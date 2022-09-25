News
Ime Udoka’s Sidepiece Handled His Travel Arrangements Including Nia Long’s Move To Boston
It’s heartbreaking realizing that the man you’ve been living with for years has a sidepiece at his workplace who handles his travel plans, including your own travels. Nia Long must be going through hell now—knowing that her man Ime Udoka cheated on her with one of his staff members.
But what can Nia do? Leave his cheating a**? TMZ Sports has given some updates about Ime Udoka‘s romantic relationship with his staff member—and according to the updates, this sidepiece handled his travel arrangements including Nia Long’s recent relocation to Boston. Well played!!!
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements … and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long.
Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ … one of the staffer’s duties included planning Udoka’s team-related travel, and we’re told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Perhaps most upsetting for Nia is that the employee had a hand in Nia’s arrangements to move to Boston permanently, according to our sources.
The public still does not know who this woman is but according to the juicy updates, Nia Long has been told about this woman her man f***ed so why’s she not calling this b***ch out?
The Celtics are not releasing the name of the employee, but we’re told Nia has been told who she is.
Team President Brad Stevens got choked up Friday during a news conference … saying the scandal had been particularly upsetting for all their female employees — due to speculation about who had the affair with Udoka.
As we’ve reported, the team suspended its head coach for the entire 2022-23 season after what it says was a months-long investigation into his conduct.
Ime Udoka and Nia Long’s relationship will never be the same after this whole cheating scandal goes to sleep. A trust has been BROKEN!!!
Here is how Twitter is reacting to Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal:
The post Ime Udoka’s Sidepiece Handled His Travel Arrangements Including Nia Long’s Move To Boston appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Three arrested in connection with Inver Grove Heights death
Authorities say that three people were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder after investigators responding to a 911 call early Saturday morning in Inver Grove Heights found a man dead inside the home.
According to a press release, shortly after 2 a.m. police went to the 2100 block of 78th Court East after someone called 911 and hung up. When they arrived they found a man on the floor who was unresponsive and later determined to be deceased.
Officers responding to the 911 call stopped a vehicle leaving the area with three adults who were detained, questioned and then booked on suspicion of murder.
Authorities say the following people were booked at the Dakota County Jail:
• Logan David Slack, 25, of Minneapolis, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
• Fotini Anest West, 25, of Minneapolis, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
• Sean Richard Lumley, 30, of Monticello was booked on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder in the first degree and then released.
Police say the death was not a random incident and that there is no danger to the public.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later date.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this crime to leave a message on the police tip line at 651-450-2530.
News
Column: With Tony La Russa officially done for 2022, speculation on next season’s Chicago White Sox managing job can begin
In early May before a series against the Chicago Cubs, Tony La Russa referred to the White Sox as being in “survival mode.”
“We’re four under, got a chance to win two in a row, but there’s no script for the season,” La Russa said. “That’s probably the most entertaining part of it. You can’t say what’s going to happen. You have to go out there and make things happen.”
If there was a script for the 2022 season, no one would’ve believed it. From beginning to end it has been a series of unforced errors by players, management and La Russa. They always were one hot streak away from living up to expectations, never showing the urgency to make it happen.
Heavy favorites to win the American League Central, the Sox remained in survival mode through August, when La Russa left the team to deal with a heart-related issue. After a brief surge under acting manager Miguel Cairo, they reverted to form over the last week, getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians to fall out of contention.
With the Sox now playing out the string, the announcement was made Saturday that La Russa would not return this season on orders of from his doctors.
Whether this is the end of the story or just a pause is unknown.
It would seem unlikely for general manager Rick Hahn to bring La Russa back in 2023, but crazier things have happened, such as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hiring his old friend in the first place after La Russa retired from managing in 2011.
La Russa might have thought it was a push-button job with all the young talent in place. He would walk off with another ring by the time his deal was up after 2023, a second happy ending to a Hall of Fame career. The players seemed to believe the hype as well, as did the media hyping them.
But in the end we were all wrong, myself included. They began Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers one game over .500 with 11 to play, the picture of mediocrity.
How much blame La Russa deserves for the Sox downfall is in the eye of the beholder.
But there is no debating his effect on the Sox culture, once considered the swaggiest in baseball.
For all the talk about how he would relate to Tim Anderson and a group that enjoyed fighting the “fun police,” La Russa let the players do their own thing and had only one publicized incident — throwing Yermin Mercedes under the bus in 2021 in Minnesota for homering on a 3-0 pitch in a Sox blowout.
La Russa came up with excuses for players who didn’t hustle, saying they needed to preserve their legs to avoid injuries. When Anderson bumped an umpire this season to earn a suspension, La Russa falsely claimed the umpire was walking toward Anderson — as if the shortstop were blameless.
It’s no wonder Sox players never had a discouraging word to say about La Russa. He defended them like family and in fact often wore a T-shirt that said “FAMILY” in case the message wasn’t clear enough.
It was only after he left, however, that the family began to play up to its potential and give Sox fans hope the season could be salvaged. That turned out to be false hope, and now the question is what can be done to fix things in 2023.
Hahn on Saturday declined to discuss next year’s plans to reporters at Sox Park, though he lauded Cairo and the coaching staff for “flashes of playing at the level we thought was capable over the course of the entire season.”
Unfortunately for Cairo, those “flashes” provided too small of a sample size to fairly assess whether he would be the right man to take over if the Sox move on from La Russa — or if La Russa moves on from the Sox.
Having Hahn’s endorsement was nice, and Cairo surely has many of the players in his corner. But after the bitter disappointment of this season, there’s a growing sense the Sox will need to do something big this offseason to make amends to the fan base for their suffering.
Does Cairo move the needle with Sox fans? Or do the Sox need to go for a bigger name with experience, gravitas and the ability to help market the team?
The reaction to the La Russa news was, well, the same as it has been all season. Even his health issue hasn’t evoked much sympathy, and most fans were happy he would not return.
If the Sox do decide to bring La Russa back next season, it would be considered a slap in the face to the fan base. But Reinsdorf has done it before, notably with former Sox manager Terry Bevington and former Chicago Bulls general manager Gar Foreman. Few owners of professional teams seem as oblivious to fans’ wishes as Reinsdorf has been over the last four decades.
From a media perspective, La Russa’s return would be bonus points. His fame and strong personality make for good reading, and he’s the king of generating a frenzy on sports-talk radio. La Russa is many things, but boring he’s not.
The Sox haven’t had anyone generate this much publicity since Ozzie Guillén left after battling with then-GM Ken Williams in 2011. After tiring of all the controversies, Williams hired the low-key Robin Ventura in 2012 before Hahn replaced Ventura with the amiable and cliche-spouting Rick Renteria in 2017.
Giving Guillén another shot would be a move that should be considered. It’s doubtful Sox players would be given the go-ahead to jog to first base under Guillén 2.0. But it probably won’t happen. No one has skewered this Sox team more than Guillén on the NBC Sports Chicago pre- and postgame shows. I’m guessing Hahn and Williams would be wary of Guillén upsetting someone’s delicate ego and creating headlines.
Hiring a veteran such as Joe Maddon, Bruce Bochy or Joe Girardi would seem to make perfect sense. Or if Reinsdorf wants a respected former Sox player without experience, A.J. Pierzynski or Jim Thome, a special assistant to Hahn, would be at the head of the list.
There will be plenty of time to debate the candidates once the season ends and La Russa’s fate is announced.
The ending to this strange script has yet to be written.
()
News
Area college football: Bethel rallies past St. John’s 28-24 in battle of MIAC titans
There’s a new sheriff in MIAC football. At least, for now.
In a rematch of last year’s conference championship game, Bethel avenged its 2021 loss to St. John’s by taking down the Johnnies 28-24 on Saturday in Arden Hills.
It was the MIAC opener for both teams.
The game was back and forth from the very beginning, with neither team leading by more than seven points, until it was decided when Jaran Roste hooked up with Micah Niewald on a 72-yard touchdown pass with 9:38 left in the game. It was a one-play scoring drive that took all of 11 seconds.
Both offenses were in fine form. The Royals finished with 506 yards offense to the Johnnies’ 414.
St. John’s entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally in NCAA Division III.
Last fall, St. John’s beat Bethel 31-25 during the regular season, then 29-28 in the MIAC championship game.
Carleton 45, Hamline 12: Jonathan Singleton threw three TD passes as the Knights routed the Pipers at Klas Field in St. Paul. Charlie Wilson scored both Hamline TDs, one on a run and the other on a pass from Alejandro Villanueva.
Augsburg 50, St. Scholastica 13: Cade Sheehan completed 26 of 38 passes for 295 yards and four TDs, and Braden Tretter caught 12 passes for 182 yards and two TDs at Edor Nelson Field in Minneapolis as the Auggies improved to 3-0 on the season.
Hope (Mich.) 56, Northwestern-St. Paul 7: The Flying Dutch rolled up 561 yards of offense to spoil the Eagles’ Homecoming game at Reynolds Field in St. Paul, dropping Northwestern to 0-4 on the season.
North Dakota State 34, South Dakota 17: The Bison rushed for 200 yards in the second half and scored 24 unanswered points to beat the Coyotes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams before a crowd of 6,530 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D.
South Dakota State 28, Missouri State 14: The Jackrabbits finished with a 475 yards to 258 advantage in total offense, and Mark Gronowski established new career highs with 22 completions (on 29 attempts), 319 yards passing and four TDs in Springfield, Mo.
Minnesota State Mankato 31, Mary 28: The Marauders drove to the Mavericks’ 1-yard line in the final seconds, but Jacob Baulton intercepted a pass in the end zone to preserve the victory for Mankato at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minn. The Mavericks went ahead with a 60-yard drive in the fourth quarter, capped by Shen Butler-Lawson’s 6-yard TD run with six minutes to play.
Winona State 40, Minnesota Moorhead 7: The Warriors scored every way they could — run (Sam Lloyd), pass (Jack Strand and Kyle Hass), field goal (three, by Jacob Scott), punt return (Tristan Root), interception return (Clay Schueffner) and extra-point kick (four, by Scott) — to overwhelm the Dragons in Winona, Minn.
Sioux Falls 34, Minnesota Duluth 31: Thuro Reisdorfer scored on a 2-yard run with 45 seconds left to help the Cougars escape with the narrow victory in Sioux Falls, S.D., and improve their record to 4-0 this season.
News
Tommies overcome midgame lull to roll over Division II Lincoln 43-6
St. Thomas’ football game against Division II Lincoln University (Calif.) on Saturday afternoon at O’Shaughnessy Stadium began as though it was going to be a blowout. It ended in a blowout, with the Tommies improving to 2-1 with a 43-6 victory.
In between, enough went wrong for the Tommies to know that they will have to play better moving forward, with Pioneer Football League play beginning next Saturday with a game at Marist.
“I don’t think I have to walk into our meeting tomorrow at noon and say, ‘Guys, there’s a lot of things we have to clean up,’ ” Tommies coach Glenn Caruso said. “These guys understand that. But, they also understand it because the level of expectations is so ridiculously high.
“But as a guy on the sidelines who can see (offense, defense and the kicking game), one side of the ball’s shortcomings are not affecting the two other sides of the ball.”
Lincoln, based in Oakland, Calif., began its football program last year. The Oaklanders have been taking their lumps ever since, but the Tommies insist that they didn’t allow complacency to creep into their game
“We knew they had great athletes,” Tommies linebacker Luke Herzog said. “Their running back is a former All-American at the FCS level. We knew they were dangerous if we took them lightly. I don’t think we’re looking to take any games off.”
Caruso pointed to two lost fumbles and the inability to get the ball into the end zone from inside the red zone on two occasions as things that need to get better.
The Tommies have scored on their first drive in each of their first three games this season, but they have not been able to sustain that success.
“We’ve been great from the jump,” said quarterback Cade Sexauer, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. “Where we need to grow now is drives two, three, four, five, where we’ve been hitting that lull.”
For Sexauer, that means “cleaning up the little things,” which will eliminate the Tommies beating themselves, be it on a drive, or, down the road, in a game.
Defensively, Herzog said the Tommies were hurt by some missed assignments, including one of his own.
“We didn’t always do an amazing job of getting off the field,” Caruso said, “but we did enough to put the offense on some shorter fields.”
The Tommies scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, with Sexauer throwing touchdown passes to Jacob Wildermuth and James Klecker. But St. Thomas sputtered on both sides of the ball after that and took a 15-3 lead into halftime.
After a Lincoln field goal, the Tommies added a safety when Herzog tackled the ball carrier in the end zone. On the ensuing free kick, Andrew McElroy nearly ran it all the way back, getting pushed out at the Lincoln 3. Shawn Shipman rushed for a touchdown on the next play for a 24-6 St. Thomas lead.
The Tommies then blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to finally gain control of the game.
“Every time someone comes into Palmer Field at O’Shaughnessy they are going to play their absolute best or one of their top-two games of the year,” Caruso said. “It’s happened for nine or 10 years now. And that is a blessing. We work very hard to have the privilege of pressure. But it also allows us to go to work, go to work, go to work.
“Eventually, if you do your job well enough, and long enough, things sort of open up. That’s what you saw today, maybe five to eight minutes into the third quarter.”
News
Overdrive takes a closer look
To buy to sell Maruti-Suzuki to share
In this episode of Overdrive, let’s take a look at the different engine options of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and see if the Hyundai Venue N-Line model is also sportier to drive than the height suggested.
The nameplate has made a comeback in the Indian market with a new crossover that has its underpinnings with the S-Cross but does that make it a catch-all product or is it really a product that deserves the name tag ?
Also, learn more about the Hyundai Venue N-Line model, which is now available in a sportier variant, but is the change cosmetic only or does it grumble and run with intent as well?
For more details, watch the attached video
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Other voices: Is the pandemic (and the emergency) over or not?
President Biden finally dared to say it last week, declaring in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that the “pandemic is over.” Various public-health eminences are saying he’s wrong, but his comments recognize the reality of the disease at this stage and the public mood. The trouble is that his Administration still hasn’t lifted its official finding of a COVID public-health emergency.
Eric Topol, the Scripps Research Translational Institute director who is one of America’s leading COVID scolds, tweeted “Wish this was true. What’s over is @POTUS’s and our government’s will to get ahead of it, with magical thinking on the new bivalent boosters. Ignores #LongCovid, inevitability of new variants, and our current incapability for blocking infections and transmission.”
But global COVID deaths in the first week of September were the lowest since March 2020 when the World Health Organization declared COVID a pandemic, and even Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last week said “the end is in sight.”
COVID has become significantly less lethal as most people in the U.S. and world have gained some level of immunity from vaccination or infection. About 400 Americans each day have been dying from COVID this summer; most are elderly or have other medical ailments. It’s still important to protect the vulnerable.
But for most Americans, COVID is no worse than a bad flu. “If you are up-to-date on your vaccines today, and you avail yourself of the treatments, your chances of dying (from) COVID are vanishingly rare and certainly much lower than your risk of getting into trouble with the flu,” White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha told National Public Radio.
But if that’s right, why hasn’t the President also declared an end to the public-health and national emergencies? If the pandemic is over, then so is the emergency. Yet the Administration continues to extend the public-health emergency that was first declared in January 2020.
The reason is almost certainly money. A March 2020 COVID law enables the government to hand out billions of dollars in welfare benefits to millions of people as long as the emergency is in effect. This includes more generous food stamps and a restriction on state work requirements. It also limits states from removing from their Medicaid rolls individuals who are otherwise no longer financially eligible. The Foundation for Government Accountability estimates these ineligibles cost nearly $16 billion a month.
Most outrageous, only weeks ago the Administration used a separate national emergency declaration related to the pandemic to legally justify canceling some $500 billion in student debt. An Education Department Office of the General Counsel memo says the pandemic and national emergency enable the Education Secretary to modify federal student aid requirements under the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act.
Mr. Biden seems to want it both ways. He wants to reassure Americans tired of restrictions on their way of life that the pandemic is over and they can get on with their lives. But he wants to retain the official emergency so he can continue to expand the welfare state and force states to comply. COVID can’t be an emergency only when it’s politically useful.
Ime Udoka’s Sidepiece Handled His Travel Arrangements Including Nia Long’s Move To Boston
Three arrested in connection with Inver Grove Heights death
Column: With Tony La Russa officially done for 2022, speculation on next season’s Chicago White Sox managing job can begin
Area college football: Bethel rallies past St. John’s 28-24 in battle of MIAC titans
Tommies overcome midgame lull to roll over Division II Lincoln 43-6
Overdrive takes a closer look
The Lost Art of Email Marketing in the Social Media Age – Part 2
Other voices: Is the pandemic (and the emergency) over or not?
Yankees Notebook: Zack Britton back in action after being sidelined more than a year
Gophers deserve national respect with blowout road win at Michigan State
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone