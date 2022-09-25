News
College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4
Next week, the college football schedule switches to October, which means about a third of the season has been played, but even less has been settled.
Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State had previously split – unanimous selections every four weeks – but several teams are vying for fourth place.
USC and Clemson became the leaders of this group.
The Trojans struggled for most of Saturday’s game at Oregon State, trailing for the first time this season. USC didn’t take its first lead until early in the fourth quarter and it took a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison with 1:13 to give them the final margin.
Clemson survived a Wake Forest-record six touchdown passes from Sam Hartman to beat the Demon Deacons in double overtime and continues to be a playoff factor.
Tennessee earned its first playoff consideration of the season after a 38-33 win over Florida. The Vols are off to their first 4-0 start since 2016, also the last time they defeated the Gators.
Ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, Michigan has yet to convince ESPN voters of its legitimacy. The Woverines’ first three opponents have had no FBS wins at this point and Michigan had their hands full at home against previously undefeated Maryland on Saturday.
With all that in mind, here’s how ESPN’s college football reporters view the current playoff picture.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Bill Connell: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC
David Hall: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Washington
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Tennessee
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Paulo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
David Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Paris Hilton showcases her signature style as the show returns to Milan
It’s hot.
On September 23, Paris Hilton returned to the catwalks for the first time in a year, closing Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. The simple life alum showcased an ultra-glamorous take on her signature look seen in the early 2000s, wearing a plunging, shimmering pink mini dress paired with hot pink fingerless gloves and a matching veil and stilettos.
“Live on the catwalk and close the show for @Versace Spring/Summer 2023,” Paris wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @Donatella_Versace for this iconic night! #It’s hot #Sliving #Versace #MFW #Barbiecore.”
The Paris in love The star, who last walked on a catwalk at the Blonds’ NYFW show in September 2021, was joined at the Versace presentation by other runway models Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Sheikhand Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid. Seated in the front row were other celebrities such as the model Camila Morrone—including ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio was recently romantically linked to Gigi, Norman, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham.
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to her 7th child with Alec Baldwin, ‘Ilaria Catalina Irena’
Sept. 24 (UPI) — Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday to Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, her seventh child with Alec Baldwin and her eighth, she announced on Instagram Saturday.
” She’s there ! We are thrilled to present our little dream come true,” Hilaria Baldwin wrote in the caption of her post.
“She and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings spend the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Lots of love to you all. We are very happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.
Ilaria, weighing 6lb 13oz, is now the couple’s youngest child after Carmen, 9; Raphael, 7 years old; Leonard, 5 years old; Romeo, 4 years old; and Eduardo and Lucia — who are both under 2 years old.
The mother explained how Lucia, just six months younger than her brother Eduardo, was born via surrogate in an Instagram post in August 2021.
“Whenever I meet people and they ask me the age of my children, I wait for their awkward moment when they calculate the age difference of my last two babies. I have not yet found the transparent way to explain it,” Hilaria Baldwin said at the time.
“What I do know is that I’m so existential now, becoming a mom, what makes us family, bonds, communities… what makes us belong. The paths and nuances may be different, but meaning is what gives meaning to our existence.
Alec Baldwin, 64, shares another child, Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Nestlé to invest Rs 5,000 Crore by 2025 in capacity and brand building in India: CEO Mark Schneider
This was Schneider’s first visit to a global market since the Covid-19 pandemic hit as well as the first board meeting in an international market, which is an indication of the importance of India, he told Storyboard18 – CNBC-TV18, in an exclusive interview.
Nestle, the world’s largest food company, has ambitions to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India by 2025, CEO Mark Schneider said during his week-long visit to the country, which is the Nestlé’s tenth global market. The new investments will help the company accelerate its core business in the country and take advantage of new growth opportunities in established and emerging categories.
It was Schneider’s second visit to the country since joining the Swiss food and beverage group from healthcare group Fresenius in 2017, where he was chief executive. This is also its first visit to a global market since the Covid-19 pandemic hit as well as the first board meeting in an international market, which is an indication of the importance and India’s impact on Nestlé’s global agenda, Schneider shared during an exclusive high-profile interview with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani on CNBC-TV18.
Schneider also said the investment would focus on capital expenditures, expanding and improving Nestlé India’s brand portfolio, acquisitions in emerging segments and establishing new factories.
Today, 99% of what Nestlé sells in India is made in India and the company also has a global R&D center in the country.
The company has also stepped up its sustainability efforts to address the many challenges it faces today, with a focus on the new bottom line – People, Planet, Profits.
In India, initiatives under Nestlé’s “Commitment to Society” relate to the areas of nutrition awareness with the Nestlé Healthy Kids program (launched in 2009) and the Jagriti project to encourage good nutrition practices and food and encourage the use of public health services. In rural development, Nestlé leads Dairy Development (1961) and the Nescafé Plan (2012) to improve the quality and sustainability of coffee sourcing and production. Others include the Spice plan, the Vriddhi project and the Hilldaari project to promote better management of waste collection and segregation.
Nestlé has had a presence in India for over a century and Schneider shared that in the past 60 years since Nestlé started manufacturing in India, it has invested over Rs 8,000 crore in its operations here.
“In 1961 we started our first manufacturing site and so throughout that period it has been Rs 8,000 crore and now in the next three years it will be Rs 5,000 crore,” Schneider told a panel discussion with the media. The investment, subject to board approval, is intended to accelerate core business and increase capital expenditure, development work and brand building with sustainability as one of the main pivots.
‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Looks Super Scary
A couple move into their dream home in upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, but things quickly turn into a nightmare when disturbing letters start appearing in their mailbox. “Your house is my obsession, and now you are too,” intones a voice in the new trailer that dropped during Netflix Tudum Fan Event Saturday. ” Who am I ? It might not scare you yet, but it will.
Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) co-created the limited series based on the true unsolved mystery of the Broaddus family’s disturbing experience at their new Dutch Colonial in Westfield, New Jersey. Current residents of the town apparently don’t like to talk much about the “Watcher House”, so named because the unidentified correspondent signed the letters “The Watcher”.
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play the new owners of the Brannocks. “Can you keep us safe?” the Brannocks’ son asks his father in the disturbing new trailer featuring strange neighbors and sinister threats. Dad doesn’t look too confident.
Mia Farrow and Richard Kind also appear in the series, which premieres on Netflix on October 13, just in time for Halloween. The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge plays real estate agent Karen Calhoun and has previously appeared as the character in a short teaser in which she points out the house’s perks, including the vintage freight elevator. “I tell you,” she said. “You could accommodate a person there.”
‘Resilient’ Tennessee Volunteers relish second win over Florida in 18 years
Knoxville, Tenn. – For only the second time in the past 18 years, Tennessee basked in a win over Florida on Saturday, this one a 38-33 thriller that went all the way.
But as fans celebrated outside the media room at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker smiled and said nothing had changed for the Vols.
“We still have the same mission, and that is to get to Atlanta [for the SEC championship game]”, said Hooker, who passed for 349 yards and rushed for 112 yards. “We’re just going to stay the course, come in every day and keep improving.
The Vols (4-0) last qualified for the SEC Championship Game in 2007, and a big reason for that drought is that they just couldn’t beat Florida.
While Hooker did his best to play down the win, a sold-out checkerboard Neyland Stadium was still buzzing about 15 minutes after Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden intercepted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s final shot to the end zone in the final seconds. Tennessee was leading 38-21 with 7:55 remaining when Jaylen Wright crossed the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown run.
But the Vols had to survive a few late touchdowns from the Gators (2-2), not to mention a kick recovery in the final seconds to sweat the win, something that had eluded them in just about every possible way. for many of the last decade and a half.
“I’m really excited for our players, just the growth they’ve shown, the ability to compete regardless of the score, regardless of what’s going on in the football game,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. . “They’re just resilient, fierce competitors, where we’ve grown since I’ve been here. I’m really proud of our players.”
Hooker, making his own claim for the Heisman Trophy, threw a touchdown pass in his 16th consecutive game. He also shook off several fierce punches to stay in the game and lead the Vols to what was by far the biggest victory of the Heupel era. Since taking over as starting quarterback in Week 3 a year ago, Hooker has totaled 45 touchdowns, completed 69% of his passes and thrown just two interceptions during that span.
“I told him after he broke a long run, ‘You’re special,’” Tennessee running back Jabari Small said. “I was impressed. I’m a fan right now, but Hendon is the same person every day. He stays in the game, always smiling and does everything off the pitch. So when you see him on the pitch, it’s is just translated. … He’s just a great player.”
And never was Hooker’s tenacity more apparent than in the second quarter, when he tugged his shoulder and stood up, grimacing. But he never flinched on the pitch.
“There are ups and downs and pain throughout a football game. It’s a physical game,” Hooker said. “To persevere through this is something I’m proud of, just to be a warrior and to compete for my brothers.”
Hooker said getting hit didn’t change the way he played the rest of the way. In fact, he led the Vols on a game-changing 12-play, 99-yard touchdown just before halftime.
“It’s part of the game,” Hooker said. “You’re gonna get hit hard. You’re gonna get punched. If you can go, you can go. If you can’t, you can’t.”
The Vols were without their top receiver, Cedric Tillman, with an ankle injury. Having an open date next week should help the Vols heal some of their wounds. They go to LSU on October 8, then Alabama arrives in Knoxville on October 15.
“There are a lot of things we can do better, but the goal for us is to find a way to win every Saturday we are on the pitch, to be the best team in football,” Heupel said. “We were able to do that tonight. Great game, man.”
Watch Nicola Coughlan read the opening lines of Bridgerton Season 3
Dear reader, we have a teaser.
Bridgerton fans should start swooning over what to expect from the third season of the Netflix series, because Nicholas Coughlanwho plays beloved Penelope on the show, just gave us a look.
During Netflix’s Tudum event on September 24, Claudia Jessy and Luke Newtonwho play Eloise and Colin Bridgerton respectively, are seen painting while discussing the upcoming season, when suddenly Nicola pops up asking the question we all obviously want the answer to: “Do you want to hear what I , I mean, Lady Whistledown has to say about Bridgerton season three?”
Luke’s response is that we all say “Absolutely”, while Claudia simultaneously says “Yeah”.
The three actors then draw attention to a storyline that reveals the title of season three, episode one. Nicola continues:Bridgerton season three, episode one, “Out of the Shadows”. Do you want to hear it?”
She goes on to read the opening lines of what’s to come in the upcoming season, saying, “Dear dear reader, we’ve been apart for far too long. Finally, London’s smart set has made a comeback, and so has this author As the season begins, the question on everyone’s mind is, of course, which new debutante will shine the brightest? This year’s crop looks quite dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not all young ladies can catch the light. »
