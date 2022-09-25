News
Gophers continue to roll in dominating 34-7 win over Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — When Michigan State’s offense finally earned a first down on its third drive Saturday, the more than 70,000 fans at Spartan Stadium gave their team a mocking cheer.
By that point, the Gophers offense had been humming along with 14 first downs and had staked a 17-0 lead.
The Spartans finally started to click to begin the third quarter but their 70-yard drive deep into Minnesota territory was dashed when Thomas Rush forced a fumble and Justin Walley recovered it.
Minnesota then put together a 90-yard touchdown drive to deflate any hope for a Spartans comeback in a 34-7 victory.
The Big Ten opener was supposed to be a stiff test after Minnesota had manhandled three inferior nonconference opponents. But it was more of the same.
Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) was a 3-point favorite and made that look outrageously conservative against Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten).
Minnesota had lost five straight to Michigan State since 2009, and the hadn’t traveled to East Lansing since 2013, when they lost 14-3. The Gophers had prepared for a hostile environment Saturday, but their play made it docile.
Before the Spartans earned a first down, their fans had more genuine applause for a frisbee-catching dog, who entertained during a timeout break.
The Gophers lost top receiver Chris Autman-Bell to a season-ending knee injury last week, but 10 other caught passes Saturday.
Tanner Morgan completed 23 of 26 yards for 268 yards with three touchdowns, two to Daniel Jackson and one to Nick Kallerup.
The Gophers led 17-0 at the half, and they started very fast.
Minnesota generated some big passing plays on its opening drive, with Morgan completions to Michael Brown Stephens (11 yards), Dylan Wright (15) and Brevyn Spann-Ford (18). It was just the start.
After Mo Ibrahim had his own big gain of 21 yards on one rush, he capped the long drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. It was his 41st career touchdown, which broke a tie with Darrell Thompson for most in program history.
Minnesota doubled its lead midway through the first quarter when Morgan finding his first completion to
The Spartans punted on its opening two drives, and Minnesota’s kicker Matthew Trickett tacked on a 26-yard field goal to make it 17-0.
It was still early, but it was way more than enough.
Twins’ Byron Buxton says he knew in April he needed knee surgery
Byron Buxton hit a pop up high into the sky, and as a trio of Boston fielders tried to fight the sun to locate it, the speedy center fielder raced into second base.
When he got there, it was clear something was wrong. Buxton went down on all fours, slapped the infield dirt and then hopped around before leaving the game immediately.
That was April 15 at Fenway Park, and it was on that road trip that Buxton found out that at some point, his right knee would likely require a procedure. The surgery, the Twins announced on Friday, will take place next week and will be an arthroscopic procedure to help clean up a knee issue, which the Twins have called severe tendinitis. It has been bothering Buxton all season.
“I knew what needed to happen with surgery,” Buxton said. “With that being said, you kind of push that off to the end of the season and mentally you try to go out and focus on what you can do to help the team.”
Buxton played in 92 games, and for most of them, he said it required four and a half hours of treatment just to get his knee ready and loose enough to play. His knee often forced him out of the lineup, even with a number of days off and days at designated hitter. When he was able to play, his performance made him an all-star for the first time in his career.
Buxton finished the season hitting .224 with a .833 OPS and 28 home runs. His 4.0 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference) is second on the team behind shortstop Carlos Correa, despite playing in so many fewer games, and his 136 OPS+ (100 is league average) is the second-highest of his career.
“It was kind of like, (I) didn’t want to miss none of the season, was playing good, and, at the moment, I could play with it mentally and physically,” Buxton said. “I wouldn’t say it was nothing to worry about. But at the time, it wasn’t like it is now.”
Buxton never went on the injured list for his knee, gritting his way through the discomfort. Instead, it was a hip strain, which is expected to resolve with time, that sent him there on Aug. 23.
While the Twins were initially hopeful that Buxton could return this month, as they fell deeper out of contention, that no longer made sense.
“Probably could have came back. I’ve been in a lot of pain, but just to get to 100 games, for me, that’s not helping the team in any way, shape or form possible, in this year or the future,” Buxton said. “So it’s more of a battle within myself to understand, ‘All right, this is the best thing for you to do,’ rather than, ‘All right, this is what I want to do.’ ”
Buxton said he expects the recovery process to end up being around six to eight weeks, which he then hopes will lead into a normal offseason that will leave him ready in time for spring training.
“When I look at people who are good at what they do, playing Major League Baseball every day, I mean, he did it with a fraction of his normal strength and with really no lower half in his swing at times, without being able to run after he hit the ball on many days,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And he still was extraordinarily productive, star-quality player. Let’s get him right. And let’s see what he can do next year over a full year.”
City’s Puerto Ricans in ‘terrible destruction’ after Hurricane Fiona in despair over initial aid exclusion
SAN GERMÁN, Puerto Rico – Jorge Luis Rivera, his wife and two young daughters were trapped for two days inside their home after Hurricane Fiona hit their farm, knocking down large trees and dragging down water from flood, asphalt and hard-earned crops on the sloping road in front of their property.
“It became a river, it took all the earth with it, all the asphalt. It took it all,” Rivera, 36, said in Spanish, speaking from his farm on Friday afternoon.
Landslides cut off Rivera’s farm, where it still lacks electricity and water, until heavy machinery arrived to try to clean up the destruction. Even some of the machines were damaged in the process, he said.
In San Germán, a municipality in southwestern Puerto Rico, families were trapped as tall trees in the area fell under the weight of Fiona’s winds and heavy rains, collapsing and cutting off roads. Some houses have suffered heavy damage and are without electricity and water.
Yet San Germán is among 20 municipalities initially excluded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s request for individual assistance, based on the declaration of major disaster requested by the Governor of Puerto Rico and approved by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Most of the towns excluded were in the Southwest region, where Hurricane Fiona entered and left untold devastation.
Puerto Rican officials insist that more municipalities can be added to the major disaster declaration and request individual assistance once they have more information about the damage.
According to Puerto Rico’s Secretary of State, Omar Marrero.
“Almost All Lost”
But the residents of San Germán were frustrated that they could not immediately request individual help.
Rivera’s crops were “almost all lost”, he said, as he climbed through the green and brown wreckage of Finca Ilán Ilán, part of Puerto Rico’s agroecological movement for sustainable agriculture. . His calf-high boots were covered in mud, and he carried a machete to smash his way safely through all the debris.
Gone are the hundreds of avocados, coffee, eggplants, zucchini, and other crops that Rivera produces and sells to the community, primarily to nearby restaurants. What’s left is also wasted, as his regular customers have no electricity or water to reopen their businesses.
“I try not to come here often, it depresses me too much,” he said, shaking his head and looking away from the wreckage of his crops. He estimates it could take him months to get power back, as it took more than five and a half months for power to return five years ago after Hurricane Maria.
The family’s generator broke down and to save what was left of the crops to feed his family, he hooked up his fridge to his car as a makeshift power source.
Nearly half of the 1.5 million electricity customers were still without power six days after the Fiona caused an island-wide blackout On Saturday morning, around 683,000 electricity customers had their electricity restored, which is about 47% of all customers, according to the Puerto Rican government’s emergency portal. Most customers who have been reconnected to the grid are in the northeast, where the storm caused less damage.
Seventy-eight per cent, or 1,035,743 customers, had their water service restored by Saturday morning, according to the Water and Sewer Authority. As of Thursday, nearly 440,000 of these customers are served by temporary generators powering some water bombs. About 292,000 customers (22%) still have no water.
“Until FEMA comes along, I don’t know how we’re going to handle this”
Adrián Vázquez Bandas, 24, said in Spanish that residents of his hometown were extremely frustrated and upset by the exclusion of FEMA assistance.
“I go out here every day and I see the need out there,” said Vázquez Bandas, an agronomist and community organizer in the southwest region of the Instituto para la Agroecología, a local nonprofit that supports agroecological collectives. “Over here we have cables on the ground, collapsed bridges. I go out with my saw, drill, screws to clear the way if I come across any fallen debris trees.
The day before, Vázquez Bandas had helped install blue tarps in the homes of eight families who live near him.
“Although we are able to provide them with the materials they need to repair their roofs, all they can do is put up these blue tarps,” he said.
Many farmers in the southern and western regions lost all their crops. Despite the dismal result, Vázquez Bandas said his first instinct was to come out and help.
“They worked as emergency volunteers, cleaning up debris, setting up blue tarps,” he said. “They tell me they’d rather go out there and help than stay on their farms and mourn their loss.”
On Friday afternoon, 69-year-old Carmen Vázquez Ramos stood inside what was left of her wooden house as rain poured down in San Germán. Part of the house was destroyed by the storm, the mangled remains of its thin metal roof covering what was once a small wooden structure painted a brilliant sky blue. The washing machines disappeared with it, and the bathroom and kitchen were also damaged.
nbcnews
Minneapolis couple completes canoe and bike trek around perimeter of Minnesota
Last September, a Minneapolis couple pedaled and paddled through Grand Forks, N.D., on the first leg of a bicycle-and-canoe trek around Minnesota that started Aug. 2, 2021, on the St. Croix River and would take them as far as Rainy Lake before they called it a season in mid-September.
When Tony and Kathy Mommsen traveled by bicycle, Tony would tow their canoe on a makeshift trailer. When paddling, the couple would carry their Trek 520 touring bicycles onboard their 18½-foot Wenonah Odyssey canoe.
The trip took them on an east-to-west route across southern Minnesota and eventually down the Red River to Kittson County in northwest Minnesota and east through such communities as Hallock, Badger, Roseau and Warroad.
They arrived at Rainy Lake on Sept. 14, 2021.
This summer, the Mommsens finished the trek — more or less — but instead of traveling with both canoes and bicycles, they divided the trip into two parts, pedaling from Grand Portage, Minn., to St. Croix Falls, Wis., from July 15 until July 21.
Then, on July 29, friends gave them a ride to Crane Lake, where they launched their canoes and paddled along the Minnesota-Ontario border, arriving back at Grand Portage on Aug. 10.
“It was great just paddling — without bikes,” Tony Mommsen said. Including last year’s adventure, they spent 35 days canoeing — about 620 miles — and 30 days biking — about 1,100 miles — he says.
A semi-retired graphic artist and web designer, Tony said the inspiration for their around-the-state trek came from a podcast he’d heard about a bike rider who had pedaled around Texas.
Traveling the perimeter of Minnesota seemed like a perfect fit for the couple, who both are avid bicycle and canoe campers. Kathy is a ceramic artist.
Originally, Tony says, they had planned to start this year’s trip in June, picking up where they left off on Rainy Lake. Near-record flooding on Rainy Lake and family issues forced them to delay the trip until July.
“We were pinched for time, so we skipped Rainy Lake and Voyageurs National Park,” Tony said. “We may do that next summer.”
They opted to start in Grand Portage and bike down the North Shore, Tony says, in hopes that the flooding along the Minnesota-Ontario border would subside by the time they launched their canoe.
Plus, they were able to leave a vehicle near Grand Portage, which would then be waiting for them when they completed the canoe portion of their trip.
That simplified the logistics.
“We couldn’t even imagine bringing those bikes down Highway 61 pulling the canoe,” Kathy said of biking down the North Shore. “We had involved so many people with our original shuttles, and we kept changing because the weather kept changing. And it just was like, ‘OK, we have to get this simpler’ — it just got too complicated.”
The second leg of the trip — from Crane Lake and through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to Grand Portage — was a longtime “bucket list” trip of theirs, Tony says, even though it meant crossing 40 portages before reaching their destination.
From Crane Lake, the trip along the border took them through such bodies of water as Loon Lake, Lac La Croix, Basswood Lake, Knife Lake, Saganaga Lake, Gunflint Lake and the Pigeon River before arriving at Grand Portage.
The voyageurs traveled that route because there was minimal portaging until they got closer to Grand Portage, Tony says.
“There’s some big portages farther east but for the most part, it’s just a lot of great paddling and easy portaging, so it’s beautiful,” he said.
The paddling portion of the trip wasn’t without its challenges, though. Because of all the flooding- and weather-related schedule changes, they had to redo their BWCA permits a half-dozen times.
In addition, an aluminum bracket holding the bow seat in place broke near Basswood Lake, and they had to prop the seat up with a log they carried with them for the remainder of the trip, adding to the weight of the gear they carried across portages.
They carried their food, mainly dried goods such as soup mixes, chili and oatmeal, in bear-proof canisters, which now are required for travelers in the BWCA.
They were hoping to repair the seat at Gunflint Lodge, but while that didn’t work out, they were able to drop off a backpack they didn’t need, removing about 30 pounds of unneeded weight for the last five days of the trip. They picked up the pack before heading back to the Twin Cities.
Trip highlights — and there were many — included ancient pictographs on Lac La Croix and an abundance of blueberries, which likely benefited from the wet conditions.
“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Tony said. “You’d sit down and just pick. You didn’t even have to move. The bears must have loved it.”
Parking their vehicle at Grand Portage National Monument, where it stayed for nearly a month, allowed them to avoid portaging the full 8½ miles of the Grand Portage; 5 miles was far enough, Tony says.
“I didn’t really need the whole experience,” he said.
They did, however, bike the portion they didn’t portage to start the trip, Kathy says.
With their trip around Minnesota complete, the Mommsens say they’d someday like to spend more time in the BWCA and adjacent Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario exploring all of the pictographs, an adventure that could take at least a month.
“They are always on the prettiest parts of the prettiest lakes, so it would be amazing,” Tony said. “And there’s a lot of pictographs we haven’t seen.”
With kids and grandkids both in Atlanta and New Mexico, adventures farther south also are a possibility.
For now, though, that’s in the future.
“We’re just kind of enjoying the trip we just did,” Kathy said.
Luis Robert’s season is over after the Chicago White Sox place the center fielder on the IL with a wrist injury
Luis Robert will not return this season after the Chicago White Sox placed the center fielder on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left wrist.
Before the announcement, Robert had started just six of the team’s 26 games since Aug. 26 because of a bruised left hand, left wrist soreness and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the paternity list.
The IL stint comes with 11 games remaining for the Sox, who entered Saturday eight games back in the American League Central.
“Luis, similar to a handful of other guys out there, deserves a lot of credit for trying to fight through the pain and contribute as much as he could over the past couple of weeks,” general manager Rick Hahn said Saturday.
“Given the fact the discomfort seems to be persisting, I think you’ve all seen it as various at-bats and games have gone on, and the way games have played out the past week, we feel it’s better just to shut him down and get him completely healthy, which is expected to occur with the passage of time.”
Robert exited an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with a sprained left wrist after attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. He returned to the lineup Aug. 20.
Robert swung one-handed during a couple of his at-bats Aug. 25 against the Orioles in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 against the Mariners in Seattle.
The next night, he got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat against the Mariners. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually striking out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in his fifth-inning at-bat, then swung with one hand and missed to strike out in the fifth. He left with the bruised left hand.
“Unfortunately I think the hit by pitch was a real factor,” Hahn said. “He was making real good progress before then. Given that it was what we were originally dealing with — a sprain and wrist — and repetitive use was going to be a challenge over time while you’re ramping back up.
“So it’s conceivable had he not been hit by a pitch, it would have starting barking at some point, but certainly getting hit accelerated the pain response in that area.”
Robert slashed .284/.319/.426 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games. But he was 1-for-28 (.036) since Aug. 25 after slashing .407/.462/.627 in his previous 17 games.
“I’m sure (head trainer) James (Kruk) in the back of his head or the doctors in the back of their heads are concerned about all scenarios, but the highest probability is with time he’ll be fine,” Hahn said. “They’ve done a lot of studies on that.
“And Luis has seen three different specialists just to confirm that everyone is on the same page. At this point, the overwhelming belief is that with the passage of time, the issue will resolve itself and he’ll be fine.”
The Sox recalled outfielder Mark Payton from Triple-A Charlotte, reinstated reliever Joe Kelly from the family medical leave list and optioned pitcher Tanner Banks to Charlotte.
()
Aaron Judge stuck on 60 as Anthony Rizzo, 2 others homer as Yankees beat Red Sox 7-5
The Yankees got three home runs Saturday to beat the Red Sox 7-5 at Yankee Stadium, but the sold-out crowd of 47,611 left the ballpark disappointed. For the fourth straight game, the Bombers’ slugger Aaron Judge did not hit a home run, remaining one away from tying the 61 year old American League and franchise record of 61.
With homers from Gleyber Torres, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees (93-58) won their sixth straight game and closed within three games of clinching the AL East division title.
For the first time since he hit his 60th home run of the season, Judge was challenged by a pitcher. Nick Pivetta went at him with three fastballs in the first inning, striking him out. In the third, Pivetta came with three fastballs, dropped in a knuckle curve and then got him to fly out to center on another fastball. In the fifth, Pivetta was a little more cautious but did challenge him with a 2-1 fastball down the middle which the slugger was late on and fouled off.
They battled to a full count before Judge walked after seven pitches. In the seventh, with the shadows over home plate making it even harder for the hitters to see, John Schreiber used his sinker to set up his slider to battle back from 2-0 to 2-2. Judge fouled off two hanging sliders before John Schreiber got him on a checked swing at a 93-mile-an-hour fastball. That was the first time in this stretch of waiting that Judge showed any emotions. He muttered to himself as he started walking back and waved his hand dismissively at first base umpire Chris Conroy who had called him out on the checked swing.
It has been 18 late appearances since Judge hit No. 60 on Tuesday night.
As careful as Schreiber was with Judge, he gave Rizzo an 88-mile-an-hour changeup to hammer. The 434-foot, two-run shot gave the Yankees a 7-5 lead. Rizzo’s tied his career-high with his 32nd home run of the season, the fourth time he’s reached that number in his career. He also hit 32 home runs in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Torres hit his 24th home run of the season in the first and Cabrera hit his fourth big league homer in the fourth, a two-run shot to right field. He also scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single in the second. Josh Donaldson singled in Kyle Higashioka in the fifth.
Domingo German gave up a two-run home run to Triston Casas and a solo shot to Reese McGuire in the second and that was it. He struck out five and walked one over five innings.
Zack Britton, making his first big league appearance since Aug. 19, 2021, after having Tommy John surgery, looked rusty, walking three, including a walk with the bases loaded to give up a run, and leaving having just recorded one out in the sixth. Lou Trevino came into strand Britton’s runners and get the Yankees out of the sixth having allowed just that one run and preserving the 5-4 lead.
Lucas Luetge gave up an RBI single to Alex Verdugo after Xander Bogaerts’ slow-rolling grounder had Josh Donaldson sliding on the ground to extend the inning.
()
Column: Aaron Judge’s ‘clean’ pursuit of the HR mark can’t match the hype of the 1998 Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire race
Before a game at old Busch Stadium in September 1998, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire declined to speak at a news conference about his pursuit of Roger Maris’ home run record, stiffing hundreds of media members.
Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa, who then was on McGwire’s heels in the great home run race, happily sat down with a dozen reporters in Pittsburgh the next day and answered question after question about his pursuit of Maris.
Sosa told reporters McGwire should be pardoned for stiffing them, saying he was simply more comfortable dealing with the media than his nemesis.
“I’m a little more Rico Suave,” Sosa said, referring to a 1990 song.
Twenty-four years later, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge didn’t have to worry about handling the media crush as he chased Maris American League record of 61 home runs.
Judge normally doesn’t do pregame interviews, and a Yankees media relations staffer ended the slugger’s postgame session after 2 minutes, 15 seconds following Thursday’s homerless game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
It’s a different world for the media — and for baseball.
While dozens of reporters from around the nation followed McGwire and Sosa around the country in September 1998, only a few national media members have been in New York chronicling Judge’s chase.
Fewer newspapers, tighter budgets and the dwindling of the species commonly known as the “national baseball writer” have made Judge’s life easier as he attempts to make history.
“I haven’t seen many people who aren’t usually here,” New York Times baseball columnist Tyler Kepner told me, pointing to a handful of national reporters on hand for Thursday’s game. “It’s not really an overflow crowd, and I can’t imagine that it wears at all on Judge.”
Like many star players, Judge generally doesn’t make himself available at his locker before games, saving himself the aggravation of talking about the record. He’s very genial when he does speak, but Judge’s postgame sessions at his locker don’t last long because he doesn’t say a lot, in the tradition of Yankees icon Derek Jeter.
Sosa had a lot to say and at the time enjoyed speaking with the media. That would change by 2004, but in September 1998 he was so in demand the TV crews crowded out print reporters who had covered him and the Cubs all season.
After one on-field scrum led to some elbowing between TV cameramen and print reporters, I asked Sosa if he knew who voted for the Most Valuable Player award. Naturally, he had no idea.
“The writers,” I said. “The guys who can’t get close enough to hear you because of the TV cameras.”
Sosa made a deal to hold a separate pregame interview session with the writers after his TV interviews. Everyone was happy — except for some of his teammates who tired of the distraction during a tense wild-card race.
Of course the 1998 home run race later was discredited when McGwire and Sosa were alleged to have used performance-enhancing drugs, which McGwire later admitted to. Neither has made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame despite their historic home run totals. But McGwire’s 70 homers in 1998 remained the record until Barry Bonds broke it with 73 in 2001. There are no asterisks, even as all three have been tarred as cheaters.
Judge still considers Bonds’ mark legit, no matter how it was accomplished.
“Seventy-three is the record,” he told Sports Illustrated reporter Tom Verducci. “In my book. No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and (McGwire hit) 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is.
“The AL record is 61, so that is one I can try to go after. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it’s been a fun year so far.”
MLB is hoping Judge’s “clean” pursuit of the hallowed 61 mark can bring back the best parts of the drama of the 1998 race without the baggage of PEDs allegations.
Judge is one of the game’s most popular players for the game’s most iconic franchise and playing in the media center of the world. Throw in the Boston Red Sox as an opponent and it’s Commissioner Rob Manfred’s wildest dream come true.
Thursday’s game, in which Judge hit a long flyout to center, was televised nationally on Fox Sports, while Friday’s game streamed on Apple Plus, which annoyed Yankees fans to no end. Saturday’s game aired nationally on MLB Network, while Sunday’s Yankees-Red Sox game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
The ratings no doubt will pale in comparison with the day McGwire broke Maris record with his 62nd home run on Sept. 8, 1998. Fox preempted the season premiere of “King of the Hill” and a new show called “Costello” to air the Cubs-Cardinals game and was rewarded with 43.1 million viewers, making it the highest-rated regular-season game in 16 years.
Those numbers are unreachable in the current TV stratosphere. The 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros averaged only 11.75 million viewers, with the decisive game Game 6 drawing 14.3 million.
Last year’s Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox had nearly six million viewers, which MLB announced was its most watched regular-season game since 1998. Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run into the corn could be seen by more viewers than Judge’s historic moment.
Whoever serves up the 62nd home run will have a place in baseball history, just as former Cubs Steve Trachsel, who served up McGwire’s record-breaking 62nd homer on that memorable night in 1998 and then watched Sosa and his teammates celebrate in a bizarre spectacle.
“There is no joy involved in it for me,” Trachsel said after the 6-3 loss.
Trachsel seemingly stood at his locker forever afterward, answering redundant questions about serving up the biggest home run of all time. Not because he enjoyed it, but because the moment required his input for history’s sake.
It’s a new world now.
Maybe everyone can just tweet a reaction.
()
