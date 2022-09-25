Finance
Affiliate Marketing Success Stories – Raising an Affiliate Program Cash Cow (Part 2)
The following interview with Shawn Collins, a prominent expert in the
affiliate marketing field, should prove instructive to the reader. Shawn
has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the field and now runs his own affiliate
program management and consulting firm. As this interview is inherently
limited in scope, one is encouraged to read more about Shawn’s experiences
in the field and the advice he dispenses through his books, conferences,
blog, articles, reports, and weekly radio show. The reader can also meet
Shawn at the Affiliate Summit, a “can’t miss” conference for those
interested in excelling in the competitive world of affiliate marketing.
Q. Shawn, how would you describe your initial experiences with affiliate
marketing?
A. It was back in 1997. I had a dial-up account on AOL, a 14.4 modem and
a desire to make more money. At the time, I didn’t know a thing about
creating websites, marketing, etc. But I went through a tutorial at AOL on
writing HTML and picked up the basics. Then, I created a hideous, single
page site about New York City and put up some Amazon links. I never earned
a cent on that site.
Q. What growing pains did you endure at first? What were the biggest
obstacles and challenges from that period of time?
A. Back then, there was a monopoly on registering domains, and it cost
$35 a year. At the time, that was a bit prohibitive for me (I didn’t
realize what a good investment a short name would be). That was a trend –
an unwillingness to invest in my affiliate efforts. I was going the free
route with tools, hosting, etc. That definitely delayed my progress.
Q. What was your first “Ah-ha” moment? How did you incorporate the
lesson learned into your affiliate marketing business?
A. The first time I got my reporting via email from Amazon with
information on commission earned. Back then, there was no option to login
to an interface – just a periodic email with affiliate stats. When I
realized it was real that I could earn money this way, I was excited and
motivated. This persuaded me that I was wasting my time working in
magazine publishing – it was time for me to get into a line of work that
was stimulating and rewarding.
With my limited affiliate marketing experience, I managed to get a job
with a start-up in 1997 called Medsite.com, and I bluffed my way into
running the affiliate program there. I’ve enjoyed my work ever since.
Q. Without mentioning names, have you joined affiliate programs that did
not keep their promises and/or provide appropriate compensation? What
measures did you take when confronted with this situation and what advice
can you give others to avoid this circumstance?
A. Lots of affiliate programs lie in their recruiting efforts – they
talk about how easy it is to earn commission from them. That’s simply not
true – it’s not easy. I just don’t pay attention to most recruiting
efforts from affiliate programs. I would encourage affiliates to ignore
proclamations of easy earnings and high EPCs – the most important thing is
to test everything yourself and promote what works for you.
Q. How has affiliate marketing changed in the last seven years? What
strategies would you implement now that you would not or could not do
years ago?
A. The industry has matured greatly. Seven years ago, many affiliate
marketers were content sites which relied on 468×60 banners. The analytics
were primitive and fewer companies offered affiliate programs.
Now, the industry is so diversified. Essentially, any way to market online
is being leveraged by affiliates… including comparison shopping,
domaining, video, SEO, e-mail, social networks, PPC, rewards programs,
etc.
If I could turn back time, I would have started up multiple niche
community sites back then for popular topics. By now, if nurtured they
would have grown nicely and become lucrative affiliate sites.
Q. If one is gifted marketing an affiliate product or service, is it
likely that this individual can effectively market his/her own products or
services? Should people look into developing their own items while
marketing or instead of marketing others’ products/services?
A. I’d say anything that is already selling online can be effectively
marketed through an affiliate program. Selling your own products or
services can certainly provide more rewards in the best case scenario, but
then you’ve got a lot more risk, too.
If somebody has the infrastructure and know-how to sell a certain product
or service, I’d say to go for it. But don’t take uncalculated risks.
Q. What are crucial mistakes that newbies tend to commit?
A. Lack of investment and understanding. It’s really difficult to
succeed in affiliate marketing if you are unwilling to spend the time and
money required to develop a long-term strategy. And affiliate marketing is
most certainly not a quick endeavor – it takes patience to endure and
succeed.
Q. What are some of the creative (perhaps seldom used) strategies to
employ in the affiliate marketing field?
A. Simply going beyond the banner. There are a lot of exciting
opportunities out there with Web 2.0. It’s just a matter of figuring out a
unique angle.
Q. How long does it realistically take to build a full-time income with
affiliate marketing, assuming “full-time commitment”?
A. I don’t think you can qualify and quantify passion. And to me,
passion is an essential ingredient in affiliate marketing success. Also,
there are so many variables, like the size of a given vertical, the
margins involved, competition, etc.
Q. Is it easier to build income from this type of marketing now or was
it easier years ago? (Please consider competition, Internet usage, advent
of AdWords and Pay Per Click, etc.)
A. It was never easy. There was certainly less competition in the past,
but also less in the way of options of advertisers to choose and methods
to promote them. Plus, there is the continuing growth of ecommerce. I
think the opportunities for success are just as healthy now as they were
years ago.
Q. While I know that you do not recommend any particular affiliate
marketing programs, in your estimation, what are the “hottest fields?”
A. The “hottest fields” are a slippery slope. They change over time. I
think the hottest field for any given person should be the area that
interests them most. You can certainly go out there as a mercenary and
promote the most lucrative thing at the moment, like ringtones or debt
consolidation, but I suggest going with a long-term plan in an area that
interests you.
Q. Is there any affiliate marketing software that is a “must” when one
pursues an affiliate marketing venture?
A. This really depends on the type of affiliate. There are software
programs that help optimize affiliate efforts for different affiliates.
For instance, if you’re working with data feeds, you should check out
WebMerge.
Q. What are your views concerning affiliate marketing networks such as
LinkShare and Commission Junction?
A. I think they’re the backbone of the industry. The affiliate networks
account for the majority of large affiliate programs, and they also
provide a level of convenience in that you can consolidate a lot of your
activity under a few logins.
I would like to see them work together to establish standards. For
instance, there is a lack of standards in data feeds, which is a challenge
for the folks using them.
Q. Can any absolute statements be made regarding the most lucrative type
of affiliate marketing payment system (e.g pay per sale, pay per click,
etc.)?
A. In general, CPA seems to be more profitable, especially offers for
products and services that are not physical items.
Q. What influence, if any, will blogs make on the affiliate marketing
landscape?
A. I think some are influential in the way networks, merchants and
affiliates operate. For instance, Jangro.com is considered to have had an
impact in the decision by Commission Junction to change their plans on the
Link Management Initiative (LMI).
Q. What are, statistically, the best avenues to market an affiliate
program?
A. It depends on the vertical. Email and PPC work well for some CPA
offers, while an established web presence can be more important for
selling goods on a revenue share.
Q. Do you see any future trends in the affiliate marketing field?
A. Smaller affiliate programs. Affiliate managers are focusing on
working more closely with fewer affiliates. Also, I think we’ll see an
increasing number of affiliates embrace the opportunities out there with
Web 2.0 and innovate with the new tools that roll out.
Q. What current projects are you undertaking in affiliate marketing, including
your work with the Affiliate Summit?
A. My main focus is Affiliate Summit, the largest affiliate marketing
conference. Our last show had over 2,000 this past January in Las Vegas.
We also have events scheduled in Miami (July 8-10) and London (September
28) this year.
Additionally, I provide affiliate management and consulting services as
Shawn Collins Consulting, and I publish an annual report on affiliate
marketing benchmarks called AffStat.
I also have a blog at http://blog.affiliatetip.com where I post daily
about issues in affiliate marketing. And I’m the co-host with Lisa
Picarille, Editor-in-Chief at Revenue Magazine, for the weekly show,
Affiliate Thing, on WebmasterRadio.FM.
Q. What do you attribute your affiliate marketing success to (e.g.,
building content, writing articles, following footsteps of a mentor, forum
participation, etc.)? Please include any last words of advice for one who
aspires to succeed/excel in the affiliate marketing field.
A. It’s all about dedication, tenacity, and relationships. I don’t look
at my affiliate marketing activity as a job, but rather a fun, profitable
hobby. Over the decade I’ve been involved in the industry, there are way
too many factors to list that have contributed to my success. But I’d say
the most important of all is to constantly endeavor to learn from others.
_____________________
Conclusion – Do’s and Don’ts of successful affiliates
Analyzing the success stories, we may conclude the following do’s and
don’ts of being a successful affiliate:
Do’s
your site.
touch.” Provide something unique / personal on a consistent basis so that
visitors will be motivated to revisit your site.
their tracking systems updated and so you can be rest assured that you
will get your payments.
visitors who see your affiliate offering.
engines.
them.
business model.
affiliate programs may like to see your site and study the traffic before
enrolling you.
needs of visitors.
Don’ts
frauds.
products/services.
advertisements.
With successful identification of customer needs, providing a way to
fulfill those needs, and collaborating with established affiliate
programs, it is possible to create your own affiliate success story. You
just need to manifest a methodical, patient approach and perform lots of
hard work. But raising an affiliate program cash cow is certainly worth
the effort!
Get A Personal Injury Lawyer To Be Compensated For Your Accident
Were you involved in an accident and got injured? Are you worried sick about what you need to do next? If the answer is yes, then all you need is a personal injury lawyer to help you claim the money you deserve. The question here is how to get a good lawyer? To get a personal injury lawyer just follow a few simple steps and you’ll have one to make the entire process as seamless as possible.
Find a lawyer
1. Use a referral service
2. Ask friends or acquaintances
3. Ask other lawyers
You can list the names of lawyers that were referred to you by a referral service, other lawyers, friends and acquaintances, which have been represented by a lawyer in their own personal injury claims.
Contact lawyers personally and set an appointment
1. Contact each lawyer personally to set up an appointment. Meet the lawyers and sit down with them to discuss the particulars of your case.
2. If there is a fee for the initial consultation, then go to a different lawyer, since most good lawyers provide the first consultation absolutely free.
3. When you go to discuss your case with the lawyer ensure you take copies of all your documents: police report, medical records and bills, income loss information, and all correspondence with the insurance company.
Give and take of information
1. Does he have enough experience in this field?
2. What sort of claim cases is he acquainted with?
3. Did he represent the defendants or plaintiffs most often?
4. Is he going to personally handle the case or pass it on to another lawyer?
5. What are my chances to a strong case?
Since this is when you discuss your case with the lawyer and he shares his legal expertise with you, it is a good time for you to ask the lawyer any questions you have in mind, regarding the case or his experience as a personal injury lawyer, and also inform him of what you want him to do regarding the settlement with the insurance company.
If you are satisfied with the answers the lawyer gives you, then you have managed to find yourself a good lawyer. Now, you need to create a written fee agreement and also keep in contact with your lawyer to ensure your case is progressing as it should. So, without further ado log on to injuryaccidenthotline.com to get yourself one of the best personal injury lawyers in Santa Monica.
Insurance Self Help Motivation – 11 Musts to Upgrading an Insurance Agent’s Career – Guidance
Insurance self help motivation starts the 1st day. Your insurance agents career guidance is not given by the sales manager. Here are 11 incentive ways to ignite your insurance self help motivation skills into a rewarding insurance agents career.
Learning how to apply insurance self help motivation is the major barrier confronting an insurance agents career.. A sales professional will self motivate himself with strong internal direction. This pro already knows without a doubt that his flexible presentation is going to get a sale if the right sales conditions exist. However, when your are starting your insurance agents career the insurance world carries a twilight zone mystique.
SALES SUCCESS IS A JOURNEY NOT A DESTINATION
Immediately using self help motivation avoids have an insurance sales career doomed to failure by relying on outer direction.
1. The insurance sales professional has confidence to drive himself forward using his gut feelings, and trusting inner instincts, and intuition. It is true that the sales pro controls his future by not letting the future control him.
2. Do not dwell on the past (like a lost sale) as it is too late to change it. Instead open the doors of today and your future as it is you only, and not your company that controls your destiny. Think outside the company box.
3. Use your insurance self help motivation to focus your mind on to committing to the long-term. What you accomplish today builds your future for overcoming tomorrow’s challenges.
4. Expect to stretch your inner self help motivation by starting with small steps leading to the next level. Building an insurance agents career is a step by step process.
5. Get rid of the pat on the backs, they will hold you back. If the company sales manager gives you a pat and says “You are going to be good”, reply with. “I AM good.” In fact, visualize that someday you may end up taking his job away, but only if you want to.
6. You will stay outside the normal company lines. That is the path to enjoying freedom and higher sales success. If you have a company presentation plan, drastically change it to benefit you and not the insurance company. Your company wants you to prospect and prospect and prospect to find leads. Develop your own direct mail sales lead system to avoid all the wasted time trying to find interested people for your product. Insurance self help motivation gives the determine to destroy any roadblocks.
7. Sales Success is a decision over procrastination that can cost your dreams and insurance sales career. If you self help motivate yourself to be a champion, there will be no limits. Never procrastinate thinking you can not do it, or believing you are not yet ready. Move away from negativity, today start deciding you will not be denied.
8. Never quit! There always will be the high notes and low notes .Stay in the process of growing, letting your self help seeds to sprout upward. There is no option to quit as your confidence and motivation create your ultimate destination.
9. Success is hearing the truth and willing to step up the pace. If the figures show you are making 12 sales a month challenge yourself to making 20 sales. Refuse to give up on your ultimate achievement by hourly telling yourself that you will do it and that you are the best. On a presentation, before entering a home, visualize in your mind a sale has already been made so now the presentation is just a formality. “As your mind perceives, your mind believes.”
10. Elevate yourself to leadership. Never directly follow how some other insurance person became somewhat successful. Your insurance self help motivation method must be unique, separating you from the crowd of failing salespeople. This career demands standing up for your beliefs, and not becoming one of the too many sheep. Your words, actions, and attitudes lead you to insurance agents career guidance and success.
11. Less people like you when they observe you are climbing the ladder of success. Every day you must fight adversity of both envious people, and the stupid ideas of others. This only produces losers, and those are the ones likely to be jealous of your rising position and self driving motivation. People that feel successful relate to other people that feel successful.
Compare your situation to that of a car battery. Negative fearful people try to drain your battery down to their level. You have to daily self motivate yourself to be supercharged to make that next sale. Build your insurance agents career determination by reading books or ebooks on motivation, self help, and inspiration. Your confident personality will radiate to prospective clients.
Voice Over Internet Protocol – Are You Ready?
If you’re looking for new phone service for your home or business, you may want to think about voice over internet protocol. This way, you can learn how to use the internet in order to make and receive phone calls. Here is some information about the system, as well as tips for how you can make it work for your business.
Voice over internet protocol is a type of technology that allows you to call other people using the same service, but you can also select from plans that will allow you to make calls to anyone that has a telephone number, even if they are using a traditional line. The voice over internet protocol service converts your voice into a digital signal, and the signal travels over the internet. If you’re calling someone that does not have the service, the signal will be converted into a regular telephone signal so that the person will be able to accept the call. You can make the call directly from the computer, or you can use a telephone with a special adapter. Wireless ‘hot spots’, such as local coffee shops or bookstores, will also allow you to use connect to the internet using a laptop, so that you can use voice over internet protocol wirelessly.
If you decide that you want to use this service for your business, you’ll have to get a high speed internet connection. This can be achieved through a cable modem or through high speed internet services like DSL. A specialized telephone, computer, or adapter are required as well in order for voice over internet protocol to work. If you are going to use your computer for the service, you’ll need to get some special software, as well as a small microphone for making calls. If you’re going to be using a telephone with an adapter, you can dial the number like normal, but the adapter must provide a dial tone as well.
Companies like Vonage offer great services for voice over internet protocol, and if you decide that you want to become a customer, you’ll receive some great deals and promotions. In most cases, your monthly bill will be much less than what you would pay if you had ‘regular’ phone service, and this way, you’ll never miss a call, and you could put a lot more money back into your business.
Companies that offer internet and phone services to homes, like Comcast or Bellsouth, may also be able to offer you voice over internet protocol services for an affordable rate.
Your Personal Injury Settlement – How to Deal With an Insurance Company
A San Juan Capistrano, California Personal Injury Lawyer’s Advice: Just as you wouldn’t walk into a car dealership without knowing what car you want, don’t speak to an insurance company without first doing your homework.
Insurance claim adjusters have only one job. That is to pay out as little to you as possible. This means employing every means they have to pay you the least amount. Don’t underestimate your local claims adjusters. A lot of insurance companies will hire ex lawyers who are familiar with the personal injury laws to build a case against you.
The first method used is the “Charm and Disarm” method. Once the insurance adjuster has gained your trust and gotten your guard down, he/she will use what you have said out of context and to build a case against you. The best way to avoid this is to stay on task and only state the facts. Also, don’t allow yourself to be recorded. There is no “off the record” here, so assume everything you say will be used against you.
Next, the insurance company representative may make you verbal promises they have no intention of keeping. These people are not your friends and do not work for you, so why would they do you any favors?
They won’t.
Just remember the old adage, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Insurance companies have entire departments devoted to insurance claims with an unlimited amount of resources to debunk your case or build one against you. Remember, these companies are out to make money and it is a lot cheaper to pay an assistant $12 an hour to dig up dirt on you than it is to cut you a check for the thousands you deserve.
Finally, do not negotiate on your own. Leave it to a personal injury lawyer to speak to the insurance company for you. They know what questions should be avoided and which are “fishing questions” designed to devalue your claim. For example, if an insurance claims adjuster calls and asks how you are, your customary response “not bad, how are you?,” could be used against you as a statement of your condition. There are a number of ways you can inadvertently harm your case. Using an experienced personal injury lawyer on your behalf, there is no way the insurance company can twist your words.
Nokia 6500 Slide Vs 6500 Classic – A Comparison of Two Great Gadgets
Nokia has always been hailed as a manufacturer of mobile phones with unmatched quality. Its phones have always appealed to all kinds of customers be it young generation or the other age groups. Nokia has never disappointed them in any way whatsoever. Not only that, it has always tried to lead by example. But this position which Nokia is enjoying today has come after years of hard work and efforts. Today now when they are standing at the pinnacle of this industry, every other manufacturer can only praise them and not even think of getting any closer to them. It is because, Nokia has never believed in giving any opportunity to its rivals. Every time when the competition got tough they came out with something out of the box and this has been their terrific speciality. With these two handsets, Nokia knew that the comparison would be inevitable but at the same time they know that they have delivered the best in these two sets. Following is the detailed comparison of the two mobiles Nokia 6500 Slide & 6500 classic.
Starting from Nokia 6500 classic, it is an ultra-stylish phone from Nokia. Its dimensions of 109.8 x 45 x9.5 mm provide surety that the customers will never be able to see a widget as slim as that. In addition to its slim and fashionable body, this phone has weight of only 94 grams which is quite light by any standard. If we talk about the display screen of this phone from Nokia, it has got a TFT display screen which is 2 inches in size. Due to the reasonable size of display screen, the users get the better viewing of items on the screen. Also the resolution of its display screen is of 240 x 320 pixels. Besides that it can also support around 16 million colours.
Talking about its memory, Nokia 6500 classic has got a user memory of 1 GB. Owing to its huge memory, the phonebook of this phone can store 2000 different phone numbers. Not only that, it can also keep the list of last 20 dialled, missed and received calls. Speaking about its connectivity prowess, this phone comes with EDGE and GPRS of class 32. It also comes loaded with HSCSD and 3G technology. This 3G enabled network phone gives connectivity at the speed of 384 kilo bytes per second. It also has built-in Bluetooth and 2 mega pixels camera. The camera with flash has the unmatched ability to capture photos with utmost finish. It also comes with built-in MP3 player and its battery has got a stand by time of approximately 300 hours.
On the other hand, the Nokia 6500 slide, an elegant mobile, from Nokia has got the dimensions of 96.5 x 46.5 x 16.4 mm and weight of 125 grams only. Thus these statistics clearly reveals that this phone as not only got super looks but also sensational design. The TFT display screen of 2.2 inches is large enough for better viewing of users. Not only that the resolution of screen is of 240x 320 pixels. As far as the question of memory is concerned, it comes with an embedded memory of 20 mega bytes which can be expanded to 8 GB courtesy microSD card.
Nokia 6500 slide comes loaded with GPRS of class 11 and EDGE of class 10. It is also enabled with HSCSD and 3G network which initiates the connectivity at a speed of 384 kilo bytes per second. This phone also allows the users to enjoy the comforts of instant messaging, SMS, MMS, EMS and even E-mails. Also it comes with a built-in camera of 3.15 mega pixels which gives the guarantee to its users of crystal clear images. It also has built-in MP3 player and its battery has got a stand by time of 310 hours.
Overall, if it is to be declared that which among the two widgets is better, it would be difficult to tell. However in this comparison of Nokia 6500 Slide & Nokia 6500 classic, Nokia slide emerge as clear winner. But people must not forget that both models are from Nokia 5230 and both are off unmatched quality.
The Use Of FSAP EMDR In Treating Addiction
Behavioral compulsions like sexual addiction, addictive shopping, and compulsive gambling create massive changes that affect individuals’ behavior, including their entire lives. According to Hase, M., Schallmayer & Sack (2008), individuals without control over their sexual, shopping, or gambling behaviors tend to suffer enormously. As a result, they suffer from emotional, physical, and financial problems. Based on the psychodynamic etiology of compulsive engagement in gambling, individuals can be explained differently. One of the likely reasons for gambling is exhilaration, coupled with the increased need to please other people. Another reason is the omnipotent incitement or the need to engage in risky behaviors to hide strong feelings of emptiness and desperation. The following reason is to enhance competitiveness as winning creates a feeling of competency. Other reasons include the need to rebel or participate in illegal activities, be financially independent, socially conform, and create an individual perception of countering intolerable feelings (Bae et al., 2015). Treating such compulsive aspects of gambling requires dispensing these concerns and avoiding gambling at all costs.
Cognitive-behavioral therapy is a comprehensive program to treat sexual compulsion (O’Brien & Abel, 2011). The treatment program occurs in different phases. The initial one requires creating intervention in the addiction process, educating, and confronting denial. The other phase requires individual attendance with at least twelve programs, an avoidance plan, a relapse, prevention plan, therapy, family or partner inclusion, and indignity saving. The last phase needs comprehension of developmental concerns and biological factors.
The EMDR is a psychotherapeutic method devised to address the related traumas and is critical in treating PTSD. The significance of EMDR in treating individual behavioral compulsions is stressed by Cox & Howard (2007), who views trauma as the result of sexual compulsions; hence, possible to treat. Cox & Howard (2007) argues that traumatizing situations tend to create a highly compulsive connection. The use of EMDR to treat individuals addicted to sex and alcohol revolves around past events. On the other hand, FSAP on behavioral compulsion suggests that compulsions are caused by the rigidity of positive feelings linked with specific individual behaviors. The connection between individual behaviors and feelings is termed a feeling-state. Upon activation, the feeling-state activates the whole psycho-sociological pattern of a person. From the activation follows the inductions of the uncontrolled behavior.
As with the involvement of compound trauma individuals, the process is sometimes nonlinear. One instance is the client who depends on EMDR therapy to counter the memories that asking for help is unsafe (Hase et al., 2008). As long as it is addressed, calling out for help is always safer. After that, EMDR therapy can be used along with a traditional way of communicating where one plays the role of asking for help. The event would be followed by continued use of EMDR therapy to counter existing triggers and future uncertainties regarding the problem. Having offered some support, the client might be interested in addressing an existing urge to gamble, engage in sexual activity, or even addictive shopping.
References
Bae, H., Han, C., & Kim, D. (2015). Desensitization of triggers and urge reprocessing for pathological gambling: a case series. Journal of Gambling Studies, 31(1), 331-342.
Cox, R. P., & Howard, M. D. (2007). Utilization of EMDR in the treatment of sexual addiction: A case study. Sexual Addiction & Compulsivity, 14(1), 1-20.
Hase, M., Schallmayer, S., & Sack, M. (2008). EMDR reprocessing of the addiction memory: Pretreatment, posttreatment, and 1-month follow-up. Journal of EMDR Practice and Research, 2(3), 170-179.
O’Brien, J. M., & Abel, N. J. (2011). EMDR, addictions, and the stages of change: A road map for intervention. Journal of EMDR Practice and Research, 5(3), 121-130.
