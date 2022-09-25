Finance
Lower Car Insurance Rates – 5 Time-Tested Ways
Here are five time-tested ways to get lower car insurance rates…
1) Go for a car that has the following: Anti-lock brakes, alarm system, daytime running lights and any other safety or security feature. Cars like that have a high safety rating. They’ll attract lower car insurance rates.
2) If you want to save a lot, pick a third party only cover. The law in a majority of states will be okay with just that. As the name suggests, any damage to your car won’t result in any compensation. It just takes care of the other person’s car. Any damages to your car will be paid for by you.
This is the best option for those who have old vehicles. A demerit of choosing a collision coverage for an old car is that your car’s value at the time of the accident is what would be used to determine what you get. There is simply no way the total of your premiums over a significant time frame and your deductible won’t surpass what you’ll be given as reimbursement. That is, unless your old car is a classic. If an insurance policy won’t be rewarding on the long run, it certainly isn’t worth the sacrifice.
3) The more time you spend behind wheels the greater your risk to the vehicle insurance provider. Therefore, reduce your mileage in any way that you can and you’ll get lower car insurance rates
4) Take a course in defensive driving. Apart from making you drive better, you will lower your car insurance rate once you do.
5) You can get lower car insurance rates by obtaining and comparing quotes from reputable quotes sites. You’ll realize savings if you go to just one of such sites. However, you’ll get more by using at least three. Getting more quotes raises your chances of receiving lower car insurance quotes.
Finance
The Restoration Solution – Practical Recovery Methods For a Busy Lifestyle
restore (r-stor, -str) v 1: return to its original or usable and functioning condition; “restore the forest to its original pristine condition” [syn: reconstruct] 2: return to life; get or give new life or energy; “The week at the spa restored me” [syn: regenerate, rejuvenate] 3: give or bring back; “Restore the stolen painting to its rightful owner” [syn: restitute] 4: restore by replacing a part or putting together what is torn or broken; “She repaired her TV set”; “Repair my shoes please” [syn: repair, mend, fix, bushel, doctor, furbish up, touch on] [ant: break] 5: bring back into original existence, use, function, or position; “restore law and order”; “reestablish peace in the region”; “restore the emperor to the throne” [syn: reinstate, reestablish]
Source: WordNet 2.0, 2003 Princeton University
“I’ve read so much about the importance of restoration, but to be honest, my life is crazy right now! How can I realistically fit this stuff in?”
Yes, that is a common dilemma and one of the primary reasons that restoration tends to be neglected by many in our society. Russian and Eastern European lifters actually plan for restoration in their periodization scheme. In North America, however, we concentrate so much on training that recovery gets overlooked. In fact, Russians do three semesters on massage and restoration (in Kinesiology or Physical Education courses.) Guess how much we do here?
If you guessed more than zero, try again!
So how can we apply some effective restoration methods such as contrast showers, stretching, soft tissue work, salt baths, electronic muscle stimulation, and massage in our everyday life. Well, here’s the way I personally do it.
Contrast Methods
Seven years ago, I had a chance to spend some time with Dr. Mel Siff at his ranch in Colorado. He shared with me some secrets on advanced recovery techniques. Here are a few tidbits on contrast methods that I think you’ll find interesting:
- Always start with hot and end with cold (unless you plan to go to sleep afterward, in which case you should end with heat.)
- The duration of each stimulus is 1-5 minutes, but here’s the kicker… apparently, the body will adapt to the duration so you must vary it each time.
- The body should be almost completely submerged (Dr. Siff had an 8-foot deep Jacuzzi) and motion is desirable (particularly in the cold environment, e.g. swim.)
- The temperature must be appropriate (hot should be very hot, i.e. up to 110 degrees F, and cold should be cold, i.e. as low as 60 degrees F.)
- Repeat the process 3-4 times.
According to Siff, “it is not simply the temperature of a given modality, but also the level of difference between hot and cold temperatures, and the time spent at each temperature which determine how one should use contrast methods.” He claimed that this strategy worked very well with Russian lifters and he also used it quite successfully with his American athletes.
Believe me, it does work quite well. After performing countless sets of Olympic lifts, I had the pleasure to experience Siff’s lovely contrast bathing method with powerlifter, Dave Tate.
Picture Tate (a very big guy) and I (not quite as big!) jumping from an 8-foot deep Jacuzzi with handle bars on the side to hold you up (this allowed for complete submersion as well as decompression of the spine) to a swimming pool where we did a few laps. Might not sound like a big deal but consider that the Jacuzzi was set at 110 degrees Fahrenheit (yes you read that right) and the pool at 62 degrees Fahrenheit (in the winter, Siff used to get his athletes to roll in the snow!) Talk about contrast! And this was all done after midnight. Needless to say, we slept like babies that night!
Dr. Siff is no longer with us but his methods live on. Today, contrast showers have become a Sunday ritual for me.
For contrast showers, Charlie Francis recommends 3 minutes hot as you can stand followed by 1 minute cold as you can stand repeated 3 times to work best. This is performed once or twice per day. It is important to cover the whole body, though, including the head. Although in the past, Siff has pointed out that showers with shower heads located only above the body do not adequately heat up or cool down the lower parts of the body, not all of us own a deep Jacuzzi and pool so a shower will have to do.
This practice will make a big difference in your recovery. Trust me! The key is the level of difference between hot and cold temperatures as well as varying the time spent at each temperature. And for the most part, you should end with cold.
From The Bodybuilding Truth, here’s a method that author, Nelson Montana, claims will naturally increase testosterone.
It comes from one of the forefathers of modern bodybuilding, Angelo Siciliani better known as Charles Atlas. Did you know that the excessive heat from a hot shower can lower your sperm count? In fact, the Aztec Indians used this as a form of birth control (don’t ask). Anyway, Charlie recommends finishing off your shower with cold water. Allow the cold water to flow from the solar plexus onto the genitals. The belief was that these areas contain the highest concentration of nerve endings, therefore, the cold would stimulate the nerves, which in turn strengthened the entire nervous system. “Stimulate” is certainly the operative word here. I can attest to its effect since I’ve been doing this for some time now. It takes a little getting use to but it sure is an eye opener!
Stretching
At least once a week you should address the myofascial system. An excellent way to accomplish this is (…dare I say it…) yoga. Now do you have to necessarily put aside time to stretch? No, I don’t think so. I think you can kill two birds with one stone. Why not stretch while watching television? The average American watches over four hours of TV each day. You can easily spare an hour of that time to stretch a bit.
A great way to restore collapsed arches and get a nice stretch for your quads, for instance, is to sit on your heels. This is part of the hero pose in yoga. See how long you can last. Practice other poses during this time and make watching television somewhat healthy and productive.
I personally have my cute blonde yoga instructor visit the studio once a week. Since incorporating a thorough warm-up before my workouts and practicing yoga once or twice a week, I have not experienced any injuries.
The yoga will help to improve flexibility and enhance recovery, but if there is another positive, it’s relaxation. It never fails, when we finish our session and she puts me through her little relaxation phase, I am out! The second that happens, the GH spike is equivalent to that of falling asleep at night! Believe me, when you are running around all day long, you need a moment to unwind and I’ve found that yoga can help.
Now if you can’t afford an instructor to come to your place, don’t sweat it. There are a million videos/DVDs out there that will work just as well. Pick yourself up one and try it out.
Soft Tissue Methods
Usually once or twice a month, my friends Drs. Mark Lindsay, Bill Wells, and/or Jay Mistry (all chiropractors) drop by my facility to give me a treatment.
Mark is considered the athlete’s secret weapon. Suffice it to say, he is a soft-tissue specialist extraordinaire with a number of tools in his toolbox including frequency-specific microcurrent (FSM), Erchonia cold laser therapy, active release technique (ART), myofascial release, articular pumping, muscle activation technique (MAT), proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF), active-isolated stretching (AIS), electrostim acupuncture, and the list goes on.
I’ve written about the value of ART many times. I’ve seen it clear up a number of nagging injuries in a single session. It can restore function, reduce (and even eliminate) pain, significantly improve flexibility (i.e. range of motion) and strength in just one session. In fact, it can even increase muscle mass. Bill is one of the best ART practitioners in Toronto.
Jay is also a great ART practitioner and an excellent acupuncturist. He often incorporates Graston technique in his treatment, which is always a “fun” experience!
Vlodek Kluczynski is an osteopath, physiotherapist and massage therapist in one. This guy is unbelievable. I visit him on occasion. His work tends to complement that of the practitioners mentioned above. One word of advice if you ever decide to experience a treatment from Vlodek, bring a small white flag and a popsicle stick to bite down on!
The point of listing all these guys is that you should be proactive and find a practitioner in your area that performs soft-tissue work. Don’t wait until injury happens to visit one. Go as often as you can afford – once or twice a month should be doable for most people (many health-care plans will cover treatment as well – max out your limit if you can.) Not only will it improve your recovery and performance, but it will definitely reduce the likelihood of injury.
Salt Bath
Once a week (usually the night of a heavy leg workout) I sprawl out in our massive bathtub for around 20-30 minutes. I do this about an hour before I go to bed. Actually, I make a complete restoration soup out of it. The recipe involves Epsom salts, Celtic or tropical sea bath salts, a mixture of solution drops from the Garden of Life Clenzology kit, and finally an aromatherapy concoction of lavender and chamomile. I simply keep pouring everything until the “taste” is just about right!
Let’s examine each ingredient separately for a moment.
1. Epsom salts (i.e. magnesium sulfate usp) – you want to dissolve at least 500 grams (equivalent to 2 cups or 500 mL) in a bath of hot water (the more, the better.) I say “at least” because if you can afford more, then do so. Also, “hot” means tolerable not “sear the skin” hot – the former will help you fall asleep (it’s actually the cooling process once you get out that induces sleep); but the latter will require a trip to the hospital and perhaps some skin grafts?
When magnesium sulfate is absorbed through the skin, it draws toxins from the body, sedates the nervous system, reduces swelling, relaxes muscles, is a natural emollient, exfoliator, and much more. One word of caution though, do not take an Epsom salt bath if you have high blood pressure or a heart or kidney condition.
2. Celtic or tropical sea salts are not just for eating! Adding these salts to a warm bath will help to draw impurities out of your skin and invigorate the water and your body for that matter! Salt baths also help with aches, pains and sore muscles, such as those associated with arthritis, muscle injury, and weight training.
We’ve been favoring tropical sea salts lately because they have a slightly higher magnesium content.
Note: Try adding a pinch of tropical sea salts and squeeze half a lemon to your water. Drink at least half your body weight in ounces and you will notice a profound difference in your energy levels in mere days. It takes some serious discipline to drink that much water on a daily basis, but doing so can provide anabolic and anticatabolic effects. The water will help lubricate the gut; the sea salt will aid digestion (by stimulating HCL production); and the lemon will reduce acidity. All this will enhance recovery and improve performance in the gym!
3. Believe it or not, I also add “some” drops of the facial solution from the Garden of Life Clenzology kit to my concoction. Not only for the deep cleansing and purification benefits, but also because it provides key minerals to aid restoration. Dunking your face is optional!
4. Aromatherapy foam bath containing chamomile and lavender helps to relax the body, strengthen the spirit (it’s true – my spirit now benches double bodyweight!), moisturize and cleanse skin, and promote a more peaceful slumber, but really, I just like playing with the suds!
You may not realize that the average skin absorption from bathing is much higher than oral ingestion (63% skin absorption in 15 minutes of bathing versus 27% oral ingestion for 2 liters of water consumed in the average adult.) I find that this really helps recovery, and it’s great for your skin too if you care about that stuff. Again, you will sleep like a baby after this. That is the second time I’ve mentioned that phrase in this article. Where does it come from? Obviously, not from some one who has any kids!
I often combine salt bathes with cold-water showers for a unique contrast effect. We have a separate bathtub and shower in our ensuite so every once and awhile, I’ll just hop out of the (hot) tub into a cold shower and back into the tub again. If you are really stiff, you can end with a cold shower.
Electronic Muscle Stimulation (EMS)
Two methods that I predominantly incorporate are a) the Kotts method 4-6 hours after a workout as a double split method (i.e. 10 sets of 10 seconds high intensity followed by 50 seconds of rest is Kotts’ protocol used by Francis and others to promote strength gains of up to 20%), or b) the primary method I use is a low intensity pulsating fashion which gently massages the muscles (at low intensities, Siff and Verkhoshansky point out that EMS provides a “massaging” effect facilitating removal of waste products and delivering nutrition to the muscles through an increase in local blood supply) – usually the day after a body part.
When do I do this? Actually, I’m doing it right now while I’m typing on the computer. I’m on the computer at least an hour or two a day whether I’m checking my emails, reading or writing an article, or scoping some porn! The point is I’m making better use of my time accomplishing two tasks instead of just one. I am so busy these days myself – delegating a million things to a million people it seems – that time management is very important to me. Whether I’m listening to an audio book while driving, or stretching while watching TV (and spending some “quality” time with the family – ssshhh don’t tell anyone) or EMS while on the computer, you get the picture…
Massage
Every Thursday afternoon, my massage therapist (ironically another blonde) comes over to work on me. Generally, this is a deep tissue massage and we concentrate on a specific area that may be ailing me or that was worked hard that week. If I’ve had a particularly stressful week, I’ll just get her to give me a full body massage and I try to clear my mind of everything that’s going on.
How about self massage? Well, if you want some neat suggestions, refer to Hartmann and Tunnemann’s book, Fitness and Strength Training for All Sports.
One form of self-massage that is fairly easy to administer involves a deep stripping massage using a device called The Stick. Twenty moderate pressure strokes from origin to insertion with this tool will provide passive elongation/stretch, release toxins, and (you guessed it) aid recovery.
The true master of restoration is a guy by the name of Jeff Spencer and he is a huge advocate of The Stick. Spencer, for those that don’t know, treated Lance Armstrong and the other members of United States Postal Service Pro Cycling Team before, during and after each stage of each Tour de France victory. As he puts it: “You must build a toolbox for recovery. Nothing does it all!”
There are so many tools in Spencer’s toolbox, but one that is very interesting involves earth-free electron transfer, which is a way to connect to the earth and recover. It’s like magic really – tension in the system instantly normalizes as it restores natural cortisol rhythms and decreases the inflammatory response.
Do you need some expensive apparatus to enable earth-free electron transfer? Not really; taking your shoes off and standing on the bare earth has the same effect! In fact, the fastest method of recovery is to take your shoes off and walk on grass – do this directly after training to quickly quench all the free radicals that you produced during your workout.
Aerobics
Cardio which is a slang term for aerobic training can have many drawbacks including an increase in oxidative stress and premature cell aging; shuts down the immune system and increases the incidence of mononucleosis; lowers trace mineral levels; increases cortisol production; slows down metabolism over time; negates strength and decreases both power and speed scores, etc. etc. etc.
Holy cow, the list goes on really. The increased cortisol production alone can have several negative consequences such as decreasing T4 to T3 production; has a catabolic effect (i.e. breaks down muscle tissue for energy); it is an immune suppressor as well as an oxidant to brain; and the big one for most people is that it increases abdominal fat. It’s enough to stress you out (pun intended!)
For a real in-depth discussion on this topic, attend the Energy System Training seminar held periodically by Olympic strength coach, Charles Poliquin. You will wait an hour in any parking lot for a closer spot after hearing what Poliquin has to say!
The theory behind using cardio (or more specifically, low-intensity steady-state aerobic activity) for restoration, though, is that the increase in circulation will accelerate oxygen and nutrient delivery to your muscles to speed up healing and recovery. According to Jeff Spencer, more rest is not better – you need nutrients to heal and you must pump the garbage out of the body with active recovery!
You know before I had kids, I would walk the dog for at least half an hour every night. It was actually quite refreshing (except in the winter!) and many articles were born during those strolls. At times I would run home because my mind was just filled with thoughts, but then I bought a Dictaphone to keep my heart rate in check. I could swear those walks really helped my recovery.
What about feeder workouts? Many experts have touted the benefits of low intensity strength training following high intensity work to enhance recovery. However, a recent study by Zainuddin et al. revealed that light concentric exercise has a temporary analgesic effect on delayed-onset muscle soreness, but no effect on recovery from muscle damage induced by eccentric exercise. Consider using one of the other restoration methods mentioned in this article instead.
Bottom line, an occasional walk may do the body and mind some good, but don’t waste much time or energy on aerobic training or feeder workouts to enhance recovery between workouts!
Nutrition
This is a huge topic that gets discussed quite a bit so let me just touch on a few points to improve recovery.
It is crucial to take in some protein every 2.5-3 hours to maintain a positive nitrogen balance. The question is how do you this with a busy lifestyle? Well, most people will use the quick and convenient nutrition of protein bars or drinks to get it in. The problem is that many bars are loaded with binders and fillers, and they use inferior sources of protein. As far as powders are concerned, most of the top selling (heavily marketed) brands use cheap raw materials. Most people do not rotate their powders (i.e. whey, casein, egg, rice, pea, etc.) and consume this stuff several times a day, every day, which could lead to allergies down the road. But there is a simple solution…
We know that we have time to eat (and hopefully prepare food for) breakfast, lunch and dinner. Why not make double the portion of each that you’ll divide over two meals? Voila, six solid meals that you can consume throughout the day. You can add a shake post-workout and you’re covered.
The post-workout period is actually very important for recovery. This is where you want to target most of your high-glycemic carbs to replenish depleted glycogen stores, but most people overdo it! The average workout consumes about 200-300 calories. Let’s assume that all those calories are used from carbohydrates. Well that means that we only need about 50-75 grams of carbs maximum post-workout (remember, there are 4 calories per gram of CHO.)
As mentioned above, the best carbs post-workout are high-glycemic. We use tropical fruits mixed with a fast-acting protein source like whey isolate or hydrosylate. An hour later, move to a slower releasing protein like casein and/or whey concentrate and use low-glycemic carbs.
Favor red meat (which is a stimulant) and eggs (which are high in tyrosine) in the morning. Chicken and tuna are excellent at lunch. And fish (which are higher in Omega-3’s), turkey and dairy (which are both high in tryptophan) at night.
We tend to go higher in saturated fat and mct’s in the morning (these are high energy fats such as butter or coconut oil as well as the animal meats), monounsaturated at noon (such as olive oil, olives, shaved almonds and avocados which are all added to the chicken/tuna salad), and polyunsaturated at night mainly in the form of Omega-3’s (e.g. fish oil, flax seed meal/oil, chopped walnuts, etc.) which will improve insulin sensitivity that tends to decrease at night.
Green vegetables are favored throughout the day and fruits only post-workout as I discussed above and occasionally at night as the last meal of the day (e.g. a mixture of cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, chopped walnuts and mixed berries.)
Supplementation for recovery is another article for another time, but I won’t leave you completely empty-handed. I’m sure you realize the importance of vitamins for recovery. Well, we have experienced excellent results with intramuscular water-soluble vitamin injections…more than oral ingestion…and even more than IV administration. Dr. Larry Baker, a competitive bodybuilder and medical doctor, has 4 versions that he has formulated with the aid of a compounding pharmacist. This stuff works! That’s all I can say for now until we finish our experiments, but it’s not often that you actually “feel” something from your vitamins.
For now, I’ll leave you with a tip I picked up from Poliquin on what to look for when purchasing a multivitamin/mineral supplement. Scan the ingredient list for magnesium. If it ends in the suffix _ate (e.g. magnesium citrate) then it is good. Buy it. However, if it ends in _ide (e.g. magnesium oxide) then it sucks! The former are generally Krebs cycle intermediates and have a much higher absorption rate than the latter. Magnesium is a relatively expensive mineral. If they use the _ide form then it generally indicates that they use cheap raw materials. This is the form that you usually find in most drug stores.
Sleep
Last but certainly not least is sleep. Sleep is regulated by two entirely different systems – the sleep homeostat and circadian rhythms.
The sleep homeostat “functions like a drive that builds up during wakefulness in pretty much a linear fashion and is discharged when you sleep…The homeostatic pressure to sleep depends not only on how long you are awake but on how active you are while awake.” (Marano, 2003) Two of the best methods to influence the sleep homeostat involve exercise and heating the body such as by taking a warm bath before bedtime.
When you do not get much sleep (which will happen occasionally on weekends), still wake up at the same time but catch up with a power nap. Naps should never extend beyond an hour or else you will enter REM sleep, which will adversely affect your sleep that night. It’s best to take a nap after 8 hours upon awakening and for only 20-45 minutes. A trick I learned from Dr. Istvan Bayli is to simply soak the feet in cold water right after napping. The feet contain many nerve endings and this will perk you up in no time. Just in and out is all it takes.
The circadian rhythm, on the other hand, is tied to cycles of light and dark. Darkness causes the pineal gland in the brain to secrete the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. Although bright lights or melatonin tablets can be used to affect the circadian rhythm, my favorite method involves tanning beds. Believe it or not, tanning beds are also useful to improve circadian rhythms and increase vitamin D production particularly in the winter not to mention give you a bit of color, which improves muscularity and enhances well-being. I like to “fake bake” once a week in the winter usually on a day I’m not training.
Another piece of advice I can give you regarding circadian rhythm is to go to sleep and wake up at the same time everyday. Set your alarm for both! Most people are watching television or on the computer during the time they should be sleeping. Once that alarm goes off, stop whatever you are doing and just go to bed. You can always continue the next day.
We should set our circadian rhythm around that of the sun – when it goes down, so should we. When it rises, again so should we! But most get to bed far too late and this will inevitably play havoc with many key hormones. It’s been said a thousand times that every hour before midnight is like two hours after, so it is best to front-load your sleep before midnight.
Variety in restoration and training is important. Siff notes that “it is an important principle among the Soviets that intensive (i.e. near maximal load) training alternates with a wide variety of passive and active recuperation techniques…They caution against the use of only one relaxation technique (e.g. massage), since the body rapidly adapts to relaxation, as well as exercise techniques.”
I have presented a number of practical restoration techniques in this article. Now go out there and recover!
References
- Archangel Health News. August/September 2005 Health Newsletter.
- Catanzaro, JP. Pop ‘Em Out Muscles. T-Nation, 2002.
- Catanzaro, JP. Stretching For Strengthening. T-Nation, 2004.
- Chek, P. You Are What You Eat.
- Fox, M. Healthy Water. Portsmouth, NH: Healthy Water Research, 1998.
- Francis, C. Training for Speed. Australia: Faccioni Speed and Conditioning Consultants, 1997.
- Hartmann, J, and Tunnemann, H. Fitness and Strength Training for All Sports. Toronto, ON: Sport Books Publisher, 1995.
- Marano, HE. How to Get Great Sleep. Psychology Today Magazine, 2003.
- Montana, N. The Bodybuilding Truth.
- Mysteries of Sleep.
- Poliquin, C. Biosignature Modulation and Energy System Training, 2003.
- Poliquin, C. Protocols to Gain Maximal Strength and Muscle Size; Achieving the Ultimate Workout; and Customizing the Fat-Loss Approach for Clients, 2000.
- Serrano, E. SWIS International Weight-Training Injury Symposium, 2005.
- Siff, MC. Personal Communication, 2000.
- Siff, MC. Supertraining Digest Number 1969.
- Siff, MC., Verkhoshansky, YV. Supertraining 4th Edition. Denver, CO: Supertraining International, 1999.
- Spencer, J. Recovery Strategies Used To Win the 2005 Tour de France. Advances in Sports Medicine Leading Edge Update, 2005.
- Supertraining Forum.
- Tate, D and Siff, MC. Supertraining and Westside Strength Camp, 2000.
- Zainuddin Z, Sacco P, Newton M, Nosaka K. Light concentric exercise has a temporarily analgesic effect on delayed-onset muscle soreness, but no effect on recovery from eccentric exercise. Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2006 Apr;31(2):126-134.
Finance
Looking For Cheap Scooter Insurance?
Just as with any vehicle you will need to actually have insurance for a scooter before you start riding it on the road. So it is worthwhile spending some time shopping for insurance for such a vehicle before you purchase one. In this article we look at some of the things to take into consideration when doing your research and could end up helping you get cheap scooter insurance as well.
1. You need to be getting quotes from various insurance companies so that you can find the cheapest rates possible. The most effective way of doing this today is by going online and gets quotes from various companies to then compare. Don’t forget to use the numerous comparison websites as well when carrying out this research.
2. Yes you are looking for cheap insurance but don’t sacrifice coverage just because you save yourself an extra couple of dollars. Remember the kind of insurance that you want is the type that will not only protect you but other parties should you be involved in any road accident or incident whilst riding yours. If you go for insurance cover that is too low then you may find yourself out of pocket when the other person involved choices to take matters further and sues you because you were not able to cover all their medical expenses and repairs to their vehicle.
3. As well as ensuring that the policy you opt for is one that provides cover to others during an accident that it covers you amply as well. Unfortunately the cost of repairing such vehicles just like cars and motorbikes can be extremely high and you really don’t want to incur such costs yourself if you can help it.
Finance
Top Accounting School Rankings
When thinking about starting school for accounting, you want to research which schools there are along with the accounting school rankings. You would not want to attend a school that is not set up totally to full fill your needs.
There are so many colleges and universities that say they offer the best traditional, long distance, or online education but it is better to research for your self how they stand in the accounting school rankings.
There are several entities that rank schools and among them are BUSINESS WEEK, US NEWS, WORLD REPORT and NEWSWEEK. These companies research through all the business schools on their curriculum, graduation rate, academic resources, student activity, faculty resources, grade output, university connections, and on the financial status of the school.
Its important to know everything you can about the accounting school. Rankings will help you to make a good decision on what school is going to help you get your career started.
According to BUSINESS WEEK, the top 30 accounting school rankings from one to 30 are U. of Chicago, U of Penn., Northwestern U., Harvard U., U. of Michigan, Stanford U., MIT, UC Berkeley, Duke U., Columbia U., Dartmouth, UCLA, Cornell U., NYU, U. of Virginia, Carnegie Mellon, UNC., Indiana U., Yale U., Texas U., U. of Southern California, Georgetown U., Emory U., Purdue U., U. of Maryland, U. of Notre Dame, Washington U., Rochester, Michigan State U., and Vanderbilt U..
The other main companies accounting school rankings basically go the same route as business week. When you do your research on colleges, you should also check with the state’s Better Business Bureau. Especially when you are dealing with all the online schools. A website named OEDB which is OnLine Education Data Base has compiled an accounting school rankings system for online education.
Online education is growing but has not yet received the respect as have the in house colleges. These online accounting school rankings were started in 2007 and they have helped shed light to prospective students. Their online accounting school rankings were based on acceptance rate, financial aid, graduation rate, years accredited, student-faculty ratio, scholarly citations, retention rate, and peer web citations.
According to the accounting school rankings, the top 10 online schools listed from one to ten are Upper Iowas U., LeTourneau U., Liberty U., Nova Southeastern U., California U. of Pennsylvania, Grand Canyon U., Regent U., Champlain College, Westwood College, and Tiffin University. Source: Accraccountingdegree dot com
Finance
Customer Data Integration Solutions – Definition and Benefits
Customer Data Integration or CDI is the process of combining customer information from various customer data resources, like sales process information, shipping process information and bookkeeping process information resources, of an organization. It involves a combination or technologies and processes to track, store and share customer data. Customer data integration provides timely, complete and accurate analytics and reports that help an enterprise to enhance its customer relationship management (CRM).
The CRM-based software programs of CDI solutions help the systems to identify each customer separately. These software programs tracks a particular customer’s preferences, activities, transactions and number of visits etc. CDI systems then provide specified reports about each customer, especially about good customer. This feature helps the companies to understand each customer individually and design customized plans for each of them.
Today customer data integration practices are carried out by all sorts of, small, medium and large, business organizations. CDI maximizes the business intelligence initiatives and CRM practices. A perfect CDI solution ensures the automation of all company departments and timely reports the blocks in information channels. More over implementing a customer data integration system reduces all company working expenditure and manual paper works.
The advantages of using customer data integration solutions over manual solutions include fully automated business procedure, better customer contact management and lead management, specific customer database management, enhancement in specific marketing programs like direct marketing and e-mail marketing, easy sales tracking, elimination of duplicate and false data entry, time savings and easy access to all data resources. CDI solutions also help in budget preparing, trouble shooting and activity management processes.
The main technologies used for building a customer data integration solution are Extract-Transform-Load (ETL), Enterprise Information Integration (EII) and Data Quality (DQ) tools. ETL transfers large volume of information in batch-mode, EII is responsible for sharing of queries and DQ tools tracks information resources. Today a variety of other technologies are also used to increase the modularity of the CDI solutions.
For proper implementation of a perfect customer data integration solution, the company must have a proper customer data integration strategy. The planning must be done at the basic step. Consulting a data integration expert at the time of business planning can help you to avoid data problems in future. Search, evaluate and select the type of data integration hardware and software that suits to your business. Although the initial cost for implementing a CDI system may be quite high, it can save lot of money in the long run.
Today open source customer data integration solutions are the trend. These solutions come in standard formats and allow you to customize them according to your business needs. Open source CDI solutions also enable you to stay flexible with your business strategy. The major thing to concern when purchasing open source CDI software is making sure that your company has enough technical assistance to customize the software.
If you are till afraid of the initial cost, you can hire a web-based customer data integration service. There are many on-demand CRM service providers who offer all types of customer data integration services. These services are examples of SaaS (Software as a Service) which are come to you for a low monthly fee. In fact, today most small and medium sized companies prefer on-demand CDI services as they eliminate the maintenance cost and working capital of the company. One additional benefit of these services are global access, you can retrieve your data from any where in the world at any time. Today a handful of companies offer open source on demand CDI solutions, which combine the merits of both solutions.
Finance
Life With Lung Cancer
Surviving lung cancer means more than just beating the physical disease. There are also emotional and mental challenges that come with dealing with cancer. Learning to live with the disease and the required treatments and medical visits that arise because of it is crucial to survival.
The treatments for cancer can be harsh on the body. Surgery may remove a tumor, but it may also remove parts of or entire organs in the process. After surviving the cancer procedure itself, patients must then learn to survive the new condition they find their bodies in. It is possible that the body will function differently due to the surgery. Procedures like chemotherapy and radiotherapy can also have lasting effects on a patient’s general health.
In addition to these physical challenges, many patients also experience emotional trials as a result of being diagnosed with lung cancer and undergoing therapy to treat it. Some fear that the cancer will return after it has been treated. Others find it difficult to cope with the lasting effects of the cancer and the way it interrupts their daily life. They could also experience a sense of isolation if they perceive that their loved ones don’t or can’t understand their feelings.
Negative feelings arising because of cancer are not unusual. The tribulation of surviving the disease – hearing the diagnosis, undergoing therapy, coping with side effects – commonly causes uncertainty and negativity. Those struggling to survive with lung cancer may feel depressed or anxious because of the disease. It is also not unusual for patients to experience anger and fear due to their illness.
Coping with these emotions is part of the challenge of surviving lung cancer. The first step to doing that is simply to admit that those emotions are there and to try to discern why. Additionally, it is important to realize that these reactions are natural and normal, and may even be helpful.
Anger can result from a diagnosis of lung cancer. Feeling angry about being the one struck with the disease, the one who has to endure the stress and worry of treatment, is normal. Some find that this anger is actually a motivating force as they learn to survive with lung cancer. It can help patients to become assertive about what they want and need from treatment. In patients who do not find their anger motivating and helpful, it is possible to include counseling as part of their new routine for surviving the cancer.
In contrast to anger, other patients could feel depressed as they attempt to survive with lung cancer. Some patients no longer feel like their usual selves and lose interest in the things that had been their favorite activities before their diagnosis. Depression can be destructive. A patient who has survived lung cancer but is now depressed may need support from loved ones in order to cope with their new reality.
Despite any of these feelings, patients surviving with lung cancer should take pro-active steps to managing their disease and going on with their lives. Eating a healthy diet it one way to do this, as a balanced diet not only promotes general good healthy, but can also help patients feel like they are in control of some aspect of their lives still. Exercise also promotes good health and can reduce the risk of the lung cancer returning or spreading.
Finance
Bob Marley – Love, Sex and Marijuana
We all have seen the scenes from the King of Reggae with his ever present ‘co-star’ in many of his interviews. In one of his famous moments he calmly turns and says ”Herb is the healing of a nation, alcohol is the destruction.”
Many years have passed since Bob Marley said these words and high levels of addiction to pot along with the many health dangers that it poses have proven that by no means will herb be ”the healing of a nation.” One thing he did say correctly and thousands of drug and alcohol rehabs are evidence of this is the fact that ” alcohol is the destruction.”It should not be taken for granted that not just alcohol can destroy one, but any drug, habit and tendency that compromises a human being of clear reasoning and stability of self.
The use of pot usually begins in teenage years, with teenagers trying to be a part of a group to identify themselves with some popular trend. As they evolve, many step into the light of maturity and shed certain behavioral patterns, but in many instances take the use of pot into their adult life. The result of this have been higher statistics in drug rehabs of addicts trying to overcome their addiction to marijuana and the chain effect of this has been more broken homes, dysfunctional human beings and utter sadness.
There are those that smoke pot for love. This is commonly seen in many relationships where one partner indirectly or directly influences the other with his tendency to smoke marijuana. The bitter reality of this is that whatever the reason, the body rebels against being poisoned with a green intruder. The love of self and self acceptance are key attributes that any human being needs to have in order to resist the most tempting of situations, even if it involves love and one’s heart.
Many would have turned a blind eye to the dangers that marijuana poses to a person’s health had it not been for the destruction it causes to one’s sex life. Research have proven that the constant use of Marijuana has resulted in low libido both in men and women.A topic that for years was held at arms length has become personal to many people now.
The myth that accompanied marijuana for years has been unveiled and proven to be nothing more than a misguided reality of what drugs can in fact do to the body.With very few affordable drug rehabs, drug addiction continues to be on the rise with millions of people trying to find solace in marijuana, crack, cocaine,etc.
Another one of Bob Marley’s dubious quotes is that of: “When You smoke herb it reveals you to yourself. All the wickedness you do is revealed by the herb — it’s you conscience and gives you an honest picture of yourself.” While the smoke rises above hundreds of heads as they dance to the famous reggae songs, may it be pointed it that revelation of self starts with inner introspection without any help from chemical contributors, whether it be natural or unnatural substances.
Lower Car Insurance Rates – 5 Time-Tested Ways
‘Idol’ made Kelly Clarkson a star 20 years ago. Now she’s got one on the Walk of Fame
The Restoration Solution – Practical Recovery Methods For a Busy Lifestyle
Looking For Cheap Scooter Insurance?
Top Accounting School Rankings
Customer Data Integration Solutions – Definition and Benefits
Life With Lung Cancer
China Accounts For 84% of All Blockchain Patent Applications
Bob Marley – Love, Sex and Marijuana
Pay Per Click Advertising
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food2 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops