Post Malone hospitalized with breathing difficulties, forced to cancel Boston show at last minute
Hours before he was to perform, Post Malone announced that his Saturday show at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., was to be canceled.
In a apology statement issued on his social media accounts, the singer said he had been hospitalized and had “trouble breathing”, citing shooting pains every time he breathed or moved.
“We are in the hospital now, but with this pain I cannot do the show tonight,” the statement read. “I am so [expletive] Sorry.”
He was injured last Saturday in St. Louis when he fell into a hole on stage that had just been opened to lower an instrument.
POST MALONE APOLOGIZES TO ST. LOUIS FANS AFTER ON-STAGE ACCIDENT
The singer said fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s show in Boston will be able to use them when the concert is rescheduled.
A new date has yet to be announced, but Post Malone said it was planned “right now.”
“I feel terrible, but I promise I will make it up to you,” the statement read. “I love you Boston, see you soon.”
Post Malone is set to continue his “Twelve Carat Tour” in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, followed by performances in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Detroit next Saturday.
Since Saturday evening, no other show has been canceled.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is set to decide on a painkiller shot in pregame warmups on Sunday, sources say
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to make a decision in pregame warmups on Sunday on whether to take a painkiller injection into his fractured rib cartilage to try and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Herbert is “pushing to play,” a source told Schefter. Although Herbert wanted to play, there was growing skepticism about his status heading into the weekend; the decision to play rebounded throughout the week, Schefter reports.
Herbert was injured against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, taking a base hit from defensive end Mike Danna that left him lying on the ground for an extended period.
Herbert is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
“It’s day to day, just waiting to see how he feels,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday. “We’ll progress for the rest of this week and see how it goes.”
Meanwhile, Herbert is unlikely to have center Corey Linsley, who is doubtful with a knee injury, Schefter reports.
Also, receiver Keenan Allen, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, would like to try playing, but it’s not certain he will, Schefter reports. Cornerback JC Jackson (ankle) is doubtful and also shouldn’t play, reports Schefter.
espn
Grab sees no big layoffs despite market weakness
mini
Grab reorganized its fintech unit this year to focus on more lucrative areas and Reuters announced the departure of some senior executives.
Grab, Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing and food delivery company, isn’t planning massive layoffs like some rivals have, and is hiring selectively while moderating its ambitions in financial services.
Chief operating officer Alex Hungate said that at the start of the year, Grab was worried about a global recession and was “very careful and judgmental about any hiring”, and therefore he did not hadn’t gotten to the “desperate” point of a hire. freezing or massive layoffs.
“Around the middle of the year we did a specific kind of reorganization, but I know other companies did massive layoffs, so we don’t see ourselves in that category,” said Hungate, 56. years, to Reuters during his first interview since arriving in Singapore. based at Grab Holdings Ltd in January.
The company was hiring for positions in data science, mapping technology and other specialized fields, although each hire is a much bigger decision than it was before, he said.
“You want to make sure we’re preserving capital. The hiring hurdle has definitely been lifted.”
Grab, a ten-year-old household name in Southeast Asia, had around 8,800 employees at the end of 2021. Like its rivals, it has benefited from a boom in food services during the COVID-19 pandemic. 19, while carpooling suffered.
As economies open up, demand for food delivery is declining while ridesharing has yet to fully recover. Tech valuations also fell dramatically and inflation, slowing growth and rising interest rates emerged as risks.
In recent weeks, Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce company, Shopee, has cut jobs in various countries and closed some overseas operations after parent company Sea reported mounting losses and abandoned its annual e-commerce forecast.
Hungate, a veteran of the financial services, logistics and food sectors, has spearheaded the move away from low-margin businesses as Grab races to become profitable.
The second-quarter loss narrowed to $572 million from $801 million a year earlier. But last month it cut its outlook for gross merchandise volume for the year, blaming a strong dollar and a drop in demand for food delivery.
Last month, Grab said it was closing dozens of so-called dark stores — distribution centers for on-demand groceries and slowing the rollout of its centralized “cloud kitchen” facilities for deliveries.
“The other area where we’ve really tightened our strategic intent is in financial services, where we were growing payments, wallets and non-bank financial lending off-platform and on our platform quite significantly,” Hungate said.
Grab reorganized its fintech unit this year to focus on more lucrative areas and Reuters announced the departure of some senior executives.
“HIGHER MARGINS”
Grab is now primarily focused on selling its loan and insurance products on its platform to merchants and drivers who often repay from their income streams on the platform.
“As we make this change, the business mix will evolve towards higher margins,” Hungate said.
Grab, which operates in 480 cities in eight countries, has more than five million registered drivers and more than two million merchants on its platform.
It caught global attention in 2018 when it acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia business after a costly five-year battle.
Grab is betting on the growth of financial services by offering banking and other products with its partner Singapore Telecommunications in key markets.
It listed on Nasdaq in December after a record $40 billion merger with a blank check company.
Hungate said it was “a good time” for the company to review how it spends money, given increased financial scrutiny and the need to respond to shareholders.
“Maybe we were lucky in that the discipline of being a public company came at the right time,” he said, adding that Grab’s $7.7 billion in cash meant it was one of the best capitalized players in the industry in Southeast Asia.
Grab’s shares have fallen about 60% this year to give it a market value of $10.6 billion.
Reuters reported last month that Grab’s Indonesian rival GoTo was seeking to raise around $1 billion through a convertible bond offering.
Hungate said Grab would provide details on its progress toward profitability and other metrics on its first Investor Day on Tuesday.
First post: 25 Sep 2022, 09:52 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Meghan Markle has threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he doesn’t release a statement confirming their relationship, report says
-
Meghan Markle has given an ultimatum over her relationship with Prince Harry, according to a new report.
-
Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn’t publicly confirm their relationship, according to The Times of London.
-
A source told the outlet that Harry was “freaking out” about the situation.
Meghan Markle has told Prince Harry she will end their relationship if he does not publicly confirm they are a couple, according to The Times of London.
In a new report from The Times’ Valentine Low, two unnamed sources said Meghan gave Harry an ultimatum over their relationship, sending him into a panic.
“She was like, ‘If you don’t release a statement confirming that I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you,’” a source told The Times.
Another source told the outlet that Harry was “freaking out saying, ‘She’s going to dump me’.”
Low reports that Harry contacted Jason Knauf, the communications secretary for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry at the time. Harry reportedly told Knauf to release a statement confirming his relationship with Meghan and condemning the racist treatment she received from British tabloids.
According to the report, Meghan told Harry’s staff that she knew ‘how the palace works’, adding: ‘you don’t care about the girlfriend’.
“Harry’s staff knew that Meghan was different from other royal girlfriends. She had her own opinions and let people know what they were. In the spring of 2017, more than six months before the couple’s engagement, she told one of Harry’s advisers: ‘I think we both know I’m going to be one of your bosses soon,’” reports the Times.
Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Low also reported in March 2021 that the Duchess of Sussex bullied two senior members of staff at Buckingham Palace while working in the royal family. The Times referred to an email Knauf sent to William’s former private secretary in which he allegedly expressed concern “that nothing is being done”.
The report was released just days before Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.
According to royal biography ‘Finding Freedom’, some of Meghan’s former staffers have recanted their claims that the Duchess bullied them, Insider’s Mikhaila Friel reported in September 2021.
Read the original Insider article
yahoo
David Haye predicts big knockout after Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker weigh the heaviest they’ve ever weighed ahead of WBO interim heavyweight title fight
David Haye can’t separate Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker ahead of their interim WBO heavyweight title fight, but he thinks it only ends one way – with a knockout.
At Friday’s weigh-in, Joyce came in at 271.4 pounds, while Parker came on the scale at 255.35 pounds, which is the heaviest the two boxers have ever been.
This led former world heavyweight and heavyweight champion Haye to believe this fight won’t go the distance.
“I think it ends with a stoppage”, Haye told iD Boxing. “I think it ends with a stoppage, that’s for sure.
“Both fighters have the firepower and they both came in super heavyweight.
“I really think it will be a stoppage win for…I don’t know which one it will be. No I don’t know, I really don’t know.
“I heard Parker is the underdog in this fight, so if you bet and it’s 50/50, I’d bet with the guy you have the best odds with…
“I would go for Parker because for my pound he takes me and it brings me back a few even in a 50/50.”
pure joy
“One of the best heavyweight fights you’ll ever see” – Joyce knocks out Parker
That’s a pretty bold statement, considering neither man has ever been arrested and they’re both known for having two of the best chins in the heavyweight division.
That being said, it looks like Parker himself also thinks he’ll get Joyce out of there, as he told talkSPORT, “I think I’m going to get him to quit.
“I know he’s not giving up and there’s no giving up in him from the fights we’ve seen, but when you keep attacking and you keep snacking, eventually he’ll feel it.
“It’s a high risk fight for both guys. There are other fights there, but there were none that would propel me to the top.
“Joyce’s fight for me was the right fight. There’s a rematch clause, so the goal is to fight him and beat him. Then fight him and defeat him again in December.
Biden cancels DNC rally appearance in Orlando next week as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens over the Caribbean Sea
President Joe Biden has postponed his planned trip to Florida due to Tropical Storm Ian threatening the Caribbean Sea.
It was scheduled to travel to Orlando to headline a rally for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on September 27, but the major storm is expected to strengthen to Category 3 or 4 before making landfall in the continental United States.
Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida on Saturday and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in recovery efforts for those affected by the storm.
The White House did not say when the president intended to postpone his trip.
DESANTIS DECLARES EMERGENCY AS STORM EXPECTED TO REACH FLORIDA
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties. He also urges Florida residents to prepare for his arrival.
“This storm has the potential to develop into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to be prepared,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to monitor the potential impacts of this storm.”
“I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” DeSantis said.
NASA DELAYS LUNAR ROCKET LAUNCH DUE TO POTENTIAL HURRICANE
Tropical Storm Ian is strengthening over warm Caribbean waters and since Saturday evening has sustained winds of around 45 mph. It is moving west at 16 mph.
Computer forecast models show the storm moving west of Tampa and making landfall over the Florida panhandle early next week. The storm will continue to strengthen rapidly over the next few days.
Tara Prindiville of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Families Dress Toddlers As Babies To Avoid Rising Disney Park Prices
Ticket prices are so high at Disney resorts that some parents apparently dress up toddlers as babies to avoid the cost.
A recent TikTok video of a mother dressing up a toddler as a baby in a stroller has gone viral with the mum in the video unrepentant at the economic trickery.
“We [paid] for our tickets and witnessed the funniest thing we have ever seen so we decided to share it so you can laugh too,” one woman said in the video, according to the New York Post.
The video sparked a debate over the practice with many commentators backing the mum since prices at Disney resorts skyrocketed.
The newspaper notes that admission to Disney World ranges from $109 to $159 per person for a day ticket. The park also maintains that anyone aged three and over must pay the full ticket price.
A viral video from TikTok allegedly shows a family trying to get a child into Magic Kingdom at Disney World using a stroller.
Some former Disney gate employees even responded to the message and said they were always instructed to just let it go when parents tried this ploy.
Disneyland also drives up the prices. The park has increased its ticket prices this year, and as a result, its premier ticket costs $1,599 per person.
The park has let visitors know that its old $1,399 per person pass was scrapped at the start of the 2022 season. But the higher fees aren’t the only price change. Ticket prices have increased across the board at Disneyland this year. Its lowest package increased by $100 per person while several other tiers increased by $50.
Disneyland also raised prices last year.
With costs rising at all Disney properties, the costs of visiting theme parks have soared out of reach for the average American family, Fox Business Network reported in May.
Disney’s price hike comes amid a nationwide rise in inflation that has Americans scrambling to pay for daily necessities, such as food, gas and energy, as even as wages stagnate and fail to keep up with inflation.
The price hikes also come on the heels of Disney’s rampant leap into leftist politics with its vocal and extremely public political campaign to stop Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act – which bars kindergarten to third grade to be exposed to gender identity politics in the classroom.
Disney lost its battle to stop the law that would prevent preteen children from being exposed to radical left-wing gender politics in schools across the sunny state. But, despite the loss, Disney chief Bob Chapek has vowed to continue the fight to have the Common Sense Act repealed.
The full-frontal attack on Florida’s children prompted state Republicans to pass a bill that dismantled Disney’s special tax jurisdiction, reversing decades-old tax breaks and social exclusions that had been implemented in the mid-1960s.
The shift to left-leaning politics as well as its continued policy of pushing the radical gay agenda into all aspects of its entertainment properties has sent shares of the company plummeting, adding to the 30% free fall in share value. company over the past 12 months. And on April 20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reported Disney as its worst performing stock of the year.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
