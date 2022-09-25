Affiliate Marketing Success Stories – Raising an Affiliate Program Cash Cow (Part 2)

Pin 0 Shares

The following interview with Shawn Collins, a prominent expert in the



affiliate marketing field, should prove instructive to the reader. Shawn



has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the field and now runs his own affiliate



program management and consulting firm. As this interview is inherently



limited in scope, one is encouraged to read more about Shawn’s experiences



in the field and the advice he dispenses through his books, conferences,



blog, articles, reports, and weekly radio show. The reader can also meet



Shawn at the Affiliate Summit, a “can’t miss” conference for those



interested in excelling in the competitive world of affiliate marketing.

Q. Shawn, how would you describe your initial experiences with affiliate



marketing?

A. It was back in 1997. I had a dial-up account on AOL, a 14.4 modem and



a desire to make more money. At the time, I didn’t know a thing about



creating websites, marketing, etc. But I went through a tutorial at AOL on



writing HTML and picked up the basics. Then, I created a hideous, single



page site about New York City and put up some Amazon links. I never earned



a cent on that site.

Q. What growing pains did you endure at first? What were the biggest



obstacles and challenges from that period of time?

A. Back then, there was a monopoly on registering domains, and it cost



$35 a year. At the time, that was a bit prohibitive for me (I didn’t



realize what a good investment a short name would be). That was a trend –



an unwillingness to invest in my affiliate efforts. I was going the free



route with tools, hosting, etc. That definitely delayed my progress.

Q. What was your first “Ah-ha” moment? How did you incorporate the



lesson learned into your affiliate marketing business?

A. The first time I got my reporting via email from Amazon with



information on commission earned. Back then, there was no option to login



to an interface – just a periodic email with affiliate stats. When I



realized it was real that I could earn money this way, I was excited and



motivated. This persuaded me that I was wasting my time working in



magazine publishing – it was time for me to get into a line of work that



was stimulating and rewarding.

With my limited affiliate marketing experience, I managed to get a job



with a start-up in 1997 called Medsite.com, and I bluffed my way into



running the affiliate program there. I’ve enjoyed my work ever since.

Q. Without mentioning names, have you joined affiliate programs that did



not keep their promises and/or provide appropriate compensation? What



measures did you take when confronted with this situation and what advice



can you give others to avoid this circumstance?

A. Lots of affiliate programs lie in their recruiting efforts – they



talk about how easy it is to earn commission from them. That’s simply not



true – it’s not easy. I just don’t pay attention to most recruiting



efforts from affiliate programs. I would encourage affiliates to ignore



proclamations of easy earnings and high EPCs – the most important thing is



to test everything yourself and promote what works for you.

Q. How has affiliate marketing changed in the last seven years? What



strategies would you implement now that you would not or could not do



years ago?

A. The industry has matured greatly. Seven years ago, many affiliate



marketers were content sites which relied on 468×60 banners. The analytics



were primitive and fewer companies offered affiliate programs.

Now, the industry is so diversified. Essentially, any way to market online



is being leveraged by affiliates… including comparison shopping,



domaining, video, SEO, e-mail, social networks, PPC, rewards programs,



etc.

If I could turn back time, I would have started up multiple niche



community sites back then for popular topics. By now, if nurtured they



would have grown nicely and become lucrative affiliate sites.

Q. If one is gifted marketing an affiliate product or service, is it



likely that this individual can effectively market his/her own products or



services? Should people look into developing their own items while



marketing or instead of marketing others’ products/services?

A. I’d say anything that is already selling online can be effectively



marketed through an affiliate program. Selling your own products or



services can certainly provide more rewards in the best case scenario, but



then you’ve got a lot more risk, too.

If somebody has the infrastructure and know-how to sell a certain product



or service, I’d say to go for it. But don’t take uncalculated risks.

Q. What are crucial mistakes that newbies tend to commit?

A. Lack of investment and understanding. It’s really difficult to



succeed in affiliate marketing if you are unwilling to spend the time and



money required to develop a long-term strategy. And affiliate marketing is



most certainly not a quick endeavor – it takes patience to endure and



succeed.

Q. What are some of the creative (perhaps seldom used) strategies to



employ in the affiliate marketing field?

A. Simply going beyond the banner. There are a lot of exciting



opportunities out there with Web 2.0. It’s just a matter of figuring out a



unique angle.

Q. How long does it realistically take to build a full-time income with



affiliate marketing, assuming “full-time commitment”?

A. I don’t think you can qualify and quantify passion. And to me,



passion is an essential ingredient in affiliate marketing success. Also,



there are so many variables, like the size of a given vertical, the



margins involved, competition, etc.

Q. Is it easier to build income from this type of marketing now or was



it easier years ago? (Please consider competition, Internet usage, advent



of AdWords and Pay Per Click, etc.)

A. It was never easy. There was certainly less competition in the past,



but also less in the way of options of advertisers to choose and methods



to promote them. Plus, there is the continuing growth of ecommerce. I



think the opportunities for success are just as healthy now as they were



years ago.

Q. While I know that you do not recommend any particular affiliate



marketing programs, in your estimation, what are the “hottest fields?”

A. The “hottest fields” are a slippery slope. They change over time. I



think the hottest field for any given person should be the area that



interests them most. You can certainly go out there as a mercenary and



promote the most lucrative thing at the moment, like ringtones or debt



consolidation, but I suggest going with a long-term plan in an area that



interests you.

Q. Is there any affiliate marketing software that is a “must” when one



pursues an affiliate marketing venture?

A. This really depends on the type of affiliate. There are software



programs that help optimize affiliate efforts for different affiliates.



For instance, if you’re working with data feeds, you should check out



WebMerge.

Q. What are your views concerning affiliate marketing networks such as



LinkShare and Commission Junction?

A. I think they’re the backbone of the industry. The affiliate networks



account for the majority of large affiliate programs, and they also



provide a level of convenience in that you can consolidate a lot of your



activity under a few logins.

I would like to see them work together to establish standards. For



instance, there is a lack of standards in data feeds, which is a challenge



for the folks using them.

Q. Can any absolute statements be made regarding the most lucrative type



of affiliate marketing payment system (e.g pay per sale, pay per click,



etc.)?

A. In general, CPA seems to be more profitable, especially offers for



products and services that are not physical items.

Q. What influence, if any, will blogs make on the affiliate marketing



landscape?

A. I think some are influential in the way networks, merchants and



affiliates operate. For instance, Jangro.com is considered to have had an



impact in the decision by Commission Junction to change their plans on the



Link Management Initiative (LMI).

Q. What are, statistically, the best avenues to market an affiliate



program?

A. It depends on the vertical. Email and PPC work well for some CPA



offers, while an established web presence can be more important for



selling goods on a revenue share.

Q. Do you see any future trends in the affiliate marketing field?

A. Smaller affiliate programs. Affiliate managers are focusing on



working more closely with fewer affiliates. Also, I think we’ll see an



increasing number of affiliates embrace the opportunities out there with



Web 2.0 and innovate with the new tools that roll out.

Q. What current projects are you undertaking in affiliate marketing, including



your work with the Affiliate Summit?

A. My main focus is Affiliate Summit, the largest affiliate marketing



conference. Our last show had over 2,000 this past January in Las Vegas.



We also have events scheduled in Miami (July 8-10) and London (September



28) this year.

Additionally, I provide affiliate management and consulting services as



Shawn Collins Consulting, and I publish an annual report on affiliate



marketing benchmarks called AffStat.

I also have a blog at http://blog.affiliatetip.com where I post daily



about issues in affiliate marketing. And I’m the co-host with Lisa



Picarille, Editor-in-Chief at Revenue Magazine, for the weekly show,



Affiliate Thing, on WebmasterRadio.FM.

Q. What do you attribute your affiliate marketing success to (e.g.,



building content, writing articles, following footsteps of a mentor, forum



participation, etc.)? Please include any last words of advice for one who



aspires to succeed/excel in the affiliate marketing field.

A. It’s all about dedication, tenacity, and relationships. I don’t look



at my affiliate marketing activity as a job, but rather a fun, profitable



hobby. Over the decade I’ve been involved in the industry, there are way



too many factors to list that have contributed to my success. But I’d say



the most important of all is to constantly endeavor to learn from others.

_____________________

Conclusion – Do’s and Don’ts of successful affiliates

Analyzing the success stories, we may conclude the following do’s and



don’ts of being a successful affiliate:

Do’s

Build a useful website. Visitors must gain some benefit by visiting



your site.

Retain visitors through unique content or adding your “personal



touch.” Provide something unique / personal on a consistent basis so that



visitors will be motivated to revisit your site.

Sign up with a known and established affiliate program. They have



their tracking systems updated and so you can be rest assured that you



will get your payments.

Market your affiliate program so that you can increase the number of



visitors who see your affiliate offering.

Optimize your website so that you get a high ranking in natural search



engines.

Know your competition. You have to provide something better than



them.

Choose the advertisement model that is in line with your overall



business model.

Launch your site for some time, before joining any program. Good



affiliate programs may like to see your site and study the traffic before



enrolling you.

Look for outside help. You may employ skilled people.

Use blogs and RSS feeds for promotion.

Remain active in your industry. You must know the latest trends and



needs of visitors.

Don’ts

Join just any affiliate program. Many affiliate programs are outright



frauds.

Ignore your competition. They are the best evaluators of your



products/services.

Get obsolete. Update your content regularly.

Rely only on banner ads. Experiment with all types of



advertisements.

Waste time. Be the first to capture any new opportunity.

Encourage spamming. You will get blacklisted.

With successful identification of customer needs, providing a way to



fulfill those needs, and collaborating with established affiliate



programs, it is possible to create your own affiliate success story. You



just need to manifest a methodical, patient approach and perform lots of



hard work. But raising an affiliate program cash cow is certainly worth



the effort!