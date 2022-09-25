News
‘Idol’ made Kelly Clarkson a star 20 years ago. Now she’s got one on the Walk of Fame
LOS ANGELES — For Kelly Clarkson, her Walk of Fame ceremony was a homecoming.
Twenty years ago this month, Clarkson wowed Hollywood as the inaugural winner of “American Idol” in 2002. On Monday, she returned to the famed Los Angeles boulevard to celebrate not only herself but also the team that launched her stardom.
“I think [it’s] important to have not just ‘yes’ people around you but people that actually love you and care about you and give their honest advice. I’ve always welcomed that, and I think that is why I’m here today,” Clarkson, 40, said upon receiving the Walk of Fame’s 2,733rd star.
“Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true.”
Clarkson, in a black velvet gown, delivered her acceptance speech amid cheering outbursts from excited fans who watched from the Ovation Hollywood mall — including through the window of a nearby Walgreens and the upper-level balconies next to Dave & Buster’s.
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chairman Lupita Sanchez Cornejo declared “Kelly Clarkson Day” in Hollywood as key figures in the singer’s career came to celebrate.
Longtime collaborator and producer Jason Halbert was on hand, as were original “American Idol” judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul, who crowned Clarkson the first “Idol” champion two decades ago. (Abdul said she rescheduled her flight to catch the “Stronger” singer’s ceremony.)
The ceremony, held at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Ovation Hollywood, also featured speeches from Halbert, Cowell and Abdul.
Halbert remembered meeting Clarkson after she won the “American Idol” crown.
“Her voice was a gift she was born with, and I believe it’s unmatched by anyone alive,” Halbert said. “But it’s her authenticity and her heart that has captured the soul of America and the world these past 20 years.
“She’s used her voice to give a vocabulary to us who have suffered heartache, pain and suffering. She’s given us anthems to celebrate love and songs to mark the milestones in our lives.”
Similarly, Cowell remembered thinking that Clarkson was going to win the singing competition, then airing on Fox, after hearing her perform Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” He also recalled how Clarkson asked that they didn’t speak to each other until the end of the competition. She clarified that she wanted to be “respectful” of the competitive environment.
“I remember that moment when your name was called, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season,’” he quipped to Clarkson. “I can honestly say, ‘Thanks to you, I’m here today.’”
“The Kelly you see in front of the camera is the Kelly you see behind the camera,” Cowell added. “She is one of the nicest, most loyal, most talented people I’ve had the great, great fortune to have [met].”
Abdul also sang Clarkson’s praises.
“Your talent, your tenacity, your grace, your dignity made Season 1 all worth it of me having to sit next to a British guy to the left of me, and a wonderful man to the right of me,” she joked about her fellow judges.
The “Straight Up” singer told Clarkson that she’s “living proof” of the impact of “American Idol,” a show that “changed the world.”
“Thank you for changing the trajectory of my life and making me believe — like a kid believes in Santa Claus — that young, talented people can make it, and that they can make it big time,” Abdul said.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Clarkson has scored a number of hits, including “A Moment Like This,” “Since U Been Gone,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” while racking up three Grammy Awards out of 15 nominations.
Beyond music, Clarkson has served as a judge and mentor on ABC’s “Duets” and NBC’s “The Voice.” And in 2019, she launched her own daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has received numerous Daytime Emmy awards.
After the speeches came Clarkson’s photo shoot with her newly minted Hollywood star — and some unexpected singing from her fans. While the singer posed with her children and various teams, a portion of the crowd broke out into her “Since U Been Gone” and “A Moment Like This” to catch her attention.
Joey Prather was one of the attendees who lent his voice to the impromptu chorus. Visiting from Hawaii, Prather wasn’t expecting to attend the ceremony. He said he was walking around the area when he stumbled upon the crowd and saw Clarkson, Cowell and others. The Walk of Fame celebrity sightings weren’t a stroke of luck for Prather. Instead, he said, “Things happen for a reason.”
“You get all the community to come together … it’s something special,” he said. “It’s something I can look back on later on.”
Unlike Prather, James Bany planned to attend Clarkson’s ceremony when he learned of the event through the Walk of Fame’s Instagram account. Bany, who made the trek from Riverside, came dressed for the occasion.
He wore a T-shirt from Clarkson’s 2019 The Meaning of Life tour, which he said was the most recent concert he’s experienced since the pandemic began.
Bany, who discovered Clarkson through “American Idol,” said her music has gotten him through several break-ups, and he thinks her legacy is “just getting started.”
“She’s in it for the long haul,” he said. “She’s incredible.”
Italy on the verge of becoming a far-right leader as the country votes in snap elections
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party holds a giant Italian national flag during a political rally on February 24, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Emmanuel Cremaschi | Getty Images
Italians head to the polls on Sunday in a nationwide vote that could name the country’s first female prime minister and the first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was established in 2012, but has its roots in the 20th-century Italian neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Benito Mussolini in 1945.
After winning 4% of the vote in the 2018 election, he used his opposition position to break into the mainstream. The Brothers of Italy party is expected to win the largest share of votes for a single party on Sunday. Polls prior to the September 9 blackout showed he won almost 25% of the vote, far ahead of his closest right-wing ally, the Lega.
Forming a coalition with Lega, under Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and a more minor coalition partner, Noi Moderati, it seems likely that the right-wing alliance will win power in Rome. Italy’s complicated first-past-the-post system rewards coalitions and the centre-left Democratic Party has failed to build a sufficiently broad alliance despite polling 21% as the single party.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and will close at 11 p.m. An exit ballot is scheduled when the polls close, but the first screenings may not arrive until Monday morning. Reaching a political consensus and cementing any coalition could then take weeks and a new government might not come to power until October.
Incumbent Mario Draghi, a highly regarded technocrat who was driven out by infighting in July, has agreed to stay on as caretaker. Sunday’s snap elections come six months ahead of their scheduled date.
Brothers of Italy chimed in with sections of the public worried about immigration (Italy is the destination of many migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean), the country’s relationship with the EU and the economy.
In terms of politics, Brothers of Italy has often been described as “neo-fascist” or “post-fascist”, its politics echoing the nationalist, nativist and anti-immigration stance of Italy’s fascist era. For his part, however, Meloni claims to have rid the party of fascist elements, saying this summer that the Italian right had “put fascism back in history for decades”.
Yet its policies are socially conservative to say the least, with the party opposing same-sex marriage and promoting traditional “family values”, with Meloni declaring in 2019 that its mission was to defend “God, country and family”.
A volunteer prepares pink ballot papers at a polling station in Rome’
Andreas Solaro | AFP | Getty Images
As for Europe, Fratelli d’Italia has reversed his opposition to the euro, but defends a reform of the EU to make it less bureaucratic and less influential on domestic politics. On the economic side, he referred to the centre-right coalition’s position that the next government should reduce sales taxes on certain goods to ease the cost of living crisis, and said the Italy is expected to renegotiate its Covid-19 recovery funds with the EU.
Fratelli d’Italia has been pro-NATO and pro-Ukraine and supports sanctions against Russia, unlike Lega who is ambivalent about such measures. Meloni has been described as something of a political chameleon by some, with analysts noting shifts in her political stance over time.
Bognet: ‘GOP commitment to America’ sends ‘clear message’ to voters
Pennsylvania Republican Jim Bognet, a candidate in the Keystone state’s eighth congressional district, which includes President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, said Breitbart News Saturday that the House GOP “Commitment to America” is sending a “clear message” to voters.
Bognet told the host, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, that Republicans “want a clear message” and are coming together under the current GOP House leadership: Minority Leader Keven McCarthy (CA), Whip Steve Scalise (LA) and Conference President Elise Stefanik.
The Keystone State Republican was referring to the “commitment to America” that House Republicans rolled out last week in Pennsylvania. The “Pledge to America” is a “core group of policies that fit on a pocket card designed to help them and their candidates effectively communicate the GOP’s vision in the midterm elections,” as Breitbart News reported it this week.
“We want people to know what we are [going to] do when we govern, when we take office in January: a safe America, a strong America, a free America,” Bognet said. “These are things that we all have behind. We want to have an alternative to Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright, and Nancy Pelosi is liberal America.
Listen:
Bognet notes that Republicans want to send a clear message that there is a “very clear alternative” to the Democrats’ hardline agenda.
“[Democrats] want to open borders; we want to secure the borders. We want to stop fentanyl from entering this country. They want to keep raising taxes, we want to lower taxes. They want 87,000 IRS agents, I’d rather have 87,000 Border Patrol agents, and we need to get rid of these IRS agents that the Democrats adopted [a bill] hire,” continued Bognet. “If you want more of the same, you can vote for the other guys. If you want change, vote for the Republicans in 45 days.
In explaining how the Republican Party has changed for the better in recent years, Bognet said he believes there is no “much more united party” and “much more driven by our conservative ideals than can -to be the most corporate Republicans”. that was 10 or 15 years ago.
Bognet, during his time on Breitbart News Saturday, has also set his sights on his Democratic opponent, Representative Matt Cartwright, whom he seeks to overthrow in November. Bognet noted that the Democrat voted with President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time and that he “does not represent Northeastern Pennsylvania” but does “represent the liberal values of New York and San Francisco”.
“If you want Joe Biden’s agenda, vote for Matt Cartwright; if you want to change, if you want to go back to conservative principles, you have to vote for me,” Bognet explained.
Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Fpis Invest Rs 8,600 Crore in September so far investment pace is slowing
mini
The latest inflow follows net investment of Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, according to custodian data.
After pumping in more than Rs 51,000 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed the pace of stock buying in India in September so far as they invested just over Rs 8,600 crore, on a sharp depreciation of the rupee.
Going forward, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) are unlikely to buy aggressively amid the rising dollar, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Indication of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, fears of a recession, depreciation of the rupiah and ongoing tensions in Russia and Ukraine will affect REIT flows, said Basant Maheshwari, fund manager. small business and co-founder of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP.
The latest inflow follows net investment of Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, according to custodian data.
REITs became net buyers in July after nine consecutive months of net outflows, which began in October last year. Between October 2021 and June 2022, they sold Rs 2.46 lakh crore in Indian stock markets. According to the data, REITs bought shares worth Rs 8,638 crore from September 1 to September 23.
However, REIT activity has become very volatile with alternating periods of buying and selling. They have sold out seven times this month so far. In fact, in the last two trading sessions, they withdrew Rs 2,500 crore from Indian stock markets.
Vijayakumar attributed the increase in REIT sales in recent days to the stronger dollar and rising bond yields in the United States.
In addition, the US Fed’s 75 basis point (bp) rate hike for the third consecutive time to control rising inflation and the surging dollar have impacted REIT buying, Maheshwari said. of Wealth Advisers LLP.
“The US Fed’s hawkish tone on interest rates and fears of a global recession have fueled investor pessimism,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
Foreign investors have slowed down their purchases of stocks in India since September. The scenario turned adverse after a hotter-than-expected inflation report dashed hopes that the US Fed would scale back rate hikes in the coming months.
US inflation in August edged up 0.1% from the previous month to 8.3%. Compared to a year ago, it has eased since it was 8.5% previously.
The aggressive stance of the central bank chairman, who showed the Fed would opt for another 75 basis point hike for the fourth consecutive time at its next meeting, has rattled sentiment and made investors averse to the risk to emerging markets like India, Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – head of research, Morningstar India, said.
In addition, currency movement is another factor that REITs follow very closely as it has a significant impact on the returns they earn on their investments in any country. Therefore, outflows tend to accelerate in a scenario of rapid currency depreciation.
The sharp depreciation of the rupee as it hit a historic low of 81.09 rupees against the dollar does not bode well for foreign investment, he added. “With the dollar index above 111 and the US 10-year bond yield above 3.7%, REITs are unlikely to buy aggressively going forward. the dollar index and US bond yields are falling,” Vijayakumar said.
In addition, foreign investors injected Rs 5,903 crore into the debt market during the month under review. Excluding India, EPI flows were positive for Indonesia and the Philippines, while South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand saw outflows during the review period.
White Sox say La Russa won’t return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
La Russa, who turns 78 on October 4, underwent “additional medical tests and procedures over the past week,” the team said on Saturday, and doctors ordered the Hall of Fame not to handle for the rest of the season.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to act as interim White Sox manager.
“Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wanted to manage.
La Russa left the White Sox ahead of an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart condition. He joined the club in Oakland on September 11 and returned to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
La Russa was waiting for permission to return to the dugout and manage during matches. Chicago lost to Detroit 7-2 on Saturday night.
“We will continue to follow his wishes to keep much of the specific details and his personal information under wraps,” Hahn said Saturday. “I spoke to him on the way this morning, and he had no problem with us letting everyone know that there is a treatment protocol in place that he plans to follow. As a result, he won’t manage the rest of this season.
“As for the inevitable question, ‘Well, what does that mean for next season?’ We will finish this season first and then tackle everything when it comes time to turn the page at the end of this year.
Cairo said he spoke to La Russa for about 15 minutes on Friday night and was fine. When asked if he wanted the managerial job, Cairo said he was focused on the current season.
“Right now we have 11 more games,” Cairo said. “I don’t know what will happen. He’s still a year old.
“I spoke to the players today, let them know and it’s still 11 games,” said Cairo, who was the bench coach. “Let’s finish strong.
The White Sox have won 10 of their first 14 games under Cairo, but have lost five in a row to fall to a season-high nine behind AL Central leaders Cleveland.
“Miggy and the coaches did a really good job,” Hahn said. “We have seen many times, unfortunately not in the last four days or so, but for long stretches over the last few weeks, this team show flashes of play at the level that we thought we were capable of over the course of the whole season. It’s a little too little too late in the year.
“But I think these guys deserve a lot of credit for what was thrown on them on the fly and the way they reacted, both in the coaching room and the way they reacted.”
The White Sox started the season with high hopes of defending their division title under La Russa.
“He’s a Hall of Famer,” outfielder Eloy Jiménez said. “He had an impact in every way in the clubhouse. For us, he wasn’t available to be there for those games we were playing, and he’s fighting for his life, so that’s not good. That’s all I can say for now.”
Tigers manager AJ Hinch said La Russa’s health was the “no.” 1 concern.
“These are stressful jobs; you can’t take your health for granted,” Hinch said. “As men in this sport, we often don’t ask for help, so I’m glad he’s good. On the management side, he’s a Hall of Famer. He’s done everything that every one of us who has ever held this position would dream of doing His accomplishments in different teams, different leagues, different jobs in his role in baseball and the number of players he touched, the staff he developed, his resume speaks for itself and his impact in the game should be respected forever.
The White Sox also made several roster changes. Outfielder Luis Robert will be closed for the season because discomfort from his sprained left wrist worsened after being hit by a pitch, Hahn said. Chicago placed Robert on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. Outfielder Mark Payton has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.
Reliever Joe Kelly was reinstated from the family medical leave list and left-hander Tanner Banks was opted for Charlotte.
Shortstop Tim Anderson could return this season after being placed on the disabled list for a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger on Aug. 9, Hahn said. Anderson was expected to miss six to eight weeks.
“It’s really a question of whether it makes sense at this point in the year to try and rush into that two-week window or let nature take its course and send it completely healed to the end. offseason,” Hahn said.
Right-hander Michael Kopech’s right shoulder is doing well, but the White Sox have discussed when a knee cyst will be removed, Hahn said. Kopech went on the 15-day disabled list for right shoulder inflammation on September 17.
___
More AP MLB: and
Ukrainian missile hits hotel where RT correspondent was staying in Kherson
var RT = RT || {}; RT.comScore = RT.comScore || {}; RT.comScore[“js-mediaplayer-632ff71987f3ec08f0140598”] = { id_nsStCi: “632ff71987f3ec08f0140598” };
var RT = RT || {}; RT.jwplayer = RT.jwplayer || {}; RT.jwplayer[“js-mediaplayer-632ff71987f3ec08f0140598”] = { file: “ image: “ “, // stretching: ‘fill’, title: “”, aspectratio: “16:9”, skin: { name: “five”, active: “#77bd1e”, background: “rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)”, inactive: “#FFFFFF” }, width: “100%”, startparam: “start”, sharing: {}, events: { onPlay: function(){ if(ga) ga(‘send’, ‘ event’, ‘JWPLAYER-GA’, ‘CLICK PLAY’, location.href); }, onPause: function(){ if(ga) ga(‘send’, ‘event’, ‘JWPLAYER-GA’, ‘CLICK PAUSE’, location.href); }, onComplete: function(){ if(ga) ga(‘send’, ‘event’, ‘JWPLAYER-GA’, ‘COMPLETE’, location.href); } }, };
Ukrainian missile hits hotel where RT correspondent Murad Gazdiev was staying
Details to follow…
Pennsylvania police respond to ‘mass causation event’ after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park’s Fall Fest
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A heavy police presence gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night after gunfire was reported in the area. The possible shooting was classified as a “high casualty incident”.
Pennsylvania police and emergency service vehicles from multiple agencies responded to the scene to rescue and treat victims still trapped inside the park, which was especially crowded Saturday night as the park kicked off its Phantom Fall Fest. , reported WPXI-TV.
“There is one confirmed incident in Kennywood with reported injuries. My thoughts are with the victims of physical and mental injuries,” Pennsylvania State Rep. Nick Pisciottano tweeted.
Kennywood confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that visitors left the park while law enforcement remained inside.
“The park is closed for the night and all guests are out. We are aware of a situation that occurred tonight and are working with local law enforcement,” communications manager Tasha said. Pokrzywa, in an email. “The safety of our guests and crew members is our top priority. Members of the park, Allegheny County and West Mifflin security departments were already on site and responded immediately.”
JOSH SHAPIRO BETS HARSH MESSAGE ON CRIME, ECONOMY WILL SURPASS RED WAVE IN PENNSYLVANIA
It is not immediately known how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.
Witnesses at the scene told WPXI that several people were lying on the ground, but it is unclear if they were shot.
“There’s no denying what I heard,” said a witness, confirming that he heard gunshots.
The incident happened around 10:45 p.m., minutes before the park was scheduled to close.
BIDEN COMMITS TO MORE GUN CONTROL AND FUNDING FOR POLICE IN ‘SAFER AMERICA PLAN’ DURING PENNSYLVANIA SPEECH
West Mifflin Borough Police are urging the public to avoid the area.
“Due to the current emergency services situation, there is an increased emergency services presence in the Kennywood Park area,” police said. “We ask that you avoid the area at this time.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The park was particularly crowded on Saturday night as Kennywood’s flagship October event, Phantom Fall Fest, a Halloween event for children and adults, began this weekend.
A witness told WPXI they believe the sound of gunshots was “a prop” used in a haunted house.
In 2016, a 26-year-old woman was shot dead near Kennywood Park during a July 4 celebration.
