News
Meghan Markle has threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he doesn’t release a statement confirming their relationship, report says
-
Meghan Markle has given an ultimatum over her relationship with Prince Harry, according to a new report.
-
Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn’t publicly confirm their relationship, according to The Times of London.
-
A source told the outlet that Harry was “freaking out” about the situation.
Meghan Markle has told Prince Harry she will end their relationship if he does not publicly confirm they are a couple, according to The Times of London.
In a new report from The Times’ Valentine Low, two unnamed sources said Meghan gave Harry an ultimatum over their relationship, sending him into a panic.
“She was like, ‘If you don’t release a statement confirming that I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you,’” a source told The Times.
Another source told the outlet that Harry was “freaking out saying, ‘She’s going to dump me’.”
Low reports that Harry contacted Jason Knauf, the communications secretary for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry at the time. Harry reportedly told Knauf to release a statement confirming his relationship with Meghan and condemning the racist treatment she received from British tabloids.
According to the report, Meghan told Harry’s staff that she knew ‘how the palace works’, adding: ‘you don’t care about the girlfriend’.
“Harry’s staff knew that Meghan was different from other royal girlfriends. She had her own opinions and let people know what they were. In the spring of 2017, more than six months before the couple’s engagement, she told one of Harry’s advisers: ‘I think we both know I’m going to be one of your bosses soon,’” reports the Times.
Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Low also reported in March 2021 that the Duchess of Sussex bullied two senior members of staff at Buckingham Palace while working in the royal family. The Times referred to an email Knauf sent to William’s former private secretary in which he allegedly expressed concern “that nothing is being done”.
The report was released just days before Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.
According to royal biography ‘Finding Freedom’, some of Meghan’s former staffers have recanted their claims that the Duchess bullied them, Insider’s Mikhaila Friel reported in September 2021.
Read the original Insider article
yahoo
News
David Haye predicts big knockout after Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker weigh the heaviest they’ve ever weighed ahead of WBO interim heavyweight title fight
David Haye can’t separate Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker ahead of their interim WBO heavyweight title fight, but he thinks it only ends one way – with a knockout.
At Friday’s weigh-in, Joyce came in at 271.4 pounds, while Parker came on the scale at 255.35 pounds, which is the heaviest the two boxers have ever been.
This led former world heavyweight and heavyweight champion Haye to believe this fight won’t go the distance.
“I think it ends with a stoppage”, Haye told iD Boxing. “I think it ends with a stoppage, that’s for sure.
“Both fighters have the firepower and they both came in super heavyweight.
“I really think it will be a stoppage win for…I don’t know which one it will be. No I don’t know, I really don’t know.
“I heard Parker is the underdog in this fight, so if you bet and it’s 50/50, I’d bet with the guy you have the best odds with…
“I would go for Parker because for my pound he takes me and it brings me back a few even in a 50/50.”
pure joy
“One of the best heavyweight fights you’ll ever see” – Joyce knocks out Parker
That’s a pretty bold statement, considering neither man has ever been arrested and they’re both known for having two of the best chins in the heavyweight division.
That being said, it looks like Parker himself also thinks he’ll get Joyce out of there, as he told talkSPORT, “I think I’m going to get him to quit.
“I know he’s not giving up and there’s no giving up in him from the fights we’ve seen, but when you keep attacking and you keep snacking, eventually he’ll feel it.
“It’s a high risk fight for both guys. There are other fights there, but there were none that would propel me to the top.
“Joyce’s fight for me was the right fight. There’s a rematch clause, so the goal is to fight him and beat him. Then fight him and defeat him again in December.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Biden cancels DNC rally appearance in Orlando next week as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens over the Caribbean Sea
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
President Joe Biden has postponed his planned trip to Florida due to Tropical Storm Ian threatening the Caribbean Sea.
It was scheduled to travel to Orlando to headline a rally for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on September 27, but the major storm is expected to strengthen to Category 3 or 4 before making landfall in the continental United States.
Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida on Saturday and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in recovery efforts for those affected by the storm.
The White House did not say when the president intended to postpone his trip.
DESANTIS DECLARES EMERGENCY AS STORM EXPECTED TO REACH FLORIDA
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties. He also urges Florida residents to prepare for his arrival.
“This storm has the potential to develop into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to be prepared,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to monitor the potential impacts of this storm.”
“I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” DeSantis said.
NASA DELAYS LUNAR ROCKET LAUNCH DUE TO POTENTIAL HURRICANE
Tropical Storm Ian is strengthening over warm Caribbean waters and since Saturday evening has sustained winds of around 45 mph. It is moving west at 16 mph.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Computer forecast models show the storm moving west of Tampa and making landfall over the Florida panhandle early next week. The storm will continue to strengthen rapidly over the next few days.
Tara Prindiville of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Families Dress Toddlers As Babies To Avoid Rising Disney Park Prices
Ticket prices are so high at Disney resorts that some parents apparently dress up toddlers as babies to avoid the cost.
A recent TikTok video of a mother dressing up a toddler as a baby in a stroller has gone viral with the mum in the video unrepentant at the economic trickery.
“We [paid] for our tickets and witnessed the funniest thing we have ever seen so we decided to share it so you can laugh too,” one woman said in the video, according to the New York Post.
The video sparked a debate over the practice with many commentators backing the mum since prices at Disney resorts skyrocketed.
The newspaper notes that admission to Disney World ranges from $109 to $159 per person for a day ticket. The park also maintains that anyone aged three and over must pay the full ticket price.
A viral video from TikTok allegedly shows a family trying to get a child into Magic Kingdom at Disney World using a stroller.
—FOX’s LiveNOW (@livenowfox) September 24, 2022
Some former Disney gate employees even responded to the message and said they were always instructed to just let it go when parents tried this ploy.
Disneyland also drives up the prices. The park has increased its ticket prices this year, and as a result, its premier ticket costs $1,599 per person.
The park has let visitors know that its old $1,399 per person pass was scrapped at the start of the 2022 season. But the higher fees aren’t the only price change. Ticket prices have increased across the board at Disneyland this year. Its lowest package increased by $100 per person while several other tiers increased by $50.
Disneyland also raised prices last year.
With costs rising at all Disney properties, the costs of visiting theme parks have soared out of reach for the average American family, Fox Business Network reported in May.
Disney’s price hike comes amid a nationwide rise in inflation that has Americans scrambling to pay for daily necessities, such as food, gas and energy, as even as wages stagnate and fail to keep up with inflation.
The price hikes also come on the heels of Disney’s rampant leap into leftist politics with its vocal and extremely public political campaign to stop Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act – which bars kindergarten to third grade to be exposed to gender identity politics in the classroom.
Disney lost its battle to stop the law that would prevent preteen children from being exposed to radical left-wing gender politics in schools across the sunny state. But, despite the loss, Disney chief Bob Chapek has vowed to continue the fight to have the Common Sense Act repealed.
The full-frontal attack on Florida’s children prompted state Republicans to pass a bill that dismantled Disney’s special tax jurisdiction, reversing decades-old tax breaks and social exclusions that had been implemented in the mid-1960s.
The shift to left-leaning politics as well as its continued policy of pushing the radical gay agenda into all aspects of its entertainment properties has sent shares of the company plummeting, adding to the 30% free fall in share value. company over the past 12 months. And on April 20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reported Disney as its worst performing stock of the year.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
News
Funding India’s airline growth plans and why an overhaul is needed
mini
With interest rates rising, the rupee depreciating and yields falling, some airlines are facing a real challenge. Namely, finance growth. The old ways won’t hold up. An overhaul is needed, writes aviation expert Satyendra Pandey
The past decade has seen voluminous aircraft orders by Indian airlines. Collectively, Indian airlines operate a fleet of around 600 aircraft. More than 80% of this fleet is rented. Add to that an aircraft order pipeline of 850 aircraft that need to be funded and deployed. For weaker players without the support of a strong parent company or balance sheet, deploying and funding these assets slowly becomes a challenge. And with interest rates rising, the rupee depreciating and yields falling, some airlines are facing a real challenge. Namely, finance growth. The old ways won’t hold up. A reflection is necessary.
Overreliance on sale-and-leaseback
A sale and leaseback (SLB) model is where the airline acquires the aircraft at an attractive price and sells it to a lessor – ideally at a profit – and leases it for its own use. SLBs are important because they generate cash and also help the airline manage its fleet flexibility. Additionally, as the airline introduces new aircraft, operating costs, including maintenance costs, remain competitive. Shorter fleet replacement cycles also allow the airline to introduce new technologies more quickly. But the flip side is that airlines end up with thin asset balance sheets, over time they end up paying more for the asset. And when clauses are not fully provisioned, it causes difficulties for both the airline and the lessor. This is a fact that is gradually emerging.
The end of the last decade saw an era of low interest rates, smooth aircraft orders and a highly competitive leasing industry. With several new lessors eager to do business, airlines were offered very attractive terms without the solvency that would normally be required. But unfortunately, that’s just not the case with the industry today.
Structural issues, including balance sheet strength, continue to be overlooked
Worse, due to weak balance sheets, some airlines are entering into financing deals, including sale-leasebacks, to free up working capital. Add to that the fact that the airline then finds itself with an additional aircraft to deploy and it has an impact on industry returns. And therefore the capacity and tariff wars which will intensify in the short term to the detriment of cash flow and profitability. Capital calls are almost certain.
As of this writing, structural issues, including balance sheet strength, continue to be overlooked. The pandemic laid bare the loopholes and for lenders looking for assets on the balance sheet, they were rare. So came cash flow liens, promises of future funding, and continual deferral, delay, renegotiation, and demands. And for some fault lines were never quite addressed. This situation is untenable to say the least and only postpones the inevitable to a future date.
Diversification of funding needed
Despite the talk of traffic growth and market potential, when Indian airlines are viewed through the lens of profitability, very few succeed. Consistent profitability that provides an adequate return on capital is lacking. And aircraft being the largest investment costs for airlines, they must be planned, negotiated and deployed with risk in mind. All hopes cannot simply rest on growth. Because when that growth stalls, there’s simply no recourse.
For Indian aviation, demand is certainly well oriented. And capacity will follow. But this capacity must be financed. And funding Indian airlines’ growth plans is a task in itself. And a reflection is necessary.
—Satyendra Pandey is the managing partner of aviation consultancy AT-TV. Opinions expressed are personal
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4
Next week, the college football schedule switches to October, which means about a third of the season has been played, but even less has been settled.
Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State had previously split – unanimous selections every four weeks – but several teams are vying for fourth place.
USC and Clemson became the leaders of this group.
The Trojans struggled for most of Saturday’s game at Oregon State, trailing for the first time this season. USC didn’t take its first lead until early in the fourth quarter and it took a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison with 1:13 to give them the final margin.
Clemson survived a Wake Forest-record six touchdown passes from Sam Hartman to beat the Demon Deacons in double overtime and continues to be a playoff factor.
Tennessee earned its first playoff consideration of the season after a 38-33 win over Florida. The Vols are off to their first 4-0 start since 2016, also the last time they defeated the Gators.
Ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, Michigan has yet to convince ESPN voters of its legitimacy. The Woverines’ first three opponents have had no FBS wins at this point and Michigan had their hands full at home against previously undefeated Maryland on Saturday.
With all that in mind, here’s how ESPN’s college football reporters view the current playoff picture.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Bill Connell: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC
David Hall: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Washington
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Tennessee
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
Paulo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. USC
David Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson
espn
News
Paris Hilton showcases her signature style as the show returns to Milan
It’s hot.
On September 23, Paris Hilton returned to the catwalks for the first time in a year, closing Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. The simple life alum showcased an ultra-glamorous take on her signature look seen in the early 2000s, wearing a plunging, shimmering pink mini dress paired with hot pink fingerless gloves and a matching veil and stilettos.
“Live on the catwalk and close the show for @Versace Spring/Summer 2023,” Paris wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @Donatella_Versace for this iconic night! #It’s hot #Sliving #Versace #MFW #Barbiecore.”
The Paris in love The star, who last walked on a catwalk at the Blonds’ NYFW show in September 2021, was joined at the Versace presentation by other runway models Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Sheikhand Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid. Seated in the front row were other celebrities such as the model Camila Morrone—including ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio was recently romantically linked to Gigi, Norman, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham.
Entertainment
Meghan Markle has threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he doesn’t release a statement confirming their relationship, report says
David Haye predicts big knockout after Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker weigh the heaviest they’ve ever weighed ahead of WBO interim heavyweight title fight
Biden cancels DNC rally appearance in Orlando next week as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens over the Caribbean Sea
Families Dress Toddlers As Babies To Avoid Rising Disney Park Prices
Funding India’s airline growth plans and why an overhaul is needed
College Football Playoff Picks After Week 4
Paris Hilton showcases her signature style as the show returns to Milan
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to her 7th child with Alec Baldwin, ‘Ilaria Catalina Irena’
Nestlé to invest Rs 5,000 Crore by 2025 in capacity and brand building in India: CEO Mark Schneider
‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Looks Super Scary
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone