to this law, there is no telling when or if it will get repealed. This means it is important to take advantage of this opportunity while it lasts. The only catch is that not everyone will qualify for criminal record expungement. There are guidelines that one must meet to be eligible to conceal or expunge their records. This is why it is necessary to hire a licensed criminal attorney for accurate and professional help. A person can only file one time in their life, and just one mistake can take that chance away. A lawyer can determine your eligibility and ensure everything is carried out precisely.
The Business Legal Checkup – Preventive Advice For the Legal Health of Your Business
More than 250 years ago, Benjamin Franklin famously said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. He was advising Philadelphia homeowners to insure their homes against fire to avoid catastrophic losses. Franklin’s advice is just as applicable today to the legal issues of your business.
In this article, we explain a new legal service, Canadian Business Legal Checkup, an audit of legal matters affecting your business. Business Legal Checkup is a diagnostic tool most small and medium size businesses could use to verify if legal aspects of their operation comply with the law and to minimize risk, litigation and expense. When the Business Legal Checkup is completed, the business owner receives a lawyer’s report red-flagging matters which need correction, improvement or further legal advice.
A closer look at the Business Legal Checkup
Your business is built on a foundation of laws and legal procedures. As a prudent business owner, you have probably considered the following legal matters:
o You had to incorporate your business. The corporation has been properly set up. All shares are properly issued. Directors and officers have been appointed. The corporate minutes and register are up-to-date.
o You and other directors of the corporation know exactly what your duties and liabilities are. All directors are protected from liability by sufficient insurance coverage.
o You have a shareholders’ agreement so that all shareholders know their roles. All partners are treated fairly. There is an orderly method for valuation and termination of the corporation. You understand the minority shareholders rights requirements of the Business Corporations Act.
o You filed a business registration and have a system to renew it before expiry and you have registered any business names that you are using.
o You filed trademark, patent and copyright applications to protect the intellectual property of your business.
o Your URL (web address) is trademarked. You have audited your website to check for breaches of privacy law, defamation and technology law issues. Your online sales portal is set up to avoid legal problems with privacy law, identity theft and contract issues.
o Your licencing and registrations are up-to-date. If your salespeople have to be registered or licenced, you have a system to ensure that their registrations are up-to-date and that their regulatory requirements are being monitored.
o You have a long term lease for your plant or office. You had your lease vetted by a lawyer. You know what it says, including the extra rent the landlord can demand. You know the deadline for your right to renew.
o You use several legal standard forms and contracts in your business. These have all been vetted by a lawyer to comply with applicable laws including the PPSA, the Interest Act, the Consumer Protection Act, the Sale of Goods Act, the Mercantile Law Amendment Act and the Bills of Exchange Act and contract law.
o If you extend credit, you know that your service charges don’t exceed the “criminal rate of interest”.
o You know prohibitions against misleading advertising and unfair competition in the Competition Act.
o You understand the privacy legislation and you have a system to ensure that you comply each time you collect, use, or disclose personal information.
o Your employees have signed agreements which spell out the length of notice they are entitled to receive if you terminate their employment. You know who is entitled to how much and what to do if you decide to terminate an employee, whatever the reason. You understand your obligations under the Employment Standards Act.
o Your employees have all signed non-competition covenants and non-solicitation agreements to prevent them from taking away your best clients, business procedures, best employees and trade secrets if they leave to set up shop on their own.
o You have a procedure to prevent violation of the Human Rights Code and you know the protected grounds of discrimination. You also understand all of the elements of sexual harassment and you know how to deal with it.
o You know your company’s rights and obligations under the Workplace Safety Insurance Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
o You have liability and multi-peril insurance and you know what it covers.
o Your manufacturing and distribution processes are set up to avoid potentially devastating product liability and class action lawsuits. You have minimized risks.
o You keep up-to-date with changes in the law which affect the corporate, contractual, insurance and employment law issues in your industry.
o You have complied with the filing requirements for income taxes, sales taxes and GST. You have had your business and municipal tax assessment vetted.
o You know what precautions to take to help prevent litigation.
o If you are about to get involved in litigation, you have an action plan to maximize your chances of success and to keep the cost in check. When hiring a lawyer, you know what you need and what to expect.
Stop the presses – before we continue – do we hear you saying there are many items on this list that you haven’t looked after, that you haven’t thought of or which could be updated?
We’re not surprised. In our experience, small and medium-sized business owners don’t get around to dealing with many important legal issues involved in organizing their business relationships with partners, shareholders, customers, employees and government and in preventing or managing the risk of expensive litigation. Often, agreements are not fully thought through.
Small business owners tend to do only what they absolutely have to do to comply with the law and are reluctant to spend money for top drawer legal services when an inexpensive shortcut appears to do the trick. Your focus is getting your business up and running, getting your product to market, making sales and keeping costs down. You could be lucky and run your business for years without anything going wrong.
Fair enough, but if you disregard preventive legal measures like the ones mentioned, your business is like a driver without a seatbelt in a car that has never been serviced —in other words, a catastrophic accident waiting to happen.
Here are two examples of business legal nightmares that could have been easily avoided with a program of preventive law such as the Business Legal Checkup. These are actual cases, decided in Ontario courts:
o A Toronto RV dealer sold a motor home to a customer. After using it for a couple of weeks, the customer complained that the salesperson had misled him about a “rental program” and brought the motor home back and refused to make any payments. The dealer sold the motor home as a used vehicle and suffered a $25,000 loss for which it sued the customer.
The Ontario Court of Appeal decided that customer was entitled to return the RV and cancel the contract because the salesman’s Motor Vehicle Dealers Act registration expired and was not renewed. This made the contract illegal. The RV dealer didn’t have a system to check if all their salespersons’ registrations were current. The dealer not only lost $25,000 but also had to pay about $30,000 to their own lawyer and almost that much in legal costs to the customer’s lawyer. A Business Legal Checkup could have saved this business most of the $100,000 and a lot of aggravation.
o A southwestern Ontario company was a wholesale distributor of car alarm systems, which started as a basement operation and developed into a successful business. The owner used contract forms he found on the internet. Why pay a lawyer when forms were right there for the taking? His standard form contracts had statements that he didn’t fully understand but if they were on the internet, they must be OK. He didn’t have a lawyer check them. The standard form agreements didn’t create a problem for several years.
The distributor extended credit to CAG, a company owned by a Mr. Don for more than $90,000 worth of car alarms. He wasn’t worried about payment because Mr. Don signed the standard form contract — the one he found on the internet for free — which stated that Mr. Don was personally liable for everything CAG ordered. When CAG went out of business, the distributor sued Mr. Don. The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the claim against Mr. Don because the personal liability clause in the standard form agreement was unclear and was capable of two meanings. The distributor didn’t recover his $90,000 and had to pay legal fees to his own lawyer and costs to Mr. Don’s lawyer. A Business Legal Checkup could have saved him almost $150,000 and possible financial ruin.
These examples are the tip of the iceberg. As you read this article, you can probably think of other examples that affected your business. In each case, it’s more than the legal expenses that are at stake. The business owner has to devote time and sleepless nights to the legal dispute and loses time from running the business.
How does a Business Legal Checkup work?
o You will be asked to complete some forms to provide confidential information about your business.
o You will have a discussion with the lawyer to assess the scope of the Business Legal Checkup. For example, it doesn’t cover tax law, environmental law or succession planning unless special arrangements are made.
o A basic Business Legal Checkup will provide a diagnostic review of the legal status of the following issues in your business: (1) Set up and governance of your corporation; (2) Relationships among the owners of the business; (3) Relationships with employees; (4) the contracts and forms used in the business; (5) Competition Law and Illegal Advertising; (6) Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets, Confidentiality and Privacy; (7) Safety and risk management; (8) Risk analysis and efficient management of existing litigation; (9) Internet Issues; (10) Regulatory licencing issues.
o A Business Legal Checkup can also be customized to meet the business owner’s specific requirements. This may require consultation with outside legal experts.
o In preparation for the Business Legal Checkup, you will be asked to provide documents and information concerning each category of the analysis.
o After the documents have been reviewed by a lawyer, consultation may be required with other lawyers. Further clarifications may be required from you and other senior officers of your business.
o A report will be prepared explaining the status of each topic and red-flagging issues which require attention and indicating their level of urgency.
o When the Business Legal Checkup report is ready, the business owner may prefer to have the Business Legal Checkup lawyer or legal team present the findings orally. An oral presentation followed by a Q&A session can assist the business owner to plan the next steps efficiently.
o The Business Legal Checkup legal team will facilitate referrals to lawyers who are specialized in resolving the legal problems identified by the Business Legal Checkup.
How much will a Business Legal Checkup cost?
For a small startup business with less than five employees, operating out of a single location and having only one business entity, a Business Legal Checkup can usually be completed for about $5,000 to $7,500 if there are no unusual problems.
Who needs a Business Legal Checkup?
Every business needs to know whether its legal processes are efficiently compliant with the law. Public corporations are obliged to provide certain levels of legal compliance to government and regulatory bodies. A small private corporation does not have the same levels of mandatory compliance but failure to do so voluntarily is like the proverbial ostrich with its head in the sand.
A Business Legal Checkup is also useful for a business owner who is considering the sale of his business or for a prospective purchaser of a business. Minority shareholders could insist on a Business Legal Checkup annually or bi-annually to ensure that management and the majority shareholders are meeting their obligations to the corporation.
A Business Legal Checkup may also be a credibility tool for a business seeking financing or government contracts. Unlike a financial audit, ISO9001 and ISO 14400 compliance standards, the Business Legal Checkup is a confidential report to management only and expressly excludes reliance by outside parties. If an outside party, such as a lender or investor, will receive a copy of the report, the Business Legal Checkup legal team must be informed in advance so that concerns relevant to these outside parties can be taken into account.
Where can my business get a Business Legal Checkup?
So far as we know, the Business Legal Checkup, as a fixed-price legal diagnostic tool for private small and medium-sized businesses is a new legal service in Canada. Interested business owners are invited to contact us for information.
Benjamin Franklin’s famous advice has evolved. A Business Legal Checkup can be much weightier than an “ounce of prevention”. It could provide “tons” of preventive advice to save your business from damaging or catastrophic expense. The Business Legal Checkup will also provide the business owner with peace of mind which, as another saying goes, is “worth its weight in gold”.
October 2008. © Igor Ellyn and Orie Niedzviecki
This article is for information only and not legal advice.
Igor Ellyn, QC, CS and Orie Niedzviecki, Partners
Ellyn Law LLP, Business Litigation Lawyers, Toronto
http://www.ellynlaw.com
What Is an IP Phone?
An IP Phone is a telephone that operates on a data network instead of traditional telecoms networks. It is designed as a networking device, running over the TCP/IP suite of protocols, where the speech is digitized and encapsulated in a series of IP (Internet Protocol) packets for transmission over copper or fibre transmission lines. An IP Phone is more traditionally referred to as a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone because it is because it uses technology that come under the general heading of VoIP.
VoIP telephone calls can be made over the Internet or private IP networks run by companies and organisations. Just like traditional telephony, VoIP needs to use signalling and control protocols for the setup, control and clearing of the calls. SIP (Session Control Protocol) is the most popular control protocol in use today, and most commercial IP Phones support SIP. On the Internet, Skype is the most popular Voice over IP system, but it is proprietary and doesn’t support Industry standard protocols.
Voice over IP technologies also support multimedia as well as voice, and there are many video applications that are supported by VoIP.
In order for the IP phone to operate in a digital network then the analogue speech input via the microphone must be digitised so that it can be packetized ready for transmission on the IP network. There are many variations of the processes for digitization and they generally come under the heading of a Codec (Coder / Decoder). One codec that is also used in the digital telephone networks is the ITU-T G.711 codec, which digitises the analogue speech through a process of sampling and quantization. The first part of the process is PCM (Pulse Code Modulation), where the analogue speech is sampled at a constant rate of 8khz to produce 8 bit binary words which represent the original analogue speech. It must be noted that when the binary data is reconverted to an analogue form at the receiver, there is a drop in quality due to what we call quantization error. Other popular codecs include G.729, G.726 and G.723, and a lot of IP phones support multiple codecs.
Traditional telephones can be used on VoIP systems provided an intermediate device is used to provide conversion and connection to the data network. These devices come under the heading of Analogue Telephone Adapters or ATA.
VoIP Phones can communicate directly with each other over a data network, but they are often used with an IP PBX which is a hardware or software device that emulates the operation of a traditional PABX as used in the Telecommunications industry. The IP PBX will provide such functionality as registration services for the phones, proxy services and supplementary services such as Call Divert, Call Forwarding, Ring Groups and Voice mail. Indeed an IP PBX should be able to provide all the services currently supplied by traditional PABXs.
Just like any other IP networking device such as a PC or Server, an IP Phone needs some basic configuration parameters such as a valid IP Address, Network Mask an MAC Address. The phones can be manually configured with IP Addresses or can be supplied with IP Addresses from a DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) server like most network devices in our IP networks today.
VoIP Phones need a power supply, just like any other network device and in recent years technology has been developed to supply these phones with DC power direct from network connection with the local switch. The power is passed down the Ethernet patch cables using the previously unused copper pairs within the cable. A standard known as IEEE 802.3af was released in 2003 and it can provide up to 15.4 watts of DC power to each device direct from the switch port. The standard was updated in 2009 as IEEE 802.3at to provide up to 25.5 watts of power per device.
IP Phones have to compete with other network protocols in our packet based data networks, but because they are conveying Real-Time information in the form of speech, they must be afforded some kind of special handling or prioritisation in the network. The methods of affording some network protocols prioritisation over others is known as QoS (Quality of Service). In other words, we must minimise the amount of delay across the network for the IP Packets containing the digitised speech. Too much delay across the network will result in a two way conversation being difficult to manage, rather like talking over a Satellite phone where the delay to and from the satellite makes the conversation difficult unless the users are disciplined and understand the problems. Variable delay, often referred to as packet switching delay, is where the delay between individual packets varies in sympathy with network conditions. This type of delay normally comes under the heading of jitter, and there are a number of techniques that can be employed to alleviate the effects of jitter.
There are many manufacturers of IP Phones, and if you are purchasing a VoIP Phone then you must ensure that it supports the standards supported elsewhere in your network such as the correct codecs, inline power standard and of course the features that you require.
