News
Families Dress Toddlers As Babies To Avoid Rising Disney Park Prices
Ticket prices are so high at Disney resorts that some parents apparently dress up toddlers as babies to avoid the cost.
A recent TikTok video of a mother dressing up a toddler as a baby in a stroller has gone viral with the mum in the video unrepentant at the economic trickery.
“We [paid] for our tickets and witnessed the funniest thing we have ever seen so we decided to share it so you can laugh too,” one woman said in the video, according to the New York Post.
The video sparked a debate over the practice with many commentators backing the mum since prices at Disney resorts skyrocketed.
The newspaper notes that admission to Disney World ranges from $109 to $159 per person for a day ticket. The park also maintains that anyone aged three and over must pay the full ticket price.
A viral video from TikTok allegedly shows a family trying to get a child into Magic Kingdom at Disney World using a stroller.
—FOX’s LiveNOW (@livenowfox) September 24, 2022
Some former Disney gate employees even responded to the message and said they were always instructed to just let it go when parents tried this ploy.
Disneyland also drives up the prices. The park has increased its ticket prices this year, and as a result, its premier ticket costs $1,599 per person.
The park has let visitors know that its old $1,399 per person pass was scrapped at the start of the 2022 season. But the higher fees aren’t the only price change. Ticket prices have increased across the board at Disneyland this year. Its lowest package increased by $100 per person while several other tiers increased by $50.
Disneyland also raised prices last year.
With costs rising at all Disney properties, the costs of visiting theme parks have soared out of reach for the average American family, Fox Business Network reported in May.
Disney’s price hike comes amid a nationwide rise in inflation that has Americans scrambling to pay for daily necessities, such as food, gas and energy, as even as wages stagnate and fail to keep up with inflation.
The price hikes also come on the heels of Disney’s rampant leap into leftist politics with its vocal and extremely public political campaign to stop Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act – which bars kindergarten to third grade to be exposed to gender identity politics in the classroom.
Disney lost its battle to stop the law that would prevent preteen children from being exposed to radical left-wing gender politics in schools across the sunny state. But, despite the loss, Disney chief Bob Chapek has vowed to continue the fight to have the Common Sense Act repealed.
The full-frontal attack on Florida’s children prompted state Republicans to pass a bill that dismantled Disney’s special tax jurisdiction, reversing decades-old tax breaks and social exclusions that had been implemented in the mid-1960s.
The shift to left-leaning politics as well as its continued policy of pushing the radical gay agenda into all aspects of its entertainment properties has sent shares of the company plummeting, adding to the 30% free fall in share value. company over the past 12 months. And on April 20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reported Disney as its worst performing stock of the year.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
News
Funding India’s airline growth plans and why an overhaul is needed
mini
With interest rates rising, the rupee depreciating and yields falling, some airlines are facing a real challenge. Namely, finance growth. The old ways won’t hold up. An overhaul is needed, writes aviation expert Satyendra Pandey
The past decade has seen voluminous aircraft orders by Indian airlines. Collectively, Indian airlines operate a fleet of around 600 aircraft. More than 80% of this fleet is rented. Add to that an aircraft order pipeline of 850 aircraft that need to be funded and deployed. For weaker players without the support of a strong parent company or balance sheet, deploying and funding these assets slowly becomes a challenge. And with interest rates rising, the rupee depreciating and yields falling, some airlines are facing a real challenge. Namely, finance growth. The old ways won’t hold up. A reflection is necessary.
Overreliance on sale-and-leaseback
A sale and leaseback (SLB) model is where the airline acquires the aircraft at an attractive price and sells it to a lessor – ideally at a profit – and leases it for its own use. SLBs are important because they generate cash and also help the airline manage its fleet flexibility. Additionally, as the airline introduces new aircraft, operating costs, including maintenance costs, remain competitive. Shorter fleet replacement cycles also allow the airline to introduce new technologies more quickly. But the flip side is that airlines end up with thin asset balance sheets, over time they end up paying more for the asset. And when clauses are not fully provisioned, it causes difficulties for both the airline and the lessor. This is a fact that is gradually emerging.
The end of the last decade saw an era of low interest rates, smooth aircraft orders and a highly competitive leasing industry. With several new lessors eager to do business, airlines were offered very attractive terms without the solvency that would normally be required. But unfortunately, that’s just not the case with the industry today.
Structural issues, including balance sheet strength, continue to be overlooked
Worse, due to weak balance sheets, some airlines are entering into financing deals, including sale-leasebacks, to free up working capital. Add to that the fact that the airline then finds itself with an additional aircraft to deploy and it has an impact on industry returns. And therefore the capacity and tariff wars which will intensify in the short term to the detriment of cash flow and profitability. Capital calls are almost certain.
As of this writing, structural issues, including balance sheet strength, continue to be overlooked. The pandemic laid bare the loopholes and for lenders looking for assets on the balance sheet, they were rare. So came cash flow liens, promises of future funding, and continual deferral, delay, renegotiation, and demands. And for some fault lines were never quite addressed. This situation is untenable to say the least and only postpones the inevitable to a future date.
Diversification of funding needed
Despite the talk of traffic growth and market potential, when Indian airlines are viewed through the lens of profitability, very few succeed. Consistent profitability that provides an adequate return on capital is lacking. And aircraft being the largest investment costs for airlines, they must be planned, negotiated and deployed with risk in mind. All hopes cannot simply rest on growth. Because when that growth stalls, there’s simply no recourse.
For Indian aviation, demand is certainly well oriented. And capacity will follow. But this capacity must be financed. And funding Indian airlines’ growth plans is a task in itself. And a reflection is necessary.
—Satyendra Pandey is the managing partner of aviation consultancy AT-TV. Opinions expressed are personal
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4
Next week, the college football schedule switches to October, which means about a third of the season has been played, but even less has been settled.
Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State had previously split – unanimous selections every four weeks – but several teams are vying for fourth place.
USC and Clemson became the leaders of this group.
The Trojans struggled for most of Saturday’s game at Oregon State, trailing for the first time this season. USC didn’t take its first lead until early in the fourth quarter and it took a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison with 1:13 to give them the final margin.
Clemson survived a Wake Forest-record six touchdown passes from Sam Hartman to beat the Demon Deacons in double overtime and continues to be a playoff factor.
Tennessee earned its first playoff consideration of the season after a 38-33 win over Florida. The Vols are off to their first 4-0 start since 2016, also the last time they defeated the Gators.
Ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, Michigan has yet to convince ESPN voters of its legitimacy. The Woverines’ first three opponents have had no FBS wins at this point and Michigan had their hands full at home against previously undefeated Maryland on Saturday.
With all that in mind, here’s how ESPN’s college football reporters view the current playoff picture.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Bill Connell: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC
David Hall: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Washington
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Tennessee
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Paulo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
David Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
espn
News
Paris Hilton showcases her signature style as the show returns to Milan
It’s hot.
On September 23, Paris Hilton returned to the catwalks for the first time in a year, closing Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. The simple life alum showcased an ultra-glamorous take on her signature look seen in the early 2000s, wearing a plunging, shimmering pink mini dress paired with hot pink fingerless gloves and a matching veil and stilettos.
“Live on the catwalk and close the show for @Versace Spring/Summer 2023,” Paris wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @Donatella_Versace for this iconic night! #It’s hot #Sliving #Versace #MFW #Barbiecore.”
The Paris in love The star, who last walked on a catwalk at the Blonds’ NYFW show in September 2021, was joined at the Versace presentation by other runway models Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Sheikhand Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid. Seated in the front row were other celebrities such as the model Camila Morrone—including ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio was recently romantically linked to Gigi, Norman, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham.
Entertainment
News
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to her 7th child with Alec Baldwin, ‘Ilaria Catalina Irena’
Sept. 24 (UPI) — Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday to Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, her seventh child with Alec Baldwin and her eighth, she announced on Instagram Saturday.
” She’s there ! We are thrilled to present our little dream come true,” Hilaria Baldwin wrote in the caption of her post.
“She and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings spend the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Lots of love to you all. We are very happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.
Ilaria, weighing 6lb 13oz, is now the couple’s youngest child after Carmen, 9; Raphael, 7 years old; Leonard, 5 years old; Romeo, 4 years old; and Eduardo and Lucia — who are both under 2 years old.
The mother explained how Lucia, just six months younger than her brother Eduardo, was born via surrogate in an Instagram post in August 2021.
“Whenever I meet people and they ask me the age of my children, I wait for their awkward moment when they calculate the age difference of my last two babies. I have not yet found the transparent way to explain it,” Hilaria Baldwin said at the time.
“What I do know is that I’m so existential now, becoming a mom, what makes us family, bonds, communities… what makes us belong. The paths and nuances may be different, but meaning is what gives meaning to our existence.
Alec Baldwin, 64, shares another child, Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Breitbart News
News
Nestlé to invest Rs 5,000 Crore by 2025 in capacity and brand building in India: CEO Mark Schneider
mini
This was Schneider’s first visit to a global market since the Covid-19 pandemic hit as well as the first board meeting in an international market, which is an indication of the importance of India, he told Storyboard18 – CNBC-TV18, in an exclusive interview.
Nestle, the world’s largest food company, has ambitions to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India by 2025, CEO Mark Schneider said during his week-long visit to the country, which is the Nestlé’s tenth global market. The new investments will help the company accelerate its core business in the country and take advantage of new growth opportunities in established and emerging categories.
It was Schneider’s second visit to the country since joining the Swiss food and beverage group from healthcare group Fresenius in 2017, where he was chief executive. This is also its first visit to a global market since the Covid-19 pandemic hit as well as the first board meeting in an international market, which is an indication of the importance and India’s impact on Nestlé’s global agenda, Schneider shared during an exclusive high-profile interview with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani on CNBC-TV18.
Schneider also said the investment would focus on capital expenditures, expanding and improving Nestlé India’s brand portfolio, acquisitions in emerging segments and establishing new factories.
Today, 99% of what Nestlé sells in India is made in India and the company also has a global R&D center in the country.
The company has also stepped up its sustainability efforts to address the many challenges it faces today, with a focus on the new bottom line – People, Planet, Profits.
In India, initiatives under Nestlé’s “Commitment to Society” relate to the areas of nutrition awareness with the Nestlé Healthy Kids program (launched in 2009) and the Jagriti project to encourage good nutrition practices and food and encourage the use of public health services. In rural development, Nestlé leads Dairy Development (1961) and the Nescafé Plan (2012) to improve the quality and sustainability of coffee sourcing and production. Others include the Spice plan, the Vriddhi project and the Hilldaari project to promote better management of waste collection and segregation.
Nestlé has had a presence in India for over a century and Schneider shared that in the past 60 years since Nestlé started manufacturing in India, it has invested over Rs 8,000 crore in its operations here.
“In 1961 we started our first manufacturing site and so throughout that period it has been Rs 8,000 crore and now in the next three years it will be Rs 5,000 crore,” Schneider told a panel discussion with the media. The investment, subject to board approval, is intended to accelerate core business and increase capital expenditure, development work and brand building with sustainability as one of the main pivots.
Don’t miss the full interview on CNBC-TV18.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Looks Super Scary
A couple move into their dream home in upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, but things quickly turn into a nightmare when disturbing letters start appearing in their mailbox. “Your house is my obsession, and now you are too,” intones a voice in the new trailer that dropped during Netflix Tudum Fan Event Saturday. ” Who am I ? It might not scare you yet, but it will.
Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) co-created the limited series based on the true unsolved mystery of the Broaddus family’s disturbing experience at their new Dutch Colonial in Westfield, New Jersey. Current residents of the town apparently don’t like to talk much about the “Watcher House”, so named because the unidentified correspondent signed the letters “The Watcher”.
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play the new owners of the Brannocks. “Can you keep us safe?” the Brannocks’ son asks his father in the disturbing new trailer featuring strange neighbors and sinister threats. Dad doesn’t look too confident.
Mia Farrow and Richard Kind also appear in the series, which premieres on Netflix on October 13, just in time for Halloween. The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge plays real estate agent Karen Calhoun and has previously appeared as the character in a short teaser in which she points out the house’s perks, including the vintage freight elevator. “I tell you,” she said. “You could accommodate a person there.”
CNET
Families Dress Toddlers As Babies To Avoid Rising Disney Park Prices
Funding India’s airline growth plans and why an overhaul is needed
College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4
Paris Hilton showcases her signature style as the show returns to Milan
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to her 7th child with Alec Baldwin, ‘Ilaria Catalina Irena’
Nestlé to invest Rs 5,000 Crore by 2025 in capacity and brand building in India: CEO Mark Schneider
‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Looks Super Scary
‘Resilient’ Tennessee Volunteers relish second win over Florida in 18 years
Watch Nicola Coughlan read the opening lines of Bridgerton Season 3
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice President Harris’ visit
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone