Dave Hyde: It’s Dolphins versus Bills after years, even decades, of waiting
Pull up a chair and sit on the edge of it, folks. This one could be worth the wait — and, thanks to everyone from Cam Cameron to Steve Ross, it’s been quite a wait.
The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in either the biggest game of the NFL weekend or the biggest game at Hard Rock Stadium since it was called Dolphin Stadium three name changes ago.
Take your pick for how big this game is. And round up the kids while you’re deciding. It’s time this next generation knew. This is what Dolphins weekends once were always about, if you can remember back to yesteryear when Dan Marino was a player and not a consultant or the 1970s was an era and not a sit-com.
Big games. Big rivals. Big hoo-hahs. Big consequences, too.
The horse is admittedly ahead of the cart of consequence. It’s just Game 3 in, as linebacker Jerome Baker says, “a marathon of a season” — though the marathon is a sprint if you’ve watched the Dolphins run.
But there’s been a generational void of consequence involving the Dolphins. And these Dolphins want in. They don’t want to be the next edition with their nose pressed against the glass. One of first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s pet phrases to his players is, “We know we’re going to be special,” and that can fit a timeline of this Sunday or next season.
“It’s something we’re believing,” defensive tackle John Jenkins says. “You can see it coming together.”
Winning is the magnet in that regard, not just bringing the locker room together but fans willing to believe again, too. A 2-0 start with a ho-hummer against rival New England and an epic comeback at Baltimore have changed some minds.
Now comes Buffalo and no season will be conclusively made or broken Sunday. So what? You’re allowed some overhype considering you have to go back to Jan. 4, 2009 against Baltimore since the Dolphins played as big a home game. That was a playoff game, too (and it wasn’t pretty).
For a regular-season home game of this intrigue, you have to shuffle through history to … Jimmy Johnson’s 1999 Dolphins going 7-1 in November after beating Tennessee … Shula’s 1993 Dolphins entered 9-2 against the New York Giants in December?
The point is, forgive the overhype, but there’s a lot of unused hype for a couple of decades. Something will be learned about the Dolphins, and the obvious question is whether the Dolphins have closed the continental stretch of distance between them and the Super-Bowl-trending Bills.
Las Vegas doesn’t think so. You can see why. Buffalo came within 13 mismanaged seconds of a second-straight AFC Championship Game last season. It began this season beating the defending Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams and No. 1 AFC seed Tennessee by a combined score of 72-17.
That’s one reason why Buffalo is a whopping six-point favorite even in the September heat of South Florida. The other reason is they’ve beaten the Dolphins seven straight times. It’s not been close, either, with an average margin of 16.3 points. Only two games have been in single digits.
That underscores a larger point here. If Buffalo is playing with Vegas’ money, the Dolphins are playing with house money. This is a rare instance where a win says more about them than a loss. A win says they’re ready to contend in a manner they haven’t in decades.
And a loss? It says they have work to do. The issue would be how much.
“It’s a big game,” Baker says, “because it’s the next game. It’s the only one we’re looking at. But at the same time we know there’s a long way to go.”
The Dolphins have spent three years of a perplexing rebuild getting to an important game again. Or they’ve spent 14 years wandering the wilderness getting to a home game like it. Either way, pull up a seat Sunday and let’s hope you’re on the edge of it.
3 storylines to watch as the Nets enter training camp
Of all the seasons Nets GM Sean Marks has been in the running for Executive of the Year, this might be the year his peers tip their hats.
Marks and team governor Joe Tsai stared an explosive situation in the face – a potential detonation of a championship franchise in the wake of Kevin Durant’s summertime trade request – and steadied the ship through turbulent waters.
Durant remains a Net ostensibly against his will, Kyrie Irving appears motivated on what’s serving as a one-year deal, Ben Simmons both looks and sounds healthy, and the Nets, yet again, return as championship contenders powered by a Big 3 that might be the best in basketball.
But will it be enough? History has shown, especially for this franchise, that the talent on paper is not the end-all, be-all to making a deep playoff run. Entering Year 4 of the Seven-Eleven era, the Nets have just one playoff series victory to show, with the same number of sweeps to boot after the Celtics dusted off the broomsticks and knocked them out of the first round in disappointing fashion last season.
This time, it should be different.
The Nets are getting a clean takeoff through training camp and are bringing largely the same core group back with a couple of new complementary faces. That familiarity will help them in the ways the lack of it doomed them last season. After starting last year with 10 new faces on the roster, seven of the 10 players who project to play meaningful minutes are returning from last year’s team.
That doesn’t mean it will be smooth sailing all the way through. Here are three potential icebergs the Nets have to navigate around on a championship cruise.
Is second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe ready for primetime?
Also known as ‘Do the Nets have enough size?’ While the numbers say the Nets were statistically an OK rebounding team last season, watching them battle for boards before acquiring Andre Drummond in the James Harden deal was a sight for sore eyes.
The Nets were routinely out-rebounded, especially after a big wing in Joe Harris was ruled out for the season because he needed two ankle surgeries. Drummond provided size where Nic Claxton lacked it, but the lack of a rebounding presence was thoroughly exploited in the first round of the playoffs. The Celtics averaged 39.5 boards and the Nets only hauled in an average of 34. Those rebounds proved costly in a series decided by small margins.
The Nets got bigger this summer for sure. Royce O’Neale, whom the Nets acquired from the Utah Jazz for a trade exception and a first-round pick, plays bigger than his 6′4″ height would suggest. He averaged five rebounds for his career but has a season averaging seven boards as a 3-and-D who fits seamlessly alongside this talented group. TJ Warren checks in at 6′8″, 220 pounds. Markieff Morris isn’t known as a rebounder, but he’s 6′9″, just under 250 pounds.
Not to mention a healthy Simmons is a rebounding machine with the capacity to grab a board and take it the length of the floor for either a finish at the rim or a dime to an open teammate.
But Drummond left for Chicago and the Nets never signed a legitimate backup center despite having the cap mechanisms to do so. Instead of going after DeMarcus Cousins or Hassan Whiteside, the Nets are entering training camp with second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe as the only other big man on the roster aside from Claxton, whose photos out of training camp also suggest he has put on more muscle weight to his once-considered lank frame.
Claxton, due to a variety of injuries and illnesses, has also only played in 97 regular-season games in his first three NBA seasons, giving a heightened chance that there will be times when Sharpe is the only center available to play. Sharpe has proven to be an effective rebounder but hasn’t adequately tested those instincts against the league’s best because he didn’t get much playing time as a rookie.
The first few games of the preseason and regular season will dictate whether or not Marks’ additions have helped compensate for the Nets’ lack of a brute force rebounder and defender like Drummond. If Brooklyn’s rebounding struggles continue, the Nets may need to add depth at the five
Will the Nets finally get a string of good health?
Speaking of Claxton’s availability history, the Nets have six players projecting to play critical minutes who have not been reliable for playing a full slate of games. Take TJ Warren, for example, whose size and scoring ability make him an excellent option to help take the load off Durant’s shoulders for spurts at a time.
Until you remember Warren hasn’t played in each of the past two seasons because of a nagging foot injury.
The injury bug festered in Brooklyn last season, and the Nets have a combustible roster with players who could be subject to aggravating old ailments. Harris hasn’t played basketball since Nov. 14 after attempting to make a comeback on an ankle that needed a second surgery.
Simmons hasn’t played basketball in a year-and-a-half and is coming off a microdiscectomy after dealing with a herniated disc in his lower back. Claxton’s availability has already been mentioned and the numbers alone speak volumes for Irving, who has appeared in only 103 games in his first three seasons in Brooklyn and has both regular-season and playoff injuries to show.
Of course, there’s Durant, the basketball machine who has said on multiple occasions to “let me die out there on the court” because he wants to play as many minutes as his team needs him to win games. He is three seasons removed from rupturing his Achilles – though his play makes it look like it never happened – and suffered an MCL injury that cost him a month-and-a-half on a freak play where Bruce Brown tumbled into his knee.
Every team’s season hinges on players being available, but the Nets have had bad luck in that department. Will this be the year they finally string it together?
How will Steve Nash maximize his players’ talents?
It’s not every day a superstar and former league MVP goes directly to the franchise owner and calls for both the jobs of his team’s head coach and general manager. And it’s certainly not every day that a team owner says no to a superstar’s demands – while also declining to fulfill his trade request.
But such is the status in Brooklyn, where things have to be at least a little awkward after Durant requested a trade, then reiterated that trade request with an ultimatum – ‘either trade me or fire both Steve Nash and Sean Marks’ – that went unfulfilled.
And while Marks’ resume as a general manager may have earned him a reputation as one of the best in the business, there is no doubt Nash – who took the Nets job two seasons ago with no prior coaching experience – has something to prove.
From rotations to in-game adjustments and timeouts, there have been times where Nash has looked in over his head as the leader of a team with championship aspirations, no time more glaring than when his former assistant Ime Udoka lapped him with defensive strategies that clamped the Nets’ two star scorers.
This season, success for Nash will be dictated by how fluid the offense looks and the variety of ways in which he’s able to unlock Simmons’ game. Nash said last season the Nets would use Simmons often at the center position, but his previous head coaches used his gifted playmaking abilities to start him at the point guard. The Harden deal also proved the Nets need a point guard to organize the offense so Durant and Irving aren’t tasked with doing so.
It will be on Nash not only to maximize Simmons’ talents but to get the most out of everyone and install an offense not nearly as predictable as the one opponents game-planned for last season.
Wild center Sam Steel eager to prove he’s still a high-end talent
One of more intriguing players in Wild camp this week is Sam Steel, whose NHL career has been something of a disappointment after an impressive pedigree in juniors made him Anaheim’s first-round draft pick in 2018.
Unsigned by Anaheim after his rookie contract expired last spring, despite being a restricted free agent, the 5-foot-11 center was picked up by Minnesota on a one-year deal for $825,000.
“It was a weird summer, for sure,” Steel said after his group’s morning session at TRIA Rink on Saturday. “A lot of waiting around, talking to my agent every day. But I’m happy with how it ended up. I’m really excited to be a part of the Wild organization. Couldn’t be happier.”
Steel was named the WHL player of the year after scoring 50 goals and amassing an astonishing 131 points in 66 games for the Regina Pats in 2016-17. The following year, he had 33 goals and 50 assists in 54 games. In his first NHL stint, Steel had six goals and 11 points in 22 games in 2019 but never scored more – or fewer, for that matter – in parts of five NHL seasons.
In 68 games with Anaheim last year, Steel had six goals and 20 points in 68 games.
“I think I’m a solid, 200-foot player, but I’d like to showcase what I can do with the puck, as well,” Steel, 24, said. “In the last couple years, I’ve been kind of not given the opportunity, but (also) maybe not showing my offensive game as much as I can.”
He appears to be making a good first impression in Minnesota, centering a line with Matt Boldy and Freddie Gaudreau, who teamed with Kevin Fiala last season for a combined 62 goals and 139 points.
Fiala was let go as a free agent after a career year in St. Paul, 33 goals and 52 assists.
Asked what he has seen out of Steel in three days of camp, coach Dean Evason said, “A lot of intelligence, a lot of speed.”
“That line’s looked real good,” added, “though again, it’s three days of practice, so it’s not like we’re judging anything. But, yeah, we like his hockey sense, how he’s picking things up real quick. And obviously, he’s got a real high end skill set.”
Steel said he’s eager to show the NHL he’s still a high-end talent.
“For most guys, it’s not a straight line, easy path,” he said. “There’s always going to be a little adversity. but maybe this is the thing that can push me to that next level. It’s definitely motivation, too, so I’m excited to get things going.”
PRESEASON STARTS
The Wild on Saturday went through their final three-session training camp practice at TRIA Rink. Coaches put players through neutral zone transitions, allowed drills to go long and had the players scrimmage.
“We played a little 3 on 3 and a little 4 on 4,” Evason said. “It’s good for conditioning, plus it’s good work.”
The Wild begins its preseason schedule on Sunday with a 3 p.m. puck drop against a split squad from Colorado at Xcel Energy Center. After that, they’ll pare a 58-man camp roster by about a dozen — mostly young players who will play with junior teams this winter.
Fans attending Sunday’s game will get to see Kirill Kaprizov, playing left wing with center Ryan Hartman and Freddie Gaudreau, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who will split the game with 2021 first-round draft pick Jesper Wallstedt.
It will be the first of seven preseason games before the Wild open their regular season Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers at the X.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a little bit sloppy. We just want to see the work ethic,” Evason said Saturday. “We’ll see some systems. We’ll get some good video to teach off of moving forward, and with seven games, that’s a real positive – that we will get opportunities to teach through video because of that. But that’s it. We want to see everybody compete and just progress.”
Evason said the staff will start working with two groups of between 20 and 25 players on Monday.
“Do we as an NHL staff want to get to our team right away? Yes,” Evason said. “That’s what we’d like to do. I think in the past couple of years we’ve gone down quicker. … I think we’ve done kind of an Iowa group and kind of a Minnesota group. We’ll still be intertwined on Monday, and then it will get closer to our roster look as we go forward.”
SUNDAY’S LINES
Forwards: Kaprizov-Hartman-Gaudreau; Adam Beckman-Joel Erikkson Ek-Marcus Foligno; Servac Petrovsky-Hunter Haight-Caeden Bankier. Defense: Jake Middleton-Matt Dumba; Ryan O’Rourke-Calen Addison; Carson Lambos-David Spacek. Goaltenders: Fleury-Wallstedt.
Readers & Writers: Six readings to add to your calendar
Some of the fall season’s most interesting fiction and non-fiction is here this week with six authors reading at two separate events.
Literature Lovers’ Night Out hosts novelists Peter Geye, Gretchen Anthony, Carol Dunbar and Jillian Medoff at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Zephyr Theater, 601 N. Main St., Stillwater, presented by Valley Bookseller. (Registration: valleybookseller.com)
Juliet Patterson and Kathryn Savage introduce their non-fiction Thursday, Sept. 29, at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
LITERATURE LOVERS’ NIGHT OUT
Gretchen Anthony (The “Book Haters’ Book Club”) – Minneapolis author of the humorous novel “Evergreen Tidings From the Baumgartners” offers an homage to family and bookselling.
Over the Rainbow, a cozy Minnesota bookstore, is in trouble after co-owner Eliot dies. He’s always supposed that the right book can turn someone into a book lover so he started a newsletter titled The Book Haters’ Book Club with recommendations for non-readers.
After Eliot’s death, his long-time business partner Irma has decided to sell the property to a developer but she won’t tell her surprised daughters, Bree and Laney, why she’s letting go of the store where they grew up. Bree, who ditched college to follow her husband on the car racing circuit, is summoned home from California by their mother. Lanny, who works in the bookstore, had always thought she would inherit the business. Then there’s Thom, Eliot’s life partner, who discovers there isn’t much left for him if there is a sale, and wonders if Eliot really loved him.
While Irma stubbornly refuses to answer questions about selling, Laney, Bree and Thom decide to fight back by mobilizing customers and neighboring businesses.
Sometimes, the unknown narrator pops in to explain things directly to the reader. And who is writing the newsletter after Eliot dies?
This story is written with love for the characters. There’s the remembered love between Eliot and Thom. There’s love between the sisters, and love for the quirky bookstore where there are Catholic confessionals used as reading nooks (probably a nod to Louise Erdrich’s Minneapolis -based Birchbark Books). And there are lots of recommendations for good reading sprinkled throughout.
Booklist calls this novel “sparkling” and they are right.
CAROL DUNBAR (“The Net Beneath Us”) – A former actor, playwright, and coloratura soprano, Dunbar writes from a solar-powered office on the second floor of a water tower in northern Wisconsin. Her debut novel should be on everyone’s TBR list.
Elsa, who comes from a privileged background, has never been good at showing emotion or opening her heart to others. Then she meets sweet, caring Silas and realizes she has found her soulmate. Silas knows all about trees and their root-based relationships, even though he is sometimes a woodcutter. Living off the grid in a partially-completed house with their two kids, Elsa couldn’t be happier. When Silas is injured in a woodcutting accident and won’t come out of a coma, her life falls apart.
Silas dies in a scene that will shock readers, thanks to the author’s fiery writing. (This is not a spoiler.). Elsa tries to go it alone with no help, feeling that her small-town neighbors don’t like her and she will never fit in. Her only local connections are Ethan and Luvera Arnasson, nearby farmers who raised Silas and loved him as much as Elsa did. They help when they can, but it takes a year of wild grief before Elsa is ready to face life without her husband.
Told in alternate voices of the Arnassons, Elsa, and her young daughter Hester, this is a book rich in layered emotions. It speaks of trees and the land, inspired partly by the author’s experiences living off the grid.
Jillian Medoff (‘When We Were Bright and Beautiful”) – Medoff, who teaches at Georgetown University, brings an East coast vibe to this story of New York elites. Billy Quinn is a star athlete at Princeton who’s accused of raping his ex-girlfriend, which he denies. The narrator of this courtroom thriller is Billy’s sister, Cassie, who was adopted into the family. A student at Yale, Cassie has her own secret; she has been having an affair with an older man for years. Centered on Billy’s trial, this fast-paced story shows the dark side of Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Peter Geye (‘The Ski Jumpers) – Minneapolitan Geye (pronounced guy) is in the middle of a long promotional tour for his novel, which evokes the joys and fears of ski jumping. A former ski jumper, Geye has written a story about love and alienation between brothers and their love for their father, a former champion jumper. The narrator is a man nearing retirement, newly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, who is trying to write a book about his youth as a ski jumper. Memories flood his mind and heart.
NEXT CHAPTER BOOKSELLERS
Juliet Patterson and Kathryn Savage, Minneapolis-based writers published by local literary presses, join for a conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
Patterson’s “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide” (Milkweed Editions), is timely since September is National Suicide Suicide Prevention Month. Patterson, whose writing has been widely published, was recovering from a serious car accident in 2009 when she learned her father had taken his own life. So had her grandfathers on both sides of her family. In “Sinkhole” she writes of her struggle to make sense of these losses. She and her mother go to Pittsburgh, Kan., for her father’s funeral. The area is filled with sinkholes and abandoned claims and she carefully gathers evidence and imagines the final days of her grandfathers – one a pro-labor politician, the other a melancholy businessman.
Publishers Weekly’s praise: “Patterson’s lyrical and discerning treatment of a global ‘psychological crisis’ will keep readers transfixed.” Environmental writer Terry Tempest Williams says that “Sinkhole” is “a literary triumph…a brave, smart, and compassionate understanding of suicide. Juliet Patterson is a soaring writer…”
Kathryn Savage’s “Groundglass” (Coffee House Press) takes place atop a polluted aquifer in Minnesota where the author confronts the transgressions of U.S. Superfund sites and brownfields against land, groundwater, neighborhoods, and people. While raising a young son and caring for a father dying of a cancer with known environmental risk factors, Savage traces connections between our bodies, one another, our communities, and our ecosystem. Her publisher calls the book “equal parts mourning poem and manifesto for environmental justice.”
The left is afraid of the election victory of the right this weekend
Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader and conservative arsonist Giorgia Meloni has said the establishment left is afraid her right-wing populist coalition will win Italy’s national elections this weekend, promising a new era of freedom for Italians.
Meloni made his comments this week at a rally in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, saying: “Italy is better than the left-wing governments it has had in recent years. The left is there to say that everyone is afraid, but the only ones who are afraid are they because they have understood that their system of power is about to stop.
“We are ready, until the last vote, to restore freedom and pride to this nation. They say the markets, Europe, singers, actors and TikTok influencers are worried about a centre-right victory. It doesn’t matter what they say. We care what Italians think,” continued Meloni, in comments reported by the newspaper. The Giornale.
“We are scary. But to whom? We only frighten those who fear losing power, certainly not the Italians. We have shown that we are not as naïve as the general public hoped. Thank you for showing that in our part of Italy politics is love and not hate, it is not a crusade against its adversaries but it is made of concrete proposals,” she said.
Polls show a steady lead for the right-wing alliance in Italy’s September 25 election, with Meloni’s conservatives promising help for families to stem falling birth rates and populist Salvini promising to take action against immigration.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022
Meloni has promised to enact major reforms to the Italian presidency if his coalition is victorious on Sunday. The reform could allow the Italian president to be directly elected by the Italian people, rather than appointed by the Italian parliament – but Meloni will need a two-thirds majority to enact this constitutional change.
League (Lega) leader Matteo Salvini also attended the Rome rally and delivered a speech.
“They put their souls in peace in Brussels, Paris or Berlin. You vote, Italians vote. We want to govern well and together for five years,” he said.
“Today I am here at 49 years old and for trying to block ships arriving illegally in Italy, based on the mandate given by the Italians, I risk 15 years in prison. But I did it with conviction. And, gentlemen, I can’t wait to do it again,” Salvini added, referring to his stint as interior minister in a failed coalition government between his party and the left-wing populist Five Star (M5S) movement. later supplanted by the establishment left and then a government of technocrats, which largely dismantled its border controls.
Salvini faces an ongoing trial over kidnapping allegations when he refused to allow a migrant taxi NGO ship to land in Italy when he was interior minister in 2019.
Illegal migration has been a major campaign issue for Salvini’s party as illegal arrivals jumped to over 66,000 this year. He has hinted that he wants to return to the Interior Ministry where he successfully reduce both illegal arrivals and drownings in the Mediterranean Sea, assuming Meloni’s party wins a larger share of the vote than hers and she becomes prime minister.
European Commission Prez threatens to use ‘tools’ against Italy if populist right wins election
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) September 24, 2022
Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or by e-mail at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.
Breitbart News
All eyes on red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins against Super Bowl favorite Bills
Tua Tagovailoa’s T-shirt after Miami Dolphins practice one day this week read: “I wish it were hotter.”
First-year head coach Mike McDaniel uses the phrase often to remind his team they have to embrace Florida’s sweltering, humid conditions – and that their opponents can’t.
But it doesn’t get any hotter than Tagovailoa’s left arm entering Sunday’s battle of AFC East undefeateds with the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.
“Individual success is only done within team success,” the humble Hawaiian said at his weekly press conference.
The lefty QB leads the NFL with 739 passing yards through two weeks. And he is tied for the most TD passes with seven. Most of that is courtesy of a 469-yard, six-touchdown eruption in last week’s 42-38 road comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The exclamation points were 48-yard and 60-yard TD passes to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter that smashed the stereotype of Tagovailoa as a checkdown king to smithereens.
“I think what Mike does with our offense is he complements everyone’s talents, everyone’s ability within the offense,” Tagovailoa said. “For instance, if I’m good with RPOs [run-pass options], he’ll find some way to get that implemented. If someone’s good at running a certain route, we’ll find ways to get him the ball within that route a few different ways. Things like
Desperation played a role in the Dolphins’ offensive explosion. They trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter and had no choice but to chuck it downfield.
Receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle also are blazing fast. McDaniel’s Dolphins offense has begun to recreate, in some way, Tagovailoa’s skill position weapons from his Alabama days.
And the Baltimore Ravens’ defense inexplicably allowed gaps downfield for those speedsters to exploit.
“That’s a different kind of speed,” one NFL defensive back told the News this week of Hill, the longtime Kansas City Chief terror.
Miami’s early offensive outburst is significant for two reasons. First, ownership chose GM Chris Grier and Tagovailoa over fired former coach Brian Flores. So everything is riding on this QB working out.
More immediately, though, the Dolphins suddenly have a golden opportunity to assert themselves atop the AFC East if they can take down Josh Allen’s visiting Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Buffalo just lost starting safety Micah Hyde for the season to a neck injury. Plus they’ll be without starting corner Dane Jackson and starting D-lineman Ed Oliver on Sunday.
That said, Miami has lost an unthinkable seven straight games to the Bills dating back to a 21-17 win on Dec. 2, 2018. That is the only time they’ve beaten Allen head to head, in his rookie year.
And the Dolphins refused to get ahead of themselves this week, because they know the Bills have outscored the L.A. Rams and Titans 72-17 through two weeks, with only three punts.
“You look at their opening game, they beat the Super Bowl champions of last year, and they didn’t just beat ‘em; it was by a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “The next team they played, really good team, they beat them by a lot.”
As well as Tagovailoa is playing, many of Allen’s numbers are as good or better: he has a 75.4 completion% to Tagovailoa’s 71.1; a 123.7 quarterback rating to the Dolphins QB’s 116.5; and identical TD-to-interception ratio (7-2) and yards per completion (8.9 yards).
“He’s steadily become one of the best players in the National Football League,” McDaniel said of Allen. “Easily could argue he’s the best one … You’ll never, I don’t think, see him stopped, necessarily. It’s about minimizing and containing.
“For us, we’re just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we played the last two weeks. They’ll get our best and we’ll get theirs. And it’s not because he’s God’s gift. It’s because he’s unbelievably talented but it’s because you can tell he works on his craft.” on Buffalo
High praise. But now the Dolphins have firepower of their own, which makes Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff the game of the week in the NFL.
JERRY’S ‘RUSH’ TO CONCLUSIONS
Increasingly off-the-rails Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited a quarterback controversy on his own roster this week between backup Cooper Rush, who is starting Monday night against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, and injured starter Dak Prescott.
“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?” Jones told reporters in Dallas. “You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott [in 2016]. I think like that. Of course I would [want that]. If he comes in and played as well as Prescott played, rush – played that well over these next games ahead – I’d walk to New York to get that.”
Rush, a former Giant, said he and Prescott “got a good laugh” out of Jones’ wild comments.
”I definitely don’t dream as big as Jerry. I just want to keep winning,” Rush said. “I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do.”
Head coach Mike McCarthy, who must feel like he’s playing whack-a-mole with unnecessary drama coaching Jones’ team, told 105.3 The Fan: “Dak is our quarterback, and we want Cooper to be as successful as possible. I think it stops right there.”
Glad that’s settled – at least until Jones talks next week.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Sunday’s game in Nashville between the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (0-2) will be a desperate battle between two teams with high expectations on the precipice of disaster in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s Titans have lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season, so Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones needs to have a big day. Josh McDaniels’ Raiders are the only 0-2 team in the AFC West. They have to get right quickly after a gut-punch loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed, could end up being the most disappointing team in the league this season if their trajectory continues.
There is also a lot of early pressure on Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who will be on the Sunday Night Football national stage this week hosting Jimmy Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Hackett’s game management was so bad in a narrow Week 2 win over the Houston Texans that the Broncos’ home crowd was counting down the play clock when Denver was on offense to avoid more delay of game penalties or mismanagement.
Hackett is a players’ coach who is well-liked, but his season has had the kind of ricky start that could signal a one-and-done if it doesn’t get straightened out. Denver (1-1) could use a little help from supposedly elite QB Russell Wilson, too.
Carson Wentz’s Washington Commanders (1-1) hosts his former Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) team in a division battle that drips with intrigue and will have major ramifications on the early NFC East standings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signing of slot receiver Cole Beasley was smart, especially given top wide receiver Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for unloading on Saints corner Marshon Lattimore last week.
Beasley is going to help Tom Brady in a major way as the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) … There are six undefeated teams remaining after two weeks: the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and Giants – just as everyone expected.
THEY SAID IT
“I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the report.” – oft-injured Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey on his ‘ankle stiffness’ on the Week 3 injury report
Retired boxing world champion Tyson Fury plans to buy £300,000 small pub in Retford
Retired world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury takes aim at a Retford pub as the current owner prepares to retire.
Owner Barry Brown, 65, who has run The Brick and Tile on Moorgate for five years, says the Gypsy King, 34, would like to buy the pub.
The property is currently on the market, with offers of around £300,000 being accepted.
Mr Brown said Fury – who has visited the pub twice – ‘wants to buy it mainly for his family. I think he has family in Treswell [a nearby village] and he is now looking to make it one of his business interests.
“When he is visited it is always when the pub is closed because he is a man who likes a bit of peace and quiet.
“His brother-in-law is local and he was the one who told me Tyson was interested and then brought him over to meet me and discuss it.”
Barry Brown (pictured), 65, has run The Brick and Tile on Moorgate for five years but is now looking to sell the pub, which he owns outright
The pub is currently on the market, with offers of around £300,000 being accepted. Mr Brown now says he’s got an offer he likes – and it’s from The Gypsy King
World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to take over a Retford pub as the current owner prepares to retire
Fury, 34, was born in Manchester and lives with his family nearly three hours away in Morecambe. But he has more local connections through his wife Paris, with the couple getting married in Doncaster.
Fury announced his retirement in August after successfully defending his WBC crown against Dillian Whyte in April.
And reps for Fury and Anthony Joshua are currently working on a contract for an all-British superfight for this December.
Mr Brown said: “It is [Fury] a great character and it was nice to meet him. It’s amazing how tall he is, he really has to duck when he walks into the pub.
“A lot of regulars and staff are very enthusiastic about it and he told me he wasn’t looking to change much about the place.
“I built it myself because we did a complete refurbishment when I took it over and now we have a nice lounge on one side of the bar and a sports bar on the other. I am a former miner and am 65 now so was looking to leave the place to enjoy some time to myself.
The Brick and Tile was built in 1880 and is now described as a “traditional watering hole”, complete with pool, darts and dominoes team. The pub does not serve food and upstairs there are four rooms to let.
The people of Retford were especially excited about the news. Reuben Crossley, the new rector of St Swithun’s Church in Retford, moved to the town with his wife Portia three weeks ago.
The couple, who are in their 40s, said they would make sure they entered the pub under Fury’s direction. Portia Crossley said: “It’s very exciting and I think it’s bound to be good news for Retford.” I don’t know if I’d go get an autograph, but I think we’ll definitely go out of curiosity.
Jewelery-loving boxer Tyson Fury (pictured) was born in Manchester and lives with his family in Morecambe. But he has more local connections through his wife Paris, with the couple getting married in Doncaster
Mr Crossley added: ‘I know Tyson is quite a controversial figure, but it will attract a lot more interest in the city, so that’s a positive thing.’ We moved here three weeks ago and it’s a lovely town and will make a great addition.
Pete Hynes, 69, who lives in Retford, said: “I’m not a huge boxing fan but I’ve heard of Tyson Fury and maybe that will spark a lot more interest in Retford.” I tend to drink in Idle Valley and Galway so haven’t been to The Brick and Tile in years.
“But it will probably be good for the pub. I don’t know if I’ll be visiting because I tend to stay out of the city center but it will be interesting to see what he brings to Retford.
The two-time heavyweight champion (pictured) called for tougher sentences for those convicted of knife crimes as he announced his cousin’s death
In this file photo taken in April, Britain’s Tyson Fury (R) celebrates after knocking out Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to win his WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in west London.
Andrew Sharp, 56, who was from Doncaster and was considering setting up a stall in Retford Market, said: ‘There will certainly be no problem there if you have someone like Tyson Fury running it .
“Having a big name like him here will probably attract more people to Retford and that could be a good thing as long as everything is well managed.”
Mr Brown added: ‘The whole family is on vacation at the moment, I’m thinking of Las Vegas, but I’ve been told that towards the end of next week Tyson will be coming to finalize everything.
“At first I think he plans to be quite open to the public to promote the place, but I think he is bringing a family member from Morecambe to run day-to-day.
“It differs a lot, but usually with lawyers and everything, a transfer takes about eight weeks. Tyson is fighting again in December so I know he hopes to be here and settled by Christmas.
The undefeated Fury is known for regularly serenading his fans after a fight with Don McLean’s 1971 American hit. This December, the Brick and Tile jukebox might have a song more in demand than any other.
Representatives for Tyson Fury have been contacted for comment. It comes after Fury offered to pay £25,000 for the ‘UK’s largest gold cross and chain’ which a Nottinghamshire man saved from scrapping.
dailymail us
