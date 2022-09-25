Binance Announces Opening of Local Office in Romania

- According to Kiyosaki, the largest crash in human history is about to happen.
This week, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, tweeted about some of his opinions and financial teachings. Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter co-authored the 1997 book Rich Dad Poor Dad. It has spent more than six years as a best seller in the New York Times. The book has sold more than 32 million copies worldwide in more than 51 different languages.
Kiyosaki Tweeted :
END is HERE. Called Jerry Williams my trusted gold and silver dealer. He said “I can’t get gold or silver coins. The mint will not sell me anymore.” To me this means the end of FAKE $ is here.
When President Richard Nixon removed the U.S. dollar from the gold standard in 1971, Kiyosaki claimed that the U.S. dollar became false money. He clarified, This is because it was attached to the full faith and credit of the United States rather than being tied to real money, such as gold.
A Historic Global Crash Is About to Occur
Last week, Kiyosaki urged people to invest in real money, naming gold, silver, and bitcoin. He stressed that the Federal Reserve raising interest rates will destroy the U.S. economy. Several times, Kiyosaki has issued warnings that the largest crash in human history is imminent. He claimed that all markets are collapsing in April.
He recently recommended members of his mailing list purchase cryptocurrencies before the worst market meltdown in history. The well-known author has been saying for a while that he will wait for the Bitcoin market to bottom out before investing. Recently, he declared that he had cash on hand and was prepared to purchase bitcoin, hinting at one point that the cryptocurrency’s price would approach $1,100.
