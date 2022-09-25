Finance
Do You Like Reading Other People’s Letters?
It is quite a title and it is a most rewarding activity. Try it as you read on.
In our sweeping through the Bible, so that we have an overview of Scripture, we come to the Letters – or the Epistles. Someone once thought that epistles were the wives of the apostles.
The letters are basically the preaching notes of the apostles – they deal with matters which arose in the early church – problems – and issues – and divisions.
They tell us about God – and about Jesus – but also about the Church, and what is important – and they also tell us a lot about the writers.
We need to mention Paul right away – about one third of the New Testament is either about him or by him. This man has had such an influence upon the Church of Jesus Christ, and Jesus permitted it – and we can even say willed it.
Paul was a fanatical Pharisee to begin with – called Saul after the first king of Israel. Then, he was so graciously willing to be called Paul – a Gentile name.
Paul was born in Tarsus – a University City – after Athens and Alexandria. His parents were Jews, so he was brought up on the Scriptures and taught about GOD. He came from the tribe of Benjamin – and was a student of Professor Gamaliel.
He persecuted the Church of Jesus Christ before becoming an apostle, preacher, and writer.
Although a Hebrew, he spoke Greek – and so could preach and teach and write to all in the Greek world. He was a Roman citizen and he knew the Roman law and used it when necessary – but that did not give him a suffering free life.
Here is a disciple of Jesus Christ whose background is Jewish, Greek and Roman. He could go anywhere – and was prepared by God for service in the Kingdom of God, before he came to faith in Jesus Christ.
Now, it was not easy to write letters at this time. The Roman letter could be the longest letter we have from this period!
The format is the same in all his letters – and all the letters begin with grace and peace. The first time I saw this was on New Year’s Day in 1993.
Paul would have an amanuensis – a secretary – to whom he would dictate his letter – Romans 16 verse 22 – and the secretary inserts a personal greeting – it would be like a lawyer writing a legal document when you were buying a house and inserting – “I hope you get the house”! But God did not mind. This is the human side to the Word of God.
The other human side is – Paul was probably dictating some of these letters while chained to a Roman soldier.
There are letters to churches – and letters to individuals. The tone changes too – I Thessalonians is very warm – and II Thessalonians reads quite differently – it is much cooler.
But we do learn this from the letters – the New Testament churches were NOT perfect. They had problems and if it were not for the problems, we would not have had the teachings in these letters.
No other faith has letters in their Scriptures! God speaks through letters.
I remember seeking a cartoon in 1980 in ‘Christianity Today’ where there was a demonstration against Paul preaching in Corinth – with ‘Male Chauvinist Pig’ on the placards – and underneath is written – “I see my letter has arrived”!
In II Thessalonians there has been a wave of persecution – and Paul speaks about what will happen to those who persecute believers or give them a rough time – everlasting destruction – Chapter 1 verse 9 and 2 verse 8 – judgment – 1 verse 5 – being shut out or excluded 1 verse 9 – tribulation 1 verse 4 – vengeance 1 verse 6 – and everlasting destruction 1 verse 9.
In a day when there is increasing persecution, this letter is highly relevant, personal and practical – as well as encouraging and comforting.
HEBREWS – we do not know who wrote it – but it refers quite a lot to Leviticus – and was written by a Jew, and written to Hebrew disciples of Jesus Christ.
JAMES – written by the half-brother of Jesus. His name is really Jacob.
PETER – a fisherman writing Scripture – surely not? Peter lived in a time of tremendous persecution – and writes about this – and how to cope.
The more we read The Word of God we come to learn that there has never been a time when it has been easy to serve God. That is a lesson we need to come to terms with – early and quickly.
Peter is writing to those who have had to flee for their faith in Jesus Christ – those who have been dispersed – and who are regarded as misfits or aliens.
JUDE and JOHN – wrote letters – then we come to the seven letters of JESUS in Revelation Chapters 2 and 3.
We know more about Paul than about any other apostle – one third of the New Testament is either about him or by him. He wrote 13 letters.
He was an anti-Christian missionary – to begin with.
He spoke Greek as well as Hebrew and Latin.
He met Jesus outside Damascus at Kuneitra in Syria – only a few miles from where Jesus was transfigured – on Mount Hermon.
He went into Arabia – for around three years – to work out what had happened to him in the light of the Old Testament.
His birth process took three days – with the help of Ananias. Acts Chapter 9.
He always insisted on what happened to him, happened to others.
He became a leader later in the church at Antioch in Syria. Acts 13.
Paul undertook three lengthy missionary journeys – 45 to 60 A.D. – and experienced imprisonment – ending up in Rome – but writing, to follow up his ministry, when he could not return to visit.
He appointed leaders – and then left – Timothy and Titus.
He emphasised – the Gospel – the good news of God through Jesus Christ – being ‘in Christ’ – he was a slave of Christ – Jesus bought me – he emphasis the grace of God – and the kingdom of God, where Jesus is king.
He is perhaps the most famous letter writer in history. If you enjoy reading other people’s letters, the New Testament will excite you.
The format of these letters is quite similar – it begins with the name and address – a greeting – prayer – spoken rather than written – a conversational style rather than literary style – Jesus followed the same pattern.
The letters are either personal – to individuals – or something happened in a Church and the matter is dealt with – or a general or circular letter e.g. Ephesians. They are personal and practical.
As we read the letters, we learn how we have imperfect churches – and – Divine Revelation!
“Loving God – we thank You for the wide variety of literature You have given us in Scripture – and we thank You for these letters – written in a day when it was not easy to write letters and have them sent and delivered. Encourage us as we read these letters to understand the difficulties the Church of Jesus Christ faced from the very beginning. Thank You for including these letters in the Bible and for the authority and authenticity of each one – in Jesus Name. Amen”
CEO Interview: NAMoffers Affiliate Network Founder Frederik Drejfald
Frederik Drejfald is a Danish online entrepreneur with more than 8 years of experience in online advertising. He is the founder and CEO of NAMoffers. NAMoffers is one of the only affiliate networks that has removed the boundaries throughout the northern hemisphere linking together North America, Scandinavia and the UK.
1. Tell us a little bit about yourself. Where are you from? How old are you?
I am originally from Copenhagen, Denmark, but I moved to New York City in December 2009 to be with my wife. I have been in online advertising for more than eight years and have been working for myself since January 2009 when I started my own company, nordicADmedia. The past two years have been a huge transition for me. I met my wife shortly after I started my company in Denmark, used a full year traveling between New York and Copenhagen to establish our relationship, and finally made the leap to NYC. Instead of seeking a job within the New York market, I decided to move my company to the US, so I could introduce a new affiliate network that removed boundaries between American companies and the Scandinavian market, NAMoffers. I turned 30 last August, and look forward to the years ahead, expanding my vision within the market here in the States.
2. How long have you been in affiliate marketing and how did you get involved?
Prior to starting my own company back in Denmark, I was involved in affiliate marketing at my previous job at jubii.com (Denmark’s answer to Yahoo). I found that more and more companies started to ask about CPA and CPL solutions due to the financial crises. They wanted a solution that secured sales with less cost upfront. To fulfill my clients’ needs I started contacting various affiliate networks throughout Scandinavia and have continued since. Today, I continue to uphold strong relationships with all major networks in Scandinavia.
3. How long was it before you realized you could live off your affiliate income?
From the day I started my company, it took me about seven months to realize that affiliate marketing would be our primary income. Being from Denmark (a nation of 5.2 million people), I hadn’t suspected this would be the case. After moving to US, I saw how vast the affiliate market is here… and the possibilities are endless.
4. What has been your biggest success to date?
Our biggest success thus far is the unique position we continue to hold: We are “the gateway” between the Scandinavian and US regions. We can bridge the two markets seamlessly like no other company. Because of this position, we stand with many exclusive offers that cannot be found anywhere else.
5. What was the biggest mistake you made when you first started doing Affiliate Marketing?
Let me start by saying… I don’t make mistakes, I learn lessons. My lesson learned within affiliate marketing? I should have started in this business earlier! Due to the fact that we are a new site, we still face a learning curve. The biggest curveball was the lack of insider knowledge about the American affiliate market. With a nation of 300 million people, there are many more restrictions and much more fraud then I could have ever imagined. Still today, I continue to be amazed at how many affiliates try to cheat us.
6. Tell us a little bit about your network and what you do over there and what makes you different from the various CPA affiliate networks out there?
I created NAMoffers after my parent company, NordicAdMedia (referred to as NAM). Since we were dealing with so many offers within our advertising department, it was an obvious addition to make to the company.
Since 2009, once I moved to the States, I quickly realized that not many companies knew about the Scandinavian affiliate system. With as much experience as I had in Scandinavian advertising, I jumped on the opportunity to open that gate. No other networks seemed to have that target prior to us. This provoked me to start NAMoffers, making us unique in the CPA affiliate world.
At NAMoffers, we provide the “gateway” from Scandinavia to Northern America. We also offer our Advertisers free design of banners and landing pages, so they have a head start toward success from the beginning. For example: An American software company wants to expand to Denmark, but don’t know how. With our help, they can quickly be entered into the top affiliate networks and have all their material translated for free to guarantee the right message is brought forth.
Besides the networks we can connect, we strive to keep our payouts as high as possible. We actually match or beat any other network´s payout system. If you find a better deal, we will find a way to beat it. Affiliates have become our most important asset, so we strive to treat them as such.
As an affiliate, you will get access to exclusive offers, high payouts (as I previously mentioned), new regions, a continuous 100-150 live offers, instant support and a timely payout. Along with that you have access to a dedicated team of young professionals with different cultural backgrounds to help expand your understanding within affiliate marketing. I also want to mention if we don’t have what you are looking for we still encourage you to contact us directly. Tell us what works for you and there is a 90 percent chance we can find a solution that will match your needs.
7. Do you offer bi-weekly or weekly payment? If so, how much does one have to make to qualify?
We do offer weekly payments. To qualify for that, any affiliate needs to show at least one month of good traffic and conversions. Basically, we can match whatever needs any affiliate may have, based on how much they can deliver. If you show us the results, we show you the money.
8. Which offers are performing well on your network?
Our top performers are in the categories of Health, Beauty, Insurance, Debt, e-commerce, Dating, Sweepstakes and Gambling.
9. Which traffic sources prove to be the most effective for your top earning affiliates – E-mail, PPC, PPV, Facebook, Media Buying or any others?
Display, PPC and E-mail have been our best traffic sources thus far.
10. Do you offer online training for new affiliates?
We do not offer online training at this point, but if any of our affiliates are in need of assistance and advice, we are always available to service them.
11. I see you are using HasOffers as your affiliate tracking platform. What made you pick them instead of choosing HitPath, DirectTrack, Cake Marketing or LinkTrust etc.? Do you have a plan to create your own tracking platform?
I chose HasOffers as our tracking platform because they fulfilled all of our initial needs. It is a great platform, very user-friendly and very accurate on their real-time tracking. Hasoffers also has fraud-protection software that prevents fraudulent conversions.
We are in fact in the beginning stages of creating our own tracking platform. We are currently in dialog with another company that will create it for us. I plan on implementing several elements that will produce larger levels of success for both NAMoffers and our affiliates. We are planning to implement Social media and SEM elements. Our existing affiliates will of course be the first to test this new platform. We look forward to having it live by the end of the fiscal year.
12. What are the criteria for a marketer to be accepted by your network? How do you prevent and handle fraud?
We run our company on trust. Based on traffic criteria, legitimacy and honesty we invite new affiliates in. We expect them to have a minimum of at least 5,000 visitors monthly. If an affiliate uses methods through SEM, Social or PPC, we need a description covering experience and proof showing past success with previous networks. In both cases, affiliates must provide a valid phone number and email that are not related to any free email accounts. We contact them by phone to discuss the possibilities of securing a working relationship with NAMoffers.
Although our tracking platform, Hasoffers, provides a certain level of fraud protection, we find that being in direct dialog with our affiliates (using phone, skype and email) has proven to work best. If any affiliate is not interested in an open dialog, they will not be invited into our network.
13. In your opinion, what are the best places for a new affiliate to learn affiliate marketing? What advice would you give for them?
My advice to “newbies” in affiliate marketing would be to find a mentor. Seek someone who has been in this business long enough to know what not to do. The mistakes you can make can cost you a lot in matters of trust and reliability. I would also suggest them to pick out a few of the biggest affiliate networks, choose a couple of offers and start sending traffic to them. With large accredited networks, you can assure legitimacy and if anything is wrong/not performing in regards to your traffic, you will be informed; learn the most classic mistakes quick from the big players. Besides that, I would sign up for a couple affiliate-forums. Communication with other “newbies” can also lend to avoiding mistakes.
The key to success in this business is to keep on keeping on! Find your niche, build up your network, find your strongest suit, hone in on your personal interests and keep focusing on those things. One of my mentors back in Denmark always reminded me, “APD” (Accept, Proof and Demand): Always accept your position and know you can’t make that first million without hard work. Simply accept your position and understand what other people demand of you. When that is done, you need to start proving yourself. Why should I as NAMoffers take you in as an affiliate? What can you do for me? When fulfilling the demands other people/networks/clients give you, you will automatically show a unique commitment and willingness to work under their premises. But this APD is only temporary. Once you have proven yourself, you will find yourself armed to be sitting in the demands chair. You will have differentiated yourself from the ignorant and find greater success more rapidly. I stand by the words of my mentor, and have used his guidance to get me where I am today.
14. In your experience, what are the three most critical elements of run a successful campaign.
The three most critical elements of a successful campaign, in my opinion, are: 1) Transparency of traffic sources. 2) Have the right graphic material. 3) Know how to find the right audience.
15. What’s the difference between a Super Affiliate and an Average Affiliate?
A Super Affiliate is one that can uphold a long-term relationship, be proactive, be transparent on how they drive traffic to offers and be aware of fraudulent elements. The bottom line is the production. Results will be the easiest way to separate oneself from the pack. No one is seeking out “average”- not in business life and not in personal life. A Super affiliate will be one of trust, open communication and great work ethic.
16. If you could change one thing about the affiliate industry, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about the industry, it would be creating a larger focus on local traffic. Everything is more or less targeted on countries and regions. This is something we are taking focus on within NAMoffers. It provides a local pride, like supporting your Mom and Pop’s market or restaurant instead of the corporate franchises within your neighborhood. I look forward to bringing this new affiliate idea live in the near future, focusing more on local websites and offers.
17. What do you think about where the industry is going?
Where NAMoffers may be going? What advice would you give to affiliates to keep up the pace. I am going to keep that answer to myself if you don’t mind. We do have big ideas for the future, but we don’t want to give too much away. I have some fresh ideas that will change the affiliate market as I know it, and look forward to taking on that adventure. Stay tuned…
18. What are your goals in 2011?
The goal for 2011 is to have our own custom-built affiliate program and tracking platform. We want to be the selected affiliate network when it comes to America´s exposure within Scandinavia and versa visa for Scandinavian companies.
19. What are your hobbies/interests/passions? What’s your favorite movie and why?
I use my spare time in the gym. I enjoy running and weight training to keep myself in shape. Sitting all day at the computer can get me antsy. I love a great workout after a long workday. Besides that I love to spend time with my wife and friends. I love to cook and compliment it with a good Italian wine. Although my ultimate passion is my company; it´s my baby. I am here to make a difference, to make my imprint in this world.
As for my favorite movie… that’s a hard one. I am a huge movie buff and will watch so many movies! Even twice.
20. Give us a little glimpse into what a typical day in your life looks like.
A day in the life of Frederik Drejfald: I get up at 7am EST and start working. With the time difference in Denmark being six hours ahead, I need to get up early, respond to emails and make all arrangements of action before the Danes finish their workday. After a few hours, I start looking into the American market. I follow up on affiliates, new networks and make sure all the team-members of the company are fulfilling their quota. Besides affiliates, we also do CPM/CPC display campaigns and web designs. After I have secured all checkpoints in regards to the advertising section, the day is over. Around 5 PM, I normally hit the gym to clear my head and get my body moving. After that, I walk home to wrap up any loose ends and plan out the next day so I can spend quality time with my wife (which mostly entails dinner, vino and a movie on the couch).
DECT 6.0 – Cordless Phones That Meet the Hype
You’ve likely heard the ballyhoo after every major cordless phone technology update. This Megahertz and that Gigahertz were all supposed to provide incredible range and amazing clarity. Well, the new-to-the-U.S. DECT cordless phone technology (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications or 1.9 GHz) really does live up to the hype. Although all DECT 6.0 cordless phones are not created equal, most DECT phone models provide a winning balance between exceptional voice clarity and suitable-to-fantastic range.
Why is DECT so special?
Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications is nothing more than a digital wireless communication technology that operates at 1.9 GHz. It’s popular with manufacturers (a good thing for consumers) because it’s a global standard, enabling them to produce fewer models to satisfy the needs of all countries. In general and all other technology components being equal, the lower the frequency, the longer the physical range you’ll get with your cordless phone. Phones that operate at lower frequencies (remember your old 49 MHz cordless phone from 1988) are also prone to much more interference, which significantly reduces voice clarity. When manufacturers launched phones at the higher frequencies, the opposite occurred as you might expect. Voice clarity improved dramatically with digital 5.8 GHz models, but physical range became a genuine problem…..especially in all the growing number of McMansions in the U.S. Some DECT 6.0 cordless phones can get up to 1000 ft of range from the base outdoors.
Though frequency is only one feature to examine in the search for a cordless phone, a DECT 6.0 phone is the best bet in today’s cordless phone market as long as all included features meet your needs. It’s also dedicated to cordless communication in residential, commercial and public environments, so you’re unlikely to be interfering with other home electronics. Besides premium voice quality and extended range, DECT technology is inherently more efficient with battery life. It’s not uncommon to see some DECT models with up to 12 hours of talk time, which can be ideal for those who work at home.
Which DECT Phone to Select?
First and foremost, look for a global brand you can trust. Because DECT is a global standard – where launching a U.S. product is much less expensive than in the past, you’ll see lots of “import brands” hitting the market. Price points vary depending on brand and features, but most DECT phones are at the same or lower cost than the 5.8 GHz phones they’re succeeding. Consider your usage as well. Will you be using the phone in a home office where you’ll need a headset jack? Surprisingly, only some DECT models have included a headset jack. Will you need multiple handsets? While most models are expandable, be cautious that a few are locked into the one included handset. There are many more features available, but most DECT phones handle core functionality (excellent voice quality and good range) really well. Look for reviews and comparisons online and consider asking your retailer for recommendations.
Free MLM Leads: 3 Simple Tips For Online Lead Generation
If I know anything about network marketing, I know that the first thing that newbies do when they decide to go into business for themselves is to jump online and search for ways to generate free MLM leads.
Seems reasonable to me.
After all, with more than one million people every month Googling “MLM,” you have to assume that there’s a tremendous market out there for attracting people to your opportunity.
What’s more, with people like multi-millionaires/billionaires Robert Kiyosaki, Donald Trump, Warren Buffet, and Jim Rohn talking up the industry (internationally-acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and author Rohn noted that network marketing is “the big wave of the future [that’s] taking the place of franchising, which now requires too much capital for the average person…”) you have to feel like you’re in a pretty good place.
The question is, how do you generate free MLM leads for your business and benefit from this rapidly-growing industry? Easy. Just follow these three steps every day, and watch your business begin to thrive:
Free MLM Leads Tip #1 -Comment on blogs and participate in forum conversations where people are looking for MLM advice.
Offering insightful tips, techniques, and insights into how to grow a successful MLM in forums where people are hanging out is a great way to drive traffic to your site. (Just be sure the forums you post in allow for links back to your blog so people know where to find you.)
And if you’re new to the industry and don’t yet feel like you know enough to offer advice, that’s okay. Make it a point to read and comment on 10 new blog posts every day and you’ll discover very quickly what it takes to be successful.
When you’re in the forums or posting comments on a blog, just be sure to be respectful of the community and be yourself. And if you can make someone laugh, or think, or inspire them in some way to keep going when the going gets tough, all the better.
Free MLM Leads Tip #2 – Interview experts in your field.
Oftentimes, many pros will work to bundle audio, visual, and print training material as a way of gaining a following and signing up new leads. You don’t have to do anything as involved as that, but it is a smart idea to conduct interviews with MLM pros who are willing to do so.
And there are a few very good reasons for this.
For starters, you’re going to learn a ton of insider techniques yourself.
And then, there’s the fact that having something on your blog with an MLM pro’s name attached to it gives you a certain level of clout… just by association.
What’s more, if you land an interview with some of the really heavy hitters in the industry, you may just grab some of the search traffic that their name generates.
Not bad for something that may take about an hour or two of your time to complete.
Free MLM Leads Tip #3 -Lead with a funded proposal
I’ve written several different articles about funded proposals, for the simple reason that they are a great way to earn additional streams of income for your business. In addition, funded proposal systems can help you generate free MLM leads and build wealth on the fast track – especially if the system you use is designed to reach out to your potential customers for you with well-written, effective email campaigns.
There are a handful of effective funded proposal services out there that you can choose from, but not all of them are created equal. To ensure that you pick the very best service for your network marketing needs, look for one that:
1) Offers extensive training for you and your team. I’ve been a marketing professional for over 18 years, but even with all of that expertise, there’s always more I can be learning – especially in the ever-changing world of network marketing. You want to be sure that the funded proposal system you decide on has extensive, effective training on offer and that the information they provide is up to date.
2) Diverse earnings potential. When a new prospect comes to your site to check out your MLM opportunity, even if they don’t join your team, you have the chance to make a commission if you are able to offer them a funded proposal system that will tie them into industry-specific affiliate programs.
3) Fantastic follow up. Once you start driving traffic to your site from the forums and other peoples’ blogs and visitors sign up for the free training your funded proposal system provides through your affiliate link, you’re free sit back and let the software do the selling.
You’ll want to partner with a system that features marketing campaigns with high-conversion, value-packed emails that get sent out on your behalf every few days. Do a quality check on the systems you are most interested in by joining for a trial period and then taking the system for a test drive. If you like what you see, you can’t go wrong.
Ready to jump in?
Generating free MLM leads for your business isn’t difficult to do, but be sure to take the time, be disciplined in your approach, and be constantly on the look out for new ideas that will jump start your creativity and keep you excited about being in the game.
Once you do, the free MLM leads will begin to find their way to your site, and you’ll be well on your way to building a successful network marketing company.
Understanding Morning Sickness
There are a number of things to look forward to while you are pregnant: glowing skin, thicker hair, and a curvy body, among others. But what about the more negative things? Although there is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, being pregnant can also bring along swollen feet, a feeling of vertigo, stretch marks, and perhaps the worst, morning sickness.
Estimates say that 75% of pregnant women suffer from morning sickness during the first trimester alone. Although some women report a lessening of the nausea and vomiting after these first three months, it takes even longer for half of the women to feel better. Also, morning sickness can come and go throughout the nine months, meaning that while you may get over your queasiness after the first three months, it can strike again later in your term.
The name “morning sickness” is not always an exact description of your stomachaches. While most women do say that they feel the worst in the early hours of the day, morning sickness can hit you at anytime or even last throughout the day without letting up. Typically, a soon-to-be mother will feel queasy, and the scent or sight of some items can send her completely over the edge and make her have to vomit immediately. For other women, the vomiting needs no trigger.
Frustratingly, doctors do not know exactly what leads to this pregnancy queasiness. During a pregnancy, there are so many physical and hormonal changes going on in your body that these are suspected to be the main contributors to your ill feelings. Some say it is related to your more sensitive sense of smell, caused by elevated levels of estrogen. Other researchers have noticed the correlation between the rise in the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin and the onset of morning sickness.
Thankfully, morning sickness does not really affect your baby. Even if vomiting keeps you from gaining weight during your first trimester, doctors are usually more worried that you are staying hydrated and not explicitly starving yourself. You don’t want to lose weight during the pregnancy, but for the most part, staying on a plateau is okay, at least during the beginning of your pregnancy.
However, intense vomiting that lasts the majority of your pregnancy can hurt your child. A baby whose mother has severe morning sickness is more likely to be born prematurely and with a low birth weight or size. Of course, these are not major issues in themselves, but premature birth can affect lung development and other health issues for a newborn.
Sometimes, doctors do not always aptly handle morning sickness, which can lead to health problems for your baby. If you believe that your mishandled nausea and vomiting has led to your baby having a birth injury or other health-related issues, you should consult the advice of a birth injury lawyer. For more information on birth injuries and the laws regarding this type of medical malpractice, check out the knowledgeable Philadelphia lawyers at Lowenthal & Abrams, PC today.
The 6 Qualities of Insurance Agents With Dominance Personality
Does personality contribute to the success of an insurance agent? Personality traits provide a recipe for success for one to identify and capitalize one’s unique strengths and qualities.
A behavioral profile assessment based on four styles or behavior traits i.e. Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Compliance has been instrumental to measure an individual behavior.
Insurance agents with Dominance personality have the following qualities that can enhance their sales capability and outcome:
(a) Competitiveness
Insurance agents with dominant personality are aggressive. They are always watchful of their peers and comparing their performance to others. They are hard wired to be the winners. Their competitiveness compels them to work harder.
There is nothing wrong with being competitive. Competitiveness is a valuable attribute. But the agents must direct their efforts toward the attainment of their business goals.
(b) Ambitious
They are motivated by big dreams and will not settle for mediocre performance. They are goal driven and clear about being excellent in every part of their business and personal lives.
Ambition is an internal motivator that makes them to get up early, stay up late and make whatever personal sacrifices necessary to achieve their goals. It is the inner fire that keeps them stay in momentum.
(c) Ego driven
To ego-driven individuals, satisfaction comes from victories. Their job is to win. They are aggressive in their approach and always have their eyes on the horizon looking for the next win.
They are willing to put in long hours. They do not give up easily but explore different options and approaches to succeed. They take advantage from every situation to put them ahead of competitors.
(d) Love challenges
They thrive on challenging environment. They are willing to pay the price for success. When facing obstacle, they have the courage to adopt new solutions. They are tenacious.
Driven by an overwhelming need to win, they strive for perfection. They set the bar high, jump over it and set new standard next time. They possess strong will and display tremendous amount of determination and persistence.
(e) Entrepreneurial
They have an entrepreneurial streak and are willing to seek new opportunities. They don’t mind taking risk in order to receive the rewards that can go along with it.
It is not unusual for them to be quick decision makers or selective listeners. They’re self-motivating and require little or no management involvement to succeed. They know what needs to be done. They dislike relying on others and hate being micromanaged.
(f) Result oriented
They set challenging goals and know what they want to accomplish. They make sure their goals are motivational and relevant to their personal situation. They visualize and focus on their target and take goal orientated actions on a daily basis.
They are no-nonsense individuals who have little time for small talk. They are problem solvers who seek expedient resolutions. Being task-oriented, they get annoyed if there is any delay in things they do.
The major personality dynamics of insurance agents with dominance style are boosters to for greater success in sales. Depending on the sales situation, other qualities may be required for success.
Your overall challenge in achieving sales breakthrough is to internalize the skills and knowledge requirements of the insurance sales job and then bring your competence to the next level using your personality strengths.
Important Facts About Asbestos and Asbestos Removal
If you have found there is asbestos in your home it is crucial that you immediately have the asbestos removed. Asbestos is highly dangerous to you, your family and your pets.
Definition of Asbestos
To help you understand what asbestos is, asbestos is made up of a group of minerals. The minerals in asbestos have long and thin fibrous crystals. Your naked eye is not able to see all of the asbestos and can easily be inhaled causing serious illness. If you have inhaled asbestos it will plunge deep into your lungs. Your lung’s linings will be eaten away by the asbestos causing difficulty in breathing and deadly cancer. If you are diagnosed by a doctor with Asbestosis or Mesothelioma it is not curable.
Years ago asbestos was used in building houses due to how strong it is, durable and helps to fireproof a home. The asbestos is found in insulation, roofing, and tiles in homes in older homes. Asbestos is banned from using in new homes due to the dangerous and incurable health hazards it can cause.
Over more recent years the affects of Asbestos have become more obvious and on 31st December 2003 new laws were introduced to ban the use, re-use, selling or distribution of any Asbestos products of any kind.
Who can Remove Asbestos?
You must hire a fully licensed and certified company to remove asbestos due to their dangerous content. An experienced company should be chosen that will safely remove your roof and is able to replace your roof with today’s standard of up-to-date safe materials.
It is critical the business you use is fully equipped and qualified to complete any asbestos removal. They need to be certified and in Australia the business must be licensed by WorkCover.
When dealing with a business for asbestos removal ensure they have a solid asbestos management plan and they have a plan to replace the materials with safer, more suited alternatives.
Top 5 Tips to finding a business to fix your asbestos problem
1. Always seek business that have proven experience to ensure they carefully remove the asbestos from your beloved home or business.
2. Only use businesses that hire tradesmen that are highly trained to take care of your roof.
3. Ensure the business you hire have a clearly laid out plan in case of an emergency to reduce of prevent more damage to your home or business.
4. Look for a business to looks at every job on a case by case scenario, asking questions to better understand how to remove your asbestos quickly and with the least amount of danger
5. Finally, only EVER use business that is Fully licensed and certified to remove asbestos and ask for their qualifications and license details.
After all, you’re placing the life of you, your family and friends into their hands and you need to ensure in years to come you will remain happy and healthy.
