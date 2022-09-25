News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: All eyes on red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins against Super Bowl favorite Bills
Tua Tagovailoa’s T-shirt after Miami Dolphins practice one day this week read: “I wish it were hotter.”
First-year head coach Mike McDaniel uses the phrase often to remind his team they have to embrace Florida’s sweltering, humid conditions – and that their opponents can’t.
But it doesn’t get any hotter than Tagovailoa’s left arm entering Sunday’s battle of AFC East undefeateds with the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.
“Individual success is only done within team success,” the humble Hawaiian said at his weekly press conference.
The lefty QB leads the NFL with 739 passing yards through two weeks. And he is tied for the most TD passes with seven. Most of that is courtesy of a 469-yard, six-touchdown eruption in last week’s 42-38 road comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The exclamation points were 48-yard and 60-yard TD passes to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter that smashed the stereotype of Tagovailoa as a checkdown king to smithereens.
“I think what Mike does with our offense is he complements everyone’s talents, everyone’s ability within the offense,” Tagovailoa said. “For instance, if I’m good with RPOs [run-pass options], he’ll find some way to get that implemented. If someone’s good at running a certain route, we’ll find ways to get him the ball within that route a few different ways. Things like
Desperation played a role in the Dolphins’ offensive explosion. They trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter and had no choice but to chuck it downfield.
Receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle also are blazing fast. McDaniel’s Dolphins offense has begun to recreate, in some way, Tagovailoa’s skill position weapons from his Alabama days.
And the Baltimore Ravens’ defense inexplicably allowed gaps downfield for those speedsters to exploit.
“That’s a different kind of speed,” one NFL defensive back told the News this week of Hill, the longtime Kansas City Chief terror.
Miami’s early offensive outburst is significant for two reasons. First, ownership chose GM Chris Grier and Tagovailoa over fired former coach Brian Flores. So everything is riding on this QB working out.
More immediately, though, the Dolphins suddenly have a golden opportunity to assert themselves atop the AFC East if they can take down Josh Allen’s visiting Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Buffalo just lost starting safety Micah Hyde for the season to a neck injury. Plus they’ll be without starting corner Dane Jackson and starting D-lineman Ed Oliver on Sunday.
That said, Miami has lost an unthinkable seven straight games to the Bills dating back to a 21-17 win on Dec. 2, 2018. That is the only time they’ve beaten Allen head to head, in his rookie year.
And the Dolphins refused to get ahead of themselves this week, because they know the Bills have outscored the L.A. Rams and Titans 72-17 through two weeks, with only three punts.
“You look at their opening game, they beat the Super Bowl champions of last year, and they didn’t just beat ‘em; it was by a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “The next team they played, really good team, they beat them by a lot.”
As well as Tagovailoa is playing, many of Allen’s numbers are as good or better: he has a 75.4 completion% to Tagovailoa’s 71.1; a 123.7 quarterback rating to the Dolphins QB’s 116.5; and identical TD-to-interception ratio (7-2) and yards per completion (8.9 yards).
“He’s steadily become one of the best players in the National Football League,” McDaniel said of Allen. “Easily could argue he’s the best one … You’ll never, I don’t think, see him stopped, necessarily. It’s about minimizing and containing.
“For us, we’re just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we played the last two weeks. They’ll get our best and we’ll get theirs. And it’s not because he’s God’s gift. It’s because he’s unbelievably talented but it’s because you can tell he works on his craft.” on Buffalo
High praise. But now the Dolphins have firepower of their own, which makes Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff the game of the week in the NFL.
JERRY’S ‘RUSH’ TO CONCLUSIONS
Increasingly off-the-rails Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited a quarterback controversy on his own roster this week between backup Cooper Rush, who is starting Monday night against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, and injured starter Dak Prescott.
“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?” Jones told reporters in Dallas. “You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott [in 2016]. I think like that. Of course I would [want that]. If he comes in and played as well as Prescott played, Rush — played that well over these next games ahead — I’d walk to New York to get that.”
Rush, a former Giant, said he and Prescott “got a good laugh” out of Jones’ wild comments.
”I definitely don’t dream as big as Jerry. I just want to keep winning,” Rush said. “I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do.”
Head coach Mike McCarthy, who must feel like he’s playing whack-a-mole with unnecessary drama coaching Jones’ team, told 105.3 The Fan: “Dak is our quarterback, and we want Cooper to be as successful as possible. I think it stops right there.”
Glad that’s settled – at least until Jones talks next week.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Sunday’s game in Nashville between the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (0-2) will be a desperate battle between two teams with high expectations on the precipice of disaster in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s Titans have lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season, so Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones needs to have a big day. Josh McDaniels’ Raiders are the only 0-2 team in the AFC West. They have to get right quickly after a gut-punch loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed, could end up being the most disappointing team in the league this season if their trajectory continues.
There is also a lot of early pressure on Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who will be on the Sunday Night Football national stage this week hosting Jimmy Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Hackett’s game management was so bad in a narrow Week 2 win over the Houston Texans that the Broncos’ home crowd was counting down the play clock when Denver was on offense to avoid more delay of game penalties or mismanagement.
Hackett is a players’ coach who is well-liked, but his season has had the kind of ricky start that could signal a one-and-done if it doesn’t get straightened out. Denver (1-1) could use a little help from supposedly elite QB Russell Wilson, too.
Carson Wentz’s Washington Commanders (1-1) hosts his former Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) team in a division battle that drips with intrigue and will have major ramifications on the early NFC East standings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signing of slot receiver Cole Beasley was smart, especially given top wide receiver Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for unloading on Saints corner Marshon Lattimore last week.
Beasley is going to help Tom Brady in a major way as the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) … There are six undefeated teams remaining after two weeks: the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and Giants – just as everyone expected.
THEY SAID IT
“I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the report.” — oft-injured Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey on his ‘ankle stiffness’ on the Week 3 injury report
A motorcyclist dies in a two-vehicle crash in the Montbello area of Denver.
A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Denver, police said.
The crash happened at East 46th Avenue and Fairplay Way, police said in a tweet at 12:49 p.m. Saturday.
TRAFFIC: #DPD investigating a serious injury accident involving a motorcyclist and a motorist at East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Alternate routes are advised. Updates will be posted here as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Ujysog8qkQ
— Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) September 24, 2022
About four hours after the initial tweet, Denver police announced that the motorcyclist had died.
The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office will provide the identity of the victim, after the family has been notified. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Dortmund could move Bellingham for a bargain fee
The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!
TOP STORY: Dortmund could lose Bellingham for a bargain fee
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could leave for a transfer fee of just £83million next summer if paid up front, reports the Sun.
The England international is wanted by many of the biggest clubs in world football, a demand which has been reflected in the £130m transfer fee the Bundesliga club have reportedly demanded. Now, however, The Sun writes that any club looking to bring in the 19-year-old could do so for nearly £50m less than that figure, provided it’s all paid for upfront.
Manchester City are sure they can be the team to sign the talented teenager as they offer him the best chance of winning silverware and an opportunity to reunite with former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland, who has an incredible 14 goals in 10 games for City. The signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United initially ruled City out of the race for the former Birmingham City wonderkid, but Pep Guardiola still wants another top player in midfield, and the Spaniard believes in Bellingham so much that he thinks he could possibly fill Kevin De Bruyne’s boots.
Liverpool have long been interested in the player, and they also believed they were favorites to bring him in. Chelsea are also an admirer of the midfielder, while Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign him but are aware he will need to secure Champions League football to have any chance of doing so.
Bellingham still has three years left on his contract with Dortmund, which does not contain a release clause.
GOSSIP PAPER
– The Mirror reports Arsenal had scouts watching Stade Rennais Lovro Majer when he scored in Croatia’s 2-1 win over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. The midfielder has also impressed for Rennes since joining them just over a year ago, leading the Ligue 1 outfit to demand a transfer fee of £44million, having spent just £10m to sign him.
– Napoli are close to agreeing a new contract for the starting keeper Alex MeretCalciomercato report, with the Italy international’s contract expiring in 2023. The move ensures they won’t attempt to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker Clelor Navas in January.
– Torino couldn’t sign the Dnipro-1 striker Artem Dovbyk during the summer, but Tuttosport report that the Serie A outfit will make another attempt to sign him in January. The hope is that his contract ending in 2024 will help move talks of a move forward.
– Lazio take steps to renew the contract of Manuel Lazzariaccording to Corriere dello Sport, the wide man’s contract ends in the summer of 2024. The Serie A club are entering negotiations with the Italy international offering him a deal to stay with them until 2027.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have a late night PDA in New York
Warner Bros. denies conflict with Olivia Wilde amid latest allegation
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde makes more memories of midnight.
Fresh off the singer’s historic 15-night performance at Madison Square Garden, he and the Accommodation alum were spotted hugging and kissing outside after a date in New York.
For the Sept. 22 release, Olivia wore blue jeans, a black blazer over a white shirt, and a pair of yellow Adidas sneakers, while the “As It Was” singer wore a white jacket with peaches, dark-colored pants. and a pair of white sneakers.
Their PDA-filled evening comes a day after Harry completed his month-long ‘Love on Tour’ residency at the famous New York venue.
During MSG’s final show, the venue paid tribute to the former A direction singer bringing out the host Gayle King to unveil a massive banner hanging from the rafters, which read: “HARRY STYLES 15 consecutive nights in the garden”.
The garden also presented each spectator with a feather boa, which has become a fashion staple for Harry at shows.
China in Taiwan: “External interference” will not be tolerated
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
China underlined its commitment to its claim to Taiwan on Saturday, telling the assembled world leaders that anyone who hinders its resolve to reunite with the self-governing island will be “crushed by the wheels of history”.
The language was forceful but, for Chinese leaders, well within the realm of normal.
“Only when China is fully reunited can there be real peace in the Taiwan Strait,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the UN General Assembly. He said Beijing would “take the strongest measures to oppose outside interference.”
China regularly and vehemently defends its claim to Taiwan, which broke away from the mainland after a civil war in 1949 and now operates with its own government. A visit last month by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply increased tensions between Washington and Beijing.
TAIWAN OFFICIAL WARNS CHINA, ‘WE WILL NEVER GIVE UP OUR FREEDOM’
The language, while pointed, reflected the typical Chinese intensity about the island; its claim is rarely ignored in major international speeches. Taiwan is a central issue in Chinese politics, and Wang’s appearance at the leaders’ meeting – in place of his boss, Chinese leader Xi Jinping – was a signal that the speech was not necessarily meaningful.
“The PRC government is the only government representing all of China,” Wang said, referring to China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China. “The one-China principle has become a fundamental norm in international relations.
He added: “Any attempt to obstruct China’s reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history.
China regularly exerts worldwide pressure on any entity – country, company, cartographer – that even implies that Taiwan might be a separate nation. At the Olympics, for example, Taiwan must compete as “Chinese Taipei”. The mainland’s government muscle has isolated the island’s government, although a few UN members continue to maintain diplomatic relations with Taipei rather than Beijing.
BIDEN SAYS WE WILL DEFEND TAIWAN IF CHINA LAUNCHES ‘UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK’
At the UN meeting on Saturday, a few speakers before Wang, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves spoke forcefully about allowing Taiwan to raise its profile in international organizations, including the World Health Organization.
“How can we stand sideways, in relative silence and contented inaction, in defiance of Taiwan’s legitimate right to exist in accordance with the wishes and will of the Taiwanese people?” He asked.
Wang’s appearance at the 2022 in-person UN General Assembly came after two years of remote pandemic-era speeches by China’s top leader. Xi did not attend this year’s event, which Russian President Vladimir Putin also skipped. US President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday.
The United States and China have tough diplomacy and disagree on many fundamental issues. They have been arguing for decades over human rights, most recently over the mistreatment of ethnic Uyghurs in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing views US criticism as hypocritical and an act of interference in its internal affairs.
TAIWAN OFFICIAL STRESSES NEED TO RESIST CHINESE PROVOCATION, CALLS FOR COUNTRY’S INCLUSION IN UNITED NATIONS
This is always reflected in the remarks of Chinese leaders. Wang’s speech used lightly coded phrases and references that criticized Washington without coming out and saying it. For example, Wang said, “We strongly oppose attempts to politicize human rights” and “We must uphold fairness and oppose bullying” – both references to the long-standing irritations he has with American politics.
With Taiwan and human rights still hampering China-US relations, Wang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in person on the sidelines of the General Assembly on Friday.
U.S. officials said Blinken stepped up efforts by the Biden administration to pressure China to end provocative actions against Taiwan. China’s Foreign Ministry, in a summary of the meeting, said Wang told his counterpart that “current China-US relations are facing serious impacts, and there are lessons from which the US side must learn lessons”.
He said the two discussed “recent wrongdoings by the US side on the Taiwan issue.” However, he also said: “Both parties believe the meeting was frank, constructive and important, and have agreed to maintain communication.”
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
After Mao Zedong’s communist forces took control of China in 1949, Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalists decamped to Taiwan and maintained their separate government. It was recognized by the United States until 1979, when Washington established relations with Beijing.
Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield gives back to hometown Palos Heights with playground project – NBC Chicago
Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and her husband, Bears offensive lineman Michael Schofield, are giving back to future generations with a new project – an inclusive park in the southern suburbs.
Thanks to a generous contribution from the couple’s Schofield Family Foundation, the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park recently opened in the same Palos Heights neighborhood where Kendall grew up.
“They have the opportunity to be active, to have fun and, of course, the name of this park, to dream big,” Kendall said, explaining what the park has to offer kids. “The moment they enter this park, I hope they walk away with a dream bigger than they came.”
Kendall and Michael both want kids to have fun growing up, like they did long before their professional athletic careers.
“I was rollerblading, maybe he was throwing a soccer ball – but we were at the park playing with our siblings, playing with our friends, just enjoying being active, to enjoy the outdoors,” Kendall said.
From smooth rubber ground equipment, Kendall and Michael ensured the park was created for children of all skill levels.
“You don’t want someone not being able to go to the park because of their ability – you want this park to be for everyone and anyone,” Michael said.
Kendall shared a similar post.
“The inclusion of the park – making sure it’s ADA accessible, making sure there’s sensory equipment for the kids as well…I just hope any kid that comes through this park knows that there is something here for me, that this park is for me,” she said.
NBC Chicago
Tony La Russa will not return to manage this season, and the Chicago White Sox will address his status for 2023 ‘when it’s appropriate’
Manager Tony La Russa will not return this season at the direction of his doctors, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday.
“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the Sox said in a statement.
Added general manager Rick Hahn at Guaranteed Rate Field: “I did speak to him (Saturday) morning and he had no issue with us letting everybody know that there is a treatment protocol in place that he plans on adhering to. …
“As for the inevitable question, ‘Well, what does that mean for next season?’ We are going to finish up this season first and then address everything when it’s appropriate to turn the page at the end of this year.”
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will remain the acting manager for the rest of the season.
“I talked to him (Friday) night, he’s doing good,” Cairo said of La Russa. “First is health. That’s the most important right now.
“We’ve got a job to do — we’ve got to finish strong. I talked to the players (before Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers), I let them know and it’s 11 more games, let’s finish strong.”
The Sox have been without La Russa, 77, since Aug. 30, when they announced less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals that he would not manage that night. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
La Russa received clearance to attend a ceremony for former pitcher Dave Stewart on Sept. 11 in Oakland, Calif.
“Health ain’t nothing to mess with,” La Russa said before the event. “I got checked in Chicago and the reason I flew to Arizona is because that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it, now it’s just a question of regaining strength. Don’t mess with health.”
He told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.
La Russa flew to Chicago with the team after the A’s game and was in attendance for the next series against the Colorado Rockies, watching from a suite. He did not travel with the team for the ensuing trip to Cleveland and Detroit.
He is in the second season of his second stint with the Sox, who have hovered around .500 most of the season and are on the verge of missing the playoffs. They entered Saturday at 76-75 and eight games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers in victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
“I learned so much, I’ve been learning so much, I’m still learning because every day you learn something else,” Cairo said. “I always double check with him. What he would do different in that situation and he’s very straightforward to me. Sometimes, ‘OK, I didn’t think about that.’ It’s a learning experience that I’m enjoying. I learn from the best, I’m learning from the best still.
“We reflect on games, reflecting on a move or reflecting on innings that happen. Of course when you lose you’re going to second-guess yourself on everything. When you win, sometimes you’re going to do stuff that’s out of the book and works and sometimes you go by the book and it don’t work. As long as you go with the information and your gut together, that balance, you’re going to give your players a chance to succeed.”
The Sox entered Saturday 13-10 since Cairo took over Aug. 30.
“(Cairo) and the coaches have done a very fine job,” Hahn said. “We’ve seen at various stretches, unfortunately not over the last four days (all four losses), but for extended stretches over the last few weeks, this team showing flashes of playing at the level we thought was capable over the course of the entire season. It’s a little too little too late over the course of the year. But I think those guys deserve a lot of credit for what was thrust upon them on the fly and the way they responded, both in the coaches room and in the clubhouse.
“I feel that in many ways they haven’t missed a beat, which they deserve a lot of credit for. The focus has been on the games and the series right in front of them as opposed to any uncertainty. At the same time Tony is in their thoughts and there has been communication with Tony and well wishes passed along. In no way do I feel the club has been distracted despite the circumstances. Very professional response.”
