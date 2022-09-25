Finance
Placement Strategies
I often am asked, “How do I get the most bang out of my advertising campaign?” or “Can I afford to advertise with a budget of under $3,000 per month and be effective?” Herein lies the answer: the more unique your product or service is and/or the less your competitors are advertising, the lower your advertising investment needs to be.
I use “and/or” because you may own, for example, a patio furniture store with three other competitors in town. Even though you all offer the same type of product, if you are the only one advertising, you can be effective on a small budget.
Using the same scenario, if all the patio stores are advertising and you introduce a revolutionary new type of patio set that truly stands out, your small ad budget will be effective. This is true based on good creative (number one) and good placement.
There are many strategies out there. They all have different names, but can mean the same thing. I will go through them to clarify the strategies and recommend your best alternative.
Vertical Flighting (VF):? VF means you stack your ads on one day. For instance every Tuesday and Thursday your ads would appear once per hour or per half hour. This can be effective if all the programs cater to your audience (daytime for women). This strategy is popular for those who have a larger budget and is very popular with the automotive industry.
Horizontal Flighting (HF):? HF is when you spread your ads over the week rather haphazardly. You have spots on every day in all different times of the day ranging from morning, afternoon, and prime time. This is a terrible plan because your audience will need to see your ad at least three times. With this plan, the odds of accomplishing this are not very good. Beware of the salesperson who comes to you with a “package”. These packages are usually HF structured and are in the station’s best interest to get rid of unwanted inventory.
Optimum Effective Scheduling (OES) /
Linear Placement (LP):
OES or LP is when you pick programs and stick to them, at times even placing two or three spots in one program. With a smaller budget, this is your best plan. Take one program that your target audience watches and be loyal to that show. This must be a program that runs Monday through Friday. Let’s say you choose a morning news show. OES and LP would place your ad twice a day in that show for at least two weeks in a row (on two, off two, etc.). If your budget allowed, you would add another week or pick another program.
Rotating:? Rotating your ads to air anytime between 6 a.m. and 12 midnight is the poor man’s strategy. It will take four to five times longer to reach a three frequency. The advertiser will become frustrated and usually quit before the program has a chance to work. Beware: rotating spots becomes like a drug. “But I’m getting the spots so cheap!”? That’s right, but don’t dream about running in anything worth more than what you’re paying.
Placement is an extremely important strategy in achieving success in your advertising. Don’t go by price alone. Be smart, be consistent, and be unique!
Quick Tips For Finding a Lawyer
Almost everything we do is affected by laws. There are so many laws that it would take a person with an average reading skill over a thousand years just to read the law book. As if we have nothing else to do with our lives but read laws. So what do we do when a legal situation arises? Do we handle it ourselves or do we call a lawyer who’s been trained in the legal field? For many people, the thought of calling a lawyer may be frightening. Sometimes they might not even know if they need a lawyer or how to even choose one, so they might avoid contacting a lawyer even when it is in their best interests to do so. However, do your homework before you hire a lawyer for yourself and/or your business. At the time when you are faced with serious legal or medical problems, you still need to make a good, informed decision about who will represent you. And it doesn’t have to be as hard or as costly as you may think to find a good lawyer. Provided below are some quick tips that can take the stress out of finding a lawyer.
Can I represent myself?
You have the right to represent yourself. However, the law is extremely complex and changes frequently. Unless you dedicate 100% of your time into educating yourself with all of the laws and legal procedures relevant to your case, you stand a good chance of losing. You may very easily overlook a legal aspect affecting your case that may sometimes bring unanticipated legal consequences that can be difficult and expensive to undo. So, you need to weigh the risks and benefits of representing yourself vs. hiring a lawyer to represent your case.
When do I contact a lawyer?
When faced with a problem that you think it needs legal attention, you may wish to consult with a lawyer about your legal rights and responsibilities as soon as possible. Many states have deadlines for filing lawsuits especially for personal injuries. These so called “statute of limitations” laws are designed to encourage people to promptly come forward and present their case. But this doesn’t mean that you have to simply pick the first lawyer you bump into because you’re in a hurry, as you will learn from these tips.
How do I choose the “right” lawyer for me?
From a personal aspect, selecting a lawyer is always a personal matter. But, as with any service providers, the lawyer is just providing his/her service to his/her client. So, the lawyer-client relationship needs be based on trust and open and honest communication so the lawyer could provide the best of his/her service. It requires a mutual commitment from both the client and the lawyer. If the client is not cooperating fully, the lawyer could not provide the best of his/her service. At the same time, if the lawyer is not easily accessible and prompt in responding to your phone calls, emails, and requests, you’re going to get nothing but frustration. Hence, when choosing the “right” lawyer for your case you need to feel 100% comfortable when talking to that lawyer and feel confident in his or her abilities. If there’s even a single doubt, you need to keep looking. Your case is too important to entrust to someone who does not inspire your confidence.
From a professional aspect, people often believe that simply any lawyer could handle any case. This misleading confidence frequently works to the client’s disadvantage. No lawyer is skilled in every area of the law. So, to find the “right” lawyer for your case you need not to be shy about asking your prospective lawyer questions until you gain full confidence in his or her ability. Only then would you select that lawyer. Actually, while asking the questions, you’ll be able to observe the lawyer’s responsiveness and readiness to cooperate with you. Some of the most important questions you need to ask your prospective lawyer when going through the selection process are:
– What amount of experience do you have in this area of the law (the area of your legal need)?
– Will you or one of your associates handle my case? – if an associate handles your case, that’s the person you need to interview.
– How many cases like mine have you handled? – ask for specifics for each of the cases.
– Could you provide me with references from some or each of the cases? – make sure you call each of the clients to learn about their experience.
A responsible and a caring lawyer would have no problems providing you with answers. If the lawyer is giving you runarounds for each of the questions and not providing you with specific answers, you need to keep looking. Also, always check with your State Bar Association if that lawyer has been the subject of an ethical complaint or inquiry.
Where do I find a lawyer?
No matter where you look for a lawyer, always keep in mind the above tip for choosing the right lawyer for you. Nevertheless, here are a few places to look for a lawyer:
– Yellow Pages and Advertisements – When you open your local yellow pages doesn’t it seem like the doctors and the lawyers cover the half of the book with advertisements? It almost looks as if they’re the only ones having the money for full blown ad pages. Speaking of ads, unless you have a marketing/sales knowledge and experience, you would never know how advertisements work. The advertisements are developed to psychologically trigger your emotional senses and make you respond to the call of action of the ad. It’s a science of its own. So, you as an average consumer would have no idea which advertisement is telling the truth and which has the truth blown out of proportion. But, this is a very good place to at least get some names and phone numbers from local lawyers and start your selection process.
– Your Society Circle – Your family, friends, people you work with, people you talk to, people you know of … start asking around. This is one of your most reliable sources. You will have a chance to get the first hand experience. Someone who has been in a same or a similar situation could tell you about their experience (good or bad) with their lawyer. If their experience has been nothing but good, you have a half of your work done. And even if no one in your society circle could refer you to a lawyer, they might know of someone else from their society circle who might have been in a similar situation. Some of the most reliable referrals come from people you trust – fellow business owners, friends and family – who have used lawyers recently. Word of mouth from a satisfied customer generally is very reliable.
– Bar Associations – This is another reliable source. Your local attorney bar association may maintain an attorney referral service, which is a list of their members by specialty who will consult with you for free or at a special rate set by the bar association for the first conference. The Bar Association could also tell you if a lawyer has been a subject of an ethical complaint or inquiry from past clients.
– The Internet – Indeed the Internet. But, this is your least reliable source because everything could be put on the ‘net. However, just like with advertisements, you could use the Internet to at least get you a list of local lawyers practicing in your problem area so you could start the selection process. On the Internet, search for lawyer directories, such as Martindale.com; lawyer referral services, such as LegalMatch.com; people/business finding services, such as Anywho.com; and simply your favorite search engine.
Disclaimer: The author and publisher of this article have done their best to give you useful, informative and accurate information. This article does not represent nor replace the legal advice you need to get from a lawyer, or other professional if the content of the article involves an issue you are facing. Laws vary from state-to-state and change from time-to-time. Always consult with a qualified professional before making any decisions about the issues described in this article. Thank you.
How To Manage Affiliate Marketing Campaigns
With affiliate marketing, it’s not uncommon to have many different campaigns active at one time. You may have 10 websites up and running, each requiring affiliate links, content, images and other necessities.
Because there is so much to keep up with, it’s no wonder why so many marketers find themselves unorganized. Being disorganized is not a good idea when it comes to working on the internet. Forgetting to do certain critical steps can cause an affiliate campaign to fail. The following tips will help.
How To Stay Organized As An Affiliate Marketer
Starting an Excel spreadsheet each time you begin a new website or affiliate campaign is a very helpful method for staying organized. If you don’t have Excel, there are spreadsheets in Google docs that you can download.
This will help you keep track of domain names, keywords, back links, and other information pertaining to your sites. You can also create a spreadsheet of tasks that need to be done before, during, and after website set up. You can then check off each item as you complete it so nothing is forgotten.
Write a ‘To Do’ List
Keeping a notebook beside your computer is also a good idea. Sometimes it’s just better to jot down what you need to do or what you have done with a pen and paper. Review the book each day before you begin working on your affiliate campaigns.
Write down anything you want to be sure to get done while you are working. This tiny moment of brainstorming will allow you to stay organized while you are putting your affiliate campaigns together. At the end of your work day, you can make a short checklist with the following day’s tasks so you are ready to go the next time you sit down to work.
Outsourcing
If you’re outsourcing certain tasks, it can be very easy to overlook a task or bit of information. It’s important that you’re cautious when it comes to paying others to do the work for you. You don’t want to waste money because you forgot the 10 articles that you had someone write, only to find them later after you’ve moved on from the affiliate campaign. Paying for the same task twice is even worse, but possible if you don’t stay organized with your affiliate marketing.
There are many steps you can take to ensure you are organized when it comes to affiliate marketing. This is just as important as finding the right keywords or purchasing the perfect domain name. Without organization, you may quickly find yourself running around in circles, doing things that have already been done or forgetting things that need to be completed.
Advantages of Dynamic IP and Static IP
One of the techie words that you would often come across when you sign up for your home broadband package or business package is IP address or Internet Protocol address. When you get a broadband connection, you are normally offered an IP address so that other PCs in the world wide web network can connect and communicate with your PC (if you are a home user) or your web server (assuming, you are hosting a website on your web space).
Non-technically speaking, IP address is a unique number often assigned to your PC in a network. If you are connected to internet, just check the internet options to go to LAN settings. You would find the IP address of your PC. This address helps other PCs to identify your PC as well as helping your PC to get information from other PCs which have similar unique numbers.
IP addresses are of two types: Dynamic IP and Static IP. What are their features? Why do you get dynamic IP free, why does getting a static IP cost you a bit? What are the advantages and disadvantages of each type?
Remember, when your PC is not connected to internet, it can have any type of IP which is offered by the administrator. Usually, in a LAN network, the IP address of individual PC will be unique and that is the only required in such a network unless the PC is connected to internet.
Dynamic IP
Dynamic IP is usually offered free by all ISPs and this IP will change every time you log on to internet. This means your PC will be assigned different number codes at different times.
Advantages of Dynamic IP
In a network that is administered by Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), the allocation of IP address and network configuration are done much faster.
All the computers (clients) get IP address, DNS, gateway from the DHCP server, automatically. This also makes your task of adding new computers to the network much easier. Regardless of the size of the network, dynamic IP is quite useful as it is easy to allocate, distribute and manage.
In a large LAN network, dynamic IP administration helps you to save your time as you need not configure hundreds of computers manually.
Dynamic IP also helps you to log in as an anonymous user.
The main disadvantage of dynamic IP is that it is not suited to web hosting. You would require static IP then. However, home users will not find any difficulty in using this type of IP.
Static IP
A few broadband providers offer this option which has some distinct advantages. It is a useful feature when you consider web hosting as the server often needs this type of IP address as the DNS will be able to interpret the domain names as IP addresses which never change in the network. Static IP is quite helpful to identify a specific PC in a large network of PCs. Hence, static IP is often used in a large infrastructure environment.
Advantages of Static IP
As static IP never changes in the internet environment, a specific PC can be accessed and controlled and maintained from any place.
For web hosting purposes, static IP is very ideal. If you are a business user and want to promote your business via internet, go for a business broadband package which sometimes may provide you with a free static IP address. Businesses can see better growth and be in touch with their customers when they have their own websites. If you are looking for a cheaper option, find a business package that comes with free static IP and free web space.
Make sure that you pick the right business broadband package after going through the extras provided by the ISPs like free emails, free domain name, webspace etc.
Just think that you can create your own email addresses with your domain name. If your email accounts have some unique identity, they make a huge difference and become an important part of better management of your businesses, it is better to have your own email accounts with your own domain name. It will also help your company to cut a niche among your competitors.
If you are a gamer and use a dedicated broadband connection for that purpose, take a static IP and find the difference. It would definitely help you to have an significant edge over others. This is because the FTP servers make the data transfer much faster.
Small Business Support Has Big Impact
Standing in front of the crowd at the recent Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards luncheon, I was awed to see so many supporters of the small business community.
This support is exactly what we need to help boost the economy as we continue to watch the Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuate and read bleak business headlines on a daily basis.
Small businesses and organizations, such as the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center, need our support now more than ever. By backing entrepreneurs, we encourage economic activity, creating an increase in production levels and spurring businesses to add jobs. These new employees will spend their earned wages on goods and services that are produced by these firms, further adding to production levels. This cycle continues, prompting additional economic growth. Likewise, any reduction in small business support will decrease overall economic activity and can shrink the overall economy.
But why is it vital to focus on small businesses and not the larger companies? It’s these small companies that continue to adapt and change and grow.
Research by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy shows that small businesses create most of the nation’s net new jobs. It also revealed that small businesses are 13 times more innovative, and they bring dynamic ideas and fresh products to the marketplace.
It is this innovative mindset that landed Terry Daniel and Lou Pringle of Exhaust Productions Inc. in the limelight. The entrepreneurs were honored with the 2008 Small Business Person of the Year Award at this year’s luncheon. When manufacturing started to shift to China, the team decided to switch gears by moving into the performance motorcycle industry and Rush Racing products.
By taking the time to recognize companies, such as Exhaust Productions Inc., the Northwest Indiana SBDC is continuing to foster the development of small businesses and spotlight the entrepreneurial spirit. It is our mission to have a positive and measurable impact on the formation and growth of small businesses in the region and state. We have workshops, one-on-one consulting, referrals, training and other essential business tools to help guide small business owners toward success.
The entrepreneur is a risk-taker. It takes courage to make the leap, which is why community support and resources, such as the NWI SBDC, can make such a big difference.
Hire Digital Marketing Professionals and Spread Your Brand Messages to a Larger Audience
The digital world is growing by the minute and generating huge opportunities for businesses. It’s enlarged and throbbing with act as more people are reaching there and more actions are taking place there. Various brands are line up there to catch the consideration of users and spread their message amongst them. The actual purpose is to tap into the ever-rising views of the internet and realize business aims. The task is simpler said than done as it will require a solid marketing scheme.
Yes, your business will necessitate professionals and their digital marketing expertise to profit in the digital market. You require experts advising, creating, managing and guiding your multi-lingual digital marketing campaigns. Subsequently, there are many channels in the digital world to profit from. More so, your business will essential SEO, PPC, Social Media and Display campaigns to outfit your wide-ranging marketing and promotion necessities. You will need appropriate and prosperous execution of marketing approaches to catch the consideration of the target viewers.
More so, you will require experts producing brand awareness and making variety of contents to enlarge the base of your business and let extra people know about it. Your business will moreover require the best of organic and paid marketing to accomplish its long-term as well as short-term goals with comfort and outstanding success. Each part of your business, be it services or products, has to be endorsed through right channels to eventually find its viewers.
In adding, your business will get to increase its social media presence to get real-time feedback and review from clients. As all social network has an exclusively unique user base, you will must have a particular strategy to outfit Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Pinterest so on. All of social media platforms brims with chances your business can’t afford to ignore. Afterward, it’s here you acquire a chance to involve in actual communication with your clients.
Your business will essential specialists capable of enhancing your ROI and driving sales. You will essentially a well-built site, engaging content and unique concepts to reach the audience and stimulation them into act. At the similar time, your business will require a profitable digital marketing solution to meet its goals even without expenditure beyond its means. In Additional, you want to attain more even without spending a vast amount in your marketing efforts.
By hiring an expert digital marketing company in India, your business not only discoveries a bigger market to accommodate but also understands its potential. Afterward, the digital world is nowadays an apiary of actions and activities where brands are trying to find a position to meet their aims.
In general, you will essentially a correct marketing strategy to enter the digital space and increase the rewards on provide there. The stratagem has to be comprehensive where it should deliberate all the avenues and channels to gain profits. So, hire specialists and let your business propagate and increase its base.
MBINFOSOFT is a digital marketing company as well as best SEO Company in India functioning with international companies to increase their online presence, so they can be perceived about the world. Digital marketing professionals of MBINFOSOFT provides you guide and consults brands on planning, implementation and execution of digital marketing services to aid them with visibility and ranking.
Contractors: Have a Licensing Problem? Use This Punch-List to Pick the Right Attorney
First, a little background: When it comes to contract litigation and collections work, there are many sources of good information for the contractor who needs to hire an attorney. However, a contractor who needs to hire an attorney to handle the defense of his or her contractor’s license before the Contractors State License Board (“CSLB”) has a much more difficult task: Few members of the public, including the contractor’s widest network of connections, will know a sufficiently skilled and experienced licensing lawyer to recommend. Yet the stakes in a contractor license law matter can be shockingly high – far higher than what is generally at stake in a misdemeanor criminal trial or a routine business dispute that ripens into civil litigation.
The critical degree of risk in a contractor licensing case is obvious: the contractor has devoted much time to a costly and highly specialized educational and/or apprentice program. He or she has studied for months and taken a difficult and expensive examination. Then, a number of years of climbing the steep learning curve and much expense have been invested in developing a viable contracting business. For the contractor suddenly faced with license revocation, the loss of the license is the loss of their job and the loss of their means of making a living, possibly the only such means for which the individual contractor is qualified or hire-able. For the individual business owner, the loss of the license means shutting down the business, forfeiting all income from it, while still being obligated for many of the on-going expenses incurred for the purpose of doing business. There are few civil lawsuits where one’s entire income and ability to make a living hangs in the balance. By this standard, then, licensing law is the ultimate high-stakes territory. Yet, still, it is practiced out of the public eye and few who need “the best” licensing lawyer have any idea how to find even a competent one. This article is offered to meet that need.
Why A Punch-List?
Punch lists. All contractors use them. It is the document used in the building trades to organize the successful completion of a construction project. Set forth here is a contractor’s “Punch-List” for successfully organizing a licensing matter. The criteria set forth are task oriented – meaning that this is a Punch-list for what a skilled licensing attorney should do. It is not an inventory of necessary personal characteristics or qualities. A fine mind, extensive specific similar experience, diligent work habits, impeccable honesty, and strong communication skills are all critical, to be sure. But there is no need to draft a Punch-list for those attributes– everyone can be held to know that those qualities are essential. Instead, this Punch-list sets out what you need your Licensing lawyer to do in your case. Of course, every case is different by its facts and circumstances, and every case presents issues that require particular decisions and actions by the lawyer for the contractor. But based on more than 30 years extensive experience, there is in fact an identifiable “Punch-list” for legal services that will always position the client’s case for the best possible result. So, in addition to the special requirements of your unique licensing law problem, this is what your potential Licensing attorney needs to be proposing to do in your case:
The Punch-list for Effective Contractor License Law Representation:
1. Early, comprehensive and thorough fact-gathering:
- Issue formal legal demands compelling the CSLB to share ALL of the investigation package and ALL of the evidence the agency intends to use against you.
- Subpoena all witness statements, photographs, agency records and other material the CSLB relies on for its allegations or decision against you.
2. Early and regular intervention to reduce the case:
- Immediately intervene with the CSLB investigator and other officials to persuade the agency not to go forward, or to go forward on a less serious set of allegations and proposed penalty.
3. Regular and on-going skilled negotiations with Board representatives, including the Attorney General or CSLB Counsel, and including an Administrative Law Judge sitting as Settlement Officer, to reduce the allegations and the proposed penalty.
- Presentation of alternative proposals for license discipline, or case specific conditions for license issuance.
4. Professional preparation of your case:
- Identify, find and prepare for direct and cross-examination all witnesses supporting your position.
- Prepare cross-examination of all witnesses opposing you.
- Create diagrams, video, maps, photo-journals, bench-book and other exhibits that support your case.
- Prepare, file, and argue legal motions that may limit the CSLB’s ability under the law to discipline you, or may keep out of evidence material that is unfavorable to you.
5. Presentation of your case at hearing:
- Object to the admissibility of unreliable evidence against you.
- Offer into evidence all exhibits that support you.
- Examine and cross-examine all witnesses.
- Argue the case and submit a thorough post-hearing brief applying the law to the evidence admitted at the hearing.
6. Completion of any applicable post-hearing processes:
- Submit formal written objections to an unfavorable proposed Decision and argue a request for re-consideration of any unfavorable decision.
- Appear before the Contractors State License Board to argue in support of or in opposition to the Proposed Decision.
- Preserve your rights to file an expedited writ proceeding challenging in civil court an unfavorable agency decision.
- Preserve the integrity, accuracy and completeness of the administrative record in the event that a challenge in court is necessary.
That’s it! That’s the Punch-list for skilled representation in a contracting licensing matter. When you go for your free consultation, these are the tasks you need to be listening for when the attorney describes his or her plan for your case. If all of the lawyer’s talk is about hearings – or all about negotiations, or all about any other limited slice of a contractor licensing case – beware and move on. If the proposed Agreement for Services or Retainer Agreement doesn’t spell out the entire Punch-list, you need to talk further or talk to other lawyers before you sign and surrender a check.
When your livelihood or business is at stake, you need a lawyer who can do right by you in all aspects of your fight. A licensing dispute in which your professional identity and ability to earn a living are at stake can be the single most significant, expensive and emotionally challenging legal battle you will ever in life go through. Don’t go through it alone; don’t go through it with anyone who is less skilled, less able, or less willing than you need and deserve to protect your right to your occupation.
