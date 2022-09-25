Finance
Bob Marley – Love, Sex and Marijuana
We all have seen the scenes from the King of Reggae with his ever present ‘co-star’ in many of his interviews. In one of his famous moments he calmly turns and says ”Herb is the healing of a nation, alcohol is the destruction.”
Many years have passed since Bob Marley said these words and high levels of addiction to pot along with the many health dangers that it poses have proven that by no means will herb be ”the healing of a nation.” One thing he did say correctly and thousands of drug and alcohol rehabs are evidence of this is the fact that ” alcohol is the destruction.”It should not be taken for granted that not just alcohol can destroy one, but any drug, habit and tendency that compromises a human being of clear reasoning and stability of self.
The use of pot usually begins in teenage years, with teenagers trying to be a part of a group to identify themselves with some popular trend. As they evolve, many step into the light of maturity and shed certain behavioral patterns, but in many instances take the use of pot into their adult life. The result of this have been higher statistics in drug rehabs of addicts trying to overcome their addiction to marijuana and the chain effect of this has been more broken homes, dysfunctional human beings and utter sadness.
There are those that smoke pot for love. This is commonly seen in many relationships where one partner indirectly or directly influences the other with his tendency to smoke marijuana. The bitter reality of this is that whatever the reason, the body rebels against being poisoned with a green intruder. The love of self and self acceptance are key attributes that any human being needs to have in order to resist the most tempting of situations, even if it involves love and one’s heart.
Many would have turned a blind eye to the dangers that marijuana poses to a person’s health had it not been for the destruction it causes to one’s sex life. Research have proven that the constant use of Marijuana has resulted in low libido both in men and women.A topic that for years was held at arms length has become personal to many people now.
The myth that accompanied marijuana for years has been unveiled and proven to be nothing more than a misguided reality of what drugs can in fact do to the body.With very few affordable drug rehabs, drug addiction continues to be on the rise with millions of people trying to find solace in marijuana, crack, cocaine,etc.
Another one of Bob Marley’s dubious quotes is that of: “When You smoke herb it reveals you to yourself. All the wickedness you do is revealed by the herb — it’s you conscience and gives you an honest picture of yourself.” While the smoke rises above hundreds of heads as they dance to the famous reggae songs, may it be pointed it that revelation of self starts with inner introspection without any help from chemical contributors, whether it be natural or unnatural substances.
Finance
Pay Per Click Advertising
Pay Per Click Advertising – Advertising that clicks!
Many have found Pay per Click Advertising the perfect solution – combining low investment with maximum returns and ensuring optimum online visibility. It is one way in which you get to fix a budget, plan the creative and decide where and when to show them. You are also avoiding the uncertainty of false clicks as you get to pay only for the qualified leads.
A properly handled PPC campaign is the most cost effective web promotion and traffic generating mechanism for your online business. Your Ads appear alongside natural search results when the appropriate keywords are typed in the parameters of search.
PPC- at the leading edge of Ebusiness
Being a highly focused ad group, PPC campaigns find the most likely prospects for you. By clicking these tiny ads your potential customers are redirected to your site. You pay only for such qualified clicks. You can run your ads seasonally, routinely or as per market behavior. The key to an effective Pay per Click campaign, as considered by many, is properly targeting potential visitors, managing the ad copy and bid amounts, and monitoring site traffic. It is a continuous task that constantly pays you too!
PPC @ ABC Search
ABC Search has qualified Ad creators, managers and monitors to ensure a constant flow of qualified traffic to your site. They assure your site rankings which are competent and not just momentary!
A typical PPC campaign conducted by us would consider the following parameters as critical to online PPC success:
1. Paid Placement Program Management
2. Meta tag Keyword Analysis – ROI factors
3. Creative/Ad Copy monitoring
4. Close Monitoring of Campaign Performance
ABC Search provides its audience with Internet marketing tools aimed at improving their Emarketing skills. This is geared towards helping customers get better at understanding the revolutionary Ebusiness and to get better returns!
Finance
Find Out How To Select Your VOIP Service Provider
If you talk to virtually anyone today about telephone calling or long distance calling, the conversation will enthusiastically turn to VOIP service. The reasons are clear — it is much more cost effective and people typically have a tremendous dislike for paying more than they need to for products and services.
VOIP usage is on the rise. In fact, in the early part of last year, the number of new phone activations for VOIP outnumbered the new service activations for traditional phone service for the first time in history. If you are not yet using VOIP service at home, you must be asking yourself if all these people know something that you should get familiar with.
There is a bit of mystery about VOIP simply because it is a “technology product” and there are a lot of people who are not comfortable with modern technology. They do not know how to turn on a computer or tell the difference between a left mouse click and a right mouse click. So maybe VOIP is not for you, but let’s see if we can dig deeper and find out for sure.
VOIP service allows you to make and receive telephone calls using your highspeed Internet connection. But the VOIP service provider does NOT also provide the highspeed Internet connection. They assume you already have that, and to a large degree, most households do have that, at least in the metro areas of cities. If you live in a rural location where DSL or cable is not available, then VOIP is not for you. If your only option for high-speed Internet access is satellite broadband, then I would not recommend VOIP for you either, since satellite broadband is not designed to support that very well at all.
Even if you do have DSL or cable high-speed Internet service, is it reliable? Remember, when your DSL or cable goes out, so does your VOIP connection and you can no longer make or receive phone calls on your VOIP phone. Are the speeds slow? Is the high-speed service “iffy”? Then you either need to find a more reliable provider, or you need to accept the fact that VOIP is not for you.
I did not mean to discourage you from VOIP, but if you are in the situations described above, you are not going to be happy with your VOIP service. When you are talking to someone, you will inevitably drop words and perhaps even whole sentences when you are talking, and may sound like you are talking from the bottom of your bath tub. Note that this is almost always a problem with the quality of your high-speed Internet connection, and is NOT a problem with the VOIP service provider.
Now with all that out of the way, how do you select your VOIP service provider? Start shopping around. Services like Vonage which are available at various places like Best Buy and Circuit City may not be your best choice when you compare features and pricing. The one place to NOT get VOIP service is from your DSL or cable provider. Sure, they would love to tell you about the benefits of having it all on one bill, but what they are not telling you is that you are paying 50% to 100% MORE for your VOIP service, and you are NOT getting 50% to 100% more quality. In fact, you are probably not getting any higher quality at all.
Most VOIP providers have a standard set of features but there are subtle differences which may appeal to you, depending on your needs. For example, for one price you can make unlimited calls in the entire continental US, but some carriers also include Canada, so if that is important to you, then look for that.
Do you need a virtual number? Some VOIP provideres like SunRocket include a virtual number with the basic service. To understand what a virtual number is and the benefit it can provide, you may want to read about virtual numbers at VOIP Virtual Numbers at my web site.
Are you comfortable enough with VOIP service to where you would be willing to commit to a full year up front? If so, the SunRocket plan allows you to pay for a full year up front, which brings the monthly cost down to around $16 per month. Even if you don’t pay for a year up front though, with ANY VOIP provider, make sure that you can cancel without penalty if you find that VOIP service is just not your cup of tea.
Finance
Placement Strategies
I often am asked, “How do I get the most bang out of my advertising campaign?” or “Can I afford to advertise with a budget of under $3,000 per month and be effective?” Herein lies the answer: the more unique your product or service is and/or the less your competitors are advertising, the lower your advertising investment needs to be.
I use “and/or” because you may own, for example, a patio furniture store with three other competitors in town. Even though you all offer the same type of product, if you are the only one advertising, you can be effective on a small budget.
Using the same scenario, if all the patio stores are advertising and you introduce a revolutionary new type of patio set that truly stands out, your small ad budget will be effective. This is true based on good creative (number one) and good placement.
There are many strategies out there. They all have different names, but can mean the same thing. I will go through them to clarify the strategies and recommend your best alternative.
Vertical Flighting (VF):? VF means you stack your ads on one day. For instance every Tuesday and Thursday your ads would appear once per hour or per half hour. This can be effective if all the programs cater to your audience (daytime for women). This strategy is popular for those who have a larger budget and is very popular with the automotive industry.
Horizontal Flighting (HF):? HF is when you spread your ads over the week rather haphazardly. You have spots on every day in all different times of the day ranging from morning, afternoon, and prime time. This is a terrible plan because your audience will need to see your ad at least three times. With this plan, the odds of accomplishing this are not very good. Beware of the salesperson who comes to you with a “package”. These packages are usually HF structured and are in the station’s best interest to get rid of unwanted inventory.
Optimum Effective Scheduling (OES) /
Linear Placement (LP):
OES or LP is when you pick programs and stick to them, at times even placing two or three spots in one program. With a smaller budget, this is your best plan. Take one program that your target audience watches and be loyal to that show. This must be a program that runs Monday through Friday. Let’s say you choose a morning news show. OES and LP would place your ad twice a day in that show for at least two weeks in a row (on two, off two, etc.). If your budget allowed, you would add another week or pick another program.
Rotating:? Rotating your ads to air anytime between 6 a.m. and 12 midnight is the poor man’s strategy. It will take four to five times longer to reach a three frequency. The advertiser will become frustrated and usually quit before the program has a chance to work. Beware: rotating spots becomes like a drug. “But I’m getting the spots so cheap!”? That’s right, but don’t dream about running in anything worth more than what you’re paying.
Placement is an extremely important strategy in achieving success in your advertising. Don’t go by price alone. Be smart, be consistent, and be unique!
Finance
Quick Tips For Finding a Lawyer
Almost everything we do is affected by laws. There are so many laws that it would take a person with an average reading skill over a thousand years just to read the law book. As if we have nothing else to do with our lives but read laws. So what do we do when a legal situation arises? Do we handle it ourselves or do we call a lawyer who’s been trained in the legal field? For many people, the thought of calling a lawyer may be frightening. Sometimes they might not even know if they need a lawyer or how to even choose one, so they might avoid contacting a lawyer even when it is in their best interests to do so. However, do your homework before you hire a lawyer for yourself and/or your business. At the time when you are faced with serious legal or medical problems, you still need to make a good, informed decision about who will represent you. And it doesn’t have to be as hard or as costly as you may think to find a good lawyer. Provided below are some quick tips that can take the stress out of finding a lawyer.
Can I represent myself?
You have the right to represent yourself. However, the law is extremely complex and changes frequently. Unless you dedicate 100% of your time into educating yourself with all of the laws and legal procedures relevant to your case, you stand a good chance of losing. You may very easily overlook a legal aspect affecting your case that may sometimes bring unanticipated legal consequences that can be difficult and expensive to undo. So, you need to weigh the risks and benefits of representing yourself vs. hiring a lawyer to represent your case.
When do I contact a lawyer?
When faced with a problem that you think it needs legal attention, you may wish to consult with a lawyer about your legal rights and responsibilities as soon as possible. Many states have deadlines for filing lawsuits especially for personal injuries. These so called “statute of limitations” laws are designed to encourage people to promptly come forward and present their case. But this doesn’t mean that you have to simply pick the first lawyer you bump into because you’re in a hurry, as you will learn from these tips.
How do I choose the “right” lawyer for me?
From a personal aspect, selecting a lawyer is always a personal matter. But, as with any service providers, the lawyer is just providing his/her service to his/her client. So, the lawyer-client relationship needs be based on trust and open and honest communication so the lawyer could provide the best of his/her service. It requires a mutual commitment from both the client and the lawyer. If the client is not cooperating fully, the lawyer could not provide the best of his/her service. At the same time, if the lawyer is not easily accessible and prompt in responding to your phone calls, emails, and requests, you’re going to get nothing but frustration. Hence, when choosing the “right” lawyer for your case you need to feel 100% comfortable when talking to that lawyer and feel confident in his or her abilities. If there’s even a single doubt, you need to keep looking. Your case is too important to entrust to someone who does not inspire your confidence.
From a professional aspect, people often believe that simply any lawyer could handle any case. This misleading confidence frequently works to the client’s disadvantage. No lawyer is skilled in every area of the law. So, to find the “right” lawyer for your case you need not to be shy about asking your prospective lawyer questions until you gain full confidence in his or her ability. Only then would you select that lawyer. Actually, while asking the questions, you’ll be able to observe the lawyer’s responsiveness and readiness to cooperate with you. Some of the most important questions you need to ask your prospective lawyer when going through the selection process are:
– What amount of experience do you have in this area of the law (the area of your legal need)?
– Will you or one of your associates handle my case? – if an associate handles your case, that’s the person you need to interview.
– How many cases like mine have you handled? – ask for specifics for each of the cases.
– Could you provide me with references from some or each of the cases? – make sure you call each of the clients to learn about their experience.
A responsible and a caring lawyer would have no problems providing you with answers. If the lawyer is giving you runarounds for each of the questions and not providing you with specific answers, you need to keep looking. Also, always check with your State Bar Association if that lawyer has been the subject of an ethical complaint or inquiry.
Where do I find a lawyer?
No matter where you look for a lawyer, always keep in mind the above tip for choosing the right lawyer for you. Nevertheless, here are a few places to look for a lawyer:
– Yellow Pages and Advertisements – When you open your local yellow pages doesn’t it seem like the doctors and the lawyers cover the half of the book with advertisements? It almost looks as if they’re the only ones having the money for full blown ad pages. Speaking of ads, unless you have a marketing/sales knowledge and experience, you would never know how advertisements work. The advertisements are developed to psychologically trigger your emotional senses and make you respond to the call of action of the ad. It’s a science of its own. So, you as an average consumer would have no idea which advertisement is telling the truth and which has the truth blown out of proportion. But, this is a very good place to at least get some names and phone numbers from local lawyers and start your selection process.
– Your Society Circle – Your family, friends, people you work with, people you talk to, people you know of … start asking around. This is one of your most reliable sources. You will have a chance to get the first hand experience. Someone who has been in a same or a similar situation could tell you about their experience (good or bad) with their lawyer. If their experience has been nothing but good, you have a half of your work done. And even if no one in your society circle could refer you to a lawyer, they might know of someone else from their society circle who might have been in a similar situation. Some of the most reliable referrals come from people you trust – fellow business owners, friends and family – who have used lawyers recently. Word of mouth from a satisfied customer generally is very reliable.
– Bar Associations – This is another reliable source. Your local attorney bar association may maintain an attorney referral service, which is a list of their members by specialty who will consult with you for free or at a special rate set by the bar association for the first conference. The Bar Association could also tell you if a lawyer has been a subject of an ethical complaint or inquiry from past clients.
– The Internet – Indeed the Internet. But, this is your least reliable source because everything could be put on the ‘net. However, just like with advertisements, you could use the Internet to at least get you a list of local lawyers practicing in your problem area so you could start the selection process. On the Internet, search for lawyer directories, such as Martindale.com; lawyer referral services, such as LegalMatch.com; people/business finding services, such as Anywho.com; and simply your favorite search engine.
Disclaimer: The author and publisher of this article have done their best to give you useful, informative and accurate information. This article does not represent nor replace the legal advice you need to get from a lawyer, or other professional if the content of the article involves an issue you are facing. Laws vary from state-to-state and change from time-to-time. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any decisions about the issues described in this article. Thank you.
Finance
How To Manage Affiliate Marketing Campaigns
With affiliate marketing, it’s not uncommon to have many different campaigns active at one time. You may have 10 websites up and running, each requiring affiliate links, content, images and other necessities.
Because there is so much to keep up with, it’s no wonder why so many marketers find themselves unorganized. Being disorganized is not a good idea when it comes to working on the internet. Forgetting to do certain critical steps can cause an affiliate campaign to fail. The following tips will help.
How To Stay Organized As An Affiliate Marketer
Starting an Excel spreadsheet each time you begin a new website or affiliate campaign is a very helpful method for staying organized. If you don’t have Excel, there are spreadsheets in Google docs that you can download.
This will help you keep track of domain names, keywords, back links, and other information pertaining to your sites. You can also create a spreadsheet of tasks that need to be done before, during, and after website set up. You can then check off each item as you complete it so nothing is forgotten.
Write a ‘To Do’ List
Keeping a notebook beside your computer is also a good idea. Sometimes it’s just better to jot down what you need to do or what you have done with a pen and paper. Review the book each day before you begin working on your affiliate campaigns.
Write down anything you want to be sure to get done while you are working. This tiny moment of brainstorming will allow you to stay organized while you are putting your affiliate campaigns together. At the end of your work day, you can make a short checklist with the following day’s tasks so you are ready to go the next time you sit down to work.
Outsourcing
If you’re outsourcing certain tasks, it can be very easy to overlook a task or bit of information. It’s important that you’re cautious when it comes to paying others to do the work for you. You don’t want to waste money because you forgot the 10 articles that you had someone write, only to find them later after you’ve moved on from the affiliate campaign. Paying for the same task twice is even worse, but possible if you don’t stay organized with your affiliate marketing.
There are many steps you can take to ensure you are organized when it comes to affiliate marketing. This is just as important as finding the right keywords or purchasing the perfect domain name. Without organization, you may quickly find yourself running around in circles, doing things that have already been done or forgetting things that need to be completed.
Finance
Advantages of Dynamic IP and Static IP
One of the techie words that you would often come across when you sign up for your home broadband package or business package is IP address or Internet Protocol address. When you get a broadband connection, you are normally offered an IP address so that other PCs in the world wide web network can connect and communicate with your PC (if you are a home user) or your web server (assuming, you are hosting a website on your web space).
Non-technically speaking, IP address is a unique number often assigned to your PC in a network. If you are connected to internet, just check the internet options to go to LAN settings. You would find the IP address of your PC. This address helps other PCs to identify your PC as well as helping your PC to get information from other PCs which have similar unique numbers.
IP addresses are of two types: Dynamic IP and Static IP. What are their features? Why do you get dynamic IP free, why does getting a static IP cost you a bit? What are the advantages and disadvantages of each type?
Remember, when your PC is not connected to internet, it can have any type of IP which is offered by the administrator. Usually, in a LAN network, the IP address of individual PC will be unique and that is the only required in such a network unless the PC is connected to internet.
Dynamic IP
Dynamic IP is usually offered free by all ISPs and this IP will change every time you log on to internet. This means your PC will be assigned different number codes at different times.
Advantages of Dynamic IP
In a network that is administered by Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), the allocation of IP address and network configuration are done much faster.
All the computers (clients) get IP address, DNS, gateway from the DHCP server, automatically. This also makes your task of adding new computers to the network much easier. Regardless of the size of the network, dynamic IP is quite useful as it is easy to allocate, distribute and manage.
In a large LAN network, dynamic IP administration helps you to save your time as you need not configure hundreds of computers manually.
Dynamic IP also helps you to log in as an anonymous user.
The main disadvantage of dynamic IP is that it is not suited to web hosting. You would require static IP then. However, home users will not find any difficulty in using this type of IP.
Static IP
A few broadband providers offer this option which has some distinct advantages. It is a useful feature when you consider web hosting as the server often needs this type of IP address as the DNS will be able to interpret the domain names as IP addresses which never change in the network. Static IP is quite helpful to identify a specific PC in a large network of PCs. Hence, static IP is often used in a large infrastructure environment.
Advantages of Static IP
As static IP never changes in the internet environment, a specific PC can be accessed and controlled and maintained from any place.
For web hosting purposes, static IP is very ideal. If you are a business user and want to promote your business via internet, go for a business broadband package which sometimes may provide you with a free static IP address. Businesses can see better growth and be in touch with their customers when they have their own websites. If you are looking for a cheaper option, find a business package that comes with free static IP and free web space.
Make sure that you pick the right business broadband package after going through the extras provided by the ISPs like free emails, free domain name, webspace etc.
Just think that you can create your own email addresses with your domain name. If your email accounts have some unique identity, they make a huge difference and become an important part of better management of your businesses, it is better to have your own email accounts with your own domain name. It will also help your company to cut a niche among your competitors.
If you are a gamer and use a dedicated broadband connection for that purpose, take a static IP and find the difference. It would definitely help you to have an significant edge over others. This is because the FTP servers make the data transfer much faster.
