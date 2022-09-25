News
Belarusian foreign minister blames NATO and the West for the war in Ukraine
THE UNITED NATIONS — In the eyes of the Belarusian foreign minister, the root cause of the war in Ukraine dates back 30 years, to the end of the cold war.
At that time, there was no official treaty – just a “gentlemen’s agreement” that paved the way for the West to secure its dominance, in part through the expansion of the Atlantic Treaty Alliance North, Vladimir Makei told the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.
“With its drive to expand NATO, the West has essentially trampled on the indivisibility of security, the vital principle, which states that one party should not seek to secure its own security at the expense of other parties,” did he declare.
Makei said NATO and the West, in their quest for eastward expansion, “have neglected the legitimate security interests of Russia and Belarus.” He described NATO’s involvement in what he called “illegal wars” in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria, “in addition to the Alliance’s attempts to encroach on certain lands historical Eastern and adjacent Slavs.
“Therefore,” he argued, “it is the collective West that should take full responsibility for the ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine.”
Makei’s arguments unsurprisingly mirror those of Russia, an ally of Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described NATO expansion to Russia’s borders as the main threat to his country’s security. When he first sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, he cited Kyiv’s increasingly close military ties with the West as one of the main reasons for his action.
Belarusian authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has bonded with Putin, which dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya attributes to a mutual understanding between the two leaders.
Lukashenko must support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she told The Associated Press, because Putin backed him after mass protests against the official 2020 election results that gave Lukashenko a sixth term with 80% of the vote. Many Belarusians and international observers denounced the results as a sham, believing that Tsikhanouskaya had won.
As long as Putin is in power, she told the AP on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, there will be constant threats to the security of Ukraine — and Belarus’ western border. .
But for Makei, the power-hungry West is the problem.
“Most other countries … want to create a polycentric or multipolar world, with no single center of control, in which no one imposes their visions, interests and values on others,” he said on Saturday. . “The West has dominated the world for the past five centuries. Therefore, he believes he can continue with this kind of story indefinitely.
He ridiculed the economic sanctions imposed by Western allies against Russia as ineffective while pointing out the harm he says they have instead caused other countries, all over the world, by driving up oil prices. energy and food.
Makei concluded his remarks by offering Belarus to help broker a ceasefire agreement and a comprehensive strategic peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
“There is no alternative to talks,” he said.
———
For more AP coverage of the United Nations General Assembly, visit
Nothing Reveals Ear (Stick) Exclusively On Chet Lo Track Ss23
mini
The only part that can be seen in the teaser photos is the cylindrical charging case, which was unveiled Thursday during designer Chet Lo’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.
However, nothing has officially confirmed that the ear (stick) will be a brand new item with unique charging case and earphone styles. The charging case, which looks like lipstick and is designed to slide in and out of pockets, is meant to be inspired by vintage cosmetic shapes.
The headphones are said to be “extremely comfortable”, ergonomically shaped and custom-molded to fit your ears. From the side profile, early photographs appear to hint at splashes of crimson across the translucent top cover, adding a pop of color in contrast to the brand’s traditional black/white monochromatic design.
The first clue to the product might have been a butterfly tweet from Nothing with “Sublime. Coming soon.” Or could this be another new offer from Pei? At this point, anything is possible.
Nothing is known for aesthetic tech products close to transparent, especially the phone (1), which received rave reviews not just on the backlit hardware, but also on the performance of the device.
Although details on the ear (stick) are limited at this time, but knowing Pei and his villainous plots, this shouldn’t be the case for long. Speculation about product details has a very high chance of leaking and is rarely wrong, so why not leverage it to energize the market with wild creatures? Only Carl Pei can do that.
Super Typhoon Karding: Noru gets stronger as it heads towards the Philippines
—
Super Typhoon Noru, known locally as Super Typhoon Karding, is approaching the northern Philippines and is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon local time.
The storm rapidly intensified in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, going from a 140 km/h (85 mph) typhoon to a 250 km/h (155 mph) super typhoon in just six hours.
The JTWC forecast sees further strengthening in the hours before landfall and the storm is expected to be the equivalent of a Category 5 typhoon by the time it hits Luzon.
The super typhoon is expected to bring large waves and storm surges, torrential rains and winds of over 200 km/h to Luzon over the next 24 hours.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has issued a level four warning signal for the Polillo Islands in anticipation of significant damage.
Tier two and three warnings are in place for much of Luzon, including Metro Manila.
VA performs its first few weeks of abortion after saying it will in some cases
The Veterans Affairs Medical System performed its first abortion, weeks after an interim final rule was announced that allowed it to provide the service in cases of incest or rape or when the woman’s life was in danger.
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough told senators Wednesday night that the procedure was performed at one of the VA’s medical centers. A spokesperson, citing customer privacy, declined to provide the location or give further details.
The VA did not previously provide abortion services, but after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional abortion rights, the department said it believes it is “essential” to the lives and health of veterans and VA recipients that they still have access to medically necessary abortions.
McDonough said in a press release that offering the service was a “patient safety decision.”
“Pregnant veterans and VA recipients deserve access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. It’s what our nation owes them, and it’s what we at VA, will offer,” he said.
Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the department’s undersecretary of health, said the VA made its decision after listening to health care providers and veterans.
“Providing this care will save the health and lives of veterans, and there is nothing more important than that,” Elnahal said in a statement.
In addition to abortions, the VA will also provide abortion counseling. Both changes apply to eligible dependents enrolled in the agency’s Civilian Health and Medicine Program, or CHAMPVA.
The Supreme Court ruling in June led several states to move forward with trigger laws that either banned abortions entirely or severely restricted when they could occur. The VA said its healthcare providers will be able to provide authorized services regardless of state restrictions.
Decisions about whether a pregnant person’s “life or health” is at risk will be made on a case-by-case basis by VA health care providers in consultation with patients. The VA will consider self-reporting of rape or incest as sufficient evidence, the agency said.
The VA excluded abortion coverage when it established its medical benefit package in 1999. The agency, which did not provide an explanation at the time, said in background information provided this month She knew veterans of her health care system “could access abortion.” services in their communities. After the Dobbs ruling in June, that was no longer the case nationally, prompting the agency to create exemptions to its exclusion.
Adiel Kaplan contributed.
High school football: Highland Park stops Central again
Highland Park scored 17 unanswered points to erase a two-touchdown deficit on the road Saturday afternoon and beat Central High School 17-14.
The Scots are now 3-1 for the first time since 2017 and beat St. Paul rivals Central for the fourth consecutive year.
“I do not enjoy when we don’t play up to our standards because it makes it close,” head coach Jonathan Brown said. “But I love the resilience. We’ve been resilient all year. Even if we’re not at our best, we find ways to win.”
That was surely the case Saturday afternoon. The Scots’ offense struggled in the first half as drops and mental mistakes plagued them and kept them to just 70 total yards.
They began the day with three three-and-outs and turned the ball over on downs on their fourth drive after finally converting a first down. On the first play of the second half, senior quarterback Monaire Vaughn threw an interception.
“We just weren’t playing together,” Vaughn. “But we flipped it quick.”
After Central scored off of Vaughn’s interception, Highland Park drove down the length of the field and kicked a field goal. Two drives later, Vaughn found senior Terez Vaughn on a deep 32-yard touchdown pass.
A quick Central three-and-out gave the Scots the ball back and once again the Scots began to drive. Highland Park converted a critical 4th-and-8 with a nine-yard pass and then Vaughn was able to create another big play, throwing to senior wide receiver Ishmael Powell along the left sideline who caught the pass, shook off a defender and turned up field for a 27-yard touchdown.
The Scots eclipsed 200 yards of offense in the second half alone.
While the offense came alive in the second half, it wasn’t because of any schematic adjustments. Brown said he kept the game plan the same, blaming the poor start on drops and a lack of containment on defense. Vaughn described it as “selfish” play from the Scots.
“We ran the same plays. The only thing different is we executed. Everything that we thought would be there was there, but it’s a different animal when we don’t do our jobs,” Vaughn said.
The defense kept Highland Park alive long enough to correct their mistakes. The Minutemen scored on their opening drive but the Scots forced punts on the next two drives before notching their
first of three interceptions on Central quarterback Cole Fee late in the second quarter.
With 2:22 left in the game and Central attempting to drive and regain the lead, Highland Park came up with another interception off a tipped ball. Then with less than a minute left, the Scots clinched the win with another pick. The Scots’ defense is averaging 8.5 points allowed per game.
The comeback win is one Vaughn said he isn’t sure past versions of the team could have done. Vaughn credited Brown’s arrival in 2019 for the Scots for the team’s early season success.
“My freshman year we weren’t a family. We didn’t have a culture. We didn’t play for each other,” Vaughn said. “We’ve changed that.”
Saturday was the latest example.
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay is born, big honor for Satyajit Ray’s Aparajito and more
mini
On September 25, 1639, the first printing press in America was established by Harvard in Cambridge.
On September 25, 1916, Indian economist, sociologist, politician and philosopher Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born. He devised the political philosophy Integral Humanism, (an integrated program of body, mind and intellect and soul). Since 2014, Antyodaya Diwas has been celebrated every year to mark his birthday and remember his life and legacy.
On the same day in 1957, the Indian film “Aparajito” directed by Satyajit Ray won the Golden Lion and Critics’ Award at the Venice Film Festival, the first Indian film to do so.
Other events occurring on this date
1639
The first printing press in America was created by Harvard in Cambridge.
1878
In a letter to The Times newspaper, British physician Dr Charles Drysdale warned against smoking. This is one of the first public health announcements about the dangers of smoking.
1932
The Poona Law was signed by Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dr BR Amedkar reserving legislative seats for the untouchables.
1974
The first report that Freon gases from aerosols destroy the ozone layer has been published by scientists.
1985
The Sikh political party, Akali Dal, won the Punjab state elections.
2005
Spanish Renault driver Fernando Alonso has won his first Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship, ending the reign of Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher.
2018
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have quit Instagram and its parent company Facebook.
2020
Former United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become the first woman to lie in state from the US Capitol in Washington DC
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 and ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel Series Get Release Dates
Season 3 of The Witcher is expected to slice and dice more monsters in the summer of 2023. But before Henry Cavill returns as Geralt de Rivera in the new series, netflix has confirmed that the prequel series Blood Origin will debut this Christmas.
Season 2 of The Witcher saw Cavill’s Geralt and Freya Allen’s Ciri band together to take on monsters (and humans) in swordplay action, only to end up with a bounty on their heads. While waiting for the new season next year, the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin will air on December 25.
The streaming service confirmed the release dates for Season 3 and Blood Origin at the annual Tudum marketing event (named after the noise you hear at the start of every Netflix show). Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, Netflix’s fantasy franchise also includes an animated series.
Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown as Éile, a warrior in the Queen’s Guard, and Michelle Yeoh as Scian, the last of a tribe of elves. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the series, guided by showrunner Declan de Barra:
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
