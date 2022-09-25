News
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard active; Jordan Poyer out for ailing Bills secondary
The Miami Dolphins will have left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard available for Sunday’s matchup of AFC East unbeatens with the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Neither of the three-time Pro Bowlers, who both entered Sunday questionable, were listed among inactive players for the Dolphins (2-0) announced 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff.
Meanwhile, the already-ailing Bills (2-0) added safety Jordan Poyer to their inactives. Buffalo’s entire starting secondary of Poyer and fellow Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (reserve/PUP) and Dane Jackson are out against a Dolphins pass game that is red hot after a 42-38 come-from-behind win last week in Baltimore.
The Bills will try to keep up with Miami’s speedy wide receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle – who combined for 22 receptions, 361 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 2 win at the Ravens – with rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, plus nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, and backup safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin.
Armstead is set to play and start at his left tackle post despite missing the week of practice nursing a toe injury. He will likely be matched up often with All-Pro Bills edge rusher Von Miller on a Dolphins offensive line that already has Greg Little in for right tackle Austin Jackson, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Howard, who was limited with a groin injury at Thursday and Friday practices after missing Wednesday’s session, will draw the assignment of limiting Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs.
wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs) is also available for Miami after going in questionable. The other Dolphin that entered questionable, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), is out for Sunday.
Miami already had tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) listed as out entering Sunday.
Other Dolphins inactives are running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. The rookie signal-caller and wideout are healthy scratches for the third time in three weeks.
The Bils also have defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips and center Mitch Morse among inactives. Wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, who entered questionable, are active.
This story will be updated.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks active as expected for Vikings vs. Lions
As expected, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was active for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kendricks was listed as questionable for the game due to a toe injury and was limited in practice Friday but all indications then were that he would play.
Inactive for the Vikings were safety Harrison Smith (concussion) and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps), who both had been ruled out Friday, offensive lineman Chris Reed, running back Ty Chandler, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo.
Hyde5: Five ways Dolphins beat Bills, starting with attacking a depleted secondary
1. Pick a guy, let it fly. That was Dan Marino’s line and it should be Tua Tagovailoa’s Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Buffalo. Due to injury, the Bills start two rookies at cornerback and two sixth-round picks with one combined start between them at safety. Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen White should be able to find places to pick on again this week. The Bills are without three-fourths of their starting secondary with 2021 All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and second-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde joining 2019 All-Pro cornerback Tre’davious White on the injury list. Hyde is out for the year. Poyer and Hyde combined for 10 interceptions last year, the most of any safety tandem.
In their place are two sixth-round picks with one career start combined in Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Hamlin has no starts and 78 defensive snaps over the past two years. Rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam will start at cornerback. You don’t think the Dolphins passing game is salivating? Mike McDaniel should be able to create mismatches considering there are three reserves to go at. Tua threw against two fourth-round rookies last week in Baltimore. Now instead of throwing at veteran stars he’s going against bit players. There will be chances assuming …
2. Terron Armstead’s toe holds up. The Bills are also without two defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. The middle of the Dolphins line should hold up fine. Armstead didn’t practice this week with a toe issue but is expected to play. He’s needed to block Von Miller, assuming the Bills don’t shuffle him to the other side to go at right tackle Greg Little. Last week, Little played as well as injured starter Austin Jackson. The Bills have a good pass rush with Miller and Greg Rousseau on the edges (though Rousseau moved inside at times last week). But a great Bills defense that’s given up a total of 17 points through two games is hurt by injury.
3. Contain Josh Allen. The Dolphins should be able to score, considering their firepower and the Bills missing five defensive players. The question is if Allen goes off on the Dolphins defense like Lamar Jackson did for three quarters last Sunday. Does a pass rush emerge? Allen can run with power where Jackson did with flash. He also can throw the ball and his offense put up 31 points at the Los Angeles Rams and 41 against Tennessee. You’re not going to stop Allen. But the idea is to not let him have the kind of game that can win the day. That means …
4. The Dolphins cornerbacks have to hold up. Xavien Howard didn’t practice with a groin issue this week, even though the idea was he should play. They need him because even with undrafted rookie Kader Kohou playing well for injured Byron Jones at the other corner, the Bills receivers are dangerous. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis make as imposing a receiving tandem as Hill and Waddle.
5. Depth. How deep are these teams? In the heat, with their injuries, this will be a big test for a Buffalo team that started its rebuild a couple of years before the Dolphins and has been a contender the past two seasons. The Dolphins have had a jillion draft picks in recent years to build up their depth. It’s early in the season to have to depend on it, but a 1 p.m. kickoff in September demands everyone play.
Prediction: Dolphins 34, Bills 31. I’ve added some more points from a mid-week prediction due to the injuries. At home, riding confidence and given the state of the Bills secondary, I think the Dolphins come out 3-0.
Real World Economics: Accidents will happen; how we respond is the question
Even today, $50 million is a lot of money. When damages in that amount recently were awarded to a local brewery worker scalded over 40 percent of his body in his workplace, my eyebrows probably were not the only ones raised.
And many others must have wondered why the case was even in court — most such work injuries are handled under Minnesota’s Workers’ Compensation system.
The news struck me particularly hard though. Just the evening before, I had been reviewing familiar old papers detailing someone else’s burn sufferings: On Sept. 7, 1970, another man also suffered burns on 40 percent of his body, plus “surgical amputation, right leg” and “multiple fragment wounds both legs, chest.” Five of the other 10 people wounded that day also had burns. And then there were four with a terse “KIA — Burns 100% body.” That’s “Killed in Action,” by the way. One of those four would receive a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for saving others.
Moreover, news of the brewery scalding settlement came days after the obituary of Dr. Ronald Glasser, the HCMC pediatric nephrologist whose book “365 Days” is a classic of Vietnam War literature. Few can read its final chapter, “The Burn Ward,” without weeping.
No, this is not a diatribe about bad treatment of wounded veterans compared with others. Rather, it is a reflection on how terrible things happen in life to all sorts of people for all sorts of reasons, and how we deal with it as a society.
How, as a society, do we act to help those hurt, to enable their recovery and facilitate as good a life as possible going forward? What incentives do we construct to minimize horrendous injuries? Do we punish those whose lapses cause harm to others — and how?
Start by thinking that, to have a just society, most people would want mechanisms to reduce the frequency of injuries. Most would want medical and rehabilitative care for those injured. Many favor ongoing benefits so that those gravely harmed could still have rewarding lives. Some would like to see punishment for those whose decisions make such injuries more common.
But how do we reach these goals? What role can economic insights play?
It is obvious that liability lawsuits, such as the one just decided, provide a mechanism — large damage awards — to compensate those harmed, and incentives — judgments or high insurance premiums to be paid — to motivate safety measures. At times these can be “punitive” both in fact and in law.
Small-L libertarians, who value the insights of Nobel Laureate Ronald Coase, argue that if we could just get “property rights,” which include tort liability, just so, government regulatory agencies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are unneeded. Decisions by judges and juries would compensate those harmed, punish offending owners and managers and create incentives to not harm again. Accidents will still happen, but free markets will save the day.
That thinking, of course, depends on some key assumptions. One is that the financial and political power of both sides entering a courtroom is equal. Another is that all parties have inexpensive access to all relevant information, including on how to sue. Yet another is that there are no “transaction costs,” little details like hiring lawyers, interviewing witnesses or finding the right expert witnesses.
Moreover, there is an assumption that different cases merit different degrees of societal worth or value. Incinerate large parts of your body while running a meth lab and, unless you’ve saved up lots of dirty money, you should just die in pain. Be in the lead armored personnel carrier rushing out to try to catch those mortaring the LZ, and the nation’s taxpayers must pay for your care and provide modest help for the rest of your life. Such distinctions should seem obvious.
But what about the sophomore at the Christian college who thinks, “what a great prank! Break into the transformer vault, pull a lever and black out all the dorms!” Or the 70-year-old farmer who forgets to flip the breaker before climbing into the loft of his milkhouse to clean the refrigeration coils with solvent? What about the toddler who tugs on the dish towel under the kettle of scalding pasta water? And should the value distinction be any different if the toddler’s parent is a teenage drop-out single mom or a rising star at a prestigious law firm? If the teens around the campfire that someone throws gas on are singing Kumbaya or smoking weed?
The answer is that we, like most other industrialized nations, have a hodge-podge of safety regulations, public and private health care, disability benefits, insurance, tort suits and private insurance. These are not necessarily logical, just or efficient. Some are based on objective collective values, some based on the subjective circumstances of the victim and the liable party. In most cases, the phrase, “All things being equal … ” rarely rings true.
Our country is heavy on tort actions and damages, light on socialized health services. Taxpayer provided rehabilitation and disability benefits are more abundant in much of Europe, with liability suits difficult. Few other nations anywhere allow contingency fees for attorneys or for “punitive damages.”
There is much evidence that the liability-suit-friendly U.S. system creates incentives for actions that sap economic efficiency. On the flip-side, there also is much evidence that Japan’s legal hostility to actions for damages allows businesses in that country to abuse the public.
In the U.S., businesses hire thousands of lawyers to defend in such suits. And these lawyers increasingly devise ever more opaque ways to get customers to surrender their rights to sue with small-print clauses to which we often unwittingly consent by clicking an “I agree” box every time we order something online, download software or reading material, or apply for a credit card.
Things could be worse. They are in almost every developing economy. And they could be better. Government workers’ compensation systems were developed more than a century ago after it became apparent that existing civil tort liability solutions for workplace deaths and injuries had outcomes that were haphazard, drawn-out, often unjust and carried huge transaction costs relative to harms being settled. Workers’ comp systems are far from perfect, but better than we had in the days of Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.” However politically contentious, OSHA and other regulatory measures have sharply reduced workplace injuries and deaths, albeit, according to some, at an unnecessarily high cost in wasted resources.
“Citizen juries” or panels of experts can come up with sound recommendations for improvement. But our current political system is so polarized that meaningful reform of workplace and product liability law or of lax-funded rehabilitation services or of disability benefits seems impossible.
There are no clear answers here, just painful questions about which to soul search a bit.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022
The UET (University Entrance Test) Result for SKUAST Kashmir is declared as on 21st of September 2022, and the Document Verification Process has also began as on 24th of Sep, 2022.
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix 2022
PROGRAMME GENERAL + CATEGORY
SEATS FINANCE
SEATS
BSc Agriculture (Hons) 70 Seats 40 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) in Sericulture 27 Seats 13
Seats
B.V.Sc & A.H. 59 Seats 30 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) in Sericulture 27 Seats 13 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons).Horticulture 91 Seats 45 Seats
B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering) 27 Seats 12 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry 31 Seats 16 Seats
B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) 27 Seats 12 Seats
Also Check: SKUAST Kashmir Result 2022
SKAUST K Category – wise Reservation 2022
General (OM) 50 %
Scheduled Caste 08 %
Scheduled Tribe 10 %
Weak and Under Privileged Classes, Social Castes (OSC) 04 %
Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control/
International Border (ALC/IB) 04 %
Residents of Backward Area (RBA) 10 %
Pahari Speaking People (PSP) 04 %
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10 %
The post SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Live updates: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones on site at Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins try to get to 3-0 with a 2-0 AFC East record for the first time since 1998.
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and David Furones break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discuss Sunday’s big game against the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answered readers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
