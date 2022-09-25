Finance
Personal Injury Lawsuits: Getting Justice Against Burn Injuries
According to an estimate by American Burn Association, there are about 1 million burn injury cases in USA every year. Moreover, 45000 of such injury patients require hospitalization. There are burn centers in hospitals specializing in treating patients with burn injuries.
Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2005 stated that burn related injuries are the 5th most common cause of unintentional death in USA. Here, in USA in the year 2005 there were about 1602000 reported fire cases resulting in death and injuries. Everyday people sustain minor burn injuries from hot oil and handling cooking related utensils. But they hardly make it to a court of law.
However, negligence on the part of a manufacturer, employer, etc. resulting in injury or death will surely cause personal injury lawsuit. This is the jurisdiction of a Personal injury attorney. The cause and other related factors will give rise to a strong case of personal injury. The causes of fire may also vary as well as the magnitude of injury-
- Building fires especially in tall buildings can be catastrophic. Strategies tend to fail as the height of the building increases. However, lawsuit can be filed if the builder or property owner hasn’t complied with government safety standards.
- Chemical burns can take place in a school laboratory as well as a factory environment. Certain chemical burns are not obvious but can cause deep tissue damage. In case of workplace related burns the plaintiff needs to prove that the employer has failed to provide safety gear, etc. The process of injury can also determine the fate of the case. In case the chemical was inhaled or consumed the defense can say that the plaintiff tried to commit suicide. In case of negligence on the part of plaintiff will weaken his/her case.
- Negligence is not always necessary to get harmed by a defective product. In case of defective product (design, manufacturing defect or inappropriate marketing) fire injuries, the plaintiff has to prove the product was defective. Injuries can be result of electrocution too. As per US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are about 400 electrocution related victims every year.
- Flammable Fabrics Act (1953) regulates the production of flammable clothes. Presence of flammable material in clothing can be proved as mark of negligence.
- National Fire Protection Association estimated majority of fire related cases occurs in homes without fire alarms.
There are several other types of fires. In any case a legal evaluation is required before claiming compensation from an offender. Denver residents approach a local Denver Personal Injury Attorney who specializes in fire related lawsuits. The lawsuit will be initially filed in the lowest court under the jurisdiction of which the accident occurred.
Why You Should Choose Online Car Insurance
The boom of the Internet has driven car insurers to present their insurance plans online. Most traditional procedures of purchasing coverage required a lot of assessment and documentation. With online options, a car owner may save time as well as money.
It is possible for a person to acquire information about suitable plans and quotes easily through online services. Auto insurers directly sell their plans using this service. These online car insurance services serve the public on a 24/7 basis.
A majority of online insurer web sites offer complete and simple information to help the common person. These help clients to acquire more knowledge about many different types of car plans and policies, deductibles, terms and limits. Most car insurer web sites use a secure connection and therefore are safe to use to buy online.
Online Car Insurance Quotes:
A person has to pay a monthly premium for any purchased car policy. Car insurance quotes show a probable premium amount that an owner may have to pay. Online care insurance quotes are estimated values of plans by different insurers, provided on the Internet on their official web sites.
A car is a costly asset in a person’s life. Therefore, the best car quote needs to be easy to choose and the ideal place to search for this quote is an online service. Any car insurance quotes online depend on information provided by vehicle owners.
All online quote comparison web sites offer an online application forms. A vehicle owner needs to fill up this application form with correct information. This information includes all personal details of the owner and any details associated with the car purchase. Car details include the vehicle’s license plate number, other insurance policies on it, and the period of car usage.
How can someone get the cheapest car insurance quotes online? This is a common question arising in every car owner’s mind. A process of comparison helps to obtain the cheapest quotes. Car insurer comparison web sites allow users to compare more than five quotes from different companies at a time. Customers save time and money with the help of these comparison web sites.
A person may get lower car insurance rates with appropriate knowledge and safety measures. If the car is in good condition and set up with safety measures, a car owner may get numerous cheap car quotes.
Conclusion:
In brief, an online car insurance purchase helps car owners to get an insurance plan much more easily, compared to the traditional way of purchasing. There are no worries associated with these online services, because in most cases, insurers advertising on the Internet are recognized companies with good financial stability.
A client may also fix direct appointments with car insurer associates if there are further questions that need answers. Compare as many online car insurance company quotes as possible and get the best car insurance policy. You can get started with any of the resources listed below.
Mesothelioma Lawyers or Attorney and Mesothelioma Research
Mesothelioma is a form of cancer contracted by the inhalation or ingestion of asbestos fibers. The fibers in asbestos cause tumors in the lung and/or abdominal lining which, like any other form of cancer, is ultimately fatal unless treated properly. The common causes of death are internal bleeding or hemorrhage from the tumors, or cardiac arrest from the buildup of bodily fluids secreted by the body’s immune system in an attempt to combat the tumors.
A majority of those people who contract mesothelioma are in their middle to late years in life, since the symptoms manifest only after 20 to 50 years after exposure. For this reason, the number of cases of diagnosed mesothelioma patients has been steadily growing, due to the fact that asbestos was mainly in use for most industrial work during the 1970s and 1980s.
To help the afflicted victims of asbestos induced cancer, certain law firms and lawyers have begun to specialize in cases of mesothelioma. More often than not, companies in the past were aware of the adverse effects of asbestos fibers on the human body, yet failed to take proper precaution with their workers.
In cases like these, the injured patients are assisted by the lawyers or firms in finding out exactly (or approximately) when and from which source they contracted mesothelioma. A properly presented and defended case can bring in millions of dollars by way of compensation for the injured parties.
Aside from work related cases, there have also been cases where careless demolition of houses and buildings which had asbestos in the foundations and walls (in an attempt at fireproofing) were also revealed to introduce large quantities of airborne asbestos fibers which causes nearby residents mesothelioma. Again, these cases can be traced by these law firms and won in a court of law with proper presentation.
Then there are also law firms which specialize in malpractise suits against doctors which used “alternative” (meaning unproven) methods of treatment for mesothelioma. The common accepted method of treating mesothelioma is to use heat/laser surgery and chemotherapy in tandem to burn out the tumors without damaging the healthy body cells. The alternative methods include medicines to boost the body’s immune and regenerative systems as well as alternative diets and exercise.
Classic tumor removal surgery for cancer is actually ineffective against mesothelioma, and has led to patents dying after an apparently successful operation. The maximum life span after an operation is set at around 5 years. Again, conducting regular surgery to treat mesothelioma can also lead to a malpractise suit.
Another type of law suit that mesothelioma law firms and lawyers can pursue is negligence. While not as severe as a malpractise suit, it can still be damaging to a doctor’s career and can bring in a fairly decent amount in compensation if the case is won.
The reason for this type of case is that mesothelioma symptoms are actually quite similar in nature to any number of relatively harmless disorders, including common old age maladies, asthma, and indigestion. When these regular treatments fail, a good doctor should recommend an x ray, and these will reveal the presence of tumors in the lungs or stomach. Some doctors, however, will simply write off the current treatments as ineffective and prescribe another set of medicines instead of choosing an x ray, and this leads to the true problem being undiagnosed.
These are some of the major common cases handled by mesothelioma lawyers and law firms, and their credo is to help their clients find justice against the parties which have wronged them. While they cannot directly do anything to cure the mesothelioma, they can at least see to it that justice is served and compensation for the injury is recovered, and the money gained from the law suits can go a long way towards helping their clients get proper treatment.
Lastly, it is advised by mesothelioma lawyers that as soon as a person is diagnosed with it they contact a lawyer as soon as possible, since there is a short statute of limitations for filing a case of mesothelioma. The lawyers can then proceed to do their initial research to determine if the injured party has a solid case and enough evidence to make a successful claim in a court of law. If the answer is yes, then a case can be filed and everything proceeds from there.
Tha Bad Side Of Dental Tourism
The high cost of dental care has forced many people to seek dental treatment elsewhere. This explains the growing popularity of dental tourism that is sweeping many parts of the world today.
In a nutshell, dental tourism involves traveling to another country for affordable dental care, treatment, and surgery. This is a common practice among many Americas, Canadians and Europeans who are looking for ways to save money on high-priced dental treatments that are normally expensive in their respective countries.
“While the exact statistics on dental tourism aren’t available, it is estimated that over one million people from around the world travel to get dental treatment such as cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, crowns, and root canals abroad. There are a number of countries such as India, Thailand, Costa Rica, Hungary, Panama, South Africa, and Mexico that are marketing low cost, high quality dental services to medical tourists,” revealed Placid Way, a heath and wellness tourism company.
The popularity of dental tourism in the United States alone is due to the fact that over 108 million Americans and 25 million American kids lack dental insurance. These people will have to pay through the nose for even the simplest of procedures. Unfortunately, even those who are covered will find that dental insurance will not pay for expensive dental implants or dental cosmetic procedures that are sometimes needed.
The same is true in Britain where an estimated 35,000 Britons travel abroad each year to find dental treatment they can afford. Frustrated by the shortage of dentists offering reasonable dental care, consumers see dental tourism as the answer to their prayers. The thought of getting a new smile without spending much and traveling to an exotic country is hard to resist. Bargain deals, a dentist who will work with your schedule, and exciting travel opportunities can make dental tourism a tempting offer indeed.
“Many Britons are traveling for purely cosmetic reasons – the nation previously indifferent to its snaggle-tooth reputation has suddenly become obsessed with the perfect smile. Indeed, a recent survey by the British Dental Health Foundation (BDHF) found a staggering one in two adults approaching middle age would consider having cosmetic dental surgery,” reported Alison Smith-Squire in the Daily Mail.
But behind this silver lining is a dark cloud. As the popularity of dental tourism increases, the BDHF said it has received a significant number of calls to its helpline from people who have had bad experiences abroad.
Take the case of Lisa Hewer, a 38-year-old mother of five who traveled all the way to Hungary to have her teeth fixed. Hewer, who lost her two front teeth in an accident 20 years ago, was always conscious about her smile and didn’t feel confident with dentures. She was so embarrassed about her teeth that it was four months after she met her husband Mark Beggs before she admitted she wore dentures.
“I used to wait until he was asleep before I removed them,” she admitted.
Beggs, 34, understood the agony that Hewer felt and surprised her one day by offering to pay for her bridge work as an early birthday present. Hewer was thrilled. Little did she know her nightmare was about to begin.
“She looked into having the work done by a British dentist, but quotes ranged from £18,000 to £48,000. She then read an article in a women’s magazine about dental treatment in Hungary and decided to investigate. It was a decision she now regrets,” Smith-Squire said.
What happened to Hewer after she traveled to Hungary? Could the same thing happen to you? Find out in the second part of this series.
Becoming a Tremendous Success in Your Organo Gold Tampa Business
So what will it take for you to stumble on Massive success in a Organo Gold Tampa Team Business? Let’s discuss the most important factors that have to be considered once joining in a Organo Gold Tampa Business.
Factors To Success:
1. Mindset
First we must acknowledge that this is a multi-million dollar industry and it has to be treated as such. As soon as you get started in your own Organo Gold Business, you have hired a team of people and you have a product that you did not have to develop, nor create.
For the messily investment in your Organo Gold Tampa Business, you’ve hired lawyers, Product developers, scientist,a management team, and manufacturer. You have offices and customer service personnel to take orders.
So your mindset has to be…HEY…I’m in business.
You have got to go into this as if you’ve just spent $50,000- $250,000 simply to get started.
To often people start in business and because it really didn’t cost much, They don’t take it critically. You have to treat this as if you’ve just spent your life savings and your spouse or important other is looking at you like “you better make this work!”
What you give away you get to keep… if you deal with it like nothing, you’ll persist to get nothing out of it.
But think of your Organo Gold Tampa Business like a million dollar business potential that it is and you’ll get what you believe. So yes….Your mindset has to change.
2. Commitment
Your loyalty to your Organo Gold Tampa Business has to be strong. Nothing in your life will become dynamic until it becomes definite. You have got to set in your mind that you will stay committed for 3-4 years to make it work. What else do you have??? Ask yourself…how long have I been in the place that I’m in right now? If I don’t change and get committed this year, where will I be next year? Probably the same place.
3. Training
Now check this…Have you ever started a new job? Anybody?? Yes
On that new job you probably went through some sort of training for about two weeks or more… right. Now when you started this new training you had to completely heave everything out the window from your previous job to be able to take on the task and the process of completing the new job effectively and efficiently with the least amount of mistakes as possible.
Well guess what… Organo Gold has contracted with one of the most sought after trainers in this industry! This training has been proven to take 6 months off of the learning curve to a successful Organo Gold Tampa Business.
Training is completely crucial, devoid of the proper type of training…you will fail! If you don’t commit to the training, you will fail, but if you go along with the step by step information that are laid out with such understanding that any person that can read can understand; then you will succeed.
So if you’re serious about building a Organo Gold Tampa Team that will last, if you’re serious about at long last coming out of debt, buying a new house, and firing your boss.
Don’t throw away any more time, for the reason that this opportunity may possibly not be here tomorrow. You will be restoring the integrity to families and the entrepreneurship in Tampa. Gain knowledge of the skills that are required to be lucrative in your Organo Gold Tampa Business Now!
Breast Cancer Screening and Medical Malpractice
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Every year, more than 40,000 women die in the U.S. from breast cancer. Early detection with routine breast cancer screening followed immediately with appropriate treatment could prevent many of these deaths. A doctor’s failure to recommend routine breast cancer screening to their female patients and to follow up on abnormal test results may constitute medical malpractice.
Screening for breast cancer
Cancer specialists generally recommend that a doctor should order a yearly mammogram and conduct a yearly clinical breast examination on all female patients age 40 or older, even if the patient has no family history of breast cancer and has no symptoms. A doctor should perform a breast examination every 3 years for female patients in their 20s and 30s. If a patient is at moderate (15%-20%) lifetime risk the doctor should discuss the option of adding a yearly MRI as part of the screening process. For patients at high (>20%) lifetime risk, the doctor should add a yearly MRI to the screening process. The lifetime risk is assessed based on such factors as family history, the presence of gene mutations, characteristics of the breast, and personal medical history.
The clinical breast examination determines whether there are any palpable lumps or other abnormality in the breast that could indicate the presence of cancer. The mammogram and MRI use imaging technology to identify changes or masses in the breast that may not detectable from a clinical breast examination. Should an abnormality be found, a biopsy (sampling of breast tissue) is then performed to rule out or confirm the presence of cancer.
The progression of the breast cancer is tracked through stages
Once breast cancer is diagnosed, the cancer’s progression is categorized using a five-level staging system:
- Stage 0 (Also known as Carcinoma In Situ): There are 2 types – (1) Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) which is a noninvasive condition which involves the presence of abnormal cells confined to the lining of the breast duct, and (2) Lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS) which involves the presence of abnormal cells in the lobules of the breast.
- Stage I: The tumor is less than 2 cm and has not spread outside the breast.
- Stage IIA: Either (1) no tumor is found in the breast but cancer is found in at least one of the axillary lymph nodes (the lymph nodes under the arm), (2) the tumor is 2 cm or smaller and has spread to the axillary lymph nodes, or (3) the tumor is between 2 cm and 5 cm and has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes.
- Stage IIB: Either (1) the tumor is between 2 cm and 5 cm and has spread to the axillary lymph nodes, or (2) the tumor is larger than 5 cm and has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes.
- Stage IIIA:Either (1) no tumor is found in the breast but cancer is found in axillary lymph nodes that are attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may be found in lymph nodes near the breastbone, (2) the tumor is 2 cm or smaller and the cancer has spread to axillary lymph nodes that are attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone, (3) the tumor is larger than 2 centimeters but not larger than 5 centimeters and the cancer has spread to axillary lymph nodes that are attached to each other or to other structures, or the cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone, or (4) the tumor is larger than 5 centimeters and the cancer has spread to axillary lymph nodes that may be attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone.
- Stage IIIB:The tumor may be any size and the cancer (1) has spread to the chest wall and/or the skin of the breast, or (2) may have spread to axillary lymph nodes that may be attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone.
- Stage IIIC:The cancer is operable if it is detected (1) in ten or more axillary lymph nodes, (2) is found in lymph nodes below the collarbone, or (3) is found in axillary lymph nodes and in lymph nodes near the breastbone. The cancer is inoperable if it has spread to the lymph nodes above the collarbone.
- Stage IV: The cancer has spread to other organs in the body, usually the bones, lungs, liver, or brain.
Breast cancer treatment and prognosis
Cancer specialists associate a statistic called the 5 year survival rate with each stage of the cancer. This statistic reflects, for each stage, the percentage of women who will survive 5 years or more after a diagnosis with that particular stage.
For Stage 0, treatment options include a breast conserving surgery (lumpectomy or partial mastectomy) with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection and radiation therapy, mastectomy (for women at high risk a bilateral prophylactic mastectomy may be an option), and/or hormone therapy (such as Tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor). The 5-year survival rate is nearly 100% for Stage 0.
For Stage I, treatment options include a lumpectomy (breast conserving surgery) with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection and radiation, mastectomy, and chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy. The 5-year survival rate is also nearly 100% for Stage 1.
For Stage II, treatment options include breast conserving surgery (a lumpectomy or modified mastectomy) with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection and radiation, mastectomy, and chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy. The 5-year survival rate is 92% for Stage IIA and 81% for Stage IIB.
For Stage IIIA, the treatment options remain the same as for Stage II. The relative 5-year survival rate is 67% for Stage IIIA
For Stages IIIB and IIIC, treatment options vary depending on whether the cancer is operable. Chemotherapy is often the initial treatment in order to attempt to reduce the size of the tumor. If the tumor is operable, then treatment options may include breast conserving surgery (a lumpectomy or modified mastectomy) or mastectomy with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection, radiation, and chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy. If the cancer is inoperable, the 5-year survival rate is 54% for Stage IIIB.
For Stage IV, treatment normally consists of radiation therapy, hormone therapy and/or systemic chemotherapy, Tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy, radiation therapy, surgery and medications to relieve pain, and clinical trials. The 5-year survival rate drops to approximately 20%.
Failure to screen for breast cancer may constitute medical malpractice
Unfortunately, even though the statistics make it very clear that early detection through breast cancer screening saves lives, there are still doctors who fail to screen female patients for breast cancer. They fail to perform breast examinations and fail to order mammograms. And some doctors ignore abnormal breast examination results and even abnormal mammograms results. By the time the cancer is discovered – often because the patient sees a different doctor who finally conducts a clinical breast examination or orders a mammogram, or the patient starts to feel back pain or other symptoms – the breast cancer has already advanced to a Stage III or even a Stage IV. The prognosis is now much different for this woman than it would have been had the breast cancer been detected early through routine breast cancer screening. As a result of the failure on the part of the doctor to advise a female patient to undergo routine screening, or to follow up on an abnormal mammogram or MRI result, the breast cancer is now much more advanced and the woman has suffered a “loss of chance” of a better recovery. In other words, she now has a reduced chance of surviving the breast cancer.
Contact a Lawyer Today
If you or a family member suffered a delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer due to a doctor’s failure to recommend routine screening or to follow up on abnormal breast examination or mammogram results, you need to contact a lawyer immediately.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be legal or medical advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based upon any information at this web site without seeking professional legal counsel. A competent lawyer with experience in medical malpractice can assist you in determining whether you may have a claim for a delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer due to a failure on the part of the doctor to offer breast cancer screening. There is a time limit in cases like these so do not wait to call.
Lower Car Insurance Rates – 5 Time-Tested Ways
Here are five time-tested ways to get lower car insurance rates…
1) Go for a car that has the following: Anti-lock brakes, alarm system, daytime running lights and any other safety or security feature. Cars like that have a high safety rating. They’ll attract lower car insurance rates.
2) If you want to save a lot, pick a third party only cover. The law in a majority of states will be okay with just that. As the name suggests, any damage to your car won’t result in any compensation. It just takes care of the other person’s car. Any damages to your car will be paid for by you.
This is the best option for those who have old vehicles. A demerit of choosing a collision coverage for an old car is that your car’s value at the time of the accident is what would be used to determine what you get. There is simply no way the total of your premiums over a significant time frame and your deductible won’t surpass what you’ll be given as reimbursement. That is, unless your old car is a classic. If an insurance policy won’t be rewarding on the long run, it certainly isn’t worth the sacrifice.
3) The more time you spend behind wheels the greater your risk to the vehicle insurance provider. Therefore, reduce your mileage in any way that you can and you’ll get lower car insurance rates
4) Take a course in defensive driving. Apart from making you drive better, you will lower your car insurance rate once you do.
5) You can get lower car insurance rates by obtaining and comparing quotes from reputable quotes sites. You’ll realize savings if you go to just one of such sites. However, you’ll get more by using at least three. Getting more quotes raises your chances of receiving lower car insurance quotes.
