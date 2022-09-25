News
How has Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan spent the past 4 years? Advocating, just like before
On paper, the Minnesota lieutenant governor is basically a backup.
Aside from chairing a few boards and commissions as required by law, the lieutenant governor’s only duty under the state Constitution is to take over if the governor can’t do the job.
But that’s changed over the years, and Peggy Flanagan, who was elected with Gov. Tim Walz in 2018, can’t be described as a mere backup.
Instead, according to Flanagan and those who’ve worked with her, the 43-year-old former state lawmaker is more of an insider advocate — critics say activist — for issues she’s spent most of her career supporting: public aid to poor parents and children, especially racial and ethnic minorities.
Now, she’s seeking a second term along with Walz, who will face the Republican ticket of former state Sen. Scott Jensen and his pick for lieutenant governor, former NFL star Matt Birk, in November’s general election.
Flanagan is married to former Minnesota Public Radio host Tom Weber, who now is assistant director of marketing at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.
Here are some things to know about Flanagan and how she’s spent her first term.
GREW UP ON WELFARE
Flanagan grew up in St. Louis Park, raised primarily by her mother. And, as she frequently points out in speeches and interviews, they were poor. She says it was only because of taxpayer-funded programs, including federal Section 8 housing vouchers, welfare payments and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — then called food stamps — that her mother was able to live in the suburb.
As a welfare recipient and member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan says she understands the experience of feeling marginalized. “There’s a lot of people around the Capitol who talk about ‘those people.’ I am one of ‘those people,’ ” she said in a recent interview with the Pioneer Press.
With some influence from her father, American Indian rights activist Marvin Manypenny, Flanagan set out to change what she saw as a system of public aid that needed improving.
“I was really intentional in building a career that allowed me to advocate,” she said, referring to a course steeped in left-wing activism.
BACKGROUND IN ADVOCACY
Flanagan served on the Minneapolis school board from 2005 to 2009 and worked at Wellstone Action — now called Re:Power — training progressives to organize. That’s where she first met Walz, who at the time was less experienced in politics and considered Flanagan a mentor.
In 2013, she was hired as executive director of the Children’s Defense Fund, which often lobbies the Legislature to fund programs that help poor kids. In 2015, she was elected to the Minnesota House, where she was a founding member of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.
When Flanagan speaks about her American Indian identity, she’s direct.
“It’s hard to be a Native woman in a system that was not created by us or for us, and in many ways was created to eliminate us,” she said.
That sort of language, as well as her focus on racial justice and equity, have led some Republicans to keep Flanagan at arm’s length. More than a legislator or lieutenant governor, they see her as an activist who views everything through the lens of race.
Several Republicans who have worked with Flanagan on issues declined to speak on the record for this story, citing the charged atmosphere of the election season.
As for Jensen and Birk, their central campaign messages of improving public safety and the economy often target Flanagan and Walz as a unit for their response to the riots following George Floyd’s murder, spikes in violent crime and for what many Republicans viewed as a heavy-handed response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As for her identity as an American Indian, Flanagan — the first tribal member elected to statewide office in Minnesota and at one point the highest serving elected Indigenous person in America — has leaned into it from day one.
FLYING THE WHITE EARTH FLAG
Inside the ornate Governor’s Reception Room of the Minnesota Capitol, three flags hang: the American flag, the Minnesota state flag and — since Walz and Flanagan assumed office — the flag of the White Earth Nation.
“We’re in this office, and I’m a citizen of White Earth and I’m a citizen of Minnesota, so why not have both flags?” she said.
The move never was publicly questioned, but it’s made some conservatives and Capitol observers uneasy; after all, tribal policy and state policy sometimes are in opposition. Flanagan brushes off the concern.
“Of course, there’s tension when we’re interpreting tribal and state and federal law, but the quality of the relationships has been improving,” she said.
Indeed, formal relations between the state and the tribes arguably is at a high point. An early executive order by Walz bolstered the state’s recognition of tribal sovereignty by, among other things, requiring state agencies to consult with tribal officials on policy and procedures. Earlier this year, that stand was approved by the bipartisan Legislature and now is codified in state law.
BEHIND THE SCENES
Aside from the at times all-encompassing task of navigating the pandemic alongside Walz, Flanagan has grown into the role of behind-the-scenes policy advocate for her cherished causes.
The self-described “policy nerd” has been integral in working with the governor’s Cabinet formulating his budget proposals. She keeps a “hot sheet” to track bills relating to those issues, and she’s the primary liaison with the wider community of government and nonprofit providers — many of whom she’s known for years.
That level of access and understanding has been eye-opening, some say.
“The difference is that when Lt. Gov. Flanagan gets into that role, I don’t have to explain or educate people on that policy,” said Jessica Webster, a veteran lobbyist and staff attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, which advocates for programs for the poor. “She feels it. She knows it. And she’s experienced it. In the three administrations I’ve worked with — those include Republicans and Democrats — this is the first time that someone with an election certificate in that office really understands these programs.”
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Webster credits Flanagan for an early victory for advocates of anti-poverty spending: a $100 increase in monthly payments from the Minnesota Family Investment Program, the state’s welfare program for low-income families with children.
“That was huge,” Webster said. “I personally had been running an uphill battle on that for 17 years.”
The increase, approved in 2019, was the first in 33 years. “It hadn’t seen an increase since I was in eighth grade,” said Flanagan, who benefited from the program in her childhood. “It’s always been on my radar. I lobbied for it at Children’s Defense, I worked on it in the Legislature, and frankly, it matters who’s in the room where it happens.”
Despite her unapologetic posture as a progressive, Flanagan underscores that the MFIP increase and subsequent legislation that indexed future increases to inflation were approved by a politically divided House and Senate.
“Relationships matter, and I build those relationships,” she said.
Flanagan said she’s also helped secure state investments in affordable housing and the creation of a state office dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The latter was created with what amounts to lightning speed for the Capitol: In 2019, a task force was formed to study the problem — homicide rates for Native women are seven times higher than for white women — and earlier this year, the state office was up and running.
While Flanagan is quick to note that the plan had numerous supporters — from tribal advocates to fellow American Indian lawmakers and white Republicans — she has no doubt her presence as the No. 2 in the executive branch was critical when it came to approving funding in the public safety bill.
“For the first time ever in the history of Minnesota,” she said, “there was an Indigenous woman at the negotiating table.”
Coming soon: A report on Republican lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk.
News
Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Inside the Ramsey County jail, there are nights that people sleep on mattresses on plastic cots because there aren’t enough beds.
After clearing out many people from the jail during the coronavirus pandemic, the facility in St. Paul is back to being full, but now there are new concerns.
The Ramsey County sheriff’s office, which runs the jail, told county board members that a variety of factors are at work, including:
- A state court backlog due to the pandemic.
- More people being held on murder or attempted murder charges.
- More people waiting for court-ordered evaluations for mental illness.
“The care and the safety of the inmates in our jail is at risk if the population continues to grow,” Sheriff Bob Fletcher told county commissioners recently.
The sheriff’s office requested an additional $2 million for housing and feeding inmates next year. The jail’s budget is $21.7 million this year.
County commissioners have been meeting with staff from the courts, public health, corrections and other departments about how to reduce the number of people in the jail when they’re not being held for violent offenses, said Trista MatasCastillo, chair of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.
“At the same time, we are looking deeper at the harder-to-solve situations about mental health,” she said. “There are a ton of budget implications and not easy solutions.”
SHARP INCREASE IN MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATIONS
The Ramsey County Adult Detention Center is a pre-trial facility intended to hold people for a short time. The average stay is six days, but some, such as murder suspects, can be held for a year or more, said Lt. Mike Johnson, the jail’s assistant superintendent. There were 36 people being held on charges of murder or attempted murder as of last week.
The average stay is 72 days for people waiting for a mental health competency evaluation, Johnson said.
“The fact is they don’t belong in a jail,” Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said during a county board budget committee meeting. “They belong in mental health facilities or getting services.”
Though the jail has mental health counselors, it’s not intended to be a place for intensive treatment.
If a judge, prosecutor or defense attorney feels that someone charged with a crime doesn’t understand their court proceedings because of mental illness or a cognitive issue, such as a traumatic brain injury, they can ask for a competency evaluation.
The number of competency evaluations ordered in Ramsey County District Court increased by 84 percent from 2020 to 2021, and the numbers this year are on track to surpass last year, according to court information.
Court rules call for competency evaluations to be completed in 60 days, but evaluators can’t keep up with the caseload, said Ramsey County Chief Judge Leonardo Castro. Judges can order that people are released from jail, with conditions attached, if they aren’t a flight risk or a threat to the public; otherwise, bail is set.
At least 30 people in the Ramsey County jail as of last week were waiting for competency evaluations, Johnson said.
SLEEPING ON ‘BOATS’
Looking at the average daily population of the Ramsey County jail in June of various years, it was 319 in 2013; 379 in 2019; 172 during the pandemic in 2020; and 424 this June, according to the sheriff’s office. The high was 473 over the summer, Johnson said.
Any time the population rises above 440, it “causes logistical problems for us,” Fletcher told the county board. The jail’s average daily population has been above that number since April.
When the jail surpasses 440, some inmates have to sleep on a mattress on a Stack-A-Bunk — jail staff call them “boats” because they look like small canoes. There were three people who slept on the temporary beds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Though the jail has 492 beds, traditional cells have bunkbeds and the jail can’t use all of them because they need to separate people by gender or risk — people with the most serious mental health or behavioral issues are held in cells without another inmate, Johnson said. They’ve also been quarantining people when they arrive at the jail to make sure they don’t have COVID-19.
WORKING THROUGH COURT BACKLOG
Thousands of cases through Minnesota’s court system were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Ramsey County had a backlog of about 1,500 gross misdemeanor and felony cases, but they’ve been able to reduce it by about 20 percent, Castro said.
“That backlog has a significant impact on people who are involved in the justice system — whether it’s the accused person, the victim’s family members, community members. Their lives are on hold,” Castro said. “We need and want these matters brought to conclusion.”
The judicial system in Ramsey County is coordinating with prosecutors and defense attorneys to have back-to-back hearings for less serious cases that have been lingering in the court system. Castro said the latest involved about 60 cases of people being held in the jail for non-violent offenses; however, it amounted to about 30 people because some had more than one case, Johnson said.
The next set of cases Castro said they’re aiming to get moved through the court system are gross misdemeanor charges from suburban Ramsey County. There are more than 200 cases that were filed at least six months ago, Castro said.
These aren’t situations of “catch and release,” Castro said, but letting people have their day in court without further delays. If the cases aren’t resolved through guilty pleas or dismissals, judges aim to get trials scheduled quickly.
If the courts can continue moving cases through the system, the jail can return to a population that’s in the “safe range again,” Reinhardt said recently.
$2M REQUEST FOR FOOD, HOUSING
County commissioners who heard from Fletcher about the jail at a budget meeting this month said they’re concerned about the situation, but told the sheriff that his budget request was too late for a meaningful discussion.
Reinhardt, who chairs the budget committee, noted a letter about the budget from Chief Deputy Dave Metusalem arrived late in the afternoon the day before Fletcher’s presentation and the PowerPoint presentation arrived the morning of the presentation.
“To get something this late … it’s not respectful of our process nor of this county board,” Reinhardt said. “… We will make full analysis of everything.”
Fletcher said the information is part of ongoing discussions they’ve been having about the jail and they’re not just beginning to deal with it. Commissioners listened to the sheriff’s presentation and said they will get back to his office about the budget requests.
The sheriff’s office requested $1.5 million to house inmates at other locations and that a reduction of $471,000 for 2023 food service be restored.
Because Ramsey County works in a two-year budget cycle, county commissioners aren’t proposing a change to the 4.54 percent property tax levy increase for 2023 they approved last December. The budget discussions they’ve been having are for a supplemental budget of $785 million for next year, which they’ll vote on in December.
TAX LEVY INPUT
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday to approve the proposed maximum tax levy to finance the 2023 budget.
Residents, businesses and other stakeholders can submit budget feedback to commissioners through an online feedback form that’s available at ramseycounty.us/Budget. They can also contact their commissioner directly.
A public hearing about the budget was held this month and a second one will be Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
News
Skywatch: The big bird flies high
Among the constellations seen from Earth throughout the year, there are heroes, hunters, musical instruments, royalty, and all kinds of critters, including eight birds. The biggest and brightest bird constellation seen from Minnesota/Western Wisconsin is Cygnus the Swan, flying high overhead these autumn evenings. The bright star at the tail of the high-flying swan is Deneb, nearly overhead in the early evening this time of year. Deneb is also one of the stars of the Summer Triangle. The other stars are Vega and Altair, the brightest in their respective constellations, Lyra and Aquila. Just look for the three brightest stars you can see straight overhead and that’s it.
Deneb is the dimmest star of the Summer Triangle, but it is by no means a small star. Quite the contrary; it’s an incredibly huge star at least 1,500 light-years away, and some astronomers argue that it may be even more distant. Just one light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles. Light years are also a measure of time. Even if Deneb is just 1,500 light-years away, the light we see from it tonight left that star around 500 A.D.! It’s not likely, but if Deneb were to experience a very violent supernova explosion tonight, our descendants wouldn’t see the blast until the year 3500.
According to the latest data, Deneb has a diameter of at least 175 million miles. Our own sun comes nowhere near that, at only 864,000 miles. Deneb is also estimated to kick out at least 60,000 times more light and other radiation than our sun.
Cygnus the Swan contains within it a pattern of stars called the Northern Cross. Deneb marks the head of the cross, and at the foot of the cross is the not-so-impressive star Albireo, at least to the naked eye. It’s actually much easier to first see the Northern Cross before taking on the entire swan. If you’re facing south, the cross will be overhead, leaning to the left. By the way, Albireo, as benign as it appears to the naked eye, is a great telescope target. Even a small telescope reveals that Albireo is not just one star but a beautiful pair of stars, one gold and the other blue. It’s one of the best double stars in the sky.
To expand on the Northern Cross and find the rest of Cygnus is easy; extend both ends of the crosspiece. There are faint stars off both sides that convert the crosspiece into the swan’s wingspan. Deneb marks the tail of the swan and Albireo serves as the swan’s head.
I love the Greek and Roman mythology story of how Cygnus wound up as a constellation. It’s a sad one, although it has a somewhat happy ending. Apollo was one of the most important gods of Mount Olympus. He was the god of the sun, with the critical job of faithfully guiding the sun chariot across the sky every single day. The chariot was pulled gallantly by a fleet of flying white horses. The sun rode inside the giant glass chariot. Apollo loved his job and was rewarded handsomely by Zeus, the king of the gods.
One of the sun god’s kids was Phaethon, who at 10 years old idolized his dad and hoped to someday take over the reins of the sun chariot. Phaethon repeatedly begged his dad to take the sun chariot for a ride, but Apollo refused. He was just too young. Phaethon, though, was convinced he could handle it. One morning temptation set in, and disaster quickly followed.
It was about an hour before Apollo was to take the reins of his sun chariot. Phaethon was up early that morning and broke into the hangar where the sun chariot spent the night. This was his chance! He climbed in, backed it out of the hangar, and bellowed out a big giddy-up! Before he knew it, Phaethon was airborne with the sun chariot and flying quite well until he started to hotdog it, zigzagging and pulling celestial wheelies. He soon lost control and was on his way to a horrible crash.
From Mount Olympus, Zeus saw what was happening and took immediate action. He thought some scoundrel had stolen the chariot, not knowing his grandson was in the driver’s seat. He shouted down to Apollo, finally waking him, and then shot a lightning bolt at Phaethon, spearing him out of the driver’s seat and on the way to a fatal plunge. With the sun chariot totally out of control and within minutes of crashing, Apollo quickly borrowed his sister Diana’s moon chariot to catch up with his sun chariot and soon had it under control.
Phaethon plunged into the river Po and drowned. Other gods took great pity on the young lad. Instantly, they raised his body out of the river and magically transformed it into a beautiful celestial swan winging its way in our night sky.
Celestial Happening this week: The very bright planet Jupiter is on the rise in the eastern evening sky, rising at sunset. You can’t miss it! Jupiter’s by far the bright starlight object in the evening sky. This week Jupiter’s is the closest it’s been to Earth since 1951! Even with a good pair of binocular you may see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons that appear as little “stars” either side of Jupiter. You may even see some of Jupiter’s cloud bands. I’ll have much more about Jupiter in the coming weeks in Skywatch
STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- Monday, Sept. 26, (weather backup date Sept. 28) 7:30-8:30 p.m., at Patriot Park in Marshall, Minn. For more information, call Marshall Public Library at 507-537-7003 or visit www.marshalllyonlibrary.org.
- Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hutchinson Middle School, Hutchinson, Minn. Call Community Education at 320- 587-2975 or visit www.hutch.k12.mn.us/pageView.cfm?pageID=7.
- Thursday, Sept. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sandburg Learning Center in Golden Valley, Minn. For more information or reservations, call 763-504-4170 or visit ced.rdale.org/.
- Friday, Sept. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sauk City, Wis., through Sauk Prairie Schools. For location and reservations call, 608-643-8346 or visit cc.saukprairieschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=478607&type=d.
- Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine, Minn. Reservations required Call 218-245-6232 or visit www.getlearning.org/.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
‘Idol’ made Kelly Clarkson a star 20 years ago. Now she’s got one on the Walk of Fame
LOS ANGELES — For Kelly Clarkson, her Walk of Fame ceremony was a homecoming.
Twenty years ago this month, Clarkson wowed Hollywood as the inaugural winner of “American Idol” in 2002. On Monday, she returned to the famed Los Angeles boulevard to celebrate not only herself but also the team that launched her stardom.
“I think [it’s] important to have not just ‘yes’ people around you but people that actually love you and care about you and give their honest advice. I’ve always welcomed that, and I think that is why I’m here today,” Clarkson, 40, said upon receiving the Walk of Fame’s 2,733rd star.
“Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true.”
Clarkson, in a black velvet gown, delivered her acceptance speech amid cheering outbursts from excited fans who watched from the Ovation Hollywood mall — including through the window of a nearby Walgreens and the upper-level balconies next to Dave & Buster’s.
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lupita Sanchez Cornejo declared “Kelly Clarkson Day” in Hollywood as key figures in the singer’s career came to celebrate.
Longtime collaborator and producer Jason Halbert was on hand, as were original “American Idol” judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul, who crowned Clarkson the first “Idol” champion two decades ago. (Abdul said she rescheduled her flight to catch the “Stronger” singer’s ceremony.)
The ceremony, held at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Ovation Hollywood, also featured speeches from Halbert, Cowell and Abdul.
Halbert remembered meeting Clarkson after she won the “American Idol” crown.
“Her voice was a gift she was born with, and I believe it’s unmatched by anyone alive,” Halbert said. “But it’s her authenticity and her heart that has captured the soul of America and the world these past 20 years.
“She’s used her voice to give a vocabulary to us who have suffered heartache, pain and suffering. She’s given us anthems to celebrate love and songs to mark the milestones in our lives.”
Similarly, Cowell remembered thinking that Clarkson was going to win the singing competition, then airing on Fox, after hearing her perform Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” He also recalled how Clarkson asked that they didn’t speak to each other until the end of the competition. She clarified that she wanted to be “respectful” of the competitive environment.
“I remember that moment when your name was called, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season,’” he quipped to Clarkson. “I can honestly say, ‘Thanks to you, I’m here today.’”
“The Kelly you see in front of the camera is the Kelly you see behind the camera,” Cowell added. “She is one of the nicest, most loyal, most talented people I’ve had the great, great fortune to have [met].”
Abdul also sang Clarkson’s praises.
“Your talent, your tenacity, your grace, your dignity made Season 1 all worth it of me having to sit next to a British guy to the left of me, and a wonderful man to the right of me,” she joked about her fellow judges.
The “Straight Up” singer told Clarkson that she’s “living proof” of the impact of “American Idol,” a show that “changed the world.”
“Thank you for changing the trajectory of my life and making me believe — like a kid believes in Santa Claus — that young, talented people can make it, and that they can make it big time,” Abdul said.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Clarkson has scored a number of hits, including “A Moment Like This,” “Since U Been Gone,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” while racking up three Grammy Awards out of 15 nominations.
Beyond music, Clarkson has served as a judge and mentor on ABC’s “Duets” and NBC’s “The Voice.” And in 2019, she launched her own daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has received numerous Daytime Emmy awards.
After the speeches came Clarkson’s photo shoot with her newly minted Hollywood star — and some unexpected singing from her fans. While the singer posed with her children and various teams, a portion of the crowd broke out into her “Since U Been Gone” and “A Moment Like This” to catch her attention.
Joey Prather was one of the attendees who lent his voice to the impromptu chorus. Visiting from Hawaii, Prather wasn’t expecting to attend the ceremony. He said he was walking around the area when he stumbled upon the crowd and saw Clarkson, Cowell and others. The Walk of Fame celebrity sightings weren’t a stroke of luck for Prather. Instead, he said, “Things happen for a reason.”
“You get all the community to come together … it’s something special,” he said. “It’s something I can look back on later on.”
Unlike Prather, James Bany planned to attend Clarkson’s ceremony when he learned of the event through the Walk of Fame’s Instagram account. Bany, who made the trek from Riverside, came dressed for the occasion.
He wore a T-shirt from Clarkson’s 2019 The Meaning of Life tour, which he said was the most recent concert he’s experienced since the pandemic began.
Bany, who discovered Clarkson through “American Idol,” said her music has gotten him through several break-ups, and he thinks her legacy is “just getting started.”
“She’s in it for the long haul,” he said. “She’s incredible.”
News
Italy on the verge of becoming a far-right leader as the country votes in snap elections
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party holds a giant Italian national flag during a political rally on February 24, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Emmanuel Cremaschi | Getty Images
Italians head to the polls on Sunday in a nationwide vote that could name the country’s first female prime minister and the first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was established in 2012, but has its roots in the 20th-century Italian neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Benito Mussolini in 1945.
After winning 4% of the vote in the 2018 election, he used his opposition position to break into the mainstream. The Brothers of Italy party is expected to win the largest share of votes for a single party on Sunday. Polls prior to the September 9 blackout showed he won almost 25% of the vote, far ahead of his closest right-wing ally, the Lega.
Forming a coalition with Lega, under Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and a more minor coalition partner, Noi Moderati, it seems likely that the right-wing alliance will win power in Rome. Italy’s complicated first-past-the-post system rewards coalitions and the centre-left Democratic Party has failed to build a sufficiently broad alliance despite polling 21% as the single party.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and will close at 11 p.m. An exit ballot is scheduled when the polls close, but the first screenings may not arrive until Monday morning. Reaching a political consensus and cementing any coalition could then take weeks and a new government might not come to power until October.
Incumbent Mario Draghi, a highly regarded technocrat who was driven out by infighting in July, has agreed to stay on as caretaker. Sunday’s snap elections come six months ahead of their scheduled date.
Brothers of Italy chimed in with sections of the public worried about immigration (Italy is the destination of many migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean), the country’s relationship with the EU and the economy.
In terms of politics, Brothers of Italy has often been described as “neo-fascist” or “post-fascist”, its politics echoing the nationalist, nativist and anti-immigration stance of Italy’s fascist era. For his part, however, Meloni claims to have rid the party of fascist elements, saying this summer that the Italian right had “put fascism back in history for decades”.
Yet its policies are socially conservative to say the least, with the party opposing same-sex marriage and promoting traditional “family values”, with Meloni declaring in 2019 that its mission was to defend “God, country and family”.
A volunteer prepares pink ballot papers at a polling station in Rome’
Andreas Solaro | AFP | Getty Images
As for Europe, Fratelli d’Italia has reversed his opposition to the euro, but defends a reform of the EU to make it less bureaucratic and less influential on domestic politics. On the economic side, he referred to the centre-right coalition’s position that the next government should reduce sales taxes on certain goods to ease the cost of living crisis, and said the Italy is expected to renegotiate its Covid-19 recovery funds with the EU.
Fratelli d’Italia has been pro-NATO and pro-Ukraine and supports sanctions against Russia, unlike Lega who is ambivalent about such measures. Meloni has been described as something of a political chameleon by some, with analysts noting shifts in her political stance over time.
cnbc
News
Bognet: ‘GOP commitment to America’ sends ‘clear message’ to voters
Pennsylvania Republican Jim Bognet, a candidate in the Keystone state’s eighth congressional district, which includes President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, said Breitbart News Saturday that the House GOP “Commitment to America” is sending a “clear message” to voters.
Bognet told the host, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, that Republicans “want a clear message” and are coming together under the current GOP House leadership: Minority Leader Keven McCarthy (CA), Whip Steve Scalise (LA) and Conference President Elise Stefanik.
The Keystone State Republican was referring to the “commitment to America” that House Republicans rolled out last week in Pennsylvania. The “Pledge to America” is a “core group of policies that fit on a pocket card designed to help them and their candidates effectively communicate the GOP’s vision in the midterm elections,” as Breitbart News reported it this week.
“We want people to know what we are [going to] do when we govern, when we take office in January: a safe America, a strong America, a free America,” Bognet said. “These are things that we all have behind. We want to have an alternative to Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright, and Nancy Pelosi is liberal America.
Listen:
Bognet notes that Republicans want to send a clear message that there is a “very clear alternative” to the Democrats’ hardline agenda.
“[Democrats] want to open borders; we want to secure the borders. We want to stop fentanyl from entering this country. They want to keep raising taxes, we want to lower taxes. They want 87,000 IRS agents, I’d rather have 87,000 Border Patrol agents, and we need to get rid of these IRS agents that the Democrats adopted [a bill] hire,” continued Bognet. “If you want more of the same, you can vote for the other guys. If you want change, vote for the Republicans in 45 days.
In explaining how the Republican Party has changed for the better in recent years, Bognet said he believes there is no “much more united party” and “much more driven by our conservative ideals than can -to be the most corporate Republicans”. that was 10 or 15 years ago.
Bognet, during his time on Breitbart News Saturday, has also set his sights on his Democratic opponent, Representative Matt Cartwright, whom he seeks to overthrow in November. Bognet noted that the Democrat voted with President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time and that he “does not represent Northeastern Pennsylvania” but does “represent the liberal values of New York and San Francisco”.
“If you want Joe Biden’s agenda, vote for Matt Cartwright; if you want to change, if you want to go back to conservative principles, you have to vote for me,” Bognet explained.
Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
Fpis Invest Rs 8,600 Crore in September so far investment pace is slowing
mini
The latest inflow follows net investment of Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, according to custodian data.
After pumping in more than Rs 51,000 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed the pace of stock buying in India in September so far as they invested just over Rs 8,600 crore, on a sharp depreciation of the rupee.
Going forward, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) are unlikely to buy aggressively amid the rising dollar, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Indication of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, fears of a recession, depreciation of the rupiah and ongoing tensions in Russia and Ukraine will affect REIT flows, said Basant Maheshwari, fund manager. small business and co-founder of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP.
The latest inflow follows net investment of Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, according to custodian data.
REITs became net buyers in July after nine consecutive months of net outflows, which began in October last year. Between October 2021 and June 2022, they sold Rs 2.46 lakh crore in Indian stock markets. According to the data, REITs bought shares worth Rs 8,638 crore from September 1 to September 23.
However, REIT activity has become very volatile with alternating periods of buying and selling. They have sold out seven times this month so far. In fact, in the last two trading sessions, they withdrew Rs 2,500 crore from Indian stock markets.
Vijayakumar attributed the increase in REIT sales in recent days to the stronger dollar and rising bond yields in the United States.
In addition, the US Fed’s 75 basis point (bp) rate hike for the third consecutive time to control rising inflation and the surging dollar have impacted REIT buying, Maheshwari said. of Wealth Advisers LLP.
“The US Fed’s hawkish tone on interest rates and fears of a global recession have fueled investor pessimism,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
Foreign investors have slowed down their purchases of stocks in India since September. The scenario turned adverse after a hotter-than-expected inflation report dashed hopes that the US Fed would scale back rate hikes in the coming months.
US inflation in August edged up 0.1% from the previous month to 8.3%. Compared to a year ago, it has eased since it was 8.5% previously.
The aggressive stance of the central bank chairman, who showed the Fed would opt for another 75 basis point hike for the fourth consecutive time at its next meeting, has rattled sentiment and made investors averse to the risk to emerging markets like India, Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – head of research, Morningstar India, said.
In addition, currency movement is another factor that REITs follow very closely as it has a significant impact on the returns they earn on their investments in any country. Therefore, outflows tend to accelerate in a scenario of rapid currency depreciation.
The sharp depreciation of the rupee as it hit a historic low of 81.09 rupees against the dollar does not bode well for foreign investment, he added. “With the dollar index above 111 and the US 10-year bond yield above 3.7%, REITs are unlikely to buy aggressively going forward. the dollar index and US bond yields are falling,” Vijayakumar said.
In addition, foreign investors injected Rs 5,903 crore into the debt market during the month under review. Excluding India, EPI flows were positive for Indonesia and the Philippines, while South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand saw outflows during the review period.
cnbctv18-forexlive
