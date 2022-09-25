Cell Phone Broadband-Not Just For Cell Phones Anymore!

Numis Network is a fairly new multi level marketing company which was founded to sell silver and gold coins through the multi level marketing vehicle. This critique will provide some very important information about this company. This is information you need to know to make any informed decisions so don’t disregard any of it. You just might be surprised.

Numis Network-History and Leadership

The business’ home office is located in Tampa, Fl. Ian Cordell is one of the founders and serves as President of Numis Network. His best friend since 3rd grade and business associate since 1994 Chris Kent is also a founder. Together they set up International Direct Selling Technology Corporation in 2001 which provides technology and software services to the direct selling industry.

Jake Kevorkian (not Jack, the killer doctor) is one of the founders and is the Executive Vice-President. His business history shows he has had extensive experience and success in the mlm industry as a distributor.

Numis Network-The Products

This is where the contrast shows up in Numis Network. As a reviewer of network marketing companies my work is about 90% reviews of nutrition based companies and there is a lot of competition between all of them. Numis Network is a very welcome swap, both for me as a reviewer and for the industry itself.

The head product of Numis Network is The Silver Coin of the Month Club. As a member you get an MS70, or mint state silver coin from any one of the many government mints from around the world. There is a large catalog of silver and gold coins from mints of the more constant governments globally that you can choose from and collect.

There is also a product called The Forever Crystal which you can have engraved with words and a picture commemorating any one of your life’s most memorable occasions. (Wow, I’m starting to sound like a salesman, better stop there).

Here is something I have to discuss because it’s virtually unheard of. Numis Network offers a 5 year guarantee on their coins. They will buy back any coins at the price you paid for them for 5 years. Now that’s BIG.

A sample of some phrases and sayings that are thrown around amongst the distributors for the company are things like “the only network marketing product you WANT to have a garage full of”. And in response to the question of “How much will Numis Network pay me for my coins if I decide to sell them back?” Well, they say, “how nice that we can have that conversation”. How many nutrition companies or soap network marketing companies will buy your vitamins or soap back from you?

Numis Network-Getting Started and The Compensation Plan

Well, let’s acknowledge the always present question when it comes to mlm and that is “Is Numis Network a scam?” The answer of course is a resounding no. You can join Numis Network at the $75.00 level for which you get the Numis Portfolio, Star Builder Training System, Numisnetwork.com/site, Shopnumis.com/site, numisone.com/site, Numis BBS and The Back Office Business Center. The Numis Success System is $75.00 as mentioned plus shipping and tax. It’s $9.95 per month to maintain your online tools. If you plan on building a business though this is not the way to go as you won’t be eligible for most of the good bonuses.

The most potentially lucrative way to join Numis Network would be by buying The Fast Track Collector’s Kit for $420 plus tax and shipping. With it you get all of the above and an MS70 Silver Coin, Graded Coin Attache Collector’s Case, the ‘Coins Are Cool’ DVD Video Training Series, Silver Coin of the Month Club, Free Coin Grading Certificate and a Personally Customized Forever Crystal.

Numis Network uses the binary pay plan and besides retail commissions there are a gang of other methods to make of money and some of those are Preferred Customer Sales Bonus, $100 Fast Track Collector’s Kit Bonus, $10 Fast Track Level Bonus, Rank Advancement Bonus $100 up to $50,000, Matching Rank Advancement Bonus $100 up to $50,000, Binary Pay 10% up to 12%, Matching Bonus on Binary Pay from 5% up to 40%, Matching $100 Legacy Bonus paid to infinity, Matching $50 Foundation Bonus paid to infinity, Matching $20 Satellite Bonus paid to infinity, Shares in Fast Track Leadership Pool, the Silver BMW Executive Automobile Award and Luxury Incentive Award Trips.

Of course if you determine to join Numis Network you will have the opportunity to go over the products and compensation plan. Like any other mlm opportunity you will fail if you don’t have a marketing plan. You must get connected with a solid attraction marketing system.