Cell Phone Broadband-Not Just For Cell Phones Anymore!
Today I had the pleasure of experiencing a new twist on an established wireless product in the business segment. Recently, Sprint wireless announced agreements to sell a Linksys WIFI router. Big deal, you might say, but in reality it is. What this router can accomplish is integration with their EV-DO high speed cell network by being able to plug a wireless data card that Sprint currently sells into it. So what does this mean? Basically, it allows you to bypass paying a DSL, cable modem or fractional T1 for your business’ data connectivity. This is a great solution for companies that need connectivity right away and can’t wait for a service provider to install service and it is also great as a backup, redundant link as well. Rev A, their newest protocol is promising download of 2.4Mbit/s to 3.1Mbit/s and a new uplink around 1.8Mbit/s. This is a very affordable and convenient solution for any small business or for a branch/satellite office that requires low cost, fast deployment and reasonable data speeds.
I find it very interesting that cell phone carriers won’t be just for cell phones any more. This is a step in the direction of offering new and competitive last mile solutions to compete with the Baby Bells such as Verizon, Qwest, Bell South and SBC Communications. It probably won’t completely replace landline service, but it does give an attractive alternative.
In conclusion, this is the beginning of a new dawn in the continuing evolution of data connectivity and the Internet, enjoy the ride!
Pay Per Install Affiliate Programs – Do They Make You Quick Profits?
Pay per install affiliate programs have had a rough history. In the past they used to be linked to Adware and Spyware being installed to user’s computers and still are. However they are a great way to earn some extra revenue quickly and easily from the Internet.
Pay per install programs can work with pdf reports, software programs or videos that you have created. Whenever someone installs the program, software or report from your website, you get paid a commission. In that sense, they work like Pay per action affiliate programs. Whether you are a publisher or a software developer, there is a way for almost every Internet businessperson to include Pay per install affiliate programs in their business model.
The first issue in choosing a pay per install affiliate program is whether it pays to your country. Some affiliate programs only limit payment to certain countries. You should be able to check on this when you sign up.
Like any other affiliate program you sign up for, you also want to make sure it has good reporting technology. This way you can keep track of your statistics and your progress.
The way to promote your installation link is just like how you would promote any other website or offer. You can use ‘answers’ websites to refer your program, or post in forums and discussion boards. Another way to promote these programs is to submit your software to software and shareware directories around the web.
Many pay per install affiliate programs still work with Adware and Spyware. I advise avoiding those programs as most people do not like having something spying on their activities on their computer!
Numis Network Review – Is Numis Network For Real?
Numis Network is a fairly new multi level marketing company which was founded to sell silver and gold coins through the multi level marketing vehicle. This critique will provide some very important information about this company. This is information you need to know to make any informed decisions so don’t disregard any of it. You just might be surprised.
Numis Network-History and Leadership
The business’ home office is located in Tampa, Fl. Ian Cordell is one of the founders and serves as President of Numis Network. His best friend since 3rd grade and business associate since 1994 Chris Kent is also a founder. Together they set up International Direct Selling Technology Corporation in 2001 which provides technology and software services to the direct selling industry.
Jake Kevorkian (not Jack, the killer doctor) is one of the founders and is the Executive Vice-President. His business history shows he has had extensive experience and success in the mlm industry as a distributor.
Numis Network-The Products
This is where the contrast shows up in Numis Network. As a reviewer of network marketing companies my work is about 90% reviews of nutrition based companies and there is a lot of competition between all of them. Numis Network is a very welcome swap, both for me as a reviewer and for the industry itself.
The head product of Numis Network is The Silver Coin of the Month Club. As a member you get an MS70, or mint state silver coin from any one of the many government mints from around the world. There is a large catalog of silver and gold coins from mints of the more constant governments globally that you can choose from and collect.
There is also a product called The Forever Crystal which you can have engraved with words and a picture commemorating any one of your life’s most memorable occasions. (Wow, I’m starting to sound like a salesman, better stop there).
Here is something I have to discuss because it’s virtually unheard of. Numis Network offers a 5 year guarantee on their coins. They will buy back any coins at the price you paid for them for 5 years. Now that’s BIG.
A sample of some phrases and sayings that are thrown around amongst the distributors for the company are things like “the only network marketing product you WANT to have a garage full of”. And in response to the question of “How much will Numis Network pay me for my coins if I decide to sell them back?” Well, they say, “how nice that we can have that conversation”. How many nutrition companies or soap network marketing companies will buy your vitamins or soap back from you?
Numis Network-Getting Started and The Compensation Plan
Well, let’s acknowledge the always present question when it comes to mlm and that is “Is Numis Network a scam?” The answer of course is a resounding no. You can join Numis Network at the $75.00 level for which you get the Numis Portfolio, Star Builder Training System, Numisnetwork.com/site, Shopnumis.com/site, numisone.com/site, Numis BBS and The Back Office Business Center. The Numis Success System is $75.00 as mentioned plus shipping and tax. It’s $9.95 per month to maintain your online tools. If you plan on building a business though this is not the way to go as you won’t be eligible for most of the good bonuses.
The most potentially lucrative way to join Numis Network would be by buying The Fast Track Collector’s Kit for $420 plus tax and shipping. With it you get all of the above and an MS70 Silver Coin, Graded Coin Attache Collector’s Case, the ‘Coins Are Cool’ DVD Video Training Series, Silver Coin of the Month Club, Free Coin Grading Certificate and a Personally Customized Forever Crystal.
Numis Network uses the binary pay plan and besides retail commissions there are a gang of other methods to make of money and some of those are Preferred Customer Sales Bonus, $100 Fast Track Collector’s Kit Bonus, $10 Fast Track Level Bonus, Rank Advancement Bonus $100 up to $50,000, Matching Rank Advancement Bonus $100 up to $50,000, Binary Pay 10% up to 12%, Matching Bonus on Binary Pay from 5% up to 40%, Matching $100 Legacy Bonus paid to infinity, Matching $50 Foundation Bonus paid to infinity, Matching $20 Satellite Bonus paid to infinity, Shares in Fast Track Leadership Pool, the Silver BMW Executive Automobile Award and Luxury Incentive Award Trips.
Of course if you determine to join Numis Network you will have the opportunity to go over the products and compensation plan. Like any other mlm opportunity you will fail if you don’t have a marketing plan. You must get connected with a solid attraction marketing system.
Will My Injury Claim Have to Be Settled in Court?
Personal injury victims have the choice of filing a lawsuit or settling a claim out of court. If a plaintiff does not wish to settle their claim, they can take their case to trial and have it determined by a judge instead. Although you are wholly entitled to take your personal injury claim to court and have the outcome resolved by a judge or jury, most cases can be settled without getting the courts involved. A seasoned and skilled personal injury lawyer is always prepared to take a claim to court, but can usually settle a claim without ever going to trial, as long as the defendant’s insurance company will be reasonable.
The decision to settle or file a lawsuit is one of the most significant decisions you must make as a personal injury victim. The ultimate decision is entirely up to you, however, it is strongly advised to carefully deliberate your options with your trusted lawyer. They have the knowledge, experience, and resources to provide professional guidance and recommendations for your case.
Factors in the Settlement Decision
There are numerous factors that may influence a plaintiff to file a lawsuit and take their case to court. One of the most common reasons is receiving an insufficient offer from the opposing party’s insurance carrier. A plaintiff may believe that the settlement offered is not enough, and that their claim has more value. If an insurance company makes an offer that the plaintiff feels satisfies their claim, then it is usually settled before going to court. Most personal injury cases are settled this way.
Reasons to Avoid Court
There are several reasons why a personal injury plaintiff may want to settle outside of court. One of the most contributing factors is the possibility of losing. In this scenario, a victim could walk away with a very little settlement, or even nothing at all. This same scenario applies to defendants as well. They could risk losing the trial, and being ordered to pay much more than what was originally demanded by the plaintiff. However, this usually does not happen since a defendant’s insurance company will usually pay any award against a defendant, up to the defendant’s policy limits.
For both sides, there are also court and legal fees that coincide with taking a claim to trial. Additional reasons why plaintiffs and defendants might want to avoid a trial include the possibility of appeals, delays in receiving compensation, supplementary court costs, deposition fees, expert fees, and more.
Claims That Go to Trial
Although rare, sometimes it is necessary to take a claim to trial. Most often, it is because a settlement cannot be fairly agreed upon, or court/jury intervention is necessary to determine the true value of a claim. Other times, the reason can be more complex. Talk to a licensed and experienced personal injury lawyer about the unique circumstances surrounding your claim.
Some Unforgettable Top Movies To Watch And Enjoy
Hollywood has made and seen many amazing movies that stay on top of the charts forever. Movies made in English are usually great but they have a downside too. There are a few movies that can be remembered forever. The classics include “Titanic”, a love story that ends tragically. One of the best plots ever is of the movie called “The Shawshank Redemption”, which offers a lot of hope to the audience. Under comedies, the best ever is “Dr. Strangelove” which was released way back in 1964.
Horror movies are pretty well acclaimed and the film “Psycho” from the 60s stands out. A fantasy thriller, “Inception”, which released recently in 2010, is said to be the most revolutionary film as it involves a very innovative way of thinking. “Star Wars”, “Pulp Fiction” and “The God Father” are history makers because of the brilliant response from the public. These movies are famous all over the world, even in countries where the English language is not formally spoken. “The Lord of the Rings” provides excruciating talents onscreen and is a top movie.
Among other top movies to watch there are films like “Memento”, “Forest Gump”, “The Matrix”, “It’s A Wonderful Life”, “Vertigo”, “Fight Club”, “Citizen Kane”, etc. The top movies are nominated for the world’s best awards, The Oscar and The Grammy. It is really a privilege for a film to just be nominated for an Oscar award, winning it is a totally different honor. Movies made by famous filmmakers are not the best ones always, low budget and lesser known people make great movies too. The secret is to check out the ratings before watching a movie because that gives us the surety that the movie will be a pleasurable experience. Thus, the above mentioned movies are some of the all time best films ever made in the history of English cinema.
10 Must-Have Features When Choosing a Teleconferencing Service
Recently we’ve had troubles with our existing teleconferencing service, with people having troubles getting a long-distance line to dial into a teleclass. Two years ago we did a huge research project, looking at all the paid and free teleconference services in order to choose the best one for our small, 40-person teleclasses and our large 400-person teleclasses. Once again, I’m back to research mode. If you use teleconference services, or are planning to in the future, it is important to be aware of the recent problems most of my colleagues have been experiencing so you can choose your own teleconference service wisely.
Choosing a teleconference system to use for your teleclasses and teleseminars is an important decision. Each service offers a different array of features. While there can be several dozen features to consider when making your choice, here are the Top 10 features I think are important:
- Online control panel. The online control panel lets you see how many people are on the call, whether they are muted or not, and when new people come on the call. Some control panels allow you to manage the call online, and some include a Contact list so that the name of the participant shows up next to their telephone number.
- Guest Speaker access. Does the system allow you, plus a guest speaker, to be on the line while everyone else is muted? This is especially important if you are going to invite experts to be interviewed in your teleseminar.
- 24/7 reservations. Do you have to call in every reservation, or can you simply go online to schedule your calls? Is one line reserved for you that you can use anytime you want? I prefer a teleconference system where my assistant can reserve the phone line and schedule the dates/times online as they give us instant access to the telephone number and passcode that will be used, which we can then send immediately to our participants.
- Ability to record the call through the teleconference company. The ability to offer recordings of your teleclasses is of major importance. I’ve typically seen 30% or more of the participants who never attend live; they just listen to the recordings. Being able to record the teleclass means more people have access to your message. (Note: I often use both the teleconference line’s recording ability plus my own physical digital recorder as a backup.)
- Ability to keep a history of recordings. Some teleconference systems will allow you to keep multiple recordings from different teleclasses on their system, while others overwrite all existing recordings when you begin to record a new class. If you are teaching a teleclass that is a series (say, once a week for five weeks), you want to be able to keep and download those recordings for the entire series to share with your participants.
- Ability to have at least 50 people on a call (and all 50 can talk at the same time). You might think you will only have 10 people on a call, but as your business grows, you may find that you sometimes will have 50,100 or 200 on a call! For our free teleclasses, we often get 400-500 people register. Choose a system that can grow with you. Also, make sure that everyone who is on the call has the ability to speak and interact. Some systems say that they can have 96 people on a call, but when you read the fine print, you see that only 25 people can talk at a time.
- Ability to mute some or all participants. Participants bring background noises: dogs barking, kitchen dishes rattling, cars zooming by, colleagues speaking loudly in the same room. While the participants might not hear the noise themselves, everyone else on the call can hear it! Being able to mute individuals, or mute everyone on the call, makes it a better experience for everyone. It also helps if participants can mute and un-mute themselves individually.
- Calls can be scheduled for whatever timeframe you want. (Like 12:55 – 2:15). Some systems only schedule in 1-hour increments. Some systems will cut off the call at the assigned ending time, whether you are finished speaking or not. Get a system that allows you flexibility in call start/stop times and durations.
- NO “circuits busy” problem, guaranteed. There has been an explosion of people wanting to use teleconferencing lines over the past few years, and the “circuits busy” message that you sometimes get when dialing into a call is because there are not enough long-distance lines able to handle the influx of people all dialing into one number. The problem is with the capacity of the long distance telephone company (BellSouth, Verizon, etc.), not with the teleconferencing company itself. Apparently this problem is happening with many free teleconference companies, especially if you have more than 20 people dialing in, or it’s a particularly busy time of the day. (Evenings 7:00 – 9:00 PM are especially busy.) Most free teleconferencing companies probably don’t have the power to ask the telephone company to make more long distance circuits available, so a paid teleconferencing company might be your best solution.
- Free versus Paid. My next research project is going to be into “paid” teleconferencing lines. Some of these services offer special features not found in the free services, like streaming of your teleclass via the web, or the ability for participants to type in a question or comment on a website. Paying for a teleconference service is not the optimum solution for someone who is budget-conscious, but may be the only solution for people who are seriously offering paid teleclasses, or using teleseminars as part of their marketing campaigns. As soon as I complete that research, I’ll let you know what I discover so that you can make your own decision about which service is right for you.
As you can see, there’s a lot to think about when choosing a teleconference service. With a little knowledge, you can wade into their websites and select the best one for you.
Building A Facebook Business Page Is Easy
If you want an engaging Facebook business page, here’s what you need to know:
1: Don’t confuse business pages with personal profiles.
If you create a personal profile for your brand instead of a Facebook Business Page, you’re going to miss out on content creation tools, analytics and paid promotional opportunities.
Worse yet, people will have to send you a friend request before they can engage with you.
2: Don’t create a ‘professional profile’ associated with your business.
Let’s say you have a personal profile on Facebook and you want a second profile for professional reasons. This goes against Facebook’s terms of service and could get you in trouble.
3: Choose a friendly, engaging cover photo.
This cover photo takes up most of the room above the fold on your Page, so you’ll want a high-quality image that attracts and holds your visitors’ attention.
You might consider hiring a professional to create this image for you.
Keep words in the image brief and to the point.
Faces work well at holding attention, and bright colors are good, too.
4: Use a profile picture that’s easy to recognize.
It could be your logo or your headshot if you’re the face of your company.
Being recognizable is important to getting found and liked, so choose your picture carefully and then use it consistently.
5: Fill out your ‘About’ section.
This isn’t visible anymore when visitors arrive on your page, yet it’s still one of the most clicked-on items when they want more information about your business.
Put in your general description, company information, your story or whatever fits for your business.
6: Add a call-to-action button.
This is a great way to drive traffic to your website and build your list. Your call-to-action button might be to have visitors watch a video, sign up to your list and so forth.
7: Post often, but not too often.
If you don’t post for months at a time, then your business does not look professional. Heck, you don’t even appear to be in business anymore.
But if you post non-stop, you’ll likely annoy people.
It’s a matter of finding that happy medium, and that can vary from one business to another.
8: If you have the time to respond, then let fans message you privately.
It’s an awesome idea to let your customers and fans send you private messages – this can result in better customer service, fewer complaints made publicly and even more sales.
However, if you don’t have time to respond to these private messages then it might be best not to enable private messaging.
9: Monitor your page and respond to comments promptly.
You can monitor and respond to comments using the ‘notifications’ tab at the top of the page.
10: Pin important posts to the top of the page.
As you post, older posts get pushed down and buried. But there are times when you want a post to remain at the top, even after you’ve published new posts.
You can pin one post at a time and use these to promote events, offers and announcements.
11: Post visual content in your Timeline.
Photos and videos are up to 40 times more likely to get shared on social media, so take advantage of this fact and share lots of visual content.
12: Consider using live video.
People typically spend more than three times more time watching a Facebook Live video than they do a recorded video.
13: Use Facebook’s targeting tools.
You can target certain audiences with tailor-made updates. Segment by age, gender, relationship, location and so forth, and then send highly targeted messages to those groups for a greater response.
14: Promote your page. A lot.
Create an ad to promote your page, choose your target audience and choose your budget. Make sure your ad is directly targeted to your ideal customer and test.
15: Measure your success.
Dig into your page’s insights to track Facebook-specific engagement metrics. Analyze and adjust as needed.
It might all sound complicated, but you’ll quickly get the hang of everything here.
