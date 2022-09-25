News
Meet the ‘corn kid,’ the 7-year-old who went viral for loving on his favorite food
NEW YORK — “It’s corn!”
With just two words about his favorite food, Tariq captivated millions.
“For me, I really like corn,” he says in a now-viral video, which has been watched more than 5 million times on YouTube. Tariq describes corn as “a big lump with knobs,” noting, “It has the juice.” “I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” he says.
Perhaps you’ve heard the jingle, or know him as “Corn Kid.” Offline, Tariq just started second grade, where his slightly-too-young-for-TikTok classmates have no idea he spent the past few weeks of summer becoming an internet sensation.
He likes recess and also math. (The latter, he rationalized using the uncomplicated wisdom that comes with being 7: “Because, like, I’m good at math,” he explained.) He has three sisters, each counted aloud the fingers of one hand. His favorite color is “all the colors,” his ideal adventure would be a visit to a humongous water park and he is not a fan of flying insects, like the ones buzzing around the beekeeping hives in Domino Park on the Brooklyn waterfront, where he had just settled into a chair to discuss his recent brush with internet fame.
Several shrieks from both reporter and subject later, we relocated. “I didn’t actually walk into him, he walked into me,” Tariq, safely away from the bees, said of his star-making chance encounter with Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the host of the internet show “Recess Therapy,” which features Shapiro-Barnum’s spontaneous interviews with children in New York City.
Tariq was with one of his older sisters and his grandmother at Smorgasburg, a weekly food festival in Prospect Park, when Shapiro-Barnum approached him for an interview this summer. On that particular day, Shapiro-Barnum, whom Tariq calls Mr. Julian, was working on an episode about favorite things.
The answer for Tariq was simple and, conveniently, already at hand: an ear of roasted corn.
In the video, Shapiro-Barnum has edited crunching sounds over each time Tariq takes a bite for dramatic effect. “I hope you have a corntastic day,” Tariq says. Beside him, his grandmother is unable to control her giggles. “What? It’s just a pun about corn.” Crunch!
“A pun is like something you make up to make people laugh,” Tariq later explained when asked to define a pun.
A missing front tooth, Tariq said, makes it slightly more difficult to eat his beloved starchy vegetable, but he remains undeterred. The tooth fairy did not come when it fell out, he said. “She ditched me. She thinks I have a horrible family.” Tariq’s mother, Jessica, sitting next to her son, feigned a gasp and laughed.
Tariq’s tooth fairy theories aside, his family actually appears to have done the impossible: maintaining a semblance of normalcy, safety and fun for Tariq while he runs out his fame clock. (Tariq’s family asked that they be identified by only their first names, in an effort to maintain their privacy.)
The Recess Therapy interview had gone international before Jessica, 33, even found out her son was going viral. “I got a message with a video from Europe and they’re like, ‘Isn’t this Tariq?’ ” Jessica said of a message she received from cousins overseas. “They’re like, ‘He’s on TikTok!’ ”
This puzzled Jessica, who, at the time, did not use the app. (She said her daughter had messaged her to make sure it was OK that Tariq spoke with Shapiro-Barnum in the park.) Texts, links and emails started flooding in from friends and strangers from around the world. “And then I realized that, ‘Oh, my God, my son is all over the internet,’ ” she said.
Bookers from television shows started reaching out. The family quickly found a lawyer. Tariq met him once via Zoom, his mother said, but he did not recall the meeting.
He did recall a trip to Los Angeles for the premiere of “Pinocchio.” An interviewer on the red carpet asked if Tariq was excited to meet Tom Hanks. “Who’s Tom Hanks?” Tariq replied. On “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Tariq sampled various corn-based foods: baby corn, corn soda, dessert corn and Quorn, a meat-substitute brand for which Barrymore is chief mom officer.
Online, the “Recess Therapy” video exploded like kernels in a pot of hot oil. It was the perfect recipe for virality: one part cute kid plus one part delicious food, with a healthy sprinkling of catchy sound bites, perfect for interpolating.
That was exactly what Michael Gregory did when he turned Tariq’s interview into a song on TikTok. Gregory is a quarter of the Gregory Brothers, a musical group that has made a name for itself transforming viral videos into catchy tunes. The group’s biggest hit to date may be “Bed Intruder Song,” an Auto-Tuned interview that became YouTube’s most watched video of 2010 and charted on the Billboard Hot 100.
Sitting at a keyboard, Gregory plunks out a tune with a single finger and sings backup to Tariq. The TikTok video has been viewed 76 million times and the audio has been used by other creators on the app in more than 1 million videos.
The group then reached out to Shapiro-Barnum and Tariq to collaborate on a bigger project, creating a full-length track using footage from a follow-up interview between Shapiro-Barnum and Tariq. The song was released on Spotify and revenue is being split evenly among the three parties. Tariq is credited as both a writer and performer.
Splitting profits with the subjects of the viral videos the brothers turn into music has been part of the group’s business model since their first hit, “Double Rainbow Song,” Gregory said. “We were like, ‘This is a good chance for people that are in a viral moment to actually benefit from said viral moment.” (The group said it was coordinating with Tariq’s lawyer to help him register as a songwriter so he can receive the appropriate royalties.)
Seemingly everyone wanted to get in on Corn Kid’s moment. Actor Kevin Bacon performed an acoustic cover of the song on TikTok, strumming the strings not with a pick or his fingers but with an ear of you know what. United Airlines used the song in a TikTok video about its planes. Dunkin’ posted a Corn Kid meme on Instagram and Chips Ahoy stuffed two ears of corn into the sleeves of a cookie package to make a Twitter meme. “Look Out, Corn Kid, the Future of Your Favorite Crop Is Far From ‘Corntastic,’ ” read a Bloomberg headline from the end of August.
Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota declared Sept. 3 “Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day.” “Whereas, South Dakota is one of the top corn producers in the nation, providing nourishment to people across the globe but especially to Tariq, a 7-year-old boy who recently discovered corn was real,” reads the opening of the executive proclamation. In his capacity as official corn-bassador, Tariq and his family visited the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. The trip was sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
“It is the size of an actual castle,” Tariq said. The Corn Palace is not literally made of corn, he noted: “It’s made of metal that looks like corn.”
Tariq also joined Cameo at the end of August, a platform that allows celebrities to record personalized video messages for fans for a fee. Since joining, he has been the most viewed profile on the platform, a representative for Cameo wrote in an email. Tariq’s current rate for a personalized video is $220. Through Cameo, he has also been hired to film brand advertisements, including a video for Chipotle that is now the company’s best-performing TikTok ever.
But with his popularity also came criticism, Jessica said. On Twitter, some users theorized that Tariq was being used by his family to make a quick buck. Others worried he would fall prey to an all too common online pattern in which young Black creators do not receive appropriate compensation and credit for their work.
“I’m not reading the negative comments,” Jessica said. “Before it was really getting to me because people were saying really mean stuff like, ‘He’s being exploited,’ ‘He’s being forced to do these things.’ But anyone that knows Tariq knows he loves the camera. He loves to talk. And this is something he always wanted.”
In fact, Jessica initially tried to keep her son away from social media. It found him anyway.
“I always used to say, ‘No, you’re not getting a YouTube channel,’ ” she said.
Jessica, Tariq and Tariq’s father discuss every opportunity that comes his way. They have been selective about what they greenlight, Jessica said, and the decision is always ultimately Tariq’s. “If he’s in the mood to do it, we give it a go. If he doesn’t really feel like doing it, I’m not going to force it,” she said. Jessica turned off his Cameo requests when school started back up to ensure Tariq could focus on his education. She said she had no plans to turn them back on any time soon.
“People on the internet are saying, ‘Oh, this family is living off of him.’ Listen, he’s well taken care of. Both of his parents work and he lives in a household with lots of love with his siblings and both parents,” Jessica said.
Jessica has taken pains to keep Tariq’s private life private. On his first day of school, she met with her son’s principal to explain his new situation and set some ground rules.
“As soon as I went to the principal, she already knew who he was,” Jessica said. “They are really respecting my wishes when it comes to his privacy. And no pictures, except for one little boo-boo that happened.” An employee at the school had asked Tariq for a selfie. “I said yes,” Tariq said, grinning.
Jessica recently granted her son’s longtime wish to join social media. With his mom’s help, Tariq set up a TikTok account that now has nearly 600,000 followers. He posts under the handle @KornBoyOfficial. Somebody posing as him was already using the name @CornKid.
Tariq hopes eventually people will stop asking him about corn. “I really want to go to the park, but I can’t until I’m done with this,” Tariq said when asked what he would rather discuss instead.
While he climbed a tall metal slide, Jessica spotted several parents who appeared to clock her son as Corn Kid. Tariq had no idea.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Patriots; OLB Brandon Copeland promoted from practice squad
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, delaying his season debut at least another week.
Stanley (ankle) was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after practicing Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant. He sat out Friday’s practice with what coach John Harbaugh called a recovery day.
Stanley has yet to fully participate in a practice this season. He played in just one game last season before undergoing his second straight season-ending ankle injury.
Harbaugh said Friday that Stanley is “getting to the point where it’s kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. Again, it comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s really what it boils down to. Very sound. Very strong. He’s in great shape, maybe the best shape that I’ve seen him in some ways since he’s been here. … He’s doing really well that way. So when he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there.”
With Stanley and Week 1 starter Ja’Wuan James (torn Achilles tendon) both unavailable, Patrick Mekari is again expected to start at left tackle.
The Ravens on Saturday also elevated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (Gilman), whom they signed Wednesday, and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. The Ravens have just two full-time outside linebackers on their active roster, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston, after losing Steven Means to a torn Achilles tendon in Week 2. Free-agent signing Jason Pierre-Paul’s deal has not yet been finalized.
Receiver River Cracraft gets third elevation as Dolphins also call up tackle Larnel Coleman for Bills game
Make it three elevations in three weeks for Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft.
The Dolphins announced Saturday they have elevated Cracraft and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
NFL rules in 2022 allow a team to bring up a practice-squad player three times without contractual consequences, so Miami uses its final free call-up on Cracraft and has one remaining for Coleman.
If the Dolphins want to promote the same player beyond the third occasion, they have to sign him to the active roster to be assured of keeping him. Should the team want to send him back to the practice squad yet again, it would have to release him first, making him eligible to be claimed by other clubs.
“You make these decisions every week for what’s the best thing for the football team that week in the given matchups,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday about a potential looming decision with Cracraft. “If we get to that point where he’s lost all that eligibility, then we have to cross that bridge.”
Cracraft, who is in his sixth NFL season, mostly on the practice squads of the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, is coming off a Week 2 outing where he scored his first NFL regular-season touchdown. The 2-yard score early in the fourth quarter at the Baltimore Ravens sparked a comeback from down 21 points to win 42-38. Cracraft played 16 offensive snaps in Baltimore, many while Tyreek Hill was off the field dealing with cramps.
Elevating Coleman gives the Dolphins an eighth offensive lineman for Sunday against Buffalo as the team is currently carrying only seven on the active roster with starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
The fact Miami only elevated one lineman, like last week when Coleman got his first call-up, might bode well for three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and his availability to play. The veteran Armstead hasn’t practiced all week, nursing a toe injury, but coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence on Friday in being able to play him without practice.
Reserve tackle Greg Little is already filling in for Jackson at right tackle. Bringing up Coleman gives the Dolphins a tackle available off the bench. Should a tackle go down on Sunday, Miami is likely to first insert Robert Jones at either guard spot while kicking out either left guard Liam Eichenberg or right guard Robert Hunt to the respective tackle position.
With Cracraft getting a third elevation and Coleman a second, the only other Dolphins practice-squad player that has received a game promotion has been safety Verone McKinley, called up for the opener against the New England Patriots.
Aaron Judge stuck on 60 homers as Yankees beat Red Sox 7-5
The Yankees got three home runs Saturday to beat the Red Sox 7-5 at Yankee Stadium, but the sold-out crowd of 47,611 left the ballpark disappointed. For the fourth straight game, the Bombers’ slugger Aaron Judge did not hit a home run, remaining one away from tying the 61 year old American League and franchise record of 61.
With homers from Gleyber Torres, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees (93-58) won their sixth straight game and closed within three games of clinching the AL East division title.
For the first time since he hit his 60th home run of the season, Judge was challenged by a pitcher. Nick Pivetta went at him with three fastballs in the first inning, striking him out. In the third, Pivetta came with three fastballs, dropped in a knuckle curve and then got him to fly out to center on another fastball. In the fifth, Pivetta was a little more cautious but did challenge him with a 2-1 fastball down the middle which the slugger was late on and fouled off.
They battled to a full count before Judge walked after seven pitches. In the seventh, with the shadows over home plate making it even harder for the hitters to see, John Schreiber used his sinker to set up his slider to battle back from 2-0 to 2-2. Judge fouled off two hanging sliders before John Schreiber got him on a checked swing at a 93-mile-an-hour fastball. That was the first time in this stretch of waiting that Judge showed any emotions. He muttered to himself as he started walking back and waved his hand dismissively at first base umpire Chris Conroy who had called him out on the checked swing.
It has been 18 late appearances since Judge hit No. 60 on Tuesday night.
As careful as Schreiber was with Judge, he gave Rizzo an 88-mile-an-hour changeup to hammer. The 434-foot, two-run shot gave the Yankees a 7-5 lead. Rizzo’s tied his career-high with his 32nd home run of the season, the fourth time he’s reached that number in his career. He also hit 32 home runs in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Torres hit his 24th home run of the season in the first and Cabrera hit his fourth big league homer in the fourth, a two-run shot to right field. He also scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single in the second. Josh Donaldson singled in Kyle Higashioka in the fifth.
Domingo German gave up a two-run home run to Triston Casas and a solo shot to Reese McGuire in the second and that was it. He struck out five and walked one over five innings.
Zack Britton, making his first big league appearance since Aug. 19, 2021, after having Tommy John surgery, looked rusty, walking three, including a walk with the bases loaded to give up a run, and leaving having just recorded one out in the sixth. Lou Trevino came into strand Britton’s runners and get the Yankees out of the sixth having allowed just that one run and preserving the 5-4 lead.
Lucas Luetge gave up an RBI single to Alex Verdugo after Xander Bogaerts’ slow-rolling grounder had Josh Donaldson sliding on the ground to extend the inning.
Vikings elevate safety Myles Dorn, cornerback Duke Shelley from practice squad
The Vikings on Saturday added depth to the secondary for Sunday’s game against Detroit with a pair of elevations from the practice squad.
With starting safety Harrison Smith having been ruled out with a concussion, the Vikings elevated Myles Dorn. With reserve cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. having been ruled out with a quadriceps injury, they elevated Duke Shelley. Both are expected to be active against the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It’s the second elevation from the practice squad this season for both players. Teams are allowed to elevate a player three times a season and place him back on the practice squad. If the team wants the player for any additional games, he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster.
Tony La Russa will not return to manage the Chicago White Sox this season
Manager Tony La Russa will not return for the rest of the season at the direction of his doctors, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday in a statement.
“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement read.
The Sox have been without La Russa, 77, since Aug. 30, when they announced less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals that he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors.
The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
La Russa attended a ceremony for former pitcher Dave Stewart on Sept. 11 in Oakland, Calif.
“Health ain’t nothing to mess with,”La Russa said before the event. “I got checked in Chicago and the reason I flew to Arizona is because that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it, now it’s just a question of regaining strength. Don’t mess with health.”
He told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers in victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue as the acting manager for the remainder of the season. The Sox are 13-10 since Cairo took over Aug. 30.
