Antyodaya Diwas 2022: History, significance and more
Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated every year in honor of the late Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
Every year, Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated in India on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and to remember his life and legacy. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the day in honor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He was a seasoned leader and politician and had a key influence on the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from which the BJP emerged.
The word Antyodaya means to uplift the poorest of the poor and the day is observed with the aim of reaching out and helping the last person in society.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born in Mathura in 1916. In the 1940s, he completed a 40-day camp in Sangh education and a two-year training at the RSS education wing.
He served the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968 where he became the source of ideological guidance and moral inspiration for the BJP and its establishment.
Besides all his organizational abilities, he was also known for his philosophical and literary works. He developed the concept of “integral humanism” advocating the holistic development of mind, body, intellect and soul.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya died at the age of 51 on February 11, 1968.
The spirit of the Antyodaya mission is to reach out to the last person, and therefore the motto of this day is to help all poor and rural youth in India and help them find opportunities for national and international jobs.
In 2014, on Antyodaya Diwas, the Ministry of Rural Development revived its existing skills development program called Aajeevika Skills as the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). It was later renamed Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM in November 2015.
Several blood donation camps, seminars, conferences and other activities are organized during this day.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Source – Arizona Cardinals James Conner (ankle) on track to play Rams
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will test his injured ankle ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s on track to play, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Conner, who is listed as questionable, sat out practice Wednesday before returning for limited work Thursday and Friday.
Conner was slowed by injury after his first run of the second half in last week’s 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams shared the workload in place of Conner for the remainder of the game, with Williams rushing for a key 1-yard touchdown on the Cardinals’ fourth quarter comeback.
Conner, 27, signed a three-year, $21 million contract to stay at Arizona this offseason. He has 17 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown this season.
No. 23 Texas A&M’s fumble recovery handed in for a touchdown propels Aggies over No. 10 Arkansas
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
No. 23 Texas A&M suffered a huge upset at home against Appalachia State two weeks ago, but on Saturday they beat No. 10 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium, 23-21.
A wild turnover turned out to be a huge difference to the win.
Arkansas was only inches away from taking a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter. Instead, KJ Jefferson fumbled over the goal line and he was picked up by Tyreek Chappell who brought him back to the 18-yard line. But just as he was getting tackled, he handed it over to Demani Richardson who took the rest of the 82 yards for a touchdown with 3:11 left in the half.
Arkansas’ defense was able to force the Aggies to go for a 53-yard field goal that missed wide on the left, giving the Razorbacks a chance to take a lead at their own 36 with 6:30 to go. On the 3rd and 6th, Jefferson found Matt Landers for a 19 gain, followed by rushes from 11 and 10 yards from Raheim Sanders and Jefferson, respectively, to get to the opposing 21.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
But two plays later, a bad shot pushed them back to the 25th. On the 4th and 13th, Cam Little scored a 42-yard field goal to give Arkansas the lead, but he knocked it off the top of the post right. A&M managed to get down on one knee for the win.
NOPE. 5 CLEMSON SURVIVES BACK AGAINST NO. 21 WAKE FOREST IN DOUBLE OVERTIME
A&M got the ball back at halftime and went for 70 yards on six plays, including a 26-yard catch by Donovan Greene. Devon Achane ran for a score of nine yards, and the PAT gave the Aggies a 20-14 lead.
After Arkansas went to three, the Aggies had a long steady drive, and a 32-yard catch by Ainias Smith put them inside the red zone, but they went no further and had to settle for a field goal. They did, however, give them a 23-14 lead with 3:48 left in the third.
After the two teams traded punts, the Razorbacks’ 13-play drive was capped off with a nine-yard touchdown from Jefferson, cutting their deficit to two with 10:05 left.
Achane rushed for 159 yards on 19 carries, including one for a score, while Max Johnson completed 11 of 21 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson threw for just 171 yards but rushed for another 105 as the team’s top rusher. Warren Thompson had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, while Jadon Haselwood had 56 yards on five catches.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Texas A&M will visit Mississippi State next Saturday, while Arkansas will host Alabama.
A father speaks out after his son and daughter were killed in domestic trouble in the Oak Forest – NBC Chicago
A heartbroken father is speaking out about the loss of his son and daughter, who were among those killed in a domestic incident on Friday morning in Oak Forest.
Jorge Rodriguez’s son Emilio, 20, and daughter Briana, 22, were shot and killed in a sprawling incident on Saturday that sparked a massive police presence and terrified the southern suburbs community. The deaths of Emilio, Briana, as well as their mother, Lupe Gomez, were all adjudicated homicides, authorities say.
The police have not officially named the person responsible for the rampage. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, however, said Saturday it ruled the death of one of the individuals, Carlos Gomez, 44, a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Saturday, a day after losing his children, Jorge Rodriguez looked back on the memories and time he shared with his children, saying his heart is forever broken.
“No father should ever bury his children,” he said. “They tell me I have to be strong, yes, but I can’t.”
Jorge Rodriguez said his daughter, Briana, had a big smile, while Emilio protected his older sister. Both intended to return to school.
“She wanted to go to college and she wanted to learn sign language,” added Dawn Guerrero, wife of Jorge Rodriguez. “Emilio was always a funny guy, he had a heart.”
At least four people have died following a shooting, barricade situation and house fire reported Friday in Oak Forest, officials said. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter shares more insight into the incident.
Jorge Rodriguez and his fiancé say they fought for years for custody of the children, but lost their battle in court.
“So many reports on the house, no one caught it, and now it’s too late,” Guerrero said.
Jorge Rodriguez said he just wanted his kids back, and now he has to live with that regret for the rest of his life.
“They will always be in my heart,” he said.
“We want to bury our children peacefully so that they have peace now, and no longer be in chaos and pain,” added his wife, Guerrero.
Orioles bullpen falters in 11-10 loss to Astros, squandering outstanding offensive performance – The Denver Post
There will be no doubt about height selection. Only the location. Felix Bautista, who has been a big closer to the Orioles this season, was one shot away from sealing a fourth victory for Baltimore. With Kyle Tucker at the plate, Bautista pitched his splitter — a pitch that ranks among the best in baseball.
But Bautista, throwing his season-high 33rd pitch, left that splitter too high in the strike zone, and Tucker hit it into right field to end Bautista’s night with a punch in an eventual 11-10 defeat.
With the way the Orioles starting pitchers had played the past three games, the bullpen was well rested. Bautista was the only reliever to record a strikeout during Baltimore’s three-game winning streak, which included full games from Jordan Lyles and Dean Kremer and 8 2/3 innings from Kyle Bradish. Yet when Bautista and the rest of the bullpen appeared, they caved in big moments, rendering one of the best offensive performances of the season moot and pushing the Orioles (79-72) four games behind. the Seattle Mariners for the wild American League final. map square.
Anthony Santander hit two home runs. Cedric Mullins hit one. Rougned Odor opened the ninth inning with a solo shot, giving the Orioles a lifeline. But all of those fireworks-inducing moments were abandoned by a bullpen that allowed nine runs behind a four-inning start from right-hander Mike Baumann.
Baumann started in place of Tyler Wells, who is likely out for the season after landing on the 15-day injured list with an inflamed right shoulder. His four innings were solid, although he allowed a two-run homer to José Altuve on a 3-0 count. But after mostly featuring out of the bullpen this season, it was Baumann’s leash, as he handed the reins to a relief corps that has seen little use of late.
They weakened immediately, and again late.
The Orioles scored five runs in one inning for the second straight game against the Astros, capitalizing on an error by shortstop Jeremy Peña to charge the bases. Odor’s second hit against Houston this series led to the same result: a two-run single. Mullins’ two-run homer and Santander’s first solo shot were enough to tie the game at six.
Then Ryan Mountcastle shoved an RBI through the right side for a momentary lead, knocking Framber Valdez out of the game and breaking the Astros southpaw’s streak of 25 quality starts. Baltimore failed to capitalize in the seventh with bases loaded and no outs, only adding pressure to a bullpen that has been loose lately.
The bullpen hadn’t been asked to register more than one out in the previous three games, but with his first major responsibility since Lyles’ full game against the Detroit Tigers, he got it right away. weakened. Right-hander Joey Krehbiel came on for Baumann for the fifth inning, then charged with one out. In one fell swoop, Peña unloaded them, sinking two runners with a brace into the left center gap.
And in his first action in four days, left-hander Cionel Pérez immediately gave away a single to Yordan Álvarez. Pérez has been rarely used lately, with Baltimore only needing a high-leverage late-inning arm twice since Sept. 14.
Even Bautista, the only reliever to appear in the previous three games, hesitated. He inherited a runner from right-hander Dillon Tate in the eighth, setting himself up for a five-out stoppage. But Yuli Gurriel fired a brace down the left field line to tie the game, leading to Santander’s spectacular two-point shot that looked to be the game winner.
But Bautista then charged in the ninth inning, allowed a run to score on a groundout, then gave away a tying brace to Kyle Tucker for his second missed save this season. And right-hander Jake Reed, relieving Bautista, allowed the legacy runners to score to condemn Baltimore to a loss.
“Thanks, Brooks Day”
Forty-five years ago, Brooks Robinson rode the Memorial Stadium warning track in an open-top Cadillac, waving to Orioles fans celebrating his illustrious career – a career that included 16 Gold Glove Awards, two the World Series and a place in the Hall of Fame.
Saturday, there was still Robinson. This time the 85-year-old was seated rather than standing as he drove a Ford convertible around Camden Yards. But the sentiments, on his part and expressed by those watching, remained the same. Robinson stopped to speak with Astros manager Dusty Baker and third baseman Alex Bregman, then left the vehicle to join the Orioles around the pitcher’s mound.
They presented Robinson with a signed base, then Robinson threw the ceremonial first pitch to Gunnar Henderson. The ball lacked the Robinson zip once displayed when shooting through the diamond, but it hit the 21-year-old in a couple of jumps to the delight of those watching.
Robinson’s name transcends Baltimore and carries weight in MLB, but he’s a distinctly Baltimore character. When Brandon Hyde was hired, Robinson was in the manager’s office to greet him. Then he sat in the front row of the introductory press conference with Hyde’s family, immediately proving that no matter how many years away from Robinson, he will always be an Oriole.
“He was so nice to me and my family,” Hyde said. “That legend, how open, friendly and welcoming he was, I will always remember.”
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
()
About 7,000 people attend the funeral of Hells Angels leader Ralph “Sonny” Barger at Stockton 99 Speedway
Thousands of people gathered at Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday for the funeral of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, longtime president and founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.
It was an event that the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office warned Friday could become dangerous.
But those in attendance wept, shared stories and remembered the 83-year-old Modesto native who died of cancer on June 29.
“Even though he was blind in one eye and replenishing his oxygen, well, when his crutch came up, you better catch up,” one speaker said.
As of early Saturday evening, no significant incidents had occurred at the funeral, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff Patrick Withrow advised residents at a Friday news conference to avoid the freeway area, located at 4105 N. Wilson Way, and said rival Hells Angels organizations are likely to be in the area.
The sheriff’s office, Stockton Police Department and California Highway Patrol planned to maintain a highly visible presence in the area, he said.
Medical assistance was requested from the service for two participants on the infield of the track. Traffic was light on the section of Wilson Way off the freeway around 4:30 p.m. CHP could not immediately be reached for comment.
About 7,000 people showed up for Barger’s funeral, according to Tony Noceti, the president of the company that operates the highway. Some came from various parts of California, others sported the colors of clubs from New Jersey, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Throughout the afternoon, the indoor track was filled with people gathered in front of a stage decorated with rose wreaths where Barger’s family and friends spoke. Barger was a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, founded in 1957.
Barger was well known as the public face of the club, which has chapters around the world and is considered a gang by the Department of Justice. He is the author of several books and has contributed to several films and has been a consultant and had a role in the TV show “Sons of Anarchy”.
Barger was convicted in 1988 of conspiracy to kill members of a rival club and blow up their headquarters, The Associated Press reported at the time.
The funeral was scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with speakers, a slide show and performances by the Fryed Brothers Band.
Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at
This article originally appeared on The Record: Funeral for Hells Angel Sonny Barger held in Stockton
