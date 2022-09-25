How Car Accident Lawyers Protect Your Rights After an Accident

Pin 0 Shares

Car accident lawyers in Albuquerque are often called out in the middle of the night to help clients who are involved in a car accident and accused of being intoxicated. The arresting officer may request you to take the field sobriety test, but this test is not always conclusive, and some people cannot pass it even if they are not drinking. Residents of Albuquerque, New Mexico and visitors alike are all wondering what their rights are when they are involved in an auto accident and the police have charged them with driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Albuquerque Attorneys Protect Your Rights

Albuquerque attorneys may advise you that refusing the field sobriety test is ok, but you should make it plain that you are not refusing to take the a breath or blood test. The officer will possibly take you to jail and you should immediately request to call your choice of Albuquerque attorneys. The attorney will make sure that you are tested properly and not charged with DWI if you are not drinking. This is very important when you are involved in a car accident where someone has been hurt.

The attorneys may advise you that after your arrest, you will need to submit a request for an administrative hearing regarding the revocation of your driver’s license to the Motor Vehicle Division of New Mexico. In Albuquerque this procedure must be done immediately in order to save your driver’s license from being revoked by the state of New Mexico. This is a necessary step even if you are not guilty of DWI in order to save your New Mexico driver’s license.

Penalty for DWI in New Mexico You will find that the penalty can be rather stiff if convicted of DWI in New Mexico. That is why it is necessary to contact lawyers immediately from the Albuquerque area to represent you. If this is your first offense you could spend up to 90 days in jail with a fine of about $500. Then there is an additional Bernalillo county court cost of $200. This means that you could end up spending around $700 in fines and penalty costs and losing ninety days of freedom. In some cases the Bernalillo county judge will order you to attend a first offender class, do community service, and serve your time in the form of probation. When you select from car accident attorneys in the Albuquerque area to defend you, then it is more likely that you will get the lesser of punishments. Car accident attorneys in Albuquerque know the judges of Bernalillo County and this will go a long way towards helping settle your case. This is true especially if this is your first time and if you are innocent the attorney will get the DWI charges dropped.

Car Accident attorneys are available for you most any time day, or night and you should not hesitate to call one if ever involved in an accident where someone has been hurt. You will find that in order to prevent unnecessary charges against you, the car accident attorneys will work very hard to make sure that you are treated properly. Your lawyers can work to help you if you have a personal injury and also to make your claim with your insurance company for damages against your vehicle. It is very important to have car accident lawyers help you whenever you are involved in an auto accident.