Mistakes to Avoid While Performing (PPC) Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC advertising is the right thing to do if you want to get on the right track. It gives you compelled customers and enticing visitors and you don’t have to spend a whole lot of money either. If you do it right, PPC advertising is an effectual and an efficient way to drive loads of traffic towards your sales or offers. If you fail to learn the basics and if you fail to understand the consequences, you will definitely going to suffer some negative consequences. All your efforts of ad designing and ad marketing will go in vain.
The three biggest mistakes one can make when doing PPC are:…..
- Mistake number one; never bid on the keywords that you don’t know or the ones, which don’t suit your product information and style. Most of the marketers seem to be uninterested in the keyword issues. They use generic and genuine type of keywords that are used by the researchers, which are focusing for search engine information. They also invest in the keywords that are relatively expensive and end up having no sales over them. As a result, marketers lose a healthy sum of money. So my advice here is that you must avoid generic keywords. Focus on the precise and demanding ones.
- If you are creating an irrelevant copy, you are mistaken. People create rather boring ads and content, which attracts untargeted and dishonest users. If you are performing so, your ads will either tempt no visitors and if you do, they would be unqualified and strange. You shouldn’t also target the wrong kind of audience. You should decide where your ad will appear and where it will attract the most number of people.
- Keeping no track of the results and outcomes and testing various softwares can be negative for your business and sales as well. Maintaining a good quality score is as important as anything else. Like the search engine optimization content, a high quality score plays a vital role in PPC advertising. Make sure you are diverting your traffic to the landing page. Optimize the landing page well and include all the elements that are needed to ascend the profits to a greater extent.
The above mentioned are some of the most common mistakes to avoid while performing pay per click advertising. You may even consider hiring a PPC Management Company.
Forum Marketing Tips – The 3 Killer Ways to Market Your Website Using Forums
When you first hear of the topic “forum marketing tips”, you usually think of the guys who spend all day spamming different posts with their various “limited time offers”. But marketing on forums is completely different.
When done properly, these forum marketing tips will propel your traffic into a frenzy and will build relationships with similar people in your niche, leading to more personal contacts, more JVs, more traffic, and ultimately – more sales.
Tip #1 – Post In The Advertising Section
I know this sounds pretty obvious, but it flat-out works and not a lot of people actually do it.
All you have to do is find the main forums within your niche, find the ‘advertising’ section for them (some may be easier to find than others), and post a thread in there advertising something free. A good example includes the Warrior Forum’s ‘Warrior Special Offer’ section.
That’s the key here – you must advertise something free. If you go all out and pitch your latest $197 product, you’re going to get a very low conversion rate due to the massive jump in free (posting on forums) to paid (buying your product). A few examples for this include a free e-book or video in exchange for their opt-in details.
If you can’t find the specific section for advertising, contact the administrator and ask him or her if the forum allows advertising in any of the other sections.
Tip #2 – Use A Signature
Although the signature is something often used for SEO purposes to get your website ranked in Google for something, people forget that it’s also a major traffic driver, too.
The tip here is again, to give out something free, but lead into the link with something convincing. For example,
“For professional website graphics that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, visit: ==> [website]”
This states several benefits to the user, and also draws attention to the link with the clever use of a text-based arrow.
Tip #3 – Use Forum Blogs
Not a lot of forums have this capability installed, but when they do, this is a major traffic-getter.
All you have to do here is provide as much value to the reader as humanly possible. You may only get one shot to keep their attention, so make it worth it. When the reader has finished reading your value-packed blog, they’ll most likely want more information from you, so make sure to link to your opt-in page (or your blog) in your forum profile and forum blog resource box.
As you can see, each of these forum marketing tips are extremely valuable, so get implementing them right away for maximum results and optimum sales.
See you soon,
– James.
The Leading Marketing Tool You Aren’t Using – And Why You Can’t Afford NOT To
Dashing out the office door for a quick caffeine pick me up, I saw it. Effortlessly cruising down the street, its red velvet cupcakes and sprinkles taunted me. I salivated. I drooled. My coffee quest became a distant memory, and five minutes later, I was happily noshing on a cupcake — and carrying a dozen more back to the office. The cause of my sudden sweet tooth? A colorful, vinyl-wrapped PT Cruiser, prominently featuring tasty-looking cupcake graphics and the address for a local bakery. Chalk up another win for vehicle advertising!
Vehicle advertising, also known as vehicle wrapping and mobile advertising, reaches more consumers at a lower cost per thousand impressions (CPM) than any other form of outdoor advertising. One vinyl vehicle wrap on a fleet car, truck, trailer or van can generate between 30,000 and 70,000 impressions daily — and even more in urban media markets, like Seattle. And vehicle wraps boost name recognition 15 times more than any other form of advertising. It’s inexpensive, practical and an effective way to spread the word about new products and services. And yet thousands of small businesses fail to take advantage of this cost-effective marketing tool, while wasting thousands on over-priced advertisements. “But it’s not Twitter!” you protest. “And how do I know vehicle wraps actually work?” Sort through the hype here and get the real facts on vehicle wraps — the leading marketing tool for your small business needs.
Marketing in the digital age: Making sense of all the hype.
In today’s media saturated world, cost-effective advertising is the difference between success and failure. The shift from traditional print campaigns to online marketing has left many small business owners wondering, “What should my company do to stay competitive and get noticed?” Advertising through traditional means, such as the Yellow Pages, is costly and no longer effective. Radio and television advertisements are simply too expensive for most small businesses to afford. And for all the hype, the online world is not any easier or affordable for small businesses. Marketing emails end up unread in the spam bin. Search engine pay-per-click advertising can quickly add up. And the sobering reality remains that a small business’s advertising budget simply cannot compete with a Fortune 500 company’s vast financial resources.
At the same time, Americans’ spending patterns are changing. In these tough economic times, the majority of Americans are living a simpler life, scaling back on big purchases, spending less, and saving more. Adjusting your company to this new economic reality is not as east as simply lowering price points. The average American customer is now an expert at online comparison shopping — whether it’s finding the biggest sale on a product, locating coupons or comparing service costs. And it’s not just product comparisons that customers are researching. With limited resources, your customers want to ensure they get the biggest bang for their buck and purchase from companies they know they can trust. Marketing today is as much about being a trusted, respected corporate citizen as it is about understanding the latest social media buzz. So how does a small business owner sort through all the hype and develop a cost-effective advertising strategy?
Step 1: Define your brand.
Local businesses must build and maintain a strong brand for their companies, and for good reason. Without a strong brand, no one will know what a local business offers and where it is located. In a world of sprawling big box stores and over-sized corporations, a small business must work twice as hard to define its brand. A strong brand translates into a strong relationship with your target audience, and allows you to cultivate a strong culture around your product, service, or organization. Before you make any advertising decisions, you need to define your brand. Ask yourself these questions: What is my company’s mission? Why is my product or service unique? Who is going to buy my product or service? What do I want my target audience to think about my product or service? Write down the answers to these questions on a sticky note. Refer back to this note before you make any advertising decisions to be sure your marketing strategy is true to your brand.
Step 2: Do your research, know your product, know your audience.
Avoid falling head-over-heels for the latest marketing trend by doing your research. Firstly, what is your product? Too many small businesses rush into advertising decisions without taking the time to understand their brand and product. If you don’t know what you are selling, how can you sell it? Your product can’t be both high-end and budget-friendly. Why is your product unique and what makes it worth the money (whatever the price point)? Secondly, know your target audience. What are the needs, habits and desires of your current customers? What about your prospective customers? Finally, take the time to study your local industry. If your business has a storefront, how can you increase walk-in traffic in your neighborhood? If you offer a common service, what is it about your company that makes your service stand out from the rest? Don’t rely on what you think you know — invest in the marketing research to get it right. Conducting marketing research will help grow your business by both identifying potential customers and avoiding marketing pitfalls.
Step 3: Choose the right media tool.
Small businesses often make the mistake of not choosing the right media tool for the job. Instead, they choose the latest ‘trendy’ tool. For example, with the explosion of social media, small businesses rushed to pump out Facebook newsfeed and Twitter updates. But in a sea of Twitter updates, your product becomes one more tweet lost in the noise — akin to another email dumped directly into the spam bin. Amid the hype about building buzz over social networks comes a sobering realty for many small businesses. Generating and updating content for networks such as Facebook and Twitter can be both a mental energy and time drain that gets your company nowhere. Investing hours each day in updating a Twitter feed is simply not worth the loss in productivity. Social media campaigns rely on carefully segmenting and identifying a select target audience. But with all this segmentation, small businesses often miss their core audience and fail to translate online buzz into real-world profit. Don’t get me wrong: social media can — and often should — play a role in your marketing strategy. But falling too hard for the latest marketing trend can leave your company without a well-rounded strategy and the right media tools to compete. Always remember your brand, your product and your audience. The number of people (in your target audience) who actually use Twitter on a daily basis and pay attention to tweets from your company is a lost less than you think. Look at your sticky note, and stay on track!
Step 4: Get the biggest bang for your advertising buck.
From Super Bowl commercials to glossy advertisements, big businesses spend the big bucks when it comes to marketing. In all likelihood, your advertising budget will never rival a large company’s budget. But even if your biggest competition is the corner shop down the street, when it comes to advertising, your small business still needs to get the biggest bang for its buck. Vehicle wrapping is a cost-effective, proven marketing technique — allowing you to compete with the big boys for a fraction of the price.
Most small business owners cannot afford TV and radio advertising, and mistakenly think that they cannot afford a billboard advertisement. But if you own a car, you already own the advertising space. So why not use it? Promote your business on your daily commute. Simply by driving to and from work, you can advertise your product or service and directly connect with thousands of potential consumers. If you have a fleet of company cars, invest in fleet vehicle wraps. When your employees meet with a client, they will arrive in style, connoting professionalism and authority. And as an added benefit, studies show that employees are safer, better drivers when driving a clearly labeled fleet vehicle.
Statistics prove that one vehicle wrap can generate over 10 million impressions per year. The cost of advertising over the life of the vehicle is minimal, especially when compared to other forms of advertising. And vehicle wraps work for all types and sizes of businesses. Major corporations already know this secret. Big companies wrap their vehicles. But many small businesses have failed to capitalize on this cost-effective marketing tool. You have a great logo and marketing message — now share them with the world!
Step 5: Generate publicity.
Nothing improves sales or builds company reputation like great publicity. Especially when the publicity is free! But how do you generate the ever-elusive word-of-mouth buzz? Nothing stands out from the crowd quite the same way that a vinyl wrapped vehicle does. Whether you have a fleet of PT Cruisers covered with your logo, a car with your logo on the roof, or a company van, a vinyl wrapped vehicle proudly announces your brand. Vinyl wrapped cars are an unexpected sight — a break from otherwise ordinary, mundane vehicles — that make people stop and take notice — and keep talking about it at the water cooler later that day. A big part of getting the biggest bang for your buck in advertising (See Step 4), is ensuring the advertising technique you use also generates free publicity. One wrapped vehicle that gets everyone talking is better than a stack of paper mailers that end up in the waste bin. So make your own headlines and create free buzz with vehicle wraps.
Step 6: Boost sales!
Whether you are selling cupcakes or marketing a service, boosting sales is the end goal of all advertising. If you’ve done your research (See Step 3), you may be surprised that there is a big gap between what you are selling and what your customers want to buy. Customers do not simply purchase a product or service; they buy into a lifestyle and a persona. Whether you are a new or established company, the fastest way to boost sales is to close the gap between your product and your customers’ expectations. Effective advertising — that captures the essence of your new, core message and your customers’ expectations — is the key to the success of your small business. Powerful graphics and images are the best way to visually connect with customers and deliver your message. And the best, most cost-effective way to get your message out to your customers is on vehicles. Your customers already spend hours in a car commuting or walking around a downtown area. A vehicle wrap is a quick, cost-effective way to redefine a brand or launch a new product. More than 95% of Americans are reached by media targeting vehicle drivers and passengers. Mobile advertising is an ideal way to outshine the competition and differentiate your brand — two key components to boosting sales. Send your employees driving around town in colorful cars covered in tasty cupcakes, and people will start lining up outside your cupcake bakery, too!
More impressions, more money: The marketing science behind vehicle wraps.
A successful marketing campaign can be difficult to achieve. You want to stand out and be different, but not too different. You want to be trendy, but not alienate longtime customers. You want to spend pennies, but look like you spent millions. After reading through the steps to successful marketing above, the clear solution for small businesses is a vinyl vehicle wrap or vehicle lettering.
A vehicle wrap generates instant attention. Your small business will get noticed, and you can differentiate yourself in a crowd of competition. A vinyl wrap transforms your car, truck, van or fleet into eye-catching advertising machines. It builds your brand recognition, raises your company’s profile and reinforces brand identity. Oh, and it’s a long-term investment that costs next to nothing — and can potentially generate thousands in profit via free, word-of-mouth publicity. “Okay,” you say quizzically. “It sounds almost too good to be true — how do I know this actually works?” The answer: impressions.
One way marketing gurus measure the success of an advertising campaign is with impressions. You may be familiar with terms such as ‘cost per impression’ (CPI). Each time an individual views an advertisement represents an impression. The effectiveness of an advertising campaign then can be determined by dividing the cost of the entire campaign by the number of impressions. For example, according to Nielsen Media data, the CPI for a national magazine ad is $0.033 and a prime time TV ad is $0.019. However, the actual cost of the ad, including production and placement, may run over a million dollars. Clearly not the biggest bang for your buck if you are a small business!
In comparison to pricey television and print ads, a vinyl vehicle wrap costs very little, and last far longer. In fact, mobile advertising (vehicle wraps and lettering) is the most effective and efficient form of outdoor advertising. A partial wrap may cost as little as $500, and a full wrap as little as $2,000. When professionally printed and applied, a vinyl vehicle wrap or vehicle lettering can last up to seven years. With upwards of ten million impressions per year, both your CPI and initial cost is very low. Driving to and from work, or simply parked on the street, your vehicle is an eye-catching, can’t-be-missed advertisement. In the past seven days alone, eight out of ten Americans report they have walked in a town, city or downtown area. This pedestrian traffic represents a huge, untapped market, allowing you to bring your marketing directly to your consumers. At the same time, millions of Americans drive their car in the daily work commute. Even if they haven’t had their morning coffee, it will be hard for them to miss your brightly colored, vinyl wrapped vehicle in the lane next to theirs. That’s why vehicle wraps and lettering give your small business the biggest bang for your buck.
Bad graphics, bad design: Avoiding a branding catastrophe. We all remember that one really bad sign or poorly designed logo that made us think “Really? Are these people professionals or a bunch of amateurs? What on earth were they thinking?” Instead of engaging with the brand, we walked away puzzled, disgusted, shocked — or worst of all — told our friends about how bad the design was. Definitely not the public relations move that company intended with the design!
The goal of every marketing initiative is to clearly communicate your message. Design is at the root of this communication. Good design visually implements your marketing strategy; poor design does not. The old adage, “It’s not what you say, but how you say it,” is still the fundamental truth of effective marketing. In fact, nothing screams unprofessional and damages your brand like bad graphics. On the other hand, good design establishes your brand’s legitimacy. Fundamentally, good graphic design should: (1) improve your image and strengthen your brand, (2) make your business stand out from your competitors’ and (3) convincingly sell your messages to customers with a strong emotional appeal. These all add up to one thing: a better small business. Think of graphic design not as an expense, but as an investment in your company’s future. If you aren’t a graphic designer, don’t create your own logo. Leave the logo, and marketing collateral such as brochures and case studies, to a professional design team.
There is a fine line between getting the biggest bang for you buck and looking cheap. When you choose to advertise with vehicle wraps, your goal is to cut costs, not quality. From color disasters to font fiascoes, don’t gamble your business’s brand away on sub-par design. Leave the design of your vehicle wrap to the professionals. An experienced, professional team understands how to use design elements for maximum visual impact. For example, a simple graphic communicates more information in less time than text. A high color contrast, strengthened with a drop shadow, will improve legibility. Emphasize the name of your company, phone number or address with large letters and bold type. The best designs stimulate an emotional, subconscious reaction in the viewer, like when I spontaneously bought a dozen cupcakes. A poorly designed wrap would have failed to stimulate this emotion, or worse yet, go completely unnoticed. Whatever your graphic needs, avoid a branding catastrophe and go with the professionals.
The technical stuff: How vinyl vehicle wraps, vehicle graphics and vehicle lettering work.
Vehicle wraps help local businesses better engage customers and boost revenue — for a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising. When choosing what type of vehicle wrap, graphics, or lettering, consider your needs. If you just want to include your company’s name and contact information on the door, consider vehicle lettering. If you want to include a logo or graphic, consider vehicle graphics or a partial vehicle wrap. If you truly want to transform you vehicle or fleet into a mobile billboard, choose a vinyl vehicle wrap.
The most important decision you will make is the team you choose to apply the wrap, graphics or lettering. Always, always, always go with the knowledgeable professionals. While vehicle wraps are a cost-effective form of advertising, outfitting an entire fleet still represents a significant financial investment, and you want to have it done right the first time. When properly applied, your vehicle wrap will last for up to seven years. Improper application and poorly designed graphics, however, can spell disaster for your marketing plans. Take the time to find a professional and engaging team that will work with you to meet your needs.
How do vehicle wraps get applied and how long will it take?
Depending on the size, a vehicle wrap is typically applied over a few days. Once the final design is approved, the production team will pre-flight check the graphics and manage any necessary resizing. If you choose a vinyl body wrap, technicians will trim the wrap down for application, and then bond and smooth the wrap over the contours of your vehicle. This application process, while straight forward, must be handled by a team of experts. If a vinyl wrap is improperly applied, it may peel or crack, and will need to either be removed or completely replaced.
Will the vinyl covering damage my car?
Not at all! In fact, the vinyl will protect your car body from UV rays. A few years under the wrap is like giving your vehicle a professional beauty treatment. The wrap peels off like a label on glass, requiring little more than rubbing alcohol for touch ups. When removed, your vehicle’s exterior will look brand new, often resulting in higher resale value for clients. Talk about a great investment!
What parts of my car will the vehicle wrap cover?
Vehicle wraps typically cover the majority of the vehicle, including the side the windows. The only windows that are always excluded (for legal compliance) are the front windshield and front driver and passenger side windows. The rear window and rear side windows are typically covered. The window covering material is called a “window perf”. It has tiny holes that let you see out, but the outside viewer looking at the vehicle only sees the graphic. A 100% vehicle wrap covers the whole vehicle as described above, and with the noted front window exceptions. Doing the top of the roof is optional, although adds an extra bang for you buck, especially in urban communities with tall buildings.
What if I don’t want to cover the entire vehicle?
No problem! You do not have to cover the entire vehicle. Some small businesses prefer to get a partial vinyl wrap or simply apply vinyl lettering on the doors or roof. You can choose between covering 20%, 40%, 60% or 80% of your vehicle. You can also do simple vehicle lettering.
Why should I cover the roof of my car?
If you work or live in a big city, consider wrapping the roof of your car. Covering the roof with your company name, phone number and web site is great when you are driving by or working at job sites that have tall buildings. People will look down and see your company advertisement driving by — that definitely makes a lasting impression!
What are specialty vinyls?
There are specialty vinyls that are reflective or luminescent (glow in the dark). In darkness, these vinyl wraps can get a customer’s attention (so you are always able to market your company 24 hours a day– even at night!) or they may be applied for safety purposes.
What if my car gets dirty — can I wash my vehicle wrap?
If you have a full vinyl vehicle wrap, you will want to hand wash your vehicle. This extra care — rather than using a power washer — will protect the integrity of the wrap, and ensure it remains beautiful for years to come.
The bottom line: your business simply can’t afford for you NOT to use vehicle wraps!
You now know the importance of building an effective brand — and how good graphic design and cost-effective marketing is essential to connecting your brand with your target audience. At times, marketing in the digital age may seem overwhelming. You know not to let your advertising decisions be guided by chasing the latest media trend. At the same time, it’s clear that maintaining the status quo is no longer good enough, especially as consumers change their spending habits to reflect the tough economy. And yet, small business owners often ask, “Why isn’t my marketing plan working? It’s they way I’ve always done it — and it worked in the past!” And here is your answer: traditional advertising that worked in the past is simply not going to work today. The hard truth many small businesses avoid is that they talk about change a lot more than they actually engage in change. This is understandable. Changing a marketing strategy can seem at times like a scary jump into the unknown — or a misguided chase of the latest (and not so greatest) online advertising trend. There is nothing scary, however, about adapting your marketing strategy to include vehicle wraps. In fact, the only scary thing about vehicle wraps is how few small businesses currently take advantage of this inexpensive and highly effective marketing technique.
Vehicle advertisements are an easy and proven way to put a little spice in your image and fire up your bottom line. Whether you are a new business out to make a name for yourself or an established business wanting to stay ahead of the competition, you simply can’t afford NOT to use vehicle wraps. And any vehicles you wrap will retain the quality of their exterior finish, avoiding UV light damage — a huge plus for resale. Fortune 500 companies already know how successful mobile advertising is — and now you do too! So let go of your past assumptions about marketing, think long and hard about your brand, audience, and product, and starting raking in the profit with vehicle wraps!
A Few Points Regarding Affiliate Marketing
Knowledge is always the key to any enterprise. Affiliate marketing is no different. Everyone that is new to this business wants instant success, instant riches, and to quit their day job tomorrow. They are soon rudely awakened by the truth. There is no easy road to riches, just dedication, discipline and hard work and the knowledge to get it done the most efficient way possible.
One of the problems that promote this attitude regarding the Affiliate marketing riches syndrome is the fact that affiliate marketing is widely advertised as one of the easiest methods to make money on the web. The seasoned Affiliate marketer knows that there are methods or tools to conduct a successful Affiliate marketing business. Below I would like to discuss a few that come to mind.
One of the first steps you need to take is having your own website. Constructing a relevant content, keyword, spider friendly website, is the start of one of your many marketing efforts. It is very important to have your website laid out in such a way that will be easy to navigate. Your job is to have a website that will attract the reader to your content. The keyword or phrase they used in their search, which ultimately brought them to your site, is what they are expecting in regards to the information that they were seeking. At that point, how well you have your sight designed, to get them to click on the links to the affiliate products, that you are presenting for sale, will have a direct bearing on your efforts and ultimate sales. The end result should be that you have enough affiliate relevant products or services that will fulfill your reader’s needs.
Why should they buy from your website?
Building credibility is one of the key elements to create sales. You can write some good articles that can make you appear to be an expert in your field. You can give away free software, opt-in email lists, and direct them to effective free advertising. Competition is what makes any business better. It should enable you to be one up on your competitors to ensure that your sales equate to the effort that you endure. The question you need to ask yourself is this; would I buy from me if I was a visitor to my website? Be critical, have your spouse, relatives, and friends visit your website. Get their opinion. Ask them if they were looking for the product or affiliate site your representing, would they buy from your site? If yes, find out what attracted them to make the purchase. If no, find out what you can do to make improvements. Make sure that you have something to offer to get them to sign up for your ezine, newsletter or email list. An email list is an excellent tool for future sales. A double-opt-in list is a priority.
The importance of linking.
Search engine traffic is something you should strive to achieve. When you have targeted keywords, it is like the movie “field of dreams;”, “build it and they will come.”Seo is very important when attracting traffic to your site. Building great back links is another factor. Search engines such as Google will determine the page rank of your site based on the number of higher ranking websites that link back to you. It is wise to ascertain relevant back links. The second in importance would be linking back to relevant sites. When I say relevant, be sure that the sites you link to and link back to you are relevant to your content. Google, yahoo, msn and other search engines tend to smite you if your selling roofing and the website you are linking to sells books or videos.
Another way to get back links to your site is to write articles. This is a whole new realm within itself. The more articles that you write that are accepted for publication, the more back links you will receive. The possibility of exposure goes up exponentially according to the quality of articles that you write.
One of the largest places on the internet to get the exposure and to write these articles for submission is EzineArticles. I would start with this group first. If your article is good enough it will be picked up by other sources for distribution.
The great benefit that you receive is you are allowed to keep an article resource box with your information. This is your content and cannot be duplicated without this resource box. Make sure you enter your necessary information in this area.
It is best to go to EzineArticles.com and sign up and read their requirements. You will gain knowledge regarding how well this method can be used for your promotions.
Affiliate marketing can be very lucrative, but as with any endeavor it requires great advertising and marketing techniques. The Internet is an ever changing environment that can lead to instant riches and wealth. Do not be deceived into thinking that it can always happen overnight. Most individuals have to put in the sweat and elbow grease to attain the smallest amount of income. There is an old saying; “build a better mousetrap and people will buy it”. The internet does by the chronicles of history, tends to evolve in much the same manner.
Complete Digital Marketing Strategies for Leads Generation
Digital marketing services are the latest way of marketing. They provide a 360-degree view of the marketing sphere and can help you to ensure that you reach your goals.
Digital Marketing is a tricky area, where you need to take into account many factors in order to succeed. That’s why it’s important to hire a company that has expertise in this field and can help you plan your strategy for lead generation.
One of the most important aspects of digital marketing is lead generation, which is why it needs careful planning and implementation.
How to create Strategies for Leads Generation
Digital marketing services are a type of service that typically offers a selection of digital marketing options, such as email marketing, social media advertising, pay-per-click advertising, and search engine optimization.
A successful strategy for lead generation is one that offers an ROI to the client and the provider. The provider should be able to get a return on their investment by getting the desired level of sales or leads from the client. The client needs to be able to get sufficient data on which they can base their campaign decision-making process.
Identify your customers
In today’s digital world, customers are no longer satisfied with a one-way conversation. They want to be active participants in the way your business runs. In order to meet their expectations, you need to identify your customers and understand what they want from your company.
The first step is understanding who your customers are and their needs. After that, create a dialogue with them by providing them with what they want and need from your company. If you do this, they will likely become a happy customer who will continue to use your services for a long time because now they feel like part of the team.
Decide your budget
One of the most important things to consider when choosing a company for your marketing needs is how much you are willing to spend. Marketing services can range anywhere from $25 per hour for digital marketing services to much more than that?
There are three main factors that affect cost: the time spent on certain tasks; what will be delivered; and the number of assets the company has at its disposal. When it comes down to it, you want to compare apples with apples when comparing what will be delivered and how many assets are used by different companies in order to get a true comparison of what is possible for your budget.
Use right platform
As a business owner, you should always choose the right platform for lead generation. The digital marketing services that you choose to use should be a perfect fit for your company and your needs.
You can generate leads from social media, email marketing, search engine optimization, and many other sources. Each of these channels has advantages and disadvantages that you should be aware of before making any decisions.
Hire good company
Digital marketing services are essential to the success of any company. They are important for businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinationals.
One such service that digital agencies provide is SEO (search engine optimization). SEO is a huge part of digital marketing as it helps companies rank higher in SERPs (search engine result pages) and attract more customers.
Digital agencies also provide other services such as social media marketing, content management, and design, web development, and app development.
Target your customers
These days, it’s not just about the product. If a company doesn’t have a digital strategy, they are going to lose a lot of potential customers.
What is the value of a company without reaching its customers? Without identifying your target audience and targeting them, you can’t sell your products and services effectively. The first step to solving this issue is knowing who your customer is. There are three different types of people that you might need to sell to:
Prepare your strategy
The first thing that you have to do is to figure out what your marketing goals are. Then you have to set up a strategy for reaching these goals.
The marketing strategy needs to be well-defined and focused on the needs of the business. It has to be feasible, achievable, and sustainable for future development.
Strategies should have a clear focus on ROI, KPIs, and conversion rates. For example, setting up a Facebook page with the objective of increasing website traffic over the next year is not enough if you don’t know how it will happen or if it’s realistic.
A digital marketing services company can help you with this process by providing high-quality digital marketing plans with step-by-step instructions for execution at reasonable costs.
Increase your growth
Digital marketing services have the potential to help you grow your business.
Digital marketing services have been in demand in recent years with a huge increase in usage and revenue.
This has been a result of the fact that people are increasingly turning to digital channels for shopping, banking, and other services. It’s also because of the increased competition from traditional media outlets such as TV, print publications, and radio.
This is why it’s important for businesses to invest in digital marketing services from an experienced company like ours. We’ll work on strategies and campaigns that will help you reach new audiences and gain more sales leads.
Monetarize your customers
Digital marketing services are in demand in this age of digital transformation. As customers are getting digital savvy, marketers need to find new ways to bring them back into the store or stay in contact with them. The rise of social media platforms has led to a huge increase in customer awareness. Digital marketing strategies have become important for businesses looking to retain customers and create loyal customers.
The best way for companies looking to monetize their customers is through free offers. These free offers can range from discounts or trials on subscription-based products, access to reports, coupons or vouchers for your products, etc.
Automotive Advertising Agencies Use Social Networks and Search Engine Algorithms to Sell More Cars
Automotive advertising agencies are challenged to provide more for less to serve a consolidating auto industry and today’s Internet has provided them with the media and the methods to do it. Budget conscious consumers are firmly in the driving seat on the Internet Super Highway and auto dealers have directed their marketing messages to their online showrooms vs. their brick and mortar facilities to get their attention. More accurately, they are following their customers onto the World Wide Web and hoping that their past and pending customers will find them there.
The days of hard sell retail messages in conventional media like radio, T.V. and newspaper as well as dealer-centric banner ads and websites promoting daily dealer specials are numbered. Today’s car shoppers have been empowered by the search engines to filter out dealer messages in favor of information on exactly the new or pre-owned vehicle they are searching for. In addition, Social networking communities of online friends have rallied their support and opinions to help car shoppers decide what they should buy and from which dealership they should buy it from. After all, what are friends for!
The consumers’ new found source of information on the Internet to assist them in their car shopping process hasn’t replaced the need for automotive advertising agencies in the retail auto industry, but it certainly has changed their role in it and the methods that they must use to earn their agency fees. The first adjustment that an automotive advertising agency must make in their business model is to recognize that the internal profits that they used to realize in their radio, T.V. and print production departments can no longer be supported by their auto dealer clients. Reduced sales volume and profit margins on the auto dealers’ side of the table demand a better R.O.I. for every dollar and while these departments are still required to produce digital marketing material for online campaigns the production costs must be a fraction of previous pricing to remain competitive with the newly developing online resources that an auto dealer has access to.
The agency must still provide creative that is relevant to the market and they must define the target audience that would be most receptive to it, but once again the World Wide Web has changed the rules and automotive advertising agencies must learn what they are and follow them. Top of the mind awareness is still job one for automotive advertising agencies who understand that they can’t time the buying cycle for everyone on the Internet Super Highway and therefore they must maintain a consistent message across multiple channels to be on the short list when the customer is ready to purchase a vehicle. Diversification across multiple media and frequency of targeted messages to qualified buyers isn’t a new practice but the methods, media and skill sets required to get the job done have changed.
Networking and the related referrals and sales sourced from it has been an integral component of internal selling processes for auto dealers since the first vehicle was sold but it has had little to do with conventional advertising — until now that is. Social networking and the related Internet media channels that have grown to support it are now a primary target audience for automotive advertising agencies. Word of mouth advertising has grown exponentially as viral messages travel through social networking channels with the opinions of like minded car shoppers who use these online communities of friends to share their car shopping experiences before, during and after their buying cycle.
Initial attempts by automotive advertising agencies to market to these social networks from the outside through the use of banner ads or as wolves in sheep’s clothing trying to invade a network of friends were soundly rejected. Members valued each other’s opinions and shared experiences over a self serving auto dealer or their automotive advertising agency.
Monetizing social networking has been a challenge but new technologies that integrate established marketing channels with social networks from the inside out have provided the solution. ronsmap, for example, is a game changing consumer-centric online inventory marketing platform that embeds a social networking engine on their communal site as well as every vehicle posted on it by participating auto dealers. Their application, vBack, provides an Ask-a-Friend / Tell-a-Friend feature that solicits feedback from friends on the various social networks that an online car shopper trusts. These influences then act as agents of the auto dealer — without their knowledge — under the direction of a friend which allows the automotive advertising agency to market from the inside out vs. from the outside in. C2C marketing vs. B2C marketing is the key to monetizing social networking and ronsmap is a new technology based exit on the Internet Super Highway that has opened this new channel to auto dealers.
In addition, ronsmap enhances the value of the leads generated from within the social networks by accumulating the information gathered through their SellersVantage application. In addition to the anticipated name, IP address and vehicle information requests their new Intelli-Leads include the online shopping selection and vehicle preferences of the initiating car shopper and the comments accumulated by his online network of friends. These enhanced leads allow the auto dealer to anticipate the needs of their potential customers before they open negotiations with them. As a result, the consumer is provided a more relevant and transparent vehicle selection in response to their initial inquiry and the auto dealer has a competitive edge to quote the best price on the best vehicle for the consumer. This is a win-win scenario that increases closing ratios and profits for the auto dealer while offering the consumer the advantage of the information and referrals he gathered from his online car shopping experience.
The internet is far superior to conventional media on many levels and social networking is only one of the newest reasons. Automotive advertising agencies must be prepared to direct their clients beyond marketing through social media. They must also provide more than advice on search engine optimization, S.E.O., search engine marketing, S.E.M. and banner ad placements or transparent and relevant website designs. The search engines hold the key to the Internet and understanding the algorithms that determine the rules of the road on the Internet Super Highway that they control are the responsibility of the automotive advertising agency.
Google, for example, has clearly stated the weight that they place on video vs. copy or other means of online digital marketing. Today’s Internet consumer grew up watching television and the explosive growth of YouTube proves that their preference for video has survived onto the World Wide Web. One vendor that has listened to Google and their subsidiary YouTube is SiSTeR Technologies with their Video CarLot platform. SiSTer is able to take the existing pictures and vehicle information posted on an auto dealer’s website and convert them into professionally produced videos.
More importantly, their videos are fully index-able with multiple schema layers making them interactive and more transparent to the online car shopper. These videos are placed on the auto dealer’s website as well as any third party advertising sites that the auto dealer is linked to. In addition they are driven through a dedicated API to YouTube with individual URLs that extend the reach and frequency of the dealer’s inventory and marketing messages — a proven formula for success in conventional automotive advertising that also applies to Internet advertising.
Automotive advertising agencies are not reinventing the wheel by extending their reach and frequency with consistent messages across multiple channels by leveraging access to social networks or by manipulating the algorithms on the search engines. They are simply applying proven and established advertising wisdoms and best practices to an auto industry that has only one constant — change!
Right Brain Learning
Many people learn well through their sense of sight. They can watch someone do something and then can duplicate the task with practice. Other people learn well through their sense of hearing, by listening to the instructions. Most people tend to learn best through a combination of their senses including those of seeing, hearing and doing. Doing is kin-esthetic or our sense of feeling. Other learning moments rely strongly on taste and smell such as when someone is striving to be a chef. For most of us, it is the feeling/doing experience that helps us to truly integrate new information and skills. Once we actively participate in whatever we are learning we progress more easily.
Many years ago I worked as an adapted P.E. Teacher in San Diego, California. Some of my students were “severely emotionally disturbed.” I remember one eight year old boy who was unable to write his name. His teacher didn’t know how to help him succeed since all of his previous efforts had failed. One day, I wrote the boy’s name upon the ground with chalk in great big letters. I asked him to walk on top of each letter, tracing them with his body movement. Each time he did, I asked him to say the letter. After this experience he knew how to spell his name. He simply needed to integrate this information kin-esthetically. He was relaxed and having fun. This is right brain learning.
It is natural to learn through our senses. We see, hear, smell, taste and feel. These signals are received by the body before reaching the brain with conscious awareness. Children will visually study an object with great intensity. They touch things to their cheek or to their lips. They often smell or taste things. Why do infants put everything in their mouth? It is because they are learning about the world around them through their tongue. They touch and feel in much broader ways because it is natural. They learn through their senses first and then they learn how to think. We are all this way. Sensory learning is primary and logical learning is secondary. When we use more or our mind’s natural abilities for learning we have greater resources for creating successful results.
There are four parts to the learning process:
1. The teacher’s part is that of sharing the information.
2. The student’s part is to focus on what is happening.
3. The student’s part is to receive and hopefully integrate the new information.
4. The student’s part is to recall the information when needed, such as when taking a test or when useful in a real life situation.
Regarding #1, the teacher’s part of sharing information, it is interesting to note that when we are children in kindergarten we are cheerfully led to learn new things through engaging our senses. We learn our ABC’s through song, we learn the months and how many days they have through a rhyme “30 days has September, April June and November… ” We learn simple addition and subtraction by counting items such as blocks or sticks as we move them from one place to another. We are actively engaged through sensory awareness.
Some of these tactile learning skills remain through first and second grade but often by the third grade most teaching shifts from right brain teaching to left brain teaching. This means it changes from primarily sensory learning to secondary logical learning. Now we are taught to memorize the times tables, or names or dates and math is nothing more than numbers on paper. There is a better way.
Learning through right brain sensory awareness is primary.
Learning through left brain intellectual concepts is secondary.
Studies show that when children engage in right brain activities such as music or dance, they do better with left brain activities such as math and English. When we teach children through right brain approaches, they are more stimulated and excited. Rather than feeling bored they can learn in a way that is engaging and pleasing.
Let’s look at #2, the student’s ability to focus. The lack of this ability is often labeled as ADD or ADHD. I feel strongly that it is unrealistic to expect a young child to sit in a chair for many hours every day as his or her brain is fed information. Many children are given medication so that they can manage to fit into this very unnatural mold. Young animals are active and energetic naturally. Another common influence behind this problem is that of a lack of sleep. When children are tired they have to overstimulate themselves just so that they can remain awake.
Consider a young child who has spent most of his or her time at home where the environment tends to be peaceful. Even with siblings, the amount of external stimulation is limited. Now this same child is three or four or five years old and they are placed in a room with twenty or twenty-five other children. This child hasn’t any experience with learning how to block out so much external stimulation. Even if the room is quiet, many children are highly sensitive and they can feel the abundance of energy in the classroom.
Why do we expect that all children can automatically focus in the classroom when most of them have never had a chance to learn how to do so?
Right Brain and Strength of Memory
Using the following story, I’d like to build upon the idea of using sensory learning for greater integration of information and for ease of recalling the information at a later time. When we use our senses it makes it easier to recall the information when needed.
“You’re riding your bike and you see a shiny piece of quartz crystal on the ground. You stop and pick it up. You hold it up to the sunlight and you can see a small rainbow deep inside. Now you come to a large fountain with something unusual on top. The water is flowing down into 3 pools. There are pennies and coins in each pool. You make a wish and toss your piece of quartz crystal in the water. It sparkles in the water.”
Sensory Integration
* You’re riding your bike – Imagine this in your mind’s eye. Feel it. What kind of bike is it? What color is your bike?
* You see the shiny quartz crystal – What shape, size etc.
* You hold it up to the sunlight – Feel the sun shining on your face.
*You see a small rainbow inside – Describe it to me. (See it.)
* You come to a fountain with something unusual on top. What’s on top? Describe it to me. (See it)
* The water is flowing down into 3 pools of water filled with pennies and coins (See it. See the coins shimmering beneath the water. Feel the water splashing on your face.)
* Imagine making a wish and throwing your crystal in the water where is sparkles in the sunlight.
I tell this story two or three times while asking the child to be engaged through his or her imagination. Then, I ask the child to tell me the story. Most children find this is easy for them to do and they tend to be quite accurate in recalling the key elements. This is independent of how much time passes. Even weeks later, they are still able to retell the story with relative ease.
I have used the following ideas to help children learn to focus more effectively:
Laser Beam
First, we talk about laser beams. A laser bean takes scattered electrons that randomly flow and it moves them all in one direction. Rather than being scattered the electrons form a line of energy, a laser that is powerful enough to burn a hole through steal or gentle enough to do delicate eye surgery. What started from scattered chaos becomes focused and useful.
Then we talk about how the mind is like that. It can either be scattered or it can be like a laser beam. When it’s like a laser beam, it has a lot of power. I further mention that when they are listening to their teacher or focusing on school work, that is the best time for their mind to be like a laser beam. Then we can engage in the following activity:
Laser Beam Activity
Sit directly across from the child you are helping, eye to eye when possible. Tell him or her to be like a laser beam. All they can do is to focus on you and your voice. No matter what else happens around them, they are more focused on you and what they are learning. Now retell the short story.
Next we add some external stimulation. I have another person stand behind the child who is seated. This person’s job is to be a distraction. They can talk or jump or clap etc. They continue to do this while you re-tell the story. You can give the suggestion, “No matter how much goes on around you, you focus more like a laser beam. You focus like a laser beam and nothing bothers or disturbs you.” This continues several times through and each time the level of distractions are increased. Lastly, have the child tell you the story to see how well they were able to focus on you, independent of the distractions. This process can be repeated with other stories and great results can be found when we use information that the child needs to learn for school. We can take their most challenging subject area and turn it into a successful and enjoyable experience.
Following is a real life example to show how this same sensory learning can work in more advanced learning situations for adults.
I worked with a client who was in her fifty’s when she decided to start a new career. She wanted to become an accountant. She felt overwhelmed with the amount of information she needed to learn and was greatly concerned about being able to pass her test. Now, nothing can be further away from creative influences than that of accounting and numbers, yet we were able to use right brain strengths in her learning process.
In her imagination we created a neighborhood. In the first house lived a single mother with two children. We placed the necessary tax information on the door and around the house. We threaded it into this single mother’s life. Next store was a man who worked at home. Again, we imagined this man, what he did and what tax benefits he earned for working at home. For example, “He’s allowed to write off ‘x’ percentage of his utilities” became an image of his lights throughout the house, each one displaying the number representing the allowed percentage for tax benefits. Soon we had an entire neighborhood complete with clues for most of the needed information.
I am happy to say this client past her test the first time through! She felt calm and capable throughout. The information she needed was easy to recall and instead of being stressed she had a enjoyable time.
These few examples demonstrate ways of bringing right brain, sensory processing into learning. Here are a few basic thoughts to keep in mind as you progress:
* Make the images as real as you can – feel like it is really happening.
* The sillier the image the easier it is to recall the information. (Think about the Geico gecko.)
* Connect one idea to another so that they form a storyline.
* Make up a song or a rhyme to remember the information.
* Relax and enjoy the process!
When we use more of our mind for learning, then learning is fun and easy. Relaxation and enjoyment allow for new information to be integrated and accessed far more easily. Imagine how different our educational system would be if we decided to embrace this natural way of learning! Are you ready to experience what your brain can do for you?
